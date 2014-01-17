Season finale review: ‘Ground Floor’ – ‘The Decision’

So “Ground Floor” concluded a very satisfying, if often formulaic, first season in largely satisfying, if often formulaic (was there any way someone wasn’t going to dash through the airport?) fashion. And that’s been the thing about “Ground Floor” throughout. It does familiar things in an old-fashioned format, but is full of likable characters and good jokes, serving as a reminder that it doesn’t matter how old a song is if you sing it well.
The ratings have been so-so throughout, but if I were a betting man, I would guess it comes back, less for its own performance than for what its survival would represent to the larger creative community. TBS is serious about making its own sitcoms and not just subsisting on “Big Bang Theory” repeats. Bill Lawrence isn’t a commercial juggernaut (though “Spin City” was a hit, back in the day), but he’s respected in the industry, and if TBS shows a willingness to be patient with a good but modestly-rated show from him, it encourages other creators and studios to pitch their projects there, as opposed to TBS being a dumping ground for stuff everyone else rejected. There’s still no word, but I’d like to see this group back again. Briga Heelan in particular is so good as Jenny, and I worry that another show wouldn’t be able to use her as well.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and the season as a whole?
I liked it, especially the last 2 episodes of the season. Briga Heelan was good but I hope the beautiful Alexia Knapp gets to do more in the second season.
I’ve watched every episode and I enjoy the show, but I’d like to see them do the following:
– Less Rory Scovel. He’s not as funny as the show seems to think he is.
– More Rene “Threepeat” Gube. I like his work and would like to see them broaden his character and give him more to do.
– John C. McGinley… IDK. They’ve humanized him enough now that I don’t think they can go back to the business warlord persona he had in the pilot, but they can’t seem to decide who/what he is.
McGinley’s character has been the business warlord with the heart of gold since the pilot. It’s a weird combination. You never know when the compassion is going to appear.
I agree about Rene Gube, he’s one of my favourites on the show, despite not having much to do a lot of the time. His timing and delivery are great.
I enjoyed the show so far, but they do need to flesh out the supporting characters more (and cut back on Harvard).
I really like Rory as Harvard but I’m biased because I love him on The Todd Glass Show podcast. My one complaint is they needed to do more with the the other two characters on the “ground floor” – I don’t even remember what their names are. They didn’t even seem to get a B-story.
Yeah, they really haven’t done anything with either of them and it would pretty much be the same show without them. FYI, the girl’s name is Tori. I can’t even remember the guy’s name. They should cut back on Harvard and give them more to do instead. Harvard can be funny, but I think only in smaller doses. I also wouldn’t mind more Threepeat. He’s especially good when interacting withe downstairs people.
On one hand I really like the show. It has a lot of heart. A lot. I really love McGinley’s character on the show, who is cranky but also someone that believes in love. On the other hand the lack of diversity on the top floor just kills me. The top floor is entirely made up of white men plus one Asian man. There are NO WOMEN that work on the top floor. NONE. While there was some acknowledgement of the issue in the Anna Camp episode I just find this very hard to get beyond. As a professional woman watching the show makes me crazy.
In the Season finale, I do believe when Threepeat is telling everyone he’s going to Hong Kong, there WAS a woman he referred to as well.
I do however get what you mean as this is the only reference to a bussiness woman on the top floor, besides the Anna Camp episode.
Anyone else think Brody might find himself working on the ground floor next season? At least to start?
I will go with a thinks-he-happy-being-out-of-work-but-actually-pathetic Brody and Jenny working on Mansfield to give him his job back. This could then potentially lead into the Brody working on the ground floor scenario at some point.
I loved whole season ..the finale was great. I REALLY hope this comes back
x2
Nothing to add. A good show that I enjoy watching.
Wow. That picture looks uncannily like Jim Parsons & Gillian Jacobs, and since this is the first I’ve heard of this show, I was wondering if it was some sort of joke.
When I saw the headline, I thought “Ground Floor? That’s a show?” Glad I’m not the only one who never heard of it. So many shows, so little time…..
Completely agree, although this episode was not as formulaic as I had expected. The fact that Jenny was happy for Brody when he tells her his news, as opposed to immediately being angry at him for wanting to take the job was unexpected.
For me, John C. McGinley’s character is too much a broad and farcical to be anything more than ridiculous. I’m not saying he needs to the same as Dr.Cox but to at least bring some humanity and realism that McGinley had with that character would be nice. Every time Mansfield appeared I thought this is a character without finesse.
I really like this show .. I like the characters (I do like Harvard a lot), the acting, the jokes, the formulaic — and I love Briga Heelan; specially her unconventional-for-TV-physique — I hope this show comes back next season
What is unconventional about Briga Heelan’s physique?
I would hazard a guess that OJ meant that she’s a bit bigger than your typical female star of pretty much anything, though I wouldn’t come within miles of calling her fat. But she’s got some meat on her bones, in a good way. And holy shit does she have an ass.
I would like this show SO MUCH MORE if there was no laugh track. It’s so grating.
Ha ha ha ha ha! Ha ha! Ha ha ha ha ha! Ha ha! Applause.
Maybe I stopped watching it to soon as I only got through half of the season before pulling the plug. As mentioned in the review, it always felt like I’d seen every scene already play out in another show.
If you didn’t like it for the first half of the season, you probably shouldn’t bother with the rest. I would say it hit its stride in about episode 4 and hasn’t really changed in quality since then. The reason to watch the show is for the likeable characters and the frequent good jokes, if you don’t find the show funny or likeable enough to overcome its formulaic nature, then the show isn’t for you.
There’s room on TV for a traditional sitcom like this and I hope it stays on the air for a long time.
This isn’t really my kind of show and literally every time the laugh track or overly-enthusiastic audience goes off at every line that seems like it might even HINT at a joke, a small part of me dies, but I find myself liking it despite my tendencies. It’s legitimately funny and the writers are surprisingly good at finding the funny within the traditional multi-cam sort of broad comedy structure. I agreed with the comments saying less Harvard for much of the season, but he’s actually starting to grow on me. He’s definitely got SOME timing. Threepeat has been the biggest surprise for me, I didn’t expect to find him as funny as I have. It’s still a bit formulaic for me and the laugh track will always grate on my nerves, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I find a quick 20 minutes in my schedule for this show next season.
I love this show, but it doesn’t air in Canada, so I have to find alternative ways of watching it. I would love to see a second season
It airs on the comedy network, so you might be able to catch it there!
I want to see this at least once a week — makes me
laugh — you mean the first season is over ?? When is it returning; what happen, where is it !!
Love this show!!!!! Please bring it back!
I do hope they renew this show. It’s indeed a so-so, but always consistent in terms on “entertainment level” per episode.
I think the show is hilarious and I really pray it comes back for second season. Bill Lawrence is a TV god
Please bring Ground Floor back. Briga first got my attention in that dance sequence on Cougar Town, and she is the reason I turned this show on! And I love the show, as a former corporate slave, it’s so fun to watch. Great cast, every one of them! This could become a real hit…I see she’s on some other show, I hope she’s doing both….BTW, what happened to her and Grayson’s baby on Cougar Town, lol…