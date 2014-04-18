Season finale review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘The Pontiac’

A review of the “Parenthood” season finale – and some thoughts on season 5 as a whole – coming up just as soon as we talk about the big tomato in the room…
When NBC announced last spring that “Parenthood” would get its first full-season order since season 2 (and only its second one ever), it seemed like a great thing. Finally, the show would have time to properly service all of the great characters in its stable, would be able to pace story arcs better, and just have more room to breathe for all the great glorious messiness that is life in and among the Braverman family.
Instead, things felt even more imbalanced and weirdly paced than in the show's shorter seasons. Some major characters got virtually nothing to do (Crosby's arc for the season was about mold, I think), while we suddenly learned an awful lot about Drew Holt and the spell he casts over the ladies. Some stories like Julia and Joel's separation and the selling of Zeek and Camille's house got stretched across the entire season – at times very clearly stalling so we could make it across all 22 episodes – while others were raced through, so that Kristina had time to both run for mayor and start a charter school in the same season.
“The Pontiac” felt a bit like the season in microcosm, with certain elements being repeated over and over, while we got significant new characters like Ryan's mom and Haddie's girlfriend – not to mention the entire concept of Haddie coming out to her parents – established as major things at the speed of light. We got closure on some of the year's arcs, as Zeek and Camille's house was finally packed up and – in the finale's best sequence – the tradition of the backyard family dinner was passed down to Adam and Kristina, and as Sarah finally decided to give Hank another shot, Asperger's or no. On the other hand, there was no mention of the school and, while things between Joel and Julia are warmer, they aren't back together yet (he's conspicuous in his absence from the final scene).
That's always the tough thing to juggle on a show like this, which both has a lot of characters and seems to live perennially on the bubble. I would guess NBC renews it (and likely for a shorter order), but Jason Katims and company have to play things safe to a degree and end each year with most of the Bravermans in a happy enough place that the audience won't be upset if this turns out to be the last we see of them. And factoring that in, I'm actually impressed with the patience shown with Joel and Julia here at the end, even if the pacing earlier in the season – as well as the behavior of each character at different times to make this happen and then drag it out – felt way off.
But there were enough good moments, like Adam figuring out Haddie's secret on his own, or Sydney getting upset at the end of what had been a perfect day with her parents back together, or Zeek taking pleasure in giving the GTO to Drew (which has the bonus of eliminating a source of tension with Camille), or the simplicity of the family at the backyard party (which was shot to echo the one featured in the opening credits), carrying on like always but in a new location, that I was reminded of why I like “Parenthood” so much, even in a pretty flawed season like this one. I hope it'll be back next season, and I hope Kristina spends that season doing a lot of relaxing and playing with Nora.
What did everybody else think?
I thought Vicktor could barely read? Now he’s writing winning essays and reading them to the entire school with finesse?
You’re right about the uneven time devoted to the characters and story lines. We had what felt like endless screen time on Drew’s girl and college roommate troubles while Haddie’s coming out is happily taken care of in less than 60 minutes.
And did I miss something….why was Amber buying a pregnancy test?
After the scene of Amber getting friendly with her badly injured ex-fiance there on the hospital bed, I moaned, “Oh no. Now they’re going to have this immature character have a kid out of wedlock!” (Remember her desperate drunken drive up to see her loser dad? She’s such a mess.)
My husband said, “What are you talking about??” He had totally missed that they were having sex (the camera slowly gliding away to a curtain was the giveaway to me). Then, when they showed Amber (the next day??) buying a pregnancy test, he said, “Oh no. I guess you were right.”
That did enter my mind for about 2 seconds, before I said to myself are they to have us believe that they are having sex in a hospital bed in plain view of the hallway, one of whom is in a full leg cast?? Plus, she’s buying a pregnancy test a day or two later?? VERY big stretch.
Yes. The better basic drug store scene with pregnancy test… I guess Ryan and Amber showed his mom “but good” and had sex in an unlocked hospital room. Since it’s TV she knows once on a whim is all it takes? Skipped over how sick Ryan is for being drunk enough to lose his job and the fact he’s obeying Mommy. Seemed like the show was written in separate offices and phoned in. I was so busy wondering if I could be missing symbolism I never knew what newly-scary-Max wanted a jacket for.
But who buys a pregnancy test one day later? I thought it was confusing. Maybe she’s hooked up with Bob Little. (I kid, I kid!)
This show has always had timelines that either are not well thought out, or (my more charitable preference) unusually presented in a non-synchronous way.
For example, in the past we’ve seen cases where it was stated to be Friday, then it appeared it was only a day later but people were going to school. So I explain it by saying that when they switch back and forth between the A plot and the B plot, they are not necessarily indicating that they are happening at the same time. Specifically in this case, they may be showing us a glimpse of Amber in the drugstore weeks later rather than the next day.
I thought this episode sucked, Alan. Jumped the Shark comes to mind here, the writers are stuck. Anytime they use music instead of real dialog , sign of trouble. Really? Adam discovers his disappeared daughter ‘s sexuality over music? This may close the book on Parenthood for me, really disappointed.
Saying a show “jumped the shark” is what comes to mind when online commentators don’t know what else to say, and are trying to be clever. I loved that there was no dialogue, and just Richie Havens soulful cover version of Dylan’s “The Times They are a Changin’ ” at the end. It was a juxtaposition to the Dylan song at the beginning of the show, to point out that even as things change, the family remains strong. It conveyed everything you needed to know about the clan as the season ended, even if some of it did seem a stretch (Amber’s pregnancy test). Adam knew, or at least suspected, his daughter’s lesbian turn all along, so that wasn’t a surprise. And it may just prove to be a college phase, given her past history. This was one of the best episodes of the season, hands down. If you didn’t like this episode, I don’t know why you watch this show at all.
There’s nothing more overused on TV than the wordless montage set to music to end an episode. I was disappointed that Parenthood did it when there was so much story left to tell in the season (and possibly series) finale.
The pacing of this season was all wrong, and the finale reflected that.
Joel and Julia were left unresolved.
Hattie coming out was resolved at breakneck speed.
The new school got no time at all.
Drew and his girlfriend got way too much time and a cheesy dilemma (“she said I love you and I just sat there!”).
Now tell me my criticism isn’t clever and you don’t know why I watch the show at all.
Please, please, please… let this be it for Sarah and Hank.
Hank is one of the best characters the show has ever had, and Ray Romano has hit it out of the park in every conceivable way.
I mean, we found out he could act in Men of a Certain Age, but here, he’s found another level. One of the best transitions I’ve ever seen in a comedian to an “actor.”
I’m guessing next season will be it. So let the show end with Sarah’s wedding to Hank, and everyone happy.
Is that too much to ask?
Amen!
Sarah and Hank’s engagement, while Hank continues to counsel with Governor Reston. (Noticed that one night last week).
I think Crosby mostly helped out his siblings this season. And i’m really okay with that cause it means he’s grown up enough to do that.
I was annoyed that Drew, broke, just drove off – hope that tank is big and full – without a word to his mom. His love life did bore me, but at least steering Amy to her parents was adult.
I forgot the pregnancy test. Oops.
I liked Victor’s speech though I forget the content.
Wrote a whole comment. Seemed o go thru. Never showed up.
Oh well.
Swear it was not here till I wrote that it wasn’t. reloaded page more than once. Oh well. At least it showed up finally.
Drew has a cell phone, presumably. He’s college age and doesn’t live with his mother. Why wouldn’t you just assume that he called her to let her know he was taking the trip, and that this was not dramatically interesting enough to be seen?
Yeah–did Amber sleep with Ryan in the hospital? (Doubtful.) Or was that before they broke up and she’s a few months along? I would be disappointed if her story went in this cliche direction – would love to see her get a leg up in life instead of getting slammed with more “bad girl” developments.
Agree with too much Drew! Missed more from Crosby this season, too.
She did sleep with him–that was what they were hinting at when backing off behind the curtains. Risky, but if it was late at night the nurses probably wouldn’t come in unless he pressed the call button.
I liked that a lot of the final moments had the dialogue muted over the song instead.
Crosby’s other main plots were resolved already. His difficulty handling the baby and the band that he and Adam are working with. I’m hoping that they are done with those guys. The lead singer was not a good actor.
Kristina is the breakout character on the show, so it makes sense that they give her a lot to do. I do agree that next season needs to be more balanced. I actually think that at this point Joel and Julia are not getting back together. Which is fine, because Julia is the bad one here. She needs to grow up more, not him.
Julia certainly needed to realize how badly she’d been treating Joel, but I think she’s seen her faults and is capable of change, and still wants (I think?) her marriage back. In any case, I think the pain Joel is causing his kids far outweighs whatever pain might be involved in working on the marriage, especially when it seems that Julia is not intransigent — she needs help, and she wants them to get help. Joel’s obstinacy in refusing to even consider forgiving her and taking up longer-term marriage counseling has seemed harsh and out of character to me. I hope they reconcile.
I was surprised by the lack of dramatic conflict in many of theis episode's storylines. Haddie was worried about coming out to her parents, and they react with perfect love and understanding — that's nice, but it isn't very interesting. I thought there should have been some distance between what Haddie called their "Berkeley" political correctness and how they actually felt when their daughter brought a girl home… Meanwhile, Drew's girlfriend — who was happy to torture him by keeping him as one of many sex partners until he made her jealous with someone else — is now loving and loyal and boring. I was half-hoping when he surprised her with a visit during the school break that some other dude would greet him at the door… Oh, and then Adam and Crosby deal with the loss of their childhood home by playing around like 10-year-olds for what seemed like forever. This was all very sweet, and it might be okay for a series ending, but I'm not sure it was worth an hour of TV time.
I was surprised by the lack of dramatic conflict in many of theis episode’s storylines. Haddie was worried about coming out to her parents, and they react with perfect love and understanding — that’s nice, but it isn’t very interesting. I thought there should have been some distance between what Haddie called their “Berkeley” political correctness and how they actually felt when their daughter brought a girl home… Meanwhile, Drew’s girlfriend — who was happy to torture him by keeping him as one of many sex partners until he made her jealous with someone else — is now loving and loyal and boring. I was half-hoping when he surprised her with a visit during the school break that some other dude would greet him at the door… Oh, and then Adam and Crosby deal with the loss of their childhood home by playing around like 10-year-olds for what seemed like forever. This was all very sweet, and it might be okay for a series ending, but I’m not sure it was worth an hour of TV time.
Haddie's sexuality was a poor gimmick. Not only did we never get any indication that Haddie was anything but boy crazy in the three seasons she was on the show, there was also no hint this season and no story when it happened. Of course no one in this super liberal family would care. The writers wanted to have someone have a homosexual romance, so they stuck that in for this episode. But they also didn't want to commit to it, so we never got Haddie saying she was a lesbian, just that she was currently dating a girl which leaves open the possibility of her going back to men in the future. So what was the point?
How does not saying you’re a lesbian leave the door open to turning out heterosexual? She brought a serious girlfriend home and made out with her. That’s plenty lesbian!
It’s not exactly unheard of for someone to have their first lesbian relationship after they go off to college.
Rcade, a lot of women experiment with homosexual relationships in college and then return to heterosexual relationships later on. It would be one thing if Haddie had said, “I’m a lesbian. I’ve always been attracted to girls. I hid it for years because I wanted to fit in, but this is who I really am.” Instead, we got. “This girl is really great and I’m dating her.”
Basically, it was the writers looking to shoehorn a gay story in without having anything interesting to say.
I don’t see why it matters that Haddie didn’t proclaim herself a lesbian now and forevermore. She might not know that or might not be willing to admit that. It’s a new relationship, and if I recall only her second serious one since the show began.
I didn’t like the story because too little time was devoted to it. So on that aspect we might agree, because in more time we could have learned whether Haddie sees the romance as an experiment or not.
Haddie’s sexuality was a poor gimmick. Not only did we never get any indication that Haddie was anything but boy crazy in the three seasons she was on the show, there was also no hint this season and no story when it happened. Of course no one in this super liberal family would care. The writers wanted to have someone have a homosexual romance, so they stuck that in for this episode. But they also didn’t want to commit to it, so we never got Haddie saying she was a lesbian, just that she was currently dating a girl which leaves open the possibility of her going back to men in the future. So what was the point?
I watched…while cringing and wondering why they changed writers. Struck me as unlike this show to have Haddie come “home” with a major storyline–she was once my favorite character–after forgetting to sell her to the audience first. The hole that that it fell in? Had she missed the election, all but one cancer episode, input on the school? Never home with her best friend? Had those logical visits taken place, we might have enjoyed guessing. Other than those, it’s very depressing if not tiresome, to watch Poor Amber say goodbye to Ryan under helpless circs over and over again. Oh and I guess traveling to see a girl nobody has ever heard of isn’t strange. Saving grace?? The writers are making both Drew and Amber majorly codependent. Delicious if that’s true.
The set dressers blew it:
In the ice cream shop scene, there’s a very clear view of the ‘Victory’ street sign in the background.
Looks like the San Fernando Valley, not the Bay Area .
Note that I grew up in the Valley but now live up north.
How about showing the same respect for locations that this crew showed on previous shows?
Yeah I live in the Bay too and they miss sooo many things. Like that time Crosby/Kristina drove to Sacramento to pick up Max from his field trip. They said something along the lines of "we've been driving for over two hours Max say something" but Berkeley to Sacramento takes like 1.5 hours…especially late at night lol.
Yeah I live in the Bay too and they miss sooo many things. Like that time Crosby/Kristina drove to Sacramento to pick up Max from his field trip. They said something along the lines of “we’ve been driving for over two hours Max say something” but Berkeley to Sacramento takes like 1.5 hours…especially late at night lol.
I liked the finale (and the season as a whole, but I do agree with many of Alan’s criticisms).
I didn’t like Amber buying the pregnancy test.
Max telling Kristina about Haddie and Lauren was funny.
Sydney pleading with Joel not to leave was very sad.
Okay, fine, he’s growing up, but Drew super-spontaneously driving to Portland seems a bit unrealistic (also, if your grandfather gives you a classic car, you could at LEAST give him a hug before you drive off).
I’m glad Sarah and Hank are going to try again.
It’s summer. Drew has no responsibilities. Why not drive to Portland?
I think it would be more unrealistic for him to stay home and trust that his newly kindled relationship with the sexually experimenting commitment-hesitant girlfriend will survive a summer apart.
He had no money for gas?
Zeek telling Drew that he had been building the Pontiac for him from the beginning slayed me. Maybe it’s because of the amazing symmetry to how much working on the car with him had meant to Victor. Maybe it’s because I lost my dad this year, long before he had a chance to build anything with or for my future children. I’ve rolled my eyes at all the ridiculous Drew-love-life plots this season, and the 180 with the girl was silly. But the thread of what we pass down the generations was moving enough to overcome the instrumental end Drew would use it for, to me. Long after he’s broken up with her, and after Zeek is gone, he will still have that car as a lasting symbol of his grandfather’s love.
So many other incredible moments in this episode made up for the imperfect elements of it for me. The heartbreak of Sydney losing it after the joyful day with her parents ended, Adam and Crosby becoming little boys again, one last time. And that beautiful shot of Zeek and Cammile dancing in the empty sunstreamed room of the home they raised their family in. Cheesy, sure. But just gorgeous.
I hadn’t even realized the new backyard family dinner scene was shot in Adam and Kristina’s backyard. I thought it was one last time at the family home. Either way, it was a simple and fitting close. Hopefully to the season. But if it’s the series, it would be hard to beat.
wasn’t the backyard dinner supposed to be their new house?
I definitely got the impression that they were moving the table from Zeek and Camille’s old house to their new house and recreating the feel of their outdoor dining area in their new backyard. Could be wrong but I’m not sure there was anything to support it being at Adam and Kristina’s…
I also got choked up when Zeke told Drew he built the car for him. I wasn’t a big fan of the Drew girl trouble storyline this season, but I like Drew as a character quite a bit. Sometimes he seems so detached from the rest of the family though … like he is an after thought. It seems like he probably feels that way a lot of the time too. Finding out that Zeke was thinking about him the whole time he was building the car was pretty special.
I thought it was at Zeek and Camille’s new house; my wife thought Adam and Kristina’s. She didn’t think Zeek and Camille’s new place had a big enough yard but I thought it did. Hmmm.
I thought this season was great. Probably my favorite season, very balanced (not perfect but very good all around) and the divorce storyline was heart wrenching and perfectly told.
I think at least 2 sentences should have been said to Haddie about, “How is school?’ It looked like she came home, went right to her room, and was just filler. I know it is assumed they asked her that, but a lot of money was spent on that school – and it shows school is a big deal, cause it is – since she’s been missing at school for so long – and does not make Haddie’s whole existence making her look more butch and more blond.
Even though Katims indicated in EW that he feels there will be more to tell of the Haddie story next season, it really only felt like Haddie was in this episode to appease all of us who have been rolling our eyes at the complete lack of anyone ever mentioning her name. I thought that storyline was given short shrift, but maybe we don’t need to see Adam and Kristina sitting up all night discussing it forward and backward. (Nice job by Tavi Gevinson, btw – I enjoyed her performance here and a lot in Enough Said.) I am 100% with everyone who hated how much time Drew’s boring love life got this season!!!
What thing I was alittle upset about was them getting rid of Sarah’s neighbor/ the doctor! I really liked that storyline
Stopped watching 2 years ago – it became so trite and I’m sorry – Sarah choose an old, worn out dude with issues over the ‘love of her life’ young, good looking guy who really loved her. If I wanted to see my neighbor’s life in detail, I would just open my curtains. I watch TV to be entertained. Stopped being entertaining long time ago. Many other things to watch.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we all could learn not to judge one another regardless of what some may see as flaws in our being? Life is so very short and we all in the end hopefully go to a place where everyone is considered a gift.