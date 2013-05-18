Season finale review: ‘Doctor Who’ – ‘The Name of the Doctor’

A quick review of the “Doctor Who” season finale coming up just as soon as I retire and take up watercolors or beekeeping…
“The Name of the Doctor” provides closure to two ongoing plotlines (why is Clara “the impossible girl” and the fate of the virtual version of River the Doctor left in the Library), avoids answering one mystery (the Doctor’s real name) and introduces another (John Hurt as “the Doctor”(*)). Of those four elements, the only one that felt wholly satisfying was the material with River, because the show had taken the time (over two different eras, with two different Doctors) to delineate that relationship so that it meant something when the two of them had their actual final goodbye – the first time that both characters were more or less on the same knowledge footing (though River makes one last warning of “Spoilers!” before she goes, so perhaps she did a lot of reading in the Library since last we saw her).
(*) Given that they’re inside the Doctor’s own timeline, the assumption is that these two men are the same, but I suppose Hurt could also be an entirely separate character who inspired our Doctor to take his name.
That scene resonated in a way that Clara’s sacrifice didn’t, because we’ve spent so little time with her, and because thus far the show has been more interested in what she is than who she is. If Clara had a fully-formed personality, and if she and the Doctor had a relationship defined by more than his curiosity about her true nature, then her decision to give up her own life to save his would have had weight and power. But since she’s just another walking puzzle, it meant precious little.
I’m sure the glimpses of William Hartnell and other Doctors past were a nice treat for longtime “Who” fans – unless they were just annoyed that Clara has now been inserted into the entire history of the Doctor in the same way Forrest Gump happened to show up for every important part of American history in the ’60s and ’70s – and perhaps this is all leading somewhere interesting for the 50th anniversary special in November. But as both an episode and a conclusion to this season, “The Name of the Doctor” was largely a disappointment, rehashing various tropes (notably the Doctor being erased from history and then brought back through the love and willpower of his plucky companion) from Moffat’s run on the show.
What did everybody else think?
The showrunners arent going to pigeon hole themselves by showing a future doctor and seeing as how we have seen every regeneration except one, my guess Hurt is the doctor who ended the Timewar between 8 and 9
Hurt is the true Ninth Doctor, who ended the Time War, and regenerated into the Tenth Doctor, who was played by Christopher Eccleston. Note Hurt’s costume: Paul McGann’s waistcoat and Eccleston’s leather jacket.
Except I think they are going to go with the stated line that he is not the “Doctor.” Yes, it s him, but that bit about the names one chooses, the promise inherent, is something I am pretty sure Moffat is serious about.
Matt Smith recognized him, which means he is probably not a regeneration, as he is generally surprised at each new regeneration (still not a ginger?). Judging by the recognition and the discussion, I would venture to say this is supposed some weird off strand of the Doctor, like David Tennant’s double guy that stayed with Rose.
Hurts character is the reason he named himself The Doctor, and started running. It is everything he tries to hide, his true meaning. Master like.
Easy to “speculate” this since there were various news stories that purported John Hurt having said this about his character for the 50th anniversary special.
Spoilers.
@Cassie Hes generally surprised at each NEW regeneration (because from his own personal timeline it hasnt happened yet), he would obviously know what his PREVIOUS regenerations looked like. You remember what you looked like as a kid dont you?
@WILL Except, Clara would recognize his regeneration, since she is spread throughout his entire timeline and seen all of his incarnations. Yet, she sais “I don’t know this one”. He can’t be the Doctor.
@Bali, Except, the Doctor says that it is him, that everything there inside that timeline (or timeball of yarn) was him. He just says he is the one who didn’t keep the promise of th name. So, a bit of a mystery why Clara didn’t see him, if anything other than a clever twist of language for Moffatt to cover the situation.
I was glad that we were not actually told his name. I think that it is something that should always remain unknown.
As for the episode itself, I saw it more of a set up for the 50th anniversary special than anything. The Doctor and Clara are still in his timeline and so explaining why other doctors show up will be easier to do.
I don’t mind Clara as a character, but I do agree that we have only been with her for a few episodes that inserting her as the one who saves the Doctor has a little less meaning than I think Moffat wants us to believe. They should have ended with the Pond after the sixth season and then we could have had more time to learn about Clara. Maybe this will happen after the anniversary episode.
Before they revealed John Hurt, I was hoping that it would be Christopher Eccleston, as I had heard that he probably was not going to be participating in the 50th special and thought he might have changed his mind. Not that I don’t think John Hurt is a great actor, but his reveal was more of a let down for me than it should have been. As for who the hell he is, there is speculation that he was the Doctor involved in the Time War and this shifts all the doctors forward in terms of incarnations. I am not completely up on my Whovian lore, but I think he may be the Valeyard, who was supposed to be a darker incarnation of the Doctor, between his 12th and final regeneration. The Great Intelligence mentions this name specifically too. This would also keep with the timeline being comprised of various versions of the Doctor running around.
While I think Matt Smith has done great work this season, I have not felt that Clara has been all that she should be, even though I liked her a great deal in the Christmas episode and the Dalek one before that. The split in between season 7 also seems to have played with the usual momentum of what we normally got in a Doctor Who season (post 2005).
If I had a wish list for the anniversary special it is that they bring back Paul McGann. He only got a movie and I think he could do more. He also looks young enough to still be the 8th Doctor.
I held my breath for eccleston too!
The hair…the leather….and how eccleston’s 9 really seems to own his decision/action to end the time war
My eyes grew wide, my heart swelled, and I choked back tears at seeing the doctors in the intro and then again at river’s final “hello sweetie”. And my jaw is still on the floor with the revelation of john hurt.
But that was not enough to overcome my disappointments…like we never saw how the doctor came to really care and trust river..we never got to know Clara…she is just another woman whose being revoves around the doctor… And I really don’t get the great intelligence as the big bad.
I feel like Moffat gives up muc
Much details like what happens to a dying tardis…a timelord essence…the trades libra and pool. but it is all too distract that he consistently underlines the character development and mythology he created in the first place.
Sorry I just love doctor who so much…and can’t stop having high expectations
The other idea out there in fandom already is that Hurt is the pre-hartnall First Doctor and what he did made Hartnell become the Doctor and flee Gallifrey.
Personally, id rather Hurt be the Valeyard than the new 9th Doctor.
Really liked the episode. Glad to see Richard E Grant gain ( another unoffical Doctor).
Alan, love to hear you and dan discuss the whole “leaked dvd” furor from this week on the podcast.
This makes most sense, because it was the John Hurt doctor who apparently inspired him to become the doctor, which he’s been simce the apparent first incarnation. Saying he’s the real 9th would be saying he only became the doctor with Eecleston. Plus, hasn’t the doctor had a big secret all along? I seem to remember Sylvestor Mcoy’s version referring to it.
I had interpreted what the 11th Doctor said as meaning that Hurt was a sort-of disowned 9th incarnation – but I had real problems with that, since the modern show has been so definitive so often about the number and order of the incarnations that there could be no gap there.
I definitely prefer the idea here – a much much earlier incarnation who presumably did something so horrific that his later incarnations have felt the need to run from it.
I like that idea too….I really hope Hurt is not just some type of “dark passenger”
As a pre-Hartnell incarnation, my theory would be that Hurt must have done something that caused the loss of his wife, his child and the child’s husband or wife, and so the First Doctor was left to raise his grand-daughter Susan. There’s a storyline hole that’s been bothering the fans for fifty years and could be addressed in the next season (hopefully leading to a return by Carole Ann Ford to the role of Susan.)
Great thinking, Toby,
There was always at least one school of thought way back when that Susan was either adopted by the Doctor (and not actually his genetic descendant) or else Gallifreyan but not herself a time lord (like Andred, who married Leela). For one thing, the Doctor never mentions family other than his supposed granddaughter — nor do any other Gallifreyans mention family members when they appear. On Gallifrey itself, we never meet anyone who seems to have blood relatives.
The Fourth Doctor implies that he might have been born and raised in a creche rather than a family (when asked once which sign he was born under, he grinned and replied ‘Maternity sevice’). He never speaks of having either daughters or sons; when pressured, he just mentions that he once had ‘a child,’ as if that were it, which would make sense if all Gallifreyans were raised in creches rather than being born into families. It’s also mentioned a few times early on that he and the Master knew each other when they were young, in school (though whether while in their equivalent of university or when they were much younger still remains unclear).
It’s even been implied along the way that the Time Lords as a group were occasionally dicey about their ethics, and that this might have been a reason the Doctor fled in a Tardis to live his own life (he couldn’t stand anymore what they’d been messing around in, something he’d been part of before he left). He hadn’t quite managed to alienate himself from the establishment back home. That would account for his being able to return at least twice to Gallifrey to participate in elections (he was still a member of the College of Cardinals, and Borusa mentioned him at least once as one of his most brilliant pupils, though not one who turned out as the Machiavellian Borusa would have liked — not a ‘team player’ with the rest of the Time Lords) before Borusa himself went amok with power during the episode of the Five Doctors. And don’t forget that the Valeyard was himself a creation of the Time Lords, a selective extract of the Doctor’s own genetic material. We have no reason to think that the Valeyard was completely gone, given that he, too, was a Time Lord — therefore subject to regeneration. And remember: when the Valeyard was created, the Time Lords didn’t need the Doctor to be there, meaning their already had access to his genetic material … which would be the case if all Time Lords or all Gallifreyans were conceived and born in creches instead of the usual way. Besides, anyone born into a creche would have a very loose concept of just who was a sibling and who wasn’t (the Doctor and the Master — sibling rivalry gone amok??).
So: it’s most likely that Hurt’s incarnation is either the original Doctor pre-Tardis (meaning pre-Hartnell) or, more likely, the Valeyard or some other extract created for a specific purpose by the Time Lords themselves. Either way, he wouldn’t be part of the Doctor’s ‘body count’ as we know it.
BTW, when Susan decides to remain on earth, there is every indication that although she is different than humans, if she stays she won’t ever be a Time Lord and will live a single lifetime, then die, i.e., won’t regenerate. And we never run into Susan again except as a regularly aging human look-alike (the episode of the Five Doctors). All of this raises the question of what, exactly, has to happen to Gallifreyans during their first lifetimes in order for them to become Time Lords (it very much sounds like they have to be raised and trained for it, or at least groomed for it like aristocracy). In fact, during the episode in which Leela meets Andred and get left behind on Gallifrey, it becomes very apparent that there IS an aristocracy on Gallifrey, and that Andred isn’t part of it but the Doctor and the other cardinals are. Andred is never called or considered a Time Lord: he’s a member of the guard, perhaps with notions of one day rising in the ranks to become a candidate but no hint that he had the background to actually become a Time Lord himself. Therefore, there *must* be Gallifreyans who aren’t Time Lords themselves, and Susan could have easily been one of those.
I don’t have the same issue as you with recurring tropes, motifs and the like. I like them, and generally think of them as a feature. That said, I concur with your point about Clara’s character not being developed. I wouldn’t say her sacrifice means precious little. I think that is too strong, but yes, it is a weakness. Indeed, the best moments all season have been when we got small revealing moments, not even character choices but character attitude. I still think of her leaning out her window talking to the Doctor outside in that first contemporary episode of her (The Bells). More of that would have indeed resonated. I hope, though, that in future we my now get more development.
That was a great scene with River, the first Ike I really got them as an actual couple. Often I thought their previous big couple scenes, as compared to their average banter, were basically over-written. This was spot on.
The biggest problem here wasn’t recurring tropes — really, Alan, what could be more appropriate when the events of the episode ultimately CREATE a pair of recurring tropes throughout all time and space? — but that some of the ideas in play (whatever the Great Intelligence was up to, Clara’s character, River’s resurrected presence) seemed undercooked. Add in the fact that most of the episode was a ton of static talk in front of digital backgrounds, and that the viewer was often allowed to be three steps ahead of the show (we knew Clara was going to jump in like ten minutes before she realized she would, no?), and you get…
…easily the best episode of this half-season. Which might not seem much of an accomplishment. I’d feel better about it had Moffat displayed the airtight control and giddy vomit of ideas he showed at the end of his first season as showrunner. But Clara’s inevitable splintering satisfyingly fits his closed-loop worldview, where solutions are problems and problems are soltions; her nature intrigued the Doctor enough to drag her along, where she found the circumstances that created her nature. She’s a caretaker, and her fate was to be the one to take care of him throughout all his history. It works in that it makes sense. I wish it had been done in a way that had brought more heft to it, but it works, and I at least felt engaged in a way I had not in a while. Am a bit excited about the November episode, whereas I’ve grown to dread Saturdays as of late.
As far as the Doctor’s name goes, it isn’t a mystery that can possibly have a good conclusion — is it “Love?” or “Barbara?” or a Britney Spears song or a series of dolphin noises? — and better served the series as a plot point, so well played there.
I agree it was the best episode of the season, the only really good one to my mind. It’s interesting that the ‘closed loop’ approach has a novelty that can wear off, when I first encountered it in Grant Morrison’s work it seemed like the most interesting thing ever, but yeah, it needs expanding. But maybe that’s exactly what’s going to happen? If the John Hurt doctor is in fact the real first incarnation of the doctor, who did something terrible, inspiring him to become the doctor we’ve been following for fifty years, then that could change the flavour of the whole franchise. If the character has been running around trying to make amends ever since he knicked the Tardis, and if he now resolves that inner conflict, he’ll be free to find a new direction. So instead of being a closed loop story this one closes the loop only to break it and explode out in a different direction, fresh with possibility. It could do this while respecting all that has gone before and building on it meaningfully. How man franchises have achieved that?! I can’t think of any. If Moffat is astute and bold enough to pull that off then it’ll be a titanic achievement in fiction, cementing the Doctor story as one of the richest in science fiction. It would be a fitting way to use the closed loop thing, a narrative device which when new seems so interesting and adventurous, to transcend it’s previous potential and shoot off in a more linear direction, but with open horizons.
I’ve finally decided that the Doctor’s real name is Ethelred the Unready, because who wouldn’t change that.
What about Theta Sigma? In one of the Tom Baker episodes, one of his long-lost timelord classmates calls him “Theet” – short for Theta Sigma, his name. Has that been retconned out?
@JOHN MOSBY That “Theta Sigma” line was said by another renegade Time Lord Drax, played by Barry Jackson (George the coroner on “Midsommer Murders”). I always thought it would be fun to bring back Drax. He wouldn’t have necessarily have been involved in the Time War.
Theta Sigma — an appropriate name or designation for someone born into a creche with a whole lot of others, don’t you think – ? And yes: it would be fascinating to bring back not just Drax, but Romana from E-space (with the original K-9!). Or the Rani.
I thought it was a fantastic finale! We got a clear answer as to why Clara was the “impossible girl” and it was a resolution that was simple and made sense (unlike last year’s finale dealing with the Doctor’s supposed death). People complain we didn’t get to know her character? How so. We found out about her past in The Rings Of Akhaten, we know about her life, her personality traits. Are we supposed to have the same family drama we had with Rose, Martha and Donna recycled yet again? We got to know more about Clara than we did about 95% of the classic series companions, and it didn’t stop me from enjoying them. Love all the bits with the classic Doctors and the build-up to the 50th. And I’m beyond happy they didn’t reveal the Doctor’s name (did anyone REALLY think they would?). Yes, it could have been a two-parter, or at least an extra ten minutes. But overall I’m extremely happy with this finale! A great end to one of the most consistently entertaining seasons since the show’s return in ’05 and a nice build-up to the 50th. Of course we can speculate about John Hurt’s “Doctor” until the cows come home, just as we did with Clara. But as the finale proved, we’re all going to be wrong. A solid 5 out of 5.
I have been having trouble missing the Pond era, so having trouble moving on and accepting Clara but I thought River got such a good send off here, that I can say goodbye to the Pond family and move on with where Doctor Who goes next. Loved it!
My initial reaction to the John Hurt reveal was that this was “the tyrant” that the Great Intelligence referred to, the one that all the blood-soaked legions swore fealty to that led to the battle of Trenzalor. I assumed that this “person who is not The Doctor” is the eventuality of the theme that The Doctor has become more known as a destroyer than a whimsical adventurer. He tried to write himself out of all databases except as the Cyber Planner said last week, “you could recreate yourself from the gaps you left”, and it didn’t work.
Matt Smith’s Doctor recognizes him because he’s a time traveller; much like he knows where he dies and is buried, he knows this future incarnation of himself, but Clara does not. So the next step in the Doctor Who saga is how he can avoid becoming the John Hurt character in the future.
At least, this was my initial reaction
Over the last few seasons we’ve seen Matt smiths doctor develope a sort of god complex. Many of the foes he has faced have mentioned him being this terrible destroyer of worlds. And there was that one episode where he decided he could do whatever he wanted to do be cause he is time and can change it as he pleases. But I think you could be right in that it is his future, what he is becoming, or the previously mentioned man before hartnels doctor
That hasn’t been a theme of Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor at all. That was a major theme of Tennant’s 10th Doctor – his arrogance at deciding he could change fixed points in time, his failures, and his recognition of his own hubris, and his eventual downfall because of it.
His downfall as the 10th Doctor isn’t because he tried to change events but because he wanted to save his companion while, in the end, preventing the return of the Gallifreyans — and he did save his companion by trading places; after that, he was dying slowly of radiation poisoning. It just took another episode or two for him to finally die and regenerate, during which time he ran from his own death (to the tropics, among other things, judging by the flower lei he returns wearing, at one point). He knows he’s dying and doesn’t want to end that incarnation, so he runs. But he runs out of time and regenerates anyway, into Smith’s era.
And I believe that was Donna’s gramps that the Doctor saved when he got the radiation poisoning.
While this episode felt like a set up for the 50th anniversary episode, I liked John Hurt’s intro as the Doctor. Remember, we know very little about what happened during the Time War. Who’s to say if he regenerated more than once? I remember the 10th Doctor mentioning some of the nasties he fought during the war. If the Time Lords could give the Master(bring him back!) a new set of regenerations, they probably did the same with the Doctor.
The Time Lords could only give the Master a new set of regenerations because he was in a new body (the human ambulance driver played by Eric Roberts). It’s generally thought that Time Lords cannot give themselves fresh regeneration cycles. If they could, Borus would have just done that in ‘The Five Doctors’ and avoided the whole situation in that episode.
The Time Lords offered the Master a new set of regenerations as an enticement to help them during the Five Doctors. Of course, the 80s Time Lord High Council was not the most trustworthy bunch.
That’s correct, although the Master was also not in his original body at that time either, but possessing the body of Tremas (Nyssa’s father). So the same thing applies.
wasn’t the set number of regenerations retconned to be a loose limit a couple of series ago?
No. On the Sarah-Jane Adventures the Doctor says he can regenerate “507” times, but is clearly joking. Otherwise the new series has tried to avoid mentioning it, because neither Davies nor Moffat will still be showrunner when the limit is reached and they don’t want to limit what the then-producer will do with it: ignore it, build a whole story about it or use the Time War or River Song giving her energy to the Doctor to explain how he’s gotten around it (as I think we can agree the show’s simply not going to end after the 13th Doctor simply because a 40-year-old episode says so).
If anything, the Master was overdue for permanent annihilation for having stolen the life and body of Tremas, the Master of Traken. Even the Time Lords don’t allow that. Let’s *not* bring the Master back, thank you, or there will be no credible rules to work against at all. Besides, y’all have forgotten that the first time the Fourth Doctor revisits Gallifrey, he runs into the Master trying to destroy the planet and stealing some regenerative energy in the process from Omega’s black-hole contraption in the heart of the planet, which is the reason the Time Lords can travel at all (the contraption, not the energy itself). That bought the Master some time, but no new regenerations. By now, the Master has become as tiresome and predictable as the flipping Energizer bunny.
And it’s power-mad Borusa behind everything in the Five Doctors, when the Doctor ends up having to save his own planet (again) from that madness. Not that the Time Lords are particularly grateful: no good deed on the Doctor’s part goes unpunished, as we see when they create the Valeyard to conduct the Trial of a Time Lord for the Sixth Doctor, who is so socially repulsive and wretched in character that we almost wish they *would* kill him (as blah as some of Moffat’s scripts have been, they’re nowhere NEAR as dreadful and irritating as Colin Baker’s Doctor was; I couldn’t wait for *that* fat, miserable, hateful creature to regenerate!). May *he* never reappear!!
It does occur to me, however, that although the Time Lords can’t themselves grant additional regenerations (more likely they were lying to the Master and could only grant him a little extra energy, which he stole for himself anyway) … but there is someone who might be able to offer it: the White Guardian. Haven’t seen *him* in a while, now have we?
I had just gotten home from Star Trek: Into Darkness, which left a bad taste, and was using this episode to wash my mouth of it. Really bad idea. Now I’m doubly irked.
All I can say is….until they get rid of Matt Smith, I won’t be watching any Dr Who. Shame really because I used to be an avid fan.
Here here!
Why don’t you like Smith? And beside if you don’t watch Doctor Who anymore because he’s in it and will only return if he’s gone you will miss a lot of information. A true avid fan will see any Doctor through to the end because they love Doctor Who!
Your loss.
That would be ‘hear, hear.’ And he sure beats the pants off antisocial Colin Baker, hands down. You haven’t seen a really awful Doctor until you’ve seen the Sixth one. He’s abusive to his own companions.
How could you even say that? IMO, Matt Smith is the best doctor thus far. He’s not just some caricature as some of the others have been. He brings depth, humor, and the cleverness they ALL have but he also possesses a darkness and anger we haven’t seen before and after all he has seen…how could he NOT have those qualities? Seriously, how can you NOT like him?
What if John Hurt’s “Doctor” is the one who ended the time war and Clara didn’t know him because his name isn’t The Doctor?
Nope, not buying it (see my extended comment above): he’s either the original, who had reason to run away from either himself or the Time Lords or both, or he’s the Valeyard or some other genetic extract of the real Doctor, but not part of the true body count.
so i think we can all agree john hurt is either the man who became the first doctor,or at some later point the doctor “broke the promise”and became john hurt,matt smith even says “its me”either way the doctors name is/was john hurt
dude, that’s the name of the actor
i think this brah worded it wrong
This entire season, I haven’t really been invested in why Clara is travelling with The Doctor – she’s more an enigma than a character. But this episode, the answer why Clara appears everywhen managed to outweigh my issue with the character. I think this set up the 50th Anniversary nicely, with Tennant, Smith, and I assume Hurt.
We know there’s 11 Doctors, and he chose the name The Doctor – so is John Hurt the man he was before he was The Doctor?
Has anyone notice out of the flashback doctors 2 were never shown. The 8th Paul McGann and the 10th David Tennant when Clara crossed his timeline possible spoilers for the 50th?
I think there was no faux-Tennant appearance in this episode simply so that fans wouldn’t get their hopes up for an actual appearance, considering that many know Tennant is coming back for the 50th.
As for faux-McGann, it seems that while the show has a genuine fondness for referencing the 8th Doctor, he is still the least-recognized incarnation, and his victorian garb would probably confuse many viewers since the GI and the Whisper Men are outfitted in similar attire.
In any case, I wasn’t counting, I just assumed that only about half of them were shown in those final moments (I’m not including the badly-comped footage taken from earlier episodes), so none of the absences seemed conspicuous in any way.
@DKAELYND…the 10th Doctor was in the 2nd flashback. Immediately after we see the grown Clara from the Snowmen, we see the back Clara from Asylum of the Daleks looking over a city; in the bottom right corner of that shot, you’ll see the 10th in his long coat.
I love how neither the Doctor’s name, nor his greatest secret, were in any way revealed.
And I especially love that we now have 6 months to be good sports by laughing at ourselves for being naive enough to think we would actually get one or both.
did most people think they would reveal anything or were fearful they would? Most fans I know were worried Moffat might do something like that as an tactic aimed at newer viewers.
His big secret was the John Hurst “Doctor”. Who I believe is going to be number 9. Thus shuffling the other incarnations forward one. We won’t run out tho as it was only the time lords who insisted on 12 regenerations and they’re gone.
So, one point, in typical Moffat fashion, we *were* given the Doctor’s name, and it is…the Doctor. That’s the name he chose, and names, he says, are promises. Yes, not his “real” name, but just his real name, the name he uses, the name he chooses. The morning after, I like that twist.
His birth name, as such, is still unknown to us, and the big concern about the question that should never be answered seems to have been about unlocking the tomb and thus providing access to the scar tissue time energy of a dead timelord.
Perhaps that is the end of that motif, or perhaps more will be revealed in the 50th anniversary ep.
The puzzle, though, for me is, why did the Silence want to kill the Doctor then? To kill him to save him? And thus themselves. I’m not sure if or how the logic parses there. Wouldn’t they want the Doctor’s life and victories to be undone? Surely at least some of them in that Order would benefit from that?
Well, the episode did end with the words “to be continued.”
It may well be that on Gallifrey, birth names don’t matter: perhaps you choose your permanent name at coming of age, or graduation, or whenever it is that you finally officially become a Time Lord by being invested as such. We don’t know any of that.
i don’t know why but i didn’t like the name of the doctor. i seemed like ok remember these guys well they die and come back a few times the end. i love doctor who and i even liked rings of whatever so don’t take this as a doctor who bashing. i’m talking to you fanboy. lol
I biggest problem with the Moffat era is he places too high of expectations on his work. I loved watching the Eccleston/Tennant/Davies series because it was mostly a fun ride until the last couple of episodes of a season when a larger arc would develop and suddenly pieces from past episodes would come back and be important.
With Moffat he basically introduces characters/ideas with “This is going to be really super-duper important to everything.” As Alan said, that makes it difficult to focus on character development because the audience is always aware of a larger, unrevealed story behind it all. Plus, it’s very difficult to make the reveal pay off to satisfy an audience that has been waiting the whole time. It’s just hard to enjoy episodes on their own.
Agree totally! We went from several seasons of The Chronicles of Amy Pond to Tales of the Amazing Clara with one paradox wrapped up in a puzzle after another. I’m desperate for some good old fashioned other-worldly Dr. Who adventures with a normal companion.
I think you’ve hit the nail on the head. They’ve been set this up in the Dalek Asylum episode, when the much-publicized new companion unexpectedly appeared… and dies. That’s weird. Well, maybe she’s a descendant of the new companion. She appears in the Christmas episode… and dies. But she’s alive in the present at the end. Curiouser and curiouser. I thought about watching the marathon on Saturday, to see if there were any hints, and I’m glad I didn’t because there wasn’t anything there. All we got was: she’s really, really, just a normal girl, nothing special about her, but she’s definitely the same person. And the payoff was so meh that it spoiled a lot of good stuff in this episode. The episode is actually better on second viewing, when you’re not eagerly awaiting something mindblowing.
Although part of me wishes we had more time to get to know Clara before reaching this moment, I also think it was a good choice not to drag out her mystery any longer. It’s also an interesting choice to me to have someone who is in the early stages of knowing the Doctor choose to sacrifice her life for him. Maybe it’s the catalyst that links them together strongly, rather than the result of already being linked strongly. I think in this way it echoed Nine’s finale with Rose having the Time Vortex inside her.
I’ve enjoyed Clara so far. I’ve liked how skeptical she has been of the Doctor, because that’s a really reasonable reaction to have to him, but not one we’ve seen a lot. Also that she’s often very scared–because who wouldn’t be?–even though she’s brave when the situation requires it. She’s shown a lot of empathy, such as with Emma Grayling, but she can also have a quick temper at moments. She’s very recognizable as an ordinary human to me, and I think that’s how she was intended. I like that it’s her who is now there with him in some way through his entire story, so he’s no longer alone. Every monster needs a companion–I like how this ties up the season themes really well.
I’m still processing, but I think I really like this finale.
I do hope Hurt is an actual doctor (either a earlier version we never saw or a future version) rather than the inspiraation for the name. (which just reminds me of one of the Tennant specials in his final year).
Agree with Clara never being a character with any agency besides the mystery of what she is. Besides her not being a whole character (but rather a plot arc of ‘the impossible girl’), I didn’t really buy her sacrifice either. Because with the split 7th season and thus not that many eps with the two together, they hadn’t really done anything with the relationship between the two to be convincing that she would sacrifice herself for some time travel guy who she had a few trips with. (given her reasoning in the episode was to save the doctor – and not the world; compare her to previous recent companions, she has by far the weakest and shortest personal connection to the doctor to warrant that kind of self sacrifice). She’s not particular overly adventurous; the few times in this run of episodes that she has had some characterization, she’s not particular brave; she’s not particularly nosy; she’s not particularly interested in finding out about her past (or future, or anything personal she wishes to seek through time travel) she’s not particularly empathetic; etc. So it’s very unfortunate in some ways. I liked the explanation of the arc, but they’ve missed too many emotional steps for it to matter in the slightest besides a ‘aww, she was cute. Too bad for her.’…maybe.
Has no one realized that Clara will wind up being River Song? It just seems so obvious to me.
It would seem like that based on River’s comment tonight on how was she still there if Clara was dead and they were linked. Interesting idea.
How does that work?
No, she’s Romana! No, she’s Susan! No, she’s the Rani! No, she’s Jacquie Tyler!
No, she’s just Clara. Unjustly splintered, and thus, perhaps unfairly permanently underdeveloped as a character because the development happens all over the place in time at once and not as a chronological progression, building on previous events. So sorry, Clara.
Besides, remember that the Doctor had a hand in raising River Song in the Tardis while she was taken away from Amy and Rory (remember the cradle and the blanket-thingy with her name on it? and the fact that he taught her how to drive the tardis?). At some point, the Doctor took River Song away from the Silence, who had been programming her as an assassin, and raised her for a time. How she got from there back to earth so that she could finish growing up around Amy and Rory is another unanswered question. But no, whatever the unexplained connection is between River and clara, it’s not because they’re one and the same — otherwise, River, too, would be splintered across time instead of a traveler in her own right, and she’s not splintered.
BTW, is no one else as repulsed as I am by the fact that the Doctor has a romance with someone he helped to raise as a temporary ward?? Whose nappies he presumably changed, at some point?? Eeewwwwwwwww. That’s not just medieval, it’s practically incestuous. Much as I like River Song, I don’t like *that* — it makes the Doctor look like a sleazy sexual opportunist. Yuck!
IMO this was an amazing end to a very fun half season, with a resolution on the “Impossible Girl” bit that was mucho-mega-better than the “resolution” (read : “we’re painted into a corner, hit the reset”) of the “Impossible Astronaut” stuff. This finale was well-paced and had a great balance between tension and humour, and it made sense even upon second viewing, whereas most second viewings of resolutions in Doctor Who eps seem to lead to the plot holes gaping more, like gigantic cracks in time itself (cough).
This “finale” episode was satisfying to heart and head, while teasingly-smartly leaving fans anxiously awaiting November.
hurt could be actully the doctor who caused the time war and then changed to the first doctor. or maybe steven is teasing that with the valyard that the doctor and the master are going to try and wind up proving who is more evil now. for odds are john hurt is not only going to be the doctor who caused and ended the time war but also being hinted at the valyard means the doctor is going to have to become evil and face to face with the master .
One thing I have thought this entire season, is about how Russell Davies really created these amazing other worlds. I have not felt that at all this year. Even the last storyline was confusing in America and that whole thing was confusing and not very “other worldly”. That is something I am really missing right now. Clara has fallen quite flat for me. I was excited for her after the Christmas special but that never seemed to translate over. Also Matt Smith seems too giddy and silly more than that seriousness that we need for the whole “end of the world” thing. I think his time is done and he is ready to move on too.
One quick thing, THANK goodness they only had those dreadful children actors on for a few minutes. I was saying to myself, oh no do not let those kids be part of the story again please. Whew.
did anyone else notice not only ecclestons leather jacket but had tenants hair? I believe it’s not the time war, but something of a choice tenant made, something we might have overlooked with the regeneration to 11(Matt smith)
I have to deeply disagree with this being adissapointment. I would also say that the visual nods to past doctors are more than just for die hard whovians. This is setting up the 50th anniversary and helps showcase the uique nature of the charactor of the Doctor as much as the show. It was a visual acknowledgement of the fact this is a man who has been eleven different men and lives eleven different lives over the span of fifty years of television and film. It also helped to set up Johnathan Hurt’s character who is a regeneration that chose not to carry the name of the Doctor. As well as mentions to “Other” names. The Valeyard, The Storm, The Beast and the idea that the Doctors death may be a metaphorical as well as physical with the death of the identity and role of physician and healer abdicated by murderer or executioner.
Alan’s put his finger on it. The story constructions that were once fresh are now unsurprising, and offer only diminishing returns. The show vacillates between simplistic and hopelessly complicated. Either way, it’s a chore to watch. The number of people who watch it live in the UK is plummeting; the figures for time-delayed views don’t change that. People who tuned in to be lightly entertained by Russell T Davies’ soft-focus soap opera have turned off, maybe for good.
Here’s a little speculation. Steven Moffat, current showrunner (? he’s 4 years into what was reported to be a 4-year contract), seems to still hang out on internet forums – a lot. By my count, Moffat has written over 100,000 words under online nom-de-plumes since taking over the show. Moffat’s voice is easy to spot: he’s the one who consistently takes Moffat’s side (writing about himself in the third person) and says things only Moffat could say. I assume he writes in the knowledge that he’ll be found out eventually; if he really is the smartest person in the (chat) room, he’ll know it’s just a matter of time.
You have to wonder if someone who spends so much time dithering online is cut out to handle the BBC’s second-biggest franchise. The guy is an extraordinary short-form writer, but his failings as a CEO are obvious: the gulf between the product and the hype, the ugly departures of key staff, the uneven writing and VFX, the radical shrinking of output. On that last point, it looks like Moffat will halve the annual run of episodes to 8 a year. The excuse is that it’s ‘event television’, but for it to be that, people actually have to be watching. There’s a basic misunderstanding of the format. TV has to work in the background as well as the foreground; it has to be on air as much as off air to stay in public consciousness; there should be cliffhangers every other week, not every other year.
Like Alan, I think it’s time for Mr. Moffat to find another sandbox to play in. If Moffat wants to do Bond, go and do that – don’t have Murray Gold rehashing 1960s John Barry on a show renowned for its pioneering of electronic music. Don’t turn the genteel explorer character into a secret genocidal maniac. Don’t write character-based drama if your strength lies in plotting. It’s too bad, really; I’m one of the many who used to get a kick out of the Moff’s writing. In some ways, he’s my kind of guy: he doesn’t come from the Oxbridge toff set in the UK, and loves pop culture for what it is. And if that’s the case he ought to stop smothering the show, and let someone else breathe new life into it.
“By my count, Moffat has written over 100,000 words under online nom-de-plumes since taking over the show.”
That’s quite a claim.
[Citation required]
Seeing some comments here, it’s obvious people are thinking too hard on the Hurt “Doctor”.
Pay attention to the lines about the name one chooses. How that is a promise.
A doctor is a healer. Hurt’s Doctor broke the promise that came with the name. What can we quite simply assume?
He didn’t heal. He destroyed.
As for the rest of the ep, I admit I didn’t “get” the whole must save all these friends of mine and the companion. My basically thought was “Who cares?” when they all “bleeped” from existence.
I was told it was only me, so your review is somewhat reassuring I am not losing my faculties just yet.
I actually really loved this episode. They introduced the Doctor, not as himself, but the person he once was/is. Basically what I think Moffat was trying to get at, is that the man who left Gallifrey during the time war, was not the Doctor, but rather the Doctor is that man. In a sense, the old man in the Doctor’s essence, is who the Doctor is, but he is not the Doctor, as the Doctor is a different person. The Doctor is/was him, but he will never be the Doctor. I bloody love it!!
Definitely thinking too hard.
I think it’s quite likely that Hurts’ doctor is either the man he used to be, before whatever he did made him run forever.
OR
He is the doctor who exterminated trillions and ended the time war.
Remember the entire time war is time locked, the only (semi-successful) thing to ever breach that time lock was Dalek Khan and it's never stated how he did it. It's possible Clara just couldn't enter that particular time frame through the white wobbly blob thing. Which is fine, because neither could E Grant…