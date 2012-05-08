Season finale review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘See Ya’

A review of the “New Girl” season finale coming up just as soon as I have a subscription to Cricket and a lot of PDFs…
I interviewed “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether to talk about the events of the finale and about the season as a whole. At one point, while discussing Schmidt, she admitted that his transformation into a laid-back hippie drummer in “Control” happened much too quickly, and should have been the subject of a story arc rather than squeezed into an episode.
“See Ya” unfortunately suffers from a similar problem, as it tries to race through an awful lot of plot – Nick moving out of the apartment, and then back in, a search for a new roommate that leads them to Thomas Lennon, a fake Schmidt/Cece breakup and then a real one – in the course of 20 or so minutes, while also leaving time for the gang to just hang out in the desert and listen to Nick’s favorite ’90s alternative songs. I admire ambition, but this is a case where nearly every story suffers from not enough time to do it right.
I feel like there’s an entire episode – or, at least, a prominent B-story – in the search for a new roommate, and in seeing how the new guy fits into the loft. Instead, all we ever met was Lennon’s creepy Neil, and while the scene was a nice mirror of Jess’ own interview back in the pilot (down to a retreat to the bathroom to debate it), it was rushed, and Lennon never got much to do. (Meriwether said Lennon had some good runs that wound up on the cutting room floor.) Nick returns after giving up on the Caroline thing and simply takes his room back without comment, leaving Neil to sit meekly on the couch while Nick, Jess and Schmidt each solo dance to AC/DC.
Similarly, Schmidt deciding that Cece could never be happy with a guy like him seemed to come out of nowhere. I’m not opposed to the idea of them splitting up for a while, even though their relationship was one of the key elements to the show’s second-half surge, and Meriwether offered a not-unconvincing rationale for it when we talked. But the way it played out on screen felt like Meriwether and the other writers had the inevitable silly freakout about how happy couples aren’t funny and hit the eject button the second that Schmidt and Cece started getting along. This needed at least a few episodes to ramp up to it, though I did like that Cece completely saw through his attempt to “White Fang” her. (Also, Schmidt consistently pronouncing “wolf” as “woof” as amusing.)
There were a lot of good individual jokes (Winston liking Neil because “He looks like he’d let me give him a haircut,” the “How Bizarre” sequence again proving the axiom that funny dancing is funny, Jess turning into both a road runner and a coyote), and I do enjoy watching these five people hang out. I just think it was 20 pounds of plot for a 7 pound bag.
And that’s hopefully not the kind of thing Meriwether and company try to do much of next season. They’ve figured out the strengths of their show and their ensemble (even Winston is pretty close to being there), and as good as the back half of this season was, I’d like to think there’s room for even more improvement when everyone returns from hiatus rested, relaxed, and with 24 episodes’ worth of research to lean on.
What did everybody else think?
I agree completely; way too much going on in this episode, so none of the stories really worked. Such a shame for the show to go out for the season on this note, when they’ve been on a crazy hot streak until now.
I thought it was by far the funniest episode of the season! “Hippie chocolate” made me laugh for 5 minutes. But of course I knew the review would be negative and the commenters would be like sheep and follow suit.
“But of course I knew the review would be negative…”
Why would you know that? Alan has been a big fan of this show throughout. A show can have some funny moments and still feel rushed. I thought both were true of this episode. Sorry if that comes off as sheep like to you.
Finding yourself disagreeing with the vast majority doesn’t suddenly mean they’re mindless sheep. There is no need to be petulant.
Winston’s line about Schmidt the Jewish guy wandering in the desert was easily the highlight for me.
Completely agree, I rewound and watched that part several times and laughed harder every time.
Really agree. Let down of a season finale. The Schmidt/Cece break up felt completely unnatural as did Nick returning at the end.
Disappointing end to a strong run. I did love that they all stayed in their rooms for the solo dance montage. Felt less cheesy than a group dance party.
I can’t believe Turquoise Jeep’s “Sex Syrup” was in this show. After all the crap that’s happened in the country today, that totally made my night!
I was upset that Cece and Schmidt broke up…
The Twitter hashtag #MeepMeep appeared on screen as soon as Jess started saying it, then disappeared after the scene was over.
so Vlad, how do you feel about schmidt and cece breaking up?
I wholeheartedly agree that it was way too much plot for a single 30 mins ep.. but i did like it as a whole, and laughed a lot, specially since Jess acted a little kooky but not over the top as in the beginning of the series, when she was a little too much, i think the evolution of the show was great.. plus the joke about Schmidt in danger of wandering into the desert just for been jew, I’m sorry, made me laugh my behind off.
Loved Jess’s “Meep meep”, and then Nick’s immediately deconstruction of how making the sound of the coyote’s mortal enemy wasn’t a wise thing to do… (And of course it just reinforced the idea that Jess lives in a cartoon world.)
Beep Beep
I liked that the desert scene was shot near Vasquez Rocks. I was hoping a Gorn would appear with the missing truck keys.
It had some amusing moments but the Cece/Schmidt plot was really lame and forced and just seemed like a bad idea. It made the joyful dancing at the end seem kind of hollow.
But overall I’m glad this show is coming back and I intend to watch next season.
I agree. Everything was way too fast. These plots should have progressed over several episodes.
I was most disappointed by the under-use of Lennon. I’ve found him really funny in everything I’ve seen him in. I was really interested to see how he would replace Nick in the group, but we barely saw that.
Alan, you seem to have a better view of Winston than I do. He’s slightly improved from the early episodes, but I wouldn’t say he’s almost there. He still seems completely undefined, bordering on token black guy. But he now has more funny lines and funny things to do. Being afraid of the dark was amusing but random, and I’m not sure how that fits into a picture of the whole character. The rest of the characters all have well-defined traits and personalities, there’s nothing that defines Winston where you’d see him do something and think “oh, that is so Winston”.
Totally agree. It’s like they panicked and tried to get back to status quo before the new season. I don’t understand why they couldn’t let Nick move out and then play that story line out next season. We could have had some laughs with the new roommate and Nick could have had a real story leading him to mve back in. Also Schmidt/Cece was rushed and a bit messy too. Still love the show but as a season finale I found it a bit disappointing and not as funny as recent installments.
Definitely not one of the best episodes of the season… but seeing Schmidt trying to “White Fang” Cece and telling her to “get” was easily one of the funniest things I have seen this show do. Hilarious.
I have to say that this season finale really left me hoping for more, with a bigger cliffhanger to a second season. And I completely agree with you on that Cece and Schmidt broke up out of nowhere. Sucks.
I was disappointed. It felt like a panicked “WE MUST BE FINALE FUNNY” to me. In fact I wondered a few times what your review would say about that. It felt like the show went broader than usual. There were definitely funny parts and I’ll watch next season, but if felt like it was trying to be funny instead of just being funny.
I liked it, but I agree, a lot was rushed into 22 minutes of show. It would have been great if they gave them a whole hour for it, since they just showed a New Girl re-run after anyway.
I agree, way too much going on. What excites me though about the future of the show is that ALL the material crammed in this show was good useable stuff. Where most shows are trying desperately to fill 22 minutes this one’s got matrial to spare. It’s a smart funny group of people I think they’ll figure it out.
THIS. I think “too much material” can only be a good thing. and why not force a lot of action into a finale? I find that a lot more appealing than a 1-or-2-note show that could have been utterly forgettable…also, I LOVE that schmidt and cece broke up. count me heavily in the camp of those who believe that happy couples = not funny, especially when you’re talking about a show built around characters who are single and you’re in the FIRST season. much more early humor to be had in the ups and downs of relationships and relating to the other characters as individuals, not to mention additional characters that can be brought in to interect with theml…finally, my 1st reaction was also wondering why not stretch out the move in with “the waitress”, but really how long would that have been a viable arc? “oh look how sad nick is! oh boy, our new roommate sure is wacky!” – so it probably would have been ended in ep1 of seas2 anyway where they now can play up moving out the new guy and “the waitress” fallout or just move on to something they come up with over the summer
something about cece’s delivery on the “you have white fang on your kindle and you’re always saying you want to white fang someone” made it extra funny for me.
I’m most upset that my DVR cut off the last 5 minutes of the episode because of a thunderstorm traveling through the area. Stupid satellite TV.
What I did see of the episode, though, was entertaining. White Fang, Jews in the desert, them just hanging out at the truck – all good.
I do wish they had done an hour though. But that’s mainly because I love the show.
Replays on Sat nights at Midnight eastern. Should be on in a couple weeks.
When LITERALLY the previous episode had Cece’s grandmother tell Schmidt that he was the perfect guy for her, the breakup reeks of the writers not being comfortable writing those two as a funny unit.
When AC/DC played I was expecting Sam and Dean Winchester rushing trough the apartment.
Totally made me think of Supernatural aswell, gotta admit though at this point I was dancing along because I was so glad Nick hadnt stayed with Caroline!!
Terrible – it made me wonder how I could have liked the show before.
That was the healthiest coyote I’ve ever seen.
‘See ya’ is also an apt description of NG’s viewing audience, which suffered a precipitous drop-off from last week. Rather surprising for a season finale of a show that’s supposedly gaining in popularity.
It got a 2.1 last week and a 2.8 this week.
Every one of the songs in this episode brought me back to my freshman year in college! Loved it!
Alan, how could you not mention winston’s jew comment, easily the funniest joke of the episode and I’m jewish lol.
omg I`v been waiting for so long for something to happen between jess and nick but nothing happened! it was really disappointing, not a little kiss, a romantic hug..something..
and the fact that everytime these guys had a chance to be together one of them met someone.. it’s like it’s there but not there