Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Promised Land’

A review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I see myself as the flood control specialist…
Early in “Promised Land,” Davis exclaims, “And all the pieces matter!” This works as both an amusing wink to “The Wire” and an also an acknowledgment of how much more interconnected the pieces of “Tremé” feel this year than the previous two. The characters are still the characters, and the themes and atmosphere are the same, but there have been little touches that have tied it all together more than before.
We’ve seen Albert and Delmond much more engaged with the rest of the cast than they used to, and here Antoine even gets to chat with frequent Delmond collaborator Donald Harrison about his desire to expand his range. When Annie gets a Mardi Gras gig in Washington, D.C., it’s at the same party where Nelson is in search of the right business card, and her performance with the Neville Brothers is intercut with Delmond and his sisters watching the Katrina documentary – evidence of the storm’s devastation playing right alongside glimpses of the politicians whom the show believes don’t care about New Orleans as anything but an excuse to get drunk and party.
“Promised Land” is a bit more plot-driven than the show’s previous Mardi Gras episodes – LaDonna is silently threatened by what we assume is a pal of her rapist, and Colson warns his friend Tony about what he might do about the corruption in the Homicide unit – but it’s still largely an atmospheric about the different traditions of the day, and of the show. Once again, we have characters stepping out on their respective partners(*) for a Carnival quickie as Davis and Janette hook up. (It’s a nice mirror to season 1’s Mardi Gras episode, where Davis spent the day with Annie, to whom he now seems barely connected at all.) And there’s a lovely moment between Albert and Delmond as the father watches his son finally suit up with the rest of the tribe, and the two share a look of approval at the tradition being fully passed along. (And one that needs to be passed along, given how weak Albert is by the end of their day.)
(*) Or are we to take the walk-in freezer scene from a few episodes ago as evidence that Janette and Jacques ceased to be a couple the moment she started the restaurant? She doesn’t even mention him when she and Davis are listing reasons why this is a bad idea.
The holiday setting also provides a more natural method than usual for the number of guest stars playing themselves. Of course Al Roker would be doing special “Today” segments during Carnival, just like the Nevilles make sense at that party in D.C. And Emeril’s pep talk to Janette about the pros and cons of making the big time was a much more relaxed piece of acting from him than on his own sitcom (which was so terrible I couldn’t even find clips on YouTube, and everything is on YouTube.)
Elsewhere, Toni is rarely one of the show’s sources of humor, but I couldn’t help but laugh at her lecturing Sofia’s older boyfriend, only to be told that she dumped him a week earlier. (And judging by Sofia’s disappointed reaction to LP’s comment about her age, my guess is she was hoping to jump from one older guy to another.) And Sonny’s scenes this week again provide support that the relationship the show is interested in isn’t between Sonny and Lin, but Sonny and Tranh, who turns out to be incredibly supportive of Sonny’s attempt to get back on the wagon.
Given Anthony’s Bourdain’s previously written contempt for Food Channel personality-chefs, in general, and for Emeril, in particular, it was nice to see him and the other writers give Emeril a respectful opportunity to explain the pragmatic and not-entirely-monetary forces that lead one from the kitchen to the studio. And appreciated the shout out for Uglesich’s, spared Katrina but deeply missed, nonetheless.
I thought the same thing, too. I remember Bourdain calling Emeril an “ewok.” But, there’s a great quote about Bourdain writing that scene for him at the Treme explained blog:
“Ever since I met the off-camera Emeril, I’ve wanted to write a scene for him — where he’s like he appears in this episode,” Bourdain said. “Older, ‘darker,’ sadder, with the burden of years of responsibility for hundreds of people — an empire — on his shoulders . But also generous and loyal to his friends. I’ve seen that Emeril — and it’s been a dream to have the opportunity to write a scene like this for him.”
It sounds like Bourdain’s evolved a bit and wrote an amazing scene for the two chefs as a result.
Damn they do Mardi Gras right. I got misty when Annie dropped Harley’s ashes into the Mississippi with Sofia looking on, a good call back to last year when she missed her father’s ceremony.
Incidentally, I attended my sixth Mardi Gras this year, and the first one since post-Katrina (lived there in the five years before the storm up until the weekend K hit). Marched alongside the giant Trojan horse used by the Krewe of St. Anne’s and featured in this episode. They rolled it from the Marigny down through Royal Street. I also saw my first Mardi Gras Indians on Mardi Gras day that year (they make other appearances but to catch them on Mardi Gras day is special).
GMAN, is that link an attempt to load a virus onto onto computers?
I just have to ask…
I love Treme and love the mardi gras episodes. How much did this episode cost? the costumes, the extras…
Loved this episode – the music, as usual, was brilliant. Mardi Gras costumes were amazing, like giant birds from another planet. And Emeril was good; he didn’t ham it up. Still, I find Davis annoying (but certainly gets the fabulous women!) and both Sonny and Nelson completely unlikable.
“Toni is silently threatened by what we assume is a pal of her rapist”
LaDonna you mean?
I really enjoyed Toni looking a little proud of Sofia when her ex mentions that she was the one who dumped him, and I thought Sofia’s annoyance at LP’s “he’s my age!” (and/or that he told Toni about her ex being older) was heh amusing. And I agree with the above poster, it was a nice touch to see her watch that river funeral thing that she missed the year before with Toni.
And it was definitely affecting watching Albert’s family watch the documentary.
“LaDonna you mean?”
Dammit, yes. I have no idea why I frequently want to call LaDonna “Toni,” other than the fact that Khandi Alexander’s name also ends in an i. Usually, I catch it.
Annie flips by GENERATION KILL in her hotel suite, which I’m assuming aired around this time. The line “At least my mom took me to NASCAR.” is heard right before the cut. One more piece that matters.
If that’s true, it might actually be a mistake. Generation Kill premiered in July 2008.
Good gravy, Janette. Hooking back up with Davis is such a comedown after the the fabulous Jacques. If she quit fuckin the floor cause she has a big restaurant now I am going to be verrrry sad. I was only glad to Janette come back to NOLA cause of more Jacques. MORE JACQUES, I SAY!
And, one more mopey minute of that scraggly unwashed loser, Sonny, is too many. Annie should’ve seen Sonny get shot & then hit the big time with Waylon— I mean Harley! Better show.
Lots of great series institutional knowledge ingrained in this episode:
1. The Marine Corps marching band breaks into Rebirth’s “Do Whatcha Wanna” from the pilot episode.
2. Davina running into Kimbery Rivers Roberts was one of the most touching scenes from carnival in Season 1. Funny that it happens again, and Simon gets to extend a plug to “Trouble the Water.”
3. Sofia blasting Professor Longhair from the living room stereo on Mardi Gras.
4. Sofia is at the Society of Ste. Anne to finally honor Creighton.
While I’m drawing parallels, we had watched the most recent episodes of Treme and Nashville tonight, and it was funny to see The Today Show and Good Morning, America on both, respectively.
Where does the show get the Mardi Gras Indians’ costumes? I can’t imagine they are made just for the show. The ones this week were spectacular.
Really strong episode. I think the most powerful scene was between Delmond and Chief Lambreaux. The shot of them emphatically sewing after watching “Trouble the Water” was definitive. Very pretty episode.
A little late but I just got my power back a few days ago. I must say, I’ve watched Treme from the start, and this was, in my opinion, the best episode of the series. I thought it was brilliant. My favorite scene was the cutting back and forth between the Marines band and Sophia’s ex-boyfriend’s band. I thought that was great. It was nice to see Spider Stacy back as well.