Season finale review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Together’

A review of the “Girls” season 2 finale coming up just as soon as I diagnose myself from reading Louisa May Alcott…
“You’re here.” -Hannah
“I was always here.” -Adam
A couple of weeks ago, Hannah told her psychiatrist that she couldn’t decide if Adam was “the greatest person in the world or the worst,” and “Together” sets out to show how thin the line is separating one from the other. In the season’s second episode, Adam enters Hannah’s apartment without invitation, and it’s so creepy that she understandably feels the urge to call 911. At the end of the finale, Adam literally kicks her apartment door down when she won’t let him in, and it’s the most heroic damn thing I’ve seen on television in forever.
For a show built on small, awkward, painful moments, Adam’s barechested run to the rescue – reassuring Hannah all the while via Facetime(*) when he wasn’t busy cursing out drivers who get in his way – was unexpectedly thrilling, and kind of a perfect synthesis of so many things “Girls” is about: social anxiety, the way technology transforms the nature and meaning of how we communicate, the struggle to pick a direction and identity in life and, most of all, how the very things that make us great can also make us terrible (and vice versa).
(*) If Hannah and Marnie can ever broker a peace, they may need to revisit their Totem of Chat conversation from the pilot, as I imagine Hannah would very clearly now put Facetime near the very top.
Adam’s arrival at the apartment was one of many full-circle moments throughout “Together” – which Lena Dunham directed from a script written by herself and Judd Apatow – in which characters find themselves back where we found them earlier, but in an entirely new context.
We end the finale, for instance, with Marnie and Charlie as a couple and Shoshanna as a single, just as they all were at the start of the series. But this is a Marnie/Charlie pairing where the balance of power has reversed at least somewhat, as she started chasing him after he had the best year of his life at the same time she was having her worst. Though at the same time, note that it’s Charlie who follows Marnie through the restaurant kitchen, and Charlie who just can’t say no to her despite the many good reasons to, even acknowledging at one point, “Maybe I’m an idiot” for always loving her. At the start of the season, Hannah and Elijah were the ones acting like they were sophisticated adults while Marnie was depressed over her professional and romantic prospects; now Marnie’s the one taking on grown-up airs with her talk about reaching the “endpoint.”(**)
(**) Another callback: before Marnie tells Charlie how she really feels, and he reciprocates, it appears she’s in the middle of yet another situation, like with Booth Jonathan, where she’s discovering that she thinks she’s in a relationship with a man who just thinks they’re sleeping together.
Meanwhile, Ray’s affection for Shoshanna – which a season ago helped cut through her feelings of frustration and loneliness while attending Jessa’s wedding – proves less appealing once she realizes that she’s the only thing in the world he seems to actually like. And the Shoshanna we see at the bar in the final montage (with a blonde guy, no less, despite her earlier protestations to Ray) is a much more confident person than the woman who was terrified of perpetual virginity.
But the bulk of the action, and transformation, revolves around Hannah and Adam. They haven’t been together much this season, understandably. As the episode begins, he’s actually still dating Natalia, who’s apparently forgiven him for what he put her through in the bedroom last week. Where he once seemed to appreciate her giving him directions in bed, now they’re just moving at different speeds – making a go of it out of stubbornness, rather than compatibility, and it’s not a surprise that the next time we see Adam, he’s smashing up the boat he’s been working on since last season.
And Hannah simply starts to run out of people in her life. Between her current bout with OCD and her innate Hannah-ness, she manages to offend her book editor, her father and Laird all in the same day – she’s more productive at that than she is at working on the pages she owes the publisher(***) – and she literally hides from Marnie when she comes to check on her, rather than let her frenemy see her in this pathetic state. (And this is before she butchers her hair, which Adam saved her from doing back in episode 2.)
(***) For a moment, when Hannah announced she was going to write the whole book in a day, I imagined some kind of triumphant montage where she uses the deadline and all the emotions roiling around in her thanks to the OCD and actually writes the damn thing, and writes it well. And then I remembered that I was watching “Girls.”
Laird lays into her for being “the most self-involved, presumptuous person I have ever met,” and what’s remarkable is that we should be feeling such sympathy for Hannah, who’s struggling badly with mental illness, and yet Dunham and Apatow don’t want to let Hannah off the hook that easily; they let her come off badly in the scene to the point where she has to apologize to Laird for not thinking of him as a person. Her flaws may be exacerbated by this OCD flare-up, but they weren’t created by her condition.
And yet despite all of that, Hannah is in pain, and she’s vulnerable, and she and Adam seem to fit together in a way that she never will with Patrick Wilson and he won’t with Natalia. He knows instantly what’s wrong with her when he sees her on his phone (which also means she opened up to him about her condition in a way that she apparently hasn’t with anyone else but her parents and Marnie), and he knows to literally drop everything and come running. His arrival’s not going to be a cure-all, but Hannah Horvath could sure use a friend in this dark moment, and she’s either lost or chased away all of the others.
There’s an endless debate that applies not only to this show, but to “Enlightened,” “Louie,” “Nurse Jackie,” and a lot of the other cable half-hours, which are classified as comedies because of length rather than content. There are moments in “Together” where I laughed – at Ray grabbing the Andy Kaufman cutout on his way out of Shoshanna’s apartment, and at Hannah’s hysterical (in every sense of the word) voicemail message for Jessa, to name two – but this was a very dark, serious home stretch for the season. This is not a bad thing at all unless we get hung up on labels, because what I’m asking for most out of my television shows is to make me feel something. With a more traditional comedy, that feeling is joy and mirth; with a thriller, it’s tension and fear; with a straightforward drama, it can be heartache.
“Girls” makes me feel many things – sometimes with simultaneous, conflicting feelings, like the way I find myself irritated with Hannah at the same time I empathize with her – and that concluding sequence with Adam and Hannah was one overflowing cauldron of emotion. I need some time to let it sit with me, but that was one dazzling piece of filmmaking: at once a bundle of familiar tropes and something that felt wholly new and exciting and moving.
Looking back over it, “Girls” season 2 felt a bit choppier than the first, with a number of the character arcs probably better suited to the classic 13-episode cable season rather than the 10 HBO gives this series. But holy cow did it conclude beautifully, in a way I imagine is going to sit with me for a very long time as I wait for season 3.
Some other thoughts:
* Well, now we know why Lena Dunham’s hair has been so short during the hiatus. Usually, but not always, an actress wears a wig for a butchering like this, but Dunham cut her own hair on camera.
* I love the way that even in a fraught moment like dumping Ray, Shoshanna’s always worried about how she comes across. She understandably loses her temper with Ray at one point, but immediately stops herself and returns to a more muted tone of voice because she doesn’t want to seem like someone who yells in this situation (or ever).
* Some nice understated work by Colin Quinn (an old friend and sometime collaborator of Judd Apatow’s) as the owner of Grumpy’s. Hope we see more of him next season, assuming Ray actually takes the Brooklyn Heights job now that impressing Shoshanna is out of the equation.
* On his way out of Shosh’s apartment, Ray only grabs his Andy Kaufman cutout, because of course he does. The only way that beat would have been funnier is if he had started acting out this joke from “The Jerk.”
What did everybody else think?
Charlie will forever be the series chump. Very disappointing episode overall. It seemed right out of a crappy romantic comedy. Also, we need more Ray next season. He’s amazing.
But didn’t it seem like it was using romantic comedy tropes only to come to a horrifying ending? I mean, isn’t it perfectly clear that Hannah and Adam getting together at the end is the WORST thing that could happen, since they encourage each other to be utterly dysfunctional?
Oh man…Charlie’s a mega chump. When she left the table, he had tremendous “hand” for a few seconds…then he immediately folded. I wanted to scream at him like in Hitch, “You’re doing it right now!”
I was suspecting they’d replay the breakup from Season 1, when Charlie gives into her and she breaks up with him mid-sex.
I agree, Charity, that Lena is using the romantic comedy tropes to show up how unrealistic they are in real life. But, I really disagree with you that Hannah & Adam coming together at the end is “the worst thing that could happen.” Many times, the thing we need most is someone who will understand us without judgement. Hannah & Adam may have a problematic relationship, but they also have developed a deep understanding of each other’s flaws & tics. And, it took Adam understanding these things in Hannah to get him to literally run to her in a time of deep, deep need.
It was an attempt at parody but it failed for me. For the first time in the course of this show I really hate the Hannah character and I’m not sure I’ll get over it, because I dislike how cheaply Lena Dunham plays what was otherwise a serious dramatic development of her character into a weak parody of rom-com cliches. Sure, the ending sort of points out the absurdity of a When Harry Met Sally, but these are two seriously warped individuals. It’s bad enough that they’re back together, but playing it all for some parody of films that have been parodied to death kind of misses the point of it. What a waste of an otherwise good season.
Maybe I’m overthinking it, but I thought Charlie was only appearing to be a chump, but actually setting Marnie up for sweet, sweet revenge after he gets her hopes up high enough. And I still think that might be the way it plays out next season.
“Elephant” by Tame Impala
YES!!! Perfect song for Ray’s strut into Grumpy’s.
Loved the piece in this week’s Onion: “Next Episode Of ‘Girls’ To Feature Lena Dunham Shitting Herself During Gyno Exam While Eating A Burrito.” [goo.gl]
It’s not that far off.
I’ve usually been a pretty strong defender of the show. I might not always agreed with what the characters were doing, but it seemed like legitimate and interesting ways of screwing up. But that finale episode, especially how they resolved the Hannah arc irked me on so many levels. It was some serious nonsense of “no really means yes”. Tack on a romantic comedy ending to the rest that was more realistic felt like a copout and kind of icky. I was annoyed by that.
This was the version of When Harry Met Sally when they where honest about how goddamn awful the protagonists were.
That’s not a compliment.
But Hannah’s arc wasn’t resolved really – only in the ‘rom com’ way of resolving arcs. I think we’re meant to be left with the feeling that everything is resolved, romantic comedy-style, when really, the finale is just setting up next season and the fall out from these seemingly resolved scenarios.
There’s obvious a show there – showing what happens after Benjamin and Elaine get off the bus – but I don’t think Dunham got anywhere near that.
If the goal is to show the emptiness of rom com endings, you don’t end the season where she did. (I certainly give Dunham enough credit that I think she was going for *something* other than a stereotypical happy/grand/romantic ending. I just don’t think she came anywhere near landing it.)
The episode spent a lot of time proving that Hannah is The Worst. She spent all episode trying to find a taker for her load of garbage and b.s – someone to “tell her to stand aside so they could clean up the glass.” Even the horny hobo downstairs turned her down. I’m just not sure why Adam’s decision to accept that dysfunctional role is worthy of grand romantic music.
I’m pretty shocked at how judgemental these comments are. Hannah is in serious mental distress. Her OCD is not incidental or b.s. It is real and it is preventing her from realizing any part of her potential. Lena is doing an incredible job of showing the kinds of pains that some young women are dealing with in the 21st century. And, to judge it and determine that these things are somehow not worthy, or dysfunctional, is the height of lacking in empathy.
Amylavi, I don’t know who you were directing your comments at, but FWIW, I work in the field of mental health so I am certainly aware of how her issues are affecting her functioning and decisions she is. Nevertheless, I definitely had issues with how they decided to put a bow on it all. From all the comments I’ve read, so many people seem to think Adam’s actions were the height of romantic gestures, and I personally have serious reservations about that (if the writers are interested in a truthful portrayal.)
This is a work of fiction, remember. If the audience is having trouble empathizing with the protagonist, that may be the fault of the creator, not the audience.
I have to agree with Genevieve: this season has taken quite a turn, but if Dunham feels that playing OCD for some sort of absurdist commentary on rom-com cliches is warranted, then she’s out-of-touch with her own show. Adam and Hannah are horrifically flawed characters, and it does the audience a disservice to play their flaws seriously up to the season finale where you turn them into comedy tropes. I really expected more after the disturbing end to last week. This episode was a massive let-down.
AMYLAVI — It’s a freaking television show! Judging the characters is the whole damn point.
AmyLavi, I wholeheartedly cosign your comment.
DB Cooper, critics I read seem to emphathise with her, as do I and Amy. Maybe there is inherently only some small percentage of the population that resonates on this frequency, but that doesn’t mean Dunham has failed at her art unless she is going solely, “Network” style, for high ratings. My sense is that HBO is the network least consumed with that sort of thing. I signed up for HBO earlier this month in large part because I couldn’t stand the wait for this season to come out on disc. That has to be worth more to them than several casual viewers’ ratings points.
Joel, the OCD symptoms her character is manifesting on the show are identical to those Lena Dunham herself has experienced in real life. So I think you are off-base in your accusation.
Another notable song was by the indie group Girls when Ray was at the coffee shop with Colin Quinn
I believe the song you’re referring to is by Tame Impala, not Girls (the band)
And the song in the restaurant was “Two Fingers” by Jake Bugg.
spot on review. i wish the seasons weren’t so short though. any idea why they only get 10 eps?
I don’t know why they’re 10 episodes long now. But I do know that Dunham has said that next season will be 13 episodes long. EW reported on it a few weeks ago and I think it says that on Wikipedia now too.
Interesting. Thanks!
12 episodes, it seems: [twitter.com]
I thought every storyline was great except for Hannah’s. I think the whole OCD thing has been pretty lame. But the Ray/Shoshana breakup was brilliantly handled, the Charlie/Marnie rekindling was good and the last scene with Adam Driver was exhilarating, even if I didn’t like Hannah’s story arc. A great finale overall, I just hope we get more of the side characters next season as I find almost all of them more interesting then Hannah. As much as I like Lena Dunham, I wish she would have given herself a better plot.
I loved her story line. For me, and I think anyone else spiraling down with depression and feeling overwhelmed by addictions or conditions, it was nice to see her portray it so accurately and with such vulnerability; basically being pathetic and not knowing how to help herself, isolating herself. It’s exactly what happens when you’re in a bad head space and you start to spiral down.
But she did reach out to Adam, who she knew would not take no for an answer. That’s a testament to their understanding of each other. I think Hannah hates herself so much that she didn’t want Adam, at first, when she realized her saw her for who she really is, since who she is can be rather unpleasant, and Adam knows it. But in the end, she needed that in order to break through.
i loved that she called him and that he immediately understood something was wrong, and that he then ran across town to pick her up. never thought hannah would look so tiny as she did in his arms, i thought it was sweet
I think if Lena Dunham did not have this exact OCD experience in her real life, it would be an unlikely development for the show. But ultimately, this is fundamentally a thinly disguised autobiographal creation, so there you have it.
I’m with Alan on this one – I was almost cheering when Adam went running through the streets, I loved it so much. I can’t enjoy it completely because I know it will likely end in despair, but that was a really nice moment to end the season on.
Overall this season was harder for me to watch, but the finale really tied things up well and made me feel better about the season as a whole. I’d been wishing for Charlie to disappear for awhile, so I’m almost shocked with how happy I was that he’s back with Marnie, but in a stronger way. Shoshanna’s story was not at all a surprise, but just about every moment with her was perfect (especially the look of discomfort on her face as she and Ray were having sex). And Hannah and Adam are both damaged people who are quite possibly the best things for each other in this moment. They have all arrived where they started and now know the place for the first time. Just wonderful.
my feelings exactly! i like the new balance in the charlie-marnie relationship, they needed the break for him to get out from under her thumb and for her to appreciate him.
also: the whole shoshanna-ray sex scene was so realistic, ive definitely been there before!
For all the realism is small character moments throughout the series there remains this unshakable falseness about it all. Mike White was able to balance the fantasy with the reality so well on Enlightened that I’m incredibly sad the latter is likely to be canceled for lack of a better term the false prophet that is Girls—and I like Girls in pieces from each episode but in the end its a very vapid thing.
This is such a spot on summation of the series! There are moments of truth sprinkled throughout Girls but, in the end, the parts are better than the (incredibly hollow) whole.
I don’t agree at all. I think the difference between the shows is that one is a 20-something take on reality – the other is a 40-something viewpoint. Both are equally ‘real’ – but necessarily different.
Amen!
Only a 40-something person would believe Girls is a 20-something take on reality.
Well, I hate to burst your bubble – but I’m not 40-something. But interestingly, whatever age you are, you seem unable to grasp the following simple premise: the show is created and written by a 20-something person. It is, by definition, a 20-something’s take on reality.
That’s tellin’ em, Madmeme! I really agree with your take, as I think I already said at the Enlightened page (unless that was someone else who made the same parallel?).
Charlie followed her through the restaurant, not the kitchen. That’s just what Roberta’s looks like.
In more important news, I think you’re overrating this typically Apatowian finale.
I liked it more than I liked most of the season. Despite how I’ve come to actively hate Hannah this season — I mean, I can’t think of another main character I’ve disliked this much, with the possible exception of Buffy during one particularly bad stretch of BtVS — but I still did like the ending with Adam (who I find much more interesting) running through the street to her.
I agree and agree – I also have found myself hating Hannah, but liked the scene with Adam running to her. I kind of hated her for calling Adam, acting all sad, and then insisting that he not worry about her when she obviously called him expressly for that reason – for someone to clean up the broken cup.
I loved the running scene too, it made me cry. I just wish he was running to someone else instead of hannah. There’s something Heartbreaking in how damaged Adam is and I was hoping it would work out for him and Natalia. I also liked that Marnie and Charlie got back together. I know most people hate Marnie but I find her to be the most relatable. And hannah calling her “anorexic” was really funny.
@Svetlana – The problem with Marnie is that she shows very little interest in re-kindling things with Charlie (showing more interest towards successful artist Booth Jonathan) until she discovers he’s become successful. Regardless of the fact that she says it’s not about the money, since we’re not really privy to her private moments, she comes across as the most shallow of all the ‘girls’.
It could never have worked with Natalia. Natalia was a lie he was telling himself about being “normal.” It was bad for both of them– they could never be comfortable fulfilling each other’s needs.
Loved the story with Shoshanna – Zosia Mamet is amazing and I feel like we’re going to see a whole new shade of Shosh next season. In the restaurant, I don’t think Marnie really thought Charlie would say no to her, though – I think she said all that stuff because she knew Charlie would take her back (as he’s made obvious from the minute they broke up) and she doesn’t know what she’s doing / isn’t on a path and being with Carlie seems like something to do. Maybe that’s mean, but I don’t know if their relationship will last. Charlie has interests (biking, woodworking, etc) and Marine seems so two dimensional.
What’s her second dimension?
Being a Marine. ;)
Sepinwall man, how did you not include the best song in the episode in your “notable songs” comment: “Elephant” by Tame Impala basically defined Ray’s aggression when he storms into Grumpy’s, hellbent on quitting his job. Plus the song just rules in general.
Is anyone else a tad skeptical of Marnie’s motivation in wanting (and getting) Charlie back? I can’t help but wonder if Marnie would still be pining for Charlie so badly if she had found personal and financial success post-breakup instead of him. Despite her denying it, part of me wonders if she (perhaps subconsciously) just sees Charlie as a way to bankroll a laid-back lifestyle. I’m having a hard time forgetting how she felt about Charlie last season, how she treated him, and how manipulative she was with him when she went back to his apartment to get him back only so she could break up with him instead of vice versa. None of that seems to jive with her proclamations in this episode of loving Charlie and wanting to be with him until he dies. I wonder, also, if Dunham & Konner are running a long game here instead of a short one: I wonder if Marnie will find success as a singer in the next season or two, break up with Charlie due in part to her success, and then when he comes crawling back to her (just as she did him), she won’t take him back the way he took her back in this episode. Marnie is a manipulative character, and unless she’s suddenly done a lot of maturing that wasn’t really seen on camera (although she did have quite a tough year that would endow any half-intelligent person with some maturity), I just have a hard time buying what she’s selling Charlie.
What Kyle said.
Marnie and Shosh were foils for each other this episode. Marnie thought Charlie was just a boring schmuck. She took his steadfast love for granted, and thought of herself as the bright light in that relationship. When Charlie figured his life out and showed the world that he was interesting, smart, and successfully, Marnie was forced to see him in the new light, maybe see him for who he was for the first time. She will probably lapse back into taking him for granted, though. I hope he doesn’t go back to being a total doormat for her. Shosh, on the other hand, thought Ray was older, worldly, interesting, only to find that he was a loser who depended on her for a place to live, motivation, etc. She had to leave him because she couldn’t be everything to him. I felt bad for Ray, because he was trying, but he also had good points about Shoshanna. She’s got a pretty narrow view of the world, a childish one. Maybe someday they’ll meet in the middle.
I agree that there is a potential long game here, but I don’t think we should necessarily give Charlie so little credit. i think he may ultimately come out on top in this case. I suspect, as I noted upthread, that he may be carefully preparing a nice cold dish for Marnie.
Also I wasn’t as wild about the closing sequence as Sepinwall. I thought it was cliche and a tad corny. But I liked most of the episode.
I agree. I kind of felt like, “Wait, what show am I watching right now?” It felt very un-Girls like.
I disagree. Remember the end of the last episode, Adam had fallen off the wagon. Even though this moment seems a bit cliche agreed, think of next season with Adam hiding his new bout with alcoholism and Hanna having to step up to rescue him. That’s not going to happen and will open up some interesting sides of Hannah or we’ll get the same self absorbed character. He rescues her but will she stand up and rescue him?
It was kind of corny but it was still enjoyable. I was going, “Awwww…” the whole time he was running and especially when he gathered Hannah up into his arms. High contrast to most human interactions on this show. A little humanity exposed.
Face Time doesn’t work without a Wi-Fi connection, right?
Dunham’s bastardized OCD for dramatic effect and won sympathy because of it, and now she’s turned the plot and her former partner–who’d found a functioning relationship without her–in her favor by playing symptoms for laughs. Come on.
I read the stuff about her suffering from OCD earlier in life, and you’d think that as a result she’d be able to portray some of the symptomatology fairly realistically rather than as a tool to manipulate her boyfriend.
What would be the point of Face Time if you needed Wi-Fi? Why would something work on Wi-Fi and not work on 3G or 4G?
iPhone5 you don’t need wifi for FaceTime.
I completely agree! The ocd storyline just doesn’t ring true at all. It comes across as more of an affect than an illness. It seems like in a lot of shows these days women have to pretend to be mentally ill to seem interesting, I think its insulting.
Apologies for my outdated IPhone awareness. On my version the FaceTime doesn’t work without wi-fi.
That’s more sarcastic, though, as the main point is about Dunham’s treatment of OCD as a boutique diagnosis that’s easily accessible as a plot point. Maybe it’s a tough balance to strike in a comedy/drama, but I feel like she does a disservice to those actually suffering with an OCD diagnosis by playing it for laughs or to regain a romantic interest.
Man, I wasn’t laughing at her OCD. I actually was thinking how glad I am to not have that kind of thing to deal with.
Functioning relationship? Did you see the end of the last episode?
1. Adam and Natalia were not functioning. It was horrible for both of them.
2. Lena Dunham suffers from OCD, so I think she’d know what it was like. People hate Hannah so much that everything she does is seen as self-indulgent, even when she is actually suffering from a real, debilitating illness. If I get to that point, I think I’ll watch one of the many other shows on Sunday night.
Agree with your whole comment, Tom O.
Ken, you asked: “What would be the point of Face Time if you needed Wi-Fi?”
Uhhh…what? My wife and I have iPads and iPod Touches that cannot access the Internet except with Wi-Fi. We still use FaceTime frequently. Why would there not be a point to it, in your opinion, without 3G or 4G? Is there something about it that for you seems only useful when you are out on the street or in the woods or something?
Great review! This finale was, overall, pretty satisfying.
I’m a bit ambivalent about the almost rom-com crescendo there at the end. Though the more I think about it, the more I buy it.
Kind of like, even though you’re unraveling fast, its nice to have somebody there to cushion your slide.
No matter how flawed, you aren’t unlovable, and you may even be redeemed.
On the other hand, Marnie is headed for a harder hit, for sure. Maybe sooner or may be later, but its definitely coming.
Reliable old Charlie is only first starting to come into his own.
I also loved that moment when Ray grabbed the Andy Kaufman thing. That was kind of awesome. He’s interesting. I wanna watch what happens with him.
Unlike you, and Alan, the more I think about the ending the more cheesy, manipulative, and unrealistic it seems. In the moment, shirtless Adam running to (try, tho unlikely to succeed in the long run) save Hannah, seemed charming. But I might have been distracted by the fact that Adam looks real good shirtless.
Lena set up the twisted ‘knight-in-shining-armor’ ending with her speech to the junkie guy about no one caring if you’re gonna cut yourself on broken glass and having to clean up dangerous messes alone. Is that how far we’ve all come–still waiting for someone to swoop in and save us, or is it just that we all want/need love and understanding??
So what I’m taking from this is that girls need to be rescued by boys..?
Who would’ve guessed Shoshanna would be the ballsiest of this bunch?
She’s the most honest of them, not too surprising.
Shosh is also the youngest and Ray was her first real relationship – whereas Hannah had been through a few (not sure about Marnie), so Shosh knew she had nothing to lose in breaking up with Ray, because she had nothing to compare him to.
I think the point is that people need to feel they have a person in their lives that cares enough about them to drop everything and come to help if they’re in trouble. Remember, Hannah first tried to call Jessa before calling Adam.
That is exactly what I thought- it was a fantasy of being rescued and I didn’t like it at all. The reality is that when you go through a crisis after college and you are a 20 something girl on your own, you have to learn how to handle everything yourself, no matter how hard it is, when everyone turns their back on you. Lena went down the romantic comedy cliché road. I found this episode very disappointing. I wanted to become a character that barged into her apartment and told her to grow the hell up and write her book and stop abusing herself. Honestly, as a Fine Arts graduate trying to make it in my 20’s, I’ve been there done that. I wanted the guy to rescue me, but I learned that everyone has their own problems and you have to learn to rely on yourself. It would have been empowering if Hannah had that revelation. She isn’t going to stay with Adam either- and neither is Charlie going to put up with Marnie. Shoshana is the one who showed some backbone in this episode.
I really don’t understand people’s hate. Most everyone on the planet has experienced romantic, clichéd, fantasy moments – which have later either fallen apart, evolved into something depressing, or simply evaporated – which is what is going to happen for Hannah, Adam, Marnie, Charlie, etc.
This isn’t the end of a movie – it’s the end of a chapter in a book. And sometimes chapters end on a positive and romantic note – even if the book is about dissolution and despair. Read any great author.
I’m surprised, Alan, you didn’t call out the out of character for this show romantic comedy run through the streets to Hannah’s rescue, even though it actually brought me to tears. And I’m one of the people who love/hate this show, with hate often getting the upper hand. But I’m a sucker, and that music swelling, “stay right there, I’m coming,” totally got me. I thought this whole episode was done really well, even if I didn’t like some of the developments, like Charlie taking Marnie back, it was all of a piece. That half hour went by faster than normal.
I think the Hannah-Adam ending was a Dunham take on rom com. For one thing, the episode reminds us that Hannah is manipulative (per her father) and self-involved and presumptuous (per Laird) so that casts a bit of a shadow on her calling Adam. But she is in pain, she is having a very bad time and a bout with mental illness, and she does legitimately need some support. She had tried to tell the ER doctor she was in trouble in the previous episode, and called her father and tried to call Jessa in this episode. And while Adam is indeed acting as the rescuer, the person who will clean up the broken glass for her, which may not be so great in the long run, there are times when we legitimately need help from another person.
And Adam’s action in running to rescue Hannah is so entirely in character. He has a very romantic side (remember how he was affected by Jessa’s wedding to the point that he became all head over heels for Hannah?). Literally leaping into action, shirtless, and running to save Hannah, heroically breaking down her door and leaping over her couch, is right up his alley.
Adam’s romantic side co-exists with his genuinely problematic creepy side, just as Hannah’s genuine need in this situation co-exists with her narcissism and manipulativeness. As Alan says, the characters in Girls make us feel simultaneous, conflicting feelings. And it remains to be seen how all this will work, because those dark sides are still there.
I enjoyed the finale and to me it felt true to the characters.
Agree that it was Dunham’s take on a romcom, but unlike a lot of the show’s “statements” it felt too obvious.
Really well said, Maryd.
i agree that both adam and hannah almost have two entirely different personalities, i like that analysis!
Again, well said! (Totally late comment… just caught up with the show.)
Adam is a sexually assaulting creep. The fact that this show tries to make him seem “heroic” to borrow Alan’s word is extremely problematic.
Christ, what an awful finale for a terrible overrated show. I can’t believe how many television critics are embarrassing themselves praising this mediocrity.
Adam Driver is who/what comes out of this. Marlon Brando.
The sexual assault from last week was handled so oddly. So Natalie stays with Adam and, later, he gets to play hero with Hannah? Ugh.
Girls is fine to pass the time but the continued praise really is mind boggling. I still believe many critics predetermined what they felt about the show – good or bad – and will stick to their guns no matter what happens for here on out.
@Marta Adam Driver is great but he’s no Marlon Brando.
Why do people insist on calling it sexual assault? It was an awkward sex scene between two people whos sexual preferences dont mesh. To call it rape is insulting and stupid.
The girl was clearly and obviously not enjoying it and not into it in any way. Adam saw this and continued anyways. It is nowhere close to acceptable behavior and it was definitely wrong. This isn’t really debatable and frankly it’s disturbing if you don’t see how screwed up his actions were in that scnene.
Plus he kicked down Hannah’s door, so now he’s a home invader too. Shirtless on the subway? That’s textbook public indecency. And I think I saw him litter.
Not enjoying sex =/= rape, and it’s offensive to suggest that it is.
I wouldn’t consider what was depicted as rape and I debated even using the term “sexual assault” in the above comment. I guess I insisted on terming it as such because “horribly degrading and problematic sexual encounter that I don’t know what to call because it falls in some grey area” isn’t exactly succinct. I don’t want to get into the rape debate but I’d say it was a little more than Natalia not enjoying the sex. Anyway, it just bothered me that Adam acted so disgustingly in the penultimate episode only for the show to portray him in a completely non-ironic heroic light.
What Natalia doesn’t enjoy is any sexual experience that is not scripted and pre-approved by her. Some people are like that, while others prefer spontaneity and improv. It’s just a bad fit. Personally, I didn’t find Adam’s behavior disgusting. I found it desperate and kind of sad.
It is sexual assault. Ask any criminal defense attorney. Stop apologizing for it. It is assault and it is illegal.
I find it interesting that people like Dan Feinberg rail on other shows (like Gossip Girl) for depicting sexual assault with consequence, but then sit and praise Girls for being “real” and complain when anyone dares to criticize it.
Jaxemer11 – “Gossip Girl” depicted sexual assault “with consequence”? No clue what that means.
And I’m not sure I’ve talked about “Girls” as being “real.” Ever.
In any case, I discussed my feelings about Adam’s behavior in the podcast this week and feel OK with expression of my feelings. I don’t recall EVER criticizing somebody for criticizing Adam’s behavior/actions, which is what you’re doing here. “Girls” did not rape anybody and I’m pretty sure you can ask any criminal defense attorney.
-Daniel
Dan – You know what I am referring to. I have heard you complain (whine) about Chuck on Gossip Girl trying to rape something and the show not taking it seriously. I don’t know what exact words you use, but that is besides the point.
I don’t have a problem with that point of view, but it is a little hypocritical to not call out this show for brushing over Adam’s sexual assault (and yes, it was clearly sexual assault … that’s not seriously debatable).
I just don’t understand the double standard this show gets treated with. People have been giving Lena Dunham the benefit of the doubt from before the show even aired. I don’t hate the show, but it has some big problems. Problems that some critics would hold against other shows.
The chief problem is the main character. I agree with you (from the podcast) that Hannah doesn’t need to be a likeable character for the show to be good. Walter White is far beyond likeable, and he is the lead of the best show on television (in my opinion). I think it is pretty hard for a show to be “good” when its main character is unidentifiable and unsympathetic. I cringe every time Hannah comes on the screen. It isn’t that I don’t like her, it is that she is repulsive. She is a fraud in every sense of that word.
That’s just my opinion. It is far more than just not liking her, as you suggested on the podcast. She is not relatable. I have no sympathy or empathy for her. I don’t care about her one bit. She is nothing but an annoyance.
Jaxemer11 – First off, you don’t get to have it both ways. You don’t get to mock my legitimate concern about a glossed over sexual assault on a show aimed at teenage girls as “whining” while being indignant yourself about other people not taking what you feel as a television sexual assault seriously enough. So let’s get that out of the way.
Chuck Bass was an aspirational romantic figure on “Gossip Girl,” despite attempted statutory rape in the pilot and later issues of violence, sexual and otherwise. The show put him in therapy as a cheap punchline and his behavior never altered in the slightest. Adam on “Girls” has always been presented as a SERIOUSLY damaged character with major issues that make him dangerous and other characters have consistently treated him in that way. If you honestly believed that the finale treated him as being the genuine solution to Hannah’s issues or she to his, then your annoyance with the show is clouding your judgement. But yes, I do have a differentiate when it comes to assaults perpetrated by characters who are seen as admirable, lovable anti-heros on shows directed at 14-year-old girls and assaults perpetrated by already problematic characters who may have been presented as having hearts of gold, but also have never been presented as anything other than disturbed and dangerous.
And I’ve only given Lena Dunham the benefit of the doubt since watching four episodes of “Girls” and enjoying them. Before that, she was the director of a fairly mediocre and insignificant indie film that meant absolutely nothing to me. I have absolutely nothing invested in Lena Dunham other than my appreciation of two seasons of her show.
Anyway, you don’t have to like “Girls.” I’m not making you. But you ARE complaining that the show and Dunham and Hannah fail to achieve things that they doesn’t aspire to achieve, at least not for you, obviously. I find many aspects of Hannah’s behavior very relatable and many aspects pretty disgusting and that’s the way I feel about many people.
-Daniel
@JAXEMER11 – It sounds like you have alot of deep-seated issues, and I don’t want to analyze you over the internet, but the fact that you’re dead-set on the scene from last week being a sexual assault, combined with your obvious disdain for the individual who’s credited with creating the show, adds up to someone who’s opinion is so wildly biased that I can’t take you seriously. The scene (especially now, a week later, with added context) was supposed to be Adam intentionally dive-bombing his relationship, not “rape”. You’re totally off base and frankly not credible in this discussion. There’s a hundred places to talk about legitimate sexual assault, and the message board about the fictional show Girls, featuring actors Adam Driver and Shiri Appleby, is not that place. It wasn’t what happened, despite what you think you saw.
@Jax…that in no way was sexual assault and im pretty sure most defense attorneys would agree with me. If every time someone didnt particularly enjoy sex was labeled an assault our jails would be overflowing. You characterizing that as rape is very ignorant and you arguing with Dan for no reason is embarrassing. Get a grip.
@Dan – That is fair. I’m not pretending like my opinion of Hannah is an objective one. I was just a little annoyed that you wrote off everyone that dislike’s the show because of the Hannah character as unreasonable on the podcast this week. The problems I have with her go way beyond her just being unlikeable as a person. To me, she is not compelling as a character in any way.
@ HISLOCAL and SVETLANA – My characterization of Adam’s behavior as a sexual assault is based on my experience as an attorney (and as a law clerk for a federal trial judge). It has nothing to do with my emotions or “deep-seated issues.” It is based on an objective understanding of the law. If what Adam did was described to a jury, they would absolutely be justified in finding him guilty of sexual assault. That is what the law says (not just my opinion).
And I have no disdain for Lena Dunham. I like many things about Girls. I just have no empathy for the Hannah character (and I recognize there is a difference between Dunham and Hannah), and I don’t think Dunham is the genius she is made out to be by so many in the media. She is good, and deserves credit for what she is accomplished in her relatively short career (though I agree that Tiny Furniture was stupid). There are at least a dozen shows on television right now that are better than Girls though.
@Svetlana – You are completely mischaracterizing what Adam did. Adam is my favorite character on the show, and the “sexual assault” scene did not make me feel differently about the depth of his character. But the sex scene was a lot more than someone not particularly enjoying sex, and I have to say that it does bother me that people would think that way. He was commanding her to do certain things, although he didn’t necessarily intend to hurt her, he was physically forceful with her in a way she was clearly uncomfortable with, and he took a domineering tone and position. This was a classic situation of a woman being in a submissive position where she didn’t have much of a choice to stop what was going on. Did she consent to that kind of treatment? Hardly.
I am much more bothered by the apologists that want to excuse Adam’s behavior than what actually happened. I agree that it is a borderline case (though under the law, it is across the line). The fact that so many people seem to be suggesting that his behavior was acceptable and excusable is disturbing to me.
@jax, she didn’t consent but she didn’t say no either. If she’d in any way told him to get off her and he didnt then that would be an assault. Some people like being told what to do. Also in the two other sex scenes Natalia is the one telling him what to do, and its pretty clear adam isn’t enjoying it so i guess if we go by your standards that’s also an assault?
Jaxemer, I disagree strongly with your assessment of Lena Dunham’s artistic oeuvre: I loved Tiny Furniture and love Girls.
I also don’t agree that Adam is legally guilty of a crime. Not all bad behavior is a criminal act worthy of involving the justice system.
However, I do agree that it was close to the border even if I think it was just on the legal side while you think it was just across into criminality. And even though in one sense that dividing line makes a huge difference, in another way I feel like my viewpoint is closer to yours then to some of your interlocutors. What Adam did was wrong. Again, not everything that is wrong is illegal, but we can still denounce what he did even if we defend his right not to be imprisoned for it (just as I would defend someone’s right to say racist things without being arrested for it, but would also denounce their despicable behaviour).
Bottom line: what Adam did should not be defended except in the de minimus sense of being barely legal.
I love this show and liked Season 2 better than 1, but when we see Hannah twitch on FaceTime, a part of me died. Up til then the OCD had been handled deftly, but it was the capper on an episode that felt forced and strangely on the nose. Doesn’t matter, still one of my favorite shows, can’t wait for more.
Alan, surprised you approve of (or at least find interest in) the Hannah-Adam situation when it seems to so closely resemble the Sarah-everyone situation in Parenthood that annoys you so much.
there was a scene earlier in the season where hannah was considering cutting her hair, but then she got distracted. don’t remember the context, but i do remember wondering if Lena’s new hair was related to Hannah’s in some way.
Did we ever get a resolution on Hannah’s money problems? she’s struggling in season 1, this season she loses her roommate(s) (does Jessa pay rent?), stops working at the coffee shop, and now owes the writing people money. time to move in with Adam?
The finale was pretty terrible and the season never came together. The only enjoyable parts of the episode centered around Ray and Shoshanna (and Colin Quinn!). I hope we see more of those two next season and less of Hannah.
Adam running through the streets to “save” Hannah was ridiculous. I find Girls is generally not aware enough of certain romantic tropes to truly play around with them so I took that scene mostly at face value.
I don’t see how the show can sustain a third season at all. There was barely enough material for this second one. Where do we even go from here? Circling back to where we started, it seems…
Loved it!! Thought it all came together beautifully and Hannah and Adam scene was perfect.
Exactly! With 6 minutes to go I wondered how they were going to redeem the episode/season, but that was inspired.
Loved it!! Great show, all came together perfectly. Hannah and Adam scene was perfection.
I found myself exhilirated by Adam running to Hannah, but at the same time at the back of my head I’m really pissed that I thought so.
With Marnie, it’s just waiting for the other shoe to drop really. The fact that the first thing she tells him after he reciprocates is “oh, I don’t care about your money” cannot bode well for this couple.
I’m all for Hannah getting some comfort — for someone to tell her not to step on broken glass — but I wish they could have found a way to do it without resorting to having him literally cradle her like an infant.
I thought the series of scenes of Hanna unraveling — googling physical ailments, cutting her hair, and leaving the totally deserved voicemail for Jessa — were truly excellent and hilarious. Actually, I think the show would have been better off portraying her downward spiral with those sorts of things rather than pathologizing it by making it OCD.
After this season of being apart and not thriving, I’m hoping next season will see the girls of Girls back together with one another and doing a bit better because of it.
I want this show to be less of Hannah and her tiny tits. Ohhh, and Marnie is so evil. I wanna see her suffer. Charlie is definitely an idiot for taking her back and loving her so much when she has been nothing but evil to him for breaking his heart so many times. Yet, he takes her back. She is clearly with him because he is the only thing in her life that will keep her sane. She is nothing without Charlie. I used to think she was hot at the beginning of the season, but now she doesn’t even look good. I want Charlie to find someone who genuinely cares about him, not someone who is there to suck the life out of him, like Marnie. I hate Marnie.
The only thing I liked about the finale was Shoshana and Ray’s break up. She’s the only one with brains in this show.
What about when Marnie goes to “check on” Hannah? Then she sees the chaos, but doesn’t really even seem too worried, then takes the candle holder on the way out! Maybe that’s the only real reason she went there in the first place. To get her tchotchke back.
Yeahh. You’re right!!! Marnie’s selfish and tries to act like she’s a good friend but is not. When her life is in place, she doesn’t care about friends either. Like, when she was with Booth, she didn’t even bother to hear what Hannah’s BIG NEWS was when Hannah texted her.
I cannot care about Marnie or Charlie. They both seem like ridiculous characters with no big purpose for being on the show.
I don’t like anything about either one of them.
That melodramatic romantic comedy ending was so forced and completely out of tone with the rest of the season/episode. I’m guessing this is because producer Judd Apatow, who’s written Hollywood romantic comedies like Knocked Up, wrote it (this is the only episode he wrote for this season). And this dramatic conventional Hollywood romantic comedy ending is especially out of place considering it came an episode after the nadir of Dunham’s daring, convention shattering writing.
Just. Watched The Show.
Hard to type, hard to think.
I am ferklempt.
The last few episodes somehow manage to uncover a multitude of relationship realities in a way that no other show has been able to express in as long as I can remember… and I watch a lot of TV. You’re 100% right about the simultaneous emotions that crop up during many of these scenes, and you have to give credit to the show for being able to accomplish this very rare but welcomed feat (rare with me anyway). The Ray and Shoshanna relationship really hit home with me, although there were elements I could identify with in all of them. I knew Hannah would eventually end up with Adam but the way it was executed made me instantly forgive any predictability I may have been feeling. As far as Shoshanna, for lack of a better word, she’s an idiot… a relationship newbie who got such a late start with her emotional development that she has to be considered a relationship retarded. Poor, poor Ray. There are a lot of Shoshanna’s around, and, tragically, there are also a lot of Ray’s. But we have to sympathize more with Ray because, well, age. He needed her way more than she needed him. Ray is at that age when, if still single, we start settling in a way you could equate to that bin at the market that has in it a bunch of day-old bread marked down for quick sale. Ray is stale, and he knows it… he even admitted such to Shoshanna on that bench in the subway 4 or 5 episodes ago in his pathetic attempt to, hopefully, solicit a reassuring response from Shoshanna that would then allow him to stop feeling insecure with her… to end the cycle of relationship dysfunction and put a halt to the self-fulfilling prophecy he knew he was embarking upon once again. He knew he shouldn’t be good enough for her…. all young and new and shiny as she was… he could no longer afford a “new car” at his advanced stage of loser-ness. But once she told him that she loved him, that’s a contract, and Ray would now run through fire for her if she asked, or as it were demand a promotion from his boss and take some job in “classy” Brooklyn Heights. And that is why we have to sympathize with him. Even day-old bread has it’s virtues. Shoshanna, on the other hand is a slimy wad of wet dough only now being put into the oven. Can’t marry the first guy (or girl) you sleep with. Just can’t. And for that reason, that relationship could have never worked, and Ray probably knew it all along. But as I’m sure he also knew… you should never look a gift whore in the mouth. He had to give it a shot, and now he has to turn the tables and allow his silence to be deafening to Shoshanna as she probably sleeps with half of Manhattan. Gross! Idiots like her have no understanding of or appreciation for “dark souls” like Ray. He’ll likely have to settle for some stale crouton who has a kid and an ex-husband who is a drunk. But if it’s any consolation to him, Shoshanna’s relationship fate won’t be much better. Only difference is she gets to remain optimistically deluded for at least another 5 years if she likes. But, in the end she’ll probably be forced to accept some brand of late love that won’t resemble anything she had ever imagined in her immature and naïve relationship dreams. And then, and only then, years and years later will she realize just how great Ray really was, and what a tremendous mistake she made. Who knows, maybe Ray will still be single, and maybe he won’t be completely incontinent yet, and with the way boner pills are advancing…. but I guess we can discuss that in season 12. So, anyway, just wanted to say, wow, what a season.
Paragraphs, yo. Paragraphs.
You know, I fail to see why Ray is so “great “. I find the actor playing Ray to be very physically attractive ( I just like that type )but the character is SO controlling. And such an @sshole. God, who could stand that? And it’s odd to me that people seem to respond so warmly to Shoshanna. Her character is painful to watch.(That being said , I love Z. Mamet’s character on MADMEN.)
Agree on Ray/Shosh breakup. Expect Shosh to find that the young, single dating life is not all she expected it to be. It may be fun on Friday and Saturday night, as it was depicted in that scene with her and the blonde guy in the bar, but come Sunday morning it’s all a bit depressing.
I got the sense that Shosh found Ray more than a bit depressing. He hates EVERYTHING and couches it as critical thinking. She’s young and should explore the world before settling down with a nihilist. Give the kid a break.
I find the Shoshanna character very difficult to watch. Is she 14 years old? I physically cringe when she is in the show. Many people keep praising her acting etc. and I find her insufferable, from the way she talks, to what she says…. ugh.
Yes, she’s an idiot. But on the bright side, I think Lena Dunham would agree. She’s going to get her comeuppance though. She’s dating on an 8th grade level. That sounds awful. That said, while I do think she’s annoying, I don’t find her brand of annoying any worse than the many other ways that gender manages to annoy. Men are all pedophiles at heart, whether they know it or not, so there’s a lot to be said for a 12 yr old in a 24 yr old’s body. You won’t go to jail for starters… so that’s a plus. Ray is certainly no prize himself after all. But I’m not defending her. If it weren’t for that warm wet hole she’d have almost no value at all. But, again, she’s far from unique in that distinction as well.
The main thing I took away from the episode was this – If you find that person, in your adult life, who can genuinely fake being worried about you stepping on some broken glass on the floor, and even jumps in to clean it up for you, then you should, at the very least, see where that relationship can go. That person should get every opportunity to become your lobster. We all settle eventually anyway. Might as well “settle” for somebody who’s legitimately willing to give the effort. That’s what makes the psychotic, shirtless sprint across the city all the more superficially heartwarming. We all want our lives to imitate contrived Hollywood art. We all want a cheesy romantic comedy movie ending. Apatow knows that. He even seems to have explained it to the chunky Miss Dunham. And I’m sure she sold out with exuberant willingness. After all, optimism is hot right now. It’s hard not to latch on to those precious specs of cubic zirconia while we’re all staring at the crisp colors of our HD TV’s amidst the ashes of this crumbled American civilization we’ve somehow managed to destroy. Is this the message board where the unemployed people who have no friends meet up to talk about TV? I’m so glad I found you!
How about that paragraph break Caz? That shi* was nice, right? I quadruple-spaced it. Crazy.
I love the Ray character because he’s hilarious. I’ve dated a few Rays in my time, though, and they really are exhausting to be around – no matter how smart or funny they may be. On the other hand, I’ve been a Ray at different periods of my life too. So I really identified with both Ray and Shosh in this episode. She desperately needs to experience life and he needs to stop wallowing in self-pity because life didn’t turn out as planned. It would be lovely if both characters could be fleshed out a little more as I find them the most interesting aside from Adam.
On another note, I don’t understand why Ray is seen as such a loser — from an external point of view that is. Yes, we know he feels like one internally because the character still hasn’t totally figured out what he wants or reconciled what is with what could have been. But aside from Charlie he has the best job of the bunch, he just received a promotion that Colin Quinn says can provide him with a nice life and apparently he was pursuing a PhD at some point. I realize the show made Ray a couch surfer to force issues with Shoshanna, which is a bit loser-ish (though, hey, aren’t a lot of people falling on hard times?) but I suppose I still find that plot point a over the top considering the Ray character is senior to Hannah and even she can afford to live in the city.
Am I the only person that finds Zosia Mamet terribly wooden on Mad Men? I was very surprised to like her on Girls. The Shoshanna character would completely flop without her.
Ray was man enough to take Shoshana’s virginity, now she’s ready to move on / move up the dating food chain. His character is hilarious, and Shoshana is so hot.
A Forced Final. That was the finale or a chapter sponsored by Apple? Please, stop filming the scene where the man runs for the New York streets like Manhattan and many others. Also I thought that the relationship between Adam and the other girl was over and no, she tries to educate him. The Marnie reconciliation… i don’t buy it. Also forced. Soundtrack average for this finale. Big disappointment. The lines are childish (I always be here, I want to see you die, wake up with you everyday…. what is that? A Disney series?). Adam seems a bad copy of Marlon Brando at A Streetcar Named Desire. The men’s portrait of this series is something to study. (Sorry my English, I’m from Europe and still learning).
For a show that prides itself on feminine realism, the constant “clothed” sex from Marnie and Shoshanna is distracting and lame. Either depict it as natural or skip it. Obviously those two actresses have clauses in their contracts.
I honestly thought that Shosh having sex in a full hoodie had to be some sort of meta joke, especially since it came right after Marnie getting oral while fully clothed. Especially since we’ve at least seen Zosia willing to strip down to a bra and panties in season one, and run around with only spanx on the night she took crack.
Agreed. Either depict it as natural or skit it. I wouldn’t wanna see Marnie getting any sex anyway. She doesn’t deserve it, especially not from Charlie.
I thought Shosh’s hoodie was pretty spot-on. She was so done at that point, and literally closed off and zipped-up toward him. Definitely intentional, not just some actress clause.
Marnie getting head fully clothed was hilarious. I think she was born with clothes on.
Charlie, you are doomed.
Brian Williams’ kid is not going to be showing her naked body on film anytime soon.
Another abysmal episode and a terrible season. This show is not worthy of a recap with so many well acted and well written shows on television these days.
When is Ray going to finish that PHD in Latin?
I liked that Marnie and Charlie are on more equal footing now that Marnie’s failures have knocked her from her high horse and Charlie has become wealthy and successful.
Ray should have taken a lamp too, just to go all in on the Jerk reference.
I absolutely loved this finale. Maybe I am just a romantic. Some of these comments are so cynical. I am not reading as much into this episode as the majority of these replies. It was just a wonderful ending. I can’t wait for Season 3!
Where Adam’s near- or actual rape of Natalia last week predominated in this board, this week no one comments on how natalia told him how to behave in bed? I thought she got her balls back. Good for you Natalia.
But Adam’s reaction, later, when he smashed up his boat – yikes – I wonder if he was having a serious problem with Natalia recovering her self-respect. Seems Adam can’t deal with confident women, maybe?
Maybe he can’t deal with feeling like a disgusting pig in bed just for being who he is. I don’t know, maybe? Seems like a lot of people posting here have an idea of what a “normal” sexuality is, and feel very free at privileging that over what they perceive as a deviant sexuality. I subscribe to the Alfred Kinsey philosophy: “The only unnatural sexual act is that which you cannot perform.” Adam is not a rapist or a monster for having sexuality that makes you (or Natalia) uncomfortable.
Tom O, he degraded Natalia in that sequence and did not treat her like a human being. He paid no mind at all to what she wanted. That’s why it’s wrong, not because of Adam’s “deviant sexuality.” I think that was Adam’s self-destructive nature/behavior playing itself out after he relapsed, and him smashing the boat was his frustration with both his relapse and his self-destructive behavior. I also wondered if we were just supposed to assume that Natalia and he split up and it just wasn’t shown on camera, and that’s why he was smashing the boat.
First of all he told her what he was going to do and she said, “okay”. She did not at any point have to comply with him, but she did. The first time they had sex she said to him,”I don’t like a soft touch, its ticklish.” or something like that. This was not an assault or a rape, it was some sex that was not that enjoyable. Can we get over this already?
I haven’t seen many people suggesting Adam’s sexual proclivities are problematic in and of themselves. The fact that he engaged in these acts in a degrading fashion, with someone who was clearly uncomfortable with the situation, is the issue. Adam needs to find a compatible partner and establish clear, healthy boundaries so the sex doesn’t veer into the territory it did with Natalia.
Sexual assault is not, and never will be, “normal” sexual behavior.
Emma, I do think his proclivities are problematic in and of themselves. However, when they are with a consenting partner, they are not criminal. Natalia was a very borderline situation, but I think just on the barely legal side of the line. However, what he did was still morally wrong even if not a crime.
DS, I remember thinking, now that you mention it, that Natalia’s lessons for Adam were very heartening. But I think no one is commenting on that because it was so early in the episode, and so much happened after that.
I loved the finale! I was crying through Adam’s run through the city. Maybe that’s because I’m a hormonal pregnant woman, but whatever. It was touching. Sometimes I just want a story/season to be wrapped up in a nice little bow, and I was satisfied with the Marnie/Charlie ending, even though I’m sure they’re headed for trouble again next season. And I was so glad to see Shosh get out of a relationship that was clearly making her miserable. Sex with a sweatshirt on? Ugh!
And by the way, Lena was not really cutting her own hair on camera. Those bangs she chopped were clip-ins. I could tell that the texture and way the light hit them were different than her other hair. Same for those little pieces that she cut. And at the end, it was obvious she was wearing a wig. Sorry Alan, these are things a woman just notices.
A 20 something girl’s take on things: Although the cheesy music during Adam’s running scene did bug me, I felt that their reconnection made sense and felt genuine. They are both the same kind of broken, and you don’t find that every day. I would even go as far to say that Adam needs her more than she needs him: she is the only person we have seen him be his true self around. As far as Hannah, I’ve been there-procrastinated something to the point of self-destruction, and the closer the deadline gets the more overwhelmed you feel and the less you do about it. Add the threat of lawsuit, loneliness, OCD and an injury and I can totally see her needing to be rescued. Their reunion felt good to me. What I feel is really doomed is Marnie and Charlie’s relationship. I feel like Marnie DOES love Charlie for his money. She rejected him twice and is only interested when she hears about his success. She’s been searching for herself but hasn’t figured it out yet, and up to this point in her “adult” life she’s only identified as “Charlie’s girlfriend.” Being with Booth showed that she seeks success/fame in a partner, but he couldn’t give her the adoration that Charlie did. And Charlie was never over her. His company was based on an app he created because of her! He tried to play it cool at brunch but come on-he hooked up with her after that desperate Kanye solo! They are a classic case of the high school/college sweetheart-staying together because they don’t know any other way. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for all in season 3.
Not much else to say here since the comments are pretty much 50/50 (hate it, love it) with very little in between. But I have to interject that Laird had the best line of all when the chief narcissist actually suggested with her problems and stress contributing to a lack of eating and perhaps she might be getting too thin, too which he replied, “no you are your normal volumptuous self”.
That was epic. Well played Laird.
I also thought Hannah might write that whole ebook in one day. It’s as realistic as a lot of what happens on Girls.
Ever since the topless ping pong in the Joshua episode I’ve been thinking that much of what I’ve seen in season one and two is written so that Lena can expose Hannah’s many psychological issues by slipping in and out of a unrealistic Hannah centric dreamworld. I thought that much of what she chooses to show is illogical because Hannah isn’t, she’s troubled and immature and she fantasizes.
In what kind of world does a publisher gives her a full advance upfront rather than in numerous progress payments? (And who would give an advance so big for an ebook that taking expensive and time consuming legal action could pay off?) And what about parents who are University level professors being too lame to know that his threat to sue is laughably ridiculous? Also why does her deeply caring dad fail to anticipate his kid, who he’s observed all her life cycling in and out of mental distress, is spiraling to a dangerous place (even after a big red flag like her trip to the ER)?
Girls works for me when I look at everything as Hannah’s construct, accepting that she is often daydreaming and fantasizing. Adam’s white knight routine is then a logical denouement.
Publishers do (or used to) give a lump-sum advance. They don’t pay it out like a salary, if that’s what you were thinking. It wouldn’t have been very big tho’, for an e-book, to an unknown writer. Still, it would have been more than she could pay back!
I can only speak from a decade of experience, mine and my circle (and my agent’s). Doubleday, Harper Collins and Penguin do advances (if at all) as the work progresses with a significant portion after the work is delivered. Obviously it could differ for a super star but Hannah is no super star.
And I agree whatever the advance, it was more than Hannah could pay back. That’s just one of the reasons the threat of a law suit is all in Hannah’s mind. I thought her dad or her mom would have told her so.
@Lhaughton- Not to argue about it- my experience of less than a decade may have preceeded yours by a few decades, and involved smaller amounts that would have been a joke to dole out in installments. That’s how I imagine it was with Hannah (fictional character, hehe).
Especially when she has never published anything in her life. Publishers do NOT give those kinds of advances to random people off the street. You have to establish your worth before hand.
Adam kicking down the door? Am I the only one who flashed to Rhett smashing down the door to ravish Scarlet?
How does Adam acford an iphone, and monthly service?!? I didnt like this season, although there were a couple of outstanding episodes, dont know if ill be back next yr
I was disappointed as well, and I was one of the shows biggest fans. Enlightened blew this one out of the water.
His grandmother gives him money every month. It was mentioned in season one.
I did not feel an ounce of empathy for Hannah. In fact, when Hannah’s father refused to help her this time I completely understood why (unlike the opener where her parents cut her off). I actualy feel bad for Adam that he has to be drug down by her. The last thing she needs is for someone to reinforce her attention seeking patheticness.
Alan, wait– you thought Adam kicking in the door was the most heroic thing ever? Not, um, the most cliche-ed and predictable and retro-silly thing ever? Oh, I’m disappointed. I did not expect the season to end like a rom-com, and I don’t think it was brilliance on the part of Lena Dunham. It seemed much too easy, to me. I expected more. I’ve loved the show and I expected more.
Running to her rescue was a sweet scene in a tv show, but in real life, she needs 72 hrs in a psych ward, not a loving kiss from her old boyfriend
I’m glad Dunham has realized what a cluster-fuck season 2 became and is changing the writing staff. The last episode was clearly influenced by a Hollywood writer (Apatow) because every story got a typical, by the numbers Hollywood ending. Shoshanna wanted nothing to do with Ray and got her wish. Marnie got back with Charlie, and Hannah got back with Adam.
This show has been so confused all season. First, Hannah is just a girl in her twenties searching for the basics: love, validation, purpose, while figuring out her friends. Then, Dunham drops the OCD bomb, more or less reducing the character to a whack job that’s clearly been off her meds for too long. When I saw Hannah the last few episodes, all I saw was a girl that needed to be committed to an inpatient program so they can strengthen up her meds and get the right combination. She’s broken and Adam can’t help. Only serious medication can.
Girls that watch this show hate Marnie because she’s the most realistic and mirrors most of them with her mistakes. It makes her the best character. Shoshana could have a spin off show and it would double the ratings of this show. The character is written well and the performance is spot on. Jessa should be a reoccurring character, not a regular, but she’s BFFs with Dunham, so that’s not happening.
Hopefully the new writers fix the show and get it back on track ( i.e. no more Hannah alone episodes)
Marnie totally got back to Charlie because his money, doesn’t she? Why nobody mentions that? This is awesome.