RIP, ‘Taxi’ and ‘Grease’ star Jeff Conaway

Growing up, I had thought of Jeff Conaway‘s career as star-crossed. But in the final years of his life – which ended today when he was taken off life support after years of struggling with drugs – it became clear that some of the problems in Conaway’s career lay not in the stars, but in himself.
Conaway was most famous for playing two roles that hit screens in 1978: as Kenickie in the movie version of “Grease,” and as cocky aspiring actor Bobby Wheeler on “Taxi.” Conaway had, in fact, played the lead role of Danny Zuko when “Grease” was still a stage musical, but he clearly wasn’t considered famous enough to headline the movie version, and the role went to John Travolta – who also scarfed up the show-stopping song “Greased Lightning,” which Kenickie sings in the play but Danny sang in the movie. Years later, while appearing as a haunting cautionary tale on VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab,” Conaway would insist that the other actors had dropped him while filming that number, which led to a prescription painkiller addiction.
Conaway was only a regular in three of the five seasons of “Taxi.” Bobby often seemed like a problematic character for the writers to come up with stories for. Not only did he occupy a similar spot on the kinda-dumb, kinda-not continuum with Tony Danza’s character, but there were only so many times the show could do episodes about how Bobby just missed out on an audition. On occasion, though, they came up with a great idea for a Bobby story, like this episode where Danny DeVito’s Louie asks Bobby to impersonate him at his high school reunion so the kids who used to torment him wouldn’t see what he (didn’t) grow up to be (this is the full episode; jump to around the 10:20 mark for where it gets good):
I had assumed that Bobby was written out because there wasn’t much else the writers could do with him, while their attentions had obviously turned towards other, stranger characters like Christopher Lloyd’s Reverend Jim and Andy Kaufman’s Latka. And that was partly true, but the answer may have been more complicated. Not long after Conaway unfortunately came back into the public eye with “Celebrity Rehab,” “Taxi” writer Sam Simon called into Howard Stern’s show and explained that Conaway had problems with drugs while they were making the show, and that on at least one episode they had to give most of his lines to his co-stars – and in the process realized just how thin and irrelevant a character Bobby Wheeler had become to the show.
Conaway hung around the business for the next 30 years, never again approaching the profile of those two early gigs with any acting work. (The most prominent – and certainly longest-lasting – post-“Taxi” job was as “Babylon 5” security officer Zack Allan.) But he kept struggling with addiction, and ultimately achieved a new level of infamy with those “Celebrity Rehab” appearances. Where many of the show’s other participants seemed to be doing it mainly for the publicity, it was clear that Conaway – who arrived in a wheelchair, badly slurring his words and talking about the cocaine binge he had the night before – had a very grave problem, a problem that Dr. Drew Pinsky was never able to do much about.
Having seen some of those early “Celebrity Rehab” episodes, I was prepared for the news about his death, but I’d much rather push that image out of my mind and think about the young, confident, talented Conaway, who could do such a spot-on Danny DeVito impression, or who could perform one of the all-time great TV comedy duets with Lloyd in this classic scene where Bobby and the others help Jim pass his driving test. I’ve embedded the entire scene, which is hilarious all-around, but the famous part between Lloyd and Conaway comes around the 4-minute mark.
If Simon and the other “Taxi” writers ultimately decided that Bobby had become interchangeable with the other characters, this scene is a nice reminder of the specific role he played in the show’s early days. The gag is funny enough on its own that it would still work with Alex or Elaine or Tony as the unfortunate foil, but there’s something that feels particularly inspired about choosing Bobby, who fancied himself cool and cocky and fast-moving, and who has to really rein all of that in to do a good deed for this weirdo.
Rest in peace, Jeff Conaway. Whenever the history of TV comedy is considered, “What does a yellow light mean?” is going to be in the discussion, and he was one-half of that. It’s maybe not the legacy he might have hoped for as a rising actor in the ’70s, but it’s better than most actors – including wannabes like Bobby Wheeler – ever come close to achieving.
Yes Jim’s taxi license test and the Louie’s reunion were the best Conaway scenes.
Loved him in Grease
Just so sad the drugs had such a hold on him
RIP
Thank you for this. I know everybody will likely remember him for his Grease role, but this is what I will always remember. The Jim’s license test scene will never not be amazing.
He’s fantastic in an episode of the mid-80s series “Stingray,” playing a TV actor who’s had his substance abuse problems and has people trying to kill him. It’s very funny and really sad in light of what happened.
Taxi was a bit before my time, but I did watch him in Babylon 5 and Grease of course. After B5 I wondered if he would be able to parlay that bit of returned fame into more work, but it seems like it went the other way, back into addiction. So sad.
Conaway’s DePalma reminds me of Sivio Dante
Thanks, Alan. I’m a huge Taxi and Babylon 5 fan, but I forgot how much enjoyment I’ve gotten out of Conaway’s performances.
I’m not 100% sure, but it seems the initial reports of a drug overdose were false, and he died of pneumonia. Still a sad life, though, no matter how it ended.
I remember him from Grease, and Babylon 5 – thankfully I missed the rehap scenes. But its sad so many care so little.
Btw Alan, if you add # and number of seconds to a youtube url you start that number of seconds into the clip. So 10*60+20=620 – add “#t=620s” (no quotes)
I saw a bit of him on celebrity rehab in passing a few years ago and it just seemed so exploitative, regardless of whether he was a willing participant. The guy looked like he was one step from death and the show was milking it for ratings and money.
He was good on Taxi, a show which I watched countless episodes of back when they first aired.
Thanks for remembering Jeff Conaway. As far as I’m concerned, the ’70’s were TV comedy’s golden age. Bobby Wheeler was one of my favorite “Taxi” characters. I loved how DeVito said, “Wheeeler!”.
My fave Bobby scene is when he does a kids’ party as a rabbit but discovers a casting director is hosting and does a scene from “Who’s Life Is It Anyway?” in the bunny suit.
And of course “Grease” was the word.
I’m not a fan of Grease, and haven’t seen Taxi since I was a kid so can’t remember him (but those clips were great), but a few years ago I watched Babylon 5, and really liked Conaway’s work on the show. It was quite a shock to be watching The Soup and see clips of him on Celebrity Rehab. I think I remember JMS talking about how Conaway really appreciated the opportunity offered to him on B5 and worked really hard to prove himself. It’s a shame that it never held, and that he ultimately went out like this. Rest in peace.
While, tragically, his long drug use led to his death, all reports have been clear that he did not overdose. He was sick with pneumonia which led to sepsis (sp?). Because his body had been so wrecked by drugs, they have surmised that he didn’t realize how sick he was until it was too late. Such a sad waste.
Taxi was a great show, one of my favourite sitcoms. The driving test bit is undoubtedly one of the great sitcom moments, still cracks me up whenever I watch it now. Conaway was great in the scene and over the show’s first couple of seasons was in a lot of good moments.
Its sad to hear Jeff’s life ended like this, thanks for the considered and thoughtful tribute Alan.
Not going to lie. I watched him on celebrity rehab.
Now, more than ever, the show feels exploitative. Jeff Conaway should be remembered for his acting. Instead, I’m afraid, he will be remembered as an addict.
Thank you, Alan, for this very touching tribute. Conaway may never have become a huge star after the late ’70s, but the drugs definitely sealed his fate.
60 is far too young to die these days. RIP.
Alan, thank you for a great article on Jeff. It’s the best I have read about him. Your perspective is right on about his career and life.
I heard that he hit hid head & went into a coma, & was on life support, then died before anyone had to make the choice… & someone else says he had pneumonia. Can you anyone verify? I think it’s important to remember the actor and person, he was very funny, talented and nice guy, & especially hurtful to dwell on his addictions or lay blame inappropriate, especially where not applicable… so does the writer of this know, & how? Anyone?
It’s funny how relatively successful most of the Taxi cast became, Jeff excluded of course. Terrific show, nice to have this write up.
It wasn’t an OD, Alan. I think you need to change that.
Just a bit of nitpicking but…Louie didn’t ask Bobby to impersonate him. Bobby had to convince Louie. This is how I remembered it anyway and I just viewed the youtube video and…yep. That’s how I remembered it.