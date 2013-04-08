Season finale review: ‘Shameless’ – ‘Survival of the Fittest’

A review of last night’s “Shameless” season finale coming up just as soon as I write a letter to Santa wishing for your death…
“Shameless” is among Showtime’s most popular series, and was renewed for a fourth season only a few weeks after the third began airing. Like a lot of scripted cable successes, its return was inevitable, both to the audience who follows these things and to the people making the show.
That said, if I was a person who didn’t already know this, I would’ve assumed “Survival of the Fittest” was a series finale. It doesn’t provide closure to every character and story thread, but it sends a bunch of characters away from Chicago, it gives Frank a medical condition where he has to either stop drinking (and, therefore, stop being Frank) or die, apparently leaves Jimmy dead at the hands of Nando, and gives both Lip (with his MIT scholarship offer) and Fiona (with her office job and health benefits) access to middle-class lives that may finally drag the Gallagher clan off their perpetual financial edge. The images of Frank walking bare-assed through the frozen streets of Chicago, and Fiona smiling as she walks back into the house, had a sense of finality the show really hasn’t in its previous seasons.
Of course, the way that TV works, many of these things can be undone next season if the writers want them to be, some of them fairly easily. Ian, for instance, could have his identity and age discovered and get kicked out of the military as a result. Fiona could lose the job, Lip could decide he hates MIT (or not go in the first place), Frank could be the recipient of some experimental treatment that allows him to go on drinking, Jimmy could simply be Nando’s prisoner (or, like Frank in this season’s premiere, stranded in a foreign country with no easy way to get home), etc.
My understanding is that the British show went through a lot of character turnover, but mainly because the actors (like James McAvoy and Anne-Marie Duff) kept choosing to leave. It would be interesting to see a version of this show where Frank and the older brothers are gone, Fiona has achieved modest success and the focus shifts to Debbie, Carl and the ageless Liam. But I tend to doubt that’ll happen, if only because it’d cost the show many of its best actors and waste the presence of Emmy Rossum. There will be turmoil to come, I’m sure.
But whatever happens, “Survival of the Fittest” was a very “Shameless” kind of finale: extremely heartfelt in places (Frank being genuinely pleased when he realized why Carl was shaving his head), raucous and disgusting in others (Lip and Frank’s drunken, vomit-inducing afternoon) and just emotionally complicated throughout (Lip thanking Mandy, Mickey’s reaction to Ian’s news). And the Fiona/Frank scene at the hospital was as outstanding as you might expect, given the material and the presence of Rossum and William H. Macy.
Overall, this was the most consistent, and probably best, of the three American “Shameless” seasons so far, even if it feels like the season emotionally peaked back during the custody battle arc. It was certainly the best the writers have ever used Frank, whether as a malevolent dark force early on or in the genuinely hilarious gay marriage mini-arc. Here, he got to function as a kind of cautionary tale for what Lip can become if he doesn’t stop screwing around with his life (not that Lip seemed to mind the thought as they were getting hammered), and then as someone whom you can believe Carl, Debbie and even Fiona would miss when gone.
Assuming Showtime sticks to its usual scheduling pattern, we won’t be seeing new episodes til next January, which means it’ll be a while til we know how hard, if at all, the writing staff intends to press the reset button, or if we’re really heading for a kind of “Shameless 2.0.” But this was 12 weeks of outstanding television that just concluded.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was wonderful television, more subtle than Shameless usually is. There were some beautiful shots and great acting by everyone.
I confess I would love it if Frank died, I hope the writers have the guts to do that next season. I think it’d be a better show without all of his pointless scenes ranting about something and being as offensive as possible. I’m sure the show can still follow Ian and Lip wherever they are, the show has always jumped around.
I was so happy for Fiona getting a steady job and Lip getting into MIT. Emmy Rossum slayed in the scene with Frank at the hospital and the end scene saying bye to Jimmy.
I will miss this show so. It’s like none other and so satisfying and rich.
I have to disagree … completely. Frank is the foil against which everything in the show happens. Without Frank, the crazy hijinks that ensue … wouldn’t ensue very often. Besides … Frank can be funny … sometimes.
I thought it was a great finale, every scene had an emotion we could understand, even if nothing big was happening, because we’ve gotten to know these characters so well.
I watched it right before Mad Men, and I have to say, the Mad Men premiere couldn’t live up to the Shameless finale for me. I love Mad Men, but all the characters except Megan are so miserable even though they have everything, that it gets a little tiresome, while the characters on Shameless have so many reasons to be miserable yet they persevere and find joy in each other. Don Draper was so unlikable while Fiona is always someone I root for and admire. It’s funny that both shows ended with snow falling, I thought Shameless did it more beautifully. The shot of Fiona in the snow looking feeling proud of herself and deciding to get closure from Jimmy and continuing on her journey strong as ever was fantastic.
Agree. This season of Shameless had some of the most moving examples of unconditional love I’ve seen on scripted television. You may tune in for the outrageous, but stick around and you get floored by profound acts of selflessness and tenderness. Quite a trick.
The great screenwriter Waldo Salt once explained that “Midnight Cowboy” was not about some cowboy gigolo in New York, but the moment a selfish human being makes the incremental step in empathy to put his arm around the most miserable human being you can imagine (Ratso Rizzo). And so it is with this show that such acts are magnified in contrast to the boorish acts of a selfish oaf like Frank.
Totally agree with you. All the characters in Shameless engage in behavior that most people would agree is worse than what the people do in Mad Men (perhaps with the exception of Don’s adultery), but I like the characters in Shameless ten times more than any of the characters in Mad Men (with the exception of Peggy and Joan).
Great article. I didn’t think about it as I was watching it but you make perfect sense. It really was like a series finale. I wonder if it was because they were unsure they would get picked up and this was a back up plan… which is nice since a lot of shows just get cancelled and we dont get that closure. But yes, great finale and I hope next award season shameless starts getting recognized on the award circut. This is one of the best shows on tv and the acting on this show is phenomenal. Only bad part is now we will most likely have to wait 9 months for the show to return! Gonna be a long 9 months ;)
It was never in any danger, if i’m not mistaken it’s the second highest rated show on Showtime (after Dexter). I’m not sure how the Homeland ratings compared this season though, so it could be the third highest, but still up there.
I wish Lip had decided to go to Northwestern. I hate the idea of him blowing off college, which I strongly suspect he will do because I just can’t see the show following him in Boston for the next few seasons (or however long it lasts).
On one hand, I was happy that Ian got out of dodge but on the other, I hate how he did it because it means when he’s found out that he’ll be discharged and probably unable to reenlist. I don’t know much about the military but it doesn’t seem like they’d take him even after he turned 18 after pulling something like this.
Really great season losing this show for another year along with Justified leaves a big void. Especially when broadcast had such a horrible creative this TV season. Hopefully broadcast makes up for this upcoming fall season.
how about this: Frank is dead. did anybody acknowledge his presence as he left the hospital with his ass open to the elements? He stays as a ghost. a really shitty ghost who messes with everybody’s head in death as he did in life? And, Jimmy/steve gets the drop on Nando and motors off in the yacht to return some mysterious way. (did anybody see the hard, determined look on his face as he boarded? This guy isn’t just gonna lay down and die!
uhhh. I don’t think so. I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic though.
It wasn’t determination on Jimmy’s face, it was pure fear and fear of the unknown whether he was going to get out of it or be killed. I’d say the more likely outcome (if they want to bring Jimmy back) is that he is taken over to which ever country his “wife” is from and can’t get back. But years later he ends up coming back over and meeting up with Fiona again…
Count me as one who was surprised when a promo for Season 4 popped up when the show ended.
I thought the shots of Fiona in her new cubicle had a bit of a Vic Mackey air, especially when her supervisor enthusiastically noted that she had been there for 22 years.
I just can’t buy that Jimmy is dead. For one we haven’t seen it happen and this is a perfect cliffhanger. Two, we didn’t even see that his wife was detained and deported. The father very well could have been messing with Jimmy to gain more control over him. He could have just decided if JImmy is planning to go get a decent job, then fine, he doesn’t need to be around fiona anymore. If he wants to go back to medical school he and his wife have to move and he can’t speak to Fiona again. Who knows…… I just can’t buy that as Jimmy’s exit.
Im pretty sure Jimmy is dead even though I was hoping he somehow survived. When the guy in the suv(I cant remember his name) gave fiona the money and gave her the message i think it was pretty clear that jimmy died. He did that because he liked jimmy and knew what fiona meant to him so he wanted to give her a sense of closure. I wish they’d killed frank instead!
@SVETLANA You could take that as that he just assumed Jimmy was dead. After all, he led him to the boat but it’s a reasonable possibility that Beto stayed on shore and wasn’t witness to Jimmy’s ultimate fate. It did strongly suggest that he was dead but I’m just thinking of ways the writers could work around it. It’s a pretty depressing end for that relationship otherwise.
OMG Jimmy better be dead. I think he was, by far, the weakest thing about the show in a number of different ways (I won’t even count him being such an incredible wussy as one of those ways) – but first and foremost, that he made Fiona look like a moron – who by all other evidence is incredibly level-headed and sharp. I could just barely accept that she would even fall for boy-band in the first place, but that after finding out that he consistently lies to her about the most significant and basic facts and events in his life – she somehow believes he won’t continue doing that at every available opportunity – WHICH HE DOES. Enough already! They either have to ditch that loser of a character or give the Fiona character a Karen-like accident to explain her continued dementia.
I hope jimmy isn’t gone for good. He needs to come back without so much. Maybe as dr jimmy with a cpl calls or letters in the meantime
From the beginning I really didn’t want to like this show. I despised Frank. But I’m hooked. And now, instead of wishing Frank dead as I did all the seasons, I hope he stops drinking and becomes born again or something equally as unexpected and uncharacteristic. He could certainly continue to be something like a born again preacher and still be a bit of a con. Something I strongly resisted believing about Frank, in the beginning, I now deeply believe will be the source of his strength. That is his intelligence.
Quite possibly my favourite Shameless episode to date. Absolutely fantastic. I’m hoping for a happy ending for all the characters (Lip is successful in college, Fiona at work, Frank recovers and changes), but I am certain one (if not all) will not happen.
Great show though. I am hoping this is the last we see of Jimmy/Steve – much rather see Fiona with the cup boss guy.
IMHO, Jimmy/Steve and Tony Soprano are dead. Sorry.
And Emmy Rossum earned and Emmy.
There is no way Jimmy is dead. If you don’t see a character die onscreen, he’s not dead. This show keeps improving and is by far the best Showtime show. Emmy Rossum is outstanding as Fiona; she’s a truly wonderful actress.
I have to agree. It is clear that they intended to leave it ambiguous, and I don’t think Shameless is the type of show to just have a character disappear permanently. I think it is more likely he is gone for most of next season and then shows up out of the blue in the season 4 finale … or maybe in season 5. That seems like that would be consistent with Shameless’s style. On the other hand, maybe Justin Chatwin hasn’t committed to season 4 yet … so they are leaving their options open.
I don’t have the time to go back and watch again, but I could have sworn that all the phone calls Fiona made to Jimmy had his answering machine say “This is Jimmy, leave some words” except the one in the very last scene where it said “This is Steve, leave some words”. Meaning he’s going back to his old ways and thinks Fiona is too good for him, which was the message given to her from the guy.
It say’s “It’s Steve, leave some words” the whole time. You had me wondering so I went back and checked. I am pretty sure he is dead now, but yeah the writers left themselves an out.
Regardless, Jimmy’s phone was thrown into the water by the SUV guy.
Very good finale. Might have been my favorite episode of the season. And I got a little misty eyed at the end, which doesn’t happen too often with Shameless. It is unfortunate that we have to wait another 10 months (at least) to see these characters again. That is the downside of cable dramas. I would pick this show every day of the week over Mad Men (but I would probably say that about 10-15 shows currently on TV).
Anyone know the name of the song that played at the end of the show?
Ends of the World by Lord Huron on the album Lonesome Dreams.
Ends of the Earth, gah. No edit option!
Thankyou!! i was looking for the title of this song :)
I WANT JIMMY TO COME BACK!!! HE HAS TOO! ITS SO SAD WITHOUT HIM AND HONESTLY I LOVE HIS CHARACTER. AND THE CHEMISTRY THAT HIM AND FIONA HAVE! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE BRING JIMMY BACK!!!!
I agree. The show felt somewhat empty at the end without him. He’s a fantastic actor and character. The office dude is a complete bore. If that’s the direction they’re heading in, blek. But I trust the writers. Fantastic season. My favorite comedy. Every single actor is fabulous. They make me “care” about them. Vi and Kevin’s fiasco was hysterical this season. Carl, Debbie … both GREAT. I already miss this show. Nothing else like it on TV.
I just finished watching Shameless just then and I’ve got to say I’m less than pleased with how the season ended. It leaves too much open and not enough questions answered. It was a very emotional episode where everybody get’s their “Kiss in the ass” and sees if they don’t shape up sooner or later and start making some good life decisions then they will inevitably end up in more of a crap place then they already are. The only thing I would change about this last episode is the waiting period between this one and the ext season!
I definitely see a lot coming up on season 4. Lip decides to goto MIT. His full ride is based on government grants. This now loops into “Lip” being enlisted in the Army. This is Ian getting now being kicked out of the Army and Lip losing his grants. Fiona had a look of oh shit when her supervisor said she had been there for 22 years, like can I imagine this being my life. No. Frank is frank and will continue to drink and I would guess will end up dying in this season. Jimmy is going to be in some sort of torturous environment for his wife’s deportation. We still have the story of Karen to follow. There’s so much to come next season so sad it’s so far away.
They should really bring Jimmy back. It was the whole Fiona/Jimmy relationship that got most of us hooked to the show. They both do love each other…that is apparent…so it would be great to see them succeed as a couple.
This show is AMAZING!!!! I don’t want to see any of the original cast leave, but would like to see new ones entering the show.
i loved shameless so much ,however i would love it even more if jimmy didn’t die but came back. something to think about
I have loved this surreal soap-opera about the most extreme dysfunctional family in the history of all dysfunctional families since season one, but I have to agree with all season three was something special breaking family drama boundaries as well as the hearts of the viewers. I thought it was over I am truly looking forward to season four, to watch another 12 episodes of the clan that makes us all say, “hey my family is not so f@#ked up after all”…thanks