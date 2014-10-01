Season finale review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Jubilex’

“The Bridge” has wrapped up its second – and quite possibly final – season. I had some questions for Elwood Reid, and I have a few thoughts on the finale coming up just as soon as I offer you a caramel corn…
“You did it. Now what?” -Fausto
When I interviewed Reid a few weeks ago, he said that his initial impulse was to do an ending to the season that was “strange, poetic” and open-ended. FX execs, aware of what the ratings were – and perhaps even then recognizing the likelihood of cancellation – talked him into the compromise version we see in “Jubilex,” which provides closure on most of this season's stories without actually resolving anything.
Marco gets the drop on Fausto and Obregon and takes them into custody, but it's clear from the prosecutor's visit to the police station that the disposition of this case will be incredibly complicated, while Robles is a fugitive. The CIA sets up Alex Buckley as the fall guy for the whole smuggling operation, then murder him before he can speak in his own defense, but Frye and Adriana are committed to chasing the story wherever it leads. Sonya catches Eleanor – but in the process illegally uses a gun on Mexican soil to kill Eleanor's father, putting her own career in jeopardy in the process.
If “Jubilex” is really the end of the series (and I'm bracing myself for that to be the case), the only characters whose stories seem to end on a definitive and relatively upbeat note are Linder – who seemed like a goner for sure last week(*) – and Eva, who get to walk (or limp, in Linder's case, since he's somehow able to make it all the way from the hospital to the border crossing in his condition) away together.
(*) At first, I rolled my eyes at Hank's discover of Linder in the back of the trailer. But then I realized what a hassle it would be for the local authorities – many of them, like Robles, in bed with the cartel – if an American was found shot to death on Mexican soil, and that it would be simpler to dump the body somewhere in the desert outside El Paso. Plus, Linder is such a great character – albeit one with no real function in the story the show is telling at this point – that I'd rather he not be dead, whether or not the series is continuing.
I like the ambiguity that permeates so much of Reid's finale script, and John Dahl shoots the hell out of all those scenes in the desert, but especially the climax at the oak tree where Eleanor and her rabid dog of a father have it out once and for all. Eleanor has been such a compelling character, and the bits of her origin that we've learned gave that oak tree and the monstrous things that happened there an almost mythic quality, and the climax lived up to that – even if Eleanor should have tried securing her father's leash to the tree itself, especially given that his nails had grown long enough to function as weapons themselves.
And once Sonya arrives on the scene, we get a strong and satisfying emotional payoff to her conflict with Hank, as she declines to do to Eleanor what Hank did to Jim Dobbs. She has a more rigid moral code than Hank or Marco, and she also knows what it's like to be the loved one of a murder victim seeking answers – even if I can't imagine Kyle's parents and brother getting any peace from learning more about this damaged woman who murdered him – and so she puts the gun down, even knowing the professional consequences she could face. We don't know what will happen next for Sonya, or Eleanor – and we may never know, given the show's precarious status, but we got these two strange people on the screen together one more time, and we got Sonya and Hank helping each other out one more time, and then we got the gorgeous final shot ascending way up above the oak tree to show the larger border area and remind us how this one case is just a tiny part of a larger problem.
As Reid put it in that previous interview, “I think the show is much bigger than this.” Season 2 already felt much bigger than season 1, and I would love to see an even broader canvas for a hypothetical, if unlikely, third season.
What did everybody else think?
Fausto projectile vomiting on Obregon is probably one of the top sight gags of the year… or ever…
As much as I’ve loved The Bridge all season, that finale was just plain bad and quite obviously a compromised vision. I wish Reid had been given the freedom to end it the way he intended. It was very by-the-numbers (we need to wrap this up, check, need to wrap that up, check…repeat ad nauseam) and lacked any kind of logic (Hank backing off and letting reporters sniff around the murder scene of a CIA agent? Huh?), and, worse, lacked any kind of passion. In his interview with Alan, Reid comes off like a guy who has thrown in the towel, whose bosses were saying, “Hey, this needs to happen. Hey, people want this,” and Reid is throwing his hands up saying, “Yeah, I suppose you’re right” in an Eeyore voice. The primary emotion I felt watching this was apathy, but not just from myself…from everyone involved. The finale was oozing it. If this truly is the end of The Bridge, it’s a damn shame. The show doesn’t owe me anything, but it and Reid deserved so much better than this.
Agree. The Bridge has always alternated between a kind of bad show and a really good show, often within a single episode. But the finale was pretty much all bad. Maybe even badder than the sum of its parts.
So many scenes they didn’t earn. I was barely aware that Sonya might have a death wish for Eleanor, so I was confused—not tense—during the long pause while she decided whether to shoot.
I don’t think the writers really understood why people hated David Tate. Because CIA guy turned into David Tate all of the sudden in the finale. Over-the-top and obnoxious. At least this time, only half an episode got Tated, instead of half a season.
And the CIA plot, in its own way, turned out just as ridiculous as the serial killer plot. Sure, it’s sort of plausible. But it really has nothing to do with the real issues on the Mexican border, which I think a lot of us were hoping the series would address in the post-Tate era.
Instead we got Agent Tate and Eleanor. I was never as enamored of Eleanor’s origin story as Allan. Or her character. The writers use her mental illness as a way to justify patching her character together from the most bizarre attributes they could think of on a Friday morning: White Mennonite Mexican. Hallucinates demons. Has magic book. Keeps dad in cage. Crazy holds it all together.
On the other hand, I’m kind of sad that Sonya got less special as the series went on. While Seasons 1 was worse than 2 in most ways, Sonya was a much more exciting character then. It really looked for a while like they were going to write a lead character with something close to Autism. But she morphed into a pretty average personality, with trust issues and a couple mild tics.
Anyway. I’ll miss Hank and Daniel. And I would watch a spinoff where Marco, Fausto and Obregon wander around in the Mexican wilderness, alternating hostage roles and hiding from marines. I’d watch five or six seasons of that.
Linder’s beard gave him magical acting properties. I wish he’d kept it.
That last scene. Oh boy, what was that? It’s like Reid watched Rectify the night before they shot it. Then in post-processing he watched Battlestar Galactica.
Farewell, The Bridge. You had a lot of good inside you.
Of course Frank would let Adrianna & Frye examine the body and scene of the CIA officer. Why shouldn’t he? They like him and Sonya want the truth to get out. He was almost killed for all of this so where Sonya and Marco and Adriana’s girlfriend. Frank would want the CIA exposed for what it is doing.
@Big Truck:
The Mennonite connection isn’t just a convenient fabrication it is real:
Mennonite ties to Mexican drug cartels years in the making
Alliances formed after Alberta Mennonite farmers’ migration to Mexico several decades ago
By Meghan Grant, CBC News Posted: Apr 30, 2014 3:00 AM MT Last Updated: Apr 30, 2014 7:27 AM MT
Canadian and American authorities are concerned about Alberta Mennonites bringing Mexican cartel drugs into Canada.
Cocaine worth millions of dollars has crossed over the border and violence associated with the criminal activity is likely to ramp up, according to Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Jim Schrant in Colorado.
“Because of the lucrative nature of the drug trade, and to make sure that people pay on time and to make sure that people aren’t being double crossed, it’s a very violent enterprise,” he said.
Mexico to Alberta
Schrant is quick to point out most of the Mennonite community members are hard-working, law-abiding citizens — but, like in every group, he says there are a few bad seeds.
Cocaine is costly in Canada, and Schrant says its value increases with every border it crosses.
“At the end of the day, the drug business, as vile and poisonous as it is, is a business,” said Schrant. “And what they’re going to look at is the most successful business model that they can and when you have high demand for a product, in this case cocaine, the further you get away from source of origin, the higher the prices go up.”
Strong ties with Mexico
Members of Canada’s Mennonite communities began migrating to Mexico in the first few decades of the 1900s.
Several factors influenced the exodus: Canadian laws required children to attend school, keeping key farm hands out of the fields, and at the same time the Mexican government was trying to ramp up agricultural production in Mexico.
“They offered large land grants to farmers in North America,” said Schrant. “Some of the finest farmers in the world are [from] the Mennonite community, so around the turn of the century there was a large immigration from the U.S. and Canada into northern Mexico, particularly the state of Chihuahua.”
Juarez is in the Mexican state of Chihuahua.
And it’s happening here too.
[www.denverpost.com]
So no this isn’t some wild thing they made up. I call it an area never explored before. It’s just something we were not used to hearing about. After all did anybody realized this was going on? I didn’t know until I researched it to see if there really was a Mennonite connection to the Cartels. Sure enough…
And yes there have been controversies of major banks all over the world laundering Cartel money.
And I think comparing Alex Buckley to David Tate is more than a bit much. For one thing Buckley had plenty of help including his own assassin that turned on him in the end; and I didn’t find his characterization in the finale any different than the other times we saw him during the season. He always had that snarky full of himself personality.
Agree that Sonja became much more normal as the season progressed; especially happy for Linder and Eva. Did get feeling, like big truck, that they were checking off boxes in case there is no third season and it was somewhat disappointing after the expectations created by the previous four or five episodes.
Did find it a must see show for most of this season and would like to see it back.
RIP Bridge. This just wasn’t one of those compelling must see series. There are way too many of those on the air right now.
i really hope this show doesn’t get canceled. It’s unique in how it deals with Mexican/American border issues and I think it’s quite original in that aspect. Please FX, don’t cancel this show. The acting and the writing are superb.
This show hopefully will see another season.
It’s so superior to many of the net work shows, new and old I wonder what this fan base is thinking. Marco deserves recognition in the Emmys as well as Sonya. Franke Pontente is an actress that was so convincing as Eleanor.
I hope FX will renew this show.
Solid.
As a show I really grew to like that finale was terrible. The series hit a high point during the massacre at Red Ridge and then for whatever reason the wheels just completely fell off. The CIA plot made no sense. Linder going after Robles and getting shot in the alley, then ending up on the truck, WTF was that? I think the most annoying part of the finale was the closure with Fausto. After promising not to be taken alive he just walks off with Marco right into the police station after sitting politely in the car.
Then the last scene. Were we supposed to want Sonya to pull the trigger because I didn’t care.
All that said I would certainly watch a season 3 if there is one. There’s plenty to work with and we still have some fantastic characters left.
You my think that the writers want us for her to do that but I for one didn’t want Sonya to pull the trigger because she truly would’ve lost herself doing that.
The CIA plot is based on allegations of the CIA allowing drugs into the use so it could profit from the money so it can fund covert actions around the world. This allegation has been made since Vietnam when it supposedly got into bed with A Laotian army General named Vang Pao who was as much a Heroin trafficker as he was an anti Communist to help finance the war against the Communist in his country, but those claims are strongly disputed. The same with financing the Contras in the 1980s to over throw the Communist regime in Nicaragua. Whether all of this is true or not I don’t think so. I don’t think Washington is that good with holding a secret like that for to long even if it was, but the stories are there.
Oh the other hand I agree that Galvan went too peaceably. I was expecting either him or his henchman to try to reach up from the back seat and try to strangle Marco with their cuffed in the front hands using their arms as a garrote but it didn’t happen. Maybe the writers wanted to plant that idea in my head by having Marco carelessly cuff them in the front but then subverted it. I could chalk it up to big men like that are ultimately cowards and as he said he wanted to live-or maybe he is waiting to be busted out by his men since Marco is on essentially his home turf. Hope we get an answer next season if there is a next season.
As for Linder I agree with you there. I was sure he was a goner too, because I saw no reason to keep him alive, with the possible exception of getting information from him about the whereabouts of Eva. After that just put a bullet in his head. I don’t see a need to getting him across the boarder because he is an American, just dump him in the Mexican desert, dig a deep hole for him just like Linder did for Eva’s old boyfriend(?) or the assassin tried to do for Sonya before Marco turned it into his at least temporary grave.
One thing we didn’t get to see: How Ray is doing and how he took the news of Charlotte’s death . Bad of course but it would’ve been nice to check in on him.
We know Cesar is okay but I don’t think he will be able to show his face in El Paso again.
Another thing I was waiting for: What happened to that kid who ripped off Ray & Cesar taking Galvan’s drugs and got his friends killed including his girlfriend?
Hopefully there is a third season. Some networks have gave shows a second chance if there is enough critical support I think. “Halt and Catch Fire” was supposed to be dead but AMC gave it another chance despite its piss poor ratings. Hopefully FX will do the same with “The Bridge”.
The original “Bridge” between Denmark and Sweden is superior … Highly recommended.
I have never seen the original “The Bridge” but it would be something if it’s better than the American version if only because the American version shows the cultural differences between the US and Mexico, while by no means exactly the same I would guess that Denmark and Sweden are very close culturally, something like the United States and Canada, to put it crudely. I think if “The Bridge” was set on the Canadian-US border it wouldn’t have the edge. I think the edginess and the compare and contrast aspect is what make the American version set on the US-Mexican border superior on that basis alone, but if I can get a hand on the series I would gladly watch the Scandinavian version.
I was confused during that final scene because I hadn’t realized they were back in Mexico, and therefore it would be really bad if Sonya had to shoot anyone. When she was talking about being fired I was taken aback and started to wonder if she thought she would be a political casualty of any fallout from this CIA business.
Regarding Robles…why did the prosecutor tell him he was going to be charged, apparently well ahead of any actual charges/arrest being made? It gave him plenty of time to decide to ultimately flee, regardless of whether Marco showed up with Galvan or not. I was honestly surprised he was still there; either plot to kill another prosecutor (and more carefully than the last one) or run like hell.
I didn’t have a problem with Hank letting Frye & Adriana onto the crime scene since it fit what was going on; knowing that the CIA was going into “CYA” mode to avoid anything getting out, so he can’t really do anything…but Frye and Adriana could.
The finale did play a bit weird in trying to simultaneously tie things up while keeping things open for a S3. It didn’t feel like a bad ending, more a sad one. They know they have more story to tell (even if Linder & Eva aren’t involved), so there was no realistic way to wrap things up with a pretty bow. I suppose the execution could’ve gone better (I’m curious about Elwood Reid’s intended ending now), but I’m content with what we received. If anything, it felt like it needed an extra episode to breathe a bit, giving a full episode to some sort of epilogue instead of the last 15 minutes.
I will miss the show regardless. I’m not thrilled about something like Tyrant returning, especially if it comes at the expense of The Bridge, as Alan and others think. I’d rather have the show that has something to say (even if it scuffles to figure out how to say it at times) over a show that doesn’t appear to know how to, if it ever wanted to at all.
As a season finale it wasnt bad at all.
The problem is we don’t know if this is also a series finale and that makes things a bit weird.
I still think the show can become better, as long as the creator focus more to the essentials and treat the Sonya character better.
So, Alan do you know something we dont? Cause you seem pretty much sure that the Bridge will get cancelled.
What are the odds another network to pick it up?
I think Alan’s ‘hunch’ that The Bridge won’t renewed is based on the fact that FX hasn’t confirmed any plans to renew it yet. And in the meantime, FX has gone ahead and renewed other shows like Tyrant and Halt & Catch Fire (despite them being terrible shows) and there are only a set amount of spots open in FX’s schedule for original programming.
Halt and Catch Fire airs on AMC, not on FX. However, the reason that show got renewed in spite of suboptimal ratings (I can’t speak to its quality, as I never watched it) parallels the reason that might give The Bridge cause for hope – the need for original content in an increasingly fractured TV landscape.
Now FX isn’t even remotely in the same ballpark as AMC, which is a certifiable disaster area at this point outside of The Walking Dead (for ratings) and the soon-to-end Mad Men (for prestige). At this precise moment, FX currently has seven original dramas (eight if you count Fargo), three original comedies (excluding the 10/90 shows and the FXX shows, including the freshly-renewed and on-the-move You’re the Worst), and two new comedies ordered to series that will premiere in the next several months. However, Sons of Anarchy and Justified are both ending within the next calendar year, and outside of American Horror Story and possibly The Strain, none of their dramas qualify as ratings smashes. As far as I know, FX hasn’t ordered any new dramas to series to replace its departing shows. That’s not to say it needs to renew The Bridge or just rush something onto the air – FX is a stable and smart network, and they’ve got more than enough programming to survive. But I could see them deciding to pick The Bridge to keep the roster full, especially if they’re happy with it creatively (and it sounds like they are).
The chances of another network saving The Bridge are pretty remote. FX owns the show, so if they were determined to keep it alive, then they could do it themselves. The show’s ratings and buzz probably aren’t high enough to justify another network paying FX a substantial licensing fee. Then again, The Killing cheated death twice in that manner, so you never know.
It took me a while, but I really go into this show. Season 2 was Great, in a large part due to Eleanor. Could be an interesting Season 3. Let’s hope.
I thought the last scene would be Ray in Alaska “living the dream”.
Great entertaining show. I hope it’s renewed.
This show has grown so much. I will be so sad if it is canceled.
I thought that this finale was mostly of a piece with the second season – mostly solid, occasionally great, always intriguing, and yet somehow never quite convincing me that it had achieved its true form. Maybe that sense of unfulfilled potential resulted from the compromising that Elwood Reid had to do with FX executives, or maybe I’m simply not precisely attuned to The Bridge’s desired wavelength.
Don’t get me wrong – I definitely enjoyed the flair that this season’s focus on the weirder characters and aspects of life native to this particular border. As many critics and viewers have stated, Season 2 was definitely an improvement on Season 1. But I never reached the rapturous highs that some people swear that the show took them too this season. Then again, I never felt that Season 1 plummeted to the crippling and disastrous lows that some were bemoaning either. To me, The Bridge was and remains solid, entertaining crime fiction, bolstered by its unique setting and some very strong performances by a great cast. Season 2 was better because it told a better story, but I don’t subscribe to the theory that The Bridge was cured of all its worries simply removing the cancerous David Tate from the equation. This was, and remains, a messy show – one that likes operate and explore the ragged edges of convention. Now, I *like* shows that a great deal (Lost, Terriers, and Firefly are just a few that come to mind), so I wasn’t necessarily looking for a “clean” ending that tied up every loose end. But I was surprised when the camera started to pull away from Sonya, Marco, and Eleanor to give us an atmospheric view of the region and it became clear that this was the last scene. I found myself thinking “That’s it?” – not because I was unsatisfied, but because it felt like the show was ending its season mid-sentence. Whether it was another scene or another character beat, *something* was missing, even if I can’t quite put my finger on what it was.
Maybe I get that feeling simply because, as Reid suggests, this story and these characters do have more story to tell. I’m glad that I watched The Bridge, and I would like it to come back for another season. I won’t be absolutely heartbroken if it doesn’t – this isn’t a show that inspires that level of passion for me. But there’s a place for The Bridge in this TV landscape, and it will be disheartening if that place can’t be FX.
I really enjoyed this season. The finale felt like a wrap up, so I have feeling it’s not coming back.
I hope it does. I would like to see the “new” Sonya and Marco work on the lost girls of Juarez.
This series had such a promising premise, but it only sporadically delivered. I’m sorry about that. But if it’s cancelled, one can’t say the showrunners didn’t deserve it.
Excellent ending to Season 2, great story lines, superb character development, every actor is outstanding! Looking forward to and hoping for a Season 3!!!
After seeing The Bridge, is it possible that anyone can still have any positive opinion about the CIA. Fiction you say? I recommend the book “The Company” by the late Philip Agee.
The ending was a quandry. If they knew for sure, the series was ending, than they should have ended with all questions and issues resolved. On the other end if their is even a remote chance of Season 3, which I very much hope happens, the finale wasn’t so bad.
I am beyond tired of tv scenes where one cop tells another to wait for backup and then she does not wait and gets clobbered from behind.
One of the best crime drama series I have seen. Hope it returns for another season.
We are dumb founded that this incredibly written and acted drama has not earned a large audience . I hope Netflix grabs this like they did with the Killing. Can you believe the cap people watch?
I WANT IT BACK!!!! PRETTY SIMPLE! IT WAS ENTERTAINING AND COMPELLING….
Pretty simple…..It was compelling and entertaining.. I loved it!
I truly hope the series comes back. Maybe we should all send heroin to FX to get it back? ;)
I seem to be in the minority here, but I really thought that season 1 was far better. The premise surrounding the tensions between the two countries was very promising in my estimation. But this second season seemed disjointed and dragged on forever it seemed. This finale really wasn’t very believable and left me a bit dissatisfied. Eleanor was interesting as a character, but I really wanted to see more of the underlying plot about the lost girls of Juarez and the contrast of life on either side of the bridge, both of which would be very timely. I’m disappointed.
I enjoyed the finale…
But I could not buy how long it took for backup to reach Sonya.
And Fausto had more endings than “Lord of the Rings”
In Season One, I had an intense emotional connection with the show’s characters, as they were persuing a serial killer, and we were getting to know Marco, his family, the “girls of Juarez,” and Sonya. As the tension mounted, and the screws on Marco tightened, the show was an amazing ride. I remember when Sonya was in the house where Marco’s son was, and I kept yelling, “follow the sound of the water running!” It was a highly emotional climax, and the season, in my opinion, was a great one.
And then Season Two started, and I had a hard time even sitting still through the first episode. I felt no emotional connection to anyone, least of all the storyline. There were some compelling moments, but the whole season felt disjointed and impersonal. No real tension, and no real stakes for the viewers.
The best shows on television are the ones that feature people that you want to spend time with. Or people that are so fascinating you can’t wait to see what they do next. The Bridge had a bit of the latter in Sonya, but even Sonya felt “off” this year.
It was a very compelling show that went very wrong this year, and I pray that it is cancelled. If it’s not, I’m done watching anyway. The finale sucked big time, by the way. Even Eleanor turned into a snore; how sad is that?
With the understanding that this could very well have been the final episode of The Bridge, I can appreciate and understand how they took so many threads and tied them off in one rushed, packed episode. There was a lot going on here that could have been carried into a Season 3….which I sadly have to presume we will not get to have. I will miss the interactions of Marco and Sonja, it seemed by the end of S2 they were really firing on all 8 cylinders and willing and even wanting to be able to work as partners.
So, while I understand the way they wanted to clear the tables I did find it a bit distracting the way everything was rushed. Was it a great episode of the season? No, but still entertaining for me.
I will say, at least we had a final episode that the books could be closed on, unlike the fiasco of the way that A&E decided to cancel Longmire. Or how the Jesse Stone movie series wrapped on an open storyline. Or, even looking further back, how Las Vegas got canned. So many dangling story lines out there in the TV Universe.
Oh well.
I enjoyed Season 1 very much, but it took me a long time to get into Season 2. The massacre scene that opened the season really weighed on me; I know it is just TV but it struck me that there was just too much real and imagined violence in the world. Twice I thought about giving up on the show – I assume I am not the only one since viewership dropped off as the season progressed. But I stuck it out and I am glad I did. Still, I think Season 1 offered more intriguing stories and characters.
Steven Linder was a mystery in Season 1 – a possible subject, a man whose actions and motivations were initially suspicious. But in Season 2 I kept wondering why Thomas M. Wright chose to voice him as he did – surely an Australian actor can effect an American accent while moving his lips? (Also wondered when it would be revealed that buttoned up Linder, who abandoned his sister to their abusive father, was a former Mennonite and brother to Eleanor. )
Charlotte was likewise an interesting and complex character who was given short shrift this season, possibly because of her Sons of Anarchy role.
And Tim Cooper got sorta supportive of Sonia in Season 2 – what was with that?
But a rogue CIA agent is such a cliche; the idea that the government has an interest in keeping the drugs flowing to numb the nation is also such a cliche.
Also, Sonia’s affair with her sister’s killer’s brother and the scene where she had him play strangle her during sex were really hard to take. I am still not sure what it meant for the character given that the writers worked so hard to round out Sonia’s corners this season.
Still, I like the overall development of Sonia and Marcos’ relationship this year; they frequently had each other’s back through the season.
But Mexico sure seems like a corrupt shithole.
I wonder if that’s the impression the producers want to leave.
The Bridge has to say around for another season. It is fun to watch all these disfunctioal cheaters.
The end was tied up with a neat little bow but I love the show and really hope there is a new season next year. I have grown very fond of all the characters.
I like the show but it is certainly ragged. The characters are intriguing. I felt the tying up of threads in the last episode was way too cookie cutter as was Marco’s rescue of Sonya. I was somewhat convinced by above article about the ambiguity of the some of the “tying up”. I would watch and hope for another season.
I want a 3rd season. Please.
I liked most of the final two episodes and didn’t find it too neatly tied up. Only quibbles are I thought for sure Linder had to be dead for brazenly trying to exact individual emotional revenge on the evil machine (but I took his surprising survival as a sign the show might also live!) and the CIA guy absolutely shouldn’t have been dismissed so quickly. That pulled the veil too far down on a seemingly brilliant puppet master – made it seem like if he was that easy to kill that he never could have pulled off everything previously.
But I thought the Marco-Fausto-Sonia resolutions were spot-on and well done. If the final shot was the end of the series, the grandiosity of it was earned.
Please bring it back. Great story line. Great acting. Spellbound for 2 seasons. So much potential for the characters. A true gem in a sea of mindless drivel. Marco is great. Sonya genius. So real . Earthy. Gotta have more!.
The Bridge had potential to be a great show, but never quite got there. I wish it had. Lots of good moments that kept me interested, but no real great moments.
The show always had issues, and wasted time with non-essential plot lines, like, Sonya sleeping with the brother of her sister’s murderer? Yes I wrote that.
Season 2 had less low points(Tate), and less high points as well.
After finishing this season, I had to ask myself was that good?
Ted Levine waited 25 years to be the one holding the flashlight, bravely walking into the peril of darkness, alone, to confront evil. Special Agent Starling has nothing on Hank Wade.
I just accept what they write, because I’m interested in the characters. The acting is quite good. I am fond of Hank, in love with Marco, and Sonya…ditch that jacket girl, and get some color going. I guess if I wanted to technically tear it up, there might be a few issues…but like I said…I just accept the story for what it is, and how they present it…without criticizing. I am from Texas also, and Juarez, I believe, is a pretty seedy place…so that factor and their photograpy of it is interesting to me also. Hope they renew it…I will watch again.
they should get rid of sonia and make eleanor the main character – she is so messed up I can see season 3 as an opportunity to get rid of the crappy clunky start.
Eleanor should end up at the ranch where they “save” runaway women and take on a new mission. Since she is a fixer she should go about fixing things – sky’s the limit as to what a damaged person with an unvarnished view of what the world holds for those who cannot save themselves. Certainly with her season 2 intro how she goes about that leaves endless possibilities for us to speculate on and the writers to use as a springboard to make the show the next new thing – no more ordinary cop w/ a past goop.
I hope it comes back as third season. There are many who talk to me and love this show. Please please bring it back.
I thought it the best show on TV I just found out and I’m devastated