Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘Who Goes There’

A review of tonight’s “True Detective” coming up just as soon as I’m the Michael Jordan of being a son of a bitch…
To this point, it’s been clear that “True Detective” prioritizes the stories of Rust Cohle and Marty Hart well above the story of the case they’re investigating. That becomes more clear than ever in “Who Goes There,” which takes a pretty sharp detour away from the investigation so Rust can relive his undercover narco days with the biker gang that’s protecting Reggie Ladoux. It’s technically part of the investigation, in that it appears to be the only way to find Ladoux, but the whole thing feels much more like a flashback to his reckless days in Texas than it does the next piece of the arc.
That said, it was also some riveting stuff, and the episode as a whole was a reminder that “True Detective” is as impressive for the way it looks as for the performances of the leads and the words they say.
The big showpiece sequence, of course, is the long tracking shot – it lasts a shade under six minutes – that follows Rust through the stash house and then during his elaborate escape to Marty’s car with a prisoner in tow. There have been longer and perhaps more elaborate tracking shots in TV history – Chris Carter once directed an “X-Files” episode (“Triangle”) where each act was presented as an 11-minute continuous take – but in this case it adds a whole new level of intensity to the nightmarish scenario where Rust is a cop pretending to be a crook stuck aiding crooks posing as cops.(*) It’s not a case of showiness for its own sake – the sequence is so harrowing that I actually didn’t notice the lack of visible edits until I watched it a second time – but rather putting us in the mindset of Cohle, just moving from place to place, trying to keep a horrible situation from getting even worse, and then just looking for a damn way out.
(*) As bad as the situation gets, it’s interesting that “True Detective” is more comfortable describing truly horrific acts – like Rust’s description of what the drug cartel would do to torture and kill people – than in showing them. Because we’re getting Cohle’s POV on the robbery gone wrong, we only get brief, oblique glimpses of situations with the potential to get far worse after he leaves.
UPDATE: Here’s director Cary Fukunaga explaining how they pulled off the shot – and that it actually was a single take, even though there are spots where they could have cheated.
But beyond that one sequence, “Who Goes There” is an impressive visual example of what’s been a gorgeous series to date. The plot is already constructed in a puzzle box fashion, as all the characters in 2012 know more than we do(**), and as we’re given information and certain events out of order, and it’s lovely to see the visuals presented the same way at times. Check out the sequence where Cohle steals the drugs from the evidence locker (scored evocatively to “Are You Alright?” by Lucinda Williams): you get all the necessary pieces of what Rust is up to, not in chronological order, but in a way that allows you to understand what’s happening while also appreciating the fractured way that 2012 Rust is remembering all of this. (It also has an amusing punchline as he whispers that the department should have a better system than the one he exploited.)
(**) Though in the case of this particular off the books operation, we appear to know more than the 2012 cops, who are aware that Rust’s story about visiting his father sounds shaky, but probably don’t know what he was actually up to during this period.
Or look at the sequence at the rave – featuring an odd, unexpected cameo from Todd Giebenhain from “Raising Hope” as Marty’s snitch – and the way it takes on the character of the factory where it’s being held, with sparks flying every which way. Both that party and the one at the biker bar are places that a man like Marty Hart has no business being at, other than for his business, and they both suggest the kind of chaotic world that Rust likes to talk about. Even on the muddy DVD rough cut I watched, the imagery in this one was spectacular. (Even a fairly standard shot like the strippers all being lined up in a row as Marty questions the manager was more beautifully composed than all but a handful of what I’ve watched elsewhere in the last month.)
There’s personal progress as well to the story, as Marty pushes Lisa to the point where she decides to blow up his marriage, leading to the inevitable Hart explosion. (“Did I make mistakes?” 2012 Marty shrugs. “Yes.”) Now, we’ve seen some chemistry between Rust and Maggie Hart, which was part of why Marty was so bent out of shape over the lawnmower incident a few weeks ago, and Rust comes to Maggie’s rescue when Marty’s making a scene at the hospital. But whatever is happening between Marty’s partner and his wife only extends so far; Rust really just needs Marty’s head in the game, and he alienates Maggie by sharing his philosophy on the pointlessness of long-term monogamy.
We’re now halfway through this story, and I genuinely have no idea what to expect in the rest of the season. There have been references to an epic gunfight, which I suppose will come from the attempt to arrest Ladoux (or it could be the botched robbery we just saw), and there’s a lot of additional time in the Hart/Cohle partnership that we could potentially see, or we could shift at some point to an arrangement where the bulk of the narrative is in 2012 as we find out what the two younger cops want with Marty and Rust. It’s also possible, given the somewhat casual interest in the case at hand, that this won’t hang together in the end, but given the quality of an episode like “Who Goes There,” I’m not sure I much care.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That was very intense.
“Riveting” might be the perfect word to describe it, yet it feels like it only begins to scratch the surface. Absolutely incredible stuff which gave me a greater feeling of suspense than I’ve felt outside of Breaking Bad in a long time.
Also, “Do I look dead to you?” was a pretty perfect McConaughey line delivery.
I liked the last line, “I’m so done talking to you like a man.”
I mean he just took the pee out of this hard-as-heck dude so matter of factly. It was great.
That was intense!
I love this show so far. It is visually stunning and the music choices have been exceptional. I can’t wait for the back half.
yeah, when Nick Cave kicked on in at the end, I was like “&*@$ yeah!”
Absolutely Mike! I knew an epic tracking shot as well as a Grinderman song was coming in this episode from reading previous reports, but I was thrilled at how it played out. Now that song is forever locked to those stunning visuals!
Yes! Having the dudes in the stash house listening to Gravediggaz is so perfect for 1995. The RZA beat made me geek out for that scene.
Primus’ American Life in the 2nd half of the biker bar scene.
That wasn’t Gravediggaz…..Wu-Tang, Clan In Da Front.
It was kind of jarring to go from a slow burn to a full-on hell breaking loose kind of episode, but in a good way. This show continues to suck me in.
That episode was incredible. End was as intense as I’ve seen (non-BB) in quite some time. I may have to pass on TWD tonight. Great series, cannot wait to see how it the end plays out.
I enjoyed Mr. Dallas Buyer’s Club himself making an offhand reference to winning an Oscar. Also find it interesting that 17 years later, the code of silence persists over their off-the-books activities, even though Marty has made it clear he’s no longer a fan of Cohle.
As for whether this can be “the” shootout, I don’t think so for two reasons. For one, neither man is disclosing it to brother mouzone and partner. And two, wasn’t reference made to that gunfight taking place in the woods?
In any event, intense episode.
Yeah, the botched robbery can’t have been the shootout that was referred to earlier, both for the reasons you just mentioned, and also because it was strongly implied that Marty was very much involved in the gunfight. Marty didn’t have much to do with that other than being a quick getaway driver.
But either way, an absolutely fantastic episode. This is quickly becoming arguably the best show on television.
I think 2012 Marty has a good deal of respect for Rust, even if they aren’t exactly pals. Even in 1995 you are starting to see Marty gain some respect for Rust. With Marty’s personal life in shambles I think he’s more drawn to the wild undercover cowboy life that Rust is stepping back into (especially how he tries and nearly gets his ass kicked by trying to nose into the biker gang). So with what we’ve seen so far it doesn’t surprise me that Marty covers for Rust.
As Alan was saying, I believe it was more powerful to have McConaughy DESCRIBE the horrors of the cartel rather than SHOW them. McConaughy’s acting was more than enough.
It reminds me Gary Oldman is describing his encounter with the villain in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” – there was no need to cut away from the speech, as the acting all you needed.
Not only is Marty gaining respect for Rust, I agree, but Marty’s character is also completely the type of person who would never backstab (in his eyes) a partner by talking about potentially incriminating affairs that they both got into while solving the case. You can tell he’s the epitome of the buddy-buddy, get-the-other-guy’s-back kind of cop character that we often see in police-related stories (whether that’s true to life or not). Even if Rust had done something completely unacceptable to Marty, I think Marty would still have his back based on principle alone.
The code of silence in this particular case may have more to with the Marty characters sense of self preservation. Rust was involved in what was more than likely a class A felony and subsequently Marty aided and abetted.
It’s not just a code of silence, they are both guilty of felony murder because of the person who was killed while they were committing a felony. There is no statute of limitations, and they could be charged with the crime in 2012.
Oh definitely, which is why I included in my comment the phrase “incriminating affairs”, that is completely part of it, but I also think part of it is Marty’s innate sense of loyalty.
That tracking shot was fantastic. Almost Children of Men-level. Have no idea where this is all going and it feels great
Liked the episode, but I still cannot figure out how Marty knew to drive to Beaumont. Can someone fill me in?
Cohle told him to listen to the police scanner.
I think Cohle had previously mentioned that the biker gang was based out of Beaumont, so it would have been a reasonable default. Plus he specifically told him to listen to the Beaumont police scanner should they become separated. It looked like Marty just picked a location in the middle of the town with quick access to highways in all directions.
I don’t think there’s any mystery: Marty was in on Rust’s plan the whole time, right? I mean, Marty was at the biker bar waiting when Rust showed up. Clearly he knew where to be. I think the purpose of listening to the police scanner was just incase things went haywire and Rust wasn’t able to call Marty on the old-school cell phone — if Marty heard on the scanner there was a big shootout he’d know that’s (likely) where Rust was, and he and Rust would improvise a getaway whenever Marty showed up.
None of these really explain things. Even accepting Marty was told by Cohle to go to Beaumont, that still begs the question. How in the world could Cohle have known in advance that they would take a boat to Beaumont and then be part of an attempted robbery of a stash house such that Marty would be positioned to get to the scene within 90 seconds.
1) The biker bar was also in Beaumont. Ginger’s house was close by (just “down the bayou”). It’s not like they took a 50 mile boat ride.
2) Cohle didn’t know there would be a robbery attempt, but he knew the group well enough to know that SOMEthing was going to go down. A supposed dead guy shows up after 2 years and there’s bound to be some kind of re-initiation.
3) Marty being able to get to the house so quickly is, admittedly, far-fetched. I don’t consider it a plot-hole or anything, though.
If Marty picked up the incidient on the scanner he could have been headed right towards those projects before Rust even called.
I agree
A+
Entire episode smelt like an Emmy.
Entire series thus far smells like several Emmys. Acting, writing, directing….
Post a comment…
It’s just gettin’ better and better..
Who played Ginger? The actor looks familiar. IMDB doesn’t have a character with that name, so if a real name that Ginger was an alias for was said, I missed it.
I think I recognized him as well, but I can’t place it. Strange that it isn’t on IMDB…
He played Margaret Schroeder’s abusive husband in the pilot for Boardwalk Empire. That could be what you’re thinking of…
Indeed, thanks Tyler. Joseph Sikora. He also played the falsely accused killer in “Jack Reacher,” which is what I think I recognized him from. Those crazy eyes. Also played one of many crazy eyed dudes in Shutter Island.
So when I was watching I kept wondering if that guy (who I now know is called Joseph Sikora- thanks darioargento) was Cate Blanchett’s brother. AND THEN I FOUND THIS
[i.chzbgr.com]
This actor also played in History channels ‘Vikings’
This was definitely the weakest episode by far of the first 4. It seemed more like a set up episode and we don’t have time to spare for set ups in an 8 episode arc.
Cohle beating up the bikers as the cops came in at the end seemed contrived and not very well staged. Black “gangsters,” white biker dudes, and the intense man-fighting had a Sons of Anarchy feel.
I still love the show and think it’s one of the best out there but despite the intense action this felt very cliche.
There’s always one…
HAving said that, I thought Cohl’s alias of “Crash” was really cliche and kinda lame.
Comparing it to SOA is a low blow. But not far from the truth. Ouch.
Rust doesn’t believe in love. He really was trying to help Maggie understand that Marty’s actions weren’t a failing of hers, but Maggie understandably took it badly and went for his throat–totally undeserved, but who can blame her?
It’s nice to see that deep down, Marty hasn’t changed. Ready to blame everyone else for his problems, even with 17 years of perspective.
However, I have to disagree with Alan vis a vis Marty and Rust’s relationships. It has seemed to me from the beginning that 2012 Marty likes Rust far more than 1995 Marty did. Every time the 2012 detectives try to imply something negative about Rust, Marty has defended him. They are now cohabitating in 1995, so who knows where that will go.
2012 Marty defends Rust because he respects him as a brilliant detective, but admits he’s a seriously flawed human being.
Didn’t he tell the police about the gunfight? If so, this couldn’t be what he is referring to because he is omitting this from their interview…
Right?
I wonder what will happen next week to Ginger.
Perhaps he’ll have his face ripped off whilst duct taped to a chair?
(Sorry. The mental image I got from Rust’s description has stuck with me…probably why I’m up at 3 in the morning, unable to sleep.)
That story Rust told has to be some sort of horror story criminals tell each other to scare them into doing what they’re told. The human face is the most expressive and carefully calibrated part of your anatomy. More muscles and nerves in those square inches than anywhere else, so cutting and peeling it off would be immeasurably painful. No one could survive that without passing out. And even then, cutting off the testicles would lead to catastrophic blood loss. You’d be dead long before you could even consider choking to death. The whole story is a tall tale, and I have to wonder if Rust believes it or if he’s telling Marty only to prop up his story that he’s selling Marty? Because Rust is way too smart to believe something so unlikely.
I don’t know about the face, but cutting the balls off is not so traumatic. Farmers do it to sheep and horses all the time, just slice it off. Maybe tie it off first as a tourniquet.
I think Rust said they also cut off the penis, which would definitely need a tourniquet.
But it probably is just a tall tale. Maybe they do the cutting post mortem and leave the bodies to be found as a warning.
Yeah, you’re probably right. After I thought about it further, I realized that castration like that isn’t entirely rare.
JOEL –
I didn’t want to have to do this, but:
[www.bestgore.com]
It’s a real torture, and I had seen the video before. I knew what Cohle was referencing when he mentioned it. So…
I’m normally pretty numb emotion wise with television especially with violence since most shows will use it as a cheap way to ratchet up tension. However that scene was one of the rare exceptions. Even knowing that Rust and Marty make it to 2012 and the 2012 cops know nothing of this (or are holding their cards very close to their chest) that was a white knuckle scene. I’m not one that normally notices direction or cinematography but the way that was shot completely injected adrenaline into my arm.
It didn’t click with me until I read the review at AV Club that “Who Goes There?” is the title of the short-story which inspired “The Thing” (Carpenter moreso than Hawks). And we know Pizolatto is inspired by horror stories.
Intense, engrossing, incredibly shot…. but really when it’s all said and done, to me it felt like a distraction from the plot. So in order to get from A to B they had to quickly squeeze in this gun fight? I felt like it was an episode that just served the creators’ concern of pacing. That whole scene just felt like a filler. Not to mention that IT REALLY BOTHERED ME that Hart would leave the car to check on his buddy at the biker bar when he was clear with the directions to wait for his call or notice from the scanner. For a veteran like Hart that felt like a novice move and totally out of character for him although I understand that it’s out of his element but still feels like a cheap way to raise the suspense for the viewer. Such a great show with such great writing and characters I feel like would be above the sugar-rush that the second half of this episode felt like. I was on the edge of my seat, but now as I’m coming down i feel like they just threw us a pixie stick.
As Alan says, though, this is less about the plot and more about Rust and Marty, how Rust became the man we see in 1995, setting up what they become together in 2012.
Rust was willing to put himself in deep, too deep, depths-of-hell deep, to do the job (and to feel something other than the cold weight of human futility — you get the feeling that there’s a part of him that needs the coke-fueled departure into chaos). Escaping hell was a beautiful scene, and without it the weight of his actions wouldn’t be appropriately impactful.
As for Hart going in to give backup, I didn’t find it out of character. He’s a veteran, but of regular police work (and maybe more so of being a policeman — I’m not so sure we know whether Hart is actually a good detective). He thinks that the right thing to do is to back up his partner, because that’s what police do. But he’s out of his depth on this undercover stuff, and he got cold feet.
Write a comment…Intense, engrossing, incredibly shot…. but really when it’s all said and done, to me it felt like a distraction from the plot. So in order to get from A to B they had to quickly squeeze in this gun fight? I felt like it was an episode that just served the creators’ concern of pacing. That whole scene just felt like a filler. Not to mention that IT REALLY BOTHERED ME that Hart would leave the car to check on his buddy at the biker bar when he was clear with the directions to wait for his call or notice from the scanner. For a veteran like Hart that felt like a novice move and totally out of character for him although I understand that it’s out of his element but still feels like a cheap way to raise the suspense for the viewer. Such a great show with such great writing and characters I feel like would be above the sugar-rush that the second half of this episode felt like. I was on the edge of my seat, but now as I’m coming down i feel like they just threw us a pixie stick.
It really felt like they were afraid of people getting bored with the slow burn and so they threw in a bump episode. It was a well done bump episode, but I feel the same way about the pixie stick nature of out.
Holy shit, it’s been said in other comments, but holy shit, what a rush, best thing I’ve watched on TV since Breaking Bad for sure (my all-time favorite TV show). That end sequence was beyond spectacular, I think my jaw was on the floor for the entire thing. Like you, Alan, I didn’t notice there were no cuts while watching just because I was so fully, totally engrossed, but now that I think back to the sequence, I can tell it was one take, which is just mind-blowing. I don’t understand how anyone can think that sequence was a distraction or “took away” from the plot. What plot? Like Alan has said multiple times, this show really isn’t that interested in the case. It’s interested in the characters and their stories and this episode covered MAJOR events in their stories. Plus it actually was necessary (or at least clearly SEEMED necessary to the cops at the time) to further the case and find a “ghost” (as he was called in the ep.) Reggie LeDoux. Plus, I’m sure Rust didn’t mind the absolute adrenaline rush of jumping back into that helter skelter, insane criminal world, with the safety net of being a cop so that if he was ever arrested, he could easily get out of it (though that wouldn’t’ve helped him in that neighborhood). I can’t believe there was a sequence that dynamic in this episode and we didn’t even get to the foreshadowed huge showdown with LeDoux yet. Almost completely unrelated to the end sequence, I really love how every character actually looks and feels germane to the setting. And, oh my god, partially due to the characters, but the impeccable sense of the Louisiana setting is remarkable. It just draws you in to this strange, alien world. This show is pitching a perfect game right now for me.
Yeah I agree that this episode was not a waste of time, it was a character building/defining episode. I also agree that Rust, at some level, wanted to get back into that kind of mix and that kind of situation. When he starts planning the job, he tells Marty that he doesn’t see any other way to do it but I bet if they both thought through it, they could have come up with another solution or plan. Marty was too distracted with his home situation to see things clearly.
That was, for me, the best episode of tv I’ve seen since Ozymandias.
I believe that mcconaughey is current under cover investigation marty…Marty is going to turn out to be the killer…alot of subtle clues suggest this…hence the name of the show is true detective not true detective”s”
LOL
I think it is more likely that Cohl is the murderer and, having said that, I think it is very unlikely that Cohl is the murder, in 1995 or in 2012.
Interesting that you say that, because this episode made a clear point of placing Marty in yellow light. And also made a clear point of calling back to the “Yellow King” in the beginning. When I pointed it out to my husband, he said it could just be emphasizing Marty’s comparative cowardice. But I think that’s too pat– not to mention coincidental, given the significance of the color yellow in this story. There’s no doubt in my mind that it’s some kind of foreshadowing. And given the heavy emphasis on Rust’s deep cover in this episode, you might actually be on to something.
That said, I have no earthly idea how the story would get from point A to point B, were this actually the case. But then, that’s precisely what has been so excellent about this show so far.
The show is called True Detective because the series itself is an anthology series. Meaning MMcC and Woody won’t be back next season (if there is a next season, which is almost assured considering HBO loves critical acclaim and cares less about eyeballs on the actual product and this has been getting tons of critical acclaim), which is why two massive movie stars signed on to do a TV show and not have to sign a contract that says that they’re potentially on the hook for the next 8 years. The second season presumably will presumably also focus on detectives/police/crimes/the same general premise, but with different people, different characters, and a completely different plot. The only thing related will be the creators of the show and the people who work on it. Kind of what American Horror Story is doing, but I believe they use the same actors to play different characters or something stupid like that. True Detective is taking that idea to its logical conclusion: same people do a show that changes completely from year to year. It would seem to be the next evolution in the world of television, seeing as many viewers aren’t willing to commit to a new long-form drama show in the chance that it gets canceled after its first season (or sooner) and they don’t get answers to the big questions in the show. At least we know whatever happens to Marty and Rust, it will be completely resolved by episode 8. Which makes it absolutely, breathtakingly fascinating.
Any way you look at it, that robbery sequence was technically breathtaking. I imagine if there was a cut, it’s when Rust moves Ginger from the robbery apartment to the one where he phones Marty. There’s a pan upward to a police helicopter and back down. Relatively easy to make a cut there.
That final sequence was at a ‘Breaking Bad’ level of intensity, from the knot in your stomach to the weird dreams afterwards. Insanity.
One that that I am curious about…
Rust took leave from work, with the excuse that his dad, who lives in Alaska, had lukemia. So he must have gotten a couple of weeks off right? The whole undercover fiasco took only 1 night so, waht is he doing with the rest of his time off? Will they be hiding Ginger in Rust’s (and now, Marty’s) apartment and interrogating him?
Also, Rust took a pretty large back of cocaine from the evidence locker. He gave quite a bit, but nowhere near all, of it to Ginger as a show of good faith, but I am guessing he kept the rest.
There was a jump ahead in time. Chole told Marty that he’d been hanging around and being seen for a week in the biker territory before finally connecting and setting up a meet with Ginger.
Also some of this stuff might happen next episode, we don’t know yet.
What Marc said. It took a week to setup the meet w Ginger. Rust told Marty specifically after he met Maggie in the Diner. Didn’t notice last night either but caught it on 2nd viewing.
The package he gave Ginger looked to be about the same size and weight as the package he took out of the evidence box. I’m not saying he didn’t keep some, but they didn’t show that so I assume not.
Really, what’s better than this on TV right now? That long tracking shot, coupled with the “life is but a dream, with a monster at the end” monologue has me thinking nothing. It’s not necessarily as fun or thrilling as say Breaking Bad or GOT, but HBO is doing big things with True Detective. I am 100% sold.
Intense is the word. It has been apparent since episode 1 that the 2012 detectives aren’t just reconstructing a case file. We’ve been left to wonder where they are going with all this. Obviously it ties into the new ritual murder (side note: they showed that crime scene pic to Rust, but does Marty know about the new murder as far as we know?), but it’s not just about figuring out what Marty and Cohle missed. The simple, unsatisfying possibility is that they are going to try to pin the new murder (and possibly the old ones) on the weird, damaged, antisocial, but innocent Cohle. The slightly more satisfying possibility would be that Cohle is actually guilty of at least the newer ritual murder. But that still seems too simple and predictable. Now, however, with these two badly damaged, dangerous men living together, boozing, drugging (in Cohle’s case), and running illegal undercover ops with no adult supervision at all, the universe of scary possibilities just expanded tremendously. I have no idea where this is going, but I really can’t wait to find out.
Alan, I don’t disagree that, so far, this show is really about the characters, and the murder plot feels almost irrelevant. But I have the feeling that the ultimate resolution of that plot is going to reveal a great deal about these characters.
By the way, I’m still deeply disturbed about that rape tableau in Marty’s daughter’s room. I don’t think that thread is finished, yet.
Wasn’t a rape tableau. It was just a crime scene with a dead doll as the body.
Just dropping in to show some support here; I think ‘rape tableau’ is more correct than the crime scene Rob saw. Wasn’t one male doll positioned between her legs, on its knees with its hands close to its waist/beltline? Pretty rapey to me.
But while I agree with the rape aspect, I’m not as certain that it plays into the larger murder plot. I thought it was more of a meta-critique on the misogyny built into a patriarchal society; the girls become aware of it and their expected place in it sooner than the boys as Maggie points out to Marty later in the story.
Great episode, as a side note, being from
England I am loving these southern names. From Raylan Givens to Wynn Duffy to Rust To Reggie Ladoux…..just awesome! I love the way the names role of the southern tongue….just cool.
Maybe season 2 can be about gang-style killings instead of a serial killer
I don’t want to rain on your parade, but True Detective is only an eight episode run. No next season, just eight episodes.
You sure, Elmore? I read that it will probably come back with a new story and different characters.
Its said that IT IS COMING BACK with a new season and different characters.
I agree. I love the show but I don’t care for serial killer storylines as they almost always have females as victims, who lose their humanity and are turned into objects by the killers, cops, and viewers. Don’t get me wrong, I love this show, just not crazy about the premise.
Shocked some viewers feel like this episode was a distraction from the plot. It pushed the plot forward dramatically. It is now clear that both Marty & Rust veered far off the reservation back in the 90’s and have no intention of admitting what they did to the 2012 detectives. While the motives of the 2012 detectives re-investigating the older case in previous episodes seemed cliche and mundane (they thought Rust is the bad guy) it is now clear that they have every reason to question the old case reports which are obviously omitting mountains of nefarious detail. Will the 2012 detectives figure this out? Do the omissions tie in to the more recent murder? Only way to find out is to keep watching.
The ending was really well shot, edited and directed. It was kinda like Saving Private Ryan in the projects.
This was their first action scene and it was really well done. It’s great that they don’t end every episode with a shootout scene (like Sons of Anarchy or Shield), it’s more intense in small doses.
Can someone tell me what they were looking at on the wall in Rust’s apartment? Rust was staring at someone when Martin came downstairs, and he later said something about seeing both eyes in it?
Rust keeps a small mirror on the wall and spends a lot of time staring into it — staring into his own eyes, apparently. I don’t recall him ever explaining why he does it.
That was the joke with Marty: he stares into the mirror too but complains that he can’t see both of his eyes in it because it’s too small.
My only criticism of the long tracking shot at the end is that Rust’s fight with the two gangbangers looked a little hokey. I still thought it was a brilliant scene overall.
Could not take my eyes off the stash house shot – unbelievable stuff. Circling back to the case, my money’s on Tuttle having something to do with the murders. The preacher from Episode 2 was “brought up” by Tuttle, the school Dora Lange attended was funded by Tuttle’s foundation, and now we learn from Charlie Lange that Reggie Ledoux talked about a bunch of “rich men” conducting human sacrifices.
Yep. Definitely. This is going to go all the way up to the Governor. No doubt about it, hence the lack of true resolution to the case, and Cohle’s deterioration.
Those last few minutes of the episode with the helicopters hovering reminded me how much I miss Southland :(
This show is so amazing in that I don’t even care about the killer as much I do about finding out how these two versions — in 1995 and in 2012 — of the characters splinter off into the paths that they do. Clearly Marty has retained his life and career (but maybe not the marriage) while Rusty seems to have become completely unraveled by 2012 and we can see the edges starting to fray in 1995. If McConaughey doesn’t get an Emmy nod for this episode, the award loses all credibility in my mind.
To me the most telling moment in the entire episode is when Dora Lang’s husband said that Reggie Ladoux was in a cult involving the richest men in Louisiana. That is why the real culprit(s) in these murders was not caught in 1995. Protected from up on high by the Prince of Darkness himself (the governor?) High enough that Cohle never told anyone, except maybe Marty.
I think this is where the potential suspicion about Rusty comes into play. He is way too smart to let a comment like that go, just capture LeDoux (or perhaps kill him in the shootout, we shall see….which of course would conveniently stop the investigation dead in its tracks as you would not be able to question him any further about the cult) and never look into it again. or maybe he gets too lost in his darkness along the way? Maybe you’re right, but if that’s where the storyline takes us, that the rich Governor, a.k.a the Prince of Darkness, with his cousin heading up the Commission on anti Cult crimes, is behind this cult and covers it up, I am going to be so disappointed…how predictable would that be….played.
I can’t believe Alan didn’t go with “the review coming up as soon as I will skull-f*ck you” haha
Primus and Wu-Tang Clan. Apparently my music collection now sets the scene for a previous age.
Pretty astonishing telly though.
That terrific tracking shot reminded me of Fukunaga’s work in Sin Nombre
‘Sin Nombre’ was an incredible film of Fukunaga. Too bad his ‘Jane Eyre’ had me utter toilet waste.
I absolutely love this show. And I love McConaughey’s character, as soon as you think you know what he’s going to say, he still manages to surprise you. As for the epic gun fight it is not the one that was witnessed in this last episode. The reason why the story about his father doesn’t really check out is because this whole undercover sting the two of them did was off the books. It had to be, and that’s why there’s this whole story about him taking time off to go visit his father. Therefore there’s no way they would have known about this gun fight. The epic gunfight has to go down when they capture LeDoux. I also love the sequence where they slowly showMcConaughey character Dr to send back into his narco world, as you said scored so well to Lucinda Williams’ Are You Alright….although there was just music and no conversation, I was stuck to the TV and moved just by watching the characters interact while living together …orbiting each other…….and how he slowly prepared himself and started to fall deeper and deeper into his darkness. Neither one was alright, and something tells me neither one will never again be alright either.
Here’s several paragraphs on how the 6 minute tracking shot (a “Oner”) was done, per Director Cary Fukunaga:
[www.mtv.com]
I was already enjoying the mystery and drama of this show, but after this episode, i’m hooked. Great acting, especially MacConaughey.
As a film geek I have to point out that it’s called a long take, not a tracking shot.
Yeah a tracking shot needs a “track.” That would have been one hell of a track. An amazing oner though.
Fukunaga said the Steadicam operator did climb on a jib to get over the fence at the end… so technically there was some “tracking” in that take.
I found the long take scene interesting but ultimately confusing. I am guessing the average viewer is totally lost by now. This seems like one of those shows where you wait for it all to be explained in the end and then you go watch it again and see if it holds up.
This episode seems annoying to me not because of a bad plot, but because Rust the character is using the murder case as an excuse to go back undercover, using the excuse that it is the only way to get reggie Leduix. But rust knows deep down this is a ill-advised decision otherwise he would tell his boss.
I don’t think I breathed for the last 15 minutes. Good god
I’m still wondering where their going with the Robert Chambers supernatural stuff, i.e. Carcosa and the King in Yellow.
their? they’re!
In addition to the continued KIY references, two other things jumped out at me:
– “Who Goes There?” is (as someone pointed out up above) an old supernatural horror story that’s the basis for The Thing. It, in turn, is heavily inspired by Lovecraft’s “At The Mountains of Madness”
– Ladoux’s stories to his cellmate about the ‘satanic’ death cult somewhere out in the swamp sound a lot like a reference to the Cthulhu-worshipping cult that, likewise, carries out unspeakable rites in the Louisiana bayou in Lovecraft’s “The Call of Cthulhu” (which the police only discover because they’ve been ritually murdering local squatters), and I think referenced elsewhere too.
Add in that Rust is a textbook Lovecraft protagonist, and that several story beats mimic typical Lovecraft elements… I don’t think this is actually going to go supernatural, but I think it’s at a level beyond just passing homage. Even if it’s not supernatural, I think this is an attempt to tell a Lovecraftian story in a contemporary setting.
Intriguing indeed!
I so want this to be the case.
Closest to The Wire that I’ve watched on TV in 10 years. Better that Deadwood IMO — and that’s saying a lot.
I thought it couldn’t get any better, and then Grinderman finished the episode of! Possibly the best episode so far in my new favorite show.
I drew up a map of the housing project and the course they took going through. It was actually filmed across the Mississippi from New Orleans.
[imgur.com]
I thought placing the hiatus between the last and this one, rather than premiering the show a week earlier, so the gap was between this one and the next would have made more sense. Running it this way just pointed out its weaknesses, like Lisa’s character change – from wanting to move on from Marty in her husband-hunting or whatever, which if not exactly progressive, at least marked her as her own person, to needing to change into someone who would ‘blow up his marriage’ seems especially weak. It IS especially weak, because it’s bad writing, designed to make Marty available to leave and run off with Russ to Texas or wherever. That’s what’s frustrating about this show, that some parts are truly excellent – like the scene with Russ and Marty’s wife at the the diner – how they were both sort of using each other safely, while the marriage was intact, to feel out these alternative versions of themselves. Her, in a marriage with a man who’s attentive, attractive (well, not dinging Woody, he’s just not ripped) and articulate, and for him, to still have children and a home – whereas once that uncrossable scrim was dropped, and they saw how they politically differ, it was this painful thing, where she expected his support and he’d kind of already moved off in his mind to obsession-with-the-case-land (and maybe a touch of misogynist-land). And the scene just ended! Brutal! but at other times the characters neither behave like real people nor at least tell us interesting things about themselves. However I can’t stop thinking about that one moment when Russ says ‘fuck it’ – the face McConaughey makes – and I can’t believe I thought this man could neither act nor was attractive – so I’ve definitely been given at least one gift.