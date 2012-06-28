Season premiere review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Something Is Wrong’

“Louie” is back for a third season. I reviewed the start of the season yesterday, and I have some quick thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as I get reading glasses…
As I mentioned in yesterday’s column, “Something Is Wrong” was definitely the most lightweight of the five episodes I got to see in advance – and by that I mean comedy as well as the character and thematic work. It’s a wry shaggy dog story about how Louie has difficulty saying what he wants – or, in some cases like the motorcycle, how what he wants is pretty stupid – with some good moments of deadpan humor (the construction foreman checking his phone while Louie’s car is crushed, Louie and the other driver studying the street signs, Louie having to button his pants when April shows up at his apartment). But compared to the best of last season, or to much of what’s coming over the next month, this was on the disposable side of things.
That said, it’s fun to watch which version of himself Louis C.K. is going to put on display. Here he’s back to the guy who lets both the good and bad of life just wash over him, barely raising his voice to protest or applaud any of it. It’s clear from Louie’s sighs of relief on both of April’s exits that she read him exactly right about wanting out of this relationship, and also that he’d have just gone along with dating her forever while feeling miserable about it.
And we see the end of this relationship contrasted with the show’s introduction of TV Louie’s ex-wife Janet, played by Susan Kelechi Watson. (C.K. explained in several venues why he decided to cast a black actress in the role, even though it’s unlikely he and Watson would produce kids who look like Louie’s daughters.) She’s introduced as having little patience for Louie’s nonsense, but we now have two-plus seasons of evidence that she didn’t come to this point unfairly. And it was amusing to watch her mood swing from exasperated (Louie can’t pick up the girls) to sympathetic (Louie is in the hospital) and back to exasperated again (Louie is in the hospital because he bought a motorcycle). We don’t know exactly what their marriage was like in the good times, but those two minutes give us a pretty strong sense of what it was like towards the end.
Plus, in an incredible (and sad) quirk of timing, we get to see an adult Gaby Hoffman only a couple of days after her “Sleepless in Seattle” writer/director Nora Ephron died.
What did everybody else think?
I agree that it was a lackluster episode. And I realize that gaby hoffman’s character was supposed to be annoying but she was almost unwatchable. Hopefully the next few episodes get back on track like Alan says
You both make strong points, but i agree with Patrick, it was Gabby Hoffman herself who made the scenes almost unwatchable. I see what Louie intended with those scenes as jerseyrudy already articulated well enough, but she just couldnt carry it, bad choice of actress for the role, really hurt the episode.
I like that this episode is titled Something Is Wrong, which is exactly what I thought when louie’s ex wife was introduced. Reading about his choice was nice, and I couldn’t agree more with his reasons for casting her. But that was definitely my first thought. Really enjoyed this one, as a person who can never just end things with a girl…
I thought she was brilliant.
Thought it was hilarious. Best part was that his ex-wife was black, and that more likely than not, the next time we see her she won’t be.
His ex-wife looks way out of his league, since in the show he married her way before he was rich and famous (I assume it’s acknowledged in this season that Louie the character is rich, as he mentions it in the stand-up). Remember last season when he was complaining in “Oh Louie!” that sitcom wives are far too good-looking for the guy? Now he’s producing that sitcom.
Louie should have heeded the warning in his theme song: “Danger, danger when you taste brown sugar…”
Did the show get a significant budget bump this season? Destroying the car seemed like the kind of thing he’d do just to see if FX would actually pay for it.
He was on Jimmy Kimmel a couple of days ago and said the destroying the car cost $11k. Yikes!
Pretty sure he gets a couple hundred thousand an episode, so only 11k isn’t bad. Plus, it was hilarious. Well worth it.
You use a salvage car that’s been totaled for another reason, or at least that’s had the motor and all useful parts stripped. $11k probably included the backhoe rental.
nope, if you watch the Kimmel interview he said that’s what they usually do but because Louis CK insisted on an Infiniti (i think that’s what it was) it cost them $11,000. oy.
i was sort of shocked by the amount of special effects on this episode. the car destruction and then the stunts with the motorcycles / motorcycle crash. pretty big budget for LOUIE, eh?
i loved the old woman moaning at the hospital. that’s what it seems like it would be like if you were unfortunate enough to get stuck in a NYC hospital. gurney in the hall with moaning old people. yikes.
I was not crazy about the opening stand-up bit. Just not funny, or even darkly humorous. Seemed like he was trying too hard to shock little old ladies who may have tuned in. Also, was his ex-wife always black? That was interesting. I know I don’t pay great attention but I think I would have noticed that if only because we’ve met his kids and they seem, well, about as half-black as Michael Jackson’s kids…. Just saying.
I think you take this show a little too seriously.
How do you get that? We are discussing the show. I added my comment. Is that not ok with you?
I didn’t like the opening stand-up either, but I thought the rest of the episode was brilliant.
Glad you gave us fair warning as this was not only a weak premiere that never quite clicked, it may have been the worst episode of the series. No doubt exaserbated by adult Gabby Hoffman (who im pretty sure is younger than me, and has aged pretty badly) and the thing with him having a black ex-wife was just absurd, i get that he does those kinda things, but that was just too muich of a stretch, we’ve seen too much of his daughters, no continuity is one thing, but something that is clearly impossible is another. That said, last seasons premiere was weak as well, although a hell of alot better than this one, i cant wait to see the rest of the season, as i know they will be genius. But this one just did not work at all.
I take the casting as one of two ways:
1) it’s intentionally funny that these two wouldn’t likely have those kids, or
2) it’s not important to Louis what the actress looks like so long as she plays the part well. I doubt anyone would mention other reproductive impossibilities like hair or eye color or height. It’s a comedy; genetics just aren’t that important.
I think he was just going for a “what the fuck??” reaction from the audience and making us scratch our heads, and on that note he def succeeded lol
The thing I liked about this casting is that it’s NOT a complete non-issue in regards to race: CK said in one interview that the dimension of a black woman telling someone like him (paraphrasing here) “Stop screwing up and get your act together” is something he found compelling and wanted to use in the show. Besides, who’s to say the next time we see Louie’s daughters he won’t have re-cast them too?
I personally loved it. I laughed quite a bit at his car being destroyed and Louis being somewhat accosted by a motorcycle gang. If this had been in the middle of the season and not the premiere that followed up a mind-blowing second season, I think people would’ve had a more positive reaction to it.
Also, is anyone else crazy excited that Susan Freakin’ Morse is editing this show now? I mean, come on. That is pretty awesome.
i’m sort of excited about the Susan E. Morse addition. a) it frees up some of Louis CK’s creative energies and b) the scene in the diner felt really nice and smooth. i could definitely see the expert hand — no offense to Louis CK’s editing abilities or anything. editors are the unsung heros of movies and TV. it seems like a great fit, IMO.
I also loved the “What about Obama?” callback (and odd timing considering they were in a hospital and the news that was announced yesterday)
I know these people come and go at random, but I still hope we get more of Gary Wilmes as the ex-wife’s new guy. He was just brilliant in Gatz.
Why isn’t Louie on HULU anymore?
Ask Hulu.
I can see how people might have been annoyed by Gaby Hoffman’s character. But I saw it as a fairly realistic portrayal of a certain kind of smart, attractive New York woman who was driven to frustration by Louie’s indecision and cowardice. (CK’s own performance seemed to be stretching the self-critique here — would such a masterfully verbal comedian really be so entirely uncommunicative in his personal life?) To me, it seemed as if she could actually be good for him in the long run(though he might not have been so good for her).
thank you for saying exactly what i was saying BigTed. totally agree with you.
to me the Gaby Hoffman performance was spot on realistic. and in the scene in his apartment i could see how the relationship maybe worked pretty well in the past (on some level).
to me the question of Louis CK’s character here being such a yutz — non-verbal, passive, scared — is in line with the lack of continuity of this show. i think that in many ways we see the character Louis CK is portraying in various shades but it is probably not meant to be taken literally as parts of the whole of one person.
to me, Louis CK’s constant reminder (and Twitter description) of him being “I am a comedian and a person and a guy who is sitting here,” just a guy like all the other guys out there, an everyman means that even within the same episode maybe the difference between competent comedian and pie with ice cream snarfing blue guy may not be intended to be the same character.
or maybe it is…. who knows what goes on in the brilliant mind of Louis CK.
all i know now is i am dying for some different colored scoops of ice cream! that looked yummy!
I wonder if Louis simply enjoyed opening the season with the words “I was jerking off….”
I was relieved that Gaby Hoffmann (IMDB spells it with two n’s) didn’t fall out of the bleachers.
I enjoyed it. I actually read the scene at the little cafe very differently though. I actually read it as Louie not wanting to break up with her at all and her just taking the initiative to the point where she breaks up with him, despite him just wanting to hang out there with her and eat ice cream as couple. To me, it was sort of like the idea that this woman read into everything SO MUCH that she initiated a break-up with Louie when he was just trying to sit there and eat ice cream. He wasn’t trying to do anything with his face, he was just sitting there. But I like your reading of that scene too, I think I may be acting overly sympathetic toward the Louie character. I didn’t laugh especially much at this episode, but I still just love the quirky sensibility Louie AND Louis C.K. bring to TV. Keep the episodes coming!
I don’t think he specifically went to that lunch to break up with her. But I also think he wasn’t happy in the relationship and, as with the scenario she suggested in the final scene, would have just kept going and going even while miserable because he couldn’t express himself. So she was right that he wanted out, but wrong that he intended to try to get out that day.
I didn’t get the impression that he wasn’t happy in the relationship, he just seemed somewhat apathetic to the whole thing, as the character of Louie is in so many situations (although notably he is very UNapathetic when it comes to Pamela). My initial impression of that scene was that April was over-extrapolating things again; obviously just because they stayed together in that moment and even if they went to her mother’s house for Thanksgiving they could still break up at any moment. But I like that there are definitely multiple ways to read those scenes and I like your interpretations as much, if not moreso, than mine. I like that Louis C.K. positioned the beginning of this season to be at the end of their relationship, but it probably would have helped the context to see the couple interact in at least several different situations, instead of trying to read 1 or 2 break-up scenes.
Louie’s nonverbal reaction to his girlfriend’s work-related complaining definitely gave me the impression that he was already tired of her – even though the relationship was apparently only six months old – but since he never said anything to directly confirm his girlfriend’s point of view, there’s room for interpretation. (Maybe he was unsure about his feelings until his girlfriend explained them to him – twice. Or maybe his feelings about the relationship were more complicated than what his girlfriend suggested, but he ultimately agreed with her on one point: that he wasn’t prepared to take things to the next level. ) It seems to me that at times, characters serve as projections of Louie’s feelings about himself, or to introduce him to a perspective that contradicts and challenges his own. Sometimes – and I think this is the case with the girlfriend in the premiere – characters exist to call Louie out on a shitty behavior or personality trait. If Louie really disagrees with the Hoffman character’s assessment of the situation, he’s putting up a very half-hearted fight.
In any case, I thought the premiere thoroughly entertaining, and if it really does turn out to be the weakest of the first batch of episodes, I’ll be a very happy man.
I read it that he wasn’t happy. He looked kinda exasperated just watching her through the window as she was approaching the restaurant. Like he didn’t really want to see her.
I read the scene like Kobra did. I thought that was the entire joke: she created this entire break up from a vague look. As far as why he looked unhappy: when is he ever happy?
@FRANK: Very true, I agree with you on pretty much every point. I think Louis C.K. has been trying to distance himself a bit from the Louie character (i.e. he’s noted that Louie is sadder, less rich, and gets less p***y than Louis C.K., if I’m remembering correctly), but Louis C.K. definitely works out some of his real-world thoughts and feelings in Louie.
I thought the particular take on peoples perceptions about riding a motorcycle was gold. He got sympathy… until it was a motorcycle. I enjoyed that he re-calibrated his approach with Gaby Hoffman and omitted the fact it was him riding a motorcycle
First time commenting, so this will likely mess up! But I think whats really hilarious about Lou’s ex-wife being black (outside of me now trying to remember exactly what his girls looked like) is the very awkward and hilarious encounter with the racist aunt who dropped dead last season (or maybe it was the season before last). makes that entire episode much funnier and less random.
I didn’t have the same experience as Alan, in that I thought he was okay in the relationship, but worried about his car getting ticketed, so this young woman – who he likes – starts reading crazy insecure things into it, and he’s just too dumbstruck and, well, Louie, to admit he’s worried about his car. I think that interpretation makes it a funnier episode.
I also thought he was worried about his car, not necessarily wanting to break up, though after her display of anxiety, I don’t blame him for going along with it.
