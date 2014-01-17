Season finale review: ‘Ground Floor’ – ‘The Decision’

So “Ground Floor” concluded a very satisfying, if often formulaic, first season in largely satisfying, if often formulaic (was there any way someone wasn’t going to dash through the airport?) fashion. And that’s been the thing about “Ground Floor” throughout. It does familiar things in an old-fashioned format, but is full of likable characters and good jokes, serving as a reminder that it doesn’t matter how old a song is if you sing it well.

The ratings have been so-so throughout, but if I were a betting man, I would guess it comes back, less for its own performance than for what its survival would represent to the larger creative community. TBS is serious about making its own sitcoms and not just subsisting on “Big Bang Theory” repeats. Bill Lawrence isn’t a commercial juggernaut (though “Spin City” was a hit, back in the day), but he’s respected in the industry, and if TBS shows a willingness to be patient with a good but modestly-rated show from him, it encourages other creators and studios to pitch their projects there, as opposed to TBS being a dumping ground for stuff everyone else rejected. There’s still no word, but I’d like to see this group back again. Briga Heelan in particular is so good as Jenny, and I worry that another show wouldn’t be able to use her as well.

What did everybody else think, of both the finale and the season as a whole?