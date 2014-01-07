Season premiere review: ‘Justified’ – ‘A Murder of Crowes’

“Justified” is back for a fifth season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I tell you about Tim Horton’s…
Elmore Leonard died over the summer, and it feels like a fitting tribute that “Justified,” based on one of Leonard’s best characters, and with a writers room whose motto is “What Would Elmore Do?,” would return with an episode largely split between the two quintessential Leonard locales: Detroit and South Florida. (Though he tended to write about Miami more than the Everglades.)
Neither place is introduced out of the blue, since Raylan used to work in Miami, and we’ve heard him talk to Dewey Crowe about his cousins, and since Boyd’s been interacting with representatives from Detroit for a few seasons now. But it was still interesting, and often fun, to start the season off on two separate road trips, rather than with an hour set mainly in Harlan and Lexington.
Dewey has been one of this show’s most reliable recurring characters, but we haven’t seen him at all since his kidney-related misadventures early in season 3. He returns to prominence in a big way here, winning a big settlement from the U.S. Marshals for the pain he’s suffered each time he’s crossed Raylan’s path, buying Audrey’s off of Boyd (and installing the Bizarro Raylan, Wade Messer, as his bartender), and providing a new destination for his scheming cousin Daryl after his sugar-smuggling business in Florida falls apart. It’s always fun to watch Damon Herriman cower at the sight of Timothy Olyphant, and here to see Raylan find a way to hurt Dewey without physically harming him (shooting up the pool where he plays naked Marco Polo with the hookers).
Raylan’s trip back to Florida was a quintessentially Leonard kind of story, with criminals (including Amaury Nolasco from “Prison Break” as Elvis and Edi Gathegi from “House” as the Haitian) of varying degrees of intelligence plotting to screw each other over, all while Raylan tried to avoid being worked over by Daryl and his tramp-stamped paralegal sister Wendy. It was maybe too much a standard Leonard kind of story, in that “Justified” has told so many variants on it over the previous four seasons, but I also can understand the creative team’s desire to kick off a new season with a back-to-basics sort of plot.
The issue I have is with the casting of Michael Rappaport as Daryl. Rappaport’s a good actor, but he’s a very specific type, and that type is not a Florida swamp rat. He has the right clothes and works at an accent other than his familiar New York one, but he never really fits into the role in the way that, say, Mykelti Williamson did as Limehouse. We’ll see how he does later in the season, now that Daryl seems headed for Harlan to get his share of Dewey’s newfound fortune, but in the early going it doesn’t seem the best fit of actor and part.
Boyd’s story is by far the darker of the two, and not just because he’s scrambling to get Ava out of prison. The trip to Detroit was suitably macabre and weird – I especially enjoyed the constant refrains of “That was last week” every time Boyd or Wynn looked over at the room filled with mannequins – to suggest what a spiral the Detroit mob has been in since Sammy Tonin’s dad skipped town. It pretty radically changes the power dynamic, though, in that Boyd’s strength comes from his affiliation with Wynn, while Wynn’s strength comes from the Dixie Mafia’s affiliation with Detroit. If they’re just two wisecracking badasses operating without the support of a higher criminal power, what’s to protect them from the various forces within and without Harlan?
Good to have “Justified” back. As usual, there are a lot of moving pieces here, and some characters (Johnny, Rachel and Tim, to name three) who aren’t really dealt with in the premiere, so we’ll have to see what the actual shape of the season becomes. But more Dewey Crowe is never a bad thing.
Some other thoughts:
* In case you missed the news during the hiatus, Jere Burns is a cast regular, which means we can look forward to many, many episodes worth of Wynn Duffy reacting to unexpected things. His responses to the Detroit trip alone should earn him his paycheck for the full season.
* The episode offers two different sitcom reunions, though only one of them puts the duo together in a scene. Stephen Root appears briefly as Judge Reardon, and later his “NewsRadio” pal Dave Foley joins Will Sasso as the Canadian gangsters. (Foley and Root are also, like Nick Searcy, alums of the Yost-produced “From the Earth to the Moon.”) I’m trying and failing to imagine a circumstance in which Foley winds up in Reardon’s court. Meanwhile, Raylan’s temporary Florida partner Greg was played by Dave Koechner; both Koechner and Olyphant played Dunder-Mifflin traveling salesmen on “The Office,” and appeared in one episode together.
* Hands up, everyone who figured that all of Greg’s talk about his kids meant he would be dead by the end of the episode. Instead, he survives and mainly serves as a contrast to absentee dad Raylan, who can’t even bring himself to see Winona and the baby when he’s in Florida.
* Lee Paxton’s beautiful foreign bride is named Mara, which makes this Walton Goggins’ second FX show in a row playing a character dealing with a dangerous brunette Mara.
What did everybody else think?
heard your podcast so was prepared. Worst. Episode.Ever!
Yost and Co. have done such a wonderful job of creating a wonderful sense of place in Harlan County. Great characters,juicy stories……so WHY do they have Boyd and Raylan on the road. No reason to ever leave Harlan, or the Lexington office. And the feared Tonin enterprise ends up being a shit hole 14th floor walk up in a crap neighborhood in Detroit? Boyd’s body count was too high for my comfort . He is supposed to be a morally gray character, not a straight up black hat.
Glad I can look forward to next weeks episode.
Did love Dewey’s above ground pool tho! And Raylan looks great. Now let me get a look at Tim!
Raylan did leave Harlan briefly in an early season 1 episode, which was artfully done like a wonderful short story, and possibly the best non-serialized episode they ever did. So I’m just saying regardless of how one judges the quality of this episode leaving Harlan has paid dividends in the past.
DEBBIE
I don’t feel the same way as you about leaving Harlan for it’s first episode but just remember that Boyd and Raylan left Harlan to solve some problems and, at the end of the day, they are bringing problems back home with them.
– As for the feared Tonnin gang – Sammy had no clue what he was doing when he took over power from his father Theo last season. Sammy was just a kid who let his power go to his head and made all the wrong choices.
-As for Boyd, keep in mind that he is in a dark place. His fiancé is in jail and he totally got fricked over at the end of last season. He is not going to take any shit this season.
Plus, you got to remember. Boyd is a Villain. A very likable villain but a villain non-the-less.
I also found the shift in Boyd’s character back to ruthless killer a bit abrupt. Since there’s only one planned season left after this season, unless it doesn’t get renewed, I suppose they’re building and badding him up for the ultimate Raylan-Boyd confrontation.
I commented as I watched the episode that I appreciate the fact that Boyd is undeniably “bad”, even though he’s likeable. There’s too many “villains” lately who have hearts of gold and are morally superior to the “heroes” they go up against. I love Boyd and he’s an awesome character, but he’s definitely a villain.
Agree. My least favorite Justified season opener. Bar none.
I really loved this episode. Yes, get them out of Harlan now and then, too much of the same place can occasionally get dull (thank god the show keeps everything lively). I doubt that was the full extent of the Tonin enterprises. Um, did I miss something or wasn’t every single person Boyd shot a piece of shit criminal? It’s not like he broke into an elementary school and started shooting it up. He was like a mini-Dexter minus the shitty ending in this episode. I thought it was fantastic.
Most of this episode may have flown better as the 2nd episode of the season. Not as the season opener.
The first time we met Boyd, he blew up a church, shot a guy in the back of the head on the (incorrect) assumption that he was a member of law enforcement, was the get away driver in a bank robbery, sent goons to take shots at a group of marshals, and was planning to kill Raylan. In this episode he killed two guys after they drew down on him and tried to rob him (while offering the guy in the truck the chance to surrender), and he beat (possibly to death) a guy he’s clashed with in the past, that was refusing to help Ava and was trying to make him take the fall for a murder (while choosing to bribe the wife, instead of simply killing her to tie up a potential loose end). If you considered him morally gray before, I’m not sure what would change that in this episode. Boyd doesn’t kill ppl just for sport, but he’s never had much problem killing ppl that got in his way.
I’m kind of bummed that it doesn’t seem like David Koechner is just a one episode character, he fit surprisingly well into the world and serves as a great contrast to Raylan in the new avenue of fatherhood. I kinda like Rappaport’s performance, too. He really does feel like a guy that’s had to carry a family on his back for a long time.
Also, Koechner, whenever I’ve seen him, is usually playing an obnoxious screw-up (as per his Office character), to the point where I’m always confusing him and Rob Corddry. It was neat to see him playing a more grounded character and decent human being.
As for Rappaport, I don’t see that this so much of a departure for him, as about half of his roles generally involve him playing a racist, so a redneck whose brother has Nazi tattoos is right in keeping with the rest of his resume.
They did a double twist with Koechner by making him A) competent, and B) survive.
I think Rappaport will be fine, but Alan has a point – they present the character as an undiluted swamp rat from the Everglades, whereas Rappaport comes across (in other roles and so far in this role) as a regular blue-collar guy who has a beer at Hooters after his shift at the mill, not an off-the-grid hick who drinks moonshine from a jug. But he’s going to be up in KY for the rest of the season so it probably won’t be a big deal.
I was hoping Rappaport would be ok after hearing your thoughts on the podcast. I’ve generally liked him in the past, but you were right, this is a bad fit. Just a bad choice and so disappointing with the great casting they’ve done in the past.
The episode itself was just overwhelming. I was bummed they didn’t do a little recap before the episode started so I could get a little reminder of where things were after last season. Too much going on and too many killings.
Also, I was disappointed to find out that Nick Searcy (Art), is a hateful, crazy person. His twitter feed is brutal. Hopefully I can get past Rappoport and my new dislike for Art and enjoy this season.
Eh, you’ll drive yourself crazy if you start worrying about which actors (or writers or directors or whatever) that you like are crazy/mean/stupid/whatever. Reading their twitter feeds is probably a mistake.
Nick Searcy is a fine actor and I enjoy his portrayal of Art on Justified. That’s all I think about when I watch the show.
No doubt. Unfortunately, came across it unintentionally a few times and was shocked by it. Typically could care less, this just was very surprising. I love the character and agree that he is a fine actor. Hopefully his acting skills are enough that I’m not reminded of the other stuff during the show.
Wow Jeff, you weren’t kidding!! I checked his Twitter page out of curiosity after reading your comment and holy cow! I’m surprised FX doesnt have a problem with him spewing that garbage. I know he has the right to free speech, but networks usually try to keep a lid on that kind of stuff no matter which way you lean. I’m guessing he’s not famous enough for it to be a problem but my opinion of him has definitely changed.
You’re *seriously* not kidding. Almost wish I didn’t know that, or at least didn’t look it up out of curiosity. Love him as Art but he is an insane person.
“I was disappointed to find out that Nick Searcy (Art), is a hateful, crazy person. His twitter feed is brutal.”
This comment so beautifully illustrates the inherent inanity of Twitter.
Damn, why did I look? He’s still a good actor. I’ll just remind myself I’m watching Art and not Nick :-)
I had the same issue with Rainn Wilson’s Twitter feed. Ruined Dwight on the Office for me for quite a while. He’s whacked as well, but in a less goofy and more offensive way than Dwight.
I’m pretty sure the twitter feed is a really deep joke. If you check out the web series he refers you to, “Acting School with Nick Searcy” he’s playing this a-hole character. What little I know about him is he’s an easy-going country guy with a good sense of humor. Other people say he’s a lot like art, solid, sarcastic, etc. I think you’re all being trolled.
The tag on his twitter feed is, “All new followers must proceed directly to Acting School with Nick Searcy before addressing me.” He’s telling you it’s a joke, and you only get the joke if you check out his web series.
Adam, I wondered about that and part of the reason why I mentioned him was I was hoping Alan would chime in with any additional information. I know he’s made the rounds on the conservative circuit (Rush, Breitbart, etc.) speaking about his politics. So a lot of the extreme political arguments he makes I think are in line with his actual beliefs. And I don’t care which side he’s on, the way he goes off on people and issues is just gross.
I would hope some of the stuff where he brags about how much money he makes is a joke. The way he attacks about political stuff seems like it would be a strange way to joke (but I’d be glad if it was).
Guys, No Politics rule applies here.
I am actually thrilled to see that Boyd has decided to step up his criminal behavior. If he is going to be the big heroin dealer he desires to be. He will have to be brutal. I was caught off guard when his pistol whipped Paxton. Yet, Paxton ask for that… when he trashed talked Ava.
I am sad to see Sammy end up dead. But it looks like Picker may live to see another day.
I love that they did do the road trips to Florida and Michigan. It gives us a nice new set of circumstances and problems… that will follow them back to Kentucky.
The only legit compliant I have is the 35 minutes worth of commercials.
I was excited about the hour and fifteen minute episode. Until I realize it was that way… because of all of the commercials.
It is nice to see that FX didn’t want to miss out on over selling the hour. And this is why I will not be watching it live again. I will be TIVO next week. Just so I can run through the 35 minutes worth of commercials.
That commercial for the Americans was great though.
Was it just me, or was Boyd more homicidal than usual in this episode? He seems to be a little quicker than usual to result to murder to solve his problems. Maybe it is pent up rage from Ava being locked up (or the lack of Ava’s stabilizing presence on him).
He has been taking a slightly darker turn every season. But he does seem to be more ruthless this season, due to missing Ava and having people attempt to screw him over at every turn. Although the fact that he was willing to let the wife live (instead of doing the safer thing and killing her) shows that he still has some moral standards.
I wasn’t quite sure what Boyd’s intent was at the funeral director’s house, but I was pretty sure that screwing around wasn’t going to end well at all. You’d think people would know better by now.
Glad to have Justified back.
Right at the end, the Latvian trophy wife (who was revealed to be a doctor) went over to her husband’s side and started telling him he was gonna be ok. So is she going to nurse him back to health, to cause trouble for Boyd later this season?
So many unexpected guest stars – season 5 seems to be going for broke.
I loved the little shout-out with Koechner’s character being named after Leonard’s researcher and right-hand man Gregg Sutter.
I’m just glad I’m not a “professional TV watcher,” I guess. I do pay a lot of attention to you and Dan, but the whole “so and so was miscast” thing just annoys me to no end. Just like the Constable Bob thing last year, I’m waiting for the day when someone steps up and admits that maybe, just maybe, the casting folks and the producers of this show know what the heck they’re doing.
I don’t know Dave R. as a “New York Actor.” I don’t even know what that’s really supposed to mean. I’ve never actually heard of the guy, but I’m assuming he’s a “big name,” considering that everyone else seems to know who he is. Just coming in from the cold, it didn’t seem to me that the actor was bad in this one. Of course, I didn’t know who Patton Oswald was before last season either, but he turned out to be a most definite benefit to the show.
That said, I’m really sad to see the end of both the characters of Sammy Tonin and the character played by Sam Anderson come to an end in this episode. Both were good foils for Raylan and Boyd respectively and I’ll miss ’em,
RWG (but, like most exceptional TV shows, the producers will come up with even better alternatives)
RWGIBSON13 – I’ve said many times, almost constantly, that the casting directors on “Justified” are spectacular. And I’ve said as recently as Monday’s podcast that not only do they know what they’re doing, but they’re astoundingly good at casting actors against expectations or type and they are, in fact, almost without parallel at that. So if you’re waiting for the day when somebody steps up and admits that, I’ve done it many times and will gladly do it again here: The “Justified” casting team is Emmy worthy. [I know I didn’t complain about Patton Oswald last season. I’m not sure who did.]
That being said, they’re not infallible. Apparently. In my opinion.
-Daniel
The “so and so was miscast” bothers me too when it has nothing to do with the actor’s performance in the piece being reviewed and everything to do with familiarity with the actor’s history or work in other roles. Other than accent slippage (which has become another frequently irritating criticism most notably because real accents aren’t rigid), Alan has not said anything as to why Rapaport is supposedly miscast in this role. If Darryl was meant to be a slight man with fine features and a refined air, I’d maybe get it. If Rapaport was such a poor actor that he could not effectively play anything but what he is, a New Yorker, and we saw evidence of that on screen in this episode, I’d get it. However, there was nothing I saw in the performance that suggested either. If Alan did, then the specifics of that is what I’d like to read about. Just saying he’s a type tells me nothing about his performance in this role. Dan frequently expresses the opinion that someone takes him out of the story because of an actor’s other work – to the extent that I always laugh to myself when I hear it because the logical conclusion of the line of criticism is that actors who make an impact in a role should never work in TV again – but I think this is the first time I’ve seen Alan do it.
Considering the talk about “the show, not the books” rule for this blog, most often cited on two shows with increasingly little relevance to their source books, and how we are supposed to talk about shows on their own merits, you’d think it would apply to other stuff. Michael Rappaport’s CV has nothing to do with what he’s doing on the show. Not being a fan of stand-up comedy or sketch shows or anything other than scripted dramas, and this completely uninformed about comedians, I had no idea who Patton Oswalt was, aside from the nurse on Community, and had no problems with him on this show. When I see and recognize actors, it is a fun bit of trivia, but I easily compartmentalize it. I am always glad to see Nolasco, and was disappointed to see him die, while Rappaport, whom I generally dislike, goes on to have an arc, but it has nothing to do with Justified. It’s purely external data, like how comfortable the chair from which I watched the episode.
I certainly don’t get yanked out of the show and complain because Nolasco’s breakout role was a character named “Sucre” and now he’s playing a sugar smuggler!
I thought Rapaport was a mixed bag. He looks the part and his physical acting/body language seems fine to me. As for the accent… he made a game attempt, but didn’t really get there. It emphasizes how much better this show is than most at casting actors who are good at that specific regional accent when you hear Rapaport trying and not getting there.
I don’t think he’ll bother me too much as long as he doesn’t get massive amounts of dialogue.
I had a similar reaction to Alan when I saw the opening credits and saw way too many recognizeable names. I was afraid that they’re stacking the show with “guest appearances” that would take away from the story. Luckily, it turned out ok. Koechner didn’t play an idiot, Sasso and Foley played pretty straightforward mobster parts (other than the hilarious fact that Canadian mobsters are friendly and love Tim Horton’s), and Jason Gray-Stanford is already killed off.
So, I can get why Alan was afraid that the typically NY/Boston blue-collar Mike Rappaport was playing an Everglades swamp rat. I agree that he didn’t really sell that aspect of his character (Edi Gathegi, on the other hand, did a very believable Haitian, the way that, say, Donald Faison probably wouldn’t). But since Rappaport is now on his way to Harlan county, I think we’ll forget about the swamp rat origin of his character pretty quickly, and he’ll do a great job as a non-area-specific criminal for Raylan to deal with.
Rappaport has been acting since 1990. He has a ton of performances on TV and in film, and he frequently plays the same goofy guy with the same goofy accent and mannerisms. Here’s an example:
[www.youtube.com]
He does a good enough job of not being *that* guy in the premiere, but for those of us familiar with his work it’s hard to not see and hear the “character” Rappaport has played in dozens of roles.
Eric, I agree. My Southern trained ear cringed with Rapaport’s phoney accent. And Alicia Witt’s is not that much better. Very distracting
You have non Southerner’s Timothy Olyphant and Damon Herriman (and Aussie no less) kick it out of the park … but not everyone can pull this off.
The highlight of the Crowe family was the sister. She was great.
I’ve always had a thing for Alicia Witt. Yeah, I like redheads. Hopefully we’ll get a better look at her tramp stamp in a future episode.
Took me a moment to place the sister, with the actress’s nose job. She played “D Girl” in Sopranos.
I remember her as Becky’s mom from Friday Night Lights. Always thought she was hotter than Becky.
She and Raylan are gonna get together … HOT
Great actress, but her Southern accent is phoney. (It was just as bad on Friday Night Lights, too.) But I wouldn’t mind seeing Raylan getting tangled up with a red-headed woman for a change.
It’s funny that Raylan’s half of the episode involved our favorite Marshal gunning down a suspect with Champ Kind, a fratricide that ended with the deceased presumably being fed to gators and began with the murder of a crooked Coast Guard and yet Boyd’s half was indeed, as you said “by far the darker of the two”.
I loved the episode. Don’t see how this is anywhere near the Worst. Episode. Ever. as stated by another commenter here-oh well, to each their own.
Look forward to the rest of the season. Of all the adapted works of the late, great Mr. Leonard I feel Justified encapsulates the moral ambiguity, shady characters, sense of ennui, humor and pathos better than any other, save maybe Out of Sight.
For some reason I can’t shake the feeling that something untoward may befall Winona this season, saddling Marshal Givens with his adorable infant daughter. I know playing the guessing game with shows is not one of your favorite pastimes Alan, but does anyone else suspect something long those lines or am I a nutter?
I’m curious whether that person actually would have thought that it was “the worst episode ever” if they hadn’t heard Alan and especially Dan’s opinion on it beforehand. I suspect it would have been significantly more favorable.
I too thought it was the worst epi so far. Disliked it so much that I’m thinking of NOT watching the remaining epi’s on the DVDs [don’t have cable]. Came here to read Alan’s review and read the witty comments. I’m a woman, and Debbie wrote that first comment. So, maybe this violent, boring epi doesn’t appeal to women as much as guys.
I think this will be a fun season, interested to see where it all goes…
Definitely a lot of moving parts. I’m not sure where they’ll all go but I trust the writers. I’m just glad to have the show back.
As I was watching, I started wondering…which show gets the best guest actors: Justified or The Good Wife?
Disagree with you on the Rappaport thing. I’m a fan of “Zebrahead,” so i get the NY thing but I spent sometime in Fla. and I think he pulled off the whole “cracker” thing. I think he’s gonna surprise you.
Agree with this. I thought Rappaport was quite good. I definitely thought he was believable.
I like Rapaport in this role also. Maybe it is because I have a clean slate with him as I never watched any of the other TV shows he has been on.
I liked his pained expression when he told Raylan how hard it is keeping his promise to his dad. I “bought” the character
Disagree with you on the Rappaport things. I’m a fan of “Zebrahead,” so I get the NY thing but I spent some time in Fla. and I think he pulled the “cracker” thing off. Think he will surprise you this season.
In addition to Searcy, Foley and Root, two more “From The Earth To The Moon” alums in this episode are Matt Craven and Sam Anderson.
Anyone else notice that Paxton’s wife was named Mara, the name of Shane Vendrell’s wife on “The Shield?” Sam Anderson appeared to shoot Walton a knowing glance when he introduced her.
Maybe it’s because I’m feeling awful and running to the restroom every hour, but I felt this episode was uneven. Also I couldn’t agree more that Michael Rappaport was an odd casting choice. This was his character’s description:
Dale Crowe, Jr., the sexy and charismatic patriarch of a white-trash Florida crime family. Dale’s an ex-convict who owns a gator farm; he is smart, savvy and ruthless, all in the name of family.
Well yeah, he’s not sexy or charismatic.
That character description sounds too much like Boyd though don’t you think? If anyone makes white trash work for him it’s that man.
Maybe they rethought it. Alicia Witt is sexy! Personally I’d have a hard time believing any man related to Dewey could possibly be sexy.
Surprised no one mentioned the excellent work by Jason Gray-Stanford, who certainly did a turnaround from his character on “Monk.”
And by this time, I think Boyd is the big cheese criminal around Harlan. He doesn’t need Detroit for their protection, but for their product.
I guess the Randy Disher Project didn’t pan out.
Let’s not forget the other TV reunion with Amaury Nolasco and Michael Rappaort from season four of “Prison Break”.
Yeah, like the worst season of TV ever
After listening to the podcast, I thought this was going to be horrible, but I thought it was an okay episode. A lot of it felt like setting up scenarios for the season to come. It wasn’t the greatest episode, but it wasn’t too bad. Though I agree, I don’t like Rappaport in this role. Considering that every actor they picked seemed perfectly cast, they definitely missed the mark here.
There are lots of people misspelling Michael RAPAPORT’s name here.
No mention of drew Thompson or the hooker? Would’ve liked an update on those characters that we’re integral to last season
Having heard your podcast, I was actually going into this quite worried but it was a very satisfying romp through two locales that shook things up a little for the leads. I’ll reserve judgement on the Crowes for now, mainly because I’m expecting greater character beats in the future but I didnt notice anything too off-colour about Rapaport’s performance (aside from a slight accent slip now and then. Felt Koechner was a bit underutilised as a comedic presence strangely enough but the contrast between him and Raylan made it worth it.
The Boyd storyline was definitely a lot darker and more twisted (the Detroit adventure was suitably deranged) but it was relatively well-handled and I dont see the complaints about Boyd’s sudden violent nature: though to be fair I’ve never seen him as particularly “grey” character. Dan’s comments in the podcast worried me the bloodshed would get too ridiculous and over-the-top (as it often does on say Sons of Anarchy) but I didn’t feel it was too outside the realms of what the show has done before. 9 killings maybe is a bit too much for a single hour, though.
I don’t know what anyone is complaining about. What a great way to start the season. Rappaport was awesome. Dave Foley from Kids In The Hall was perfect. If it wasn’t so late when it ended, I would have watched it again.
I almost always agree with Alan’s assessments, but boy, do I disagree about Michael Rapaport. I thought he was fantastic, and he looked to us like he could be a Crowe relative on appearance alone. (Now, I just read another commenter’s description of the character, and ok, sexy? Charismatic? No. But I didn’t know that was what he was supposed to be when I watched).
I don’t know, was it my favorite episode ever? Nope, but I thought last season was slow to grab me, too. It was fun, and it seems to be setting up some interesting plot lines. I’ll take it.
I spent some time catching up on Elmore Leonard books over the summer. I think they incorporated a a number of Leonard scenarios in the episode. The paralegal playing lawyer effectively seemed familiar. but One of the specific Elmore Leonard throwbacks I caught in the episode was Elvis stashing a gun in the car he thought he was being driven in because he knew he was going to be searched. That was lifted directly from Swag, a 1976 novel featuring the characters Stick (Remember the movie with Burt Reynolds) and Frank Ryan (Remember the Big Bounce with Owen Wison)
“Hands up, everyone who figured that all of Greg’s talk about his kids meant he would be dead by the end of the episode”
While mentioning reunions, wasn’t the Coast Guard agent Dilly shot on Prison Break with Nolasco?
Aside from Koechner inspiring memories of that sheriff who Arlo gunned down in the motel parking lot, isn’t the Crowe family dynamic a lot like that of the Bennetts? You got the competent oldest brother, the dumb thug and the scrawny screw-up. With the Crowes, of course, there’s two of them, but by killing Dilly and moving to Harlan, they basically swapping one for the other.
Another thing, I counted three streams of water coming out of Dewey’s pool, but only two gunshots.
All in all, good to have the show back.
Yeah, what’s up with the mystery of the third hole?
I just assumed the two holes created pressure to burst the rest, as the pool quickly fell apart after the streams started…or it could have been a continuity error.
Yes, the 2 bullet holes cause the whole thing to rip … perfect
Paxton’s funeral home should have looked very familiar to many of us. I didn’t catch it, but I’m very glad that previously.tv did.
[previously.tv]
Scroll down.
Holy shit! Thank you that’s so awesome. You’ve made my day.
Haha – as I was watching, I said “that looks just like the house from Six Feet Under”, but then when he went inside and it was a funeral home, I just assumed that all funeral homes look like that.
Dumb question – is Justified filmed in L.A.? I know that most shows, regardless of where they’re set, film in L.A., but I always thought this one looked authentic.
Rapaport’s accent was really, really bad
My Southern trained ear cringes every time he talks. It is really, really bad.
I wish they’d written him a part as one of the Detroit heavies.
Well then, while your Southern trained ear might have been soothed to have recast Rappaport as a Detroit Gangster, my Mid-Western ear would be mightily offended. Caught up on NYPD Blue on TNT years after it ended and each and every time I heard “Andy Sipowicz” speak it was pure Chicahhgo. Granted the cadences were Mamet but that’s still SIU, at best.
So true, Deety. There are so many dialect differences in states north and east of Kentucky. My daughter lives in Maryland. Visiting, there is a big differences between nearby Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The season has pretty much been shot. My ear will just have be be offended.
Thought the opener was a fitting tribute to Mr. Leonard. The extra little bit of cast members talking about him and his work, excellent.
I was cringing hoping that Raylan’s Florida babysitter wouldn’t die during the show. Happier he was mostly for contrast. Otherwise it wouldn’t have rung true for me.
Love Alicia Witt. Hope we see her again. Boyd is desperate and dangerous. Dewey is a riot. The comic relief pieces were very needed with all the bloody mayhem.
I think we all assumed he would die (rule #1 if you’re a cop in a TV show – never talk about having a family!!), but his main contribution was telling Raylan the story about how he avoids visiting his kids because it’s easier than having to say goodbye when he does. Pretty much echoes Raylan’s situation.
Raylan skyping with his ex-wife and daughter was heart wrenching.
Maybe it’s just a reflection on my subconscious, but wasn’t the room in Sammy Tonin’s Detroit lair filled with blow-up dolls, not mannequins?
Yes, they were blow-up dolls.
I loved the episode…for people on there complaining about it not being in KY for most of it…they were setting the stage for them to come to KY. I think Rapaport will be fine he wasnt heavily in the episode…give him time. The casting on this show has been flawless. I mean Mags from 2…and last season I thought the characters of Limehouse, Bob, Shelby and especially Colt were amazing. I look forward to seeing how this will all play out. Dewey is always awesome. And I like the crazy, desperate Boyd…that is when Walton is at his best. His drive to free Ava will be an amazing journey I suspect. I was suprised at Sammy dying in the opener. Not really surprised Raylan didnt visit Winona and the Baby cause in the books Raylan is a non-existent father. ….wonder if he will be on the show. I hope they feature Deputy Tim more this year…I am intrigued by him and thought his show down with Colt was awesome last season. I am just upset to hear them talking about only doing 6 seasons…with only 13 per season they could at least give us 10!!!! BEST SHOW ON TV.
Can someone explain to me what happened to the hooker and Drew Thompson? Aren’t they both alive? How come no mention of either on this episode? Maybe my memory is foggy but I thought Raylon and Boyd were chasing them on a helicopter or something.
That was all resolved last season….
I thought it ended with them both going into Witness Protection. So that ended their storyline.
I’d like to think the failed dope deal was a reverse-homage of sorts to Breaking Bad (specifically, Mike in Bullet Points) – Boyd ‘hijacking’ the truck, and getting shot in the ear from the assailant waiting inside.
Too much shootout, but great complicated plot like always. Definetly better than ridiculously overrated Breaking Bad…
I love when people feel the need to do this.
Justified is a great show, one of the few dramas I watch the night it airs, but Breaking Bad is one of the best two shows ever put on TV.
No, Breaking Bad is just a very good show which had a moment of genius in season 3 and everything after that was like I said ridiculously overrated.
Justified is much more complex and much harder to follow.
I’m failing to see how “harder to follow” makes anything great or even better than anything else. For me, “harder to follow” is a failure on the part of the writers and director to effectively communicate narrative.
By that logic, The Wire is a failure
Only by your estimation of it. The Wire isn’t hard to follow. It may be complex in its themes and politics, but it’s narrative isn’t hard to follow. It just requires patience.
“Complex” doesn’t immediately equal great. That is a very narrow view of quality. By the same token, “straight-forward” storytelling isn’t inherently bad.
By your apparent reasoning, one could say a TV series like Friday Night Lights isn’t worth the effort because it’s narrative isn’t “complex.” And I’m sorry, but that logic is horribly flawed and misguided.
It’s not just complexity with Breaking Bad. I felt the show wasn’t so great and deep after season 3 which was great to me. And I loved season 2 almost equally.
And back to complexity, Breaking Bad is a much more popular show than The Wire or Justified. That’s obviously because it’s much more simple and accessable to people.
Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The West Wing, Lost are/were all more popular and more successful (ratings-wise) than The Wire or Justified, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who would call those shows simple and accessible with a straight-face. Same with Breaking Bad. Walter White is nowhere near as charismatic, cool, and sympathetic as Raylan Givens, but that has nothing to do with one show’s success over another.
Stop comparing salsa to coffee ice cream.
Breaking Bad is a great show that deals with the evolution of only one maybe two characters. There are not very many other characters that stand out in this universe.
Justified on the other hand has a vast array of characters that are well developed and quirky in their own way. Plus, the dialogue is the best on any TV show and Justified also has some of the best character interaction. Plus, it is based on the works and style of the late great Elmore Leonard.
Completely agree with Dan, worst episode of Justified so far and hopefully worst episode of Justified ever. I don’t care they weren’t in Kentucky, the tone and the dialogue were way, way off. Justified’s always been the show where forty words are used when four will do, it’s surprising how boilerplate everything felt.
I actually didn’t mind Michael Rapaport that much. I thought with better writing he’d be alright in Justified’s world.
I dont get the whole issue with Rapaport, I dont really like him in general, but he was fine in his Justified Role. There was nothing that bothered me with his performance/character. I wouldn’t call this a miscast.
I also didnt find the episode as bad as you two said in the podcast.
I cant say I was thrilled, but it was decent episode and kept me quite interested for the rest of the season.
I wondered if Boyd getting shot in the ear was an homage to Breaking Bad, when Mike gets shot in his ear while in the back of a truck and ends up with a bandage similar to Boyd’s.
Glad the show is back, but this episode was just okay. The best way I could describe it as a setting up the chessboard ep. It felt like the writers were telling us these are the story arcs for this season. I understand most shows have to do that, but this felt somehow more obvious. My other quibble is the casting of Rapaport. I like him as an actor. I read an article where he talked about how hard he prepped to get the accent for this role. I was hopping to be pleasantly surprised. Instead I was disappointed at how bad it was. So far he doesn’t really seem to fit in the Justified world.
Justified is my favorite show currently on television. And I agree with you. This is my least favorite season opener if five seasons. I think they tried to use it to make a tribute to Elmore Leonard. Reminds me of their other poor attempt to put Karen Cisco into the mix in Season 3’s ‘Cut Ties.’ Good idea that didn’t execute well.
I also agree on Rapaport. Fine actor. Wrong for the role. Accent is ear cringing to my Southern ear. It’s awful.
The casting in this episode is just silly. Dave Foley and Will Sasso are canadian gangsters? Rappaport plays dopey well, and that is it. He is incapable of menace, or anything else useful in selling him as this season’s “big bad.” And how did Theo Tonin’s kid go from being a weak pretender to a psycho with a chainsaw that anyone can just sell out and murder? I love this show, but come on.
Because power corrupts. I kind of liked that he went the Scarface route; he was totally out of his depth, so of course he would take his cues from a movie.
I generally liked it. The one off-putting thing was the sister in the car with the cuban killer. I get the idea that putting his sister in a car with a killer with a gun is a bad one, but what makes putting his sister in a car with a killer significantly better?
Somehow I found this Mara less annoying than the last. Thats not saying much……
I understand the cast and writers wanting to do a tribute to Elmore Leonard. I’m just not so sure this was the best way to do it. I had a huge problem with Kentucky (and Tim and Rachel) missing from most of this season opener.
The excessive amount of violence, even to show the evolution of Boyd, was over the top for a season opener. The big time jump is a first for the series, and I don’t think it worked. It was abrupt in terms of Sammy Tonin’s demise and Raylan’s baby being introduced to us on Skype, even though Raylan was nearby. The split location story of Raylan and Boyd, again, was not a great idea for the season opener.
Thank you for saying Rapaport is a casting mismatch because I so agree. He would have been a better Detroit gangster than the patriarch of the Crowe family with one really phoney Southern accent.
On the plus side, all the guest stars (maybe too many for one episode) were good, and I can’t get enough of Dewey Crowe. The season is set in motion, and I can only hope it finds traction on its way back to being the best series currently on television. The season opener; however, ranks as the worst in 5 seasons. That’s my opinion.
As someone who only knows Rappaport by name and hasn’t seen stuff he’s in extensively (maybe at all?), I had absolutely no problem with him as a Crowe in this episode. I thought he did a great job with the role and was totally believable. Not sure what the complaints about him not fitting it are about. And I thought the double road trips worked fantastically to get the characters out of Harlan, albeit briefly. I loved the new locations and the storyline was engrossing. Couldn’t ask for more from a Justified opener IMO.
I hope we get to see Quarles at least one more time before the series ends.
I’M NOT RAPPAPORT!
I don’t know why but this Canadian loved hearing them talk about not only Tim Horton but the QEW– the main highway in southern Ontario. I want to see the Canadian mafia some more this season!
anyone else noticed the hat tip to Breaking Bad, possibly twice – Boyd getting shot in the ear in a reversal of the way Mike got shot in the ear (Mike hiding in the refrigerated truck). I googled to see if anyone had spotted this, took me a while but someone else had commented on a facebook page, and noted that Boyd also uses the same ‘lawyer wearing headphones to prevent eavesdropping in prison interview’ technique (but I’m betting that’s been done a few times before)
Also your ‘connect with facebook’ doesn’t seem to be working (or I can’t get it to, haven’t had a problem before with it)
Was it explained why Winona/baby are in Miami?