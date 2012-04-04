Season finale review: ‘Bent’ – ‘Mom/Tile Date’

A quick review of the “Bent” season finale – which is almost certainly going to be its series finale – coming up just as soon as I eat a tin of lasagna…
The handful of us who have been watching, and enjoying, “Bent” these last three weeks have lamented what seemed like NBC’s attempt to kill the show in the cradle, with the double-pump scheduling, the timeslot, lack of promotion, etc. NBC insiders gave their side of the story to Vulture’s Joe Adalian, insisting certain moves were done with love. They claim the double-pumping, for instance, was designed to get people to more quickly bond with the characters.
I’m skeptical about many of the rationales given, but the decisions made were made, the ratings have been lousy, and if NBC’s going to save a low-rated critical darling comedy for next season, it’ll be “Community.” And for all that people want to hope for Netflix or another network to play white knight, I don’t see that happening. The show wasn’t on long enough, or loved enough, to generate that level of buzz.
So this was it for “Bent,” I imagine, and the only question left is how satisfying the conclusion was, as well as the six-episode run as a whole.
And for the most part, I’m quite happy I got to see these six. “Mom” was too Walt-centric for my tastes (though the Walt/Gary stuff in “Tile Date” was good), and it’s a bummer that we close the series with Alex sitting on the countertop from her dreams, Jackson Browne’s “Rock Me on the Water” playing, as she gives Pete a look that suggests things are about to get very interesting between them. That’s a future we won’t get to see, but the past was quite a bit of fun, and we don’t have to worry about the show entering what’s generally the trickiest territory for any romantic comedy series to deal with. As I’ve discussed many time, the “‘Moonlighting’ Curse” is bunkum (if anything, that show was killed by keeping the leads apart for too long), but it’s definitely not easy to make the maneuver from people bantering to canoodling without losing something in the transition.
But I’m glad we got to hang with the crew for a while, glad Amanda Peet got to appear in a will-they-or-won’t-they story that didn’t skeeve me out like Jordan and Danny on “Studio 60,” and I’m especially glad that David Walton got to show what a terrific – if unconventional – comic leading man he could be.
What did everybody think? Did you enjoy these last two episodes? Having seen all six, would you go back and watch from the beginning knowing there likely wouldn’t be any more?
NBC is pure garbage. The fact they can put a show this charming on the air and have no idea how to do so successfully is another on a never ending sign of ineptitude. I really liked this show, the chemistry with the entire cast was excellent, it’s a shame this is all we get to see them as a unit. Also Landry proved he can get the girl without committing murder. Good job Lance.
Agree NBC is garbage.
It’s one thing to fail with a great show like Awake, that isn’t likely to get a big audience due to people being confused by non-procedurals and formulaic comedies.
But its another when you have a good comedy, that could easily have been a big tent hit. Put this show on CBS, and it would easily had a 5 year run.
Alan,
Any idea why they only made 6 episodes? Don’t midseason replacements usually get 8/10/12ish at the very least?
I, too, feel pure rage at NBC for fumbling this one so miserably. I would love to see a Thursday night line-up of Community, Parks, 30 Rock and Bent.
I grew to love this show, and it could have had a happy Happy Endings ending for NBC if they didn’t have their heads lodged so deeply up their own posteriors. Sigh.
i saw the pilot of the new normal and bent is WAY BETTER. in everything!
AS — any chance at all of another network picking this up? Also, re: NBC’s low ratings — IIRC Community pulls in about 90% of Parks and Rec’s numbers. Is P&R in danger at all? Are its 18-49 numbers a lot better or something? After this reception can’t NBC reasonably expect a S2 ratings bump if they advertise a little more, at least to the 3.5-4 range? Basically just holding out hope Bent lands somewhere.
If all else fails Benioff (Peet’s husband) should tell NBC’s execs to choose between renewing Bent and taking the black.
That ending of “Tile Date” was, frankly, really hot.
I could have done without “Mom”–despite that terrific turn by Marcia Gay Harden–but “Tile Date” was just about perfect from start to finish.
It kills me that this is it. I would watch this show for years.
I watched all six of these on your recommendation, plus my love of midseason replacements, but I never thought this was good. Nothing but corny sitcom junk.
what’s the point of a will they/won’t they when the smarmy one just effortlessly plows through tail without looking back? why would this instance be any different. that was not a sympathetic character (again) for David Walton. He needs to spend a couple of seasons getting arrested on CSIs and so forth before resurfacing in another comedy.
Quote: “What’s the point of a will they/won’t they when the smarmy one just effortlessly plows through tail without looking back? why would this instance be any different. that was not a sympathetic character (again) for David Walton.”
That’s what I thought too. Pete was way too smug and smarmy. Why would she throw away a great boyfriend for someone like him?
I loved Amanda Pete and her daughter, and the doctor boyfriend who I previously enjoyed as Burton on New Adventures of Old Christine.
(I haven’t watched tonight’s episodes yet because I forgot to turn my converter on. I will have to watch on Hulu tomorrow to see how it ends.)
It’s a shame this show wasn’t nurtured and promoted.
Got to agree with Clayton. This show had some glimmers of promise, but it was overwhelmed by tedious crap. Given more time it might have improved, but there wasn’t enough there to keep me coming back.
I just started watching this show last week and was pulled in from minute one. I loved it!! Bent is full of great one liners and romantic awkwardness that kept me watching and rewatching every episode. I have to say, the first four episodes were pure gold while these last two barely receive a bronze. David Walton cracked me up every single second in previous episodes yet came up a little bland tonight. If these really were the last episodes I’m Incredibly disappointed in the way the series ended. It would have been nice to at least seen a little bit of closure or a glimpse into the future (come on, was a kiss too much to ask for?) Regardless, I’ll continue to rewatch those first four episodes and pretend this disappointing end never happened. I do hope David Walton makes an appearance on the tv or big screen soon though!!
Knowing everything, of course I’d watch again. I’m a DirecTV subscriber. Apparently I enjoy being jerked around. I love this show much more than ‘Community’ which I feel has run it’s course. Great chemistry here all the way around. ‘Bent’–we’ll miss ya!
i watch almost no sitcoms but checked this out based on your review. I’m glad I did. This is a great ensemble that I hope gets a chance to catch on. Sad that it didn’t get the audience it deserved. It reminded me of how much I liked “Ed” and rooted for it get another season each May.
Nbc should take a clue from abc and happy endings and allow this show to develop. Were there issues in these first 6 episodes but like HE this is a good cast who has good chemistry and seem to enjoy being around each other. Will it be as smart and witty as HE? No but i think nbc should stop worrying about trying to hit home runs with every show and build a stable of just solid shows… Which this show could be.
Its like building a sports team with some solid character guys and role players so that when you manage to get an all star you have more of a strong all around team.
Makes me think which of the networks is best at giving time for shows to develop or do they all kind of operate the same?
I really would like to see NBC give Bent another shot.
I re-watched the first four episodes of the series on Hulu before seeing tonight’s episodes. The episodes hold up.
I really would like to see Bent come back.
In total agreement. But while I enjoyed Bent’s ever-so-brief run, I also agree with Alan that the banter-to-canoodle maneuver is not easy to pull off, and I’m not sure Bent’s writers would’ve been able to pull it off for much more than maybe another 6-8 episodes.
Although this isn’t a great example for my argument, I actually preferred the first season of Cheers to the second where Sam & Diane are a couple, which did seem to lose a little of the fire until the end of that season and the cliffhanger with Professor Emmet Brown as the artist who paints Diane’s portrait. The reason it’s not a great argument in my favor is that the S2 ratings for Cheers were actually much improved over S1.
Bent is the best!!! I will no SO disappointed if it doesn’t come back. I need to see more of Pete and his banter riddled with brilliant one liners. “just a ‘no’ would be fine ” and the relationship between Pete and Alex is on the cusp of something wonderful.
I really liked it a lot. The cast had such great chemistry; not just the leads, but the whole group. It’s a shame that it was so badly handled.
I really liked the show, watched all six episodes and thought they had a really good cast. Sort of a waste by NBC.
I just want to thank NBC for putting Margo Harshman on my TV screen.
Here’s the part I don’t get.
They killed the extremely likeable Bent in the cradle, and it had no promotion to speak of.
Yet the dual tragedies that is Whitney and Chelsea got tons of promos, great timeslots, and… despite mediocre (at best) ratings, NBC stuck by them.
Why the discrepancy? It’s so obvious it almost feels like payola or nepotism.
PS Amanda Peet is a darned good comic actress; I hope we see her again soon.
Just want to pipe in with another “Wow, Bent was actually really great, it’s such a shame NBC !@#$ed it over”
Loved the six episodes. It’s a shame that we won’t see these characters any more.
Maybe USA can save it – its looking to get into Sitcoms, and this would ist well with the ModFam repeats they’ll be airing. (yes, it’s wishful thinking)
D’oh – “sit well” not “ist well”
Nbc is acting as if it has a full lineup of hits in every time slot. When you are a network like nbc struggling to get 10mn viewers for even a single programme, you have to recognise that you never will get those numbers and be happy with around 4 million and 1.5-2 in the demo.
Am I the only imagining what Broadcast will be like in the next 5 yrs without NBC?
They wants so bad to return to their glory days yet continue to ignore the circumstance that put them in position they are in now. All the other network already offer bland crime procedural and outdated traditional comedies. Every new TV season they return with a weak lineup and only two real returning gems with shows Parks/Rec and Community. Hopefully someone at NBC got wind of all the positive Reviews and is willing to give this show a season 2 sampling it deserves.
I think what everyone is missing here is that this show had almost zero basis to continue with multiple seasons or even the typical “full” season of 22 episodes. there’s just not enough material there in the premise. he’s there to fix a kitchen counter for goodness sakes. at best it would have divulged into two completely different shows where his crew goes on jobs and she lives her life with her boyfriend and they occasionally cross paths (perhaps sometimes through the daughter) until finally getting together
C’mon Ted – Eldin stayed around painting and renovating Murphy Brown’s tony townhouse for nearly seven years!
At least Team Riggins should’ve stayed around long enough for Landry/Gary to have a meta-moment and say that he once crewed on a job in Texas with somebody sharing Pete’s last name. That would’ve been legen…wait for it…
Seriously, Ted. After he does a great job on the kitchen, she decides to add on a new bathroom or redo other parts of the house. Then the next door neighbor who he went to mediation with hires Pete and the crew, and they are working next door for a season. There are a million ways to keep the story alive.
My problem with the “will they or won’t they” aspect of this show was that the two leads, while decent characters, weren’t all that interesting together. This was especially apparent at the end. While it’s easy to see why they’re attracted to each other, I really didn’t have the impression that Alex and Pete would be any better together than Alex and the doctor, or Pete and the lawyer.
So even though the show had plenty of funny moments, I don’t think the premise would have gone the distance even if the network had promoted it better.
I agree that getting distance out of the premise was a longshot but I think a lot of people found decent chemistry and interest in the two leads
I will grieve for this show. I loved every episode and was hoping against hope that NBC would give it a chance. But, they’ll probably keep BFF which I could only watch 4 minutes of..before i changed the channel. RIP Bent…you were great!
So sad to see Bent go. I thought they had a really good thing going; the cast seemed to be really clicking, straight out of the gate. It took Cougar Town a full season longer to get to that level of chemistry. What a waste of a perfectly lovely ensemble. Boohoo
#saveBENT
Take it to the Twittersphere guys.
I rarely take to shows this fast, I loved the characters and the chemistry and everything about Gary cracked me up. Please NBC, Save Bent.
I watched all six episodes, based on your recommendation. And, despite the short run and NBC’s blah-blah-whatever, I’m glad I did. It was cute, and I’d be sorry if I missed it. But, realistically, do I need yet another show to watch? Nope. So I’ll just take this and be happy. Thanks for the rec, Alan!
I watched all six episodes, based on your recommendation. And, despite the short run and NBC’s blah-blah-whatever, I’m glad I did. It was well-done all around, and I’d be sorry if I had missed it. Realistically, do I need yet another show to watch? Nope. So I’ll just take this and be happy. Thanks for the rec, Alan!
I watched, I enjoyed it, and I’ll probably rewatch. NBC keeps circling the drain, and it’s like they don’t even recognize how dire their situation is, and they just keep promoting losers and messing up their winners.
I very much enjoyed this series too. The chemistry by everyone was great and I especially loved the great music choices as well. It’s nice to hear old Soul music on TV. Amanda Peet was great. I loved how she didn’t remember Gary. Hopefully one day Walton can get a show/movie that gives him the attention he deserves. This was definitely the best show he’s been involved with so far.
Sad to see Bent go. Better than 25-50% of their big comedy night, and it includes Jesse Plemons. Even sadder that I can’t recommend to friends that they watch it on Hulu because it’s a Hulu plus thing. Which means, burning it off 2 at a time was part of a master evil plan after all.
This makes me so sad. I loved the show. Not only was the dialogue snappy, fresh, and reminiscent of how my friends talk to each other, but the chemistry of the ensemble was very strong. I will miss this show dearly.
Bent, Friday Night Lights, Freaks and Geeks, Community, Parks and Rec… NBC sure knows how to to make babies, but they have no idea how to keep them alive
Reply to comment…precisely! Their track record of choking to death stellar shows is horrific.
The opening few minutes of the last episode (the dream kitchen) followed by the near-the-end kitchen sequence…just…wow. Brilliant music editing. Terrific acting. Great camera work. And the last few seconds of the second kitchen sequence are probably the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen on television.
And they’re killing this. Sigh.
I love this show it is awesome. I will be really annoyed if they can it. Everyone I know who has watched it want’s it to return.
Bent is an awesome show and i love the chemistry between Walton and Peet. I will be so annoyed if they don’t bring it back. all my friends love it too
Bent is a great show. NBC should really listen and give the show a shot. Great cast, great writing, great all around.
this stinks bent was hilarious and far better than a lot of other shows. ii really wanted to know what would happen. at least let the show have a complete seson with proper advertising