Season finale review: ‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Don’t Fade On Me’/’Have Love Will Travel’

A review of tonight’s “Cougar Town” season finale coming up just as soon as I tell you the name of the graphic novel in which I fight a robot for your affection…
“Cougar Town” fell out of the weekly review rotation this season, not because I thought the quality was appreciably worse, but because the scheduling on TBS meant I often wasn’t getting to each episode for several days after they initially aired. But even if I were seeing them in a more timely fashion, “Cougar Town” has settled into such a familiar groove that I’m not sure I would have interesting things to say about it weekly. There’s nothing wrong with TV comedy as comfort food; it just doesn’t lend itself well to this style of commentary.
The two-part finale was a good example of how “Cougar Town” likes to repeat itself, but also just a good example of “Cougar Town.” It brought back a variety of familiar running gags and put new spins on them, like Jules’ insistence on changing the pronunciations and/or meanings of familiar phrases (I loved Ellie’s sad “change approved” after Jules’ “Old-Timer’s Disease”). It put actors in position to do what they do best, and even commented on it at times, like when Chick finished another patented heart-warming anecdote and said, “Good God, can I land a moment!” It expanded on half-discussed aspects of the characters’ backstories, like Grayson’s shame-inducing stint as an aspiring actor or Andy’s forgotten Cuban heritage (which led to the show’s latest Lou Diamond Phillips cameo). The gang went on another trip together(*), and another of Jules’ giant wineglasses broke and had to be buried. Nothing the show hasn’t done before, many times, but almost all of it done well.
(*) How, by the way, does Bobby afford a trip to either the Bahamas or California? Especially in the same episode where the product integration scene for a noted online car sale site reminded us that he has no money whatsoever?
The one part I didn’t love was Travis and Laurie’s first kiss. I have no problems with the idea of the couple, even though there’s a bigger age gap between the characters than between Dan Byrd and Busy Philipps. And I liked some of the earlier beats of the story, particularly Laurie’s reaction to the first stalker video she didn’t have to see in a courtroom first. (Philipps’ delivery of that line was a thing of beauty.) But after all the buildup, and factoring in the show’s usual gift for crafting memorable romantic moments (Grayson’s proposal, the beach wedding, Bobby kissing Sarah Chalke), the actual kiss, and the sequence leading up to it, felt underwhelming. Even with the size of LA, it needed to be a bigger, more improbable – and, given the nature of the show, ridiculous – coincidence than just the two of them running into each other while Travis and Tom were auditioning a one-man band.(**) If the show hadn’t taken so long for these two to try dating, and if the episode hadn’t made such a big deal out of their kiss, I wouldn’t have minded, but everything that came before demanded something bigger and better than what we got.
(**) Played by Joshua Radin.
All in all, though, I was quite pleased with the first TBS season. Like I used to say in the show’s early days, after it ditched the original premise and settled into its hang-out groove, you just want to let “Cougar Town” do what “Cougar Town” do. And it still does.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and season 4 as a whole?
For some reason I feel like visiting Autotrader.com…
It’s easy to assume Andy pays for Bobby’s trips. Seems like something he would do.
Any idea what Joshua Radin song that was that played during the first kiss sequence?
Lovely Tonight!
Was This the very last song?
I thought it was a particularly nice touch that, at the medical plaza, three of the doctors on the sign were Dorian, Reid, and Turk.
And the doctor himself was Dr. Mickhead!
I paused it also Dr. Reid, Cox, and Kelso are on there as well, nice sight gag. Also, baba booey.
Great touch, caught that too.
And no mention of Ronnie The Limo drivers creepy cameos as the $1 transvestite moocher and also riding on the double decker bus?????
I liked it, even if my roommate makes fun of me for watching a show for middle-aged women.
For a finale, I found this to be a bit disappointing. Like Alan, I noted but didn’t mind the blatant recycling of several notes, but several of the side stories just didn’t land. Andy’s identity crisis provided a couple of chuckles, but Dog Travis’s cold heart didn’t play at all, and I found everything to do with Grayson’s squandered youth sufficiently irritating that even a tag with a guitar couldn’t salvage it.
As someone whose never been to LA, I didn’t share Alan’s issues with the plausibility or beauty of the first kiss, but I did take issue with the context that prompted it.
Simply put – and maybe it’s just me – but jumping directly from Laurie’s private declaration of love to the two being a known couple is a miscalculation and a true let-down. Even though overinvolvement in the business of others is practically the premise of the show at this point, the law of ‘shipper writing (and real life) dictates that there’s always a first couple of weeks, or days, or even hours, where loves-at-long-last just get to be themselves being excited and nervous and sorting things out in the intimacy of the couple before going public. Had we been treated to those interactions, they would have been a perfectly great backdrop for the first kiss. But no matter where the kiss landed, skipping over those first magical moments, with a couple that’s been telegraphed for actual years now, strikes me as a grave miscalculation. As someone who tuned in excited to see what the writers had in store in that regard, it cast a shadow over both episodes.
I find the whole Laurie/Travis relationship creepy. She was working for his mother and presumably at least in her mid-20’s before he was even an adult. There’s at least a seven year age difference which is pretty big at this stage. It just feels terribly creepy and incestuous to me, like a babysitter coming on to a kid. I hate it. Physically, Busy Phillips is just bigger than Dan Byrd (her head has to be twice the size of his) and that only increases the look of an adult taking advantage of a child. I know that they aged Travis pretty quickly to make this whole relationship legal, but it’s still odd and disturbing.
Thank you jayne! I thought I was the only one who found it gross. I watched an old episode recently where Laurie mentions walking in on Travis taking a bath when he was 12 and she was an adult and friends with his mother! I dont know how they can segue from that a few seasons ago to them now being a couple? It’s just wrong and totally creepy. I also found myself annoyed with the fake voices half the cast use..maybe because of the double episode it was too much but why cant Busy Phillips use her real voice for one? It’s really not funny and just grates on my nerves when she and bobby speak.
Put me in the “finds it creepy” camp as well. The idea that Laurie has known him this long and before he was an adult gives the whole thing a slight coating of ick for me.
Yeah, it’s the size difference, not the age, that gets me.
I stopped watching when it became clear that they were going to be paired up. Haven’t missed it a bit.
Laurie is about 31, owns a business, pays her own way through life, and lives on her own. She shouldn’t be dating a college kid at all, let alone her friend’s kid!
The ages of the actors is irrelevant.
It’s not creepy, however, for him to have a crush on her. What we saw would be easier to accept in a JD-style fantasy.
The size difference isn’t a problem for me. Since so many girls his size are dating guys who are 6’4″, there’s not much left!
It’s not the height I have a problem with. It was how much bigger Laurie’s head was to Travis’s. Or the smallness of Travis’s head in relation to Laurie’s.
I had the advantage of watching last night’s doubleheader just a couple of hours after having belatedly seen last week’s episode. Anything would have been an improvement, and it was.
There were a lot of great line readings last night, but I think my favorite was “I don’t think a dollar’s gonna do it.”
I liked the season as a whole but the episodes seem uneven- 1 week it’s hilarious the next week it’s just meh.
I’ve been an casual viewer since the second season, but recently started catching up on the series via DVR – there is a repeat episode airing every weekday afternoon on TBS. This is a very funny, very warm show with a fantastic group of characters. It reminds me of Parks and Recreation in that respect, with a great cast having a lot of fun interacting with one another.
On that note, what are the chances TBS picks up Happy Endings, Community or Parks & Rec when all three of those shows get inevitably cancelled? Similar ensemble casts, similar quirky humor playing to niche audiences like Cougar Town.
Dr. McHead and a Randall Winston cameo. That totally doesn’t kick ass.
Not a very good show but thought the song at the end played by the guitarist was great. Does anyone know the name of the song
As a native of Los Angeles I was very turned off by all the negative comments about my city. L.A. sucks? Worst trip ever? Courtney Cox should have edited this episode a little better since she lives here. This show now sucks.