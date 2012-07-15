Season premiere review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Live Free or Die’

“Breaking Bad” is back to start the first half of its fifth and final season. I reviewed the early episodes back on Tuesday (and then posted an interview with Aaron Paul and a two-part interview with Bryan Cranston) and I have specific, spoiler-filled thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I foresee an outcome that involves Miller Time…
“We’re done when I say we’re done.” -Walt
“Breaking Bad” has made an art of the unsettling season-opening scene – Walt taping his confession in the pilot, the charred teddy bear floating in the pool in season 2, the Cousins crawling to the shrine in season 3, Gale seemingly alive and well in season 4 – so it’s not a surprise that we should open season 5 in such disorienting territory.
We’re at another Denny’s in Albuquerque, sure, but a lot of time has passed(*), Walt looks very different, is using a fake name and claiming to be from New Hampshire.
(*) The series began with Walt’s 50th birthday (where he was served veggie bacon, not the real stuff that he orders at Denny’s). A little under a year had passed between the pilot and the end of the fourth season, and Walt makes a 52 out of bacon before telling the waitress it’s his birthday. So his need for a machine gun presumably comes more than a year after the other events in this episode.
He looks much more tired than he has for quite some time, is taking medicine again (has the cancer returned?), and is feeling paranoid enough that even as he talks to the waitress, his attention is largely on who’s coming through that door – making Jim Beaver’s entrance feel very much like the arrival of Members Only Guy in the final scene of “The Sopranos.” And he needs his gun-dealing pal there because things in his life have become so dire that he needs a machine gun to solve whatever the current problem is.
“Breaking Bad,” ladies and gentlemen!
No messing around here! We will now spend these next eight episodes (and possibly well into the final batch airing next summer) wondering exactly how Walt is going to get from here to there, making us unable to entirely enjoy even the triumphs, because we know this low, frightening point is on the horizon.
But then “Live Free Or Die” does a very interesting thing following that prologue: rather than trying to build on the insanity of Walt and Tio Salamanca blowing Gus’s face off, it’s a relatively normal (emphasis on “relatively”) installment of the series. It has the same kind of structure we saw so often in the first few seasons: Walt and Jesse are presented with a seemingly impossible problem, and they have to find a way to solve it.
So even though Gus has been killed and Jesse has been brought back into the fold, there’s still the matter of the security camera footage to deal with. I’m not entirely sure why Gus would have kept recordings of what went on in the superlab in a computer (even a heavily-encrypted one) he kept in his legitimate place of business, but it’s been established that he did this, which creates another trap for Walt to escape, this time with some reluctant help from Mike, the return of the scrapyard manager who disposed of the RV back in season 3’s “Sunset,” and one of Jesse’s occasional moments of intuitive genius. (I loved how his “Yeah, bitch! Magnets!” so evoked his similar cries of “Yeah, science!” from season 1, and also how Walt is so used to assuming all of Jesse’s suggestions are dumb that he tuned him out at first, even though I imagine many of us were also thinking about magnets even before he suggested it.) It’s a vintage “Breaking Bad” caper, executed splendidly by a creative team that has spent years perfecting the art.
And that return to a more traditional episode structure works perfectly on a few levels. First, trying to return at the frenzied level of “End Times” and “Face Off” would have been a terrible idea. Few shows becomes more tiring more quickly than ones that try to do nothing but top their own outrageousness.
And second, we needed to see such a familiar kind of story, because the man at the center of it has become so different from the one who was always scrambling with Jesse to clean up the latest mess. This is Walter White in the flush of victory. He has outsmarted, out-fought and at times simply out-willed all who threatened him. This is a Walter White who has come – with plenty of justification – to believe his own press. Gone is the school teacher who can never quite believe that he’s doing these things, and who maybe dreams of a way out. In his place is someone who is enjoying every bit of this, up to and including the iron grip he has on everyone in his inner circle.
It doesn’t matter that Skyler admits to being terrified of him, that Saul clearly is as well, that Mike is only working with them out of a shared circumstance, and that Walt and Jesse’s rekindled partnership is born out of both a huge lie and the near-murder of a little boy. If anything, there are times (particularly in Saul’s office) where that seems to be part of the enjoyment for Walt. He needs people to be afraid of, and dependent on, the great and terrible Heisenberg.
And because Walt is now just so damn cocky – he sounds like a Bond villain when he tells Mike “Because I said so?” in the getaway car – everything is as disconcerting as it is entertaining. Walt has always had a monstrous ego, but it’s been contained in the past by circumstance. At the moment, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Gus is dead, and the DEA is on the trail of his whole operation. There’s no competition left, as far as Walt can see. They say that when Alexander saw the breadth of his domain, he wept, for he had no more worlds to conquer. When Walter White sees the same, he revels in it.
But we know that Walt isn’t going to stay unchallenged for long. This show doesn’t work that way, and that prologue shows us a Walt who’s no longer king of the mountain, but needing to do something crazy simply to survive. And in the shorter term, we know that the magnet caper inadvertently tipped the cops to some Cayman bank accounts Gus had hidden behind his photo of himself and Max, and this will no doubt lead to unexpected complications for all involved.
It’s a relief to have this great, great show back on the air, but it’s nerve-wracking, too. Because even when things are going well for Walt, they’re going very, very badly, you know?
Some other thoughts:
* Anna Gunn is outstanding throughout this one, as Skyler is more afraid of her husband than ever (and also more tied to him). The look on her face as Walt whispers “I forgive you” made me shudder. And she’s even better in that chilling scene in Ted Beneke’s hospital room, where Ted has lost everything and yet is still so terrified of what Skyler’s associates can do to him that he pledges his silence to her. Skyler is horrified by what’s happened to Ted, and filled with self-loathing for her role in making it happen, but she has to play this part, dammit, and she does it, even as she hates herself all the more for doing it.
* Loved the look of the scene where Hank explores the charred wreckage of the superlab. The protective suit, the use of lights, and the various camera angles chosen by director Michael Slovis evoked the early scenes from “Alien” where they find the spaceship.
* Jonathan Banks always brings the right note of paternal disappointment in Mike’s dealing with Jesse, here as he realizes Jesse has somehow been sucked back into Walt’s web. The way he says, “Ah, Jesse” is filled with as much affection as it is frustration.
* The scene at Saul’s office also belatedly explains what Vince Gilligan told me at the end of last season about Huell lifting the ricin cigarette when he frisked Jesse, but doesn’t get into how Walt got the poison to Brock. I wonder if that’s something the show will ever bother to explain, or if it’s a rare instance of them not showing us all the steps of something.
* Speaking of “Sopranos” echoes in the opening scene, New Hampshire is also where Vito ran away for a while, remember?
What did everybody else think?
The gus is gay theory gained some traction with this episode I think with the framed photo. Maybe it’s just me. Guess it doesn’t matter but it’s just another layer to a great character and I think it’s cool that they didn’t feel the need to spell it out like most shows would.
I thought that was a photo of Gus with his brother.
That was gus with his ‘hermano’. The bank routing number underneath was the more interesting/relevant point.
How is this still a “theory?” In the flashback, Salamanca insinuates it, the way Gus carries himself, his supposed family that has never shown up, the fact that he was hellbent on revenge over a friend – he was clearly a lover. Not that it matters but it does inform the character and the writers have made it clear if you are paying attention.
My husband lost all doubt when Gus neatly folded the hand towel in the bathroom and placed it under his knees before he vomitted iin the toilet! Hahaha!
Theory? I think it was heavily implied to say the very least.
I really liked the Gustavo Fring character and watched his (what turned out to be) final scene from many probably as I was almost entirely certain that Walter White was behind the poisoning and was manipulating Jesse Pinkman, etc. Not that Gus wasn’t a detestable human being overall, but Walt’s actions had placed him in the same general arena for me.
I don’t really think it makes to much of a difference to be honest. Whether it’s true or not we probably will not know for sure (unless Gustavo’s supposed family is introduced like he mentioned back in Season 3) but whether he is or isn’t (and was instead just incredibly close with Max) doesn’t seem really important.
So glad they decided not to kill Ted. That would’ve been too simple of a way to get rid of him. Walter White is unstoppable…there is no one that can stop him aside from Jesse but I think the writers know it will be too predictable in the typical “student finally beats the teacher” angle so right now, I think Walt comes out on top in this series. Although Jesse being the one to come up with the magnets angle continues to show his evolution as well.
I might have preferred it if Ted had died (I thought he had, actually). The tragedy of him dying in such a stupid way while other people were trying to save him from his own stupidity was pretty poetic. That said, him being alive adds more potential wrinkles to the plot, so I don’t blame them for keeping him around.
The shape Ted is in, he might of wished he was dead. It’s amazing the fear he has when Skylar visits!
I actually think that keeping Ted alive was the “simple” way to handle it. This way he just tells people it was an accident (to protect his family from the ruthless Skyler White!) and non one is the wiser. If he had died, then suddenly you have a guy dying on the same day he sent a $600,000+ check to the IRS…then you’ve got more feds, more investigations…much, much messier.
I’m glad they went this route. Of all the problems that could ultimately catch up with Walt, it would be pretty unsatisfying for the Ted situation to be the thing that brought him down.
I’m willing to bet that before these 8 episodes are up Walt either kills Ted himself or has someone do it for him. I wouldn’t think Walt would risk letting Ted live knowing what he does.
I liked that they dealt with it in a rather messy fashion, in terms of consequences. The payoff with Skylar was amazing. Anna Gunn did a great job of first expressing horror that she was indirectly responsible for what happened to Ted, yet seemed so cold with her response when he said he would never tell anybody. She did not comfort him, she did not soften, she merely said “Good.” That was pretty chilling. It is also one loose end for Walt since, even though he said he would never tell, it is still somebody who has a lot of information and a lot of time that will be spent recovering from a terrible injury. He will have a lot of time to think on that. There are also the ripples that effect Saul. This seems like something vile for Saul, both what happened to Ted and poisoning Brock. It seemed to take Saul to the breaking point where he was done with the relationship, only to have Walt firmly tell him that they would only be done under Walt’s terms. I thought it set off a nice sequence of events.
-Cheers
I agree with DRM… Walt will kill Ted (though I’m not sure when). Ted wouldn’t be shown alive if they didn’t plan to do something more with him — consider him Checkov’s Spinal Patient. So far we’ve seen Walt kill for practical reasons, but Ted’s death will be used to show Walt killing to satisfy his own ego — although it will be mostly cloaked to Walt himself as an act of “cleaning up loose ends and liabilities”.
Two moments tied together convince me of this: a) Skyler’s “Ted won’t say anything”, which of course is an unacceptably sandy foundation for the security of Walt’s future safety; and Walt’s comments about having ensured that the truck was completely untraceable, that he’d ensured there was no paperwork on it or the magnet that could possibly lead back. You can’t put those two things so close together — “I’ve absolutely ensured that we’re safe re. the truck” and “Ted promises to be quiet” — without creating obvious tension.
Maybe the last piece was the way Walt phrased things with Saul — “You gave the money to the man who slept with my wife?” — which tells us that this remains an indignity in Walt’s own mind, and not one that he’s going to endure if he has any choice. And in his new role as HeisenWalt, he doesn’t have to put up with ANYthing
He’ll look at the Ted situation, conclude it’s a liability, but he’ll also take pleasure in dealing with the man who slept with is wife. Why will he be justified in killing Ted despite Ted’s promises to keep quiet? “Because I say so.”
But Ted had to have been dead! There were oranges in that scene!
i wonder if he had the johnny cakes when he picked up the car and the id.
Probably Johnny Cakes and sausage.
Maybe Gus’ Cayman Island account was a trust for his secret lover, Johnny Cakes. Walt finds out, thinks Johnny is a threat and goes to NH to take him out.
Passing through New Jersey, Walt encounters a chatty old Italian gentleman sunning himself outside a Caldwell, NJ Los Pollos Hermanos franchise. The white haired man goes on a tirade about how everything went to sh*t a few years back.
One day some fancy *mulignan* shows up and tries to buy his boss’ pork store. They all laugh in his face. Next day, his boss is found face down in his capicolla. The day after, the heads of ALL FIVE New York families are poisoned dead at a wedding.
Suddenly the whole east coast drug market was cornered, and no one knew what the hell had happened.
Later, after killing Johnny Cakes, Walt finds a gym bag. Inside he finds an olive skin-colored Mission Impossible style mask, black pompadoured wig and…a meticulously folded Member’s Only jacket.
I might be in the minority but I’m actually okay if they don’t decide to show how Walt poisoned Brock. I think it would be implausible and/or disappointing. Good first ep, by the way. Will be interesting to see where Gus’ paper trail goes.
That was the problem many people had with it last year. Too implausible. Especially now that we know it wasn’t Saul who brought the berries to Brock. Somehow, Walt managed to feed berries to the boy without his mom seeing and without Brock knowing who he was at all.
Doesn’t Saul bring them money every month and he brings treats for the kid?
The show went to great pains to let us know that Walt was off doing something for nearly a whole day. It was only because we never saw the steps in his plan that poisoning Brock might have felt implausible. But to me, giving Walter White 10-14 hours off screen to hatch a plan doesn’t equal “Walt couldn’t have somehow managed to get a boy to eat berries.”
Walt poisoned Brock at school. Saul’s assistant is shredding his school schedule when Walt breaks into Saul’s office in last year’s finale.
The confirmation of Saul and Huell’s involvement was enough for now. Any more explanation would have come off as contrived exposition:
“No, Saul, I was the one who went to the school from 2-3pm disguised and a cafeteria lady and….”
Any more explanation can wait until Jesse finds out and confront’s Walt.
I’ve been thinking that we didn’t need to know how the Brock poisoning occurred — the show doesn’t go into the finest detail about everything, and for the plot exposition all we need to know is that Walt did it, and why he did it (since it shows his further descent into Scarfacedness).
But someone here pointed out that, since the kid survived, someone at some point is bound to ask where he got the berries. Even if Walt didn’t do it personally, if Brock suggests that he got them from someone then Jessie knows that it was a deliberate poisoning.
Walt is the only person in the world who knows that he’s responsible for Jane’s death, so the only way Jessie finds out is for him to blurt it out.
But Walt’s ability to keep Jessie from figuring out that he poisoned Brock depends upon Brock’s memory as well as on the willingness of Saul and Huell (and possibly Francesca) to stay quiet.
I have a feeling this all may be a moot point because Brock’s mother (Angela?) might not want to have anything more to do with Jesse and therefor Jesse will not find out about Walt’s nefarious deed.
“Nigga, is you videotaping a criminal fuckin’ conspiracy?” – Stringer Bell to Gus Fring in the fictional character afterlife.
Fantastic. +1
Absolutely. Phenomanal.
Extremely well played.
Tasty. +1
Truly excellent.
Ha. Yeah, I still am having trouble believing that Gustavo was really taping all of that. Mike Ehrmentraut seemed to imply that this was the case but, wow, I always kind of figured the cameras were more of a live feed with the intention of intimidating Walt somewhat when Gus himself wasn’t looking in.
Taken from Grantland’s summary of this epi, but I still enjoyed.
Ick, is Grantland still around? How much equity does that Bill Simmons guy have built up?
This Stringer Bell comment posted Sunday night right after the episode was over. Grantland review posted Monday morning. Me thinks it was the other way around Al. Nice try though. Everybody knows to read Alan before anyone else.
Actually, Alan had exactly this comment in his review of the third episode of season 4 (Open House). Check it out.
We don’t know that Gus was taping, only that Walt suspected he was, which is enough.
Gus was too busy to sit and watch all day. He may have taped, then erased every day after reviewing each cooking session. Even so, if Walt is anything like me, he doesn’t believe that erased and trashed things actually really go away. They’re still in there. I just know it.
Glad to have a a return to formula (no chemistry pun intended). Solid episode, I’ve really really come to enjoy Aaron Paul’s work, and even the sprinkles of him here are fantastic.
As soon as things in the evidence room started getting smashed up, you knew that something new would be uncovered. No way they pull that caper off without them “getting boned.” Great review, thanks Alan.
They would have uncovered it later when they would have taken the picture apart examing it.
Just a small bump.
I was expecting a quick glimpse of the bear or some other plane crash artifact. The crash was only a few months back in show chronology and both the plane crash and a drug lord like Gus would be investigated by federal agencies, so I don’t think a shared storage facility is implausible.
That said, my guess is this idea came up in the writer’s room and got vetoed as too cute. If so, it would confirm another reason why I love this show.
Huell, the laptop wasn’t with the Feds; Mike tells Walt it is with the “APD, Northwest Area Command on 2nd”. The people in the evidence room scenes are wearing APD uniforms and the manifest on the evidence bags also says “APD”.
Hank and the DEA were at the lab, but I’m pretty sure the police are the ones who collected the evidence from Gus’s office.
Hanks was at Gus’s office when they bagged and tagged the laptop.
Since the evidence was in the hands of the APD, it’s possible that when the DEA came calling for the laptop, they would have ignored the picture. Since APD would never be doing any more investigation and the DA would not be prosecuting a dead Gus Fring, the evidence in the picture would have remained undiscovered. It’s not a guarantee that the DEA would have ignored the picture but it’s possible.
So the news reports Walt Jr. was watching aired the night of the explosion. At that point, how did anyone know enough to report that Gus was a drug lord? Just because he blew up in a room with a known cartel guy? To everyone but Hank, Gus was known as a pillar of the community at the time of his death. The circumstances were definitely suspicious, but given what was known it seems a stretch for the news to be reporting that this upstanding citizen was a drug dealer. Who knows, maybe he was just performing community service.
Given that they didn’t even examine Gus’ laptop, what evidence did the cops or DEA have in the hours after his death to report Gus was a drug lord?
Doorman, no one reported it. Walt Jr. says that no one knows yet, but Hank was talking about it while they were on lockdown, and once it was actually reported, Hank would be a hero.
At this point, what else can Hank do? He’s gone from detestable to pitiful. After all the right steps he’s gone through to catch Gus, et. all…shouldn’t we be rooting for him to have his “I won” moment?
Interesting that Walt Jr thinks Hank had his “I won” moment and reveled in it to Walt. How that must have stung Walt’s huge ego!
When has Hank been either detestable or pitiful?
I think he just had it. He was right about Gus, and everyone knows it.
Speaking of JR. no breakfast for him this week?
Teegray, Hank was certainly detestable when he beat up Jesse mercilessly. He also seemed to enjoy humiliating suspects he lines up in the street. I don’t happen to like abusive police (DEA) officers.
He had good motivation for losing control on Jesse. It was a severe decision, but I daresay it didn’t make him detestable at all. I think you just have some sort of issue with Hank.
It seems many people now-a-days think it’s funny when cops man-handle suspects and make humiliating jokes about them as they’re lined up kneeling in the road (Hank, in an early episode). And no there is no good reason for Hank to nearly beat Jesse to death.
I’ve thought for a long time that at the end of the first half of this season, someone in Walt’s family or his entire family will be killed, and he will spend the second half of this season trying to hunt down the killers. Though it’s way too early to call, the prologue would provide ammo for that.
7.62 NATO rounds, to be exact
Tracer rounds to be more exact… which would lead me to believe hes shooting at helicopters in the dark… Could be an oversight, but these guys seem smart, I think they showed tracer rounds for a reason
I think he is going to shoot a propane tank from 200 meters out in the middle of the night and watch the attached building go boom.
I would love to see that, but tracer rounds dont blow stuff up. Propane tanks may explode from bullets, but its because of the pressure. Tracer rounds dont blow s#!t up
Really, I have read tracer round can ignite certain flammable substances from a distance. I assumed propane would be one of those.
Not sure what you have read Adam, but tracer rounds exist purely to be able to track/’trace’ rounds in the night, so you can re-adjust aiming.Its not fool-proof, but mythbusters did an episode about this. Tracers into tanks of gas did nothing.
I read it on wikipedia that they can ignite certain substances. And I believe you that its on myth busters, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be on the show. People are already suggesting magnets and evidence rooms for another myth busters. But the tracer rounds have either phosphorous or magnesium in them, and Walt is a pretty crafty chemist, so I think he is going to ignite something or cause some reaction with the chemicals.
If they did that on myth busters it also sounds like a popular idea that could show up in BrBa. I am not saying its possible in real life, just for the plot.
Hey @John, So I did some more research about this. In WW2 the Germans used these Helium filled Zeppelins (like blimps for those who don’t know). Well tracer rounds were used to ignite the helium in these ships and blow the gas up.
So Walt gets tracer rounds, he is assumed dealing with something German. I assume he is going to hit some type of helium supply now.
Thanks for sparking my research, you seem to know a lot more about firearms than I do.
Heisenberg shooting down the Hindenberg???
You must be referring to HYDROGEN filled zeppelins. I can’t think of anything that would cause HELIUM to explode. The Hindenberg was filled with hydrogen, as were most zeppelins operating at that time.
Oh yea, hydrogen. Sorry, pretty tired over here.
Adam, John’s right. Nowadays, most stuff (cars, helicopters, etc.) is build specifically so it’s hard to blow up. Otherwise, your drive to work would look like a scene from Terminator every time a semi kicked up a piece of gravel and anytime somebody shot a gun like EVER, it would probably blow something up that would cause a whole city block to explode. That works great for Rambo or the A-Team, however Breaking Bad has always seemed more grounded in reality.
I can see in WW2 era zeppelins possibly being taken down by tracer rounds. However, society has made things to be much, MUCH safer in the decades since then. I’d guess a lot of people had similar thoughts after the Hindenburg. Plus, Walt shooting out a helium-filled whatever to blow it up seems kinda convoluted. If he’s specifically going to blow something up, he’s a chemist. And rich. He could find something more efficient for that than an assault rifle, tracer rounds, and hoping that it will ignite whatever he’s trying to blow up. I would not be surprised if he had a reason. They could just be there because he’s not a trained marksman or anything and it might help with his follow-up shots, or maybe he just got what the guy had on-hand, or the man in the bathroom thought they might be useful to him. I’m content to wait, and fine if they do not really address it. It would be cool if they did, and Walt IS pretty good at planning stuff, I just have too much other stuff to think about from this episode.
Nice catch by Fuzzy & John on the ammo though. It’s a nice little piece of trivia.
-Cheers
I was thinking more of some kind of gas or energy supply on a building that is heavily guarded by the Germans. (ABQ has a Hydrogen fuel cell powered town for example- just throwing out ideas.
He may need the long distance because for some reason he needs to penetrate a fortress that is too heavily guarded but has a hillside that can see it.
But yes, it could simply be he needs the rounds to see where they are going.
But I see phosphorous rounds and a world class chemist, I am thinking more than a simple shot into a simple target.
Something significant may have happened to Jesse or his family, he was given a call, and he drove back from New Hampshire to save the day.
They did do that one on Myth Busters, tracer v gasoline tank IIRC, didn’t ignite it. IOW they found what militaries found in the World Wars: there’s something burning (obviously) in the tail end of a tracer round but it’s not a reliable way to set anything on fire. Even against German Hydrogen filled balloons/airships in WWI the Allies found that specialized incendiary machine gun rounds, where the whole bullet breaks up and sprays incendiary compound around, were necessarily to reliably light them off.
That said, it’s within the realm of Hollywood/TV stunt plausibility, ie not obviously ridiculous to even reasonably well informed laymen, to have tracer rounds ignite things. So, that might be the plot twist foreshadowed by showing them.
I was thinking about this while watching the “previously on…” segment. For the scene when Gus says “I will kill your wife…I will kill your son…I will kill your INFANT DAUGHTER.”* they cut out “I will kill your son.” It was just as likely done for time, but it still strikes me as an interesting choice for The Stooges. Not sure what, if anything, it could imply.
*(BTW, that “I will kill your Infant daughter” is the most chillingly delivered line in television history)
Literally the only thing I remember about “The Big Easy” is the use of a magnet to destroy evidence in a police evidence room, so yeah, I was ready for that. Let’s assume that Jesse’s seen it too.
Also, the whole episode is a reminder that when things aren’t horrifying in this show they’re often pretty funny. The truck tipping over because Walt just couldn’t resist that last twist of the dial…gold, I tell you.
Mike and the chickens – Mike in general – was fantastic too.
Yep, I remember that about “The Big Easy,” but more than that I remember Ellen Barkin’s reaction to being “digitized” by Dennis Quaid. Great Beausoleil song to open the movie too.
I still don’t buy that Huell lifted the cigarette. As Saul says, he has hot dogs for hands, and the cigarette was inside a pack. I wish Jesse hadn’t fought back because I’ve watched that scene a lot of times and there’s no way Huell has the manual dexterity to get the cigarette away with that little contact.
That said, glad to have Breaking Bad back. Magnets, yeah!
I was under the impression he swapped entire packs. Walt could have easily told him what brand Jesse smokes.
Watch it again and you’ll see Huell stick his hand into his right jacket pocket immediately after he lets Jesse go.
If you freeze frame right around where Jess yells “Saul…” you can see the shadow of the cigarette pack in Huells hand.
Just reinforcing the above comments – he swapped the whole pack, not just the cigarette, and you can see that they actually had him do it in the scene (though it’s quick and hard to spot even in slow motion). No cheating involved. I think it’s weird how many people around the net buy implausibilities such as are littered throughout the show, but one heavyset guy being a decent pickpocket? NO EFFIN’ WAY BRO
Also, it was meant to be a surprise to the audience. Since Jesse was distracted, it’s easy to buy that he didn’t notice. Therefore, we weren’t meant to notice either, so they filmed it in a tricky way so we wouldn’t. Like, when someone is drunk in a movie and the camera from their perspective is all blurry and stuff…..it’s a “trick” to get us in the same mindset as the character. I have no problem with it, even if it’s not perfect.
I was under the impression that we did learn how Walt poisons Brock. Can’t we assume it was when Saul visited Andrea and brought Brock something to eat? Hence Saul saying something like “I didn’t know it would put the kid in the hospital”
Yes, that’s all I needed. When Saul gives back the baggy w/the Lilly of the Valley in it – total explanation as far as I was concerned.
No, Saul didn’t bring Brock the berries. Walt did, somehow. Saul said “I didn’t know you were going to put the kid in the hospital”.
And Saul gave back the ricin cigarette let Huell stole, not the lily of the valley.
Taking some things too literally. Saul’s hospital line doesn’t preclude him from having been the one to have delivered the berries. It was Walt’s plan, Walt’s berries and Saul working at Walt’s behest, so of course Saul would describe it as WALT putting the kid in the hospital instead of himself.
Not saying it HAD to be Saul that delivered the berries, just that you can’t use his hospital line as proof it wasn’t.
Yeah I don’t know why people keep harping about how the kid was poisoned as some unresolved plot element. We know Walt was responsible. Do we really need to see the mechanics of the operation?
@elevation: Yes, because Brock is awake and the first thing they’re going to ask him is, “What the hell were you doing eating strange berries?”
@Miles: Why assume that the kid ate the berries whole? I imagine it’d be easy enough, especially for a chemist, to smash up or break down the berries and lace a candy bar or whatever with them.
After all Hank has done right to bring down the Fring empire only to be betrayed by horrible luck, shouldn’t we be rooting for him to have his “I won” moment?
Sorry, didn’t think the first one had gone through.
Amazing how everything fits in such synergy on this show. Not a moment, line or shot wasted. Ever.
Way too early to comment on any story elements but, it’s fun to see Walt still getting the short end of the stick despite all his ‘triumphs’. Should be interesting to see how far exactly Mr White overcompensates for his insecurity. Also, MIKELOL.
Two other points to mention, Vince Gilligan must have been a big fan of the film Drive, the entire opening act from shot, to music, to lighting and driving scenes were very reminiscent. Second, ya gotta love tv, only there would people think to have a guy with a New York accent (Bizarro Kramer) run a junkyard in New Mexico.
Reply to comment…
Thank you!!! I was wondering where I recognized him from. I’m disappointed in my Seinfeld knowledge
I owe it to years of channel 11 reruns back when I was a 90s teenager.
He wasn’t Bizarro Kramer, at least not in that episode. He did audition for the part of Kramer when they were making “Jerry” though (and stole the…raisins (?) I think).
Alan claimed that he played Kramer on the “Jerry” show within the show. He wrote about it in the review for the BB show where they destroyed the RV/LAB.
Just tell me if you took the box of raisins.
That’s what I meant, couldn’t be bothered to give the whole explanation, figured people would pick up on it.
Not Bizarro Kramer, that was Pat “Stan the Java Man” Kilbane. He was TV Kramer, the raisin thief
Figured people would pick up on it? You gave an entirely incorrect reference that is actually another show character lol. Significant difference for Seinfeldites.
He was also Mr. Heckles from Friends!
Poor Mr. Heck, RIP. And bizzaro Kramer? Why dont you just call him “Feldman, from acroos the hall”? get your references straight dude
I know him as Mr. Heckles the weird guy who lived downstairs on ‘Friends’.
Feldman was the bizarro Kramer in Season 8, who is a completely different character from the character named Tom Pepper, the raisin filching TV version of Kramer in the season 4 finale.
But I’m still trying to figure out why Dr. Tim Whatley was talking to TV Kramer in a junkyard.
That Kramer is a PHONY!
Vince is a HUGE Michael Mann fan. I love “Drive”, and lots of reviews compared Drive to Michael Mann’s early film, “Thief”. If anything, this was a nod to “Thief”. Both great movies, BTW. Vince has given me a new-found love for Michael Mann’s work,
Why couldn’t a guy from NY move to NM? Especially a retirement-age guy. I work in CT with a guy that has an Irish accent. Should I assume I’m living in a TV show?
Also, wasn’t he Carl from Billy Madison?
lol at how offended people get, yes he wasn’t bizzaro kramer but, rather the other kramer, kramer is kramer, people got the it which was the point
@lirtlegirltree thanks for the info on the gilligan mann connection, i definitely now see the influence over the series… need to see thief tho, hopefully netflix comes true
lol brett, was a joke dude, i’m a new yorker myself… it’s not that it’s not possible it’s that i’m always amazed at how we turn up in all kinds of films/tv shows no matter the setting or character
Is it a reasonable assumption that Walt’s fake ID would have his real birthday? I guess he probably wouldn’t make a point of it if it wasn’t his real birthday, but then again it seemed a little out of character for him to make a point of it at all.
I’m pretty sure it was just a contrived way to let us know how much further in time it was and that Walt was using a fake ID.
This is going to be an interesting one to watch. The way Alan wrote it up you’d think that scene was one year ahead. But the date on the ID question that Steve raises is a good one. What are the odds that the vaccuum cleaner repairman/new identity provider would get him an ID with the same birthday or one that is two years out from when the story began?
Well, what month is Walts birthday? When JR turned on the TV, a football game was going, so the storyline is somewhere between september and December right now.
As i learned from jack Reacher, when you are building a cover story, keep as much truth as you can, because it is easier to remember and you are less likely to screw up.
Don Draper / Dick Whitman…
Yeah, but Dick Whitman assumed the identity of someone who already existed. We don’t yet know if that’s the case for Walt or if it is a completely fabricated identity.
The way it came up is that he made the “52” with his bacon, recalling his 50th birthday breakfast in the pilot. He’s not doing it because it’s his assumed identity’s 52nd birthday, he’s doing it because it’s his.
There’s no reason to assume that the scene means anything but that, two years from the date of the pilot, Walt’s using a fake ID and buying a machine gun and lots of ammo…
One tiny thing that bugs me a bit in this show is holidays are totally ignored. We have had birthday celebrations but somewhere you’d think there would at least be a Christmas tree in the background or something. Mad Men sure never missed an opportunity to ” date” their storyline.
But MadMen has a lot of stories that are specific to certain events: Kennedy’s assasination, the Beatles arrival, etc. and a few holiday celebrations that are used to highlight family dynamics by either throwing different factions together or contrasting them when apart. BB’s stories are outside any specific real-life events, and could be set in any year, any town. So I’m not bothered by the lack of Christmas trees and such, never even gave it a thought. The only clue as to the time frame is that Sky was about 4 mo pregnant when the show opened on Walt’s 50th b/d, and now Holly appears to be 4 – 6 months old.
@jlrepka But the waitress checked his ID (to confirm the free bday meal) and didnt mention anything, so we can presume that the bday on the fake ID has that day’s date on it (though maybe not the right year since she prob wouldnt do the math on that). So if Walt was celebrating his real 52nd bday that day, then we can presume the fake ID also says its his birthday. And why would he celebrate his fake ID’s bday?
Overall i think its not meant to be thought about too much and its just a clever way to roughly ‘date’ the scene in a way that calls back to the very start of the show. But the potential for future mischief exists, of course since everybody jumps to a certain reasonable assumption but we dont in fact have the evidence to 100% prove it.
Speaking of the Denny’s…Although Alan claims that the bacon was shaped into a 52, am I the only one that thought it was a mushroom cloud? Seriously. Look at it again. Then, a scene later, we see the gun.
It did look like that, before it was finished. It aloso reminded me of Rorschach’s calling card from Watchman, until the last two pieces were in place. But it was definitely a callback to the veggie bacon 50 from the first episode.
“It smells like a Band-Aid.”
Solid Muldoon already mentioned this, but when you use a fake ID, your best bet is to make all the details as close to reality as possible. Like, he should be Walter Green, with the same birthday, hair color, etc. So that makes sense.
Also, just before I came to this site, I texted my friend “what was he making with the bacon? a mushroomhead cloud?” haha so I’m glad I’m not the only one who didn’t get it.
Fantastic! Don’t get me started I gotta work in the morning but ill drop this off right quick. Walt screwed up by not being the only one in on poisoning Brock, of all people Saul *bleepin* Goodman is who you expect to keep a lid on some ___ like that? The writing is on the wall now its just a matter of time before that gets out and the ball we be in Pinkman’s court. Did he have on a new color wallabee shoe?
“Saul *bleepin* Goodman is who you expect to keep a lid on some ___ like that?”
The guy’s a lawyer. It seems to me that he’s one of the few people who knows how to keep a lid on anything.
Plus he is now petrified of Walt. But you would think Jesse would find out about Jane or Brock eventually. Maybe we need to wait for Walt to get drugged again though, very loose lipped then
As Warwick noted, Saul seems like just about the only one who has been consistently smart enough to keep a lid on practically anything. The others who strike me as being reliable enough to do so were not particularly viable options for Walt (e.g. Gus, Mike, etc.).
-Cheers
My hope is that Jesse never finds out, and that we’re done with that storyline. We’ve already had the showdown where Jesse puts a gun to Walt’s head because of Brock’s poisoning, and even though we find out later that it really was Walt, do we really need to see ANOTHER showdown between these two, about the same thing? I think it would be repetitive and I’m happy to let that storyline lay, like Jane’s OD or Walt’s cancer (I hope that doesn’t come back either….been there, seen that).
I think it would be very powerful if Jesse ever found out or suspected Walt actually had anything to do with Jane’s OD, Brock being poisoned, or otherwise manipulating some very significant things in his life. I suspect we’ll see a big showdown between the two, however not solely about any of that. I just think if they get volatile enough Walt might let some of that slip in some fashion, maybe bragging to somebody about how he manipulated that situation. Who knows?
As for Walt’s cancer, I think that has always been a Sword of Damocles where he thought it might just be a matter of time until it caught up with him. We saw him coughing and taking meds, so there’s obviously something wrong with him. He just purchased an assault rifle, so I’m pretty sure he has more immediate concerns.
I’m fine either way though. I trust the writers at this point, and think it can work however they spin that.
-Cheers
Hey Alan, you mentioned Vito running away to New Hampshire when his crew found out he was gay…remember the name of that episode? That’s right, “Live Free Or Die”
Awesome catch!
That might have been an homage to the Sopranos, but it’s also the state slogan for NH. So given the fake ID from NH, the title makes sense.
I think that any plot involving NH must include “Live Free or Die.” it’s just too good of a state motto.
Ted in the hospital also reminded me of The Sopranos after Richie ran over Beansie Gaeta. “Can you pick up the BBC on that thing?”
That’s just fantastic. I don’t care that they’re based on the same state, but I like to imagine that Gilligan picked NH for Walt’s fake residence.
Also, “Speak now or forever sing Soprano”
I noticed that future Walt in the Dennys did not have a wedding ring on. Walt at the junkyard pointed out the wedding ring he was wearing would not be effected by the magnet.
Good catch!
I also thought I heard the waitress say they were in California. I know Alan said they were in Albuquerque and he’s done interviews with Gilligan and cast so he may know better, but I could’ve sworn I heard her say that.
@watchthishouse: I thought she said, “You headed to California?” or something to that effect.
@james – That makes sense. I should just watch it again.
Didnt notice that connection on the first time through. But he said his band was gold, which is not a magnetized metal, so maybe theres something down the line, dont think we saw it tonight tho…
They are near ABQ. Walt said he was a 30 hours drive from New Hamphire. ABQ is 30-33 hours from NH. The ammo he got has flares on the tips. He is going to shoot a gas tank.
It is in Albuquerque – it’s the same Denny’s Walt and Jesse ate at in Season 4 Episode 1. (I recognized it immediately because I lived about a block from there for six years). And yes, the girl asks if he’s on his way to CA, and he says, No, here.
I assume that Gus had to record the Methlab-goings on because he couldn’t be watching the video feed 24/7. We know that Walt and Jesse were in there on an unusual schedule, so it’s reasonable that he had to record it, lest he miss something suspicious.
Sure. But I think what Alan was questioning was not why he’d record, but why he’d do so on a laptop kept at his legit business instead of one at the lab.
But I imagine that he’d want to monitor the video feed even when he wasn’t on site… and of course he was pretty confident that law enforcement wouldn’t catch up with him.
I don’t believe Gus recorded the lab. Gus was incredibly cagey and extremely wary of leaving any connections between him and the lab, going so far as to have Gail sign for all the gear. Recording transmissions of the lab to his personal laptop would be a very dumb move. We don’t know he did record anything, but Walt/Gus/Jesse must assume the worst. And even if he did record them to his laptop, Gus probably had hard-disk encryption enabled. The whole escapade was very likely unnecessary.
What Jack_Is_Laughing said, pretty much. I think Gus COULD have recorded the lab, however it always seemed like a risky move. That said, the risk that he recorded any of it is enough. Sure, Walt (and Mike) THOUGHT Gus recorded it, however maybe he did not. It would be ironic if Gus didn’t actually save anything incriminating to them on his laptop and they took that risk for naught. However, Gus could also have rationalized that by the time his computer would have been confiscated he would have already been heavily implicated in his crimes, and he certainly had no reason to protect Walt or Jesse. From that angle, it seems a bit less of a risk for Gus, and worth the risk should he be able to catch Walt being Walt in a way that would jeopardize him.
Plus, Gus was probably pretty confident he was not going to get caught. You hear all the time how criminals make stupid mistakes or get overly confident over time. That seems to be how a lot of them get caught.
-Cheers
There’s so much here that we don’t know. Was the laptop even recording, or just showing a live feed? If it was recording, were the files ever automatically overwritten or erased (easy to arrange with a simple scheduled task in the operating system)? And surely it was encrypted and password-protected, possibly with built-in failsafes to erase critical data if someone other than Gus attempted to get into it. Lots of questions whose answers aren’t important – it’s enough to know that *probably* Gus wasn’t dumb enough to just tape his criminal goings-on and leave them in an easily-accessible location on his desktop. Walt still had to do what he did.
Does anyone else have a problem with the bomb paraphernalia being in Walt’s house when Gus had two henchmen in their waiting for him or do I have my timeline wrong on how things went down at the end of last season (meaning was it not there while THEY were there?).
I’m also still scratching my head over how Ty and/or Gus didn’t see a bomb strapped to Tio’s wheelchair after re-watching the last episode of season 4 prior to season 5’s premiere; I thought the whole point of Ty going into the room was to make sure it was “secure” but perhaps he was just looking for bugging devices? Still, I’d think he would have seen the bomb if he’d have just given Tio’s wheelchair a cursory look.
Pretty decent opening act to the final (first half) season of the show and I can’t wait to see how things unwind while we get to “52 year old” Walt.
Walt flushed the two guys bby sending the neighbor into the house. He then went in and escaped through the vent on the side of the house. Saul later mentioned to Jesse while at the APD for Ricin interrogation that the two guys had tried for Walt. You have to assume they chased Walt after he went out the back of the house.
Ty searched room then left and waited outside for Gus. Walt put bomb on at that point but you sure would think that two crafty guys would have seen the bomb, especially after Ty turned the chair infront of Gus with the bomb on that side.
Yes, I realized he flushed about the bad guys by sending in his neighbor but he was only in there to get $25k to Saul’s secretary and I thought by that point he would have already created the bomb leaving the remnants in his kitchen for the world to see. Of course, who knows what was really there to see? Thinking that he was a chemist I suppose they could have just thought it was a chemistry experiment.
I’ll just have to watch it again because I thought one of the things this show did show well was make sure there weren’t “loose ends” and I’m sure I missed something somewhere.
Oh, I see what your are saying now. Walt made the bomb the episode before so the thugs should have seen the mess during face off. Makes sense.
Tyrus was probably looking to see if a nurse or anyone else is in the room, didn’t someone search the room carefully before that? Walt was hanging outside the window.
The whole point about the bomb not being detected is that Walt found Gus’s weakness. Gus is very careful, but he has become overconfident, and sees Tio as a helpless infant who poses no threat. That is precisely why Walt chose him. It was the one area where Walt could use Gus’s confidence as a weakness.
I understand the skepticism though.
The bomb-making is a big sore point for me too, but one could assume that the henchman would realize Walt slipped out after entering the house (Walt leaves the vent to the crawlspace lying on the back patio as he runs to leap the fence). They’ve missed their one chance to get him there; obviously he won’t be coming back, so move on to plan B.
1) It doesn’t matter if they find out he made a bomb as Gus already assumes that in the end of “End Times”
2) Tyrus scans the room with a beeping walkie talkie looking device. My guess is he was searching for something emitting a radio frequency (as that was how Walt tried to get Gus before). That doesn’t matter though, because the bomb is triggered by repeated dinging, presumably through some sort of flint/tinder sparking or friction.
“My guess is he was searching for something emitting a radio frequency”
I’m pretty sure he was just searching for a recording device since Gus clearly thought Hector was talking to the DEA.
For the commenters on the bomb. Walt made the bomb first to put on Gus’s car after he got Jesse back on his good side. Then he had to remove it when Gus got suspicious and didn’t go to his car.
He used that bomb again on the wheel chair.
Walt made the bomb after Jesse came to see him, and after he was fearing for his life. He reused the same device, but the timing of where and when he made it when he was being hounded by hitmen is the issue.
Yeah, Sean is right.
Gus had already assumed (correctly, almost super-humanly) that Walt had made a bomb and booby-trapped his car. Even if the henchmen were able to infer from the empty ice packs that Walt had made a IED–a stretch, probably–they really wouldn’t have been providing any new information.
Tyrus was scanning the room for recording devices, yes, but also for any kind of receiver/transmitter, like Walt had originally employed in his remote detonator. Luckily, Walt had altered the detonator to activate through Tio’s bell and not a remote, so it was undetectable.
I appreciate all the feedback. I think I’m coming to terms with the end of season 4 chronology now :-)
“Gus assumed almost super-humanly”, really?
Someone was watching Gus’s Volvo; they saw Walt put the bomb on it and they placed a pollos medallion over Gus’s rear view mirror. Gus sees the medallion and he stops dead in his tracks in the parking lot and turns around. You see Walt notice the emblem in the lst minute of season 4.
Gus, I don’t think it’s very important why exactly Fring didn’t get in his car, but I also don’t think there is a single shred of evidence in the show supporting that theory.
The car-bomb failure was simply another example of Gus’ extreme caution, necessitating Walt’s gambit at the nursery home.
@Mike, the camera work gives that away. Its 100% how Gus was alerted. Look at the comera on the medallion as Gus comes around the corner, and look at Walt spot the medallion in the last scene of season 4 and groan angrily. Your kidding right? Not a single shred of evidence? dumbass
I agree with Mike: I just watched those last 3 eps of S3 last night. There’s nothing to prove your theory because there’s no evidence. Camera angles and editing are your evidence? If someone spotted Walt strap a bomb to the bottom of the car, explain to why they just didn’t *call* Gus to warn him and why Gus would even bother to come to the parking garage. If the bomb were strong enough, detonation from 30-40′ in a partially enclosed concrete garage would still be enough to maim or kill. So your theory is pretty silly.
Gus sensed that there was something wrong moments before, when he was speaking with Jessie. His tenor at first was “get back to work”, and then changed to “take all the time you need” because he could tell that Walt had turned Jessie against him. He then made the connection that he had been lured to that hospital and didn’t want to get back in the unsupervised car. It is a bit of a stretch, but not for a man as calculating and perceptive as Gus, and not when he knows his adversary is equally so.
Gus, how are you calling people dumbasses for not noticing something that the entire internet didn’t notice? I’ve read hundreds of comments and several reviews about the end of that episode, and this is literally the first time I’ve encountered your theory. Even if it’s true, the episode itself barely hinted at it – to the degree that I’m inclined to say it’s probably not intentional on the show’s part whatsoever. My take is still the same as it’s always been: Gus was put on alert by what Jesse said to him in the hospital that caused him to detect Walt’s involvement. He went to the garage, then stood there contemplating an uneasy feeling he had; eventually he realized that his unattended car was the one place he was vulnerable to Walt, so he walked away from it. He didn’t know there was a bomb, he just noticed his own weak spot. It doesn’t strike me as superhuman at all, either – just smart and careful.
I think it’s a fair assumption that Gus didn’t actually keep recordings of that video camera. So, they used the magnet all for naught and inadvertently caused more problems than before.
I had the same thought – it’s reasonable for us to think that Gus probably wiped any recording thoroughly.
That said, the characters couldn’t run the risk. I do wish one of them had said something about it.
Not sure if it actually caused more problems, as yet – those numbers appeared to be Cayman island bank account numbers, which shouldn’t have anything to do with Walt (although you never know with this show).
When Gus left the office to go to Tranquil Villas, of whatever the home was called, he merely shut the laptop. Walt and Jesse torched the lab maybe an hour or two later. Three at the most. Nobody wiped that last footage.
Why was Mike so scared shitless by the computer that he was telling everyone to skip town? THere must have been recordings there.
I think it was more of Mike wanting him and Jesse to get as far as possible away from Walt than Mike being worried what might or might not be on it.
They don’t know if there are recordings on it or not, but they must assume there are.
That’s what I was thinking. There aren’t any recordings on the laptop, Gus was probably just using it as a livefeed.
“Why was Mike so scared shitless”
He’s scared of what’s going to happen now that the untouchable guy who the cartel was scared to kill is dead.
reply to eric, What you said to gus, I have played this over, just curious, I am a great fan and like details. But you are right! It doesn’t even matter I didn’t see what you and I didn’t see. What matters is calling anyone, an insulting idiot term. Right or wrong, I think wrong by the way gus the commenter has to watch his langage. This is a television show. We are to watch it and comment, not be insulted.
This reply is to Jack is laughing and eric. What commenter gus saw was in his imagintion. There was no one putting anything on Gustavo’s car! You are correct Jack is laughing, and eric the person gus calling someone a ‘;’; is a jerk. Gustavo just had a feeling,
Live Free or Die also was the title of The Sopranos episode when Vito lammed it to N.H. and is their state motto.
more than a few of us in manchester NH are ready to roll out the red carpet to welcome the film crew for the final 8 eps next year. and, guys, NO STATE INCOME TAXES IN NH!!!
Alan makes an interesting analysis of the scene between Skyler and Ted in the hospital. Rather than Skyler having to play the part of a dangerous person who is a threat to Ted and his family, I saw the scene differently. I thought she was faking the tears and concern she had when she first saw him but then revealed her true self when he said he wouldn’t tell anyone what really happened. The look on her face was so cold.
I saw the same thing, but to be fair, I didn’t see it until she said “Good”.
All sympathy had vanished from her face after he said he wouldn’t tell anyone what happened.
Just my 2 cents, but I definitely read it the same way as Alan. Anna Gunn’s reaction to Ted seemed so genuine to me and then when they FINALLY showed Ted to the audience, I had the same “oh f***ing s***” reaction Skylar had to him. He looked REALLY bad, so I have to think Skylar would feel at LEAST temporarily bad before she tried to make herself sound cold again. Skylar’s broken bad, but definitely not as much as Walt.
Yup. Didnt seem like crocodile tears to me either
Alan had it right. She was emotional when she first saw him, but once she realized he was scared of her, she immediately knew to “play tough” to reinforce that fear so he’d keep his trap shut.
Well, it could be both, right? She may have been sympathetic to Ted’s plight, but the main reason she went there was still to make sure that he was going to keep his mouth shut.
I also saw her reaction similarly to how Alan describes but now after hearing the other interpretation that could easily be it too. I was expecting Ted to die but seeing him so scared of her was chilling.
I think Skylar’s reaction was sincere. She was fine strong-arming him to making the financial problems and the ties back to her go away. She was NOT planning on him ending up with a broken neck. They were lovers and co-workers after all. It would be very hard to see somebody that you had been close with like that.
However, her reaction seemed both like her playing the role, and slipping into a cold business type of role. I think that can mean she felt bad for Ted, and yet be more cold and unfeeling when she is reminded why she had to take those steps in the first place and what it means if this were to go bad on them. There seems to be a genuine conflict in Skylar, and perhaps a bit of breaking bad herself. She is not as far down in it as Walt, yet she seems to be losing some of herself as she sticks with him.
-Cheers
I think the way Skyler hesitates to leave the elevator at the beginning of the scene, as well as her brief exchange with the nurse before entering the room (“Are you sure it’s okay? I can come back later.”) supports Alan’s interpretation. She really does feel badly for Ted, as she has always cared about him.
I noticed after the episode, when the credits were zipping by, that Nicotero-Berger did the make-up effects for Ted. Eek.
I think Huell is supposed to have switched the pack of cigarettes and not just grabbed one cigarette.
Otherwise, a great episode to kick off the season. The first five minutes kind of blew my mind. Just a little bit.
I also have a small request: If someone comes across a video with the preview for next weeks’ episode, would you mind sharing it? I watched the episode live stream of the episode on AMC and they lamely announced that the previews for next week would come in the first commercial break of their new comedy which was not part of the stream. Much appreciated.
Also: JIM BEAVER!
Episode 2 promo –
[www.spoilersguide.com]
I hope
ignore the “I hope,” sorry
Thank you DRMRFZL.
It pretty much pissed me off that AMC was blackmailing us to see the previews for next week and for Walking Dead. I had no plans to watch that show, but now it’s guaranteed that I never will.
A strong start, subdued perhaps, but also a caper episode, always good to see Walt and Jesse in heist mode, this time with full banditos masks and shady van. The flashback intro does call to mind Scarface’s “little friend” via the sheer size of the artillery grade weapon future-Walt acquires. Does it all end with him locked in a room shooting it out with his enemies?
There’s a poignancy to the picture of Gus and his lover, both now dead, and it makes sense that such a photo would be the location of extra-hidden information. The unwitting results of our actions has always been a theme of Breaking Bad, the whole tried and true literary/filmic device of “The best laid plans…” So while they scrub the computer, they also reveal another clue.
Restrained and yet in keeping with the propulsive, plot-driven goodness that is this series.
Aren’t we all mad with Anger with AMC for not letting Breaking Bad on longer?> The trick to watch the next show to see some clips to next week is nothing compared to that.
Vince Gilligan would like to do a show, like they do after THE WALKING DEAD. They do THE TALKING DEAD. He said to write to AMC and request they have a live half hour after each episode.
That would be a real treat. Even if it starts for the second 8 episodes.
He said it on the pod cast I heard today. get those cards and letters going.
Anyone else think the “fire in the hole” comment made by the salvage guy was a tip of the hat to Justified?
Yes! I thought the same thing! And Jim Beaver (the guy who gave Walt the keys at the beginning) is also on Justified.
Odenkirk showed heavy chops in his reaction to walts deceleration. I can see why Gilligan could pursue a spinoff in that direction. So much fear but trying to put on a smile of confidence, and kind of shrugging himself back into the position he hoped to escape in about 6 seconds of facial acting.
Prediction: There will be a scene where Jesse yells “The whole magnet thing was my idea Bitch!” after Walt underestimates or brushes him off for the umpteenth time.
Not complaining. Just saying.
“mr white, but for me YOU would have tried to storm a g-damned EVIDENCE locker surrounded with cops…i SAVED your ass, bitch!! i OWN you…
I actually think it’ll be the reverse. When Walt finds out that the magnet stunt put the DEA onto Gus’s money trail, Walt will BLAME the whole thing on Jesse b/c of the magnet idea. Bitch.
I thought it was a very good premiere, and an interesting way to recalibrate the tone of the series down from the all-out craziness that carried the back half of last season. It was quite funny as well, particularly the scene at Joe’s scrapyard. Miller time? Irritated Mike is comedy gold. And considering that no one gets under the man’s skin like Walter White, I anticipate that there will be many more witticisms to contend for above-the-jump status in the next seven episodes.
I appreciate you noting how the direction in the scene at the superlab was evocative of Alien. I just watched the movie again on Friday, and the
similarities are indeed very striking. A cool homage to one of the most visually distinctive movies of its era (be it intentional or not) from the most visually-distinctive show on TV.
I know it’s TV and that Mike has formed a pretty quick kinship with Jesse, but did the fact that he resigned himself so quickly to working with Walter surprise anybody nonetheless? I can (sort of) understand him looking out for Jesse in a way, but I can’t see him wanting to work with Walt in any capacity so quickly after all that just occurred. Small quibble though as Jesse/Mike’s burgeoning relationship & any interactions between Mike & Walt are gold.
Remember that Mike has a granddaughter that he loves. He’s a family man, first and foremost. When he finds out that Gus is dead and that the laptop is in evidence, he was upset at having to skip town (presumably) forever. He worked with them this time in a last ditch effort to keep his life somewhat normal. We haven’t yet seen anything to indicate that he wants to work with Walt permanently, and in fact he seemed a little put off by, “Because I said so?” We can all pretty much assume that he’ll stick with Walt, but only because that’s a logical place for the story to go, not because Mike indicated it.
Good point and I do really like the character and this is a good way to keep him involved. I still think that if Jesse had heeded his advice about splitting town, he probably would’ve vamoosed similarly.
I agree with Spiral that if Jesse had left town, Mike would be outta there too. I wonder, though, just how much of Mike’s identity is wrapped up in the henchman role. At the moment, he’s a right-hand man without anyone to serve. If he sticks around, how long till he gets sucked into the gravitational pull of Walt’s giant head in a more long-term arrangement? He doesn’t strike me as eager to go (back?) to the freelance game, or even to retire…
I find it incredible Gus’ laptop was locked away. Why were they not feverishly pouring through it immediately after it was seized? Maybe the DEA must request it from APD first? Seems like Hank would be doing that before he’d be at the burned out super lab in haz mat suit.
I’m guessing it was super double-plus encrypted or something, and they had to send of an expert to uncover what was on it.
Hank was at the superlab first, saw the camera and then was at Pollos Hermanos when the laptop was taken into custody.
Jim, why would they need evidence of a camera before descending upon Gus’s house or business? With an explosion wouldn’t FBI and ATF be all over everything in the realm of possibility immediately?
I just related how it played on the show. That was the order of things that happened.
“Why were they not feverishly pouring through it immediately after it was seized?”
CSI and its imitators have lead us to believe the cops can just run the evidence down to the lab and the boys will instantly study it and discover the evidence, but that’s not reality. There’s a schedule they have and they will get to evidence when they need to. Fring is dead, and first they would be investigating his murder and the lab destruction. If they suddenly decide to study the laptop, there’s a whole series of red tape to go through first, and it could easily takes weeks, even months, of analysis to find anything relevant. And that’s assuming the whole thing is protected by encryption in the first place.
I have never watched one CSI episode and have no knowledge of police procedures (obviously). Was just wondering and thinking it kinda strange. But I guess not. Thanks for setting me straight.
jack is correct: there would be a ton of red-tape and procedures ahead of any immediate searching. i’m not sure how evidence seizure warrents go for both procuring physical evidence and perusing data, but i would presume there are two rows of tape to get through. at any rate, evidence has to be processed, data logged and then takes some place in a line–so it’s not far-fetched it would take at the very least a week or more before anyone dug in.
You would need to get a separate search warrant approved to actually open and view the contents of the computer. The search warrant needed to get to wherever they were when they grabbed it wouldn’t cover the search of the computer as well.
Then, once you have that warrant approved, it doesn’t take too long to image it, even with the best of encryption. Probably a few days at the most, then some time for searching after that.
Given that this is just a day or two after Gus’s death and it’s not hooked up to a machine for imaging, they’re probably either waiting for someone to write/approve the warrant or holding off on it for now. Given that the computer was in Gus’s place of business, they’d be reasonable for thinking there wouldn’t be much on it and it wasn’t a high priority.
Given that many a soul lives or dies based on how an evidence locker is examined forensically, one should expect a whole lot of red tape for every evidence locker. Also, seized money and drugs have a habit of going missing from police lock-up, so you would expect it to be sealed behind real and virtual procedures.
“it doesn’t take too long to image it, even with the best of encryption.”
That’s only the case when either the encryption is poorly-enabled or the user has enabled a very simple, short key. There are numerous real-world cases, including one that recently went to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, of encryption foiling even the Feds. Heck, the FBI was recently befuddled by the lock-out screen on an Android device. I’m sure Gus would have a significantly hard-to-crack password. Law enforcement’s resources are fairly weak in this regard.
Folks — you don’t need to get a warrant to search the computer of a dead man. A dead man has no expectation of privacy.
That said, searching the computer would be something done on a schedule, and a case where the computer owner is dead and there is no real suspect would be a case where the computer would probably wait. Lots of computers in lots of other cases with more time urgency probably ahed of it in line.
That computer is likely owned by the business and would require a warrant. You can’t just seize property without legal basis. If he is dead that laptop passes to his willed heirs.
On another note, why didn’t Hank just question the manager of that Pollos if anyone had been in to meet with Gus or anyone or anything happening unusual. “Yeah there was this man about average height, bald, goatee, glasses who stormed into his office a few weeks ago demanding to know where he was. He said he knew what his car looked like and had been in here a few times before to meet with him.”
Yes a warrant for the computer’s contents would be needed. But the reality is that not all cops have the sophisticated training to hack and decrypt and scour through an entire computer for evidence. The ones who do have the training have a huge workload. So even after a warrant was obtained, the computer would sit in the evidence room for a while until someone got around to it. Kinda like the backlogs of DNA testing.
I didn’t realize he was making a “52” with the bacon. To me it looked like an atomic cloud, which felt like a tone-setter for the season or end of series, netaphorically speaking. It was obviously a “52” but I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a dual meaning there.
Hmm. Before the 52 became apparent, it looked to me like he was using the bacon to split the “face” formed by the eggs. A la Gus’s face. I assumed that was an intentional callback, but maybe it was just me?
I thought the same thing before he started making the 2.
And yeah. Probably some dual meaning in there somehow. It is this show.
In the pilot episode when Skyler puts down the plate of eggs and veggie bacon she has the bacon arranged into a ’50,’ for his birthday, I’d imagine he’s recreating that.
It was definitely his age, but it really reminded me of the scene in the 1st Season (I believe) where Walt lectures his class on chirality–left and right hands, mirror images, the duality of nature, how something can be totally harmless in one state and devastatingly dangerous in another.
Sound like someone we know?
Write a comment…Even though he still uses a cane, Hank looks like he’s getting around a lot better. The rock… errr, MINERAL collecting will have to be put on hold.
LOL, sorry about my noobyness. I forgot to delete “Write a comment” before I posted. I’ll do better next time.
Heh. Don’t worry about it, Tank. Happens all the time.
The scene in the evidence room was just incredible — better than any heist movie I can think of.
I may be committing heresy by proposing that BrBa is now so iconic on its own that it doesn’t need to be propped up with Sopranos references. The Vito-went-to-Vermont is a gimme, but only a surface one. Walt looking behind him in the restaurant as people come in is not in reference to Made in America either, as he’s obviously expecting his gun merchant, the same one who sold him the 38 snub.
I don’t think anyone will argue with Breaking Bad having earned its place in the Pantheon with The Sopranos, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value in comparing them.
The Sopranos presented Tony as a fully formed force of evil, and repeatedly wondered whether he could change his ways. Breaking Bad, on the other hand, has shown Walt’s devolution INTO that force of evil, and asked whether he can be redeemed. Things like references to Vermont are probably just coincidental, but there are very important parallels between the two shows.
One of the more striking moments of last night’s episode, I thought was Mike out-and-out calling Walt a psychopath. It reminded me instantly of the final seasons of The Sopranos (SPOILER?) when Melfi wrestled with the clinical definition of a psychopath and whether it applied to Tony. In the end, she decided that he was untreatable, vis a vis–irredeemable. Mike is no psychiatrist, but I think we’ve reached a point where Walt can be classified a psychopath, and it certainly seems as though he has lost any chance at salvation.
Vermont?
Errr… New Hampshire, I mean.
Alan:
We don’t know Gus actually recorded the stuff in the lab, we only know he watched via the laptop. That said, Walt (and we) doesn’t know if he didn’t record it, but they can’t risk that he did. Awesome caper.
I can’t be the only one who thought, “METHBUSTERS!”
Perhaps we don’t “know” it, but Mike said that he did. I trust Mike.
You have to suspend disbelief and trust Mike. What choice do you have?
Huge fan of both the show and Alan’s work. I wanted to add that the 52 year old at Denny’s who was Breaking Bacon wasn’t wearing a wedding ring. You know… The gold one they made a point showing him wearing throughout the episode.
The final scene seemed like a repeat of Michael Corleone hugging and “forgiving” Fredo. Poor poor Skyler. And it would fit the sensibility of the show if it’s Walt that takes her out. Oh the irony–all about the family.
PJHawk, I can’t be the only one who thought, when Walt was in Saul’s face earlier in the episode, “Well, you wanted to be the Tom Hagen to his Vito Corleone.”
@dean-norris-pelton- you have a fantastic username.
Walt riding around in the future sans Jesse makes me a little nervous about Jesse.
Mike’s “Ah, Jesse. Jesus… what is it with you guys?” had me cracking up for several minutes, for some reason.
Congrats to Jim Beaver for getting himself on now THREE of the best shows I’ve ever seen on television. That’s a damn fine track record.
Between BB and TDKR, I am in entertainment heaven this week.
Wow, 2 pages of comments and it hasn’t even aired on the West Coast yet. Per usual, a great episode from Breaking Bad. I very much enjoyed the use of the magnet and how that whole thing played out. Jesse still manages to make me laugh with his “yo”s and his “bitch”s, especially when he kept trying say “YO LET’S USE A MAGNET” and both Mike and Walt ignored him (hell, even the camera ignored him, keeping him blurry until Mike and Walt turned to him). I liked the look of this episode, Slovis did a great job both directing it (as he did with Kafkaesque and Cornered in the past) and with the cinematography. Great point about Hank going into the blown-up lab, Alan, that was very evocative of Alien. I’m also glad Walter Jr. made an appearance, though no breakfast in this episode. The scene with Ted was absolutely heartbreaking and made me go “Oh f***” when I saw the condition he was in. Can’t wait to see what’s on the horizon for Walt, Jesse, and Mike, along with Walt’s family and Saul, of course.
It had aired on the west coast for anyone watching in HD. The AMC HD channel is the east coast feed and airs 3 hours earlier (i.e. 7 pm) on the west coast, which is when and where I watch it.
Since you mentioned the west coast, doesn’t that mean if anyone decided to read hit fix at 8pm they would have been through a lot of spoilers? I hate waiting for the west coast, thank you Alan, fabulous re cap
@BERKOWIT28: Oh, I’m well aware, that is exactly how I watched the premiere. But I’m saying that the “official” or “real” West Coast premiere hasn’t even happened yet since that was technically the East Coast premiere and there are already a ton of comments here.
@UNCLEVANYA: Well, if anyone actually decided to read this post and the comments on it without watching the episode first, then, yes, they would have been treated to a great deal of spoilers. I assume anyone who regularly reads Alan’s blog is savvy enough to realize that they shouldn’t read a post or its comments until they see the TV show episode/movie it is addressing. And, oh yeah, the west coast is still the best coast.
That”s true, but most of the time, Mad Men for one the review and comments were exactly three hours later. The review started at 1 a.m. I know, All during the spring when I watched MM, I waited 3 hours. I thought how nice not to spoil it for the west.
@berkowitz, I guess that’s the answer, The others who don’t have it, just wait.
The U.K. always spoiled Downton Abbey, they saw it months before, but that show it didn’t matter. This would have been terrible.
@UNCLEVANYA: Oh, I see what you’re saying. I think the way Alan’s blog usually works is as follows: Sometimes he has episodes in advance (like he did with this episode and perhaps another 1 or 2 others for BB) and if he gets episodes in advance, he’ll watch them on his own time, write up a review, and then time it to post as soon as the East Coast airing of the show ends so people will have something to read and a place to comment as soon as it’s feasibly possible. But Alan doesn’t get EVERY episode of every TV show in advance, so sometimes he has to watch them when they air on TV, along with the rest of us common folk. In that case, he may have a glut of TV shows on some nights (usually Sundays are chock-full), so it will take him some time to write up a review for the episode of each TV show that aired that night. Hence why some of his reviews for MM didn’t go up until 1 AM during the season.
Subtle political commentary with the gun runner asking “this isn’t going over the border is it?”
In Gilligan’s world Fast and Furious doesn’t go away, what a thought.
“I downloaded something off the internet” was pretty damn funny, too.
I’m guessing that Walter’s ego and overconfidence will be his undoing.
I echo Alan’s feelings about being pleased the show didn’t try to top the last two episodes of last season. Watching this episode it reminded me of watching the fourth and fifth seasons of the Wire: I know the structure of the show and know these early episodes build to the greatness that comes later. Can’t wait.
I agree, it was a good solid episode but it didn`t try to go over the top. Now we know the Gilligan formula we know things will heat up in their own time, if last season is anything to go by!
Write a comment…Did anyone see Aaron Paul during the show in the Vodka commercial? considering I fast forward did notice our Jesse Pinkman. Haven’t read everything, so forgive me if it’s a repeat.
Breaking Bad Broke even Better!
Michael K Williams is in the same commercial.
That’s cool, please tell me who Michael K Williams is?
That’s cool, please tell me who Michael K Williams is?
Ciroc commercial. Been around for a year or so. with puff daddy
come on @CIPILONI, do Omar and Chalky White mean nothing to you?
Alan, ricin wasn’t used to poison Brock so Walt had no need to retrieve the cigarette. It was Lily of the Valley that Walt used on Brock. Walt had Saul lure Jesse to the office so Huell could pat Jesse down and grab the cigarette. That way, when Jesse confronted Walt about where the cig was, Walt convinced Jesse that it was Gus who poisoned Brock. And that brought Jesse back to the fold.
Alan, after how many crime shows and crime movies, you KNOW why anyone keeps a record of their criminal transactions. You know.
I have been reading through the comments.
This is one of the best comment section I have read. No BS(most of it). Good insight(no wedding ring), very much worth reading.
Wait a few days, everyone is so numb waiting for Breaking Bad to start. Actually it is brilliant, what could anyone say. As dark as the show gets, it still is full of wit and sarcasm. Seeing Mike without Gus”s orders is really something.
for Michael I agree, Alan’s commenters are usually the most insightful and not insulting.
I have learned so much from them.
The AMC breaking bad comments look like they are from South Park. I like S.P, BUT too idiotic on that site.
Also, notice how Walt realizes about the video camera when he “watches” himself in the mirror before he cheers himself while drinking some scotch.
“…making us unable to entirely enjoy even the triumphs”
Also there’s the fact that he’s a full-on cold child poisoning neighbor-endangering wife-theatening “because I said so” “I forgive you” sociopath. That tends to damper the triumphs as well.
By the end of the episode I found that opening scene comforting rather than disconcerting because no matter how out of control this guy gets in the interim, justice will be on his trail eventually.
Comforting? I don’t understand why some viewers need their tv and their cinema to have neat redemptive arcs or for justice to be done at the end of the day. Not everyone gets what’s coming to them, good or bad.
Just enjoy the story for what it is.
Nielallen, don’t forget how Walt lured those illegals to their deaths by having them clean the lab when Jesse was out with Mike – the sight of those women being led by Tyrus out of the laundry was chilling. You just know they’re buried in barrels in the Mexican desert.
Hey, we the viewers have had to go through all this with Walt, the least we deserve is a huge pile of virtual money for Walt to agonise over how it is spent. It’s the least that viewers deserve.
Plus, life is plainly not fair. That’s why religions postulate/need a hereafter, because there is no way there could be a just and good God if this life was all there is.
So given when know all too well that very often the good suffer and the evil prosper, why should we complain when a TV series or movie trades on this dreadful everyday reality.
Walt’s “I forgive you” to Skyler reminded me of Michael Corleone kissing Fredo in Godfather II. Scary.
Maybe I’m in the minority, however I still find myself rooting for Walt. I hope he is able to somehow get out of this. He is a villain, yet somehow after watching him through all this I still find myself drawn to him. He can be very charismatic, and even though I cannot say I like his decisions, I understand his motivations. That is not the same as “liking” him, yet there is still something about having sort of grown up with him over these past few years. Plus, aside from watching Jane choke to death after he unwittingly caused her to roll on her back, he has not done anything that was evil enough to make me hate him. Even Brock was done out of self-preservation and he knew it was unlikely to kill him, just make him sick.
-Cheers
DS, he did not lure the illegal immigrants to their deaths. Unless I’m radically misremembering, Tyrus said Gus was having him deport them. I believe Tyrus because he had no reason to lie to Walt.
-Cheers
Yes, they were “deported” to a nice farm where they can run free all day in the sun. Why the hell would Gus leave such a liability to chance? They were scrubbing the Super Lab! He killed Victor for merely standing around the scene of a crime.
@Miles, then why not just tell Walt he was going to kill them and it was his fault? For that matter, why not do it in front of him?
Why would Gus leave a liability to chance? I wondered that too. Real answer? Because it’s TV. In-story answer? Because he they were illegal immigrants who spoke no English, almost certainly had no idea what the lab was for, and who were they going to tell that would actually believe them a/o do anything about it in Mexico (or even if/when they make it back to the States)? Sure, killing them makes more sense, however you can still make an argument for deporting them.
-Cheers
Dave I – that makes me giggle, your idea that Tyrus wouldn’t lie to Walt. OMG. LMAO. Of course, Tyrus was a pathological homicidal maniac, but maybe lying wasn’t on his resume.Uh-huh. Still LMAO. Part of me still believes that Tyrus so loved playing with Walt’s mind that he was simply toying with Walt when he told him they were deported. Just so he could see his reaction later if Walt ever found out. Tyrus was full of attitude toward Walt, his glances, his disdain that dripped from his countenance. Tyrus said a lot without saying anything. I’m missing him already…
Oh, and if Gus could threaten Holly, you bet Tyrus would kill a bunch of women from Honduras. Damage Control 101.
Again, what is his motivation to lie? I’m not proposing some idea that Tyrus COULDN’T lie. Thanks for putting words in my mouth though. I am proposing there was no reason to. Seriously, what does he gain by it? Sparing Walt’s sensibilities or feelings? I am flat out saying if he lied about that it was a stupid move, because it would have made more of an impact for Walt to know (or witness) that his actions caused these women’s deaths. On the other hand, it seemed dumb to just let them walk yet you can see reasons why Gus would not kill them. He seemed to not like killing people unless there was a reason, and then he clearly had no problem with it. I would honestly like to have seen them write that a shade differently to be honest.
Still, my point stands. As far as the show actually says or shows, Gus had Tyrus deport them and not kill them. So you really cannot blame their deaths on Walt when, insofar as we know, they’re still running around south of the border alive & well.
-Cheers
Yeah, Tyrus’ glares were pure money. He was probably more annoyed with Walt regularly than Gus to the Mike power. I thought his character has some sneaky potential too but the bell rang for he & my boy Gus obviously (& literally).
I actually found Walt’s manipulation of Jesse to be unseemly at its core as well although I fully realize that self preservation was the motivator. It’s not as if Jesse was being surrounded by salt of the earth people per se when working with Mike et al, but he appeared to be finding some sort of self worth by means of being empowered to do certain things (conversely, to me at least, he was often belittled & practically always under Walt’s thumb throughout most of the previous seasons as seen explicitly in the ‘end up in a barrel’ scene in Jesse’s living room). The Walt character is great & very complicated but self preservation & selfishness aren’t all that different really..
The “I forgive you” line signaled the change from Skylar to Walter of who wears the pants. From the car wash to the dodge charger, Skylar has tried to be the one in charge of Walt, expecting Walt to make amends for what he has done, and always as she sees fit. The gambling story and how she laid down the law of how things were to be, has been an ongoing battle for power.
I think Walt saying he forgives her was his way of saying, ” I am in charge. I say when you are absolved. I make the decisions”.
Walt’s desire for respect and to repair his pride is a huge part of who he is. Skylar and he have been battling for power over each other and right now, Walt has it now and is relishing every moment of it.
The “I forgive you” also harkens back to Skyler’s IFT.
Let’s hope that laptop had a regular hard drive in it, not a SSD.
It has a regular drive because Walt says so.
Exactly. The laptop isn’t ‘done’ until he says it’s ‘done.
When they do the test and the laptop leaps out of Jesse’s hands and smashes into the truck, I think I watched that 5x’s. So well directed…
Some interesting relationship dynamics going on in this episode. Mike is gonna have to admit Walt is brilliant soon and not just an idiot. Actually this new team of 3 criminals all need each other but Mike hasn’t really come to see that yet.
Saul and Walt: Saul cannot dismiss his problem client. He must be as afraid of Walt as he was of Gus.
Walt and Skyler: with Walt’s new knowledge of the Beneke mess, I think he will have a new found appreciation for the criminal capacity of his wife. The hug and “I forgive you” and her expression said SO much! Awesome way to end the show!!
I think we can give Mike the benefit of the doubt here – a man who he probably previosuly perceived as a boob and a general nusiance has seemingly done away with his employer and has the full on allegiance of the kid who pretty much saved his live south of the border.
Not trying to read the tea leaves really, but Mike is probably the odds on favorite to figure out that Walt has manipulated Jesse in the latter episodes of the previous season at some point (if Walt doesn’t divulge this himself unintentionally). It will be interesting to see how this unfolds if it does indeed happen.
Mike does not “need” Jesse or Walt. I suspect he has enough money stored away, enough smarts, and probably enough of a reputation to be able to get by just fine without having to deal with Jesse & Walt. However, I also think he is close enough to Jesse to stay with them. Maybe JUST close enough to not be able to write off Jesse. Otherwise, he’d be gone.
Of course, he’s an amazing character so I will take as much of Mike as I can get.
-Cheers
Yeah, I agree. I think his previous relationship with Jesse is just about the only thing to keep Mike around this group assuming that traces of his involvement in the now deceased Gus’ operations are no longer.
Just so I’m clear, when Mike called the police department to do some fishing, he was posing as a USPS inspector who claimed that Gus hadn’t been paying enough on his bulk mail rate. Is that correct? Seems kinda flimsy.
Not when he’s using a burner. And the Dave Clarke 5 reference was hilarious…
It’s sort of brilliant – a postal inspector is someone who would have an interest, but is sufficiently obscure and removed from the regular police that it smoothes over a lot of potential hassles and questions, not to mention avoid jurisdictional pissing matches.
I think they had that conversation because if the phones were tapped they have to stop listening after a certain period of time if the conversation isnt criminal.
Last season ended with Walt winning so this one starts showing us the future where he is still barely scraping by. Looks like end times again and either for real or by disguise the family is relocated to New Hampshire. The big gun and saying it won’t leave town means the showdown is ON. But the coughing and pills mean the cancer is back and the cancer will probably get to Walt first. As much as Jesse wants to kill him, he won’t be able to bear it and will let the cancer do it for him.