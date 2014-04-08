Season finale review: ‘Justified’ – ‘Restitution’

“Justified” just wrapped up season 5. I spoke with Graham Yost about various storytelling decisions from the year, and I have a few specific thoughts on the finale coming up just as soon as I kill you with both hands cuffed behind my back…
Most “Justified” seasons are largely closed entities. Characters and conflicts return in later years, but there have generally been one or two major stories per year – Raylan vs. Miami/Boyd vs. his father in season 1, the Raylan vs. Mags in season 2, Quarles and Limehouse in season 3, the hunt for Drew Thompson in season 4 – that get wrapped up by the finale. “Restitution,” though, was as devoted setting up the final season as it was to resolving the matter of those pesky Crowes and getting Ava out of prison. And given how much more compelling I find Boyd as a villain than I do Daryl Crowe Jr., the finale was the better for keeping one eye on the future even as it was taking care of the present.
The business with the Crowes played out more or less as you might expect, with Raylan finally getting Wendy to turn against her brother – then shooting him to allow Raylan to keep his promise of making Daryl wish he'd killed him. But some of the individual pieces were more satisfying than earlier in the season. Though the Kendal/Uncle Jack episode was one of the show's weaker episodes, it did set up the Raylan/Kendal relationship that paid off so well in the scene where Raylan opens up to him about the feral pig he killed. (Yost talks quite a bit about how the premature death of Jean Baptiste led to that episode, and in turn to this moment.) Tim Olyphant's very good at those moments when Raylan lets himself be vulnerable, and you can tell Raylan isn't just spinning a yarn at a kid he identifies with so closely.
Boyd, meanwhile, spends much of the episode dealing with the cartel's understandable displeasure at how much he bungled their deal. And though I don't necessarily buy that all his troubles with them would be resolved with the deaths of Alberto and his two sidekicks(*), the actual sequence where Boyd, Tim and Rachel team up to take them out was some vintage “Justified,” full of tension and snappy dialogue and cool gunplay, including Boyd going so far as to boast about the trickiness of his behind-the-back shot, followed by Tim pointing out that only someone like Boyd would wind up cuffed in that situation in the first place.
(*) One of them played by one of the “Breaking Bad” Cousins.
But with that problem solved (for now; Yost hasn't decided if Mr. Yoon is going to let things slide), we get the very promising development of Katherine Hale recruiting Boyd to do what he does best: rob banks. I'm looking forward to more of Mary Steenburgen next season, and hopefully to more of Wynn Duffy than we got this year even with Jere Burns' promotion.
And of course Ava's release from prison turns out to be too good to be true, and sets up a very complicated dynamic for the final season where she'll have to work for her ex-lover to put her most recent (and possibly future) lover behind bars. Yost says that part of the motivation for Ava's prison arc was to show her standing on her own more so she'll be in a stronger position for the endgame, and I can see where he's coming from. At the same time, if we never go back to that prison, it'll be too soon, whereas I was very excited to see Ava and Raylan meeting on the bridge to Harlan where so many memorable moments from the life of the series have taken place.
Most seasons of the show end with a version of “You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive” (this one was by the Ruby Friedman Orchestra). Most of the Crowes fulfilled that lyric. Ditto Robert Quarles, Nicky Augustine, many of the Bennetts, etc. It's a dangerous place. And I wonder how many members of this central triangle will survive it.
Mainly, though, I'm glad to be moving on from the Crowes and back to the show's best dynamic.
Some other thoughts:
* If Art's able to return to work within the show's timeframe (there may be a time jump between seasons), it appears that Raylan arranging for Daryl's death has eased the tensions between boss and deputy – in part because Art has been the direct recipient of Raylan putting another man in the crosshairs. (And he did it far more legally with Daryl than with Nicky.)
* Tim sat on the sidelines for most of the season, but he had some nice moments here at the end, including his speech to Daryl about how long he had to wait to take out a target in Afghanistan, and how much easier this detail will be. “Comfortably erect,” indeed.
* How happy do you figure Winona will be when Raylan tells her that his transfer to Miami has been delayed for one more case? Mama needs her sleep!
So go read the Yost interview and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
Definitely my least favorite season. Only because some of the narrative choices weren’t as interesting as before (Ava in prison, the Crowes not as threatening as previous villains, heroin storyline). That said, it still had plenty of great moments. And I can’t wait to see how they wrap up the series.
This season was – meh, only saved by Olyphant and Goggins. I didn’t find the Crowes a worthy enemy. Ava in jail was a major drag. The show is usually more fun to watch. Hopefully, next season will be better.
Undoubtedly a lesser season (mainly due to a lot of stereotypical subplots played too straight and dour, as well as a central villain that never really lived up to his potential) but still a helluva lot of fun with a wealth of great lines, scenes and characters.
A lot of the complaints I heard were over-reactions to be frank, they had a few dud storylines that maybe didn’t land as heavily as expected but no real outright failures. Even the Uncle Jack episode was more of a comfortable diversion than an actual lapse in quality. It was all worth it in my mind to set up the final Boyd/Raylan/Ava confrontation and I’d still probably rank it above the first season.
As one of these combination serial/series arc shows that the cable networks have come to rely on, I’m one of those who is more able to give the creators a gimmee. I don’t think of this season as a standalone, I’d prefer to think of it as part of a whole.
A few of the characters (Art, Dewey Crowe) who have been greats parts of the whole since the beginning, really had a chance to shine this year whereas they only had relative minor parts of the whole. Others, such as Tim and Rachel, might get larger parts next season in no small due to what happens in THIS one.
Whatever happens next year, I feel I can really trust Yost from the first years of this one. And I’m willing to be patient…
It was a good wrap up to an uneven season. random thoughts:
Last week when we saw the twins Albert ordered him to get the machete. I know the twins on Breaking Bad used and axe, but it still felt like a shout out of sorts.
Using a different variation of “You’ll never leave Harlan alive” reminds me of how The Wire used to rework their theme song each season.
I hope we see Yoon and the Harris brothers again this season.
So many elements of this season felt like less effective rehashes of previous stories, and to me the end of Daryl Crowe was one of them. Last season Raylan arranged for Augustine to be killed. This year he does the same with Daryl, except it was hollow and anticlimactic. It struck me as cruel to let Wendy shoot her own brother. It doesn’t sit well with me, and it’s especially glaring after hearing Ava’s speech about how cowards let others do their dirty work. With Augustine it was the best he could manage given the situation. With the Crowes it was just callous and unnecessary. Daryl was just a weasel to the end, and pathetic as he was his comeuppence wasn’t particularly satisfying. Technically he ended with a bang, but it seemed more like a whimper.
I like what’s been set in motion for next season. I’m looking forward to a return to form.
I disagree just because Wendy VERY MUCH wanted to kill Daryl. Plus Raylan by no means forced her. He pretty much just let things play out as if he hadn’t arrived. She could have put the gun down and Daryl would have been sent to jail. She chose not to because Raylan gave her that option. She didn’t have to take it.
I agree with Jonas. (And on a side note, I completely forgot about Dilly and how it all started until Wendy and Daryl talked about that incident from the season opener). So Wendy is allowed to kill Daryl and not go to prison, because it was self defense even though it wasn’t? She had everything she needed on tape to put her brother away, and I believe that should have sufficed. Why add being a murderer to her list of things that make her a low life piece of you know what AND a horrible example of a mom? lol I write all this thinking of poor Kendell and what a screwed up life he will still have, because Wendy will always be his mom. If Wendy was held responsible maybe Kendell would at least have a slight chance with a new family.
And I did like the moments between Raylan and Kendell. Very well done.
I also have “high hopes” for the final season.
HOPEFUL – I did like that scene with Kendall and Raylan, and it pretty much lays out why I hated Raylan’s choice to let Wendy kill Daryl. He tells Kendall how painful it was to take a life for the first time and then he allows Wendy, a flawed woman sure but not a bad person really, to take on that pain herself. He should have stopped her for her own good. This finale was like the season as a whole – some good material mixed with bad, and none of it coming together to create a cohesive whole.
It would have been a more effective bad/sad ending to the Crowe family saga if Raylan put a wire on Wendy and had her try to get a confession out of Daryl, but Daryl was wise to it and kills her, at which point he’s either arrested or killed. So Kendall is exonerated, but has no remaining family. Although that might actually have been a happy ending for Kendall, since he’d be better off without that family.
HISLOCAL – Going into the finale I thought the end of the Crowe story would have a tragic twist, specifically that it would have turned out that Kendall really had shot Art. Raylan’s gambit of having him tried as an adult backfires because Vasquez’s boss won’t reverse that decision and Kendall is screwed. It would have been the ultimate conclusion of the Crowe curse as perpetuated by Daryl – Dilly murdered for nothing, Danny killed pointlessly, Dewey locked up, Kendall sacrificed in vain. Then Wendy kills Daryl in her grief, dooming herself to a life in prison just like her son. Hell, maybe Daryl survives Wendy’s attempt on his life, and in his hospital bed he’s staring at the ceiling as a series of brief flashbacks play out to all the ways he ruined his family, culminating with Raylan’s warning that he would wish he had killed him. Finally, Raylan gets the news that Daryl comitted suicide and left a note telling Raylan that he was right.
@Jonas Left
That would have been an interesting ending, but I don’t think it really fits this show’s tone at all.
GREG RUBINSTEIN – Thanks. It would be pretty dark, although dark has been the typical tone Justified ends with. I just feel like the end they had for the Crowes was a letdown. Going darker is just one option. Seeing Raylan have a truly impressive triumph over Daryl would have been good too.
I didn’t mention it, but I it also would have been odd for the show because it’s never done flashbacks before (at least not that I can remember) and it would feel kind of jarring. Plus, in order for that to work, the audience would have to actually have one ounce of sympathy for Daryl like they did for Mags Bennett, Shelby/Drew Thompson, or even Quarles.
Flashbacks aside, it’s not a terrible ending. Certainly better than what we got. They really didn’t deliver on Raylan’s promise that Daryl would wish Raylan had killed him. Why would he wish that? Just because Raylan wouldn’t have shot him in the nards first?
The ending had it’s issues, but I don’t think not delivering on Raylan’s promise was one of them. It delivered because any person would rather be shot by an enemy rather than a family member (not to mention someone they though was their ally). Plus, I’m betting it really hurts to be shot in the nads.
I suppose flashbacks would be a bit of a stylistic departure, but as I conceived them they would only be a few seconds each and limited to scenes we had already been shown throughout the season.
GREG RUBINSTEIN – I don’t think we need to have sympathy for a character to recognize that he’s been reduced to a pitiful state. Another reason Daryl’s death is a letdown to me is that it too closely resembles Danny’s, played for drama rather than dark comedy. If Daryl had ben a stronger presence on the show perhaps the end he met would have been as momentous as it was intended, but it fell flat like everything else he did.
@Jonas.Left I honestly don’t understand what you’re saying here. I think you’re saying that Daryl’s and Danny’s deaths were too similar, but I don’t really get how you could think that. You said it yourself. One was completely dark comedy and the other was all drama. One involved running at someone with a knife and stabbing himself and the other was somebody shooting someone out of anger/revenge. I mean they didn’t even involve the same type of weapon.
Daryl and Danny, both of them having gotten themselves mortally wounded in humiliating fashion because they were overconfident, on the ground, looking up at Raylan as he makes a quip to underline that he’s gotten the better of them. Tonally and mechanically different, but more or less of a piece. They played Daryl’s death for drama, but the lack of weight to his character kept it from being anything except a pro forma ending to a story that I didn’t care about.
I kinda wish they didn’t kill Daryl. He was pretty ineffectual as an antagonist to Raylan, so maybe he would have served better as a morality tale, where we see Daryl move on to the next town, to his next grift, having totally f*cked over his entire family and yet gets off scott-free, as his brand of scum so often do.
One thing’s bugging me – I thought Daryl made a point of not telling Wendy it was heroin she was picking up in 12. So when she mentioned heroin in her phone call, and then the camera zoomed in on Daryl’s concern-face, I thought for sure he figured out she was wired. I thought she was dead or in big trouble. Shouldn’t that have been a tip-off, or am I forgetting something? What was Daryl worried about if not that?
Because she got pinched by the marshalls picking up the heroin, Raylan mentioned the 6 keys and then the AUSDA explained everything to their lawyer before they were released.
“How happy do you figure Winona will be when Raylan tells her that his transfer to Miami has been delayed for one more case? Mama needs her sleep!”
I think he mentioned even then that it would take about three weeks to get the t’s crossed and the i’s dotted. I’m pretty sure Justified has done one-episode-is-a-day seasons before, so I could easily see the final season taking place in that three-week window, or close to it.
That’s what I got – that it was pretty clear the final season was going to be within that window.
I’m not buying Mary Steenburgen’s sinister act yet. So far she’s no Margo Martindale. You just don’t get that vibe beneath the grandma front, which may handicap the final season. Still, I’m aboard. Great show overall.
There are two aspects of this season that stuck out to me and made it the shows’ weakest. The first I pretty much put all on Edi Gathegi. After hearing Yost explain what his character was supposed to do and what purpose he would serve, I’m even more angry that he dropped out. Him leaving had a very significant effect on the direction that this season took and I can’t for the life of me understand why he was so unhappy with how his character was being used. Of the characters introduced this season, he was by far the most compelling and was a pretty unique creation. I think if he had stuck around longer, this season could have been significantly better and the Crowes would have been much more compelling.
The second part of this season that didn’t really work for me was casting Michael Rapaport as the main villain. The thing is I’ve seen Rapaport be good before, but for whatever reason, he just didn’t work for this part. And I honestly think he was the only Crowe that didn’t really work. The characters of Danny, Kendal, and Wendy were all pretty interesting and if Daryl had been played by a stronger actor, or at least one that fit this character better, this season could have been at least a bit better. That said, I do really like where they left things, so I am looking forward to Season 6.
Also, Ava in jail didn’t fully work, but I can forgive them for that because of what it led to and I get what Yost was going for in making her stand on her own.
The Crowe’s needed someone who made them seem competent and Darryl wasn’t that person. Jean Baptiste should have played that role and the minute he left the show I just couldn’t buy that the Crowe family was smart enough to pull off any of their stunts. And can someone explain to me why Dewey was put in charge of half of the heroin?
Dewey wasn’t put in charge of half of the heroin. Dewey AND Danny were put it charge of half of the heroin. But when Danny got out of the truck to deal with Eric Roberts, Dewey just decided to drive off with it.
This wasn’t the best season of the show by any stretch but by the end of this episode got me so excited for the final season! It really felt like a penultimate season finale. I too am glad to be done with the Crowes. This season just lacked a lot of the urgency that previous seasons had.
Next year is going to be killer! I just hope the supporting cast gets more to do (Tim and Rachael, I’d say Art but I know he’ll have more to do).
Not the best season by any stretch, it lacked the urgency of previous ones but by the end I was super pumped for the final season! I just hope the supporting cast (Jacob Pitts, Erica Tazel, and Jere Burns) get more to do next year!
I hope they can bounce back next season. Let this not be the beginning of a Dexter streak even though they only have 1 season left. ;)
Quarles didn’t die. He just got disarmed.
Yeah, this season had a few moments, but really was probably even weaker than the uneven season one. I think I read somewhere that the decision to make season six the final one was made early in the process of writing season five, so you’ve gotta wonder if the staff had an attitude of “let’s save that idea for six.”
Thank God, Michael Rapapport is gone. His dry acting was crap. Half the time he was trying to just get his accent right and he could only do thst by talking slooooow. Whomever played Danny sucked too. Man, they sure made Wendy look like shit the last couple of episodes. Not one…not one hot chick the whole season. Amy Smart is the woman version of skeletor. I’d much rather see Wendy in a thong. I wish they wouldn’t of killed Wade Messer or put Dewey in prison. Both made the show funny as hell. My favorite parts of the season were Paxton and Mooney (wannabe badass) getting killed. Boyd blowing up Picker and in the 1st episode, Wade saying to Raylan, “Can I get you a blowjob or something? ” After the 1st episode, the show made a complete 180. This season didn’t involve Dewey much, like the prodycer said it would. I’m already predicting the whole series to end with Raylan killing Boyd.
Thank goodness we don’t have to put up with Michael Rapaport any longer. THE most one-dimensional and general all round pain in the neck actor EVER!
Great finale. Looking forward to the Raylan-Boyd showdown in the final season. This is how it needed to end.
While it wasn’t my favorite, I thought the season went a long way to recovering its footing in the back half. In the front end the stakes just never seemed that high so it was hard to care that Jean Baptiste was killed or that Danny was threatening Allison or that Ava had to figure out how to smuggle heroin. When Mary Steenburgen is introduced, she instills more genuine dread than anyone else had up to that point. Kudos to her obviously and I look forward to seeing more of her next season, but it says something about the whole Crowe clan than none of them were as menacing as her “little ole grandma.”
Speaking of the Crowes, yes Michael Rappaport struggled with his grasp on Daryl’s voice but sweet Jesus I couldn’t stand Alicia Witt’s accent. It was every bit as terrible as his and screechy to boot. By the end of last night’s episode with all her “I’m here now” and quivering chin I was beyond ready to be done with that character.
Please, just don’t introduce any ‘big bad’ character in season 6 and just focus on Raylan, Boyd and Ava.
Even though, I can’t imagine rooting for Raylan to take down Boyd cause I like him so much.
The show can’t just be the three of them in a room. Eventually they have to interact with other players.
Of course they have to, I judt don’t want another big character or storyline who’s gonna steal a lot of screen time and won’t add anything to the main plot.
They already laid it out: Steenburgen is the big bad, Boyd robs banks for her, Raylan is going after Boyd via Ava.
I believe it’s going to be almost all about Raylan vs. Boyd. But you can’t do just that for 10 episodes without it seeming stretched past plausibility, either. Hopefully we get significant screen time and sub-plots for returning favorites, just to send them out in style. I’d like to see lots of Art, Tim, Rachel, Constable Bob, Wynn Duffy, etc., and perhaps even the triumphant return of Dickie Bennett. Also the brothers from this season, if the one of them survived his shooting.
We’ll also see a lot more of Mary Steenburgun, I feel sure, though I hope she takes a backseat to Boyd as the primary antagonist. And I wouldn’t mind an appearance at last by Ian McShane in whatever part they can give him. It’s overdue!
Am I the only one who assumed Xander Berkeley’s character was going to come back somehow?
Terrible season, and I’m glad it’s over. The show may not recover.
Big problem for the upcoming season: the Marshals are not the FBI. They’re not supposed to investigate cases to bring charges. This “file” that Boyd has doesn’t belong with the Marshal Service.
It will be hard to ignore this over an entire season. “Justified” has, I believe, jumped the shark.
I have to agree with everything you’re saying. It’s really convoluted for the marshall service to be handling an ongoing investigation that should be in the hands of the FBI, but I could let that slide if this season hadn’t played out so poorly to begin with.
Are they really hiring Boyd to rob banks? Surely that must have been a joke.
Boyd robbing banks will bring the story and Boyd’s life “full circle.” Interesting choice. I immediately flashed back to the pilot. FIRE IN THE HOLE! :)
Nope. Great season, not the best, but great. B season. Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean the show “jumped the shark” and may “not recover.”
Bhammer: You’re right! Some people also liked “Happy Days” after it jumped the shark. Heck, Alan kept watching “How I Met Your Mother” years after he stopped enjoying it. If you think this season of “Justified” is great, bully for you!
It qualifies as jumping the shark if Raylan and the marshals are taking part in an investigation that normally they couldn’t engage in simply to complete a story arc. This is FBI business, not marshall business, and I’d ignore that if this season weren’t built on so many weak plot devices.
All of this on top of the fact that only the dumbest and/or most desperate criminals rob banks. Inside jobs are rare and even then the amount of pressure brought to bear by the Feds isn’t worth the hassle for intelligent professional criminals, let alone organized crime. Bank robbery is also primarily a responsibility of the FBI, not the marshal service. A big part of the reason the FBI exists was to counter bank robbery in the 30s.
People are welcome to like what they want and dislike what they want, and you’re entitled to your opinion as much I am mine.
For what it’s worth, the show has always been lose with Raylan’s job versus the reality of being a marshal, but basing an entire season around it, having him run an informant, etc, is a bit too much for me.
Jump the shark? That’s far too harsh. Even a below average season of Justified is better than 90 percent of the crap out there. They made two decisions that didn’t work. Nobody viewed the Crowes as a threat to the main characters, and they simply weren’t that interesting. And while I understand the need to force Ava out of her comfort zone and make her fend for herself, the scenes in prison were just achingly bad. That was drawn out far too long. But the acting is great, there were episodes that still had that old Justified buzz, and the wheels are in place for a grand send-off. Remain calm. Everything’s going to be fine.
P.S. It also amuses me that some of you think the series will be weakened if U.S. marshals on the show somehow cross the line of what real U.S. marshals do. Psst…I’ve got a secret for you. Real U.S. marshals don’t shoot as any people as these TV marshals do. Folks, it’s not a documentary.
KC: The unrealistic aspects of the show are a lot more acceptable when the writing is good. It wasn’t this year.
That said, unless you are a fan only of documentaries, you must always be able to accept some fictional points. The key is internal consistency. I’ll watch a zombie show — that’s not realistic — but not one where zombies can sprint, unless it’s 28 Days Later, which offers an explanation.
Surely no US Marshal would be able to shoot people as often as Raylan and not be reassigned to desk duty at the very least. But I’ll accept that fictionalization because Raylan as the modern Old West hero is the very core of the show.
However, Raylan says fairly often early in the show that the Marshals don’t do police work. He’s bad at gathering evidence, bad at testifying. And that’s OK, because it’s not his job. But now it is? Sorry, there is a shark in that road.
You’re overreacting. Maybe it’ll be his job, maybe it won’t. Maybe it’ll come back to bite him on the ass, shark-like. We shall see. But I just really disagree with you on the notion that the writing is not good. As I stated earlier, I disagreed with some of the plot and character decisions, but that doesn’t mean the writing was bad. David Milch — or name your favorite writer — wasn’t going to make those prison scenes with Ava any more compelling. But there were still plenty of great scenes overall, even in a less than spectacular season.
Anyone can “have a file” on someone, even if it’s not part of their job. He could have handed it over to the FBI. Raylan running Ava as a CI is less believable, however they’ve shown the marshals working pretty closely with the FBI and DA, so perhaps they let him be the person to be in contact her (maybe that was her condition of agreeing to do it).
I liked didn’t love this season. I liked the Ava prison story arc. I like Wendy and Kendall. My one pissy comment is Boyd shooting the guy while handcuffed; kinda cheesy.
I liked this season. Not my favorite but not nearly as bad as everyone says. I loved the Crowes, how they were just thugs. I liked the Ava storyline. Liked how things just kept going wrong for Boyd.
Love the set up for next season. Favorite show on TV, along with Hannibal.
This was also my least favorite season of Justified. Difficult to live up to the oh so well-written story lines of the past seasons. But being Justified, it definitely had its moments.
I probably missed this somewhere along the line, but where did Allison end up in all this?
Even though this was not the best season I still loved it. Seaason 2 was the best not just because Mags was a great character but because of the atmosphere created as it focused on the Kentucky family roots.
Overall this has been a series about Raylan and Boyd and the similarities between them. They are really two sides of the same coin and as Boyd has grown softer at times Raylan has become more cynical and darker. It will be interesting to see how thia game that these two plays out . Will neither of them leave Harlan alive.
I hope the reference to Quarles in the episode was foreshadowing and we get to see him next season.
I just hope the final season doesn’t turn into a Greatest Hits of Rayland’s career – IE we get Dickie Bennett, the Miami Mafia, Limehouse, more Crowes, all coming out of the woodwork to overcomplicate what should be an already-convulted landscape involving Mr. Yoon, Wynn Duffy, Katherine Hale, Ava and Boyd Crowder.
Keep hearing people say season 1 was the worst one… totally disagree I loved it!! I started watching Justified in the middle of season 3 and went back to catch up soon after…season 1 just blew me away , great start to an awesome show.
Season 5 was good too but if I had to pick a season that was the worst it would be 5 not to take anything away from it because it had a lot of great episodes yes there were a few ok episodes but none that I’d say were bad , definitely looking forward to next year and will certainly miss it when it’s over.
Several things in this episode had my wife and I thinking the exact same thing at the end…Raylan never leaves Harlan alive. The discussion with Wynonna, Raylan’s telling Ava it will all be ok, and of course the awesome rendition of the song. Not sure how it happens, but I’m not sure if the show can end well with Raylan living through it. I thought this season was great! Loved the Crowe storyline. My favorite line ever was Boyd…”I’ve been called a lot of things, inarticulate isn’t one of them”.
This season overall was perfectly fine. The Ava storyline had no climax and was only there to get Ava to become an informant against Boyd. The Crowe plot was a great antithesis to the Bennett family in that Darryl Jr. represented a false patriarch that believed he was doing what was best for his family when in reality he cared too much about himself. Mags was a true matriarch that would defend her children no matter what and would allow herself to die to save anyone of them no matter what awful deeds they committed. Calling the Crowe family a cheap rehash of the Bennett family is lazy criticism. Having Michael Rapaport play Darryl was actually perfect casting because Rapaport is great at playing these types of annoying weasels. If they casted someone like Billy Bob Thornton or Woody Harrelson they would have made Darryl actually come across as a knockoff Mags Bennett. Darryl is not a ruthless, charming badass that cannot match wits with both Raylan and Boyd. He is a monumental wimp that takes advantage of everyone around him. In the end, what made Darryl a thorn in Raylan’s side was Raylan’s underestimation of Darryl. Retroactively this season works even better because of the conclusion. With the upcoming last season, I feel that the conclusions of Raylan, Ava, and Boyd will be tragic and horrific.
Very well said. Agree with everything you said.
Whether this season went they way you wanted it to or not, it is very compelling television. My only complaint is that with this many outstanding characters the show can’t just stop. Rachel, Tim, Art, the addition of Mary Steenburgen (who I find very fun to watch, her verbal beat-down of the AUSDA was the best dialogue of the year) and Wynn Duffy are too good to just go quietly into that good night. Sorry, but I’ve loved the entirety of this show and find it right up there with The Wire and The Shield.
I like Boyd, and generally like redemption stories. My favorite episodes were the ones where Boyd helped/saved Raylan.
I’m hoping the final season ends with Boyd’s redemption, rather than condemnation…
No one mentioned Jimmy (one of Boyd’s men) getting killed! Poor Jimmy!