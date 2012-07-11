Review: USA’s ‘Political Animals’ takes compelling look at an alternate Clinton family

Summer television is for the most part a time for light escapism, a concept that USA has embraced to enormous success with the likes of “Burn Notice,” “White Collar,” “Royal Pains,” et al. But success can give you license to deviate from your formula from time to time, and Sunday night at 10, USA debuts the very un-USA miniseries “Political Animals,” a heavier, more mature six-part story about the intersection of politics, family and the media in Washington, D.C.
“Political Animals” will be airing in the same timeslot as “The Newsroom,” and though the two series have different goals – just as USA and HBO have very different business models and programming strategies – both look at famous people and events from recent American history and suggests, with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, how things could have been done better.
But where “The Newsroom” inserts its characters into real stories and uses real names, “Political Animals” is a thinly-disguised version of history, and that veil – along with a less angry tone overall – makes all the difference. “The Newsroom” is a lecture telling you what we all should have done two years ago; “Political Animals” is a conversation asking some “What if?” questions without pretending its answers are definitive.
“Political Animals” was created by Greg Berlanti, who’s had practice mixing social issues and soap opera on previous series like “Everwood” and “Brothers & Sisters.” Here, he offers a parallel universe version of the Bill and Hillary Clinton story, in which he suggests some ways that our Secretary of State might be able to jumpstart her presidential ambitions if she so desires.
Sigourney Weaver plays Elaine Barrish, who in the ’90s was First Lady to the wildly popular, philandering President Bud Hammond (Ciaran Hinds). “Political Animals” opens up years later, with Elaine conceding the Democratic presidential nomination to unlikely upstart candidate Paul Garcetti (Adrian Pasdar), then jumps ahead several years to show her working as Garcetti’s Secretary of State.
Where fiction diverges from reality comes in between, when Elaine decides she’s had enough of Bud’s womanizing and asks him for a divorce – and in the process, becomes far more beloved than she ever was during her long Stand By Your Man phase.
Would this have been the case for Hillary Clinton? It’s hard to say, given the intense passion she generates in both her fans and her detractors, but “Political Animals” at least suggests an interesting possibility, while also suggesting that one move wouldn’t solve all the problems in her life.
Weaver’s not doing a Hillary impression(*), and Berlanti has tweaked enough other aspects of their lives – instead of a daughter, Elaine and Bud have two adult sons, good boy Douglas (James Wolk) and troubled T.J. (Sebastian Stan), who came out of the closet while he was a teenager living in the White House – that “Political Animals” is able to function as a drama even if you don’t care about the Clinton parallels.
(*) Nor is Ciaran Hinds exactly aping Bill in the way that, say, John Travolta did in “Primary Colors,” but the Belfast-born Hinds does slather on the Southern charm to try to conceal his native accent, with mixed success.
The miniseries’ plot revolves around a hostage crisis in Iran, which occurs in the same week the family is throwing Douglas an engagement party while being shadowed by Susan Berg (Carla Gugino), a newspaper reporter who won a Pulitzer for covering Bud’s sexual indiscretions in the Oval Office before falling on hard times like the rest of her industry.(**) Much of the first installment is a duet between these two tough women who share a complicated history, don’t like each other much but need something the other has to offer, and it’s a pleasure to watch these two actresses work as Elaine and Susan try to delicately but firmly get the better of each other.
(**) Like “The Newsroom,” “Political Animals” also despairs about the current state of the news media – and is also suspicious of the Internet, as Susan’s chief rival is an attractive young blogger who gets compared to Eve Harrington. Susan is dating her editor Alex (Dan Futterman), who’s found himself cutting certain ethical corners he wouldn’t have in the past, because he fears that “50 years from now, people are going to talk about newspapers the way we talk about rotary phones or disco.”
Weaver is excellent opposite everyone in this top-notch cast, which also includes Ellen Burstyn as Elaine’s blunt, liquid mother Margaret, Dylan Baker as the Vice President and Roger Bart as the Garcetti administration’s Chief of Staff, but Gugino – and the awkward dynamic between the two characters – seems to bring out the best in her. There’s a scene late in the first episode where Elaine lays out her life philosophy for Susan – a monologue that opens with “Most of life is Hell” and gets darker from there – and in Weaver’s electric performance, you can see her simultaneously trying to impress, frighten and connect with the reporter.
Because “Political Animals” is still being assembled, I’ve only seen that first two installments so far. The second one is more interested in family squabbles and other soap operatics than the first one is, and it’s possible that this is the direction Berlanti wants to take things in for the rest of the run. But with a cast this good, and with so many potentially juicy conflicts already in play, I’m going to take a more optimistic point of view than Elaine Barrish might.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
DVR overload!
Berlanti also co-created the excellent “Jack and Bobby,” so he has some additional background in (at least indirect) political drama mixed with relationship/family drama and social issues
i loved JACK AND BOBBY. i know some people didn’t like Christine Lahti but it was sort of great seeing her on screen. it was actually a great cast overall (Jessica Pare pre-MAD MEN!).
can’t wait to see this show.
the Garcetti name — is that ringing any THE WIRE bells? i know it’s not the same but oh my.
very glad to see the awesome Ciarán Hinds open a paper bag — with such a great cast i can’t wait. sorry to hear about the accent issues.
USA is billing this as a “limited series.” What exactly does that mean? Will we be getting a second season if it’s successful? Or is it strictly a one time thing?
My god am I sick of hearing about the accents. U guys acknowledged a while back that everyone pretty much sucks at them, can we just leave it at that? do u know how many crappy accents the rest of the world puts up with from American actors?
Hope no one messes with Ripley’s sons, we all know how protective she can be as a mother figure.. ;)
I second the DVR overload comment. I got Big Brother, True Blood, Drop Dead Diva, Weeds, Breaking Bad, and now Political Animals. Sunday’s a loaded tv night for sure.
Presumably, this show will advance USA’s new mission to use the word “shit” and its variants to excess in the 10 p.m. hour (Tuesday’s “Covert Affairs” was unrestrained). I hope they get tired of playing with their new toy soon.
Alan, is this an American version of the BBC’s “Party Animals,” which starred a pre-Whovian Matt Smith?
No, this show has nothing to do with the British series Party Animals, which was about young members of politicians’ staffs.
Sorry, I’m just wondering is there going to be a review of Damages season 5? I thought it was a very good start…
My only question is: How much is Adrian Pasdar present? Because I will watch that man in practically anything.
Looks promising.
Putting it on Sunday at 10 against Breaking Bad and The Newsroom is pretty stupid. Was USA’s summer schedule on the other days really that filled up?
Sunday is really the best time for a political miniseries, so I don’t blame them. That said, I only watched the first hour which aired from 8-9 in Canada because Breaking Bad came on at 9 (central).
I watched the first hour before I had to switch to Breaking Bad, and I wasn’t particularly impressed or enthralled. I found the dialogue pretty darn clunky.
Terrible show with just awful acting from everyone but Weaver. She just out-classes everyone, but it’s the soap opera script that really does this show in.
Excellent female casting. Love them. The males – not so much. Bud makes me cringe.