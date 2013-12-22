Review: ‘Treme’ – ‘Sunset in Louisianne’

A review of tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as I open a Young Republicans club…
“I wrote it for you.” -Delmond
I got to the end of “Sunset on Louisianne” and briefly wondered what would have happened if HBO hadn’t offered Simon and Overmyer the change found in the office couch cushions to make these five episodes. Yes, we would have missed out on more time with these characters, and in this city, but the Big Chief would still be alive. Our last image of Albert wouldn’t be of him snoring out his last breath in his bed, but him sitting in the chemo suite, working on his stitching, resolute as ever – noble and strong as the stone out of which he seemed to have been carved.
Would it be worth trading these five-plus hours for the chance to hold Albert in our memory as a living, fighting man? Or is that investing too much into a fictional character, invented by men who have killed their creations many times in the past, making us shake our fists at them even as we asked for more?
Ultimately, I’ll take these five episodes, especially when they’re as full of emotion and comedy and music and, yes, life, as “Sunset on Louisianne.”
Like so many installments of “Tremé,” it deals with characters facing the inevitable, whether they like it or not. Albert will die. Davis will get older. Antoine will lose his band program, Colson his job in the NOPD. Annie has to go to Nashville and do it Marvin’s way if she wants a real shot at success. But it deals with those realizations in so many different ways, covering the wide range of emotions and tones this eclectic series likes to play with.
Albert’s gradual slipping away from this life plays out in sad fashion, but it’s all understated, even the big moment where Delmond tells Albert what his father already knew about his latest composition. There are many, many tears there, but they’re coming from the audience and not from the characters, whose tricky, buttoned-up relationship has been one of the series’ greatest achievements. And throughout the story, there are lovely little touches, like the awkwardness LaDonna feels at meeting Albert’s other daughter; to us, LaDonna is one of the more important figures in Albert’s world, but she’s only known him a very brief time at the end.
To avoid dealing with the lousy news about his afterschool band program, Antoine reverts back to his days as a carefree player who can go all night (and into the next day on a second line). But he’s not as young as he used to be – and he was never as talented as he wanted to be – so the long, drunken adventure allows for some nice comic bravado from Wendell Pierce in addition to a bunch of great music.
Davis facing his 40th birthday, Colson facing retirement sooner than he might have hoped for it, and LP Everett returning to New Orleans for some follow-up reporting all tied in nicely together. Davis’ story is the lightest, featuring one of my favorite “Tremé” musical performances ever – the energetic cover of “Sing, Sing, Sing,” using every available inch of space at the radio station, much to the consternation of Darnell – and the great moment where Davis’ neighbor asks him about his uncanny luck with women who should be beyond his grasp. But for all the fun the hour has with Davis’ fear of getting old, there’s also a sense of frustration that’s permeated a lot of this season, as Davis wonders exactly what it is he’s accomplished, beyond contributing to “A few under appreciated and under marketed classics.”
And most of the stories this week suggest that what you accomplish in this world, and what you hope will be your legacy, often has very little to do with your own work and ability and much to do with the whims of people in power. Terry and LP both get a glimpse of how much the federal priorities are allegedly going to change now that the Democrats are taking over, but whatever differences will be too late for Colson, who had to labor in a department where no one around him (or above him at the federal level) shared his concerns. Davis actually gets Nelson to listen to his idea about revitalizing the club scene on Rampart Street, and it’s to Nelson’s credit that he even suggests the plan to CJ Liguori, but the second Liguori explains that it’s counter to his interest in getting a jazz center open, that’s that for Davis’ latest dream. (This is why Nelson is driving an expensive car and Davis is riding a bicycle: one of them knows (and cares) what the people with money want.)
We even get another brief glimpse of his pothole from the season premiere, with the warning signs turned into an elaborate scarecrow by the neighborhood. For a brief moment, it looks like a road crew has pulled up to finally fix the thing, but instead it’s just one more dark joke: they’re stopping to pick up beer at a nearby house.
As with “The Wire,” it should be unbearable to sit through a show with such a bleak worldview, especially in a week where one of the series’ most vivid characters dies. But as with “The Wire,” the craftsmanship on display, the commitment to character and atmosphere and, on this show, to music, makes it all worth it. I will miss Albert Lambreaux, but I’m glad I got to watch him for this long.
I realize I’ve been remiss in linking to Dave Walker’s fantastic “Tremé” Explained entries after each week, but I’ve added them in for the three previous episodes, and his take on “Sunset In Louisianne” is here. We’ll be back next week to talk about the finale, and I also have a lengthy David Simon interview.
As for “Sunset in Louisianne,” what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Rest in peace, Big Chief.
I don’t want it to end either. Can someone tell me what was the branch Delmond placed on the roof. Did I miss that part when it was explained? RIP Big Chief
It was part of the blessing ceremony for the new house.
They didn’t really explain it well. They did mention “blessing the house” so i drew the conclusion Stephanie drew.
Robin, the blessing ceremony was explained in detail in the prior episode where Big Chief took his daughter to his old haunts, but it was quiet dialogue and easy to miss. So I figured it out and also thought it sly that Big Chief’s “cheating” by blessing his house before it was really ready (not everything has been restored/fixed) because he knows he’s running out of time, so he privately tells Delmond what to do later)was a great image for New Orleans as well as for his own mortality.
The lack of comments here and on other review sites tell me that the audience is already holding a second line for this show a week early. What a shame to see this show go out with strong episodes but criminally ignored.
But HBO saved a few $$, so I guess they are happy.
Aw c’mon, don’t take it out on HBO. They gave this show a lot more episodes than most other channels would have. They’re awwright.
Andrew, I loved the episode but I imagine many regulars here will post a lot more after next week’s series finale. I almost burst into tears just seeing a blurb about the finale that gave away too much for me–I knew Albert would die, but the HBO blurb said something about his memorial that made me tear up (I won’t repeat here in hopes you all missed it). We’re all still paying attention, just sorta numb is all.
So sorry to see this show go. But like life nothing lasts forever. Except the music!!,,,, So maybe Davis has his legacy, but like most mortals just don’ t know it. Thanks for the great stories.
I really love this show, and have at least since the second season. Simon and Overmyer have created a beautiful, cruel world, that I just like visiting.
Simon is clearly still telling us that institutions are fucked. But that life can still have joy and glory. The question I wrestle is: Is he saying that this is something that New Orleanians have uniquely figured out, or is the point that we should all have a drink, play a song, and let it go?
Wept long and hard for the Big Chief and Treme last night. Loved Antoine’s and Davis’ scenes, too. I can’t believe there’s only one hour left in this world I’ve grown to love so much.
My only gripe is I would have been more interested following Sonny than Hidalgo or even Annie this season. It’s a testament to Huisman that I’ve grown to care about and be interested in Sonny’s story so much. But I’ll take what I can get.
I’m a little worried about Colson going into the finale.
Well, not sure what they’ll do in the finale, but I would have loved to see a scene where Annie tells Sonny about seeing the painting of his rescuing the kid during the storm–the narrative said they’d gotten separated and she didn’t know if his tales were the BS of a junkie or not. I’m not one of the Annie bashers–she seems to have inherited that they don’t have Carmela Soprano, Skyler White etc. to kick around any more–but the scene where she found out Sonny told the truth needs a callback.
Kathy, that scene already happened. Don’t ask me which season or episode though.
And course it comes to me immediately after posting. It was when Annie, Davis and Sonny were cleaning Harley’s place after he was shot.
Kai, did Annie specifically tell Sonny about seeing the picture of him rescuing the child, or was it more of just an implied peace between them for Harley’s sake? I admit that I usually watch epis multiple times but anything around Harley’s death was a little bit shocking and I could have missed it muttering “tell him about seeing the painting.” I do remember the riverside ashes scattering service though. Gotta say we’ve got a good group discussing things this time. Cheers.
Yup, just checked it and she tells him. Episode 10 of season 2.
I found it interesting how the culture at the FBI changed with the election of Barack Obama. Also, given recent news and how the Danziger/Glover trials turned out, this show probably could have gone on forever.
I teared up when Albert died and I don’t often do that. But I was a little surprised at how little thought I gave to it afterwards in looking forward to the next episode. I think Simon & the writers did a great job of lessening the blow of Albert’s death by setting up the excitement of Delmond taking the walk he has watched his father take for so many years. I thought it was an outstanding episode on an outstanding show and I am sad to see it go but so want to see how it ends.
This episode was so beautifully, and sadly, real. Albert’s passing reminded me of my mother’s earlier this year — just slowly deteriorating unless until the last breath is passed. I was emotionally drained after this episode, but I do so love this show.
Just leaving a comment b/c seeing only 19 this week depressed me. Because of the holidays, I only got to watch it last night. Very striking episode.
I’m surprised to read that Annie gets hated on in the internet world. She’s probably my favorite character (or a close #2 to chef). Maybe it’s just because I love her music.
Very sad to see this show go. It’s one of a kind, maybe even more so than the show I really am not supposed to compare it to. I don’t know if any city other than NOLA could be the backbone of a show like this, but I feel richer for having had a chance to get to know it through David Simon’s eyes
A great show, which will be much missed. No question that NO is one of the few American cities that could inspire and sustain such depth of atorytelling, becoming a central character in its own right. And a shout out to Eric Overmyer, along with David Simon.
I’m just catching up on the last 2 episodes….*tear* Yeah, I think when this shortened season was announced my first two thoughts were – Yay, at least we get more episodes of treme, and , oh crap, now bad things are going to happen to these people because season 3 ended on a relatively optimistic note for most of them.
My heart strings, man.
This episode was very strong for me, my father died almost a year ago and almost in the same manner as the Big Chief. Delmonds behavior mimics my own to the teeth, and seeing it decipted on the screen somehow made my 1 year grief easier. I thank the Treme crew from the very deep deep bottom of my heart for showing the passing of the Big Chief, it felt real and true to humanity. Treme was incredible.
The dinner scene — were Davis’ neighbors asking him if he had a…uh, if he was “well endowed”?