Review: USA’s ‘Necessary Roughness’ a shallow shrink story

When the Lakers won the NBA championship last year, famously unstable forward Ron Artest (or The Artist Soon To Be Known As Metta World Peace) made headlines when, in a post-game interview, he thanked his psychiatrist, who “really helped me relax a lot.” It was a moment at once strange and touching – certainly, anyone who had tracked Artest’s career would have thought therapy could do him some good – and also one that seemed certain to inspire a few movies or TV shows.
USA’s new drama “Necessary Roughness” (which premieres tomorrow night at 10) isn’t technically based on Artest’s story – it’s inspired by the work of Dr. Donna Dannenfelser, a therapist who has worked with the New York Jets – but it suggests that the formula of jock + shrink isn’t as easy as it might have looked.
Callie Thorne plays Dr. Dani Santino, a Long Island hypno-therapist – a very TV-friendly specialty, since, as Dani explains, “You don’t need years of therapy to see results” – who, in one of those professional ironies TV dramas love, can fix other people’s lives even as her own is falling apart. She kicks her husband (Craig Bierko) out for cheating on her, her mother (Concetta Tomei) has a gambling problem, and her teenage daughter Lindsay (Hannah Marks) seems destined to end up in jail and/or some other kind of locked facility.
Then one night, Dr. Dani has a one-night stand with Matthew (Marc Blucas), the handsome trainer for the New York Hawks, the local pro football team in this fictional universe. And when she happens to mention her specialty to Matthew, he realizes she might be just the person to fix the team’s biggest problem: the stone hands and erratic behavior of star wide receiver Terrence “TK” King (Mehcad Brooks). The team has a shady fixer named Nico (Scott Cohen) who can make most of the legal trouble TK gets into disappear, but as he tells Dani, “I can fix a lot of things, but I can’t fix people. That’s your job.”
Unfortunately, “Necessary Roughness” isn’t particularly effective at showing Dani doing her job. She rattles off her resume to the team’s skeptical head coach (Gregory Alan Williams) and is constantly talking about the quick results she gets, but we never actually see her be an effective therapist – hypno or otherwise – with TK, or really with anyone else. (She does work with one patient who’s addicted to carbs, but she doesn’t get very far with her and has to duck out to do the more lucrative football job.) When she makes a few breakthroughs with TK late in the extra-long pilot episode, it doesn’t feel especially earned – or, at least, it doesn’t feel like they were achieved through her doing the things she boasts about to the coach. Mainly, she just hangs around TK until the point in the script where he has to confess his problem to somebody, and she’s the one who’s there.
And the thing is, therapy – even the quick-fix kind that Dani promises – is a bit too dark and cerebral to fit the sunny, simple USA brand. TK seems to have some deep emotional scars, and Dani’s daughter is in a very, very bad place psychologically, but a show that took those problems really seriously wouldn’t feel the least bit appropriate as a companion show to “Royal Pains.” So the series takes a superficial, ultimately unsatisfying view of what’s bothering everybody. It’s not a comedy – not going for the sporting equivalent of “Analyze This” – but it seems willing/able to go only so serious and not a step beyond that, and then what’s the point?
Callie Thorne has spent a long time stuck with one of the most unplayable roles in TV history as Tommy Gavin’s shrill, clingy, often insane sometime-girlfriend Sheila on “Rescue Me.” On the rare occasions when that show’s writers have let Sheila seem the least bit stable, Thorne has been terrific, and she’s done a lot of strong guest work over the last few years (including a bunch of appearances on USA show that no doubt made her seem ripe to get her own series).
She’s a likable, charming actress, surrounded by a bunch of familiar, appealing performers (Cohen in particular is someone I’ve liked a long time, even if the business hasn’t known quite what to do with him), and I think there’s potential in this idea. But the execution and/or the network aren’t right for the idea.
She may not be great in this show, but she was smoking hot in Californication last season!
Have you seen NY Magazine’s piece on how to create a USA series? [nymag.com] Not bad, although they left out the annoying family members that the network seems to require.
Thanks for the link. Funny but true.
Thinking about the USA slate for a moment, the whole, let’s try to be as sunny as possible philosophy hurts their shows. I remember a couple seasons ago, when In Plain Sight, went down their dark road, I thought the show got a bit ridiculous, but it had some promise for a basic procedural. Then, USA clamped down, they tried to be as sunny as possible, so now we get storylines about Brandi’s impending wedding. Bleh.
With some of their shows, I sort of am left with a … so what feeling. The two that come to mind are Fairly Legal and Royal Pains. I felt that way at the start of Royal Pains, and it sort of lost me quick. Rich doctor in the Hamptons … and ? There just wasn’t that catch to keep me around,a and it’s not as if it’s escapist pleasure. With Fairly Legal, I got annoyed at all the, Sarah Shahi coming to save the day with some incredible insight situations. I kept on rooting for the evil stepmother at times, as the Shahi character wasn’t even that likable at times. I do like Sarah Shahi a ton, though, so I’ll probably give Fairly Legal a 2nd look whenever it comes on next.
I want to enjoy Covert Affairs (love Piper Perabo), because there’s enough of a longer arc weaved in there to grab my attention, but I don’t know … the show is sort of … flighty … in some respects … and it really could use some more of Anne Dudek to ground Piper Perabo. I think that’s the part that’s really been lost. Rather than trying to focus on her developing a love life, they’ve sort of lost the fact that the has a semi-home life to attend to with her sister and her niece.
One thing I do give them credit for is allowing Psych to make fun of Mentalist as much as possible. Of all their shows, Psych is probably the one I enjoy the most.
Based on this review, I won’t be watching. I hope this show improves quickly or gets cancelled quickly, because I do like Callie Thorne and would like to see her in something worth my time.
Here’s what I need for USA shows, a little math equation.
For example:
Royal Pains < Necessary Roughness < Barely Legal
See, now I know that Unnecessary Roughness is perfect for folding laundry (and I won't be upset if the dryer stops and I miss the first few seconds after the commercial break).
I’m going to watch the show because I can’t get enough of Callie!
Caliie Thorne was also in a few of the later seasons of Homicide. I liked her there and on The Wire, but never got around to watching Rescue Me. Her character was more sympathetic on Homicide than The Wire. I’ll probably watch a few episodes to see her and to see if Necessary Roughness improves
I cannot wait for this show. Love every USA show
did they recycle the uniforms from Kenau Reeves’ smash hit “The Replacements?”
It’s a shame this is so average, I’ve always liked Callie Thorne. She was great on The Wire, and I found her to be pretty great on the first few seasons of Rescue Me, especially in scenes dealing with her dead husband or son, but her character has definitely gone downhill with the rest of the series. I hoped now that Rescue Me was over she could get a prime spot on one of the next cable greats, it’s disappointing this isn’t it.
Huge, huge fan of Callie Thorne, and am glad she got this role. I do think she got a bit typecast in some of her guest role appearances, due to her role on Rescue Me (I can recall a couple guest starring appearances where she seemed to play a version of Sheila, a desperate, cougar-ish lady of sorts).
All that said, this show doesn’t do it for me. I think the actors/actresses are okay, and I’m glad they are trying to show another profession besides TV’s holy trinity of lawyers, doctors, and cops. There doesn’t seem to be a rhythm to the show. In some respects, as a therapist friend of mine once told me, their job is to be there to listen, so I guess … I guess I can sort of see what the pilot was trying to do.
I’ll probably watch occasionally. I mean, I’m not huge on it, but it feels like a better show than the flighty Royal Pains, which I sort of gave up on (although was that Natalie Zea as a guest-star today? Seems like she’s getting her guest starring appearances done with Justified’s downtime – she was on Franklin and Bash a couple weeks back).