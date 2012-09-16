Season premiere review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Resolution’

“Boardwalk Empire” is back for its third season. I reviewed the first half of season 3 as a whole earlier in the week, and I have specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I go to the flea circus…
“Oh, but before you do, put a bullet in his fucking head.” -Nucky
Like the very first episode of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Resolution” takes place on New Year’s Eve. It’s a time on the calendar that, as the title suggestions, people make promises to themselves and others about what the new year will hold. More often than not, we are lying, to ourselves as much as others. We are not going to stick to that diet, not going to devote more time to charitable causes, not going to improve the six things about our lives that make us miserable. But it feels nice for a day or two to be able to pretend that we can.
In the case of the “Boardwalk Empire” ensemble at the start of season 3, the deception and self-deception are both so ingrained that the holiday is almost unnecessary. These are characters who are already putting on one front or another, just trying to get by.
We learn by the end of the episode(*) that Nucky and Margaret’s marriage is at the moment something for the public only, and that in private, Nucky still hates Margaret for giving away the land parcel (which the church used on the hospital), while she resents being married to this hoodlum. (At episode’s end, she runs out to the beach to watch a woman fly away in a manner that she can’t.) Nucky even has to pretend that he doesn’t know showgirl Billie Kent (played by Meg Chambers Steedle), when she’s been his mistress for a while and gets to put on a show for all of Nucky’s rich friends on New Year’s Eve.
(*) Though was anyone genuinely surprised by this? Given what both of them did in the season 2 finale, I assumed there was going to be some kind of estrangement, even if the two kept putting on a happy face for others.
Elsewhere in Atlantic City, Gillian is publicly (and knowing her, perhaps privately) in denial about Jimmy’s death, while she’s simultaneously convincing Tommy that she’s his mother. (Richard is too afraid of being cast out into the world – and away from his best friend’s son – to stop her from brainwashing the kid, but he at least takes some comfort from killing Manny, the man who murdered Angela.) In Chicago, Agent Van Alden is now using the George Muller alias full-time, selling irons (loved the slow-dissolve montage of Van Alden futilely going from house to house), and if he and Sigrid aren’t legally married, they’ve had a child together to go with the one that Lucy abandoned. And when Van Alden inadvertently walks into the middle of Al Capone’s attempt to kill rival Dean O’Bannion, O’Bannion cleverly pretends that the hulking ex-fed is muscle there to protect him from Capone.
Even Gyp Rosetti, our new antagonist, is pretending. He wears fancy suits and tries to move in Nucky’s fancy circles, but he’s really just a shaved ape who is painfully aware of how little he knows and quick to anger at any innocent comment that reveals the depths of his ignorance. Hence the murder of the poor good Samaritan who was just going to get some oil.
That murder, followed quickly by the scene where Nucky orders the death of one of the men who robbed the warehouse, suggests a more explicit move into gangster territory for both Nucky and the show, but the rest of “Resolutions” dips in and out of that. Nucky meets with Harry Daughtery and continues to deny that he’s fully embraced the criminal lifestyle. (He’s even wearing a shoulder holster now.) We spend a good deal of time with Margaret at the hospital, where she comes face to face with a poor, undereducated pregnant woman – who could have been Margaret herself a few years ago – as she bleeds in the lobby. And before Nucky goes downstairs to take care of business with Rothstein, Gyp, and the other wiseguys, we first have to bask in the obscene wealth of Nucky and all his friends, who wind up clawing over more gold when Eddie rolls out the treasure chest. The distance between the haves and have-nots is very, very clear.
“Resolutions” is a very assured premiere. Though I have some issues with how the show deploys the huge supporting cast in later episodes, this one makes good use of nearly the whole ensemble (other than the absent Eli and Chalky, who get their turn next week), establishes what the conflicts are, etc.
I’m curious, though, how everyone feels about the first episode of the post-Jimmy era of the show. A lot of people (myself included) were concerned with how the show would feel without Michael Pitt limping around and pulling out his trench knife. In this one, I didn’t feel his absence too terribly (in part because the Gillian/Richard part of the hour was so focused on discussing him), but your mileage may vary.
What did everybody else think?
This show has the unique genius of killing off its most interesting characters.
Post a comment…
isn’t that HBO does brilliantly anyway?!
Glad to have this show back. Didn’t miss Jimmy too much, I thought the show did a good job closing that particular chapter.
Also was shocked by Manny’s murder. Richard did it to avenge Angela yes, but does he know who killed Jimmy?
I’m not sure he knows for sure about Manny’s complicity in Jimmy’s death. But he was in the room when Jimmy took the call from Nucky saying that he had Manny for him, and offered to take care of it for Jimmy. In any case, he knows Nucky killed him, but might not know who actually pulled the trigger.
I think he was actually avenging Angela, not Jimmy. But your question still applies: How would Harrow know that Manny was the one who killed Angela and her lover? (Maybe the show connected the dots; it’s been almost a year since the show was last on and my memory is a little hazy about some of the finer plot points).
Mickey Doyle told Capone, etc. in the next-to-last episode of season 2 that Manny offed Jimmy’s wife (when they thought Jimmy was laying low after killing them). If Mickey knew, then it’s not a big leap that Richard would know or have heard something.
I feel like Richard knew that Jimmy was going to go almost as much as Jimmy did. When Jimmy got the call about Manny, he didn’t take a gun or let Richard come with him. Jimmy was on a path of destruction that almost seemed with purpose, and Richard knew this and stayed behind to let his friend die how he should have: a bullet in the brain.
I guess Richard isn’t going to avenge Jimmy’s death because he was a soldier and soldiers die in a war. Jimmy tried to kill Nucky, so he wasn’t completely innocent like Angela. Also: maybe Richard killed Manny becuase William Forsythe has another job, The Mob Doctor -show.
Liked the episode. Liked the pacing.
For some reason only realized Manny Horvitz was gonna get got when his wife gave him a hat. Considering the actor was cast in a new Fox show – THE mob doctor – I should have seen that coming. They even went to the trouble of giving him two scenes with a previously unseen wife to signal it. Yet, I still was not sure where it was going until she gave him a lovely gift and he called himself a lucky man. Only then did I nearly face palm and go, “Oh, Richard will kill him. Right.”
Gilian’s slow approach to Richard was a masterwork in that strange manipulation method of hers, never quite explicit, but always just blunt enough that everyone understands what they have to do. Her delusions of grandeur over being a madam – can’t wait for her to start hating on the women who appear younger and better looking than her – should provide some cringe worthy sub-plots.
My main, really only, problem with the show is not the absence of Jimmy, it’s that Al Capone, Arnold Rothstein, Lucky Luciano, and George Remus are all more compelling characters than Nucky Thompson, because… well, how many people heard of Nucky Thompson character before this show? There’s a reason we remember Al Capone. There’s a reason only history majors remember Thompson. Each time the show cuts away to NYC or Chicago, I find myself carrying more.
“There’s a reason only history majors remember Thompson.” Nucky Thompson is fictional, and only loosely based on the real Nucky Johnson.
Poor Manya, getting offed on the gentile new years and Jewish new years at the same time.
Like this!
YES! I thought the same thing.
I still missed Jimmy. It’s just so revolting everytime I see his mother, Gilliam on the screen. She’s sickening. Please make her go away very soon. I wonder why Jimmy left everything to his mother and not Richard. Maybe he did leave Richard everything but he’s just afriad of Gilliam to take charge. I think once she hurts the boy, Richard will take her out as well. He’s now my favorite character and the main one that I empathize with. If it wasnt for Richard Harrow and Chalky White, I wouldn’t be tuning in to see Season 3. I think Richard’s our only link to Jimmy so a lot of fans have invested in him even more this season. The way things are now, the producers/writers HAVE TO keep Richard around or they will definitely lose viewers. I feel a little sorry for Margaret but she knew what she was signing up for. I believe if she had to chose all over again, she would make the same choices. Security is very important to a widowed mother. As for Nucky, can’t stand him. If he was taken out tomorrow, I wouldn’t feel a thing. Also, forgot that I also LOVE Chalky White, he along with Richard, have become the entire show to me. Margaret and Nucky are just boring, uninteresting, predictable, pretending. Their scenes are slow and laborous as if the characters dislike each other even in real life. I’m almost certain Nucky knows about her affair with the Irish guy but is just waiting for the right moment when he doesn’t need either of them.
I thought he left it all to his son and Gillian was the caretaker or w/e?
Also, did anyone else notice the look on Manya’s face when he saw the gun. It was a sigh of recognition, relief, and expectancy. He was morose the entire episode, treated his wife well. He was acting like a man on borrowed time. He knew he would pay for Jimmy and Angela’s death.
I found the show very disconnected from the previous seasons. Richard talking about Tommy’s mother drawing. Seeing Tommy draw, and avenging Angela was probably the only part I really liked in the show. The emotional connection of the characters is what I really loved about Boardwalk. This episode lacked that aspect with the main characters. Plus, without Chalky White, Michael Kenneth Williams, I feel GYPPED!
So happy that the show is back, if for no other reason than for more Richard Harrow, who IMO is the Omar Little of Boardwalk Empire. Honestly, I was fine with Jimmy getting killed, but I’d be insanely pissed if they did the same thing to Richard this season. Considering it looks like he’ll eventually be going after Nucky, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
I hate comparing everything to the Wire, but I thought Jimmy and Richard were more like Chris Partlow and Snoop at the end of their run. They were like death if you saw either pair coming toward you.
Jimmy who?
I actually didn’t miss Jimmy at all this episode, since the story and the rest of the characters were so compelling. I especially liked any scene involving Gyp Rosetti, right from his killing of the good samaritan. Man, he’s going to be a great heavy this season…reminds me of how fun it was to watch Richie Aprile when he returned from prison on the Sopranos. A complete psychopath and loose cannon.
Great start to the season.
Good comparison with Richie! I also really enjoyed Gyp – I don’t think there is a character I loathe on BE other than Gillian, so it’s nice to have a “bad guy” who you can root against instead of root for.
When Nucky was lecturing/questioning Mickey Doyle about who was at fault in the warehouse robbery — the warehouse owner or the thief — and Mickey’s slow-witted answers, I couldn’t help thinking about My Cousin Vinny cross-examining the witness to the convenience store murder. “And what are those big, green leafy things in the picture?” “Ummm….trees?”
Kinda bleh. Nobody in this episode seemed very interesting to me except maybe Al Capone. Eliminating Jimmy leaves a big hole in the show and I don’t see anyone stepping in to fill it.
And Gyp Rosetti? Seriously? I know you and Dan talked about he was being played big and broad, but the man is practically a cartoon. I half expected him to pull out a big gun and say, “This is an 88 Magnum. It shoots through schools.”
I’m definitely not liking the Nucky/Margaret dynamic. I mean, yeah, it was expected given what she did last year by giving away his land to the church, but I see it getting old real fast.
I’ll keep on watching, but Sundays are going to get pretty crowded soon. I doubt that Boardwalk Empire may have to wait until Tuesday for its slot in the DVR rotation.
I think you should stop watching right away…immediately. More importantly, stop commenting!
You lousy cork-soaker. You have violated my farging rights.
Ha! You’re funny!!
This show still remains a tedious bore. Remember when HBO used to air compelling dramas?
You too!
Remember when people used have attention spans? This show has been terrific since the first episode.
I totally missed that the baby Sigrid was holding was too young to be Lucy’s child. I’d like to see more of Sigrid’s character-what is her motivation for putting up with this situation?
It wasn’t just the age – Van Alden referred to the “boy” sleeping through the night. The baby that Lucy had was a girl.
Of course the killer thing is that in real life, Nucky lived to the ripe old age of 85 and died in 1968. Only the good die young.
I wish Television shows would introduce their new characters towards the end of the previous seasons because that way the first episode never has to introduce. Notice how Breaking Bad has had much stronger debuts the past two years. The Sopranos introduced all the time, Nobody or Nothing should ever come out of nowhere. I read that they were casting for a Bud Matheson (James Cagney like) but I guess they went for Bobby Cannavale instead. If anyone else knows proper history then they would know that that party was supposed to be Remus’s. Remus was the one giving out gold, not Nucky.
So is the new liquor arrangement between Nucky & Rothstein connected to Rothstein keeping Nucky’s mistress? Is it just a sign of how closely they are working, or is Rothstein getting his booze wholesale thanks to whatever living arrangement Nucky has set up for the singer with him? Could Nucky be getting too beholden to Rothstein in his efforts to distance himself from the overtly criminal aspects of his business?
Also, does anyone think that Nucky & co might get credit for Warren G Harding’s death, like with John Paul I in Godfather 3? I have a feeling it might come down to that, or else the death coming at a really convenient time to give Nucky another narrow escape from corruption charges.
Wait, what? President Harding dies? Spoiler alert, please!
:)
You make me happy!
Was Gyp giving the dog to Margaret a way of setting up a connection to Nucky for the murder of the good samaritan?
hmmm..interesting thought
Nah, BE is better than that. There isn’t going to be a Nucky/murder charge subplot every season. It was just another sign that Gyp is an ass and pushes Nucky’s buttons.
Manny’s killing didn’t shock me too much, mainly because William Forsythe has a full time gig on this new “Mob Doctor” show.
Enjoyed the premier. I was a bit fooled though, thinking Nucky took Margaret’s land grab pretty well considering the hospital and all. Had that rug yanked out pretty quickly by the end though, which seemed more in line with his character.
Yoo hoo. Anyone there? Van Alden has had a child – a son – with Abigail’s caretaker. He enters asking about him then inquires about Abigail’s cold. Van Alden’s storyline is far more interesting and surprising than any other character. The rest of the episode? To use another poster’s word: tedious. And I’ll add, predictable. Van Alden (and brilliant Michael Shannon) are the sole reason to keep watching. zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Really? I could not care less about Van Alden — something about him just leaves me cold and bored. I miss Jimmy and mainly watch for Richard and Chalky (and I suppose because it’s a habit by now).
while i do find his arc looking good in later episodes, this was all set-up in regards to Alden; a shitty, low paying job selling irons, then having a favour owed by one of the cities liquor suppliers? I honestly can’t even tell where he’s going to end up, either (if it’s cool to steal phrases from other shows) “break bad” and start working with the other side or dive headfirst into the crazed lunatic everyone who watches knows he is.
I didn’t miss Jimmy, but Gyp better get real interesting real quick. I can’t believe that after the meeting in the basement that Nucky wouldn’t have decided that he had to go and had him quickly disposed of.
Also, the sequence of Van Alden selling irons to the row houses looked like an homage to King Vidor’s “The Crowd,” which Scorsese admires a great deal.
If you ever watched The Sopranos, you know that a pain in the ass like Gyp can still be a good earner and thus worth keeping around even if he’s a huge headache most of the time.
I really enjoyed this premiere. It introduced us to things in a way that was very clear and made perfect sense from the last time we saw all these characters. I loved how they waited until the very end to show us the true nature of the Nucky/Margaret relationship. It was predictable and logical, like Alan said, but the way it was revealed still gave it some sizzle. Everything with Van Alden was brilliantly done, too. Was anyone else ready for him to shoot that sales manager in the foot and run out the building?
Also, how awesome was Nucky’s face when he watched the party guests dive into the treasure chest? It reminded me of last season when he looked so disgusted at the political allies he hosted while they enjoyed what A.C. had to offer. Anyone have a thought on why he seems to look his nose down at the very materialistic, debauched environement he’s worked so hard to create?
Here are some questions I have going forward:
Does Richard’s vegeance stop with Manny, or was he just the first in a series? I guess that comes down to whether or not he’s solely focused on Angela or if he wants to take out everyone who was involved in Jimmy’s assassination, too.
Along with that, how will Gillian stay relevant now that there’s no Commodore or Jimmy? I love the character and would hate to see her go, but it seems like they’ll have to reach to keep her interesting as the gangster world moves on with out her. Maybe she gets involved with Lucky again?
Have we seen the last of the young, principled doctor and Margaret in scenes together? Something tell me we haven’t.
Will Van Alden turn mob enforcer, using his previous work experience to help the flower shop owner expand in Chicago? Or will he just go vigilante against them all? Has to be one or the other.
All good thoughts and questions. Very thoughtful.
I found Nucky’s reaction to the avarice of the AC folks to be curious, too. It’s not as though he actually thinks of himself as “a philanthropist”, with his shoulder harness and direct questioning of the guy who stole from Mickey. If anything, it would have been more consistent for him to form a little cartoony smile when he saw the result of what he created. I thought his reaction seemed a little off, too.
yes- is Van Alden working on his own? Is/was he still getting money on the side like before or is he struggling for work? Selling irons (lol-like Ralph Kramden tried in the Honeymooners), why did he move to be close to Capone otherwise? Yes appears he may be offered to work for OBannion, but he keeps talking of God.
Yes, seems to be more between Margaret and Doctor. Nucky with Rothstein- not sure if only for appearances.
Nucky and mistress not surprising.
Surprised Manny got it.
Gillian continues to be creepy, will she try to sleep with her grandson when he’s older?
Nucky looks with disgust on the avarice of others, but that’s really what he is- grabbing all he can at the expense of others.
Gyp is a brute, will be interesting if he ever has a showdown with Capone, van Alden or whoever
I think Gillian’s arc will mostly revolve around her brothel. No doubt some of the politicos and/or gansters will frequent the joint and one of them will probably sleep with and/or fall in love with Gillian, leading to complications with Nucky.
Richard the key here as he’s the wild card. He knows Nucky’s business, is favored nation with Gillian, and can shoot like a mafa. If he and Chalky get together… look out.
How did Richard shoot Manny’s driver in the head with no one inside hearing it? The quiet scenes with the champagne and the hat would allow anyone to hear a murder at the curb.
He honked the car horn when he did it.
I still think the gun blast would’ve been heard since the care wasn’t that far away from the house.
I don’t think a car horn can cover the sound of a gunshot, so I re-watched the episode after heyswansong’s comment. The horn toot was so quiet and vague in the background, I can’t buy it as an explanation, nope. I wonder if there were silencers for guns in 1923?
Just curious. Does anyone know how many episodes Eddie appeared in before this one? It can’t have been all 24, can it?
Which Eddie? Nucky’s guy, Eddie Kessler… most of them, but not all 24, no (imdb is ‘mistaken’). Or the comic, Eddie Cantor? Imdb says 4 (plus now this one), and that does kinda feel right…
Post a comment…
Post a comment…Yep, Nucky’s Eddie. Would guess that after Jimmy, Nucky and Margaret, he is the most prominent of the other members of the starring cast, although that’s in terms of epi sodes not minutes
Florist: Nice poker face!
Mueller: It’s my only face.
I didn’t feel Michael Pitt’s absence at all. I’m sorry to say this, but he wasn’t the heart and soul of the series. At least not to me. And Jimmy Darmody WAS NOT the series’ most interesting character to me.
Loved this premiere, sort of a second pilot for the new order of things. I’m actually optimistic for Van Alden’s storyline.
Anbody think it was the “It means queen.” remark that put Rosetti over the edge?
Loved the dog passimg from one person to another. It reminded me of that ring that kept changing hands on the “Wire”.
I was sorry to see Manny go. Funny, considering that I wanted him dead last year. At least we got to see a rare moment of triumph for Richard. If Manny had to go, I’m glad it was him exacting justice for Angela.
It’s weird to see mobsters working at store counters. Horvitz had his butcher shop, this Irishman has a florist shop. I always thought the attraction of a criminal career was not having a tedious workaday life.
This show has got to have the most toxic sexism on television. Even some chump waiter doesn’t think twice mocking women in front of his female boss.
I do beleive it was the Regina comment, seeing as how Rosetti juuust told the man he was from Sicily, and there he goes telling him that Regina ( an italian word) means queen.. that was a bit too much for Gyp i think..
And we’re back!
Had some trouble figuring out who the new dude was. Love Richard and the gratuitous HBO BOOBS. I like the downstairs table where the gangsters sat, that’s such a cool room & table. And was a great scene, as was the flower shop. Mueller . . . Mueller . . .
Little spoiley there, Alan!
– MBG
Still chuckling over Sniper Richard winning all of those toys for Tommy at the carnival.
Nucky may be more than half a gangster now, but he’s not a very good one. Getting rid of Jimmy and not immediately hunting down Richard is REALLY stupid. Did Nuck think that Jimmy’s most loyal trigger man would just slink away after whacking Mr. Darmody?
I’m wondering if everyone knows that Nucky killed Jimmy, or do they think Jimmy got killed going after Manny? I would think it was important to Nucky that people know he killed Jimmy himself. Perhaps Nucky can’t imagine the kind of loyalty Richard felt to Jimmy? Or, he’s deceived himself that he’s too protected for Richard to be a threat.
Last season Richard told Capone that he wouldn’t kill Nucky, presumably because he was in his house and got to know Margaret and the kids. Perhaps he is still set against harming Nucky no matter what. He knows Nucky had good reason to kill Jimmy, even Jimmy knew Nucky was going to kill him and didn’t bother to fight back. Manny killed Angela, it was different.
I agree with Sully. I think Richard is pretty true to his word and would only kill Nucky if he knew for a fact that Nucky pulled the trigger on Jimmy. Otherwise, just as Jimmy understood last season, Richard understands that Jimmy “had to go.” They both seemed resigned to that fate last season after Jimmy got the call from Nucky.
Still a good looking show and there is a bunch I like about it (enough to watch). But more pointless than ever. Really feels like it goes from scene to scene like how a 7 year old tells a story. “And then… and then … and then…” Very little in the way of arching themes or tension.
But I’m sure I’ll keep watching, if only for those moments when the story comes together for good nuggets. Both seasons 1 and 2 got better as they went along.
Really? I think the hard breaks are intentionally. I love all the symbolism and meaningfully shots. Not to mention the cinematography is breathtaking!
I’m a little lost here, perhaps I wasn’t pay as close attention as I should have. But how is the great deal Rothstein got from Nucky related to Nucky’s mistress? What does Rothstein have to do with the woman? I saw it mentioned in the comments a couple of times. Someone help me out here, please.
The connection with rothstein and nucky’s mistress is that rothstein said she was a tenant of his. While she’s performing her act is when rothstein reveals this I believe
Sure, but I don’t necessarily see this as any reason to expect that Rothstein helped hook them up. The girl is in showbiz, so not surprising she lives in NYC and happened to cross paths with Rothstein. The more interesting angle, for me, will be if we find out later she slept with or is also sleeping with Rothstein.
I think Nucky gave Rothstein the “good deal” on the booze simply b/c Rothstein is the next most powerful man in the crew.
Great premiere! Felt very Sopranoesque from writer-creator Winter.
Jeez someone put a bullet in Mrs Thompson’s head already.
Gyp Rosseti is going to die in the finale. This show kills all the fictional characters (or those not loosely based on real life ones) who are against Nucky: the DeLessio brothers in season 1, Jimmy in season 2. Poor Gyp has no shot. (And glady so because he is bordering on cartoon character level bad guy in the premiere).
Also hoping that Van Alden is this season’s Lucy (I forget her name but Nucky’s squeeze in season 1). He’s got to get written out sooner or later, his arc has been disappointing as a whole since the start. I feel Michael Shannon’s pain being caught in such a terribly written role. Hope he goes out guns blazing against Capone.
Who else is rooting against Nucky at this point? He has zero redeeming values. Even Tony Soprano didnt make a full heel turn until the final seasons. Jimmy was the show to me.
I would’ve agreed with you RE: Van Alden if this was still season 2, but the time shift to season 3 made me change my mind. You have a guy who had a well (enough) paying job as a prohibition agent and a wife, and who know lives in a crap apartment with 2 kids working as a door to door salesman. all that plus the fact he’s owed a favour by one of the bigger suppliers in Chicago? Most of the other characters look to be going to linear paths, doing what they’ve always done, while I actually can’t pinpoint what Van Alden will be doing. He could continue on the righteous path that god would want him to, or go over to the violent side he was fighting against for so long. it’s one of the more exciting developments in the show i can’t wait to see.
tl;dr i respectfully disagree
I quite like where they are taking the Van Alden character this season. Most seem to think he’ll start working for/with the florist, but I think he will end up going back to the FBI with info on the Chicago gangs/mob. Either than, or some other law enforcement in Chicago using his fake name. That would be his “righteous” path.
I can’t see him going back to the FBI. They are not going to forget the murder charges. Some other agency using a fake name is possible, but I would think it would be too big a risk for him.
I think Jimmy’s absence will be noticed more over the course of the season rather than in just one individual episode. Jimmy provided a necessary contrast to Nucky; a younger, less successful/powerful character who could sustain a season long arc and fulfill a more sympathetic role. Very similar to Christopher Moltisanti on the Sopranos. It’ll be interesting to see if they “promote” anybody to try and fill his void or not.
Rosetti already belongs on the list of “awful characters on good shows.”. He should just wear a “Bad Guy” jersey. He’s not “volatile” if he’s ALWAYS fighting.
This show has no subtext or point of view, ham-handed feminism imagery aside. I’m not saying boo-earns.
“He should just wear a “Bad Guy” jersey. He’s not “volatile” if he’s ALWAYS fighting.”.
Absolutely. Couldn’t agree more. He’s such a caricature. It’s like the writers watched a cheesy made-for-TV mafia movie and based Rosetti on the antagonist.
it’s these exact reasons why i can see him getting shot in the face by midseason. absolutely no depth to this guy. i’ll be glad when the irishman puts a bomb in his stupid racist mouth.
It’s 1 episode – and basically two scenes. How about we let the character play out a bit? I agree he was a bit cartoonish, but BE has done superbly with characters thus far, so I’m not writing this one off just yet.
Not so sure they’ve earned blanket immunity against charges of caricature. Nelson has become entertaining in his fall, but that character was utterly ridiculous for a long, long time.
Many other characters have been inconsistently portrayed – without the legwork necessary to establish why they’re inconsistent. Luciano simply does whatever the plot requires him to do in any given episode. Same with brother Eli Thompson. Jimmy’s mom has been all over the place. And don’t get me started about Paz de la Huerta’s character. When half the characters on your show can be described as “well, they’re just crazy,” you have a characterization problem.
I try to live with all this, and enjoy the show for what it is. But basically, I’m just watching acting, costumes, set direction, and cinematography at this point.
I can’t wait to see how Richard kills Jimmy’s mom..She’s next on his list is my guess
Reply to comment…
Oops…
Why would Richard kill her? He has no idea what depths of depravity she unleashed on Jimmy. She hasn’t been very nice to him, and she was very nasty in the aftermath of Angela’s death, but she hasn’t done anything worthy of death as far as Richard knows. Yet…
Found the premiere very underwhelming. However, that’s not overly surprising as the show is underwhelming in general. Mediocre but given the credit of a ‘great-show’ because of the pedigree of talent involved. I find the show painfully boring, and near unwatchable when they attempt to stay in the time period. The performer actor guy who fed booze to a pregnant paz de lamuerta is awful and his accent makes the guy with the neck brace seem artful. Also yes I get it little people were used as entertainment and demeanment, how wacky the 20’s are. Also Pitt was infinitley better than Nucky,
I understand why Richard would kill Forsythe’s character but was it ever alluded to before the actual event. Is Harrow operating as a free agent killer or was it sanctioned by Nucky. Maybe I wasn’t paying as close attention as I do when I watch Breaking B, or Mad Men. You know, good shows.
I wouldn’t call him a free agent killer. Rather, he was just avenging Angela’s death after an episode where he spent a lot of time thinking about her. Once Gillian essentially told him “stop bringing up Angela or you are out,” I think he decided to do something in her memory.
Another mention of Richard Harrow’s sister, hoping she makes an appearance this season.
I loved every moment of this episode and Gyp Rosetti has to be hands down my favorite new character. He is outright gangster and he is going to cause so much trouble for Nucky. Gillian trying to erase angela is just downright creepy…I mean she creeped me out when she slept with Jimmy…is she going to do that with Tommy…somethings off with her , Nucky has completely changed and like the saying goes you can’t be half a gangster. I thought when he said “untie him but before you do put a F**ckin bullet in his head” was epic! – [tiny.cc]
I think I am in love with Meg Chambers Steedle. That is all.
It’s a trip for me because my grandfather, who I lived with as a kid till college was in this world. His best friend was is here: [www.spartacus.schoolnet.co.uk] and he too was mentioned in this article. As a kid I had no idea. It wasn’t until after he died that most of this was revealed to me..But I can say this, even though he was a great grandfather to me and i loved him very much and that was his old life. Once I asked him if he ever killed anyone and he said only if they deserved it…but in the case of GYP while many here think its a cartoon like I can tell you it is very real. The slightest thing would set him off.
yikes I posted to soon! I need an editor!
[www.spartacus.schoolnet.co.uk]
I like that they’re keeping Richard Harrow around. At the end of last season, I was hoping that Al Capone would swear vengeance against Nucky for Jimmy’s death, but it looks like he’s got his own problems in Chicago, so Richard could do well to take up that mantle instead.
Nucky’s treasure chest stunt was probably the DUMBEST thing he could’ve done. Every one of his gangster peers were eyeing that chest with an envious look, even Rothstein. Then when he cuts off their booze sales, well, it’s not hard to imagine those other organizations deciding Nucky has it TOO good and to come after him, beginning with Gyp. And if Nucky loses his political connections, he’ll really be in trouble.
I didn’t miss Jimmy.
Remember, no comments that relate in any way to the original book! There will be a separate thread for book-related discussions.
I admit I was feeling pretty bored for the first half of the episode, but something clicked for me when Gyp Rosetti arrived at Nucky’s party. There’s something to be said when a roomful of some of the coldest, scariest guys in the show (Rothstein, Luciano, Remus, Owen) are all on edge as Gyp starts to lose it.
Jimmy was the soul of the show in the first 2 seasons, but now that he’s gone, I feel like there are enough interesting returning and new characters to fill the void. While a very different kind of character, I feel like Owen is a good replacement. There’s something charming about him and how ready he is to do his job. A lot of characters in this show brood or are quick to explode; this guy seems like he’s in on some joke at all times. Any time Arnold Rothstein, Lucky Luciano, or Al Capone is on screen, the show gets more entertaining. You just know something’s going to happen.
The biggest surprise for me was how invested I was in Van Alden, er, Mueller’s scenes. He started out as a very cartoonish character in season 1. Season 2 you got a glimpse at a more human character, with his involvement with Lucy and the baby. I found his door to door scenes both amusing and sad. I had a smile on my face when he entered the flower shop where Capone was confronting the new gangster and just went along with playing the muscle. It will be interesting to see the ex-federal agent getting involved with the world of gangsters. Will he take the job offer and go full on gangster or will he use this as a way of redeeming himself by putting himself in a position to take down a major criminal?
As much as I don’t like Michael Pitt as an actor I still feel that the way Jimmy died was a) stupid, and b) didn’t ring true for his character.
As such, it is quite hard for me to really get into this season – I’m hoping for lots of Richard and Chalky to sustain my interest.