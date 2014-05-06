Season finale review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Cruise’

A quick review of the “New Girl” season finale coming up just as soon as we ban nautical puns…
I didn't review the last few episodes because I was running out of different ways to express the same lukewarm feelings about this scattered third season. “New Girl” is a show that seems to be fundamentally uneven, but in previous seasons that meant some extreme highs to go right alongside the stuff that didn't work. Season 3 was slightly more balanced, but mainly because the lows weren't quite as low (even in the mess that was the first part of the season, for instance, I enjoyed Crazy Winston), while the highs weren't as high, nor as frequent. I like all these characters, I like the show's weird voice, and I'd like to think that with some time off to regroup from both the end of the failed Nick/Jess experiment(*) and the permanent addition of Coach to the cast (Damon Wayans Jr. will be a cast regular next season), the show can find the sweet spot more often than it did this season.
(*) As I've said in the past, I think they could have worked as an interesting comic couple, but it was clear the creative team wasn't feeling it.
As for “Cruise,” which was Liz Meriwether's directorial debut, it felt a lot like the season it was concluding: a bunch of half-formed ideas colliding with one another, Jess and Nick continuing to navigate the awkwardness of life after their romantic implosion, and Schmidt finding yet another reason to postpone his inevitable attempt to win back Cece. Parts of it were funny, like Jess and Nick trying to be super cool while doing all the couples activities together, or Schmidt going full Ron Burgundy with his “sweet mother of sea dragon!” exclamation when Winston knocked the ring into the water. But almost all of it felt like it needed to be tighter and more focused than it was, and I found myself wishing the bulk of the episode had just been the six of them locked in the stateroom together, with maybe a minute or two of build up to that, and then the coda where Jess orders Nick to move into Schmidt's bedroom.
When all of its many parts are moving in harmony, “New Girl” can be the best comedy on television. We've seen that. But it doesn't take much to move the whole show out of alignment, and that's what we got for most of season 3. Hoping for better in the fall.
What did everybody else think?
If someone would have told me that the strongest character by the end of the season would have been Coach…
Right? He was the only character I enjoyed watching these last two episodes.
I would have agreed with you…up until last nights episode when he became an even bigger caricature of a human being than winston. That scene with him flopping around while Oscar from the office attempted to improved was one of the saddest pieces of “comedy” I’ve seen on tv in a long time. Just horrible.
I thought the second half of the season was stronger.
–The Nick/Jess breakup was abrupt to me since I thought that they had done a good job with their relationship, but can accept that the writers preferred that than forcing then together.
–Coach was iffy at the beginning but once they embraced all of the things that make Damon Wayans Jr wonderful (him giggling and excited for example is never not funny) it all started to click again for me.
–As for how erratic Winston can be, I thought he was funnier as a result.
–The whole Cece/Schmidt thing has got me a bit bored by now.
Overall though, I’m feeling positive about their next season. I feel like they’re standing on much stable ground for the next one.
I can understand the writers wanting a breakup so that they have more to play with next year. However the breakup has felt unbelievably forced. They could have done more with tensions in the relationship & built to a more organic and funny breakup. I am so disappointed in the writing this year, not many episodes flowed. Why don’t they use the writer of The Cooler & Basketsball more often? She’s terrific. New Girl has been so disjointed this season I may be too upset to come back in the fall & I really loved the show before.
I missed an episode a few weeks ago, and have had no desire to catch up. It usually takes me a while to grow tired of comedies, but I think I’m already there with New Girl. Every character just feels played out to me.
That was extremely underwhelming, like much of the second half of the season. This show was once must see tv for me and now it’s I’ll watch if I remember. I’m not sure if I’m going to remember to watch Season 4 come September.
One positive: Winston is still the best.
When all of its many parts are moving in harmony, “New Girl” can be the best comedy on television. We’ve seen that.
Alan I normally respect your comments on TV programs but this statement made me wonder what has happened to your objectivity. I watched all the programs of all seasons and none of them came close to the comic abilities of The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, Community, The Middle, to name a few. I started watching New Girl the first season due to critic acclaim. I have now chosen to give up on a program that I have tried of waiting for to be funny.
“I disagree” =/= “Your objectivity is suspect”
I like the idea of these characters more than I like the actual show.
But really this season has been so overworked and not much fun.
I vote for letting this show end — free up these great actors so they can create other characters and be in other stuff.
Yeah, I think I came to the realization last night that the writing on this show is not very good and it’s just the talents of the cast that have actually been carrying it.
This is probably an unpopular opinion, but I feel the addition of Coach really screwed with the show. There just isn’t enough time in an episode now to properly service all the characters, and the Coach character doesn’t bring enough to the table. There were many problems with Season 3, but I do feel the ensemble felt well-balanced in Season 2. Not so much in Season 3.
I agree with you. Coach was a great character in the pilot, but his character didn’t have the same depth when he came back. And after being reintroduced 3 seasons in, I felt he really threw the balance off the show and the chemistry of the other characters.
Also, Alan (or anyone else in the know), was there major turnover in the writing room of this show between seasons 2 and 3? I feel like I remember reading that some of the writers moved on, but can’t seem to find the magic Google search that will yield an answer.
As a viewer, I’m offended that they actually think I will buy into them still living together. I wonder if the writers even remember what they created this season. They had Nick confess to loving Jess from the start and actually coming back FOR Jess after leaving a GF he had been on and off with for years. I know this is a tv show, but that is RIDICULOUS. The break up was so forced, and it’s pushed the show away from the organic and honest feel that always made it unique.
The Nick and Jess stuff reminds me a bit of what happened on HIMYM with Barney and Robin (the first time). They spent all this time organically building a unique, interesting relationship, got them together in a sweet/funny/true to character way, and then…nothing. No actual plan for what they would look like as a couple, no commitment to the characters’ established dynamics, and then a contrived breakup after a short stint of so-so “couple” stories that mostly didn’t make sense. Why do writers do this?!
This is absolutely what I think, as well. They broke up Robin and Barney so Barney could go back to the stunted cartoonish character that they thought was funny, which killed all of the growth for those characters forever. I think they wanted Nick to return to the funny, bumbling cartoonish character that they thought was funny, probably killing all of the growth for these characters forever. Sadly, I think this might be it for New Girl for me.
I found their break-up pretty frustrating. It was as though they couldn’t try to readjust their behavior or expectations of each other in a relationship, which seemed to be the problem. If they were concerned that they were acting differently as a couple than as friends, then they could try to act more like friends or look at why that is without having to break up. Not that it would necessarily be successful, but they didn’t have them talk about that or even try, which made their break-up seem so premature and forced.
But I guess this is a standard sitcom approach to relationships. I wish more sitcoms would be like Parks & Rec and actually try to find a way to keep the relationship going. Not that characters didn’t break up on there at any point, but overall it’s much more stable.
unpopular opinion, but i loved me some Winston (Winnie) this season. is he still dating the cat lady or did I miss something?
I don’t think so, but he kept the cat.
The show went off the rails this season and became painful to watch…
I’m glad the didn’t go through with the Nick/Jess relationships. I want them to best friends, but no more. Perhaps they can even find each other their perfect partner, that would be a nice turn of events in sitcom world.
I do hope Schmidt and Cece end up together quickly in the new season. He is ready to marry her, and she didn’t want to marry someone else because of him. Seems clear to me… I hope we get some early New Girl magic back, though (more of Nick bartending, more douchebag jar and more weirdly cute guys for Jess).
I love this show!! This is the funniest show I have ever watched, hands down. I do agree that parts of this season were a little “slow”, but I would still never miss an episode. I was surprised to find that Cruise was the season finale however because it was not really that eventful and didn’t leave you hanging like I feel a season finale should (per last year’s finale). I agree that at first I was reluctant to let coach into my heart with the other characters but he has definitely grown on me and makes an excellent addition to the show. Of course Schmidt is my personal favorite character and his little comments never fail to make me laugh. I think anyone who truly loves this show has to admit that the scene where Jess and Nick share a room for the first time and he wears that night-gown with his dirty feet was HILARIOUS. Seriously… I cried. Anyway, call me a hopeless romantic but I am depressed about the break up and disapprove. I hope they get back together next season :)
I still find New Girl incredibly hilarious and it’s one of my favorite shows. However, I agree that they need to get back to some if that first-season stuff (ie douchebag jar, etc). I think they got Nick and Jess together too quickly in the series. They should have had them had more relationships and then had them get together in season 4 or something. A happy couple rarely makes for good tv apparently so to keep the show interesting, they murdered an adorable relationship. I’m dying for Cece and Schmidt to get back together and I would really like to see Nick and Jess reconcile too. My poor heart can’t take it. :(
I did like how they handled the relationship in the beginning. They seemed happy and crazy about each other without the regular “what-do-we-do-now” vibe that tend to appear after romantic scenes. That was why I was disappointed at the whole breakup scene. Seriously? “I love you but we don’t have much in common?”. This sounds way too forced, and it goes again the Nick-and-Jess dynamics, which is being a realistic couple. Watching this scene was like watching a Laguna Beach scene. “Are we breaking up?” “Yeah, I guess”. I didn’t like it, and it was just the beginning of a series of weird episodes which were crowned by “Cruise”. No one in their right mind would agree to go on a cruise with his/her ex and use a romantic package. It was just too much, and it seemed as if writers had wanted to go the easy way. Anyway, I know my comment sounds bitter, but I haven’t given up on New Girl just yet. I just hope they bring some new ideas next season,