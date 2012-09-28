Season finale review: ‘Louie’ – ‘New Year’s Eve’

A review of the “Louie” season finale coming up just as soon as I throw some crayons into the skillet…
The first two seasons of “Louie” were like short story collections. The stories, themes and tone could be whatever Louis C.K. wanted them to be, knowing that so long as he was playing the central character in each one, the pieces would fit. There was continuity, but only when he felt like it.
The third season ultimately feels like a more cohesive work, and not just because we got a two-part and then three-part story within these 13 episodes. Louie’s ex-wife Janet, finally introduced in the premiere, becomes a frequent presence, even more than Pamela was in the earlier seasons. Louie buys a motorcycle in one episode and drives it in several others. Liz isn’t forgotten, but becomes the absent subject of one episode, and then the tragic surprise of the finale. When Janet shows up to collect the kids on Christmas, she asks Louie about the “Late Show” experience, and it’s clear that the ending of that affair is part of what’s fueling his holiday depression.
But more than any continuity references, what’s tied this season together has been the persistent theme of Louie’s loneliness. Louie needs connections in his life – particularly when his daughters are with Janet – but they never seem to work out. His girlfriend in the premiere dumps him because he’s non-communicative. His friendship with Ramon the lifeguard proves to be a fleeting thing that he shouldn’t have tried to extend. Every time he seems to bond with Liz on their date, her personality does a 180. He asks Robin Williams to come to his funeral because he’s not sure if anyone else would come. He and Marc Maron reconcile, but in a way suggesting they won’t be seeing each other again for five years. He wimps out on seeing his father, and Chloe Sevigny is no help in helping him find Liz. And though the “Late Show” gig would have taken him away from his daughters, it would have given him a much less solitary work life.
The theme of this dark season gets underlined in “New Year’s Eve.” The holidays can be rough even when you’re with people who love you, but when you’re on your own – when you see your ex-wife and daughters and their stepfather go down an elevator together looking like the family unit you used to be a part of – they can be devastating.(*)
(*) They can also be incredibly frustrating – if hilarious to us – as we see in Louie’s prolonged doll surgery, a brilliant bit of near-silent comedy.
Louie has the option to go to Mexico City with his sister Deb(**) – a great little dramatic role for C.K.’s fellow Emmy presenter Amy Poehler – who knows how depressed her brother can get at this time of year. Mostly, though, he just wants to disappear into a junk food shame spiral, tormented by nightmares about a grown-up Jane and Lilly (still talking like their little kid selves) lamenting how alone their father is, and by news reports about the number of expected New Year’s suicides in New York. He winds up on a bus to the airport with Liz, of all people, and for a moment it seems like the episode, and season, have been building towards this unexpectedly romantic moment – but it’s all a sick joke on Louie, who has to watch Liz die when her cancer suddenly returns all at once. (It’s a sequence so surreal one might assume it’s another dream, but Louie goes to this place often enough that we can accept it as something that actually happened.)
(**) Does anyone remember if previous seasons said exactly how many sisters Louie has? I was under the impression he had just the two (the ones seen in “Pregnant” and “Niece”), but C.K. has rewritten Louie’s family tree before (his brother from season 1 no longer exists), so I could see him deciding that it was time for a new character.
At the airport, intending to go to see Deb and her family, he instead draws inspiration from “The Story About Ping,” the book he bought Jane for Christmas, and decides to go to Beijing(***) in search of the Yangtze River – only, in typical Louie fashion, to be led to a spot where the mighty Yangtze barely qualifies as a puddle.
(***) C.K.’s deal with FX is that he’s left alone so long as he sticks to the small budget they give him. When he does something more ambitious like “Duckling,” he has to tell them more about the episode first to get some additional money. This season, with its trips to Miami, Boston and then China, no doubt required a bunch of conversations with FX.
But in a beautiful, unexpected sequence, Louie wanders up to a house on a hill in the Chinese countryside and is welcomed inside for a boisterous gathering where he doesn’t understand the language (and translations are welcome in the comments), but can appreciate the welcoming emotions – perhaps even more than if he could genuinely converse with these people. He has to go halfway around the world to find it, but for this brief moment, he once again feels like a man connected to the world, and not one hiding in his bed watching the news and binging on Hostess snacks. Knowing how the rest of the season went, we can assume that Louie will be back to his old miserable self within days (if not hours) of his return to America, but it’s a lovely way to conclude his journey for the season.
What did everybody think, of both “New Year’s Eve” and season 3 as a whole?
Only Louie can pull of a Christmas/New Years episode in September. Odd, but fitting, finale to a weird season of television.
Yeah, I think it runs through shanghai and goes horizontal across china. Which perhaps was intentional, that Louie ends up going to the one city where China’s largest river doesn’t actually run through.
Louie continues to be one of the few shows that is exceptional at being genuinely poignant and touching… poetic even…
So true…
I like this show well enough but to me it is the most over praised show on the air right now.
Definitely the weakest season but there were still some gem moments.
Have to wonder if the strain of the series is catching up with him. The 4th season will be most telling.
Finally. I didn’t think I’d ever find a comment that I’d agree with about this season. Thank you for that.
If by “weakest” you mean “strongest”.
Seriously, I could not disagree more. This season crushed even the greatness of the previous two. Not the funniest, but by far the best.
I agree, season 3 was ridiculously overrated — ponderous and pretentious far more often than it was amusing or interesting.
I can’t believe that episode was just 24 minutes of showtime. It felt like an hour.
when Louis CK accepted one of his Emmys he name-checked Pamela Adlon and it sort of hit me like a ton of bricks — that’s what has been missing from this season: Pamela Adlon. she inhabits a really important place in past episodes of LOUIE — love interest, friend, mirror, tough cookie, someone to give Louie the straight deal on stuff. i just really would have liked her presence this season.
because i found it overwhelming. like being in the middle of a larger book. the somewhat soft but enjoyable center. by the end of the show maybe i will look back at this season with fondness but it was so dark and depressing, i sort of doubt it.
I do not converse in antonymic fashion. Weak = weak. Strong = strong.
I too have not enjoyed it so much. Too many scenes are just Louie reacting to weirdness around him, or almost reacting, or actually hardly reacting at all. He walks through looking stunned. However, I just watched the last 3 eps in a row and they were pretty damn good. I was happy that he roused himself enough to ace his audition. And the doll head scene had me LOLing out loud.
I think Louie is the dictionary definition of “Your Mileage May Vary.” I think this season as a whole has been wildly uneven but it’s far better in individual episodes than either of the previous seasons. However, I can see how the episodes I loved may not appeal as strongly or at all to other people.
I hate pretension, and this season was never, ever pretentious. I don’t get where people see pretension in CK. He’s just so genuine, and he’s so open and honest. I love getting a peek at the surreality of what goes on in his head.
Trilby, it had you laughing out loud out loud? Huh..
i think louis ck finally found his niche with this episode, it didn’t have the same level of blunder and sputtering nervousness of the previous episodes and if you can’t handle the emotion and artistry of the 3rd season because you’re sitting around waiting for shit jokes then don’t bother watching the 4rth season because clearly you weren’t the right audience for the 3rd.
That episode with the weird kid who shat the tub was pretty weak. Otherwise I thought it was at least as strong as the other two seasons, which is to say very strong. But I don’t watch it expecting to laugh (though I do occasionally).
The exchanges Louie had in China was quite simple actually. The guy first misunderstood his intention (he took him to some random river instead of what Louie wanted), then the table conversation was basically some casual back and forth (where are you from, feel free to drop by anytime, have some this or that, etc.).
That said, I was deeply moved and in awe with the ending shot, which reminded me of the first season ending (with the girls with Louie) but only grander and much more expressive.
Can’t wait for next season, definitely one of the greatest comedies of out times
The Yangtse doesn’t go anywhere near Beijing, correct?
Also, that’s Beijing in the summer. Beijing winters are brutal.
Absolutely loved this episode. I think it goes into my top 3 with Duckling and Eddie, although I’m not sure in what order. Probably Eddie, New Years Eve, Duckling.
I agree. Louie often feels strangely dream-like, not all wonderful or dramatic but one of those dreams you wake up from feeling profoundly affected by. All 3 of those epiodes you mention highlight this feeling for me but I think this is numero uno for me.
I don’t ever need to laugh at this show. It transcends any flippant genre title and to me is simply the most interesting half hour of television I’ve ever seen. I simply adore it, and I cannot, for the life of me, explain why to those who still haven’t seen it.
what mink said
I’m also with Mink. I think it’s important, to get into this show, that you not go in saying “this is starring a comedian, therefore my metric for how good the show is is how often I laugh”.
“This season, with its trips to Miami, Boston and then China, no doubt required a bunch of conversations with FX than. ”
“Look here, Jimmy. You misspelled culpable. And you’re confusing then and than. T-h-e-n is an adverb used to divide and measure time. ‘Detective McNulty makes a mess, and then he has to clean it up.’ Not to be confused with t-h-a-n, which is most commonly used after a comparative adjective or adverb, as in: ‘Rhonda is smarter than Jimmy.'” — Judge Phelan
Cheers :D
For this blog, you’ve found a fitting way to be a grammar jerk. Congrats. ;-)
Yeah, except for the part where “then” is the correct construction in this case… are you really advocating for “Louie went to Miami, than he went to Boston, and than he went to China”?
If you’re gonna try to be a grammar Nazi, at least get your grammar right… ;-p
Unless it really did end w/ “than” and “then” Alan changed it… in which case, carry on…
@JLEE, unless you are accusing Alan of changing comments, it was always correct.
I’m confirming that Alan edited the post at some point after this comment. I offer no proof other than that I’m the first commenter on this blog and noticed the error as well.
@ZZK, Alan editing his blog post is no big deal and nothing to get worked up about. But the original reply but FABIUS contains a quote in which then is used correctly. So unless Alan changed both his post (totally OK) and the reply (not OK), that was always so.
The quote also contains an extraneous ‘than’ at the end of the sentence. Perhaps that is what you are referring to. However, that is an extraneous word; not a confusion of ‘then’ and ‘than’. Replacing ‘than’ with ‘then’ in that case does not make it work. So I did not think this is what FABIUS meant.
I was shocked to see that the show was only a half hour. It felt like an hour. I think that’s a compliment.
I wanted to be disappointed. I thought that Louie was trying cram too much into one episode. But it all worked with that wonderful ending. and by all I don’t just mean the show, but the entire season. Having to let Janet “go” and moe on to other things, and reach out to other people. Really beautiful.
And that doll scene was just wonderful.
Really great season to an original show that has a chance to be an all time classic. It certainly is on it’s way.
I’m pretty sure the finale was an hour long.
I’m pretty sure Ben is wrong because I’m pretty sure it was 30 minutes.
It actually DVR’d at 35 minutes. The last 5 minutes were commercials but it did run until the 30 minute mark.
Loved it. Another piece of continuity was the choice of Ping as the book Louie was reading to the girls. He probably bought it for his daughter because of season 2’s duckling.
I loved the choice of Ping because I must have read that book to my kids 5000 times. The doll sequence was the funniest thing he’s ever done on the show for me and the joy in that final scene was jumped off the screen. Easily the best episode of what was the weakest season for me.
Absolutely loved it. The final scene was beautiful. Season 3 is my favorite thus far. As much as I love being totally unprepared for what I might see every week, I’m even more impressed with Louie committing to a more cohesive theme and narrative. And it’s still not as if the show is predictable.
Between this inventive, fantastic show and CK’s stand-up (which is the best in the world), CK has secured his position in the all-time upper echelon. The man is in his artistic prime. We are lucky to be around for it.
The episode (and the show in general) was about how lonely Louie is but also how his whole identity is wrapped up in being a father to his daughters. Last night he anguished over the gifts then the girls went away in the morning. He immediately turned off the lights and threw his xmas tree out the window. He turned his festive apartment into a dark cave. Then he had a dream in which his grown up daughters meet for coffee to discuss how lonely and sad their dad is. He wakes up goes to the airport and picks China at random. He has a genuine experience. I think the point was that Louie realized he needs to start living for himself again. I think next season will present a more directed Louie.
It says a lot about the range of this series that my two favorite episodes from this season are last night’s and the one where a kid named Never takes a shit in a bathtub.
With the second Parker Posey episode a close third.
Great show. Never know what you’re going to see.
Right when I was getting frustrated–along with Louie–with the length of the doll sequence, I finally burst out laughing at the end, once he started haphazardly painting on the orange mess of melted crayons on the doll’s face.
And I love the actors who play his daughter’s…somehow they seem like they really would be louie c.k.’s kids.
Best episode for me was Barney/Never. “I diarrhea-ed in the tub.”
I took this whole episode as a dream once Louie started passing out in Zinger induced comas, with all the weird waking and sleeping and sudden communication with everyone at a Chinese dinner party. Just weird dreams about being lonely, missed people, sitting down for a meal with unknown friends in an unknown place. Dreamy
I agree. While Louie is often somewhat surreal, here we had:
– pictures in the background changing between cuts
– news reporters with weird names, saying strange things
– numerous nods to past episodes (the reporters mention a woman being helped by her neighbors, who she hadn’t known were gay; the whole China sequence was a mashup of Duckling, Miami, and the end of Night Out)
– a nurse ordering a dose of “That Stuff”
I haven’t been as big a fan of this season as I was of season 2 (which was arguably in the top 10 or even 5 seasons of televised comedy ever, at least for me).
But I can say truthfully that I have not laughed so hard in YEARS as I did at the sequence with the doll. When he stares at it and starts crying pitifully…I have been there. It was with Ikea furniture, but I have never been so able to relate to a TV character. I absolutely died laughing.
Louie is so brilliant.
As much as this season was short on outright laughs, the doll sequence more than made up for it. I could barely breathe as it was, then there was the shot of the frying pan with the doll’s head overlooking it.
A gypsy fortune teller once told me I would be choked to death by a doll with no eyes. Nearly came true last night.
I cried twice during this episode — once during the doll surgery from laughing so hard and at the end when Parker Posey died. I was hoping that was a dream. Incredible downer moment. But this is what makes Louie so great. He finds the comedy and tragedy in life.
Another solid season of the best comedy on television (Emmys be damned).
Are ducks significant to Louis C.K.? both were involved in this finale and last year’s. Both involved him heading to another country, and the ducks led him to have a humorous and funny time with a group of people who don’t even speak his language. Maybe C.K. just really really frickin’ loves ducks.
His daughter loves ducks.
Translations starting from the truck driver (they are all speaking a northern accented Mandarin Chinese):
“I don’t understand what you are saying”.
“Yangzi river?” (another commenter said he took him to the wrong place- this is not entirely correct- the way he said it “Jiang he” is a colloquial description for the two great rivers in china- yellow and yangzi- tho he may have taken him to a tributary at best- yangzi does not pass through beijing, tho he may have driven a FAR distance judging by the mountains)
“I’ll take you there, get in my car”. “Follow me”, “Careful”, “This it- jianghe”, “I’m heading back”.
Family dinner scene- (starting with the man in the hat)
“Hey, Foreign bro is here! Please sit, sit!” “Give him a bowl”, multiple people saying “eat eat, it’s good!”
man sitting across- “Hey, what country are you from?” guy standing next to him- “where are you from? USA, England, France?”
Man in hat- “you’re welcome to come to my house in beijing whenever to visit.”
And for what it’s worth- Louie actually pronounced the words pretty damn well =P Cept when he said France – second word sounded like melon (hence the laughter =D)
And this is why I love the Internet. Thanks!
thanks for this
Thanks, @Translator – minor quibble in that it’s Britain (??) not England (???). As a Scotsman – therefore British but not English – I need to point that out!
Oh. Apparently Chinese characters don’t show on here. Hence the question marks.
thanks translator! i concur with sepinwall, a quick search for a translation brought me right here!
and thanks to sepinwall for bringing me here in the first place, and also for a good review!
“(It’s a sequence so surreal one might assume it’s another dream, but Louie goes to this place often enough that we can accept it as something that actually happened.) ”
Anyone notice that immediately after Liz dies, the bed is empty as Louie walks out of the hospital room? Could be a continuity error, or the result of Posey not being available when they shot that part of the scene, but it’s hard to believe Louis would forget to put a body double in there. Any significance?
The nurse covered her with a sheet, she (or a double) is under there, you can see the nurse on the right smoothing out the sheet for a half second. Just part of the lightning fast death scene.
Honestly, that whole sequence cracked me up (sounds terrible) but I was thinking all through it how much shorter every episode of E.R. could have been.
Didn’t Amy Poehler play one of Louie’s Date in an eariler episode? AV Club called that out.
I think the AVC was referring to Louis playing Amy Poehler’s cop boyfriend in season 2 of Parks & Rec.
Ahh, you’re right. Thanks.
In a pre-season interview – with Alan, if I remember correctly – we lwarned that FX lets Louis do what he wants because he is willing to accept a single fee (as writer/lead actor presumably) although he also is creator, producer, director and even editor. (Saving on director fees must be a big item.)Louis told us he was going to have a renonwned eitor this season though- Susan Morse.
As it turned out, Susan E. Morse was listed as editor for the first 5 eprisodes, then was listed as “Luis C. K and Susna E. Morse” for the next 4, and finally only Louis for the last 4 episodes.
Did he just run out of budget for her half way through, or was it more that he missed the full artistic control and got editing in spite of the extra time that takes?
If you have a post-season interview sometime, Alan, I’d be curious to know (if he’s saying).
Sorry about the typos. “Louis C.K. and Susan E. Morse”, of course.
Alan, do you think Louis avoids having to get permission from FX by just negotiating a season budget, and then shooting some simple episodes to save up money for more expensive episodes like this last one? That’s my guess.
Isn’t just Louie resolving the mcguffin that was the ducks from the Sopranos for us? I always though Tony should’ve choked on a duck bone in that show.
I love Louie – I laughed very hard and cried often this season HOWEVER – this season shows why it’s not always a good thing to have complete creative control. This season, and last night’s show especially, was occasionally very self-indulgent.
As for the ending last night – MASH did the whole bonding with people that don’t speak your language thing and did it much better.
Was I the only one who was hoping that when Amy Poehler called, she would turn out actually to be Amy Poehler from a year or two ago, offering Louie a small role as her boyfriend on “Parks & Recreation”?
Actually, this show really is kind of confusing about how “Louie’s” career relates to that of the actual Louis CK. Even early on, he was a successful TV and film writer and even director. Why wouldn’t this version of Louie, just as verbally adept in his act, also be doing that sort of thing?
For that matter, is the Louie we see financially well-off enough to buy a last-minute holiday plane ticket to China? (Or did he cash in the first-class ticket his brother-in-law bought him to spend time with his family in Mexico? That would have been kind of a jerky thing to do.)
As for his conversation with his ex about the “Letterman” job, it seemed unrealistically stilted in a way to play up his sense of loserdom. Instead of just saying he didn’t get it, why didn’t he say that Letterman decided to stay on (which had nothing to do with Louie’s talents)? And why didn’t the ex want more details, given that his getting the job would have increased the amount of time she spent caring for their daughters?
I liked this episode a lot, but it was even less coherent (and more dreamlike) than usual. Maybe the point was to make us all feel like we’re trying to enjoy a gathering where we don’t understand the language.
As long as you accept this show isn’t a comedy, this is great television. I don’t think I laughed once but I loved this episode.
I don’t laugh that often, either. I tend to almost stare in amazement at some of the episodes because they rarely do what I expect. None of that is criticism. I wish more shows were genuinely surprising like “Louie.”
Actually I have to take my comment back slightly. The dialog of the grown up daughters in Louie’s fantasy was pretty funny. I did laugh there.
I don’t laugh. I just sit here with a giant smile, amazed and delighted.
I laughed so hard at the doll scene I had to pause it to catch my breath. Diff’rent strokes I guess.
As Srpad notes in the take-back, there are funny parts here and there. Call it a dramedy.
Anyone else remember how amazing Pinwheels are? I haven’t had one or even seen them in a store in years. Amazon has a vendor selling them for about 40 dollars for a package of six pinwheels. Old Louie may be alone but he has a nice pinwheel budget if he can eat them all the time.
Is it just me, or was this the first time Louie has used a known comedian (Poehler) to play something other than a version of themselves.
No. See: Ricky Gervais, Doug Stanhope, countless others
Ricky Gervais’ background is in acting more than standup, which is really an afterthought. True on Doug Stahope, though he was playing a standup comedian similar to himself but with a different name. Admittedly, Amy Poehler’s background is improv over standup, but when popped on screen I thought it would be Amy Poehler calling her friend Louie.
I think the whole season has been filmed visualizations of dreams- and the dream/reality shift is a moot point. The way he evaded seeing his father, with the escape on a boat- and the disorienting way his daughter spoke Croation- the abrupt transitions between scenes-the inability to reach or achieve or accomplish whatever one is attempting and being thwarted by things coming completely from left field and bizarre interactions all feel like elements of dreams I have had- and when thought of as symbolic (the staircase climb with Liz and even her death)-also the ducks coming up in the last episode -significant because of the importance of the duck in the Afghanistan episode. All these things that happened in the past (Amy Poehler being a person in his life and now showing up as his sister) are elements that would occur in dreams, in my opinion, and occur in sequences exactly like we’ve seen all season. Just think about it. When I think about it that way- it all makes so much sense-especially the parts with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld- friends in real life- foils in dream life. I’ve had fun thinking about different elements of the episodes being like parts of dreams that I’ve had and have woken up from wondering “What the hell was that?” If I had the talent to shape and film them they would really resemble Louie’s dream life- which I believe we’ve been seeing all season.
Or – rather than thinking that the series is rooted in reality, so the surreal bits have to be considered as dreams – you could accept that this series has elements of surrealism built in.
Also: “I’m having my vagina removed”
This is a good theory. I like this theory.
Jane spoke Slovenian actually, or so she claimed.
I agree with Berkowit – crazy, unrealistic stuff happens on the show all the time (like the news people on TV saying odd things, in a few episodes), so yeah, I think the surreal has always been a part of these stories. If you must clearly discern between the two (reality/dream etc.) I think you might be ‘doing it wrong’ ;)
I have read about ten reviews today and hundreds of comments and not one mentioned that the older louie looked exactly like George Carlin. No?
Or Jonathan Banks. I was wondering if that’s who was playing him.
The full cast is not yet up at IMDb, and there’s nothing at FX (or Wikipedia).
George Carlin? Haha, I saw very little resemblance. I any case, Emanuel Matthew Yavne is the name of the actor.
Ughhh this was overall a beautiful end to a phenomenal season (the doll sequence in particular was superb) BUT I was not a fan, and I’m still sort of angry, of how Parker Posey’s character was killed off. It’s just bad writing to kill off a legitimately interesting character just in service of stimulating another character’s journey. After hearing so much about Liz in her episode it was a horrible twist to have her killed off with only a few minutes of screentime.
Seconded. I really liked the season and the finale, but when you kill off a character (who was in three prior episodes in a series that measures continuity in tiny portions) as a machination of the plot to drive the central character’s journey, it…lacks resonance.
I would posit that the fact that you’re so angry about it means that it doesn’t lack resonance at all.
I am not so sure she is dead.
The scene with the Chinese family is reminiscent of the Mash episode when Hawkeye was having having basically a monologue with a Korean family in order to stay awake from a concussion. Louie CK is simply brilliant!
I would watch a travel show with Louie. You can tell by the way he films these scenes in a different locale that he is genuinely amazed at these places and how foreign they are to his brain. The way he notices everything (and it sort of comes off on the camera) is a great insight into what makes him such an amazing comedian.
Agreed. The Miami one was especially beautifully filmed.
I like Louis CK. I like his stand up and that he takes chances. He’s definitely not your run of the mill standup comedian.
Which is why this show perplexes me. I sort of enjoy it but it really comes off as pretentious. It doesn’t seem genuine compared to his stand up act. It’s like there is Louis CK the stand up and Louis CK the artist.
I really enjoyed the finale. If you don’t want to be alone during the holidays, where’s the one place you should go? A major city in the most populous country on Earth, LOL.
I’ve always liked how Louis CK observes and portrays interactions with people outside of his own comfort zone, be they a gay couple, Latino residents of Miami, or a multi-generational Chinese family. The show shines during these moments, as there’s a sensitivity and humanization that always chokes me up a bit, in the “people really are alike all over” vein.
And I LOL’d during the whole doll sequence. I’ve been there, trying to repair and make like new again the head of a broken porcelain doll. Unless you’re skilled with an airbrush, there’s virtually no way to get the skin to look how it did before.
I lost it when he threw the tree out the window.
Lovely (and yes, extremely dark) season finale. I was surprised he managed to end it on an upbeat note, but then, he also surprised me the same way at the end of the Letterman arc.
Great season, great show.