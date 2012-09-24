Season premiere review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Farhampton’

A review of the “How I Met Your Mother” season premiere coming up just as soon as I replace you with a tiger…
Last week, CBS screened “Farhampton” for LA-based critics and reporters, and Carter Bays and Craig Thomas took a few questions about how they’re approaching what’s designed to be the final season of the show, but which may not be if all the actors agree to return for a ninth season. At one point, Thomas said, “We”re writing this season like it”s the end and we”ll have to sort of figure it out and have a Plan A and a Plan B going, and we”re approaching the moment where those two things will diverge. But we really feel like this launches the last season of ‘How I Met Your Mother.'”
As someone who used to dearly love “HIMYM,” and who is apparently going to ride with it all the way to the end, I’m not sure if any interpretation of their remarks, or the current situation, or what’s set up in the season premiere, feels promising to me. When Robin was revealed as Barney’s bride at the end of last season, that seemed to seal the deal on Ted not meeting the Mother until the end of season 8 – which may or may not be the end of the series – because I’m familiar with the pace at which this show advances its stories, and we would need that long to get Robin and Barney out of their current relaltionships, get them back together and seriously enough to consider marriage, plan a wedding, etc.
And you know I think waiting for the very end of the series is a bad idea, not because I care about who the Mother is, but because the constant stretching out of that plot has gotten in the way of what actually makes the show work (when it still works these days). I wanted them to introduce the Mother a few seasons ago, make her a character, and move on with other ideas. But I’ve made my peace with the idea that Bays and Thomas are taking the title of the show literally. But if their Plan B involves finding a way to stretch out the story of how Robin and Barney get to the altar for another season beyond this one? Oy.
(The only acceptable season 9 scenarios to me are 1)The Mother as an ongoing character, or 2)The idea Thomas once floated where it’s 22 episodes of Bob Saget telling the kids, “Oh, and here’s some other crazy stuff I forgot to tell you about before!,” all set in between episodes from earlier seasons.)
So where the opening and closing sequences set “A little ways down the road” would have once upon a time excited me, now they just make me groan, because I know the show is going to drag its feet to get to that moment in the present, it’ll involve some silly plot contortions to get there, and all for an outcome I lost interest in years ago.
I always enjoy Thomas Lennon doing funny accents, and therefore got a kick out of him playing Victoria’s fiance Klaus, and Barney summarizing the entire series in 60 seconds (“… Also, I went on ‘Price Is Right’ and I won a dune buggy”) was a nice bit of writing by Bays/Thomas and reciting by NPH, even if it pointed out how unnecessary so many earlier big arcs have been.
On the other hand, even though I’ve gone through newborn-related sleep deprivation twice now, Marshall and Lily’s short-term memory loss and fishbowl vision were gags that worked once but probably shouldn’t have been used repeatedly the way they were.
At one point, Klaus describes to Ted the German concept of something that is “almost the thing that you want, but it is not quite.” I don’t want that to be a metaphor for “HIMYM” itself. But I’m pretty much watching/writing out of institutional loyalty at this point, and because every now and then the show turns out an episode (usually completely unrelated to anything Mother-y) that reminds me of the good old days. “Farhampton” was not that.
What did everybody else think?
When Barney was going through everything in 60 seconds, he said Robin ran away to Brazil. She went to Argentina…
That’s a bad error to me.
That could’ve just been Barney intentionally messing up to show his lack of carrying for where Robin actually went.
I caught that too!
Hi where can I watch tonight’s eposide. I missed it and my dvr didn’t record for some reason :(
Barney also thinks that Mexican food and Indian food are kinds of Chinese food, so probably not such a stickler for geographical detail, that one.
It’s also on CBS’s site around midnight. My DVR messed up and recorded it all scrambled, but I was able to watch it on CBS.com before bed.
“Ja, we are Sweden, with our baguettes and our eiffel tower!”
Ted insisting on the note was really lame! He and Victoria had no chemistry tonight for the first time ever
Agreed. It was convoluted and forced to begin with, and then just progressively worse. Every time a new “problem” would present itself I kept saying the same thing..
– You have to leave a note behind, it’s common courtesy!
Me: No. Just go.
– Ted, you have to leave the note, I can’t go back in.
Me: No. Just go.
– I can’t climb the drainpipe!
Me: Okay. Just go.
Etc. etc. etc.
Two continuity things stuck out to me from the beginning of the episode – Future Ted mentions that the events around Barney and Robin’s wedding took place in May 2012 (I even went back to double check), and he referred to baby Marvin as his kids’ “cousin”. Now, it’s fairly common for close friends of the parents to be called “Aunt Robin” and “Uncle Barney”, for example, you never hear of the child of your parents’ best friends as a “cousin”. Marshall and Lily don’t have sisters for Ted to meet. (My favorite potential Mother is Barney’s as-yet-unseen sister, which would really make Robin and Barney his kids’ aunt and uncle.
If that was a typo for 2013 instead of 2012, then we will meet the Mother at the end of this season, as B&T suggest as the Plan A ending.
He actually said that the events with Victoria occurred in May 2012, not the future wedding stuff. This episode picked up directly from last season’s finale.
I checked again. When wedding-Ted tells wedding-Robin that “climbing out (the window) is easy, it’s climbing in’s the real challenge”, future-Ted says “that story transpired in May of 2012”. I originally took it to mean that it was the wedding that’s in May 2012, but in retrospect I now see that it’s really “the story” of climbing out and in the window (literally and metaphorically) that took place then.
I know people that do the “cousin” thing. it may be less common than the “aunt/uncle” thing but it does happen.
Love that Lennon was Klaus but most of the episode was a dud for me.
I caught the cousin thing as well. What’s the explanation? MGRABOIS is correct…we all have “aunts” and “uncles” but cousins too? Too picky? With Carter and Bays these last few years, I have no idea.
I had some “cousins” growing up who were really just the kids of my parents’ best friends. To this day, they still seem more like family than some actual blood-related cousins of mine.
They may not be related by blood or marriage, but the show has pretty well established that the group is closer to each other than to their actual families. So in their minds, the group is their family. Cousins it is.
Ted’s called Lily and Marshall “aunt” and “uncle” from the start. Why not call Marvin their cousin? Seems natural to me.
Sigh. If the mother had just walked 10 more feet and stood behind Ted under the shelter at the station she would have (a) not needed her umbrella, (b) not gotten her guitar case wet and (c) probably had a conversation with Ted. Why would she still stand in the rain? I don’t want to think she’s an idiot already.
HAHAHAHAHA – this just killed me. Hilarious.
I was going to suggest that some people like standing in the rain, but then you reminded me that she was carrying the guitar case and then it stopped making sense.
Thought the same thing. That was just stupid.
So good.
This is something that I hated as well. You think you’d finally get a peek and the dagnabbit yellow umbrella is in the way. The lady with the yellow umbrella in purple alligator skinned pumps… She’s trendy, very nicely dressed and standing in the rain… You’re right it makes no sense, but she probably won’t move closer until Ted is the gentlemen he is and offers her his seat. But they probably don’t know who they want to actually play the MOTHER so they can’t show a face early and disappoint ppl. I know it just better be someone awesome and very well known because if not, then Ted spent over 6 years telling a story about a big nobody! I’d be highly upset if that’s how the show ends. Then again, an apprearance like that for a newcomer would probably put that chick on the map… Anxious to see which way it will go.
No woman in her right mind is going to ruin those shoes by standing in the rain. Even I know that, and I never wear shoes like that.
Did anyone notice that Ted’s hand was bandaged up, and as the mother was walking up to the shelter she turns facing away from Ted getting drenched in the rain..
probably ( saw the Time Travellers episode before rewatching this episode )
A.) Ted was in a fight with the Mom’s current boyfriend at the wedding
B.) Because of this she probably broke up with the boyfriend, had to take a cab to the train station and didnt want Ted to see her (who was probably the cause of her breaking up with the BF.)
Just speculating ., which would make sense why she was standing in the rain.
I felt like the jokes hit pretty well (although most of that may have been NPH’s summary of the series) and that distracted me from how annoying the plot was. If they can keep the humor high enough quality, I can get over the ridiculousness of the mother and other plot whatevers.
The thing is, the plot has been getting in the way the last couple of seasons. The best episodes are the freeflowing, non-Who-Is-The-Mother episodes, that leave enough room for the humour to breathe.
The plot is suffocating the jokes, at this point.
Band Of Horses – The Funeral
Basically agreed, Alan. Mediocre as ever, though frankly given the ending shot of Ted in the train station, I’ll be watching more out of curiosity as to how they can possibly drag their finally meeting out for another 20+ episodes, which, as you wrote, they surely will.
Just so we’re clear though, will you still be recapping from week to week? Or just checking in periodically as you do with The Office, for example?
Probably weekly. For all I know, I’ll be doing the same with Office. Hard to say. Feeling my way through the start of another season.
the first half will be about barney and robin but the other half i guess the other half is about ted
even if they drag it out i still love the show
AnyOne know the German word for when it is “the one”? Didn’t catch that
pretty sure its a fake word
I can confirm that it was indeed a fake word (Sent from Switzerland)
I think what I understood from the word was Lebenslangeschicksalschatz and although it is made of existing words, the combination doesn’t exist. If it did, it would mean exactly what he says: lebenslange means life long, Schicksal, that means destiny and Schatz, that means treasure.
It is a saying (Im German, now American) but it’s not the ‘closest translation’. Its an idiom, so the closest English translation would be “Life long love”.
Ex: Handschuhe = Gloves by translation
Handschuhe = Hand Shoes by direct translation
Oh, and MARC is full of it. Sorry, I forgot to put it in here, its: Lebenslange Schicksal Schatz
I am German and I have never heard this word(s) before. The single words make sense but nobody would say this. If I would tell my girl: “Your are my lebenslanger Schicksalschatz”, she would probably laugh at me.
“At one point, Klaus describes to Ted the German concept of something that is “almost the thing that you want, but it is not quite.” I don’t want that to be a metaphor for “HIMYM” itself. But I’m pretty much watching/writing out of institutional loyalty at this point, and because every now and then the show turns out an episode (usually completely unrelated to anything Mother-y) that reminds me of the good old days. “Farhampton” was not that. ”
SPOT-FRIGGIN-ON.
Alan, you’re forgetting something:
Lyndsy Fonseca is like 1 year old for Star Wars Marathon 2015.
Ted HAS to meet the mother in May of 2013. Because his daughter will be born in in mid-2014 or so.
Bays and Thomas painted themselves into a corner with having his daughter there for Star Wars Marathon 2015.
And thank God they did!
Eh. Who says they have to advance the story with the calendar? If they’re dead-set on introducing the Mother in the last episode (or close to it), then these two seasons can take place in less than a year.
Sigh. Why must you crush the logic of my argument with the illogic that the last four seasons of HIMYM has become?
WHY???
Talk about a dark timeline. 2 seasons only taking about a year of real time. Ouch.
Teds daughter was NOT “1 year old” at the 2015 Trilogy Marathon, lol. That baby was a newborn, not a 1-year-old.
Oh a sunnier note…
… it appears as if the unbearable douche bag that Ted has been since season 4 is gone.
Romantic Ted is back. Or at least, this season is all about getting him back.
And Lt. Jim Dangle was the man to bring him back!
the ted as “douchebag” angle has always cracked me up. my friends, especially other guys, who watch this show actually started to like Ted a lot more in recent seasons than the sappy, testosterone-less woman-man that some people seem to love so much in their TV characters. I mean look at the soft tub of girlie man goo that marshall is. I don’t know a single guy who’s only had sex with his wife, yet nobody ever jumps on that character trait as being unrealistic like they do with anything that females take offense to in female characters that they don’t think speaks to them and what they know. this is why no men were watching friends at the end because it became a show about 5 chicks and their one-note moron mascot Joey
Marshall isn’t that weird. Seventeen percent of men have no more than one sex partner their entire life:
[www.msnbc.msn.com]
by the time the mother shows up – or shows her face, whatever – I’m not going to care cause I’ll have Alzheimers.
But if anyone needs to know what happened last year on Grey’s or Smashed or even Once Upon a Time – I can tell them.
Gotta go refinish Community.
With all the rewatches I’ve done in the last month and a half, HIMYM wasn’t one of them, and maybe it should have been, because the time jumps in the episode just completely lost me, and maybe having watched last spring again would have helped. I remember Victoria, I even remember Quinn. But I don’t remember the wedding (Robin’s, not the fact that Quinn was having one). I had to watch the ep twice to try to make sense of it and I only made sense of half of it.
I am, however, so happy I did not take NPH up on that offer of a preview of the speech, cause that may have been the best part and I prefer my best parts in context, not out of it. When I can remember the context.
And just to prove that my mind is not totally gone – didn’t they remember? There was no need for sleep deprivation to spill that secret. Lily cannot keep a secret. Even when not sleep deprived. That was an episode once upon a time, wasn’t it?
On a strangely related note, I remember Alyson telling Ellen how hard it had been for her, with pregnancy brain, to keep dodging Ellen’s attempts to learn the sex of Alyson’s first baby, before it was born.
Carter, Bays – I think you have missed your window and it’s too late now for meeting the mother unless we learn later that Ted had needed money and went to a sperm bank… and they met after the eldest was born.
what was the last quote by klaus, when he was describing the the right person?
Watching the “Mother” stand in the pouring rain while there was somewhere ten feet away where she could get cover – all in service of having her be near, but still so far, from Ted – made me want to throw a rock at the tv. What might have been cute four seasons ago, just makes me roll my eyes now. It’s time to call it a day.
I personally will be really frustrated and unhappy if the series finale ends with Ted meeting the mother. I want to get to know her and that requires one more season. If the final season is some BS not including her on the other hand, that’s even worse than nothing.
As for the episode, I liked the ending (it was sweet, nice seeing the umbrella) and a few jokes but it was mostly unfunny.
I hate it that I am a sucker and I still get goosebumps when I see the yellow umbrella.
It killed me when Ted said he left his car keys in the room. I looked at my wife and said Ted was a dick for not leaving the keys in the car so Victoria could listen to the radio like anyone else would. She agreed. Ted is a douche.
It’s Victoria’s car, therefore car keys, and the keys were attached to the bridal suite key that he needed to get in. And it was all in haste. I think he should get a pass on that one.
When the scuba diver floated by, I said right out loud, “This better be the last season, because this is boring as hell.” Enough already.
As a sign of how complex the stalling and repeated tricks have gotten, this episode was basically a flashback within a story told to someone, within a story told to the children.
Still, I’m a sucker who got a huge smile when the yellow umbrella appeared.
Although this show truly is dragging, I fall for it everytime. I stay so optimistic that thisss will finally be the episode! But alas, of course not.
For those that think Ted is a douche, his quote at the end must change your mind. I love that there is a hopeless romantic lead male on tv that believes in love more than anything else. He isn’t settling for less which is a lesson more should listen to! Thank you himym for creating such a wholesome relationship that we know nothing about yet keeps us watching 8 seasons later… Good luck casting the mother because she has a lot to live up to!
Ah, wanted Victoria to be the mother. The episode she first made her appearance in was one of the greatest of the series.
Anyways, I love the characters, I love being around them, but the only time I laughed was when NPH went on that 52 sec monologue. Other than that, not at all. Disappointed with the episode.. I just hope they quit dragging their feet.
I rmb how great HIMYM was in the earlier seasons.. here’s to hoping it can return to that level for the last season (or two).
They could do a semi-spinoff, change the title to “How I married your mother”, drop at least half the cast, and go from there…
(This is also the year of the thanksgiving lightsaber. Hope that gets remembered.)
Actually, they need to change the show to “How We Quit Hanging Around With Ted Once He Met His Wife”. Your premise still includes Mosby.
This was even more upsetting since HOW I MET YOUR MUSIC came out today and reminded me of how much I used to love this show. I feel like I might just read your recaps, because I don’t know if I can watch this anymore.
I liked the episode, but one thing really bothered me :D I am german, so i can say that Klauses german was absolutely bad. And nobody says “lebenslanger schicksalsschatz. it’s not even a word. but i think you only realize it when you are german yourself so it’s not that bad. just don’t like the fact that it seems like victoria isn’t the mother at all :/
We are mocking incredibly precise compound German nouns. Kind of a Schadensprachefreude.
nobody in Austra Germany or Switzerland say “lebenslanger schicksalsschatz” it is complete nonsense. Pease Carter and Thomas put a bit more effort in your key seasons.
I thought that was supposed to be a joke. I don’t speak a lick of German and I figured maybe the words were based on something real but it was completely fake, and a callback to Heidi Klum’s German word for “The Yips.”
well my english is probably as bad as klauses german but it is not “bla bla” what he said but he said:
“lebenslanger Schicksals Schatz” if you translate it word by word it means: lifelong destity treasure” so NO one ever saiys something in german. So you will call your girlfriend ” Schtz” which is qiute common in German which means “treasure” OK well but what Klaus ment was somthing like “THE ONE” an in german you will say: weather also “THE ONE” (everybody will understand you, but we would say “DIE RICHTIGE” what means “THE RIGHT ONE” or we would say ” FRAU FÜRS LEBEN” wich will mean “”WOMAN OF MY LIFE”
So I actually asky arround in our office and nobody has othere ideas but there might be a better replacement for lebenslanger schicksalsschatz….
Aw come on. Even though I also never heard of “lebenslanger Schicksalsschatz” I’Ve heard worse and more incomprehensible German than Klaus’s.
There’s a practical reason for why they haven’t introduced the mother: Remember the chemistry between Ted and Robin early on? Or between Ted and Victoria?
Remember the lack of chemistry between Ted and everyone since? It would be a real problem to introduce someone as the mother and have her on the show for a season or two demonstrating absolutely no chemistry, and the showrunners would not know it until it was too late.
The safe bet is to introduce her in the last moments of the show, and I can even see them doing something where we never see her face.
Ted and Stella had chemistry in her first appearance. The writers just quickly turned her into a shrill harpy who only appeared in episodes where she and Ted fought. The character from the 5-minute date episode is someone I would have believed as the Mother if they’d gone that way, way back when.
Sadly, a lot of women on TV are just turned into shrill harpies. I worry about Julie Bowen for that.
I’m with you Scooter. the opinion of wanting the mother introduced so badly irritates me to no end. it reminds me of the millions who jumped on Lost midway through or later and made it all about the “answers” and the creators/writers actually started to give in and make changes based on what they were hearing! I’m no fan of cbs, this is the only thing other than football that I watch on cbs…but thank god this show is on cbs because that means killer ratings and the freedom to at least hopefully stay true to the show they want to tell…oh btw, an even bigger pet peeve for me is when people talk about how great a show USED to be. how many shows in the HISTORY of TV maintained the true quality of the first 4 seasons as they went past that? how many shows were there where people really were into the same premise 4 years later, no matter what the quality? how many shows, other than a handful of niche cable bandwagon shows that get to use the nudity/language/violence crutches do people not incessantly complain about until they’re gone and THEN people start unfavorably comparing new shows to them? and don’t get me started on people who complain about great shows not staying on TV when you never watch them live to have a chance to give them the ratings? I agree with being critical of a show or saying what you don’t like about it, but don’t act like they’re wrong for not fitting their art into your expectations
I don’t think that it’s so much that people need the mother to be introduced it’s that the way the show is clinging to the idea that this is a story about how Ted meets the mother while prolonging that story to ludicrous lengths is essentially killing any sort of cohesive narrative the story once had that made this one of the more interesting sitcoms on TV.
Either you drop that premise, because at this point it’s just future-Ted rambling to his kids about nothing, or you actually advance it. You can’t have both.
I mean, at this point, Ted is telling the story of How he met his kids mother the way Grampa Simpson tells stories about that time he caught the ferry to Shelbyville.
Ding ding ding! You are exactly right – I just had the same realization reading this recap: they absolutely will never show the mother’s face. Ted will look at her and get the glow or whatev AND SCENE. Dammit, show.
Loved Barney’s summation. Loved the bit about German with Ted and Claus. Otherwise a pretty good episode for me. Also, I’m glad we have a show that still plays Indie music now that Chuck is gone.
The mother has really nice shoes. Did Ted actually meet the girl with the yellow umbrella before? I can’t recall.
Part of me loved this emotional, sweet episode and part of me hated it since I’m tired of the show messing with me.
I was kind of hoping that it would turn out that Ted is gay, which would make a great plot twist. Highly unlikely given the heels the mother was wearing.
There’s still hope. This could all be leading up to Ted meeting a surrogate or a pregnant woman who consented to open adoption.
Love the “Ted is gay” idea–maybe Mother is a transvestite? Ok, no.
Spin off: How Klaus met Victoria.
So Given what we know of the HIMYM team. the “Fake mother” actress was definitely Sarah Michelle Geller right? The HIMYM Guys are total nerds who love Lost and BUFFY. Both are based in LA and Umbrella Girl had chubby ankles at the same time SMG was heavily pregnant, co incidence?
I noticed those chunky ankles too!
Wow, you are right. I just checked and nobody else in LA has chubby ankles!
My heart sunk as soon as Robin said she didn’t want to go through with the wedding. It was a big flashing neon sign that nothing was going to happen. What a disappointing season opener.
I’m still enjoying the show. There were some solid laughs in this episode, and I loved Barney reciting the important things that happened in 8 seasons. And frankly, I know they’re stringing us along with the mother, but there’s a zero percent chance I’m gonna stop watching until I find out.
I actually enjoyed this episode cos for me things started getting into place and I feel this should really be HIMYM’s last season, athough I will miss the show once it ends. Of coarse there were a few things I didn’t enjoy like Ted’s over-the-top nagging about Victoria leaving a note but it was compensated by Ted’s climbing in and out of the window scenes. I didn’t like how apparently Barney and Quinn already started to plan their wedding (grisly bear, really?) but it was compensated by Barney’s LEGENDARY 52 second review of the last 7 years of the show (hope that will be on the bloopers after the season ends, cos how many takes did that take?). I didn’t like how many times they showed us Lily’s and Marshall’s zombie state, but i enjoyed it the first 2 times.
Also I enjoyed:
– Barney seducing the bridesmaid over the phone
– Klaus’s speech, the accent was awesome and so was the whole dialogue
– Barney replacing Robin with a tiger
Overall, it was a good season premiere for me, so yeah, good work!
I want Season 9 to “How I Married Your Mother”…Ted sitting his kids down (now a little older) to tell them how he married their mother.
the first episode pretty disappointed me.. the show lost its humorous and entertainig part.. and all that´s left are repitions of old jokes and (too) complicated relationship history..
by the way the german in this episode is not even good. Thomas Lennon is definitely not a german native speaker… as an american you probably don´t give a shit about that but as a german you expect better german language skills if somebody is introduced as “klaus”.
Wow Alan, just started reading you recently, primarily for BB, but I am shocked with how much I agree with you. Having a hard time convincing my friends that HIMYM has sucked for a few seasons now…and for pretty much the exact reasons you’ve said.
Ted is the least interesting character on the show these days, and his search for the mother doesn’t intrigue me anymore. She was at the party! She was in the class! He went on a date with her roomie! This lame wedding sequence … He’s also a hypocrite for pulling someone away on their wedding day, repeating what Stella did to him. I’m also tired of the writers’ cat-and-mouse games with the Barney-Robin dynamic. I’ll keep watching, as Alan writes, out of loyalty, but I find my criticisms getting louder each week.
I feel the same. I’ve stopped hoping for HIMYM to be extraordinarily witty and creative and just accepted it for what it is. I’m upset with how the show is turning out, but I’m sticking it out to the end…
Didn’t I hear something about Jason Segel quitting HIMYM?
I hate how the “deep”, meaningful moral of the episode had to be in a fake, initially-supposed-to-be-funny German accent. And I just do not agree with true love being something that is instantaneous. It’s definitely something that takes time. HIMYM used to make sense and be insightful. Now it just goes the easy route.
Why is Hollywood mostly casting “fake german” people who can not pronounce German words properly. That might be ok for the rest of the world, but it sucks if you are german ;) Are non-german actors cheaper? what is going on guys? – That is so going into my blog!