Season finale review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Pamela Part 2 & 3’

A review of the “Louie” season finale coming up just as soon I'm a mailbox on two tree stumps with a melon on top…
“You know, Louie, you can't just make people do things!” -Pamela
It's been really fascinating to watch this season of “Louie,” and to see the normally continuity-agnostic(*) Louis CK not only do several multi-part stories, but essentially devote the entire season to a character arc about Louie's reckoning with his own emotions.
(*) Those inclinations didn't entirely go away this season. In the present, Louie's brother Bobby exists again; in “In the Woods,” he's an only child.
We began season 4 with Louie in a fog, unable to feel much of anything, even when garbage men literally invade his bedroom to make sure he's awake. And each time he tries to do something to wake himself up from this stupor, it blows up in his face. The quest for a vibrator and the possible new sexual satisfaction it might provide triggers a back injury. His night with the sexy model ends with her disfigured and Louie in debt to her for the rest of his life. His encounter with Vanessa in “So Did the Fat Lady” is more a matter of her prodding than his – in fact, it somewhat mirrors Louie's pursuit of Pamela in the past and present – but he's still closed off for reasons beyond her physique. But then Amia enters the picture, and Pamela re-appears, and suddenly Louie is overwhelmed by his feelings for these women, by his complicated history with Janet, by his inability to speak to or help Jane. And when the story takes a breather from present day to give us adolescent Louie, it's for a story about how he nearly ruined his life by going through a period where his abundant weed supply muted all his feelings and shut him off from any part of the world that didn't involve getting high again.
And after that detour to 1981, we return to the present for the culmination of the smaller Pamela arc and the larger arc of Louie and his emotions and his difficulty conveying them to himself and others.
But I don't know if the conclusion that CK intended is the conclusion that comes across. I loved many individual moments tonight, but the overall effect was muddled.
Two weeks ago, the scene where Louie bars Pamela from leaving his apartment, demanding that she kiss him – coming so soon on the heels of a scene where he behaved similarly with Amia – left a lot of viewers (this one included) wondering whether he intended to more directly confront the undertones of rape there, beyond Pamela joking that Louie is too stupid to even rape well. And if Parts 2 & 3 were designed as a response, the response came across as Louie understanding Pamela better than she understands herself, knowing that she has even more trouble dealing with her feelings than he does, and having to force them out of her through physical and/or verbal demands. If it isn't quite “the lips say no, but the eyes say yes,” it's closer than I would hope CK meant to get.
And even as CK is setting Louie up as the Pamela whisperer, there remains the problem of Pamela's own awfulness, and how Louie is going to such extreme, and at times creepy, lengths to make her his girlfriend. Even when she's intending to be nicer to him, this is still a toxic pairing. Giving away all of your boyfriend's furniture without his permission, or pretending to make fun of his body after you've gently coaxed him into getting naked in front of you for the first time, or any of the other stunts Pamela pulls with Louie here are not the marks of a free spirit who strikes an irresistible chord in Louie's heart; they are the signs of someone from whom he should run with the same swiftness (and same use of a cigarette boat) he used to get away from his father in Boston last season.
So even though we get that incredibly romantic moment under the stars in Central Park, and even though C.K. gets to give us his version of the cross-cut sex scenes from “Don't Look Now” and “Out of Sight,” it's being done in service of a relationship that seems self-destructive. Pamela has her moments, like the pep talk she gives Louie after his awkward encounter with Marc Maron(*), but there seems to be no way this ends well – and not just because giving Louie a steady girlfriend would radically alter the series going forward (more on that in a bit).
(*) Maron's complaints about Louie are more or less paraphrased from CK's own complaints about Maron on his famous appearance on Maron's WTF podcast. So often on this show (including last week's story, which was based on an incident CK has also discussed in his stand-up act), art imitates life, but here, art inverts life.
Maybe the idea is that these two deserve each other – not in a “happily ever after” sense, but in a “no one else would have us” sense. But that's not the way it came across. Louie getting in the tub with Pamela (after he failed to take her up on a similar invitation back in season 2) is treated as a triumphant moment – and also, when his large, naked body displaces so much of the water, a comic one(**) – rather than Louie embarking on a misguided new adventure.
(**) I generally have no problem at all with the more dramatic direction the series has gone in since season 1, especially when it leads to things like “Eddie” or “In the Woods.” But I have to say that I felt an enormous wave of relief when we got that extended sequence of Louie and Pamela making fun of all the installations at the art show, because it's been so rare to have “Louie” be funny at all anymore, let alone for that length of time.
FX hasn't renewed “Louie” yet, though I imagine at this point that this is a Larry David situation where it's up to CK to decide if and when he wants to keep doing it. Pamela Adlon is free of her commitment to “Californication,” so she could conceivably stick around for a while, and maybe even pitch in with the writing some more. (These episodes are the first two of the series where C.K. hasn't gotten sole script credit, though he's shared the story credit with Adlon a few times in the past.) But part of what makes the show's unique economic model work isn't just that CK can do so many jobs himself, but that he's the only contracted castmember. Maybe something could be worked out where she's still a guest but appears in many or even most of the episodes, and we could get a fifth season exploring how Louie's life changes for the better and (I fear, mostly) for the worse with this new relationship.
But where the previous two seasons stealthily built to powerfully cathartic moments (Louie saying goodbye to Pamela at the airport, Louie being spurred by Liz's death and his own depression to go to China), this heavily serialized fourth season was one where the journey was ultimately more compelling than the destination it brought us and Louie to.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I don’t understand how and why you’ve softpedaled the attempted rape. The fact that they get together is a colossal joke. I’m done with this show.
Le sigh.
Way to overreact.
SCARLETNUMBER.
Le sigh. Tell that to someone that’s been sexually assaulted. But hey, whatever. YOLO, right, Bro!
@SCARLETNUMBER, it’s not an overreaction at all. Go back and watch the ending to Pamela Part 1. Kind of scary, isn’t? It’s almost as if he’s trying to…force her, against her will. Because that’s exactly what he was doing. That the season ends on romantic note between the two is so tone deaf.
I don’t mean to be insensitive to the topic of rape. I just didn’t see it at all and would not have thought about it had it not been brought to my attention. Rape is a crime of violence. Louis is just trying to get Pamela to open up in a more traditional girlfriend kind of way. At the end of a date where both parties like each other and want to continue the relationship a kiss is common. If he was attempting rape would he have let Pamela leave his apartment with only a (half) kiss? While I can perhaps see some common actions associated with rape I don’t see it in context. Given the moment and the context of their relationship as a whole I thought they were both being kind of sweet.
Thank you @GUESTO. It’s sad, because Louie is such a smart, daring show in so many ways. If he’d ended with the character getting arrested, THAT would have been great TV. Instead he falls back on “These two people are flawed so his attempted rape is understandable because she’s manipulative and sadistic.” i don’t care if you hate the character of Pamela (and I HATE that character) but she was assaulted. This is bull. Louie CK effed up.
The scenes involve a man using his body to block a woman he likes from leaving. It’s uncomfortable and desperate. It is not attempted rape. Describing it as such is not only an exaggeration; it is an oversimplification of a complicated scene. And I think many of us have experienced a similar moment with someone we have liked or loved…and we would not call it attempted rape…and we may still like or love the person.
The scenes involve a man using his body to block a woman he likes from leaving. It’s uncomfortable and desperate. It is not attempted rape. Describing it as such is not only an exaggeration; it is an oversimplification of a complicated scene. And I think many of us have experienced a similar moment with someone we have liked or loved…and we would not call it attempted rape…and we may still like or love the person.
@KRISTA. He tried to pull off her clothes and physically restrained her while she repeatedly said “no” and “stop” and “I don’t want to.” then she let him kiss him so she could get the f*ck out of there. I don’t know what world you live in, but that’s attempted rape and a sexual assault. Wake up.
@JANEJONES35 – Sorry but I totally agree with Krista and the many others who call that an over reaction. Louie’s ridiculous pass at Pamela in Part 1 was clumsy and awful and hard-to-watch and perhaps he did cross the line but to call it straight up sexual assault is not just oversimplified it is absurd. These issues were dealt with very well in this episode in case you were paying attention. Pamela is very emotionally confused when it comes to Louie. Would this make ok for Louie to rape her? Of course not! Would it justify an horribly awkward (and slightly overly aggressive) attempt by Louie to kiss her. Logically yes. Whether it was immoral behavior or not is a more complex question but it wasn’t clear cut either way.
Good riddance.
Good riddance.
Disagree. I found myself, halfway in this season, realizing this show was now so different, it had to just be enjoyed for what it was. Louie feels incredibly authentic, like real ppl making bad choices, then good choices, then a slide back, et al. If I looked at the season on paper prior to the run, I’d have thought FX and CK nuts: why burn off the whole season when they could pair it with the promising “married” and why double pump episodes with such a short run. But, now, The season was so dense and satisfying, I can barely remember the premiere (only a few weeks ago.) Louie was a full meal and I’m grateful for something so different and not by the numbers.
Agreed. I am probably not watching next season either, mostly because it stopped being funny and now seems to go out of its way to just be “deep” or whatever. But the rape vibe of the last few episodes has just been the straw on the camel’s back.
The notion that women don’t really know what they want and just need to be “convinced” via force that they are into a guy is exactly how many date rapes occur.
JaneJones35 – I have been attacked, but that scene didn’t really bother me. Probably because Louie has built up so much good will and seems like a genuinely good guy that I didn’t for a moment believe he would rape anyone. Rape scenes in shows have caused me to turn them off for good (Rescue Me and American Horror Story). But this was different. To me he came off as a clumsy oaf. But I think it’s okay to have different opinions.
Louie played around with a similar dynamic with himself as the victim in an earlier season. Remember Melissa Leo’s character banging his head against the window of her truck because she wanted him to reciprocate after she gave him oral sex?
It was a fascinating bit, but I wish I could forget it.
It’s disheartening to read what you say because I actually did watch Pamela Part 1 on premiere with a family member who was a victim of rape. Yes, it was incredibly uncomfortable and I was incredibly worried especially as the scene kinda came out of nowhere. But I found it afterwards being I a lot harder for ME than for her, because she got it RIGHT AWAY. In fact, she even laughed (much to my relief) at the “you can’t even rape well” line. If this brought something up for you personally, then I truly am sorry, but it really bothers me that a lot of people who, really, have no idea what they’re talking about or experience with the subject immediately jumped to calling it “attempted rape”. That’s not just an accusation you toss around, even in reference to a show. Is that how PC our world is now? It was just another comically surreal depiction of Louie’s desperation seeping in to what the character saw as assertiveness. The fact that Pamela had the “you can’t even rape well” line makes it evident that Louie knew damn well how the scene could be misinterpreted. He couldn’t have sent the message or set up the other two parts of the arc without the scene being the way it was (in that it is out of clumsy desperation [without anything even resembling the animalistic malice and/or depravity that comes with the desperation of a rapist]). Louie spends a whole season on his feelings (probably the only thing I agree with in this review) and basically says in Part 3 that the sex and physical aspects of their relationship mean nothing in comparison to an emotional connection, and people still are going to call it “attempted rape”? Have you ever seen someone, up close and personal, suffering from the repercussions of sexual violence, violence that doesn’t even have to be go the full mile as rape? What even a grope could tragically do to a person? And this is attempted rape? Oh fuck off now. The aforementioned Melissa Leo scene is far more questionable and nobody flipped their shit when that episode aired. C’mon now people, you don’t know how insulting it is to keep labeling the scene in that way…
Also, I’d disagree with the review’s claim that Louie is portrayed as knowing Pamela better than herself when the ending scene was set up to allow Pamela to convey her trepidation towards the kind of universal conventions of a relationship.
@F.F. WOODYCOOKS
Let’s make this really simple for you:
A man tried to force himself sexually on a woman.
The woman said no.
A man continued to try to force himself sexually on a woman.
The woman said “no.” “I don’t want to.” “Stop.”
A man tried to forcibly remove a woman’s clothing against her consent.
That’s attempted rape. That’s not “PC.” or “comical,” and it DOESN’T MATTER WHETHER IT WAS DONE WITH ‘MALICE’ OR ‘CLUMSY DESPERATION.’ That’s an attempted rape. Period.
It doesn’t matter that Louie the character is a nice guy. You know what? NICE GUYS COMMIT RAPES.
You can certainly depict these things on TV. I am not objecting to the depiction of these things on TV. What I am objecting to is that the show Louie has spent an entire season addressing the lead character’s problems with women. The attempted rape was, in many ways, the exact logical conclusion to that journey.
What’s effed up, is that there were no repercussions for those actions. No restraining order at least, or Pam never seeing him again. That suggests that Louie CK the artist doesn’t realize what he wrote in that scene and because of that, I’m not interested in watching.
This has nothing to do with my own history with assault, but yes, I do know something about it. So for claiming that you, a man, have MORE knowledge because of what your friends endured is bull. Until you’ve been assaulted, you don’t know shit.
There’s no consequences because Pamela didn’t see it as sexual assault. Doesn’t mean it wasn’t, just that these two fucked up people ended up together through misguided courtship like millions of people. If Louie came up to you in that way, he would obviously be in jail by now, another girl would’ve maced him and never called again, another would’ve kick him the nuts and went on facebook to put him on blast, the next one would’ve said nothing and suffer PTSD.
In the end, it’s Pamela that decides how to respond and it seems like she internalized it differently. They’re both broken adults with relationship hang-ups. Pretty sure, as a first-hand witness, this kind of relation really happens with situations that legally or morally won’t fly with other people if it was known.
Doesn’t mean we have to accept it or forgive. Louie doesn’t seem to be an asshole but he’s so oblivious to some social norms that he saw himself as just being proactive and not a rapey friend. On the other side, Pamela should have taken an harder stance, call it quits, call the police or a big brother or whatever her decision would’ve been if she wasn’t as “unbalanced” (like we all are) but since she’s the one who’s been assaulted, and she doesn’t seem to take it as is, this all seems to lead to a toxic relationship that might work in some weird way but will likely blow up sooner than later.
But I was waiting for some clear consequence too so i’m disappointed in both of them as characters more than i’m angry at the show.
I find it interesting that some people want Louie to suffer consequences. This show almost never has continuity after a story ends, and it often contradicts past continuity entirely.
Any consequences Louie faced would’ve been lost anyway. This is very much a show about the journey and not the destination.
I prefer to judge Louie’s actions in Pamela 1 in the context of this particular individual man and this particular individual woman; this is fiction, and pretty well-written fiction, not an argument any other actions in any other circumstances. Incidentally, I’m not so sure that Louie accepts the conditions that Pamela lays out at the end of the finale. He remains silent when he could have said something agreeing or reassuring. Laid out so baldly, it might not be enough for him.
Trying to kiss someone is rape now?
The ultimate point is how it played on the moment with Amia the week prior when his desire lead to having sex. He thought that move would work the same with Pamela and it didnt.
Was the scene with Amia rape too?
Attempted rape is very, very, very serious and by trying to put that on that particular scene in Louie, you are making it a joke. If you have ever been raped, or know someone that has, ask them if a guy trying to clumsily kiss them is rape.
>Trying to kiss someone is rape now? <
No, but him trying to pull her clothes off certainly crossed that line. Louie pinning her against the door with the sheer difference in their physical beings also crosses that line. I would say that if Pamela decided to call the police and those two facts were put in front of an officer, Louie absolutely would have been charged with something, and I'm hard pressed to think of anything to call it other than AR.
Frankly, what Louie did in “Pamela, Part 1” being referred to as rape is an insult to actual rape.
Realizing this will likely get lost in the mix, I am conflicted about Louie & Pamela. On one hand, I do not think there was an attempted rape. There was an awkward, desperate attempt to force things along. However, I do not think Louie, as-written, would actually rape anybody. I DO think Louie crossed a line though.
What is important to me is what is the implied message? Clearly, Louie is not presented as a hero in this. Without defending him, I think his clumsy attempts were to take charge and be assertive with a woman he probably honestly believed may have wanted him to man-up. However, I think the show was honest at how that was the wrong thing to do. I can applaud the show for bringing up the topic, especially given the theme of his stand-up and the roles of men and women.
I can also understand people being unsettled with how Louie still gets the girl. However, the fact is, he did NOT rape Pamela. It left me conflicted, yet I also think it may have done that for a reason.
What would be telling to me would be an interview with Louis CK to tell his intent and reaction to our reactions. I think it was intended as a clumsy, desperate move on Louie’s part. I also think Pamela gave him mixed signals. That does not excuse assault. However, it does make this to be an intentionally messy situation where on some level Louie knows Pamela wants him, she backs off, he makes a mistake, stops, and you have two messed up individuals with baggage who ultimately decide to date. We have seen Louie respects women, yet we have also seen him be shallow. He did reject a fairly idealized woman largely for being overweight, which is an obvious sign of hypocrisy. He is not a rapist, yet crosses a line. Not to an unforgivable extent, yet he still crosses it. So he is conflicted, contradictory, and I think there is the possibility for this to open up conversations.
With Louie, I am inclined to give Louis CK some benefit of a doubt. I do not think he was glamorizing the actions of Louie, nor was he condoning being a sexual aggressor. I think he was just putting it out there as a messy situation with a flawed character who made a mistake. What interests me about it would be his intent with those decisions, and any ramifications (if any) resultant from a relationship built upon that.
-Cheers
I got swept along in the mojo of the arc of parts 2 and 3, and found it romantic (since when is Louie such a suave seducer?) and touching, and not toxic as Alan said. Having the “In the Woods” deal in between helped dampen my sense of how his “getting the girl” could be a bad message.
However, reading this thread reminded me that the earlier deal was indeed problematic. I don’t know that “attempted rape” is quite right–it could be argued that it was headed there, but I just rewatched and I don’t know that even if you had that encounter recorded to show jurors, it would quite rise to that level. It is, however, clearly some kind of assault. As noted upthread, things like this happen and often the assaulted woman doesn’t see herself as a victim of a crime. So that could be a realistic scenario. However, on a TV show, while realism is often laudable, in this particular kind of case it is a bit troubling when the people involved are shown in a relationship in a positive, approving way.
I wish they hadn’t made that earlier encounter so physical, because I think it’s an interesting thing to explore, someone like Pamela who struggles to deal with being too “mushy” or whatever. It’s not a trait commonly associated with women, but I’ve known some who were like this and it makes for a relationship dynamic that can be interesting to explore.
Not sure I agree with you on Pamela’s awfulness voiding the relationship. It plays to me that she’s just got a very dirty, sarcastic, and devious sense of humor, which would line up with his sensibilities and be attractive. They have an easy chemistry when it comes to being humorous and sarcastic, but when he tries to be serious, it’s awkward, which makes it harder to break through her personality.
Agreed – but as referenced in the final scene, her idea of romance is a bit twisted given her initial experience as a girl.
It’s weird that Louie’s this guy who makes his living from entertaining and manipulating audiences with talk, with sort of wordplay that sophisticated in the way it denies sophistication; but with Pamela, she says mindfking things to him and orders him around and gives away his furniture, the full range from passive to active aggressive with the weight on the latter; yet HE’S the one rendered speechless & helpless & stumped & dumbfounded & bumfoozled when she nails him verbally, moping about & threatening to nuke or claiming he’ll nuke the relationship he’s always saying, often has JUST said, he really really (really) wants, but on his terms that she parrots the same sort of words to him.
I’m not in any position to argue with or question those who find his actions towards her in Pamela 1 to constitute ‘violence’; but since this is fiction forcrfyingoutloud and none of those here characterizing it as a form of rape know either the fictional characters or actual performers IN. THAT. (FICTIONAL). RELATIONSHIP., I can’t help thinking there’s projection going on with those reactions. Not that there’s something wrong with those posting such views, and no way do I seek to belittle the folks posting them or want to make their feelings less than legitimate, but I don’t think (the character) Pamela meant ‘rape’ rape when she ‘accused’ (the character) Louie of being incompetent at that thing he wasn’t doing and she knew it; rather, I think it was, and is, her way of saying to him, effectively, Stop it, you’re coming on too strong, I feel uncomfortable and trapped to express intimacy I’m not prepared to express that way. She was avoiding a KISS forcryingoutloud not rape, and the intimacy carried by the gesture of a KISS.
It wasn’t just avoiding a kiss. He was trying to pull off her clothes at one point. But I don’t know if it was quite attempted rape (meaning penetration without consent) either.
This was quite the rollercoaster. Going into this hour I felt Pamela was awful for Louie. A giant mistake. Over the course of the two episodes my opinion flipped to maybe she is good, back to awful back to good. It ended on good so there’s that at least.
They are two very broken people. They are either going to prop each other up or tear each other down. I guess we’ll see what happens.
In other news, I think I’ve seen enough of Louis CK’s ass for a lifetime, thanks.
The heart wants what it wants.
This season showed that in several interesting ways. The thing/person that Louie ended up loving (Amia, pot, Pamela) wasn’t what he had any intention of loving at the outset, but each time it grew to be something more than he expected. Each time, he was helpless to deal with the consequences and just had to muddle through it as best he could, moment by moment.
I love this because it just totally throws out the typical TV model, sitcoms especially, where things are easily defined and categorized and that follows a logical, repeatable sequence.
I just hope Louie continues to see TV as the medium best suited to his talents and voice, and doesn’t start making movies.
@VICDIGITAL Way to quote Woody Allen, the child molester. Because sometimes what the heart “wants” is to rape someone and get away with it. Woody sure did. Perfect.
Methinks you should do better research before busting out accusations like that. Maybe YOU only know that quote from Woody Allen, but it originates much earlier than that, and to be totally frank, I was quoting all the other times it’s been used recently, such as on Breaking Bad, and even on this show a couple of weeks ago.
But I do find it amusing that your heart wanted to be outraged at SOMEthing, and were willing to accuse anyone of it who even kind of matched your desire of what you wanted the truth to be.
Perfect.
No, @JANEJONES35 said that because you’re a rape apologists, @VICDIGITAL. And frankly, it makes me sick. Go talk to a woman that’s been assaulted. Ask her what she thought of that scene. Otherwise, keep your mewling, pathetic thoughts to yourself.
Look @VICDIGITAL here’s why what you posted is grossly insensitive: you’re suggesting a romantic relationship is something for Louie to “muddle through” regardless of the forces pushing against him, i.e. the consent and agency of the women he was interested in. This is rape culture. Undervaluing the consent of women, accepting masculine sexual domination over women as a simple fact of society. I think @JANEJONES35 and @REBECCHOUSE are completely correct to be so troubled by this, I was very disturbed. I’ve loved this show and defended it in the past, but after these last few episodes I’m not sure if I’ll continue to support CK.
So… Anyway, like I was saying before being interrupted by slander apologists, this was a truly amazing season of “Louie”, moving past simple comedy and sitcom-style plots, and even past clever absurdist short films, and fully embracing complex ideas and stories that don’t have any easy answers.
Every episode of the show this season gave one something to think about, discuss, argue about, and in many cases, confront in one’s own life choices. Life is complicated, and Louis and “Louie” never once shied away from the difficult aspects of it, especially when they make HIM look bad.
If I wanted to watch a show where every character and every storyline played it safe, I’d watch “Big Bang Theory” or any show on the Hallmark Channel. But thankfully we have a show like “Louie” that addresses the deeper, messier issues of life in fascinating ways that rarely, if ever, end up making any of the characters come out looking good. Case in point, we started the season with Louie being called out for his attitude about female body issues, and we close out the season with HIM facing his own body issues, and doing so with incredible frankness. It’s a fictional TV show, but the real Louis CK has a less-than-ready-for-prime-time body, and he had to put himself out there, literally fully exposed in full honest glory.
He’s a filmmaker and actor and writer totally unafraid of the reaction he might get, and I find it thoroughly exciting to see what he’s got planned next.
BRILLIANT show, but obviously definitely not one for everyone.
@Sean: “Undervaluing the consent of women, accepting masculine sexual domination over women as a simple fact of society.”
But wouldn’t this be a way to interpret the scene in Pamela Part 1? That Louie (the character) could believe himself enlightened about this very issue (thus the reason for the included stand-up routine), and yet behave in a manner contradictory to this – being oblivious to the broader implications of exerting physical control by maintaining some internal fiction that it was what Pamela really ‘needed/wanted’.
“Go talk to a woman that’s been assaulted.”
Okay, here I am! I was a bit surprised by *that* scene, as it was a side of him we haven’t seen before. But I’m not losing sleep over it. He’s a genius and I look forward to seeing anything he does. There.
JANEJONES35, REBECCHOUSE, SEAN: There was nothing in VICDIGITAL’s comment about rape or attempting to justify rape. You’re attacking someone for comments he didn’t make.
VICDIGITAL, thanks for reminding me of the connection between the female and male body issues this season. I also agree with your other comments.
This has been a very challenging season of “Louie,” but ultimately rewarding, IMHO. I especially loved how much the girls adore Pamela and Janet’s brief flash of concern when she noted it. I’m guessing a conflict over the girls and *their* relationship with Pamela is what’s going to fracture Louis’ relationship with her.
The show isn’t funny anymore, which is something you finally hit upon. I’m not invested in either “Louis” or the other characters, so watching flawed, self-destructive and emotionally crippled adults lash out at each other really does nothing for me. I’d want nothing to do with them in real life, so why would I want to watch them on TV? I’ve been watching it with my wife the last 2 years because she enjoyed it, but even now she’s done with the show.
I had been a major fan of the show up until this season. I don’t think taking a year off did CK any favors, and this season seems to be an exploration of what happens to an artist when he’s been called a genius one time too many. Maybe he thinks that being funny is beneath him now? That he devoted the majority of the episodes to the Amia storyline is particularly ridiculous insofar as it borrows from the least-inspired plot in Love Actually.
I too was bothered by the rape/rapesque scene, but considering he also punched Yvonne Strahovski this season, it wasn’t the worst moment of the year.
“this season seems to be an exploration of what happens to an artist when he’s been called a genius one time too many.”
Nailed it! I think self indulgent is the one phrase I’d use to describe this season. You could argue, given his total creative control, that the entire series has been self indulgence, but that was okay with me as long as it was also funny. He forgot to make it funny.
I ordinarily don’t hit comedians with “make me laugh, clown!” as a criticism. But what this season lacked in funny it lacked in everything else.
Pamela is the only woman in the course of the show – and perhaps of the title character’s whole life – who he fully understands his feelings for, and with whom he feels comfortable enough opening up about everything else, too. The fact that she is so chronically fearful of her own feelings that she can’t reciprocate is something of a cosmic joke, which places it right in line with the tenets on which the series was first founded. It’s a love story, but a bittersweet and immensely aggravating one.
Like Alan, I see a couple of clear mood swings in the arc. The forced kiss scene of Part 1 and the mass exodus of furniture in Part 3 were both awkward and aggressive moves, and they beg the question of whether C.K. was trying to establish that this is an incredibly toxic relationship and stuck the landing, or whether he was merely highlighting the role reversal and went overboard. In considering the history of the characters (including the wonderful “Subway/Pamela” from three years ago), and being a hopeful romantic, I lead toward the latter interpretation. If the relationship becomes part of the show’s continuity next season – and I hope it does – it will be very disappointing if the relationship fails because each they have a terrible sense of boundaries with the other. Whether C.K. leans towards ridiculous awkward comedy or profound visceral drama, there are just so many other superior ways to tell that story. And I hope he finds them
I was so scared that the “girl upstairs” was going to be Amia coming back to find him with Pamela.
I laughed. A lot.
But, hey, if it’s 30 minutes long then it HAS to be laugh out loud funny every damn minute and every damn episode.
Also, there was no attempt to rape… I don’t know if it’s because you are from sonewhere where everything has to be black OR white or whatever, but that wasn’t what that whole scene was about.
Maybe it’s just me, but I always enjoyed the darker, bittetsweet moments than the laugh out loud funny ones with this show. You can laugh in life, a lot, but you will be sad, melancholic, uncomfortable, and feeling other not that funny feelings most of the time…
I love this show. Even more than back in season one. I still find it brilliant and I feel so deeply connected to a lot of the subjects it touches that I don’t want it to end yet.
And Louie is more confident now, even if it doesn’t appear to be so, to make his relationship with Pamela work.
Why do people assume that Louis writing an episode a certain way means that he thinks we should approve of what’s happening? Their interactions aren’t healthy, but they’re not exactly unrealistic. We got to see more of a dark side and some more real desperation in his character. That doesn’t mean he wants to us highly regard those qualities or something. Talk about missing the point..
I think Bobbie is his step brother. I’d imagine on his father side, but who could say for sure with the way casting goes.
I’m sorry. I keep trying to watch this show and like it since critics seem to love it. I just can’t. It’s not funny, it’s not good drama. If anything, it seems like it’s Louie’s cry for help. He obviously needs some serious psychotherapy.
Alan I think you’re off base here. I’m not sure why Pamela is toxic for Louie. She pulls him out of his shell, makes him talk about and do things he’s not comfortable with in his usual misanthropic existence. She makes him feel better about the awkward Marc Maron encounter. (forced, if I do say so myself, by the way). I just don’t think a relationship between two people is a simple thing to decipher. The man is a COMEDIAN for crying out loud. He doesn’t necessarily tick the way you or I would. Pamela makes him laugh, makes him feel confident, and in my opinion, busts his balls just enough. It’s not insensitive. She gets him. And he likes it. Just my two cents.
I don’t know that Louie needs to come out of his shell. As you said, he’s a comedian. He gets on stage and asks audiences to judge him. You need a certain amount of confidence to do that.
She also ridicules him at his most vulnerable, pushes him around and walks all over him. And he lets her. If some guy gave all my furniture away, cause he found it ugly, I would kick his ass so hard!! Definitely not laugh it off.
But of course it’s going both ways, relationships are complicated yada yada. This show is pure genius for so many reasons; characterisation, dialog, inner turmoil. Louis CK, pure genius.
I think Alan was already very firm in his belief about Pamela, and these two episodes didn’t sway him. I think if you showed just these two eps to someone, they wouldn’t see her as “toxic” for him at all–just someone who struggles mightily with being direct and sincere and mushy and touchy-feely.
I suppose the furniture thing could seem horrible (I actually liked the stuff he had before), but I took it as more of one of the kind of absurdist things he does from time to time, rather than something we are supposed to evaluate as we would if it happened in real life.
I loved this season of Louie. Like Gump’s box of chocolates, every episode was different and surprising, each was also scrumptious.
I’d also like to see a spinoff of Charles Grodin’s grumpy but wise character Dr. Bigelow, and the three-legged dog named Dog.
What to say about a comedy show that leaves you in tears, searching for the nearest anti-depressant yet compels you to come back for more? In my opinion this amazing season of Louie has been the most inventive, interesting TV…ever. Maybe its because I related to Louie in a way no character, TV or movies has ever done. In fact, I really believe men, in particular will feel this bonding. The pot, the fat-girl date, the wonderfully gifted and sad/funny kids and the horrible torturer of a girlfriend who had a hold that was inexplicable and heartbreaking. I could so understand Louie dealing with all these events as I could not understand myself when I went through similar times in my life. Whatever the future for this show, I salute CK for giving me a wonderful portrait of life as an insecure male despite the tears and depression.
I am disappointed that Alan didn’t pick up on the fact that Pamela asked the question that the audience has been asking for years: how is it possible that those girls have a black mother?
Of course, most people don’t use the phrase “juicy black pussy” when asking…
It’s funny that Maron is in the show tonight because I think Maron has become a more consistently funny and edgy show than Louie. I guess I prefer to have a lot more laughs mixed in with the drama of the relationships.
Thank you to all the one-track mind people obsessed with Louis the rapist waiting in an alley to club you over the head and rape you, rather than Louis who lives in the real world and explores complicated and real interactions between flawed people, for nearly ruining the discussion of these episodes.
But that’s generally not more rape happens. It generally happens precisely like it did in the episode (if it had become a completed, rather than an attempted, rape) – with a man not listening to what a woman has to say. I read about the scene before I watched it and from what people were saying I thought it was going to be far, far less explicitly sexual assault than what I ended up watching. He doesn’t ‘just’ attempt to kiss her after she said she was tired to go home or say “c’mon I really want to have sex and we may not have this chance again soon” (both unacceptable in and of themselves) – he repeatedly, over and over, ignores her very clear protestations (I mean, she says ‘NO’ repeatedly), physically restrains and tries to drag her further into the apartment, corners her and bullies her into submission. It was a really disturbing, violent scene and it is disappointing to see that Louis just brushed the issue under the carpet, rather than the character of Louie being arrested, brought to some kind of accountability, moved towards some place of remorse and horror at his actions, or even just had Pamela cut him out of her life in disgust.
Well, if it makes you feel better, when Louie punched a woman in the face earlier in the season (albeit accidentally), he was arrested and his life was ruined.
But in case you hadn’t notice, the show is not an after school special. It sees a little more complexity and subtlety in human interactions.
“…rather than the character of Louie being arrested, brought to some kind of accountability, moved towards some place of remorse and horror at his actions, or even just had Pamela cut him out of her life in disgust.”
Really? Because of the function of art is to provide socially-approved answers to difficult or disturbing questions?
Yes, I’m sure it is you, “Bikerdude”, who fully understands the impact of portrayals of sexual assault in pop culture, particularly on survivors of sexual assault. FYI, the vast majority of rapes aren’t perpetrated by strangers in alleyways with knives, guns, or clubs.
Louis CK is an extremely intelligent comedian who has, in the past, showed great insight into the fact that just existing as a woman in this world can be dangerous. The fact that he would put out an episode where his character forces an unwilling woman into sexual interaction and then follows it up with a couple more episodes about how he knows her feelings better than she does (a narrative that exists in real life all the time, just ask anyone who has been stalked and harassed by men who won’t take no for an answer) is extremely disappointing to those of us who have admired his take on violence against women in the past.
And that viewpoint is valid, has been noted by many different critics discussing this show. If you can’t handle it, perhaps you should check out Two and a Half Men, or some other nonsense where rape humor is rampant and accepted.
@um, no, I can’t follow your comment. You’re disappointed by what you interpret as Louie’s take on violence against women, but you’re telling me to watch Two and a Half Men? Why don’t you change the channel if you’re so disappointed and let the rest of us enjoy something that isn’t black and white, like life.
@madmeme
I’d say that having Louie *not* have to face up to his heinous behaviour and for the relationship to play out with an endearing awkward but essentially optimistic ending is far more conventional within our patriarchal society (think of all the stalky, controlling or persistent male leads in romantic comedies or of rapist heroes like James Bond) than having the attempted rape be properly and earnestly addressed as being heinous, criminal and totally unacceptable. As I said, this needn’t necessarily involve the character being shipped off to prison (I’m not the biggest fan of prisons at the best of time and since the vast majority of men who have done what he did won’t even spend a day in prison, it would be unrealistic) but it is disingenuous at best and morally sketchy at worst to have Louie essentially confirmed that he *was right* about knowing Pamela better than she knew herself… the narrative also suggests that even after an abuser has sexually attacked a potential partner, they should keep perusing their love interest, because they might like him really after all.
It’s perfectly possible to make a piece of art which involves a protagonist doing horrible, awful things, while still affording them some degree of humanity and recognising the complexity of human interactions. Mizoguchi’s remarkable ‘Sansho the Baliff’ achieves this, Shirley Jackson totally managed it with his novel ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’. I’d even say that ‘Kids in the Hall’ portrayed abuse in a complex way. However, in these works abuse and violence has serious ramifications, taints the perpetrator and wounds the victim. They don’t have happy endings, but neither do the criminals or abusers necessarily get their just desserts – the important thing is that the violence and its ramifications is addressed.
My problem with the ending of Louie season 4 is not so much merely that Louie isn’t adequately punished or reformed, it’s that *the show doesn’t even address the need for him to be punished or reformed*
The marijauna episode felt exactly like an after school special.
@gruts_and_blah
“…but it is disingenuous at best and morally sketchy at worst to have Louie essentially confirmed that he *was right* about knowing Pamela better than she knew herself…”
There’s more than one way to view a cat.
Here’s a different take on the episodes (and season) from Joanna Robinson:
[www.vanityfair.com]
Thanks for the link. It’s an interesting defense, although I do feel it’s leaning-over-backwards a little in its ‘good faith’ accommodation of the series. Also, it’s a bit presumptive to assume that people are only superficially outraged online (although, from a journalist’s perspective, I can understand reaching that conclusion). Also, personally speaking, I wasn’t really outraged by the episode since I don’t know if I’ve every been outraged at anything fictional (outside of de Sade’s writings) but rather, annoyed and disappointed.
I do think it’s stimulated good discussion and Louis C.K. is clearly an intelligent and perceptive man and a funny comedian.
I’m also glad that he hasn’t come out and explicitly said ‘no, that wasn’t an attempted rape scene’ as Lenda Dunham disappointingly did about a similar scene in ‘Girls’.
—
Internet anger is interesting though. I tend to be an earnest sort so I have a tendency to assume that others are writing in good faith i.e. if some anonymous commentator says they want to see such-and-such a criminal get tortured to death I assume they want to see such-and-such a criminal get tortured to death and if you asked them one month or 5 years after the fact, they’d likely say the same. I don’t tend to assume that they’re actually more emotionally muted or care less than they are letting on, though I accept that this must sometimes be the case.
I wish some stuff had been done differently. But unlike a lot of people I’m reading, I don’t think “the ‘rapey’ scene should have happened that way, and then we should have explored Louie facing repurcussions, etc.”. I don’t think that would be a good direction at all to take the show. Rather, I think everything else should have been kept the same, but that scene should have been dialled WAY back, with Louie maybe chasing her around and trying to kiss her but not grabbing her to that degree and certainly not showing him trying to pull her clothes off. Big mistake.
No Discussion of Louis’ behind?
That’s something I sadly won’t be able to unsee.
I think we may need to bring Forrest MacNeil in to review that aspect of the show.
That unexpected butt sighting has done nothing to dampen my crush. I’d still do him.
There should be an ass-off between Louie and Donnie from Orphan Black
The show is a collection of blank stares and Louie trying to say something but never actually moving his mouth and ultimately fumbling into oblivion.
It’s annoying to watch. I understand the point of adults who are past their prime trying to move along with happiness but I see them everyday, everywhere.
I used to watch Louie to make fun of it, not dwell on it some more.
I’m a little disappointed that Louie finally chose to address the fact that his ex wife is black and their kids are translucent. I thought he was going for a bigger statement. Something like: actors act, what’s the problem? Saying that her mother’s white was lame and unconvincing.
I liked it. It was a nod to the audience.
I was disappointed they worked that in. I don’t care if the audience has a problem with it. It’s the audience’s problem, they should figure it out on there own. Having a character point it out and Louie copping to it kind of ruins the whole thing. But that’s the only thing in this ep I didn’t like, so I’m fine with it.
Yeah, I would have preferred Louis to have looked at her like he had no idea what she was talking about.
I agree–I liked when it was not commented on. I can’t help but suspect Louis CK intended for it to just be unexplained but then succumbed to the chorus of fans constantly wondering about it.
So much about the show this season has been weirdly, tonally off. I am confused by the Harlequin Romance crossed with weird hostility and passivity in this Pamela Adlon arc.
It was very telling to me that although I think the idea is that Louis C.K. (and Adlon) are portraying Pamela’s character as this independent, strong, free-spirited, saying what’s on her mind character, at the table with the other comics, she was doing that “girl thing,” where she looks at Louie to see his reaction, filters things through him — versus being herself and a person and a participant. It totally undermines what I think they mean to show with her character.
Hey I live in NYC and the glimpses and senses I get of people here’s effed up relationships is that it’s a pretty freaking scary can of worms. People who stay together for the apartment, people who are self-destructive together, annoying as crap together, boring together. But this seemed like a child’s drawing of a NYC relationship, and if I wasn’t again this season so bored I might have been more disturbed.
There’s something just really wrong about this huge lunk of a man rolling all over the tiny ferret-like Adlon, grabbing her head, and fumbling through physical intimacy. Is that the point with all of the comments on C.K.’s body? In his standup the self-deprecating stuff is resonant, clever, and funny. Here it seems mean, a lot more than a little self-indulgent and winky, and just oft-putting.
Hey I’m a Louis C.K. fan and I’ll watch the show even if it’s not the show I so initially enjoyed earlier in its run. But I hope C.K. will do some explaining of what he was trying to do here, will at least give some of these strange choices context.
The shallow person in me thinks he’s dating Adlon and they just wanted to screw with the audience here, while doing something creative like film a TV show around it all.
Erika
He’s dating someone else.
I think this whole season you’ve let Louie off the hook for completely narcissistic, navel-gazing, BORING, masturbatory television.
Worst of all, unfunny. He’s like the superintendent in episode 1 who doesn’t know there’s a punchline.
Does he not WANT to be funny? That’s his gift, his lane. Why did he think we want to see him work through his mother/wife/daughter/lover issues for 10 hours? Because he’s such an astute observer of the human condition?
I was so disappointed this season. Found myself wondering why I still watch.
If this was season 1, or this was someone with less street cred than Louis CK, no way this season gets the amount of praise heaped on it. I hope FX doesn’t renew, because it will force me to tune in again, and I couldn’t take another one of these.
“I hope FX doesn’t renew, because it will force me to tune in again…”
And you’re complaining about Louie’s issues?
Yes.
I’ve loved the show every season except this one. I’ve seen Louis CK live and bought his specials.
I’ll watch another season because he’s my favorite entertainer in the world right now and the promise exists that it will be more like the rest of his career and not more of him buying into his own genius label.
A lot of comedians yearn to be more than “just a comedian”. It’s odd because dramatic actors don’t look down on their own profession usually but comedians often do. A good example of someone who has avoided that is Tina Fey, I like how she just accepts that being funny is part of her job description.
Louie doesn’t seem to me like someone who ‘buys into’ other people’s opinions, especially when concerning himself.
Personally, I think he’s someone gifted with unique insights – and he’s excelled at turning them into comedic material in the past. With the TV series, he’s trying (and, IMO, succeeding quite often) at doing something different with those insights – and growing as an artist. I’m not sure what difference it makes if what he’s doing with the series doesn’t work for you: he’s still doing stand-up. You could just skip the series and watch the specials.
Maybe Louie is just not for you, no shame in that. Sounds like you may prefer Trophy Wife, or The Goldbergs and Friends runs 24/7.
Ed, comedians who act are not looking down on their profession. “Just a comedian” is your phrasing. Never heard any of them say that. People are multi-faceted. We have varied interests. Would you like to be told to stick to one thing? Why should they? I find it interesting that so many comedians / comic actors turn out to be wonderful at drama. I’m not sure it works as well the other way around. As the saying goes “Dying is easy – comedy is hard.”
You’re probably right quietjim. I only already stated he’s my favorite entertainer, been to see him live, loved every other season of Louie, bought his videos, but I’ll check out those other shows. They sound good.
I’m sure it has nothing to do with a 60 minute episode about “drugs are kind of bad, but it’s actually kind of nuanced” with one laugh that came from a fart joke. I really hope Louie got through to you.
“You’re probably right quietjim. I only already stated he’s my favorite entertainer, been to see him live, loved every other season of Louie, bought his videos…”
All I can say is that if you’ve invested that much time in Louis CK and you don’t get who he is and what he’s trying to do, then you might want to reconsider why you invested that time in the first place. Whether you’ve liked it or not, this season of Louie is probably closer to who Louis CK is as an artist than the previous three combined. Good or bad, this is very much him.
Funny thing I noticed. When Louie is at the art exhibit and looking at the piece where the black guy is opening his mouth, as Louie walks away the video switches to Louie opening his mouth.
I love this guy – and I love this show, but as odd as it sounds, I don’t always LIKE it.
I love it because creatively, Louie gets to do what he wants. As someone who works in the same medium, it’s so refreshing.
Having said that, I felt that this season was uneven. I also cannot stand Pamela as a character, mainly because she’s so bad for Louie. I find her incredibly annoying. Louie is smart enough to know that not all of his fans will like her. And that’s the beauty of this show – he doesn’t give a shit.
I had read the review before watching the episodes and I was really worried about the whole thing.
The whole Louie half-forcing a kiss on Pamela a few weeks back had left a terrible taste in my mouth and I was really interested to see how the whole thing would conclude.
Now that I have seen both episodes, I can understand why some people would be upset about that particular scene, I however, think that in the context of those 2 characters, Pamela was never in danger and that she knew it. This is the important part for me.
Anyway, I thought this episode illustrated clearly the bipolar nature of their relationship and how damaged both these people are.
This felt very real to me and I really liked it.
I think, like an awful lot of real-life situations, that it’s grey. And you can see it as am attempted rape or as a sexual assault, or you could see it differently … but in the end, the way you see it and the way I see it doesn’t matter, narratively speaking: the way the character of Pamela sees it is all that matters. And Pamela’s reaction seems to be indicating that SHE’S all right with what happened.
Obviously your own experience and view will color how you see both Louis and Louie, and will determine if it’s a show you want to keep watching — but I don’t think you can authoritatively say what exactly happened or how everyone else, with their own experiences and views, should be seeing it.
I think much of life is gray and if you were talking about whether Louie’s repeatedly asking Amia into sleeping with him constituted sexual violence, then maybe I would agree with you – but that scene with Pamela was in no way gray. There was physical restraint, coercion and repeated clear protestations from Pamela (she literally said ‘NO’ several times) – that it was at the least a sexual assault and at worst an attempted rape (personally I’d sway towards the latter interpretation) seem inarguable really.
Also, it’s dubious, minimizing and dangerous to talk about ‘gray rape’ whatsoever. If Pamela hadn’t made her objections clear and had gone along with Louie at once, even though she felt anxious, or in cases of statutory rape with older teens in those states with no close-in-age exemption (a 17-year-old with a 19-year-old, say) I’d certainly argue for leniency on the perpetrator, but this case (although thankfully fictional!!) wasn’t even in that ball-park.
It’s grey because ultimately it’s for Pamela to decide if she want’s to go forward with it or call it quits or get the police involved. If she’s okay with it, it doesn’t matter if you’re not since she’s the one who’ve been sexually assaulted. Maybe all her relations have been fucked and she’s caught in the cycle. It looks like two broken adults in a toxic relationship.
It’s a good point, well made, that it is up to the survivor to decide how they what they want to do going forward. It is not Pamela’s obligation to go to the police or anything else. It’s trickier when it comes to naming something though if one is dealing with objective, legal categories. Even if a murder isn’t brought to the police’s attention, it’s still a murder – likewise with an attempted rape. I guess an exception could be when an action doesn’t meet the legal criteria. I remember on ‘Yes Means Yes’ one of the otherwise brilliant writers insisting that a woman had been victimized / exploited by older men she had slept with in her mid to late teens even when she insisted that they encounters had both been desired and totally legal in her own country. In that case, it felt like the woman in question was being talked over. Also, sometimes in close-in-age statutory rape cases when the younger partner doesn’t want to press charges but their parents do so against their wishes, it can (arguably) become more about the feelings of the parents, than the welfare of the child (I’m only really thinking of when the child is, say, 16 or 17 … not the Kaitlyn Hunt case, for example, which after some reflection, I felt was rightly prosecuted)
It is a tricky issue though since while a crime is primarily committed against the individual victim (Pamela in this case) crimes are also committed against a society more generally. Legally, it is always the state that prosecutes, not the victim. As such, the public also have a right to see a perpetrator punished and this sometimes happens even against the wishes of a victim. It would have been interesting to see Louis deal with any of the above, rather than brushing the issue aside in the last two episodes. I feel like we’re still meant to see the character of Louie foremost as a stand-up comedian and the protagonist, rather than as an abuser and attempted rapist, and that’s a little troubling.
“And Pamela’s reaction seems to be indicating that SHE’S all right with what happened.”
Yes, but that’s a big part of the problem. Sure, it’s realistic that something like this could develop and the woman not press charges, even get into a relationship with the guy. But I think about my oldest daughter, who is 12, Lilly’s age. I don’t let her watch this show yet, though I was thinking about maybe in a year or two. But now I’m like: do I want her to learn that this is okay? That a sort of date-rapey encounter turns into romance with our lovable protagonist? It’s troubling.
I, too, was disturbed by Louie’s “attempt” to hook up with Pamela.
However, he had recently gotten Amia to go to bed with him (consensually) after SHE repeatedly said “NO.”
To me, Louie is selfish and self-centered. But I’ve never seen anything in his character to make me feel afraid he might rape someone. Is it possible that, because he had recently been successful with Amia, he thought maybe Pamela would “come around”? No pun intended. Really.
I particularly like the children in the show both the characters and the actresses. I also was very intrigued about the challenges of rearing children in a large city like New York.
Louie invented a new cliché: the Hostile Manic Pixie Dream Girl. If Pamela getting rid of Louie’s furniture was meant to be a metaphor, it was heavy-handed and frankly, beneath what is usually a more nuanced show. Also heavy-handed was the whole “let’s take pictures of our genitals on our phones in place of intimacy.” And making fun of the crazy contemporary art! I thought I was watching Louie CK, not [i]Amélie[/i].
I loved the rest of the season; I just felt like these two episodes were more like the shaky beginning of a new tv series, rather than part of an evolved, sophisticated show. Maybe Louie was going for that? I’m not sure. Pamela did give Louie that little (also clichéd) pep talk about how everybody is just a guy and he should just go get a tv show.
Despite my criticism’s of last night’s episode (which I also wonder if I’m having because I’m 40-something rather than 20-something? — but so are Louie and Pamela!), here I am talking about it, so there’s that. Although if these two episodes had commenced the season rather than ending it, I probably wouldn’t be.
I like Pamela – she’s honest, funny, authentic, and great with Louie’s kids. I think Louie has real feelings for her, but at first he doesn’t have a clue. His attempt to kiss her bordered on assault – it was rapey, physically intimidating, clumsy, and not cool. But it wasn’t rape – it came from his cluelessness, and Pamela got that. So Louie worked on it. In Parts 2 and 3, he pulls back and lets Pamela make all the physical moves. I think the point is that both of them – all of us? – carry so much baggage – so much shame and fear and violent history – that it’s a miracle any two people really connect. When Louie takes off his shirt and awkwardly climbs into that bath, it’s a real leap into vulnerability and intimacy.
I think that’s a nice reading – that we *were* meant to view the scene as an assault or attempted rape but that Louie has worked on his shit. I don’t necessarily believe in the death penalty for all rapists, attempted or otherwise and I believe in the capacity for radical change. If I didn’t I probably wouldn’t be able to believe in myself or most of my friends! (although Louis’ treatment of Pamela constitutes far worse criminal behaviour than most men will have committed, I am sure that there are many teenagers who slept with an underage and thus unable to consent partner, or were pushy or emotionally manipulative in their earliest relationships)
Yet… what Louie did was a serious crime and the idea of him changing without any punishment or accountability, seems implausible and a little dangerous to me. I admire your faith in the series, but I personally worry that Louis the writer didn’t take the assault nearly as seriously as he should have done i.e. we are not meant to see his character as a criminal, or an abuser, or a rapist, but as a socially awkward ‘regular guy’ and I think that is a terrible message!
What you’re saying reminds me of Alan Moore’s ‘Watchmen’… although I think Moore ensures that we can simultaneously believe “that it’s a miracle any two people really connect” while never allowing us to forget than the Comedian is an attempted rapist and that we should judge him very harshly for it, whereas I worry that Louis has suspended judgement of Louie.
Oh, and about that furniture. This is a show that deals in metaphors, not realism. New relationships are disruptive, and that old shabby furniture had to go. The girls were delighted to see the last of it.
What was far worse, I think, was Louie’s “poor-me, go-away” manipulation of Pamela last night. That childish ploy usually works with women, and he (the real Louie) has to know that. Of course she wouldn’t leave after he sulked off. I saw it coming, and I’m sure many viewers did. It was so much worse–so calculated–than standing in the way of the door.
Couldn’t disagree with you more about that scene. Yes, Louie was pouting. No one’s arguing that point.
However, he was clearly the right person in that dyad at that time for two reasons:
1. Pamela was doing her usual asshole treatment of him right after a beautiful, romantic moment. I can’t imagine many real-life people who would respond to a person becoming ANGRY when approached for a kiss and then comparing their earlier kissing to being frogs with “OMG, you are so right! We are like frogs! I was so wrong not to see that!” No. Just no.
2. What Louie said was spot on: either Pamela legitimately doesn’t like him and feels free to treat him like shit (probably not), or she does like him but is so screwed up that she can’t process or deal with that (almost 100% sure that’s right), but the end effect is the same–it’s someone Louie doesn’t want to (and he doesn’t say, but probably can’t stay sane and) be with. He loves her and he’s something of a dormat, but he’s sane and can’t accept an insane mental calculus from anyone, not even the character this show mystifyingly chose as the great love of his aging-adult life.
Ben, I’m siding with Pamela in her stance even though your points are fair. Their chemistry was always about mutual callousness and I understand her disgust with Louie trying to be more schmaltzy and her being put off by this notion that their love isn’t real unless they pulled off public displays of affection like that. I get the idea she sets store by the power in things left unsaid, and while it may make her seem cold it certainly doesn’t mean she’s screwed up. Just isn’t what she’s wired to be turned on by.
The ending scene worked perfectly for me because he seemed like he was finally starting to take that in stride by just silently basking in that tub with her instead of trying to prompt another exchange of I love yous.
Louie is telling us many tales of relationships, when single and feeling alone, but not willing to settle for anything but love. I think the amia storyline was sweet but pamela struck me harder. Pamela who is very much unlikable, and as a viewer i shrugged when she first re-ented our louie world, but somehow louie loves her, maybe he needs someone who is not so prone to depression and always has a joke. Louie maybe the comedian in the show but pamela has a way to lighten the mood with the girls. She seemed a much needed piece in louie’s family. Alan says pamela and louie may have a dysfunctional relationship but it seemed to work.. about the rape thing, not cool but maybe ck is adressing this topic in an unusal way..not the afterschoolspecial like we are used to. Thanks for a great louie season..went by too fast.
I know I’m becoming a TV snob when I pause on the writing credits.
What makes Louie great is that so many people have completely different perceptions and opinions on what happens.
Alan thinks Pamela is pure bad news, lots of commenters are ready to brand Louie a rapist.
Pamela’s brashness is part of why Louie is just intoxicated by her, it’s a staple of their relationship. She even mutters “women” at his infatuation and desire to be loved by her.
I view Louie’s scenes where he gets too aggressive as his character acting how he perceives women want men to act. CK is trying to comment both on how easy it is for men to read things wrong and get in to trouble, and how terrifying and threatening this can be to women. It’s designed to stir this debate.
Pamela’s obviously very guarded, but she obviously cares for Louie. She gets him. Some think they’re awful, but I’m rooting for them.
I have to disagree with all of the attempted rape comments. Yes, you can take the black and white, PC position and expect that every man, in every situation, with every woman, should immediately go stand in a corner when a woman says “no”. But the reality is that many people, including many women, don’t roll that way.
In fact, several years ago CK told a story in his standup routine about a woman he dated who told him “no” when he moved on her on a date, so he stopped. Weeks later she asked him why they hadn’t had sex that night and he reminded her of her words. She then explained that she found it exciting when a man kept pushing when she said no. As CK said, was he supposed to get some kind of “rapey vibe” from her and know that it was ok to keep pushing? People are not as simple and similar as some want to believe, whether that fact is politically correct or not.
And if it was attempted rape, why did Pamela not only remain his friend, but go out with him again? I don’t think Pamela saw it as an assault.
But it’s not unusual for a survivor to return to their abuser. Relationships are complex and even being abused or assaulted won’t necessarily immediately destroy all the positive feelings a survivor has towards their assailant, especially if they’ve been friends or even lovers for a long time. Futhermore, trying to convince oneself that an assault did not occur, or remaining friends with an abuser / rapist is something that survivors can do in an attempt to ‘normalize’ what happened and so they don’t have to think of someone they liked or even loved as being an ‘abuser’ or a ‘rapist’. It even seems to be hard for a lot of commentators to do this with the fictional character of Louie – wanting to still see the character as a likable curmudgeonly stand-up foremost, not as an abuser, or attempted rapist … which shows clearly how hard it must be for people to do this with friends or lovers in real life.
Also, Pamela seemingly did experience the incident as assaultative at the time, which is why she made the frustrated and anxious jibe about Louie ‘not even being able to rape well’. Watching that scene, she was obviously scared and uncomfortable and intimidated.
Plus, just because a small minority of women might say ‘no’ when they mean ‘yes’ doesn’t mean it is worth running the risk of raping someone – which is kind of the point Louis C.K. was making with that piece of stand-up, I think. The worst that will happen if you immediately take a woman saying ‘no’ at her word is that you miss out on sex. The worst that will happen if you assume that a woman saying ‘no’ actually means ‘yes’ is that you will rape her.
Finally, if there’s any subject that it’s worth being politically correct over, it’s rape.
“And if it was attempted rape, why did Pamela not only remain his friend, but go out with him again? I don’t think Pamela saw it as an assault.”
But this is the most problematic part. This is not a documentary: it’s a work of fiction, and Louis CK writes it! He could have written any level of violence into the scene, and then had Pamela still be friends with him. That he never even had to apologize or anything is the most disturbing part of the whole thing.
Pure genius as usual!!!!
Just kidding. I fell off the Louie bandwagon way before the quasi-rapes. For those of you who are tired of my negative reviews– read no further!
I think the genius of Louie is something that people are twisting themselves into pretzels to discern. Maybe the high praise is just overblown. I don’t think the character Louie is interesting enough to carry a series, with his one expression, and stuttering speech pattern. That act doesn’t grab me any more. I think he ran our of ideas a while back. Sorry if I’m harshing anyone’s buzz.
“I think the genius of Louie is something that people are twisting themselves into pretzels to discern.”
I don’t see anyone using the term ‘genius’ except you (which you’ve used as a prejorative at least 3 or 4 times previously this season). Those of us enjoying his work don’t have any trouble discerning his interesting ideas.
@madmeme I don’t like to be wrong so I checked and found these examples just on this website:
He’s a genius and I look forward to seeing anything he does. There.
This season seems to be an exploration of what happens to an artist when he’s been called a genius one time too many.
I’ll watch another season because he’s my favorite entertainer in the world right now and the promise exists that it will be more like the rest of his career and not more of him buying into his own genius label.
Review: Louis C.K.’s genius makes ‘Louie’ season 4 worth the wait
I think he’s a genius, and I really like the show.
That opening trash pickup was genius.
Louie’s a comedic genius …
I rest my case!
Fine… I’ll concede the point (even though at least two of your examples are uses in the prejorative). Nonetheless, I find it rather strange – since it’s invariably a critique of the people who used that term to describe him – and has nothing to do with the work itself.
I have to admit, I don’t understand the mindset of someone that feels compelled to regularly watch, then comment negatively (and repetitively) on something they feel ‘ran out of ideas a while back’. Perhaps it’s a performance piece which you feel is imitating that which you comment on? But I’ll let you get on with it.
I get why I’m annoying you. It’s the same way I feel about people who loath “Girls” and yet watch every episode and come on these boards to complain, probably. But I’m not a flat-out hater. I’m a disappointed former fan, and also I keep wondering what I’m missing that other people find so compelling. In the end, I feel that they’re wrong and being hoodwinked.
Well, I enjoy both ‘Louie’ and ‘Girls’. I don’t think either CK or Dunham are geniuses – but they both certainly have interesting insights and observations to share – and both series broaden the spectrum of what we can experience in short-form storytelling. And that’s a good thing.
Trilby: The flaw in your thinking is the idea that somebody has to be “wrong” in their critical assessment of Louie — either you or the people praising it.
It could be wrong for you and the best show somebody else has ever seen.
Having read these and the GoT recaps, I’m worried Alan has a case of rape tourettes.
Really enjoyed this season. Especially In the Woods and the first episode. Not sure how to compare to other seasons but does it really need to. Just like each episode of Louie and at times, each half of each episode could be treated like entirely different shows, this season could be treated like a mini series. Or not. Who cares. Hope it comes back for a fifth.
I can’t think of any other show devoted to depicting genuine human interaction rather than stories, and it’s wonderful to see the range of responses here. We really aren’t comfortable looking at ourselves.
The problem for me is that it doesn’t feel genuine at all – I think that is what makes me so uncomfortable while I watch Louie’s interactions with Pamela and Amia. It feels forced and unreal like the “artwork” in the museum they visited.
That’s because, like modern art, it’s not telling a story, it’s reflecting aspects of yourself and you have to deal with it. You’re confusing genuine with television idioms. I think we’ve found Alan’s limit too. “What’s Louie’s message?” No, he’s not talking to you like that, instead you’re meant to feel things, maybe things you were avoiding feeling, and then you’re meant to deal with that. Look at the dying sack of flesh in the mirror, walking around pretending it’s a person. The actor. Louie is showing you the actor, and so maybe you catch a glimpse of yourself (before reeling away from the mirror and going back to telling stories).
Good television.
Rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape, rape!
For the love of Brian, get over it!
Had to be tourists from AV club. Why can’t they stay in their containment chambers?
The thing no one here seems to get especially the ” I hate Louie now because he tried to rape Pamala crowd” or some version +/- of that…….Are any of u so naive as to think he did not know what he was doing? That is exactly what he was doing? Do u not realize comedians talk about these kind of “is this or that rape joke or race joke or whatever other politically incorrect thing appropriate or cross the line or God forbid “too insensitive?”” CK has probably had these types of discussions with other comedians and friends literally 100’s of times. In fact that line and indeed, sometimes crossing it, is where comedy lives and breaths. Sometimes it works hilarously, sometimes not, and sometimes it works for some and not others right? He perfectly crafted a scene that was right in that sweet spot of “this is really kind of inappropriate and awkward and way way overly pushy and maybe even borderline rapey and just sort of sad and embarrassing, but is that really rape rape? ” If u don’t get the nuiance of that and If u wrote some comment about how it is just attempted rape . Well he got u. Because u don’t get to decide. He does, or that is, how he writes the character of Pamala gets to decide. And according to the last two episodes she clearly never thought it was anything like that.
In fact it was probably the most hilarious fist kiss scene in the history of tely, not laugh out load funny, but awkward sad silly and borderline offensive funny, (as is most of the show). If all you can do after watching that scene is wag your moral finger u don’t get it and should not continue to watch Louie. (u may not understand this but he is making fun of u and that is why it’s hilarious to some of us and not others. U R simply not in on the joke.)
Wow, TV criticism has become seriously F’ed up if we can’t judge a character’s actions by all the information we’ve been given in four seasons of TV as opposed to the literal context of one episode. I expect better of you TV critics as a whole, but maybe David Simon was right after all. As a group, TV critics have done a piss-poor job in relation to a number of events on a number of series this season. I’m not sure when you all put the emphasis on myopic recapping ahead of intellectual analysis, but maybe it would be helpful to see the forest a bit more instead of just the trees?
Is Louis CK really revealing some sort of misogynistic undercurrent to the character or is Louie (the character) an extremely awkward, self-conscious, self-loathing individual who sometimes engages in poor emotional reactions to difficult situations? Is Louie strictly a drama to be taken at face value or a series that often veers into darkly comic territory, often pushing things beyond their logical and realistic extremes simply to make a bigger point? Is it remotely possible that Louis CK simply took an idea too far and the literalists in the audience got tripped up by the literal interpretation of an awkward moment intended to be extreme for sake of dramatic license? Because the show I’ve been watching often does all of those things, and it doesn’t go to any great lengths to tell you when it’s being literal, figurative, realistic, or simply absurd.
*applause*
Zoller Seitz’s conversation with Danielle Henderson completely and utterly nails it. Every critic in the medium should be required to read this entire conversation twice.
[www.vulture.com]
Amen. Zoller Seitz’ money quote:
And here comes the point where I maybe commit career suicide and say that I think this fixation on whether or not we can still like Louie the character, or whether or not he did something unforgivable in part 1 of Pamela, just seems incredibly reductive to me. It’s turning art into an editorial or a teachable moment or a classroom video about the right way to behave.
The world is full of couples who’ve lasted for whatever length of time even though one or both of them did incredibly shitty or cruel things to the other. Their coupledom doesn’t mean that being shitty or cruel or violent is okay, and it certainly doesn’t mean that abuse of any sort is okay! It means people are very complicated and that maybe we should extend Louie and Pamela — who’s dating a guy who menaced her! — the same courtesy as viewers that we extend to, say, Tony Soprano, who killed God knows how many people, tried to smother his own mom, and who in season three nearly strangled his mistress to death.
We still found Tony sympathetic. Or at least fascinating. We learned to deal with him, just as we learned to deal with Medea and Macbeth in school.
But there’s no ambiguity over whether what Tony did is a crime. That makes a huge difference.
I’m not sure this was intentional, but there was a nice bit of continuity between “Louie” and “Maron,” in that Marc has been dealing with one of his cats going missing in the last two eps of his own show, and then mentioning it on Louis’ show.
Sometimes I wish The TV Rape Police would take a day off.
TV shows 5,000 murders a season, vampires chew necks, and zombies eat brains. Nobody bats an eyelash.
Yet you can’t swing a dead cat without hitting someone with a hot take on whatever the f… the fictional “Louie” (or Jaimie Lannister) character did, as if the show was a documentary.
I’m capable of separating truth from fiction, and I honestly don’t need jury instructions to parse a story beat on a show that had the main character owing a millionaire model $5,000 per month for eternity.
I don’t remember Pamela being so unbearable obnoxious last season. She has ruined the show for me. It’s like she brought her Marcy character over from Californication.
I love Louie’s character and he deserves better than Marcy!
I don’t like the Pamela character at all. I find her to be incredibly, and disappointingly, one dimensional and borderline stupid. There are things that intelligent women are intrinsically very good at and expression of emotional depth is one of those things. We are witty, funny, crude, sexy, rough, sharp, thoughtful, caring, explosive, sweet, sexy, silly, fierce, inquisitive, and that whole range of expression is likely to be seen on any given day. Our processing is agile enough that we are impervious to the unfortunate linear thinking that leads some intelligent and not so intelligent men and some dumb women to cover pieces and parts of themselves in order to avoid “dealing” with things. We deal. The Pamela character is as much a male fantasy of an ideal partner as any of the other troupes.
Given that the Louie character isn’t overrun with opportunities to truly connect with other human beings, and given that he’s clearly meant to be an intelligent person, it would be a shame if he stays attached to the Pamela character as it stands long term.
Maybe we’ll be able to see a female growth arch for once in a TV show and Pamela will become a real person too.
I actually really like Pamela. She was the only funny thing about the last two episodes.
While it is true that women are generally better at expressing and understanding emotion, everyone is different. I actually like the inversion on the usual emotionally mute male paired with the needy female. Pamela sighing “women” after Louie’s pussy ass bitching underlined that is what they were going for.