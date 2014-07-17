Review: USA’s ‘Satisfaction’ & ‘Rush’ & FX’s ‘Married’ & ‘Youre the Worst’

Four new scripted shows debut tonight: two dramas on USA (“Rush” at 9, “Satisfaction” at 10), two comedies on FX (“Married” at 10, “You're the Worst” at 10:30). I loved none of them, but found enough interesting ideas, and enough overlap between several of them, to consider some kind of combined review.
I could, for instance, have doubled up “Rush” and “Satisfaction” and mused for a bit about the state of the USA brand as it moves further away from the “blue skies” formula of “Burn Notice” and other shows, and how “Rush” feels like an attempt to do a darker version of one of those blue skies shows (it's “Royal Pains” meets “Ray Donovan”), while “Satisfaction” is a wild swing in a completely different direction.
Or I could have written about the very different approaches that “Satisfaction” and “Married” take to the idea of marriages curdling from over-familiarity and a lack of sex. Or I could have noted how both “Rush” and “You're the Worst” tell tales of awful human beings slowly realizing that they have to be better than they are.
Ultimately, though, I felt none was good enough to dive that deeply into. Instead, here are some brief thoughts on each:
In “Rush,” British actor Tom Ellis is Dr. William P. Rush, renegade Los Angeles doctor who lives in a hotel and works out of his vintage Mercedes, providing house calls for anyone who needs discretion – and can pay Rush's exorbitant fees in cash. He has an assistant (Sarah Habel) who keeps his life in order and tries to act as his conscience, an ex-girlfriend (Odette Annable) who reminds him of the many mistakes he's made in his life, and a straight-laced best friend (Larenz Tate) who works at a nearby ER and reluctantly helps Rush as needed.
It is, like I said, USA taking a concept it already did (and a show that is still on the air) and making it much darker to suit the network's new direction. It's as deeply cynical as its doctor anti-hero, but like Rush, it's aware of the path it's on and doesn't have the pretensions of being something it's not. (Whereas “Ray Donovan” desperately wants to be something deeper and more complex than it actually is.) And Ellis pulls off the tricky feat of being charming enough while playing a self-interested jerk – a trap that has ensnared many a TV actor over the years (including another one we'll get to in a few paragraphs). Of these four shows, it has the clearest sense of what it is and what it's good at, even if it's not one I imagine I'll watch frequently.
“Satisfaction,” on the other hand, barely even feels like a TV show. Matt Passmore from “The Glades” plays Neil Truman, wealthy, handsome investment advisor, husband to Grace (Stephanie Szostak) and proud father of Anika (Michelle DeShon). He has the American dream, but is completely miserable with it, realizing that he hates his job, feels barely connected to his wife and daughter, and can't figure out a path to true happiness. Then through a convoluted series of events, he finds himself starting up a second career as a male escort, turning “Satisfaction” into a strange remake of “Hung” where the economic imperative for becoming a prostitute is replaced by existential ennui.
This is a long pilot (with commercials, it'll run from 10 to 11:23 p.m.), and you will feel every minute of it ticking slowly by. Passmore's too bland to pull off the many dynamic emotional shifts Neil goes through, and the whole thing feels shapeless, providing little idea of how the series functions going forward. Say what you want about the formulaic nature of most of USA's other shows, but they make clear up front what you'll be getting and why you might want to stick around. “Satisfaction” feels like a misguided bid to get into the prestige drama business, only without a clear vision beyond the idea of doing away with the formula.
Oh, how I wanted to like “Married.” In Oscar Winner Nat Faxon and Judy Greer, it takes two actors who are often wasted playing the best friend and places them front and center as long-married couple Russ and Lina, and it surrounds them with additional funny supporting actors in Jenny Slate and Brett Gelman. But the whole thing is every bit as joyless, airless and uncomfortable as the marriage it's depicting – a show filled with miserable, unlikeable characters that doesn't provide them with writing remotely sharp enough to compensate. Greer in particular is asked to play such a shrill, sex-denying monster that it made me sad her career choices right now are apparently either supporting roles or something like this. The pilot is such an unpleasant disaster that FX might have been better off not airing it, not only because it will likely turn many people off, but because it could color opinions going forward; there are objective signs of improvement in the later episodes (I've seen 3 of the first 4), but not enough to overcome that horrible first impression.
“You're the Worst” also doesn't have jokes that are quite sharp enough to compensate for the awfulness of its main characters. At least here, though, the awfulness is the entire point.
Chris Geere and Aya Cash play Jimmy and Gretchen, two nasty people who meet not-so-cute at a wedding, where he's just been punched out by the groom after insulting the bride (his ex-girlfriend), while she's stolen a gift. They hook up, have a good night together – and the series features the most sexually explicit scenes (at great length) I've ever seen on basic cable – then begin pondering what it might be like if they tried to make it more than a one-nighter. After all, they wonder, if they go into things knowing that they're both horrible and don't want anything deeper than the promise of regular hook-ups, shouldn't that work out happily for all involved?
Instead, things get more complicated than that, and the notion of two superficial, emotionally stunted human beings struggling with the realization that they still have feelings is by far the most interesting premise of these four shows. But Cash is significantly more appealing than Geere (in fairness, her character is a bit less horrible than his), and the overall execution falls short of the idea.
But “You're the Worst” is the only one of these four I'm particularly interested in checking back in on, just to see if it can at some point live up to the promise of the basic concept. “Rush” is what it is, “Satisfaction” doesn't seem to be anything at all, and “Married” digs itself an incredibly deep hole with its debut episode. This one, at least, has the potential to be something more than it is at the moment.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Disappointed to hear that about ‘Married’, all of the commercials for it really crack me up. I’ll still give it a shot though, marital comedy in particular seems to strike people differently based on their own marriage or ideas of marriage.
Same thoughts here. I mean, a show that uses “Judy Is a Punk” in its promos can’t be all bad, can it?
“Greer in particular is asked to play such a shrill, sex-denying monster that it made me sad her career choices right now are apparently either supporting roles or something like this.”
Man, was this disappointing to read. It sounds like something out of a 1960’s sitcom. I love Judy Greer and was hoping “Marriage” would let her shine.
What’s interesting about Married is the wide varying of opinion on it. On Metacritic, you have 7 positive, 7 negative and 10 mixed. None of your usual critic groupthink there. And I think you’re right when you say marital comedy strikes people differently depending on their own ideas of marriage. Trailers I’ve seen look hilarious.
So glad that Tom Ellis’ show isn’t awful. I’m not a fan of Donovan and worry how interesting and sustainable and USA Networks-y it will be but I’m glad for him. Sort of.
Ellis was one of the many delights of Miranda Hart’s eponymous BBC sitcom. It isn’t the worst thing for him to dip his toe in American TV I guess. Just hope this doesn’t lock him away forever.
Judy Greer is lovely and talented so it’s a shame that she is in what sounds like a crappy show and those dopey Sprint commercials.
Don’t forget Archer!
Those national Sprint commercials are a goldmine and probably paid for her house.
I think those Sprint commercials do an excellent job of using an integrated family without bashing you over the head with self-serving moral superiority.
Do you realize “Rush” is basically “AfterHouse”? Imagine if Wilson survived the cancer, and he and House had to build new lives outside Princeton. House has torpedoed his life and can’t practice under his own name, but he’s still a doctor and needs to do SOMETHING so he won’t be bored. “British actor,” “renegade anti-hero doctor,” has to live out of a hotel — it even has Odette Annable, who was on “House” for the last season.
I’m not watching precisely because it sounds too much like “House,” down to the addiction. Blech.
The difference is, House was a deeply-flawed, cynical man who couldn’t even skate by on his looks and was a half-cripple. His struggles are what made him smarter than everyone around him and what made him interesting.
But the formulaic TV doctor that “Rush” perpetuates here (along with his contemporaries on “Night Shift”, “Grey’s” and “Royal Pains”) is just all bland sizzle, no steak. They try to be “complicated” but it hasn’t been earned and good things always come to them, be it the medical cases they always solve or the gratitude they always get from the patients they save or the ridiculously hot ex-wife/girlfriend who comes back to them in the end or really, never truly left them. It’s all so boring and predictable; Hawkeye would be spinning in his grave.
As someone who genuinely enjoys the USA “Blue Skies” template I’m very sad that they seem to be making a concerted effort to move away from it with all of their shows. Even “Covert Affairs” has made a noticeable shift this season (and last) to become darker/edgier, and I’m not really a fan of it.
Couldn’t agree more. I was thinking the same about Covert Affairs last night while watching the latest episode. I really miss the USA that had Monk, Psych and Burn Notice at the same time. Even Covert Affairs and White Collar in their early seasons were fun/light but now they’re getting dark and much more serious which I don’t hate but I also don’t love it either.
I think it’s a mistake for USA Network to go darker. It’s good at breezy dramas that are a throwback to the simpler shows the broadcast networks used to do. You knew what you were getting with Monk, Psych and Burn Notice, and you could drop in and out without being completely lost.
Now even the action shows on the major networks are dense with back story and convoluted relationships, like The Blacklist, Person of Interest and Revolution. The payoff isn’t high enough to dig that deeply into the programs.
USA should get Monk creator Andy Breckman to create another series in the defective detective genre, where some uniquely flawed character solves crimes.
Just to let you know that there’s a lighter British comedy set in the Caribbean, called “Death in Paradise” that reminds me of Monk in tone. It’s started recently on KCET in Los Angeles. It is/was also apparently on KQEH in SF and KGBX in Boston. I missed the first episode and found it and the others on GoogleTV ($3). In the UK there have been 3 seasons with a 4th ordered.
I meant to say “lighter British *mystery*” – with a comic aspects. Made by the BBC.
Death In Paradise is a wonderful show which has aired 3 seasons in my US city, where it is shown on Friday nites at 8 PM on a PBS channel. Charming characters who are each unique but work well together as an ensemble. Mystery of the week solved in an hour but not boring in the least. I even watch them again in repeats for the pleasure of the experience. I’m looking forward to next season.
Don’t include Person of Interest in your rant. Currently one of the best shows on TV, network or premium channels.
As for USA moving in a new direction, I say good for them. They’ve been the case of the week network for so long and they want to branch out. Nothing wrong with that. Covert Affairs, while enjoyable early on, wasn’t something I anticipated highly each week. Then it went full on serialized and I couldn’t wait to see what happened each week.
And finally, as usual, Sepinwall is wrong about some things. Matt Passmore bland? Were we watching the same show? The buildup to his meltdown on the plane alone was some great acting. The Married pilot wasn’t stellar but most reviews say it’s almost like a new show from episode two onward. But Sepinwall, who is increasingly like Grampa Simpson, yelling at clouds, get off my lawn etc., predictably can’t even admit to that.
Don’t include Person of Interest in your rant. Currently one of the best shows on TV, network or premium channels.
As for USA moving in a new direction, I say good for them. They’ve been the case of the week network for so long and they want to branch out. Nothing wrong with that. Covert Affairs, while enjoyable early on, wasn’t something I anticipated highly each week. Then it went full on serialized and I couldn’t wait to see what happened each week.
And finally, as usual, Sepinwall is wrong about some things. Matt Passmore bland? Were we watching the same show? The buildup to his meltdown on the plane alone was some great acting. The Married pilot wasn’t stellar but most reviews say it’s almost like a new show from episode two onward. But Sepinwall, who is increasingly like Grampa Simpson, yelling at clouds, get off my lawn etc., predictably can’t even admit to that.
You lost me at your ‘Person of Interest’ praise…
I thought Person of Interest was an entertaining spin on the Equalizer concept until the female detective died and Sarah Shahi appeared.
Suddenly there was all this complicated and grim new stuff you had to understand to enjoy the show, but I don’t think it’s good enough to make that effort worth it.
I actually like that Rush is a redo of Royal Pain – if you remember long long ago – RP was a lot edgier and the Dr was a bit of a jerk and the brother was a bit of a con man/huckster – then the skies got Bluer and Bluer and now everybody is so nice – hope RUSH stays gritty
You had me at Explicit Sex..
I read “Nat Faxon” as “Fat Nixon” and was intrigued ’til I realized my mistake.
“…a show filled with miserable, unlikeable characters that doesn’t provide them with writing remotely sharp enough to compensate.” nicely sums up how I feel about “The Leftovers.”
Super agree about Leftovers. Man, has that show been disappointing. Just one of those shows that’s not as well-written as it so obviously thinks it is, undermining the potential for any of the other aspects (directing, acting) to compensate for it.
Also really bummed to hear about Married, as what Alan describes is exactly what I was worried it would be.
“I read “Nat Faxon” as “Fat Nixon” and was intrigued ’til I realized my mistake.”
Hahaha! I thought I was the only one who read it that way. :D
One (barely) and done with Rush and Satisfaction. Good grief – what lousy, mindless dreck. Is that really considered good entertainment? Yikes.
graphic sex and blow job jokes! I’m for “You’re the Worst” The chick is pretty hot too.
“You’re the Worst” isn’t available On Demand, but I watched “Married” and had the same thoughts. Greer and Faxon are truly charming actors, and they each had multiple moments where they overcame the awful writing in the pilot. So I’ll be back, but if it stays as depressing in future episodes, I won’t stick around. I’d much rather watch “27 Dresses” or old episodes of the short lived “Ben and Kate” again.
No, I will not watch Satisfaction:
#1 – It’s not believable. A marriage cannot be sustained when both partners are cheating on each other. Sooner or later one of them gets enough and files for divorce … especially if the other spouse is enjoying themselves too much.
#2 – As a people, has our culture deteriorated to the level of ancient Rome and we now see sexual infidelity as fit subject matter for national television? There’s already enough of that on the flat screen; too much in fact. In the case of Satisfaction, it is quite obvious the story and script were developed around the sexual activity, as a means of making the show respectable. It failed.
#3 – To follow up with #2, above, I see no entertainment value in a show whose story circles around the fact a married couple is cheating on each other. In several places, the first episode came dangerously close to being “Soft Porn.” This kind of show has to titillate to survive … and that means the level of sensationalism has to increase at a steady pace. Sooner or later, the producers of Satisfaction will have to deal with the issue of nudity and rather blatant sexual events.
#4 – All things considered, it is not a suitable show for family viewing and should be shown at a much later hour … if in fact, it is not cancelled in short order.
Rush is dead in the water.
Satisfaction on the other hand has great potential.
I was so excited about Married, less so about The Worst. Tried both of them; only sticking with Married because of Judy Greer with vast hopes for improvement. He’s playing the same character he played on Ben & Kate which isn’t necessarily a bad thing but the marriage itself made me want to apologize to my husband for wives in general.
WOW! Hard to believe you and I saw the same program. I found Satisfaction to be original, creative, and full of surprises. Great casting and I found Matt Passmore believable and interesting with a depth seldom found in TV characters, he reminded me of Matt Damon.
I’m hooked!
I loved Satisfaction. It resonates with us 40-somethings going through our mid-life crisis.
After four episodes, we can say the following. The story does not begin at the beginning, but rather in the middle. It is necessary to put bits and pieces together in order to fill in the blanks.
Grace is a college graduate and has been married 18 years. Best estimate is that Grace is now 40-ish. With a sixteen-year old daughter she is probably going to be a grandmother in five years. A woman who is ever going to cheat doesn’t wait until she is middle-aged to do so … the first time. Grace is an experienced Pot smoker, therefore it can be argued that she has at least experimented with hard drugs. It is a safe bet Grace is not doing anything now that she hasn’t done before, and probably more than once.
While on the subject of experience, Grace also demonstrates skill at cheating on her husband. Neil is an amateur, having to learn as he goes. Grace is another story altogether. She knows exactly what she’s doing. She has reservations about her infidelity, but they are not the product of a guilty conscience. They are the result of a fear of getting caught and publicly exposed.
Grace is unhappy because her husband, Neil, is a workaholic. Actually he isn’t; and we’re only using that word because everyone understands its meaning … Neil is always working. Even when he’s home, he’s working (her own words) … and not spending any time with Grace, which is also what he would rather be doing. In all truth, neither of them is happy; but she is not even considering his feelings because she couldn’t care less about his feelings. If in reality she ever was a true partner in this relationship, she emotionally abandoned this marriage long-long ago.
Down my way, there is nothing more honorable, noble, and respectable than a man who will literally work himself to death for his family … and that is exactly what Neil is doing. He is not a workaholic; he is a slave. He hates his job. He hates his life. He knows something is wrong and he has sought professional counseling. Grace on the other hand does not need counseling. She knows exactly what she wants … sex, and a lot of it … with someone other than her husband.
Neil has excelled at being a provider for his family. His long hours at work have made him very successful. Neil is an all-round good man. He has provided Grace with a quality of life; a high standard of living. If it weren’t for Neil’s work ethic, Grace would be shopping in a second-hand store and driving a 10-year old Chevy. Grace is spoiled. Everything she has and enjoys … she owes to Neil.
Grace shows her appreciation and her love for Neil by screwing her male prostitute lover in the very same bed she and her husband sleep in. Again, she has reservations about her relationship with her lover. But they are nothing more than the fear of getting caught and publicly exposed.
Neil has, himself, started cheating … on the cheater. And there is a certain poetic justice in that. With his infidelity, he is merely following his wife’s own bad example. If she hadn’t cheated, he wouldn’t have. And let us consider the expertise being demonstrated by the two cheaters. Neil literally doesn’t know what he’s doing. He is having to learn as he goes, by trial and error. Grace on the other hand, has a skill that only comes with experience. He is really not the kind of guy to cheat. With Grace, on the other hand, deviant behavior is to be expected.
Grace is an amoral low-life slut. This marriage has collapsed and cannot be saved. Indeed, it should not be saved. Yay, it should have never happened to begin with! Neil deserves much – much better. And Grace deserves AIDS.
All things considered, SATISFACTION is nothing more than common PORN that has been edited for television. If the FCC is doing its job at all, it will step in and order this garbage cancelled ASAP.
Satisfaction portrays what is wrong with our marriages today.
We should not encourage relationships outside of ones marriage.
If couples are unhappy they should try to fix the problems. If they cannot fix them, they should end the relationship not turn to someone else while they are still married.
I love the show satisfaction. All the woman who watch it understand Graces emotions. It has nothing to do with see but a true love story and struggle for a couple married over 20 years.
Keep this show running please. My friends and I talk every Friday about Thursdays episode. My friend who record it call after they watch it. Another season please!!!!
I wonder what a good review actually looks like from this author. Even the show they were interested took a decent beating.