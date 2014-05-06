Season finale review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Danny and Mindy’

A quick review of tonight's “The Mindy Project” season finale coming up just as soon as I find out what your second email address is…
When “Mindy” returned to the schedule back in April, I was really pleased with the first two episodes, both of which dealt heavily with Mindy and Danny as a couple. I'd been agnostic on that pairing when it was just something the show was strongly hinting at, but in practice Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina were very funny as an opposites attract romantic duo, and in a way that didn't wind up rewriting or damaging either character. (As opposed to what unfortunately happened when Jess and Nick hooked up on “New Girl.”) Then, of course, the show quickly had Danny call it off before the relationship had even really started, only for them to finally get together for real at the end of “Danny and Mindy.”
And at this point, I think I'm much more excited about the prospect of them being together than I was at the many starts and stops along the way to making that happen – up to and including the events of this episode. I know that Kaling and company are only toying with the tropes that so many other romantic comedies (in movies and on television) have used before them, but even self-aware use of annoying clichés can be annoying, even if they're accompanied by a lot of pretty New York scenery evoking Harry and Sally, Alvy and Annie, etc.
This is a show with too many characters (both regular and recurring, and that'll be the case even after Zoe Jarman leaves following this episode) and too many things going on at once. Mindy and Danny give the show something to focus on, and we've gotten evidence this season that they're the rare sitcom male/female pairing to be more interesting/entertaining/funny when they're together than when they're in the will-they-or-won't-they stage. The best part of the finale (other than maybe the use of a Danny-revered Bruce Springsteen track for the familiar “running to declare your love” sequence) was the last couple of minutes with the two of them lying down on the Empire State Building observation deck, because it wasn't about contriving another obstacle for the sake of another obstacle, but dealing with the two of them as characters and how they interact with each other.
I've run hot and cold on this show, but I'm looking forward to seeing what it looks like now that the Boyfriend of the Week structure's being ditched in favor of this.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and season 2 as a whole?
I tried this show maybe 4-5 times this year and I just dont see what Kevin Reilly and you journos see in it. I tried, I am giving up for good.
It’s a show that basically does one thing well: the Mindy/Danny relationship. Kaling and Messina have good chemistry, and are easily the most fleshed out characters on the show. They’re good enough that I continue to watch the show, despite my reservations with nearly every other member of the cast, and how poorly they’re fed things to do.
Completely agree with Catherine. This has been an awful, shoddy show since the pilot, and no spin in the world can change that.
Alan: Please raise your standards for comedy to the level at which you have them for drama. I loved your book, but there’s a point where giving Mindy Kaling so much benefit of the doubt makes you look silly. Joe Adalian is a laughingstock for constantly praising this show; don’t let it happen to you.
Agreed. Their pairing has really focused the show, and I somehow mind some of the antics, especially with Morgan, quite a bit less. I doubt it’ll ever become a great show, but I find it absolutely enjoyable. Chris Messina and Mindy Kaling really work well together.
Tim Daly as a gruff cop was also very good.
I’m also liking her scenes with Peter, now they are practically BFFs, giving each other dating advice.
Definitely. Peter as a friend to Mindy is so much better than his hitting on women indiscriminately or being a gross frat bro. It makes him more three-dimensional.
I look forward to the Mindy Project every week.
I really could not care less about the Danny/Mindy relationship. I was hoping they were going to play they whole thing as a joke, but I guess I was wrong.
it’s a little ridiculous that they have only dated a few days and now they are back together and talking about how many kids they are going to have…
It would be ridiculous if they had just met. But they’ve known each other for years, so it’s almost as if they have been in a relationship for years. Plus it fits with the character of Mindy, since she’s pretty ridiculous in general.
I’ve been re watching the episodes and you can see the evolution of their friendship and Danny’s draw to her which led to him kissing her. Dating her. Getting scared. Goes back to her. I don’t think it’s random, it’s suppose to represent that this might go deeper than Mindy’s other “boyfriend of the week”
Some of the most talented comedy writers in the business work on this show, and I have faith that in the third season, they will finally develop the core characters and get rid of the dead wood that has riddled this show from the beginning.
And more Tracey Wigfield on camera, please!
Thanks, Mrs. Wigfield.
To me, The Mindy Project is about it’s unique and wildly enjoyable tone — whenever I watch I know it’s going to be fun, silly, pointedly intelligent in moments while also capturing moments of cultural zeitgeist seen through the skewed point-of-view of Mindy Lahiri.
The Danny-Mindy stuff has been much less painful than the whole New Girl romance torture, and they definitely have great chemistry. But when I think about The Mindy Project and why I like it, I think today’s opening scene really captured the enjoyability: It’s about all of these people who are together hanging out, people I actually want to hang out with too (in that fly-on-the-wall, I’m watching them on a TV sitcom way).
Is the show perfect? No. It’s uneven and sometimes the highjinks come at the cost of coherence and character development. And the constant issue with too many cast members and the revolving door of said cast members — not all of them fully served — is sort of a grind sometimes.
But this show, I enjoy. It’s not work (see New Girl this season, Hart of Dixie sometimes, Parenthood when it’s grasping). And the time of the showrunner, hey if they produce work that is as clever and fun as Mindy Kaling, sign me up!
Erika
p.s. Tim Daly, who I’ve loved since Diner, seems ageless, sexgod-like, and has been an absolute joy. I’ll be sad if he is no longer in the show. He’s a delight.
I couldn’t agree more with this post. Out of the several posts I’ve read so far, it’s refreshing to finally read a post by someone that gets MP.
I’m very much looking forward to the next season and beyond.
Thanks Ken.
Me too! Here’s hoping!
Erika
Like Ken, I completely agree with everything you wrote, particularly “…..the highjinks come at the cost of coherence and character development.” My favorite part of show (and the main reason why I watch) is Mindy. I feel Mindy hilarious in her unabashed superficialness and pop culture obsessiveness. She manages to make their qualities so entertaining. I feel everything that comes out of her mouth hilarious. I do agree that many of the supporting characters seem to be born out of a “threw it against the wall and see if it sticks” approach and it shows, but the Peter character seems to be finding some firm footing and Morgan has his moments but is better left in small doses.
I was never concerned about the amount of characters because the show does a good job of giving you small doses of everyone so you already know their personalities. If Morgan says something crazy or Betsy behaves way too loyal, it’s not surprising. It’s in their nature. I like now knowing how much we are going to see from the other characters. We are all forgetting that the show is about Mindy. It’s Mindy’s life and Mindy’s encounters. We never know when we get to know something more personal about Danny or any other character. But we do know their personalities and the type of stuff they say. The small doses of these quirky characters adds something special. From Morgan crazy ideas to Beverly’s drunken one liners to Betsy’s need to help everyone to Tamra not caring attitude to Peter being Peter. I love it. The last few episodes have really brought them closer together. I was unsure about Peter and Tamra when they first appeared but the writers have put them in a position where you think “oh they need to stay.” All I’m saying is, I love them all and I can’t see this show without them. oh and if Morgan leaves, I will too. ;) But what does get tired are Mindy’s boyfriends. Then again I get tired every time in a TV show where a new bf/gf show up and then leave after three episodes.
Love this show and loved this episode. It was great that, instead of deviating and making it a gooey traditional rom-com moment (as so many shows, even The Office, have done), Mindy Kaling stayed true to her hilarious roots. Sure, Danny could run to Mindy (and he HAD TO, after the way he made fun of Billy Crystal in the pilot), but he was going to get struck by a cab and just keep going, limping and bleeding. And she was going to have to run up 104 flights and end up on the floor. And they were just going to have to keep arguing, even as they declared their love. So perfect. I honestly have no idea why people are so fixated on the supporting cast. It’s about Mindy and Danny. Has been since day 1.
Always fun when the paid hacks from Fox, Universal, and Kaling’s publicist vomit up effusive praise on message boards.
You’re gonna have to try harder, guys. All your messages read like the same intern wrote them.
Nicole, love the show and love the pairing. Not every episode is as good as this one, but Mindy/ Danny together is magic. I sincerely hope Fox changes their mind when they review the improved ratings and the love from the fans and bring back a full season 3.
Don’t get the Mindy haters below. If you don’t like it don’t watch it. What are you trying to accomplish here. Why waste your time going on a message board for a show you dislike?
I LOVE this show. I don’t mind the amount of characters, I feel they all have a purpose and mesh well together on the show. At first I wasn’t sure about the Danny/Mindy thing. I was VERY happy about it when Danny kissed Mindy, but wasn’t sure it would work for the show. Now I’m ecstatic about it.. it’s working great and they’re my two favorite characters, my husband even watches this show with me (without complaining, he actually likes it). All in all, I think its a great show and am really looking forward to next season!
Is the plan for Mindy Kaling’s publicist to post 10,000 of these like-worded messages on the internet, print them out, show them to Kevin Reilly, and claim a “groundswell” of support for the show?
Good luck with that.
Gads, and I thought _my_ heart was charred and shriveled up with bitterness! Oy with the cynicism….
@Just Asking., I thought @Nicole’s post — and others here — ring true and genuine.
Plus — and more to the point — I seriously doubt that Kevin Reilly gives comments online like these much credence. Really? None of these network honchos is reading, watching, or listening to the smart words by Alan and Dan and others like them.
If they were, TV would be a heck of a lot better (see Enlisted, Surviving Jack, The Neighbors, etc.) and there wouldn’t be so many soul-crushingly awful shows (see Dads, Mixology, etc.).
Erika
LOVE the show and that finale was perfection! I have to watch it again and again and one more time so that I can play in my head and go to my happy place whenever I am sad or mad at the world. Thank you Mindy K you are a genius!
My husband and I love the Mindy Project. It’s funny, sexy and silly yet true to life. Leaves you with a happy feeling! Keep writing more please!
This show always makes me laugh, even when the “Rom” part of it isn’t working. But both elements worked for me last night.
I just started watching in January/February and really like it – no baggage from the first year I guess. I will definitely stick with it. I fancy myself a little Mindy-ish. In a good way.
I admit it has its flat spots, but I really look forward to watching Mindy each week. I love that she’s a female lead of her own sitcom, the character is not yet another blonde waitress type, she’s not a stick, she’s confident and oh so funny. Mindy’s pop culture obsession cracks me up and Danny’s ignorance of such matters is the perfect foil. Chris Messina as grumpy old man in a young man’s body is perfection in this role, but I know he will never receive any awards recognition for his efforts. Yes, Morgan’s antics can be silly and why the heck is Jeremy still there, but overall The Mindy Project makes me happy.
Aww, I like Jeremy! Those other wacky characters need a daddy like him :-D
After a not-great first part of the season, I think the show really improved in the 2nd part (maybe around the sexting episode with Cliff). If I could change one thing about the show is that I wish there were more female characters Mindy interacted with. I know none of her female friends from last season really worked out, but I would enjoy seeing a Mindy female friendship on the show.
But anyway, I do greatly enjoy the show and I’m glad it was renewed.
I have stuck with this show from the beginning. Season 1 I will admit was hard to watch, it was flakey and girly and just not that funny. Season 2 really started to come into itself. I know everyone is saying how there are too many cast members, but I think that keeps the show light and fun. Adam Pally and Ike Barinholtz have really saved season 2 with comedy, while Mindy and Chris Messina have a scorching hot chemistry that makes you think “What really happened after the director called ‘cut'”.
I used to be a huge fan of New Girl and now I don’t even care if I miss it because Mindy has surpassed it. (Although in the case of New Girl it can be said Damon Wayans Jr is saving it. The Rules of Engagement cast saving all sitcoms). I hope there will be a season 3 and I am really excited to see what they have in store.
*** Not the Rules of Engagement it is Happy Endings!
That episode should have been the series finale
I’m not really understanding all the hostility and acting like no one could like this show (For some reason, the comment in response to mine, implying that everyone who says they like the show is a Fox employee, doesn’t allow reply, so you’re getting the brunt of it). I understand that there are apparently people out there who think the Kardashians or Two and a Half Men are good TV. If there are message boards about those shows, I don’t even know because I wouldn’t waste my time commenting on a show I don’t like. So weird.
Agreed not sure why people are so hostile. I get that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but it really is a funny show. I’ve adored it this season. This is primarily because of Danny/Mindy who are so funny, sweet, endearing together. But I like a lot of the other characters too. I just rewatched the finale and it was pretty damn funny. I also don’t see why you’d seek out a message board on a show you don’t like. Bizarre. Anyway, I can’t wait for the next season.
I am so sorry that everyone that has read this review so far has not been able to get into the show. I have loved this show from the beginning! I can’t say that I have loved every episode, but I love All the characters, and I love following Mindy’s soap opera life style.
I mostly enjoy when she is in a relationship. I loved Josh, Casey(my personal favorite), Cliff, and Danny. My favorite two episodes were the ones following the show,s hiatus in April.
Please give this show a second look-It is truly funny!
It was my favorite episode of all time. You think one things happening and the BOOM! Danny is Andy…then they are hanging out all over NYC and BOOM! Mindy sees “Andy” on the train and the jig is up! Then Danny declares his love and she doesn’t believe him…*heart breaks* Then her friends tell/show her that Danny really is in love with her and you think she will get stood up AGAIN…then the elevator is broken! YAY! And in the end….they are there and in love and planning their future children! AHHHHH!
I loved it. Mindy’s at her best when writing rom-com, and with Mindy and Danny we’re able to be invested in a way we never could be with past boyfriends. I think she does an excellent job paying homage to the tropes while satirizing them too. The You’ve Got Mail scheme was called out for being creepy/dishonest. They made it to the top of the ESB, but ended up making out in the trash on the floor and wanted to be anywhere else. And I was really impressed that the breakup wasn’t just for drama’s sake, it came from a real place (Danny’s longstanding skittishness since his divorce), and resulted in some real character development for them both. Danny had to learn to open up to people. Mindy started standing up for herself instead of being a pushover. They’re still both very flawed interesting characters, and I can’t wait to see a whole season of them in a relationship with each other.
Love this show! What I don’t get is New Girl- just cant even get my face to break into a grin….
Shoddy writing, someone commented- I do hope that person can even write!!! I cant stand people who criticize but are not creative at all!
I know there were many rom-com tributes in this episode, but I thought it was interesting how the two dominant inspiration were both Hanks/Ryan films with “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” I’m sure that was by design.
There was a bit of “An Affair To Remember” as well, which is an influence on “Sleepless in Seattle”. I liked picking out all the rom-com references. My guess is I’ve watched at least as many as Mindy Kaling has, and it’s something that is rarely depicted in a way that doesn’t make a girl look totally pathetic so I like that Mindy makes it a funny and sweet thing (and okay, sometimes a little sad, but it’s not the dominant theme.)
Perfect season finale. Watched it twice and still laughed out loud. More Tim Daly, please! His character is priceless and has no shame. Sure, there are lots of secondary players which could use some development but they’re not the main reason we watch. It’s the Mindy-Danny dynamic we tune in for – the rest is gravy. Can we not dissect every bloody aspect of this show and just enjoy it for what it is? A bit of rom-com escapism that’s well-written and makes you feel good.
Surprised about all the haters. Several in my office (including me) think this is the best show on tv these days. I laugh out loud through the whole episode and think the writing/acting is fantastic. There are so many great lines, I usually watch it a 2nd time…and I try to watch less than 6 hours of TV a week. It delivers every week and I’m thrilled it was picked up again!
Well said. For those of us who have watched the show from the beginning, there is real growth. I do think that while it’s a comedy, it really shows a depth of honesty and acceptance of self that resonates with me.
I really like how imperfect the Mindy/Danny relationship is actually. I don’t know if they’ll stay together or if they’ll break up in the end as couples do, but it gives me hope that someone’s imperfect will be compatible with my imperfect one day.
I have been watching the show since this season started. The way they paired up Danny and Mindy Was phenomenal. I was mad when they decided to end it before it had started, but I loved the season finale… legit legit legit.. to me it was Perfect
I absolutely loved this episode. I realize a lot of show haters are male. I get that, my husband doesn’t get it (a but like how guys don’t get the Gilmore girls!). But as a 29 year old who grew up loving rom-com mindy just does it for me. Another reason I support MP is that I’m sick of Hollywood spitting up size 0 pretty blue eyed leads like that is what a lead should look like. Well, to me mindy is real, intelligent, dedicated, and funny. I watch it because she created and is producing the show! Have to respect that!
As much as I think Mindy and Danny have good chemistry, I’m really sad to see Tim Daly out of the picture now. It seems unlikely, but I hope they can find a way to keep him on the landscape. His little run on the Mindy Project this season was terrific.
That said, I do love Danny Castellano.
I love everything about this show and have been hooked since the first episode. Of course some episodes are beyter than others. But i like the fact that there arent 5 characters who date each other constantly. I used to love the new girl more but when jess and nick got together i got bored, unlike mindy and danny who keep me intrigued. I guess some people dont get the humore that is the mindy project