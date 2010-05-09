Saturday Night Live: Betty White and friends rock Studio 8H

In a triumphant moment for both the internet and the 49+ demo, Betty White hosted “Saturday Night Live” last night (with a little help from some of the show’s friends), and I have a quick review (and a few embedded sketches) coming up just as soon as my name is pronounced Blaarfingaar…
The improbability of the Facebook campaign – both that it worked, and that it was centered around an octogenarian actress – meant that Betty White could have basically just shown up and smiled a few times and her “SNL” would be viewed as a triumph. The huge, prolonged ovation she got when she appeared in the cold open Lawrence Welk sketch made that clear.
But White clearly didn’t just show up for a victory lap, nor did the “SNL” writers treat her with kid gloves. They put her in a gender-reversed sequel to Alec Baldwin’s old Pete Schwetty sketches, another sketch where she went on about lesbianism, made her Kenan’s crazy accomplice in the latest Scared Straight sketch, had her on the verge of kissing MacGruber, etc. The best “SNL” hosts tend to be the ones who are game for anything, and White absolutely was.
When it was announced White’s episode would also feature a bunch of female “SNL” alums – including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch – I rolled my eyes and viewed it as Lorne Michaels trying to appease the Facebook crowd while not really letting White host the show. But White appeared in every sketch – often at the center of them – and it was clear Fey and the others were just as jazzed to be sharing the stage with her as they were to be back in Studio 8H with each other.
The enthusiasm – and talent – of all the female guests made for not only one of the highlights of a largely awful “SNL” season, but one of the strongest overall “SNL” episodes in several years. (Not surprisingly, the ratings were the highest since the November ’08 election.)
But I should say it was good mainly because of the performances, not the writing.
Take the latest Delicious Dish, for instance:
What’s funny about that is largely the idea behind it – that they’ve put Betty White in a sketch to throw around a bunch of half-dirty lines about her muffin – plus the usual deadpan stylings of Gasteyer and Shannon. The actual double-entendres aren’t nearly as clever as in either Schwetty balls or Schwetty weiner.
And, of course, Delicious Dish was part of an episode that leaned very heavily on recurring characters, both from the current run of the show (Scared Straight, The Manuel Ortiz Show), and from the alums’ eras (Seth and Amy did “Really?!?!,” Shannon played her AARP character again, and Hulu has Debbie Downer and Bronx Beat sketches that were cut after dress rehearsal). The energy level (from both the performers and a psyched audience) was higher than it’s been some other times they’ve done these, but the episode at times felt like a Greatest Hits special and at other times just lazy.
One of the few wholly original sketches (UPDATE: or not so original, as the commenters point out) was also my favorite, as well as the last of the night (a slot where the show has been willing to experiment of late, and which is usually the only reason to check out the worst episodes), with Fey as a census taker and White as her not-all-there interview subject:
That’s just fine, vintage, low-concept sketch comedy there, folks, with Fey doing a fine straight woman and White showing off the chops that have kept her working in the business for 60+ years.
All in all, a fun episode, and it proved the Facebookers right in wanting to give White the showcase, but her presence and the presence of the other guests just managed to obscure the franchise’s recent difficulties.
What did everybody else think?
The census sketch was a sequel of sorts to one Christopher Walken did 10 years ago (in the same episode that gave us “Behind The Music: Blue Oyster Cult.” It wasn’t a find/replace sketch on the level of Lawrence Welk or Delicious Dish, but the basic setup was the same.
I enjoyed the census sketch as well, but I wouldn’t call it “wholly original” by any means – it was basically a complete rehash of one done by Tim Meadows and an aloof Christopher Walken a few years ago. Still worked though.
The last sketch was a remake of a brilliant Tim Mewadows (as Tina) and Christopher Walken (as Betty) from, I would guess, 2000. The jokes were somewhat different, but the setup and the basic idea was the same. I still enjoyed the hell out of this sketch, though; maybe more given the tribute nature.
The Christopher Walken sketch in question:
[www.youtube.com]
I didn’t see last night’s SNL, but that old Walken sketch was frickin’ hilarious. Seriously, my abs be aching.
i thought overall the show was great- mainly because of the energy that White, the guests, and the crowd brought with them. The writing was fine even though I’ve seen some bashing of it. I didn’t think the writing in the Delicious Dish was any less clever than the previous instances either. The ending sketch was a favorite too although I did like the MacGruber skits throughout as well.
Fun show overall. One of the better ones, not the best as some people are saying, in an average season. Clearly they didn’t need all these ladies to cover for Betty White as some were barely used/unfunny.
I liked the Muffin sketch just for the Delicious Dish setup…
Overall it did seem like a fun night even though they didn’t really push the edge that much.
I find elderly people cussing to be plain funny no matter what it is.
This was the first SNL episode in a while I actually looked forward to watching and it didn’t let me down. Except for Molly Shannon. She is absolutely terrible.
I agree. Molly Shannon makes everything she is in much worse. I don’t think she’s ever made me laugh once. I think we are the minority on that, though. She seems to get a lot of praise.
I don’t care for Molly Shannon, either. Something about her sets me on edge. I didn’t care for her or her characters on SNL, and disliked her guest appearances on Scrubs and Glee.
Wow, completely and utterly disagree. Shannon is fantastic (certainly less of an acquired taste than the annoying Wiig). Especially in the Delicious Dish clip above. I’d missed that one last night. Pretty great stuff.
Alan, thanks for the embedded clips. I stopped watching SNL some years ago due to its deteriorating quality. So this is a great way to see the “best” of SNL without having to be bored for 1 1/2 hours.
What, no mention of CSI:Sarasota? “They ask hard questions, and give out harder candy!” As a Sarasotan myself, I just about died during that sketch…
I forgot how long this show is. Usually for me it is about 20 minutes.
Betty White’s past experience with live television was very obvious here because she was clearly comfortable in every sketch and made the mediocre funny. Lines like “the Wizard of ass” should not have worked, but they did and only because of her timing and delivery. She overshadowed all the other performers in this episode, and frankly they should have not have bothered with all the returning women because most of them did not add anything to the skits. And for once the monologue was not completely horrible. If Justin Timberlake can get an Emmy for his retread performance, then Betty White certainly deserves one for this episode.
It is certainly one of the best episodes this season and probably in the past 5 or 6 years. Alec Baldwin has a lot to live up to for the finale.
I know it won’t happen, but I think someone like Carol Burnett should host the show because she too would be able to raise the show above its mediocre material.
Whenever Seth Meyers is doing Weekend Update alone, I FWD through it until one of the correspondants show up. He is awful.
I am trying to get a “Mel on SNL” face book campaign going for next year… Brooks, that is.
Maya as Whitney had me in tears a great SNL news with Seth, Amy and Tina
I felt a weird amount of built-in suspense just worrying about her well-being throughout the show. I mean, a decent percentage of her sketches made a point of giving her somebody or something to hold onto. Not to mention the part when Molly Shannon was doing crazy air-kicks right next to her.
This is roughly why I’ve been saying for years that “Survivor” should take a break from bikinis and beaches, and do a show in a harsher environment where “survival” isn’t such a given. Suspense makes viewing more of an experience.
I totally agree, maybe because I have elderly grandparents that are still pretty active but fragile. When she came out and had to go down all those stairs and then the step in the middle without a handrail I was like “somebody go walk with her!” not that she needed it, just, you know, I’d hate to see her fall. Betty was sharp as a tack and rocked. It was also great to see Tina, Amy and Maya back, it was obivious they were having a lot of fun being onstage with Betty.
“Preliminary estimates give the alumni-rich Betty White SNL a 5.1 rating in adults 18-49. That beats every late night or PRIMETIME show aired last week except “American Idol.”
I am not really sure why everyone is so over-the-moon about this episode. Most of the sketches where as funny as the rest of the season – taking a pointe and then riding it out for too long. The return of the alumni gave them an opportunity to do a kind of best-of, but frankly they should have done more with that (the writers, that is). And having an octogenarian relate to some sexual topic in every second sketch despite her having announced that that would be exactly the kind of which she wasn’t going to do wasn’t funny anymore after the second muffin related joke.
Seth Meyers needs to GO. Not just for his remarkably self-satisfied on-screen persona (also present in his Bill Simmons podcast appearances). But more for his godawful tenure as Head Writer. Never met a fart/gay joke he didn’t like. . . and run into the ground.
I totally agree. seth meyers is a real tool on camera. He just looks so satisfied with all of his dumb attempts at humor. Seriously everyone I talk to says that they just fast forward through the weekend update now, because its so freakin boring watching him chuckle at his own lame ass jokes. he also does an awkward pause after every “joke” like he’s waiting for the crowd to laugh histerically, but they never do more than a light chuckle. SETH MEYERS SUCKS!!
The real test for any SNL host is context. Someone with current hit status has built in support but leaves the legacy audience cold. Some of the older hosts do well with the ancients but the core youthful viewers wonder who they are. Betty White spanned that chasm in a grand way. In her younger years she was wickedly vicious on Mary Tyler Moore, showed her entire repertoire on Golden Girls, and had plenty of fans cheering for her last night. But, here’s how Betty stole the show: Even if you’ve never seen her before, she was smashingly funny. THAT is show business greatness!
Betty White was fantastic. Saying “Wizard of ass!” once would have been enough, but then she came back and said it more forcefully. I almost woke up my mom because I was laughing so hard.
Hopefully this success will inspire them to look for talent in next season’s hosts. There are good, funny people out there, and I imagine many of them would love a chance at SNL.
Even the census taker sketch was a rip off of a 1990 sketch with Christopher Walken as a nut and Tim Meadows as the hapless census taker.
by far the funniest SNL of the year…and EVERY sketch made me laugh out loud. When was the last time you could say that about an episode of SNL??
I was hoping for a Pete Shweaty sketch next week seeing Alec Baldwin as the host. But since it was done this week, i doubt that would happen.
Not sure how SNL can keep getting away with being so lazy on the writing front. Same predictable characters. Same predicable scenarios. Same lame jokes. Thankfully, Betty White’s delivery is dead on.
Enjoying reading your comments on the new site, Alan.
Without making negative comments about the cast, I will note that Betty White, while she was reading the cue cards, managed to make it look like she wasn’t more than most of the other cast members. “Acting!” as Master Thespian might note. A pleasant change.
I didn’t think this episode was all that great, but I’m so glad it’s brought up a discussion of the Walken/Meadows census sketch. I have been claiming that as my favorite underrated SNL sketch for years now, and most people I mention it to have never seen it. It is HILARIOUS!
I gotta say, this season has had some stinker episodes (ahem, January Jones), but it’s ending strong. Fun times with Betty, and I’m looking forward to Alec Baldwin next week.
Agreed – Betty White far outdid the writing on this one.
It annoys me when people say this was only because of a Facebook campaign. I give I don’t credit Facebook, I credit Betty. Betty White who has been more than great for many years, has been on fire the last 12 months – with the hit The Proposal, the Golden Globes speech (easily the highlight of the show), the snickers commercial and her numerous, always endearing and still hilarious appearances on talk shows (most notably playing beer pong with Jimmy Fallon).
I find it hard to believe that she wasn’t already on SNL’s radar – particularly because Lorne Michaels had asked her several times in the past.
Why doesn’t anyone comment about the fact that most of SNL’s audience has never seen Lawrence Welk, yet they continue to drag it out every few weeks? They do this with a few retro-type skits, that just aren’t funny. The fact they cater to a no-talent like Fred Armisen means that either the show runners are out of touch, or Fred has incriminating pictures of someone.