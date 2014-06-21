Season finale review: ‘Orphan Black’ – ‘By Means Which Have Never Yet Been Tried’

Some thoughts on the “Orphan Black” season finale – but really on season 2 as a whole – coming up just as soon as I get this pencil through that piece of paper…
“Orphan” season 1 was carried by Tatiana Maslany's genius at playing all the clones, whether apart, together or impersonating one another. At the same time, the show also had incredible forward momentum, as the creative team kept the story going and going and going, revealing new pieces of the mythology and never letting any one element (say, Sarah impersonating Beth and struggling to do policework) grow stale.
Season 2 had more of Maslany's brilliance, but there was perhaps too much of it at times, while the story kept looping back in on itself until it was utter gibberish. I lost all track of who was on which side, the exact agenda of any faction within or without the Dyad Institute, and the show turned into a collection of trap doors for the clones and/or the audience to fall through as every non-clone character (save Felix and Art) kept switching allegiances. Alison was already probably my favorite clone, and the fact that she was so tangential to the Dyad stuff for most of this year only made me appreciate those scenes more. I don't know if the show can function without the conspiracy element – here with the added revelation that Mark from the Proletheans is actually one of a series of male clones – but I'd almost rather see the creators try than taking us deeper down this particular rabbit hole. I'm not saying the series should just be clone dance parties and wacky community theater hijinks going forward, but it definitely felt like there was no actual idea behind season 2 beyond maintaining the franchise, generating suspense, and trying to help Maslany win awards. (Though the introduction of other clones would also suggest that Graeme Manson, John Fawcett and company realize they've pushed Maslany to her limits in terms of wardrobe, makeup and affect.)
And Maslany is still great, whether interacting with herself or other co-stars. The scene in episode four where a bloody Helena hugs a terrified Sarah was among the most unsettling, memorable things I've seen on TV all year, and the work that she and the writers did in humanizing Helena was remarkable. But other ideas, like transman clone Tony, seemed to be thrown in solely to let Maslany show off. (And, in that case, it didn't work because they couldn't hide her mass of hair under a short male wig, making Tony look like Sarah with some facial scruff, even if I think Maslany otherwise did a good job of playing male.) Even stabbing Rachel through the eye using the improvised pencil launcher mainly made me think about Maslany getting to wear an eyepatch next season, or maybe wear a creepy contact lens simulating a glass eye. I'm hoping that the various male clones aren't designed solely to show off the versatility of actor Ari Millen.
This is still a fun show, but it needs some more focused storytelling, even as the clones are scattered all over the wilds of Toronto.
What did everybody else think?
I never was interested in the conspiracy plot last season either, so I guess I didn’t really think it was any worse this season. I really think of the plot of this show as a delivery system for great character moments.
And the Tony clone was disappointing because with all the other clones (with the possible exception of Rachel), I would forget that it was the same actress playing all of them. The Tony character just felt, as you said, like Tatiana Maslany dressed like a man. The voice didn’t work for me either.
When I finally caught up with the show, I said my biggest fear was it disappearing up its own mythology, which to some extent happened this year. It’s definitely at its best when it has two or more clones in the same location, preferably with Felix. I kind of like Art, especially with Helena or Sarah, and wouldn’t mind them giving him interesting things to do. I’m less interested in why the clones exist as opposed to how they exist and how they face situations in radically different ways.
S2 clone rankings:
1. Helena (in a stunning upset!)
2. Alison (reigning champion needs to get back on her game)
3. Sarah (lacked drive this year)
4. Cosima (though a fairly strong finish)
(large gap)
5. Rachel (be less one note)
6. Tony (be an actual character and not a statement on how progressive the show is and how good Maslany is… if you’re coming back at all)
7. Child clone (you… exist? good for you?)
8. Project CASTOR (Bleeeeeh I don’t really care; also striking gold twice seems unlikely)
I absolutely love this show and still think it’s one of the most fun things to watch on TV.
But I’m glad that someone finally said it how it is. Thank you.
What do I think? I think you barely talked about this season finale, Alan, and how awesome these last two episodes of the season were. Why did you even bother with this article? So you really don’t like the show, apart from Maslany. Huzzah.
I get that season two has seemed a bit more convoluted than season one, and that keeping the Clone Club apart for so long maybe wasn’t the wisest choice (you do realize that most of they were together again in this episode, don’t you? I am concerned for Helena though).
But I have to believe this show is playing a long game, and the pieces have been moved around as needed to tell the story the showrunners want to tell. The only episode I flat out disliked was the “Tony” one. Seemed pointless, but maybe that one will end up having a purpose eventually.
At least I feel like these guys really do have a plan. That’s more than I can for a lot of shows (*cough* LOST *cough*). The last two episodes more than made up for any shortcomings this season, and I can’t stand having to wait a year for more.
Sorry you don’t like it much, Alan. This show could use more positive publicity.
So, what do you want Alan to do exactly? Just want lie about his feelings on the show? Besides, it’s pretty clear he still likes it. He just said that it has some major issues (and he’s far from wrong on that point).
Guy Smiley – I don’t think the show runners have a big plan. TVLine just did an interview with them, and it appears as though they make it up as they go along, season by season.
I agree that the show could use some more positive publicity, but this season won’t do it. There were some nice moments, but overall, it was a mess.
Agree with Alan and LeighB. Had a lot of fun moments but I thought the comic moments worked better than the drama this year; mainly because the Dyad/Promlethean/military story is so confusing.
Also, I take it there won’t be many, if any Orphan Black reviews next year? I noticed there was no “Starr Raving” review for last week’s awesome episode, and now it looks like that feature’s gone completely. Bummer.
Again, it’s a shame such a unique, and fun, show doesn’t get the publicity it deserves.
The media support of this show is tremendous.
Its also obnoxious. The first season was engrossing and entertaining. This season the show has turned into a parody of itself. I think the media can stop talking about this show as if its one of the greats. Its not.
It appears that Ms. Starr may not be with HitFix anymore. Starr Raving hasn’t been updated in a few weeks and the link to that site has been removed from the TV menu on the menu bar. Too bad if it’s true, I liked her sense of humor.
I thought it was a great finale. Some excellent payoffs and some building to next season. I’m hoping the conspiracy stuff flattens out as it seems all the major players are established now at least. As things kept getting crazier, I worried that they’d never be able to wrap things up in a satisfying manner, but I think the place they’re in now isn’t unreasonable.
Some of the best parts of the show are the clones interacting and I hope they don’t keep Helena out of the loop for too long next season.
What was Helena doing with that nitrogen canister? And why was she heading out?
I would have expected the other clones to be more frightened of Helena. They were scared earlier of the person killing off other clones.
I think that nitrogen canister was filled with her “babies,” the frozen embryos that Helena took from the ranch before she set it on fire.
She was heading out to find her future husband…the tow truck driver.
I agree entirely with what you write. This season was a story-telling mess, but Maslany is great and the Alison character is hilarious.
Gotta agree with the feeling that all the conspiracy threads are collapsing under their own weight. I still really enjoy the show, but it’s in spite of the plot rather than because of it.
This isn’t a show where we need crazy twists and spectulation to keep us entertained. It works best when there’s a plot that keeps everyone moving forward and otherwise stays out of the way of the wonderful clone club and friends.
I have had problems all season following the plot and its convoluted twists and turns. But this show has changed saturday night into a stay at home night to watch the show. It is simply the best show on television right now. Both the conspiracy plotting (though quite confusing) and the character interactions are fabulous. (I didn’t like Tony either.) And it is indeed amazing to realize that Tatiana Maslany is playing all of the clones. She deserves all of the awards that hopefully will come her way.
For next season, I do hope the writers can keep things as interesting but a bit less confusing. Not only are the plot turns sometimes confusing, it is sometimes difficult to actually hear the words being said and we need to replay the dvr several times. Too bad BBC America has so many commercials, however. I can’t imagine watching this show without a dvr to let us avoid seeing them all.
This season was a complete mess, there’s really no other way to say it. Were the writers just making crap up as they were going? The freak farm was ridiculous. What are the cops doing at this point? Are they still cops? Art was a good character last season and I have no idea what he was up to in season 2. And then his partner with Vic the ex-boyfriend, what was the point of that? Why is she following Allison?
I think this show is too far gone to save unfortunately.
Yeah, completely agree, Dan. How to completely stuff up what could have been a very gripping, edgey series. Season 2 was just a meandering waste of time and I haven’t even bothered to watch the finale – I read some spoilers instead and that’s fine: now how often does a show drift so far off the rails that you can say that?? Seems to be the longer a series sits in preparation the worse the result is. After the Americans did Breaking Bad, I think the bar is too high now for series to get away with average writing – they need to follow the Vince Gilligan model and have violent writing-room arguments over every single plot point.
Sepinwall, are you freaking kidding me? This is easily one of the best shows on TV with not only great performances (yeah, the Tony/Maslany character didn’t work), but also it’s one of the few shows which actually treats the science of genetics/cloning in a realistic way. Bravo!
Sheesh, and you keep banging on about a dumb-as-dirt show like Enlisted! Shakes head…
Realistic … LOL! This is a fun show that I love to watch. It is far from great, and Alan’s criticism is right on point. It is pulp. If you want to see a “great” television show, go watch Rectify.
“Best shows on tv”? Yugoslavian tv maybe.
While I don’t think Orphan Black’s Season 2 fell nearly as far as Bates Motel’s TERRIBLE Season 2, it definitely struggled to reach the highs from the premier season.
The plot contrivances and convolutions got a little out of hand, however the individual performances were very good. And when Donnie Pulp-Fictioned Dr. Leekie into the afterlife a couple episodes ago, it was one of the funnier moments on TV this season.
The tranny clone was stupid, the new male clone reveal has me skeptical, Paul flipping allegiances like a shifting wind bothers me and – as with most little kid plot lines – I struggle to stay interested in Kira stories. Hope they iron out some wrinkles with Season 3.
Oh, one big positive was Michelle Forbes. Even though she wasn’t a featured player, she did enough to rinse the taste of her performance in “The Killing” from my mouth. Glad they didn’t stick her in any rainy weather scenes.
I don’t think Paul ever flipped allegiances. We just didn’t know what motivated him. He was a ghost–deep cover. I think he was called back into his unit either because Mrs. S. blew his cover or, more likely, because he completed his assignment (and was promoted). I think he’s been with Project CASTOR for a while, which is why he was able to give Marion information about it.
I was mostly good with everything – I mean, yeah, the Dyad stuff was convoluted, but I don’t think it was all that worse than s1 – except for the male Sarah clone, which even Maslany cannot sell while they keep the long hair on that clone.
Now that the season has ended, I have no idea what the point of that whole thing was. Like, seriously, other than them trying to one up themselves on giving Maslany yet another clone to play, it seemed entirely pointless.
Perhaps the introduction of the transsexual character was to further demonstrate the wide variety of individual personalities these otherwise outwardly identical persons were born with. Although their appearances are strikingly similar, their psyches are uniquely their own and are vastly different, a fact further demonstrated by their various interests and choices of occupations.
I’m in total agreement with AS; I would much rather have more in-depth storytelling. I am – as always – astounded at TM’s talent but that fact is no longer surprising to me – I just want a chance to understand and care more about the characters.
I’ll stick around for next season but if they continue on this path, I’ll bow out. First season was stupendous – as often happens; this one was just too disjointed for me to really enjoy like I did last year.
I agree the Dyad stuff was a mess, but don’t think they need to get away from the conspiracy stuff. I think they just need to do it better and leaner.
Also agree that Tony was one of, if not the, shows biggest missteps.
I agree with everything you said Alan. Love the show, put this season was a nonsensical mess. Still worth it for Maslany’s performance alone though.
Now we know that Mark is a clone, it makes me wonder if it was Mark we saw in the season premiere who shot the diner owner … or someone else. The Mark we saw at the ranch seemed a like nicer than the guy in the dinner. And did we ever see his sidekick at the ranch?
I really hope the Tony character doesn’t kill the brilliant work Tatiana Maslany did on a show filled with a lot of missed opportunities this season.
1. Having Mark be the boy clone and not Felix was disappointing.
2. Helena and Kira being kidnapped over and over again is growing tiresome.
3. Hair and makeup was a complete fail for Tony, although I enjoyed what Maslany did with the poorly written role.
4. The more the show gets lost in its own mythology, the less interesting it becomes.
Criticisms aside, it remains one of the best series on T.V., with easily the best performance on the small screen. I just hope the show runners get things back on course next season.
Season 1 was terrific — compelling, involving, astonishing. Season 2 felt like it was running on fumes. No coherent plot. Not enough interaction among the clones. Too many mysterious villains. As good as Maslany is, I feel no need to continue on to Season 3.
I agree. This season’s plotline was horribly convoluted, and I’m still confused as to Paul’s allegiances, as well as many others. However, this season wasn’t on the level of a Downton Abbey Season 3 wreck…it can be rescued. I’ll give it one more season. If it isn’t resuscitated after that, I’m out.
Anybody know what that tune was during the brilliant “Clone Dance”?
Water Prayer Rasta Mix (Matt The Alien Remix) by Adham Shaikh
Thanks, Synfrique! There’s another version of it on the same album that I like even better (“JPOD Monsoon Mix”). Serious funk. Check it out.
This is a tough crowd. Are any other shows switching from comedy to drama to suspense so seamlessly or taking so many chances? I put it right up there with Fargo or O.I.T.N.B. Maslany is amazing and if her characters took turns reading a phone book I would tune in. Even with Maslany rocking it the supporting characters of Art, Felix and the formally hot chick from the Commitments are all standouts. C’mon folks, this glass is 90% full. Enjoy
I’m afraid it wasn’t seamless. It was confusing, messy and directionless, that’s the problem. Also – does anyone really care about the Allison plot line? About the time they started in with the play rehersal I got a case of the dreads: “Oh no…. they’re not running with this are they? Gnnnnn….”
Allison is my favorite because she brings the comedy and…Donnie. I took the play rehearsal as a shout out to “Glee” loved it.
As much as I enjoyed the dance party, I thought it was the first time the technology failed the show. There were multiple green-screen moments where you could see the outlines around the various Tatianas. As much as I like Felix & Alison, Felix & Helena amuses me to no end. Helena’s shout-out to Fe over Art’s phone as “Sestra’s Bruder” made me laugh.
Maybe they put all the effort into that scene and that’s why nobody wrote a story for the rest of the season’s episodes?
Kinda shades of Joss Whedon with the final dreadful seasons of Buffy – he put all his effort into the singing episode and the rest was just drivel.
The conspiracy shenanigans are not handled well, which is a shame because with a little fine tuning we would have had a much clearer picture of anyone’s alliances and motivations. In hindsight I think most if was on the screen but just not clearly.
But the clones, themselves still make this a very original,funny and emotional show
I agree that the conspiracy plot was unwieldy, and I could have done without the crazy farm people entirely. I was also disappointed that project castor was an army of one of the crazy farm people and not Felix. (I’d even look the other way and give them a mulligan if they pretend this reveal didn’t happen and turn castor into felixes over the hiatus…)
BUT the characters as a whole are so compelling that this trumps the conspiracy follies and leaves me with some confidence that they can get the plot mechanics back on track. I didn’t mind Tony as much as everyone else did apparently, and the clone slumber party scene was without a doubt my favorite collection of moments with our favorite characters so far (especially Helena meeting her other “sestras” and Kira with Cosima).
I disagree in a way about Allison being a high point this year. As funny as some Allison moments were, it was odd to me that she was so entirely disconnected from the Dyad story. How is it that her biggest worry for most of the season was her community theater production while Sarah, Cosima and Helena are on the battlefield (and losing ground)? I get that she’s self involved and sheltered, but even so, I hope we see some real growth for this character next season, particularly if Cosima dies.
Prediction for the NEXT season finale: Kira clone.
This season wasn’t as close to as interesting or fun as the first season. The 2nd half of the season watching it on my dvr felt more like homework. Love Maslany and the work she does here but the show because one big incomprehensive hot mess this season where it was really ridiculous trying to keep track of what was going on and who was aligned with who after awhile. It got rather painful and even with the big twist at the end I’m not quite sure I’ll be back for the 3rd season. In hindsight this might have been much better if it was just a one off type of show like True Detective or any of the American Horror Show seasons.
Homework! Thank you! Yes that’s EXACTLY what this season felt like – gawwd do I really have to sit through another episode of this? Ok, sigh, here we go…
Enjoyed most of the first season – premise was fun and intriguing, and obviously Maslany is extremely talented, which is great, because imo it’s basically the only redeeming quality of season 2. To say that the show needs more “focused storytelling” is a major understatement -the end of season 1 and all of season 2 feel literally made up on the fly from episode to episode – every villain in the show is like a caricature of a super-villain from a comic book, the allegiances of the characters are explained, and re-explained, then redefined, and explained again, as are each character’s muddled, contrived “role” in the giant conspiracy that have not yet been thought up.
Would not surprise me if the decisions were made up by the lead writer sitting on the toilet an hour before filming. Instructions given to random actor… “ok, for this episode, act like a bad guy! I’m not sure why yet… but… I’ll figure it out!”
Bottom line I seldom see show that are so d
I was really disapointed that the big reveal at the end of this season was “There are more clones!” and not a reveal of the nature of the clones. We’ve already been wowed by there being more clones, but I’m still scratching my head about what the experiment is and why the clones are special. There has to more to it than just making genetic replicas. Why would so much money and energy be put into keeping them secret, monitoring their whole lives, etc.? Why would the military be involved? Why did the Proletariats consider them a miracle?, other than them being crazy. (That whole storyline went off the rails, by the way.) At this point I’m pretty worried about next season because it seems that the show either isn’t interested in answering those questions or just doesn’t have a well developed answer and is more interested in “more clones are cool!” If that turns out to be the case I will lose interest in the show very fast. I loved first season, I love the characters and many of the performances, but I think the show is just trying to repeat the reveals of first season and it’s just not that interesting anymore.
Count me among the viewers that was initially sucked in by the larger conspiracies. I am all in on Dyad vs the Clones vs the Army (?!) vs Mrs S. That’s the larger story I want to see told, with each of the clones playing their part in figuring the why and what for about their existence. Clone Club is fun, I like Felix, and Art but the story has got to drive it. Too many good shows start strong and then collapse under the weight of too many secondary characters and their story lines in later seasons. Or they end up not having a good story arc planned out. I hope that it doesn’t happen to OB too.
I’ve seen it pointed out that not all trans people look the same way or choose to represent their gender in the same way, just like cis women and men. It’s fair that Tony’s haircut isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s also unfair to expect him to necessarily conform to what we expect a man, cis or trans man, to look like. There was some good discussion about Tony on Tumblr, lots of it between trans OB fans, so I feel like that’s an important thing to make note of.
And while there’s no doubt this show allows TMas to show off, I think it was important that they included Tony, because I know it meant a lot to a lot of OB fans who care about queer and trans representation. Sure, she got to show off, but I don’t mind. The presence of characters like Tony on TV is important, especially when they included scenes like Felix correcting Art on Tony’s pronouns and Art immediately switching to using the correct ones. Though obviously, on other shows, one would want to see trans actors playing these trans characters, but I think Tony’s probably an exception given this show’s premise. (Once again, this is something I’ve heard trans OB fans agree with, but I myself am cis, and if other trans viewers still feel it’s iffy, I understand that.)
I enjoy the feeling of riding a roller coaster every week with this show, but I get your point about making the storytelling more focused, too. I think they’d be capable of doing that while keeping things as exciting as they’ve been so far, but I’d also probably be happy with season 3 if it turns out to be a lot like season 2, because I’m easy to please. I love these characters and their relationships and I’ve loved watching them grow and develop over the course of the season. Sarah and Cosima’s dynamic has made me especially happy.
Loved, LOVED, season 1. Season 2… meh. It gives me the feeling of LOST bait-and-switch. Answering questions with more questions. Season 1 felt purposeful, with Sarah driving the narrative by discovering this new world of having clone sisters. Season 2 was just a mess with a bunch of things happening with no clear reason WHY they were happening. This might be it for me, unless I hear great things about Season 3.
I have to agree with the minority who are enjoying the whole show, second season included. It’s sci fi, and the corporate conspiracy plot holds my interest. S2 Ep8 was hilarious, and while Tony isn’t my favorite clone, I don’t think s/he came close to ruining anything either. This is wonderful TV and I’m grateful for it. If you want “focused storytelling” and high quality “character development,” go read Crime and Punishment and learn to experience high culture. Nitpicking TV shows is like that Seinfeld where Kramer takes the karate class with children. And what *was* up with the nitrogen container? I can’t wait to find out!
Loved it. Covered most of the storylines. Tatiana sets such a high bar with the multiple characters, its hard to believe Ari could be as good. Why are they fucking with Helena? She can’t seem to catch a break and how does she manage to keep her black roots at exactly the same length? She’s do for a re-dye or longer black roots. I wish I understood the “big picture” (corporate and/or military?) conspiracy better. Wish I got a better sense of who are the bad guys. Very unclear. Paul still boring and seemingly purposeless (eye candy?). But happy dance scene, Cosima’s continued survival, Ethan’s clue book and seestra bonding left me satisfied. Wish we didn’t have to wait 10 months!!
I have to say, I’m kind of astounded at the overwhelmingly negative comments here. Certainly I didn’t see much negativity on any message boards or comment sections during the season; maybe all you guys who are now saying how terrible it was were just not commenting then because you were waiting for “something to happen?” I don’t know.
I put “something to happen” in quotes, by the way, because while I think that’s the gist of the complaint — that the show ran in pointless circles and became ever more convoluted instead of “advancing” by providing a series of simple resolutions — I really can’t agree with the criticism.
Mason and Fawcett said, prior to this season, that they intended to broaden and deepen the show’s mythology this year, and I think that’s exactly what they did. I guess I would be concerned about that if I thought it was a sign of things to come, if I thought they were planning on making things exponentially more convoluted episode by episode until our heads collectively explode… but I don’t think that was the case. I think a lot of this season served to set up next year’s story, and I was okay with that. If Season 2 suffered a little loss of momentum as a result of that setup, I can forgive it because, first of all, the middle parts of ALL stories tend to have that problem, but also because I think a LOT happened this year. There was plenty of plot advancement to sustain my interest, along with the great character moments that make this (and every good) show special.
I, for one, appreciated the show’s presentation of an abundance of grey areas. I liked that it wasn’t always clear who the good guys were and who the bad guys were, and that in fact most people turned out to be a confounding combination of the two. I suppose that can be frustrating and unsatisfying to a lot of people, but I revel in it. I like grey areas. I like that nobody is completely unredeemable. I think that mirrors real life.
Is Dyad a mess? Yes. Do you know any large, multinational organizations that aren’t? Yes, there is internal politicking and people with hidden agendas and people working at cross purposes and a lot of wheel spinning and failure because of this. But that’s the way big organizations are. I mean, it’s why I don’t work for one anymore.
As to shifting loyalties and people changing sides, I felt all instances where that occurred were earned. And I don’t mind that we still aren’t sure where Mrs. S’s loyalties are; I think we’re beginning to get an idea, but it hasn’t been handed to us on a silver platter. Gee, a complex female character. Who woulda thunk it?
The only thing I felt I didn’t really understand, actually, was what the New World version of the Proletheans were all about. We knew what Tomas and his brethren believed — clones are made of science and not of God, hence they are abominations and must be destroyed. But Henrik’s version of religious dogma seemed ill-defined. I mean, Henrik himself, I think I understand. He wants to father a master race of some sort. He wants to be the next Genghis Khan, genetically speaking. And like many insane but charismatic leaders, he hijacked a religious order to aid him in that endeavor. But what I don’t understand is what he told all these followers of his, what “good” they believed they were doing by basically giving him an enormous number of children. It didn’t seem to have anything whatsoever to do with the whole clone thing. So THAT’S the one story element that didn’t quite hold together for me. But almost everything else worked.
Even Tony. I think his introduction was probably a little ill-timed and seemed to smack a little of tokenism, but that can be fixed right up by putting him in the third season and giving him interesting stuff to do. I’m still holding out hope for that. And as to his characterization, not being intimately familiar with any Trans people in my personal life, I don’t feel qualified to criticize Maslany’s portrayal, which I understand was extensively researched. And if the Trans community out there is happy with it (and that seems to be the case), I’m not going to rush to judgment.
So yeah, all in all, I enjoyed the season a great deal, but apparently FOR exactly many of the reasons some of you folks despised it. Ain’t that the way of the world, though?
I posted my comment before reading yours, but you basically said everything I wanted – so, thank you. It’s nice to know there are people out there enjoying this for the same reasons I am, even though the comments here almost led me to believe otherwise.
Late to the party as I just finished S2 today but as Deborah said I basically agree with your comment.
I think they are unfolding the biggest story about genetic engineering in a slow and deliberate way.
I’m all in and can’t wait for the new season.
Wow, you wasted a lot of effort in reviewing this pos.
Wow, you wasted a lot of effort in trolling a message board from nearly a year ago.
I just watched the whole S2 in one hit. Forget the conspiracy bullsh. There was amazing character development through this whole season.
Not for Allison so much I’ll admit.
But Cosima AND Helena became nuanced characters.
I’ll admit that Tony wasn’t great but the real reason that ep got bum marks from me is that it was the 2nd ep in a row with Helena absent. Which was inexcusable.
I also agree that the clone dance cgi felt off to me but the Sarah/Helena hug in E4 and the Cosima/Sarah intertwined fingers in the finale were exceptional.
I think this season was a wild ride, even if the details were fudged.
*disjointed comment – just responding to prior comments ;)
The CGI in the dance scene was not the best they have done but just seeing all the setras together and enjoying a simple moment of life was a feel good moment.
As it was starting to end I said to myself “What is going to go wrong now?” lol
I honestly cannot understand anyone who says and actually thinks season two was, in any way, worse than season one. Season two not only improved a lot in character development (my only complaints are Alison – who seemed to get a little lost on the way, but I think made up for it in the end with development in her relationship with Donnie – and to some extent Felix; on the other hand, Helena had an incredible growth this season and I found the way they portrayed Rachel and her layers to be simply amazing), but also moved the story along brilliantly.
I’ve seen some people saying they didn’t like this season because it was, to put it simply, ‘too complicated’ and ‘hard to follow’. And I’m sorry, but to me that’s just a testament to how lazy some people are. Tatiana Maslany is awe-inspiring and one-of-a-kind (no pun intended), but the main reason I first got into the show was the plot: the story about these really different clones and how they came to be. I might be a bit biased as I’m also a scientist and this aspect of the show fascinates me, but although I love Clone Club scenes, I don’t get people who are in it only for those. The mythology of the show is, indeed, extremely complex, but that’s the most amazing part. And unlike other sci-fi or mystery shows out there (like, someone mentioned, Lost), they actually give you a lot of the answers, while keeping the questions coming. They don’t leave everything to be resolved in the season finale, and they are not afraid to move at a rapid pace – which I absolutely love; I find myself challenged by this show.
Also, I’ve seen people complain about never knowing where one’s loyalties lie – but I guess that’s kind of the point? The clones never know who to trust completely either, and almost everyone has their own agenda. For example, I still don’t know which side Mrs. S is on, but neither does Sarah; what we both know, though, is that she puts Kira above all else, for some reason. The same can be said about Delphine and Cosima’ health.
I will agree Tony seemed kind of two-dimensional at this point, but I am certain he will appear again and his character will be expanded, and just the fact that there is a transgender/transexual clone in the show is enough for me right now. All in all, I think this second season improved significantly upon the first one, and I had already thought that one was mind-blowing.
I have to say I was a real fan, starting to make excuses for the plot twist attempts, but when the dude showed up with a vagina on his chin and banana in pants all hope went out the window. I mean if he was born a man and as a man was shooting up testosterone then he would be a neck less roid machine a la LL Cool J. So why would a man using testosterone have female looking body? Silly!
I’m hardly an expert on the ins and outs of the transgender world, but from what I’ve read, this is exactly what women contemplating sexual reassignment surgery are encouraged to do. They start their exploration of maleness by taking male hormones, which over time result in exactly this – a woman who begins to grow bits of facial hair, develops a somewhat deeper voice, etc. Genetically and biologically she’s still a women, but she begins to adopt some if the surface trappings of being male, and will even begin to identify as male. It’s a gradual and, by some reports, awkward process, but I guess it’s considered an essential step. Basically, it lets her try being a him without any permanent alteration that might be regretted later.
It looked to me like Tony was at the tail end of this process, and was looking forward to moving forward to the next step. Ad I said, I’m not an expert, but from what I’ve read, this is pretty much exactly the way this works in the real world. And we know Tat is meticulous in her research, so I don’t doubt for a moment that the things you (and even I, initially) saw as incomplete or less than convincing elements of Tony’s transformation were, in fact, that way on purpose.
I think it was a fine and reasonable first step.
I just finished watching Season 2 (right in time for Season 3). I wondered what purpose Tony served too, but I think it was to make the final reveal even more shocking. When Sarah said that she recognized the man, I was certain that it would be another Tony-like clone. I nearly fell off the treadmill when they showed his face and I realized who the male clones were (I watch one episode a day while I exercise). I can’t wait for the new season.
What a horrible stupid piece of LGBT crap. At least it covered every conceivable base.
A lot of the points made in this blog are spot on although, I have enjoyed watching it nevertheless. I still find it shockingly amazing how one actress could play so many parts so perfectly. The newest season I find is the best of them all and I am hoping that it keeps this way.