Season finale review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘The Magician’s Code’

This hasn’t been a particularly strong season of “HIMYM,” but I spent the first three-quarters or so of “The Magician’s Code” enjoying the show as much as I have in a long, long time. “Woman goes into labor, hijinks ensue” is among the oldest clichés in the sitcom book, yet here the birth of Marvin(*) WaitForIt Eriksen was used as a device to set up a lot of quick-hit gags as Robin and Ted tried to distract Lily from her pain by telling previously-unseen stories from the gang’s history. There’s not an episode, or even a subplot, in any of those tales, but I imagine there have been plenty of writers’ room conversations about what’s on the wall of the bar we don’t usually see because of where the cameras sit, or what might happen if Marshall bought a cursed pair of pants, and finally found a device where they could give each one its proper accounting, no more, no less.
(*) Yup. Got choked up at them naming the baby after Marshall’s dad. The original Marvin’s death is a bottomless well of emotion the show has managed to tap without ever feeling like it’s exploiting it (other than the stupid time when Marvin’s ghost turned up in Lily’s pajamas).
The labor day stories, and then Ted’s flashbacks to Marshall and Lily at very un-parental periods of their lives(**), and even Barney’s explanation of how he learned The Magician’s Code, were all examples of what “HIMYM” can do so, so well with how it plays with time and space and unreliable narrators. Not the funniest episode they’ve done (not even this season), but one where I was smiling consistently throughout.
(**) And, in a nod to the “HIMYM” continuity nerds, the stereo in Marshall’s Fiero was, of course, playing The Proclaimers.
And then we got to the last few minutes, and I was reminded of the ways in which the narrative qualities specific to this show can wind up being its own worst enemy.
Because Bays and Thomas like to mess with their audience’s expectations, because they didn’t know when the show was going to end (and still don’t, given this season’s ratings surge), and because it’s clear by now that they didn’t want to introduce the Mother before the series finale(***), they like to take advantage of the tricks their format gives them to pull last-second fakeouts like we got here with both Ted and Victoria and the revelation that Barney would be marrying Robin, and not Quinn. Other people don’t mind them, and maybe once upon a time, I didn’t, either, but I’ve long since lost patience for them, because it feels like the storytelling is being driven by the twists, and not the other way around. The only reason Barney got to do a big, romantic (and incredibly goofy) proposal to Quinn was so we would, in theory, be stunned to see Robin as the woman in the wedding dress in the flashforward. I get that Robin is a regular character and Quinn isn’t – and that Becki Newton is starring in the Bays/Thomas-produced “Goodwin Games” for FOX next season, and may have limited availability at best – but it feels like the various beats of Barney’s romantic arc this season have been designed largely with surprise in mind. It’s like how “The Killing” season one kept going down blind alleys in order to provide big cliffhanger endings that could be undone within a few minutes of the next episode.
(***) The revelations at the end of “The Magician’s Code” suggests we’re going to need a full season’s worth of stories to get from Barney being engaged to Quinn to Barney and Robin getting ready for their church wedding. And given that they planned these final two seasons as the end, that means the Mother likely wasn’t mean to appear before the last episode, maybe even the last few minutes. Which makes me wonder what happens if CBS decides midway through next year that they want a ninth season: does the plan get stretched out, or do they bite the bullet and make the Mother, whomever she is, a regular character in the present day?
Ted riding off into the sunset with Victoria – who can’t be the woman he ends up with, given that we’ve been told that Ted meets The Mother at Barney’s wedding – isn’t quite as problematic, in that I like Ashley Williams in this role, and in that I did like Ted in a similar dead-end relationship with Robin once upon a time. But Ted’s now been down so many dead ends – which Robin reminded us of when she gave him a long-overdue lecture in the hospital waiting room – that having the two of them get back together, even temporarily, feels less like an interesting story the show needs to tell at this late date than the easiest possible stall until The Mother pops up on Robin and Barney’s wedding day. The producers know that the audience likes Williams and Josh Radnor together, and that the audience has been frosty or worse to many of Ted’s other long-term girlfriends, so if they need to keep him occupied until destiny comes calling, this is safer than introducing one last woman to hustle on and off stage.
As I’ve said over and over again, my desire to get to The Mother already has nothing to do with caring about her as a character, or even caring about Ted’s romantic journey. It has to do with my belief that the show is just much, much stronger when its stories dwell on matters of the present or the past, and where the writers don’t have to act like magicians trying to keep the audience from figuring out how the trick works. And the finale affirmed that belief for me. The parts that had little or nothing to do with things to come were quite good; the parts that were all about the future made me roll my eyes and ask, for the umpteenth time, “Really? This is where you’re going with this?”
What did everybody else think? How do you feel the season stacked up? And given where we are right now, do you want season 8 to be the end, or would you rather the ratings surge lead to another year or two beyond that?
Was not surprised with this. I’ll admit, there was a moment this season when I thought Barney and Robin weren’t meant to be … but I figured there was some fake out (and the ridiculous part of me wondered if Quinn might end up being the mother … ).
That said, while I like the ending of Barney and Robin, I do agree with Alan – the road to this fake-out … was … questionable.
I’ll have to rewatch it to have other thoughts.
watched it again …
the one thing this show, IMO, missed the 2nd half of the year was the spark that Barney and Robin had, and that spark was definitely there. it was one of the few things, in recent years, that really made the show fun, the dynamic between Barney and Robin, and that one scene at the end really showed that it was still there.
I have the worst feeling that Ted and Victoria driving into the sunset is going to have some sort of lame ending in the season premiere next year. Although … maybe they go the realistic route and both sober up and she goes back to Klaus? Just don’t know if it really makes sense for Ted to be with Victoria for basically a half year to a year (I doubt a year, though).
Quinn and Barney had some really good chemistry. She’s one of the few outsiders that really built good chemistry with a core member (Sarah Chalke had that briefly at the start of her run).
All in all, I think it was a decent ending, but how they ended might provide for some suspense now, but I worry that it’s going to lead to some … poor payoffs.
You watched it twice, Toonsterwu? You are made of sterner stuff than I am. I have developed a very low tolerance for sitcom-character narcissism, so the Ted-centric birth announcement in part 1 and Barney’s obstinancy in part 2 had me grinding my teeth. I’ll miss Quinn, who’s one of the only characters on the show who acts human anymore. If they don’t introduce and develop the mother soon, I may be done with this.
I think this is another switcheroo. Remember when we first saw the wedding scene last year, Barney was worrying about his tie – “did I choose the right one?” We all thought that he was getting married to Nora and worrying thst he should have chosen Robin. Now it looks like he chose Robin, but is worried he should have chosen Quinn. Also, the look of Robin’s face at the reveal suggests that she too has doubts about going through with the wedding. Finally, Ted in voiceover says that it is a “disastrous wedding” – the subsequent story makes it look like he’s talking about Victoria’s wedding, but I think it is Barney and Robin’s wedding.
pkdof13 – if it’s a switcheroo, the interviews given by them indicate that they haven’t planned the switcheroo yet. All the interviews seem to suggest that they want to end with Barney and Robin together, but there’s a long road there and they’ll go through ups and downs.
I hate hate hate the Barney/Robin pairing. I’m not usually someone who roots for relationships in my shows, but I was really hoping it’d be Quinn in the wedding dress. I know I’m in the minority here, but I didn’t like Barney/Robin when they tried them the first time (or even when they were teasing them the first time).
We’re pretty much to the point that there’s no way the kids will have been born in time for them to look the way they do in 2030.
They’re teens by 2030. Lyndsey Fonseca was 18 and David Henrie was 15 when they were filmed for the role. We’re not yet to that point. At most they can have 3 more seasons and it’s still believable.
I appreciate you proving my point by saying that Lyndsy would have been born in 2012.
Saying a role doesn’t fit a character at all because they aren’t that EXACT age is ludicrous. (See actual ages of any teenage movie/tv character ever.) This doesn’t even rank in the top 500 things to nitpick about this show.
Josh Radnor is 37 in real life and Ted Mosby is 34 in the show. Just because Lyndsey Fonseca is 18 in real life doesn’t necessarily mean she is the same age in the show. Lawyered
Because the difference between 18 year olds and 21 year olds is massive? It’s not like Glee has been passing off 23-25 year olds as high school kids for years….
Jane Levy is 23. Tessa is 16/17.
In a previous episode Ted was talking about “the next 5 years” and he said that 2015 is when he had is baby girl so obviously in 2030 when he is telling the story… so idealy they have to meet by at the very latest 2014…. we will see
If they want to stretch it out, the could even stop having the series move in parallel to real time. The next 2 seasons could turn into 1 year of show time…
or Ted could donate his sperm and not meet the mother till after one or both of the kids are born (gives new meaning to How I Met Your Mother…) If a date was given (and I do remember a baby) I thought maybe it was the second-born. I don’t care how old Lyndsey actually was or is, only how old she looked in the pilot (and all the ensuing eps – and how asleep her butt must be by now).
I’ve decided that Ted is a Mormon, so when he’s telling his story to his son and daughter, he is actually saying, “that’s how I met YOUR mother,” and, “that’s how I met YOUR mother.”
Or how about this: Perhaps baby Ericson’s middle name “WaitForIt” is an important clue, alluding that the person Future Ted has been talking about all along is actually someone oddly named “YourMother” who has absolutely nothing to do with the birth of his children!
“Marshall and Lily also had a baby girl 6 years later; that’s how I met your mother.”
The story about the mystery door in the first part of the finale pretty much describes what this show is. They come up with contrived plots and build “suspense” for them only for the payoff to be terrible.
The only thing that kept that hour from being a complete waste was the Fiero making an appearance and seeing Max from Saved By The Bell on the show.
I think by now I’m watching the show just for the reason I watched the first episode for: to see Alyson Hannigan.
I hope CBS forces the writers to give us a full season of the mother. After all this time and the investment I have in Ted and his future happiness, I want to know how this woman makes it all happen. There needs to be some character development of the mother to make us care so much about this story that has lasted 8 seasons now.
Telling us who the mother is and ending it there just feels cheap to me, and doesn’t provide any closure. I want to see her become part of the group and for Ted to fall in love with her and propose to her. That would be a much more fitting ending to me.
I totally agree. I’d like more HIMYM after next season but only if we finally get to meet the mother. If they end the series with “and that’s how I met your mother” I’m going to feel cheated.
+1
cheated is an understatement. it would be absolutely devastating
The casting would be challenging. And casting has not been the strong point of this show… Outside of Ashley Williams, none of Ted’s girlfriends have been well received. They would probably need the whole casting crew from the Game of Thrones to cast the Mother correctly.
Maybe the reason none of Ted’s GFs have been well received is due to the fact that, really, the only girl that hasn’t been treated — by the writers and Ted — like a cheap hookup has been Victoria. All of the others had both the puppy-dog-following-you-home act Ted always gives them and then the let’s-sleep-together-in-the-first-five-minutes deal-clincher (breaker). Maybe if the writers would handle Ted’s relationships as such, we as viewers would care more about his dates. And now, the writers, are doing the same thing with Victoria: they are making her cheap, and I can already feel myself drifting to the “I don’t care about her” side, even though I always wanted her to be Ted’s one. In this very season, the writers had Victoria tell Ted he is never going to get anywhere with Robin in his life, yet a handful of episodes later Ted calls her on her wedding day, tell her he still hangs out with Robin and now she is cool with it, so much so that she is ready to run off into the sunset with him? Really?
Im with ya there. I stopped watching regularly because it’s gotten ridiculous how he’s inadvertently portrayed as a serial monogamist d-bag. I’d say women have more reason to hate ted than barney at this point :p
The story’s not about who the mother is… its about Ted’s journey to meeting her. I fully expect the show to end with a Bob Saget voice-over saying, “and that’s the story of how I met your mother.” and I hope it does. Who she is doesn’t matter; the kids already who she is, Ted’s telling them the how. If you were to tell someone how you met your wife/husband, your story ends with you meeting them (or I guess when you start dating)… Ted may be taking a long time to get there, but that still is where the story ends up.
Best case scenario, IMO, for those of you who want to get to know the mother, is that she meets the group and Ted doesn’t immediately fall for her and she joins the group as a friend for a little while before Ted develops feeling and asks her out (similar to what they did with Zoe). But Ted being Ted, you should probably brace yourselves. He’s probably going to fall for her right away.
I agree with the first 4 people in this thread.andineedtoget myspace barfixed.thisis ridiculous.
I was getting excited that Quinn would actually be Barney’s bride. I am the least bit excited for Barney and Robin. It pissed me off that after he just proposed to Quinn he would immediately try to get back with Robin in the apartment. If it wasnt Quinn it would have been a real interesting twist that it was Victoria, but Robin, didn’t do it for me. Here is hoping next season is better to make it worth it.
I took that differently, not that he was trying to get with her but was trying to lighten the mood becsuse he knew she would be upset, given their history.
Don’t think he was serious about getting back with Robin. At this point in time he was in love with Quinn. It was a joke.
Agreed with Ken 100%. It just showed weakness and pandering to the loud shippers fanbase of the show.
Ditto Ken and Mahmoud.
The twisty parts of this episode officially killed my desire to keep up with this show on a weekly basis. I totally agree with Alan – anything not related to plot twists was funny and I laughed, but I’m so tired of the twists. They’re not clever or entertaining anymore. They’re just tired and old.
I completely agree…. this has gotten rediculous! I don’t even think that the writers know what they are doing anymore. I knew Robin and Barney would eventually end up together, but then the Quinn twist annoys me…. and why the heck did they bother bringing Victoria back??? I was happy when Ted told her she had to go to her wedding, then when he drove past I got so mad…. it needs to end next season
Pretty decent season. Split the different between 5’s problems and 6’s problems pretty evenly. For the most part, I think the long-term arcs worked and the season had several strong stand-alone episodes.
I’ve found that Carter/Bays’s biggest problem is the same problem you see on many serialized shows: they do not know how to back out of an arc that just isn’t working. So we got an entire season of Zooey, when anyone who watched the first scene she shared with Radnor knew there was no chemistry and the character was a dud. And this season committed big chunks of real estate to Kevin and Quinn, even though, again, the spark between the guests and the regulars was never anywhere near strong enough to actually warrant that kind of investment.
I think the writers deserve SOME credit. They are trying to answer complaints and do interesting things, but the same problems keep cropping up to bite them on the ass.
I agree for the most part – decent season with some strong episodes, though overall not great. I actually thought Quinn & Barney made a pretty good couple by the end of the season. I wouldn’t have minded if she became a regular and was Barney’s bride. I thought the reveal of Robin so quickly after Barney’s proposal really took away from the coolness of Barney’s proposal. I thought NPH nailed it and the writers should’ve let that stand for at least a week or so (or even over the summer) before throwing it away with the Robin reveal.
Also, when Barney & Marshall were debating how to get back to NYC, why didn’t Barney just rent a limo/bus/helicopter/other ridiculous transportation vehicle himself? Barney has shown he’ll spend money on literally anything, but the one time his second-best friend needs to go somewhere he can’t hire anyone to drive them? That made the first half-hour pretty weak for me, though I did enjoy most of the throw-away “stories.”
That’s nice, except Kevin and Quinn actually WERE good characters. I think a lot of fans immediately reject any potential new addition to the main cast and convince themselves they had no chemistry anyway.
so between zooey and kevin – who will it be next year? Chase? Foreman? 13? CTB?
CTB has already had her chance, with Ted. That didn’t work out so well. No love for the Plainsboro group at Maclaren’s.
Stopped caring about a season and a half ago. The story stopped being interesting a LONG time ago…and the laughs soon after
So then you have not watched the latest episodes….correct?
No…. It means you watch only if the previews seem interesting or if you have to be home Monday at 8. It means you read your snail mail during the show and don’t wait for the break to get your microwaved pizza. It means you roll your eyes and say “This is @^%$ stupid” and “”God, this sucks” about every 45 seconds and wonder how the same people could have written the first few seasons.
Haven’t seen the last half-dozen “How I Jumped The SharK” episodes but was curious if he wedding– which was teased last year– would NOT suck rocks and spit gravel.
Nope. The first half-hour sucked– the sort of stuff that “Saved By Your Balls” or “Growing Pains” used to dish out. The second half-hour started promisingly– with Robin reaming Ted out for basically not looking. And then that went into the toilet as (a) they did the long stall so that Barney could be heartwarming in the last two minutes and (b) they screwed that up again by setting up another cliffhanger. Plus, they have Ted and Victoriua back to yank everyone’s chain again.
So the people with taste– who used to love the show– watch the first episode of next year and the ones with the guest stars and the ones that get teased well… and the other 16-19 get ignored.
@WOODROW L. GOODE, IV
This. I check in from time to time when I have space in the DVR scheduler (like last night) and am always disappointed. I just don’t care about any of these characters anymore, and every time I see an episode, it has gotten worse.
It’s the sitcom equivalent of the boiling frog experiment.
Since you mention SBTB: one of the TSA agents was Ed Alonzo, who was Max (from The Max).
IMDB says he’s been a “magic consultant” for HIMYM.
I liked Quinn. I figured once Barney proposed that Robin would be the bride and I was disappointed when my guess was confirmed. It was an unnecessary trick and to be honest I don’t even like Barney and Robin together. Quinn was much better for him in my opinion and I’m sad when she finally goes
I totally agree with you! Quinn brings out the whole new barney and then robin doesn’t.
I am so bummed that Barney and Robin end up together.. I was still hanging on to the small itty-bitty hope of Ted and Robin happening. Bummed out for sure!
You folks should be of good cheer. I didn’t listen too closely– I was banging my head against the wall at having watsed an hour of my life. But guys love to jerk chains.
I’m sure Robin didn’t say ANYTHING that clearly and unmistakeably identified her as the bride, so they can always decide to make it someone else.
She was dressed in a wedding gown. Seems like the bride to me.
“Kids, there’s a funny story about how Robin came to be wearing Griselda’s wedding dress. It all started back in 1983 when Griselda was diagnosed with Irritable Bowel Syndrome… “
I wouldn’t even mind the twists if they weren’t so painfully obvious. Was anyone out there even remotely surprised by the “propose to Quinn, marry Robin” shuffle? If you’re gonna go hardcore after the twist, make it Nora that he’s marrying. And to be clear, I want Robin and Barney together, but if you arent going to make it about character, at least make it less predictable.
I have to agree with this. I hated all the build up to the Quinn proposal. We all knew it was coming, and when it happened it was just like – ugh. I like Quinn’s character, but I hated the role she was given. She was just sort of shoved in there, and I never got a chance to care about her at all. Robin and Barney makes sense, and when right before he big reveal they were being all Mr. and Mrs. Chemistry my girlfriend and I flipped off the TV for a good minute. The writers just need to stop jerking us around and let the characters do what’s been so obvious to us since season three. Plus, I just think we really need a full season of Ted and the Mother falling for each other. I’ll be so pissed otherwise.
They totally stole “fake clip show” from “Community”.
Noticed this. More exited for each week of Community than for the season finale of HIMYM.
Family Guy has been doing cutaway gags for years. I love community but it’s hardly the first show to quick hit stories.
For that matter, the entire show is told in “fake clips.”
Besides, “Community” hardly invented the flashback.
And now “fake clip show” has to become its own trope.
Even though, we could throughly demostrate how Community didnt invent the fake clip show ep, they have done it so masterfully (twice!) that even if I did like the Lily-in-labor part of the finale, the first thing that came to my mind was indeed Community’s Fake Clip Show, and it will probably keep happening for years to come.
Flashbacks have always been a means of story-telling (see also: any Rashamon-type episode).
Calling them “fake clip shows” and pretending it’s a clever term is what’s new.
Ugh, why am I still watching this show? Liked Quinn and thought that made sense. Lame to have them take it away. The labor stories reminded me of a Community clip show, just not has funny.
It’s Victoria. It’s the only thing that makes sense…
It’s Barney’s step sister. She was Ted’s ex’s room mate in college, and at the same time barney’s dad mentions how his step sister is in college. Also, they meet at Barney’s wedding. It cannot be Victoria for all the clues including the yellow umbrella and the mother’s ankle etc., they cannot run away from those arcs otherwise it makes no sense.
I can’t believe they got through this entire season without progressing any of the storylines. If you look back to the season 6 finale, we’re basically in the same place with all of the characters. All the stories they seemed to be putting in motion in the Fall were completely dropped. I’m surprised they didn’t mess with time to keep Lily from having the baby until next year.
The writers have really lost their touch; I am at the point where they’ve messed with me so much that all I can bring myself to feel is indifference.
Agreed, well said.
It’s laziness to me. Writing jokes is more difficult than writing a story line, and writing a sub-par storyline is even easier / more lazy.
Next season will begin with Ted and Victoria, and us knowing that they won’t end up together.
And Barney and Quinn, and us knowing that them too, will not end up together.
This season was definitely their worst, I really hope they pick it up next year.
I think the only way I’ll be okay with this ending is if the “How I Met Your Mother” narrative is to use the story to tell the kids how he met their mother, who he’s not with anymore as a tool to prepare them for the fact that he’s getting back with Robin or some other character we know. The fact that I don’t really care who it even is kind of makes me realize next season should be the last.
I’ve been sharing this exact some theory for years now, and everyone has scoffed. Thank you for confirming that I’m not the only one who thinks this is an option.
This is what I have been thinking ever since Ted and Robin broke up. Then, when it was confirmed she couldn’t have kids I thought. He gets married, has kids, gets divorced and ends up with Robin. Makes sense as she is also referred to as “aunt Robin”.
Wait for it…. really that was the finale?
I want Season Eight, Episode 1 to be the end.
I agree with all your points, but I found the episode to be laborious. They just dragge everything out when you knew how it would end anyway.
The two twists at the end were terrible. The storyline is off the rails and is further crippled by bad narrative choices. Except for Marshall, the characters are wearing thin.
There’s no twist or trick that can save this show or just make up for five years of diminishing returns.
This is one of the first times that HIMYM really made me angry. I *loved* Barney’s TSA-assisted proposal to Quinn, and I thought they really made sense and were fun as a couple. If the episode had ended before the last 2 scenes I would’ve been a happy fan. But no, they had to twist it around and manipulate us again. Grrrr. The big reveal that Barney and Robin are getting married totally undercut the sweetness of the Barney-Quinn story. A season ago I might’ve been fine with B-R ending up together but they spent so much time developing Quinn and Barney’s clear love for her that the whole storyline now just feels cheap. I’m sure I’ll keep watching, mostly because I love NPH and the Marshall-Lily storylines, but I’m disappointed.
I agree! I did not like that at all but if you remember in the beginning of the season, there’s that scene where barney doesn’t know which tie he wants. And he wasn’t talking about what looks better, he was talking about robin and quinn. I really hope HIMYM has barney and quinn together in the end cause they’re a lot better together.
Perfectly stated! I agree with everything you said.
I usually love the finale’s of HIMYM. This one was horrible though.
I 100% agree
The season’s only lasting memory was Jason Segal’s excellent job during the entire arc of his dad dying; from Lily telling him the news and the discovered voicemail to the eulogy speech, “it totally lived up to its billing.”
Everything else was lackluster. And I’m angry at Ted for driving past the church. After going through it himself, to do that to Klaus is cruel. I really don’t see how a woman can fall in love with this Ted Mosby. He has no redeeming qualities. In my mind, that’s why the writers have to get from not only introducing the mother, but showing them fall in love and at least get engaged. They’ve got 3 years minus nine months and the clock is ticking.
By the way, we still don’t know if Barney and Robin actually tie the knot. We never saw Barney’s wedding band in the Trilogy Time episode.
Marshall’s dad died over a year ago. Last season.
I really enjoyed both episodes. We know Victoria is not the mother because she wasn’t What’s Her Face’s Roommate from a few seasons back but I wish that she was. It makes story sense otherwise.
Re: ending the show. Does CBS really have final authority? They can cancel it of course, but could they really force an additional Season if Bays and Thomas decide they want the show the end at the end of next season?
Also, wasn’t the Mother in the econ class Ted mistakenly taught? That would have come up with Victoria at some point, yes?
this end was obvious why would quinn wanna see ted but its still an awful way to end a season that needed a great finale
ps the Himym crew are like seinfeld 2.0 they screw everyone else’s life up only diff they probably aren’t gonna be imprisoned for a year during the series finale
She would want to see him because he’s Barney’s best friend. She could be wondering whether Barney would go through with it, whether he really has changed into marriage material, etc. Not unbelievable at all that she’d want to talk to Ted.
I totally don’t mind that he won’t meet the mother until the end – I always assumed it would be that way. I mean, that’s the title of the show, it makes sense. But ugh, I hate that they are having Barney marry Robyn. I hope that is a fake out. I know I’m in the minority, but I just don’t see how they make sense together at all. Just because you have chemistry with someone doesn’t mean you marry them. They are better as best friends.
All I want to say is: BARNEY AND FRAKKING ROBIN!!!
To be honest, it’s what I’ve wanted from season 1-on.
Like Lilly and Marshall, they’re a perfect match for one another.
What Ted needs is HIS perfect match. And like Alan and many here, I hope that we get a full season of her, and then a wedding where she announces she’s pregnant. As this would be season 9 in May 2014, that perfectly dovetails to when Ted brings his infant daughter to the May 4th Star Wars Day Marathon.
Please Carter and Bays, give us a full season of the mother and Ted’s wedding so we can have the closure we need!
And again… BARNEY AND FRAKKING ROBIN!!!
Also, on a personal note, tonight, I learned the horrible nature of what can happen when we tweet without thinking.
So Dan… again, I’m sorry to you, and to any of my West Coast tweeps, for spoiling the surprise tonight after my own delayed viewing.
I’ve always assumed that critics like you and Alan watch screeners before we get to see the shows, and tonight, I definitely made an ass of ME, but not you.
So, I shall no longer comment on spoilers the same day they happen. Only the innocent ever suffer. Plus, I don’t like being spoiler guy. I hate that guy. I hate that I WAS that guy. Never again!
Selah.
should have said, the May 4th Star Wars Day Marathon on May 4th 2015.
Should’ve specified it would have been the next year.
Did you not watch season 5? They were terrible together.
No they weren’t…
… THEY were great together… the WRITING was awful.
based on some of the comments that have come earlier in the season, I’m surprised by how many people hate robin and barney back together…I’m surprised because they’re SO RIGHT. barney and robin are awful for each other and awful to watch as a couple on this show
The one call-back I was waiting for was Marshall having his last cigarette. I can’t remember what episode it was in, but a while back they said that Marshall had his last cigarette the day his son was born. Did this happen last week and I just forgot?
I believe they addressed that two weeks ago when Marshall and Barney were in Atlantic City and Marshall was smoking.
Now Ted has broken up Zoey’s marriage and prevented Victoria’s wedding. Are we really supposed to cheer for him at this point?
I don’t think a whole lot of people were cheering for him in the first place.
Though I will say that Victoria’s the one who left the ceremony, and is it really Ted’s job to drag her back to it?
Yes, it was Ted’s job to drag her back as her friend and as someone who loved her. There are other ways to be with Ted if Klaus was a mistake.
Running away with Ted, leaving her fiance alone in the church is obviously not an honorable thing to do. We root for Ted because he is not supposed to be the type of person who would facilitate that kind of behavior.
Zooey and Victoria ruined their own weddings. just like stella ruined teds. you can shift blame to him if you like, but there are plenty of guys out here who like Ted and don’t want him to be the Ross-like pansy that so many people seem to. he’s a real, fully actualized modern man with some great attributes and some flaws
Stealing someone’s bride on their wedding day is NOT something a man with “some flaws” would do. Much less a man who has been left at the altar himself. Only a man with no honor would do such a thing. And NOT doing something this despicable does not make someone a “pansy”.
Even Jaime Lannister never stole a bride on a wedding day…
Well, actually….
look here “kalu”, Ted didn’t STEAL anyone. she left of her own volition. as someone who had been left himself, Ted knows full well the emotions on BOTH side of leaving/being left (again, NOT STEALING), and took reasonable consideration to make certain that this was what SHE WANTED TO DO. besides, in this gent’s opinion, better to be left at the altar than marry someone who was willing to leave
First line of next seasons premiere.
Ted: What are you doing wearing Quinn’s dress?
Robin: I wanted to know what it feels like to put one of these on.
Ted never actually said Robin was the bride after all. I called it first!
Damn Blair, you beat me to it! I thought of this possibility too. Nothing is yet for certain!
Ollie
Agree. Don’t trust the writers at all. Also, there was the caveat that at the beginning of the 2nd 30 minutes, Future Ted referred to the wedding as something like “a disaster” or “a comedy of errors” (I don’t remember the exact wording). They basically gave themselves a lot of wiggle room.
Maybe it’s a double wedding and Robin is “a” bride… I guess the only thing we know for sure is that she’s not marrying Lily or Marshall.
A double wedding of Barney-Quinn and Robin-Sandy Bottoms. That’s the only way the writers can win me back. Make it happen!
Maybe Charlie Sheen could be involved if Anger Management tanks.
Seconding the double wedding idea.
Can’t be a double wedding. “Ted, THE bride wants to talk to you.” If there was more than one bride, Lily would have specified which. I’m rooting for the “why are you wearing a wedding dress” fakeout.
First off, I was kidding. Second, just because she says THE wife, doesn’t invalidate the double-wedding idea. Of course, a double wedding is almost as stupid as “why are you wearing a wedding dress”
I don’t think so… It makes a lot of sense for the wedding to be Robin and Barney’s considering what Ted and Marshall talk right in the first scene of Episode 01 of season 6, Big Days. He says he is very nervous about making a toast because he wants that day to be perfect! I don’t think he’d say that with so much meaning, even being Barney’s wedding, if the bride were some ‘what’s her face’. He seemed like someone really nervous about being at the wedding of his two best friends. =D
Alan, I’m surprised you still continue to write up reviews of this show on a somewhat regular basis. Given how you’ve taken certain once-liked shows off your regular rotation lately, this has to be next on the list right? The overall theme of your reviews has been pretty consistent for a while now, why are you so forgiving of this show versus Modern Family, The Office, and others?
I really hope Robin and Barney end up together. They make alot of sense. I like Quinn better than Nora (I hated Nora), but Robin deserves to end up with a permanent character, someone who’s well established and who we’re all familiar with, the same for Barney. I thought Robin and Ted were pretty boring. But obviously there’s going to be a switch-up to the switch-up with the whole Robin as a bride thing, because Ted introduces the wedding as a “disastrous” wedding, and Barney says the thing about the two-ties-but-you-can-only-choose-one, and Robin has that fateful look on her face when Ted walks into the room. So even though I’m rooting for Robin and Barney, I’m sure the writers have figured out some way to crush my dreams yet again.
I do like Victoria and Ted, though. Sucks if she’s not the mother.
I thoroughly enjoyed this Finale. Yes I will admit that Ted driving off with Victoria angered me quite a lot. But it is totally in Ted’s nature to do crazy things then have an epiphany shortly after (with the added help of Marshall and Lily). I have no doubt the writers will come up with a clever way to spin it back again and leave Ted not looking like such a douche (besides, there is absolutely NO way Victoria can be the mother).
As for the Robin being the bride, I’m sorry but I am a total Quinn fan. Barney and Quinn suit each other perfectly and I hate how they raised my hopes with the whole proposal, only to shatter them in the last 8 seconds of the episode. But, that is exactly why I have stuck with HIMYM for so long! I don’t want to watch a show where my assumptions are always correct, where the characters always makes the right choices and where the plot never changes! It’s dull! I think the writers of this show have got it just right, they always keep you guessing. And for this exact reason, I am still not even sure we’ve heard the last of the ‘Barney bride’ situation! Consider this…
At the start of the second of the finale episodes, Ted’s voiceover says “Which brings us to the story of a wedding day that went horribly wrong”. Does that sound like a smooth and simple ‘put on your tux, marry Robin and leave for the honeymoon’ event? No.
I don’t know what the writers have got planned, but there are still a thousand possibilities that could mean it’s really not Robin after all, for example:
-Robin has a freak out, goes in to Quinn’s room and puts on the bride dress in an attempt to confront Barney and change his mind about the whole thing.
I am not saying this is what I think will happen, frankly it’s a pretty lame idea, but just ponder the fact that nothing is yet set in stone. Hell we don’t even know if Barney gets married at all! We can’t see a ring on his finger during the Trilogy episode!
So anyway yes, I loved this finish and it has opened up a lot of debating for me, as their finales always do! I can’t wait to see how they wrap up the last season; I know it will be spectacular!!
Ollie
“Which brings us to the story of a wedding day that went horribly wrong”
That’s it! Was trying to remember the exact quote up-thread. Yeah, they have given themselves room to do whatever they want.
Was that not a reference to Punchy’s wedding though?
No I dont think so, that wouldn’t make any sense. Punchy’s wedding was aages ago and Ted says “Which brings us to…”
Do we even know that the kids Saget is talking to on the couch are Ted’s kids? I know that sounds conspiracy theory-ish but at this point I can’t put anything past Bays and Thomas.
I knew that Quinn wasn’t long for this show when her pilot got picked up, so that wasn’t too surprising, and I’m happy to get Victoria back since she was the only girlfriend of Ted’s that I liked. Otherwise though, the narrative has been spinning its wheels for several seasons now.
I’ve been thinking they were kids of some random mother of 2 Ted is picking up for a date for a couple of seasons actually.
TSULKALU: That would make the whole “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barnely” etc… thing pretty weird if it were some random mother of 2.
I think they’ve called him “Dad.”
Besides, who picks out kids at “random” and talks to them like this?
How are Bay and Thomas messing with our expectations? This was what I predicted would happen after last seasons finale (although I thought it would be Nora, not the yet to be introduced Quinn that would be dumped for Robin). If anyone was shocked that it was Robin has not been paying attention to their MO.
Also, Robin and Barney are terrible together, its like fan shipping somehow ran amuck in the writers room. Really not looking forward to how this is shoved down our throats again, yipee.
Speaking of things to look forward to, I am really glad Bay and Thomas are giving me another reason to hate Ted. He just stole a girl from the altar, and we know its not going to last. So we get to look forward to the third appearance of break up Ted. Awesome.
Sorry, fourth appearance.
+100.
God, can’t we have Ted just marry Victoria already? Hell, she got the dress. Seriously, I’m sick of waiting and waiting for the mother until the dead last episode of the show–nobody except the showrunners seems to like it. People like V&T together. Let’s just go with it, man!
actially what I’m hoping for is that at the end of the last episode as “ted saget” is finally about to reveal the mother to his kids, their video fades to black, they complain and throw things, then our feed fades to black also. I would love that “eff u” to everyone who keeps obsessing about the “mysteries.”…this is starting to angrily remind me of how people who came in at the end of lost tried to ruin it for for those of us who loved it with their constant screaming for answers
Ted, I think I love you. I too am incredibly infuriated by the people who can only complain about how they don’t know who the mother is. Yes, the answer to that question is the whole basis of the show, but ultimately it’s all about the journey. The question’s only there so he has a reason for telling his story.
This show’s also a comedy. It’s not a huge freaking deal. And I’m sure when we finally do find out who the mother is, all the same people are going to whine about how she was a total letdown.
Ted, that’s awesome. That’s totally my new Best Possible Ending for this show!
I thought Barney’s wedding was to take place in a different building than the one they showed robin in.
I thought the building in which Barney is to marry differs from the one they revealed Robin to be married in.
Last season/part of this season we have seen a great development of Barney. We have seen him mature as a man. Meeting his father, actually falling in love. Leaving the playbook aside. Which leads me to the season finale. BIG DISAPPOINTMENT! Don’t get me wrong, I am glad that Robin is the bride however the finale did not come strong. Also, cupcake girl and Ted had closure when she took that bus. Why bring her again?????????? Maybe I developed high expectations but I was not satisfied.
Sorry to burst your collective bubbles but the writers have already made up their minds about the bride. Whether they’re lying or not is yet to be determined.
[www.seattlepi.com]
Yeah, that definitely bursts the bubble. I’m surprised at how much they were willing to give away/confirm. And I kind of hate them even more seeing how satisfied they are with themselves that what they are doing is so brilliant.
Or they can simply change their minds again. Two years ago, Ted was not going to have any romances, but he would meet a woman who would be smarter and more successful and beat him at every turn. That became Zoey. The death of Marshall’s dad was inserted because someone’s father died. Sarah Chalke’s character was never supposed to get serious, but they were on the bubble that year, so she got ramped up as a possible resolution.
This is one reason for the show’s decline: they keep changing their minds and find themselves needing to pull off some narrative U-turn.
I agree with David! It really annoyed me to read how they thought all the misdirection was so awesome, when this whole season has been one long dead end. Ted and Robin moved out, Marshall and Lily had a baby. Those were the only real movements in the plot, not counting the failed relationships and dropped plot arcs.
Back in September I was all ready to quit this show if the two parter start didn’t give me something. Then Victoria happened again.
She is the only reason I’ll watch next year too.
Worst twist ever at the end of tonight. Barney and Quinn made sense, Barney and Robin is just ridiculous. We get it, Barney’s entire season was the “miss direction” and so you ended the season showing you are going back to the Robin and Barney relationship that the majority of your audience hated. Great writing guys.
Speaking of great writing its pretty awesome how they have wrote themselves into a corner so we know Ted and Victoria wont end up together so next year we get to look forward to an entire season of his best relationship in the show’s history failing again at some point while Barney’s worst relationship is set to start again – yay.
I’m hoping for a final season with the mother in it as I’ve had a theory since season one that Ted and her have been bouncing around intersecting repeatedly at all the major points in the show’s history but they just weren’t quite meeting up which should be interesting to see previous stories from her point of view going all the way back to the halloween party on the roof of the apartment via the St Patrick’s day party and her housemate Cindy Ted dated for a while.
But I also have a feeling there is no possible way this series will end well.
I agree Barney and Quinn were a good match, but I tend to think that when NPH and Cobie were on screen together, they had a spark that I haven’t seen any other pair of characters on this show have. Now, perhaps what Marshall and Lily have is more “real”, but there’s an undeniable spark, IMO, when Cobie and NPH work together, and those two go so well together in scenes that, from that perspective, I think the pairing really works.
Robin and Barney is the worst idea the writers ever had since…well, since Robin and Barney came into place. I don’t see any spark, personally. I see them as bros, not as lovers.
Bee, guess I’ll agree to sort of disagree. There’s certainly a best friends aspect there. That said, I think they are one of the few sitcom couples with some spark in them. Being best friends doesn’t mean they can’t end up together. It occasionally happens in RL. Not implausible, so the spark the two have work for me.
Given the Robin reveal, I have no idea how Ted can meet the mother at that wedding. How is it possible that either of them would have a friend or relative living in NYC (given the reveal that she was in Ted’s accidental class and was Rachel Bilson’s roommate) that Ted had not yet met? They’ve painted themselves into a corner.
I just hope that this doesnt mean that the next twist is that that was a different wedding…..
Fingers crossed Ted’s kids are imaginary too and he dies alone.
@JM83 a lot of people here (myself included) believe that Rachel Bilson’s unseen roommate will turn out to be Barney’s unseen half-sister who was explained to be “away at college” when we met Barney’s dad and his family.
@LJA. That is a great theory. Would also make ‘Uncle Barney’ and ‘Aunt Robin’ be true on a whole different level.
I really like the half-sister theory – but if Bays & Thomas want us to be surprised, they can’t be planting so many clues that we’d be able to figure things out before they want us to know it.
@NJMark I totally agree with you that Bays & Thomas will sacrifice a solid, smart plan that the fans will love in favor of misguided tomfoolery and all around dumbf*ckery just because they get off so much on the “last minute switcheroo.” I also feel like this is a show has become one that sadistically loves to crap all over its audience.
I thought the first 30 minutes were positively excruciating. The second half was marginally better. If I wasn’t so invested in the end game, I’d be out.
For most of the end, I thought Victoria would turn out to be Barney’s bride. That actually would have been interesting, as opposed to Robin, because it would have given us a whole new story,
For a series that so emphatically proved the worst thing is to NOT know what happens (albeit with slaps, but still), I find it amusing they try to plot according to the “knowing is so much worse” methodology.
For a second i thought Barney was going to marry Victoria. TWIST! But then the boobs were too small and i was not not sad.
Dude…Ted and Robin are going to kiss or something…the reason being. Ted said that something really bad happened on the wedding day. Something about it being `the worst`…Don`t forget. Never ever invite an ex to the wedding…
Yep, just watched it again, Ted said `which brings us to the story of a wedding day that went horribly wrong`. Something is coming and I think it is what`s going to happen between either Ted and Robin or Barney is going to choose Quinn instead at the last moment…. Just watch
check out the interview that Thomas gave to TVGuide to post-mortem the season and more. Someone posted a link to it above. They make it pretty clear that Barney and Robin are going to be together. If they swerve, it doesn’t sound like it’s planned yet.
What i don’t understand is that how can someone so desperately fall in love with somebody like Quinn and before that and the also keep coming back for Robin….the characters ARE SUPER CONFUSED.
Another one of those twists though, is that Ted says (s6e1), “The day I met your mother was the day of a wedding.” He never specifies who’s wedding, the scene just cuts to Barney’s wedding. AND, he technically did meet Victoria the day of a wedding…
Although that’s true, we also know that the mother is/was the roommate of Rachel Bilson’s character. I believe in that episode, Future Ted mentions that he would meet her later.
Someone threw out the idea that Barney has a half-sister who was in college. I like the idea of her being the mother. But the fact that there is speculation about this makes it unlikely that Bays/Thomas will go this route.
@leemats great point, I totally forgot about the roomate…:)
I disagree in that I think this hour-long episode was the strongest of the season–which probably isn’t saying much for the 8th season, and it shouldn’t.
I haven’t had much faith in HIMYM since Season 4ish, and I kept my expectations low for this finale, but it was all for the better, because I was presently surprised.
1. I thought the same things about those little vignettes–that they were just scraps left on the writing table. That door one I thought was pretty cute though. Unfortunately, my captions got to me before the actual moment, so it was kinda ruined.
2. See, one of the things that bothered me so much about the Ted/Robin revival is that how could Ted be so fine with Barney and Robin as a couple and then say to Robin, “I know it’s been tough between us.” WHA??? But hopefully this dug the stake deep into the Ted/Robin drama, and we don’t have to hear anymore about it. Sorry, Mr. Sepinwall…
3. Funny moments: Robin mentioning Zoey’s stupid hats. She wore one all the time! It got to the point when I was suspecting a Zoey-with-cancer subplot. And Barney getting tasered: “Ta Da! Da-da-da-da-da…”
4. My love, Victoria, is back! I’ve missed her so…especially after Zoey. I was thinking about how great it would be to have her be the mother, but you brought me back to reality when you reminded me that Ted meets the mother at the wedding… Boo… Still, I’m of the majority (and here I thought I was the most vocal Victoria fan) that wants to see Victoria back on the show, even if she’s not with Ted, even if she’s not the mother. She’s just incredibly cute and has such great stage presence. I’m looking forward to seeing where this is going.
5. Shame on Ted for allowing Victoria, ultimately, to leave Klaus at the alter. Especially after he acknowledged that when the same thing happened to him, it “almost killed him.” Doesn’t make Victoria look too good.
6. Did I mishear or did Future Ted say that Barney’s wedding day was a “horrible day”? As if Barney and Robin break it off last minute or one of them gets jilted. Although if that does happen, it would probably be mutual.
When did you and Carter [Bays] decide that Barney and Robin will get married?
Thomas: We decided literally years ago. As we were breaking them up, we knew there would be a rekindling and that wouldn’t be the real deal … and we would reveal them to be the groom [in the Season 6 finale] and bride now. … Season 8 is gonna be filling in the steps between Point A and Point B. We know they do get married, but there are a lot of steps between Point A and Point B. In the last few minutes of this finale, it definitely seems like Barney is marrying Quinn. They get engaged, he has this enormous, elaborate engagement planned involving a magic trick. It’s really romantic and sweet, and it plays like an ending. It had a finality to it, but the whole episode is about misdirection and magic, and the one last trick up our sleeve was revealing that Robin’s the bride.
We tell stories in funky ways. There’s a lot of fun with structure. It’s a little weird and a little counterintuitive to show people an ending of sorts and fill in how we got there, but there are so many mysteries and runners and different questions to answer in the show that we like the idea of answering something big about this wedding day because we know Barney’s future wedding day is the day Ted will meet the mother.
My only hope now is that Bays is straight up lying to us. Surprised he would close the door on any chance of last-minute misdirection in an interview like that.
You know, I had a thought tonight: he’s telling the kids how he met their mother, not how he met his first wife…
Getting a bit sick of it all now. Think Robyn and Barney is the right idea just the misdirection is becoming tiresome.
Did anyone else see Carl Reiner on the bus? Or was it just a guy who looked like him…
Oh boy, I am so fed up with myself, that I still watch a show that feels like it gets worse every minute you watch it. Sure, it started out so great that it took them 7 years to come to this new dumbfounded low, but here we are now at this comatose stage and I do not wanna go on. Please pull the damn plug already, I’ve had enough!