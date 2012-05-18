Season finale review: ’30 Rock’ – ‘What Will Happen to the Gang Next Year?’

A review of the “30 Rock” season finale coming up just as soon as I’m living in a Bill O’Reilly erotic novel…
What we’ve all assumed for a while was confirmed late last week (then denied on Sunday by Bob Greenblatt, then confirmed again on Monday, because that’s how NBC rolls lately): the next season of “30 Rock” will be its last. The show has been on a creative upswing for most of the past two seasons, but I can understand how everyone must be feeling burnt out, and also that Tina Fey would rather walk away while the show’s still good.
And while Fey had to know the chances were good that she would get those final 13 episodes, “What Will Happen to the Gang Next Year?” definitely had (like the recent “Parks and Rec” and “Community” finales) the feeling of having been designed as a series finale, just in case. Jack and Avery’s marriage comes to an amicable end after none of their loved ones have the decency (or, in the case of Avery’s mom, the consciousness) to object to their vow renewal. Liz and Criss take a huge leap forward in their relationship, and Liz is even able to start saying “baby” instead of “plant.” Tracy embarks on yet another bold career path, deciding to follow the Tyler Perry model, and Kenneth finally gets a (sociopathic) love interest when he and Hazel hook up. There’s not much of a Jenna story, and Tofer is the only writer to appear, but we close on another one of those terrific Jack/Liz friendship scenes, and then get a tag where the not-so-late Kim Jong-il breaks the fourth wall and pleads with the writers to give us the one thing we know they (wisely) never will: a Jack/Liz romance.
I’m sure Fey has a grander plan in mind for what will be the real series finale, but this would have worked well enough. I wasn’t wild about the Kenneth/Hazel subplot – among other things, the revelation that Kenneth has an elderly, borderline catatonic “roommate” he keeps in the closet and exploits to pay his rent felt really dark even by the weird standards of his character, and in general it feels like the show backslid with Kenneth after reinvigorating him during his brief Standards & Practices stint – but the rest of it was quick and funny and, in that way that “30 Rock” can be when it wants, very very sweet.
What did everybody else think? Are there particular things you want to see in the victory lap season? Characters who have to return no matter what, in your mind? With only a handful of episodes left, do you want to jump forward in time enough for us to actually meet Liz and Criss’ baby, and see Liz Lemon as a mom, or would you rather the show end while birth or adoption are still off in her future?
Really liked the “I know what you must have gone through. After all, I work out.” line
My favorite was “I never bail. I still watch Smash.”
The shot they took at Smash was perfect.
I’d like to see The Black Crusaders return next season.
The show is a fun excuse to throw a lot of jokes together and watch Alec Baldwin and Tracy Morgan (and, increasingly, Jane Krakowski) be awesome. I don’t care where the plot goes as long as it’s funny.
Although I’m enjoying Liz and Criss, I hope it doesn’t end with a wedding or a birth, just because that would seem so conventional for what is a deliciously weird show. Also, I’d like to see Julianne Moore again. And I’d shed no tears if Hazel left.
But, basically, I agree: I don’t care too much about the direction of the plot, as long as it’s funny.
It can still have more realistic episodes, but at some point in the last few seasons, the show became increasingly goofy. Which is fine, I guess, but I worry that if/when Tina Fey does another show, she can’t tone it down.
And she better do another show! I hope NBC’s turnaround happens next season, at least in part. For all of the crap the network puts on, it has a lot of good, talented people working there, and it deserves to see some success. She wants to do movies now, but can’t NBC convince her to do another show, too?
You’ve only recently found Jane Krakowski funny? I’ve thought she’s been great since the first season, even if her character is almost the epitome of a one-note person.
Is it possible that this was 30 Rock’s best season? Really impressed how they’ve reinvigorated a show that seemed out of gas two years ago.
I don’t want a big time jump. Liz as a mom is not something I want to see long term, but I’m fine with it happening very near the end. And yeah, I was also very disappointed that Kenneth’s stint in standards and practices was so brief. That was the most I had liked his character in years. I don’t want to see him as a page or janitor in the final season. And also bring back Jack’s teenage nemesis once or twice. Her episodes were fun. Other than that, I’m ready to take whatever the final season will have for us.
I kind of hope that the show figures out a way to acknowledge the existence of “SNL” next season, among other things.
In fact, were I writing the story lines, I’d have something along the lines of NBC being on the upswing, which means shows like “TGS” are no longer needed. In comes “SNL,” or something representing it, with Kristin Wiig as a guest star, and there could be great battles between her and Jenna, who goes nuts for any number of reasons. Liz Lemon is offered a big, big development deal with at least one other network, and she wants to take it, but Jack wants her to stay. Negotiation begins, and she manages to get them to up their offer. The final scene would be Jack, walking into his office despairing that his friend went to another network, startled to find Liz there. It turns out that she had no intention of leaving NBC: she just wanted the other network to waste its money so that it couldn’t afford other talent, only her, which means NBC could snap them up. Because she learned negotiation from the best–from Jack Donaghy.
Or something like that.
Pete didn’t appear either. If this was supposed to be a series finale, wouldn’t the entire cast show up?
When I think about what I’d like in the final 13 episodes one thing comes to mind: Hornberger!
My problem with the past three seasons is that there hasn’t been nearly enough HORNBERGER!
You what we need? I’ll tell you what we need. We need more Cow Bell!!!!!
Wouldn’t Tina and Will F. Be awesome together???
We got just enough Ferrell on 30 Rock with the amazing throwaway “B*tch Hunter” gags.
It was a solid season overall but as usual for this show a weak finale. The Jack/Avery breakup was a very bad idea. The stability that had brought his character had been a major plus for the show. I imagine Banks can’t be around much due to her career but so what, they could have just had her busy on some project and just pop in one or twice next season.
I agree with Alan about the Kenneth/elderly woman revelation. Too dark even by the standards of this show and that character. It had the effect of making me not like him for the rest of the episode.
Seems to me this is as dark as they’ve gotten with Kenneth without pulling back– wasn’t there an episode a few seasons back where it looked like K was talking to/living with a “Mother Bates”, and it turned out he was talking to a pet next to a mannequin, or something? At the end of last season, I think Kenneth was an angel sent to bring out the goodness in all the wacky narcissistic show folk, I kind of liked that angle. THere have been lots of hints dropped that K was somehow supernatural, or at least thinks he is. That works for me as long as they just leave it ambiguous and unexplained.
I like Hazel as Liz-stalker and psycho competition for Jenna, in small doses, same goes for Jenna. Jenna works in small doses.
I don’t suppose there’s any chance they’ll unfreeze Don Geiss? IMDB says Rip Torn is still working. I’d like to see Will Arnett’s character come back, and a farewell tour for Liz’s old boyfriend (Dennis?).
“I’ve always wanted to meet you, ?uestlove!” had me laughing so hard I hurt myself.
I know how much Tina talked about bringing Michael Sheen back as Wesley Snipes, so I hope they can do that in the last season.
“If you look at him and you look at me, which one of us would you suppose should be named Wesley Snipes? You pick the pale Englishman every time Liz, every time!”
I forgot how much I loved Michael. Those eps were the absolute best!! What did he call a bike? I forgot, but it was awesome!
Liz: I’m sorry. You have a problem with the science of Hot Tub Time Machine?
Wesley Snipes: Yeah, not the time travel. It’s the hot tub. You don’t just turn one on and it’s immediately hot. I should know, I’ve been in a hot tub two times
“I give it two months before you give up and decide to settle! I’ll see you in May! For sweeps! That’s what we call spring cleaning in England!”
Wesley Snipes might be the best recurring character on the show.
This show should not do a big dramatic happy ending where everything gets tied up nicely – that is the beauty of it. I have enjoyed the scenes where Jack interacts with the baby and I’m surprised they didn’t incorporate her at all given Avery’s return.
I don’t think I want to see Liz with a baby. But I have enough faith in Fey and co. that, no matter which way they go, I’m confident it will be funny.
If we’re destined to get a Liz baby, with the inevitable going-into-labor mayhem, I insist on having Dr. Spaceman in the Delivery Room. Bring it on! I’m laughing already.
Oh, I need to see James Marsden holding a baby. Like NEED need.
Tracy calling Cornel West “?uestlove” made my life.
Next season, I’d like to see WAY less focus on Jenna, Kenneth, and Hazel, and more with the criminally underused writers.
I’ve gotta admit, I’m kind of glad they ended the Jack/Avery marriage, I was never a fan; but I hope Diana stays on!
Very funny finale. I even thought the Doris(?) roommate of Kenneth was funny – since they built it from the assumption that Kenneth was ‘Norman Bates’ crazy, not ‘ha ha’ crazy or ‘ohhhh boy’ crazy.
Two funny moments:
‘You named your van after the guy from Dawson’s Creek?’ – ‘I’ve seen everything he’s ever been in except for that.’
‘…or a non-sexually confused Lorne…’ as the title card for Lorne Michaels pops up.
Fun episode, and I liked Liz’s reasons for saying she should go to jail over Criss.
Chloe Grace Moretz HAS to come back one more time, for me.
Was that the second SkyMall reference this season? If so, is that paid product placement?
A much stronger finale than last season:)
Magaret Cho as this episode’s MVP? Waaaay too funny, esp the last 30 seconds or so at the end.
No one mentioned Lemon’s plant montage? lol
The line about Smash is really timely, because I think I’m a bailer, I only watched 4 episodes of it before I got sick of McPhee’s blandness. lol
Still don’t care about Kenneth’s storyline nor Tracy’s. I hope Jenna will win an Emmy:)
That “Planty” montage was perfection
As was Liz’s reaction when someone knocks Planty over. “YOU KILLED PLANTY!…I don’t care.”
I want a leap forward. Not just to see Liz as a mom, but Kenneth once again falling up the corporate ladder (more of Jack mentoring Kenneth, please:) and where ever everyone else might end up.
And god bless Tracy for the Tyler Perry pot shot.
The only thing I really want to see is Hazel’s skull pop open under the weight of a city bus.
Guh. Fucking HATE Hazel.
I’d like to see the whole last season be Godfather Alec teaching Tina Fey’s baby boy all the wonders of corporate malfeasance and Republican leanings, all while she and Criss try to reverse it.
Loved the Homeland reference with the secret tapping code.
Also: “And I was kept in a pit where they made me beat my best friend to death”
I’m surprised Alan didn’t mentioned that.
Wasn’t as up on last season as most seemed, but I thought they knocked it if the park most weeks this year while being different from the first two stellar seasons. I am looking forward to see what Tina can do with a smaller order that se knows wil be the last. Kudos to 30 Rock.
I even liked Hazel more often than not.
I want to see a Rogue’s Gallery of the best 30 Rock villains: Dennis Duffy, Devon Banks, Colleen Donaghy, Kaylie Hooper. And if we could also get Steve Buscemi’s private eye for any reason, that’d be great.
You know I’ve been on the bandwagon of having Liz evolve and she finally did. I feel like her relationship with Criss and how Jack Donaghy (wisely) first stated he had no advice to give to Liz was great and something that they have built on for the last six seasons. I like that Liz wanted Jack’s advice and that last scene felt real and great in terms of Jack and Lemon’s relationship versus Jack criticizing Liz about Criss earlier in the season. I really wanted Liz to adopt a baby in that Megan Mullaly episode and its a damn shame that if Liz gets her baby (which I’m sure she will) it has to come so late in the season. It definitely does not feel as forced as HIMYM waiting so long to reveal who The Mother is but this Liz getting her baby story line feels oh so close it.
Pity you didn’t watch Person of Interest, that season finale rocked :)
I just want to see everyone working for Kenneth…or dead by his hand.
It’s a good thing they brough in Katrina Bowden so she could walk behind Liz in one scene.
It looked like there was supposed to be some reaction lines or something they must have cut for time.
Her being there is still a net gain though, just sayin’.
Stephen J. Cannell. Enough said.
i saw briefly the kenneth and female page skit and it didn’t work for me, it was too obvious like some of those dictator lines. ouch.
however tracy’s wife’s reality show and jenna’s new job were brilliant.
they should bring back the greatest comedy duo karen and jack but this time make karen gay and jack a straight slut that should test their skills.
i’m very funny hilarious actually and i should be working with tina fey.
she’ll like it, she’ll like it alot.
samanthakendrick@gmx.co.uk