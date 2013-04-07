Season premiere review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘The Doorway’

“Mad Men” is back, and I have a review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as I leave everything to the zoo…
“What are the events in life? It’s like you see a door. The first time you come to it, you say, ‘What’s on the other side of the door?’ Then you open a few doors, and you say, ‘I think I want to go over the bridge this time. I’m tired of doors.’ Finally you go through one of these things, you realize that’s all there are: doors, and windows, and bridges and gates. And they all open the same way. And they all close behind you. Look, life is supposed to be a path, and you go along, and these things happen to you, and they’re supposed to change, you, change your direction. But it turns out that’s not true. Turns out the experiences are nothing. They’re just some pennies you pick up off the floor, stick in your pocket. You’re just going in a straight line to You Know Where.” -Roger Sterling
“The Doorway” makes its intentions plain long before Roger delivers the episode’s thesis statement to his shrink. We open on what will later be revealed as Don’s neighbor Dr. Rosen performing CPR on Jonesy the doorman, bringing him back from clinical death, which Jonesy will reluctantly admit he experienced as if going into a white light. We cut from Rosen in action to the sight of Megan’s sweaty belly, and the sound of Don Draper’s voice – the only time we’ll hear it for several minutes (he speaks his first line of proper dialogue at the hotel bar) – reciting the opening lines of Dante’s “The Inferno.”
These are stories of men who experience the ways of death without actually dying – which has always been the story of the man we know as Don Draper.
Dick Whitman went to Korea, “died” and began life anew. He went through a door and came out as another person, with another name and another future. But no matter how much his circumstances have changed, there are some things he finds he can never change about himself. In the episode’s final sequence, we see that he’s been having an affair with Rosen’s wife Sylvia, which has only renewed his self-loathing at his philandering ways. When Sylvia asks what he wants for the new year, Don says bluntly, “I want to stop doing this.”
Like last year’s premiere “The Doorway” has a clear delineation point between the hours – the photographer saying “I want you to be yourself” to Don, a man for whom that suggestion is more complicated than most – but feels even more of a piece than “A Little Kiss.” (There’s no equivalent to Lane’s discovery of the wallet in the taxi.) All the stories flow from the first hour into the second, and almost all deal with characters who have gone through doors (at the end of 1967, the year The Doors hit it big) hoping to come out as someone new.
We spend a lot of time following Peggy in her new job with Teddy Chow-guh-guh, where she doesn’t remotely resemble the timid girl she was when she first walked in the door of Don’s office. She exited Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce as a new woman, and we see that that woman has become the female Don Draper. She has a healthier relationship with Abe – who seems to have made peace with having a girlfriend who’s a tool of the establishment, and just goes along with her job and its demands – than Don’s had with his wives, but she speaks to her subordinates exactly the way Don would (“If you can’t tell the difference between which part’s the idea and which part’s the execution of the idea, I have no use for you”), makes them stay at work at all hours (shades of “The Suitcase”), and has even mastered how to calm down a nervous client, as well as how to bring a dead ad campaign back to life.(*)
(*) And when she resurrects the Koss ad, Ted’s far more complimentary of her than Don would be. Until now, we’d only seen him as a gnat buzzing in the ear of SCDP, trying to one-up Don, but in his brief appearance here he’s already vastly more sympathetic – like someone we might actually want Peggy to keep working for, rather than a placeholder boss while we wait for her to return to the fold.
Megan has a new role on a soap opera, and with it a new name. When she’s out in public, strangers greet her as Corinne, not Megan, and Don can only stare at her and wonder who it is exactly that he married. Her success hasn’t ended their relationship, but he’s back to sleeping around on his wife, and again winds up watching a slide show – on a Kodak Carousel, I’m assuming – featuring photos of a life he feels like a bystander in.
Roger has gone through door after door over the years – new wife, new agency, new interest in psychedelic drugs, now a new haircut – while always finding he’s the same man. (Like Jonesy, he even had his own near-death experience with his heart attack in season 1, and very quickly went back to the usual boozing, smoking and whoring around.) He goes to therapy, but more as a performance piece – despite the shrink’s refusal to laugh at Roger’s jokes – and suggests that the only true transformation we can achieve in life is when it ends. After his mother’s wake, he tries to reach out to his daughter Margaret, but she only sees him as an open wallet, because that’s how Roger has positioned himself for so long.
But in the world of “Mad Men,” people are very much capable of change – as is society. Peggy is proof of the former, and Don’s first visit of the season to the creative lounge is a comical reminder of the latter. Earlier, at the Royal Hawaiian bar, PFC Dinkins asks if Don is an astronaut; when he faces his creative team, still in his sleek suit and haircut, while they’re in various states of late ’60s shagginess, an astronaut is exactly what he seems like, and Stan and Ginsberg are a new alien race he’s encountered and can’t quite understand yet. (Remember when you couldn’t tell the Sterling Cooper copywriters apart from the accounts men?) When Betty stands outside the St. Mark’s Place flophouse as hippies walk by, she couldn’t possibly look more matronly; even without the continued weight gain (more on that below), she seems decades removed, rather than just a few years, from the woman we saw go to Rome with Don.
And Betty has changed, even if it’s not always in a way she would like. She still struggles with her weight, and still feels a general sense of dissatisfaction with her life, but the Francis family seems to have found some equilibrium; when the clan sits by the Christmas tree to watch Sally’s friend Sandy play her violin, there’s a sense of happiness and peace that we’ve rarely seen with either of Betty’s families.
Sandy gives up that violin as part of her quest to run away from the life she thinks Betty is trapped in. When she first boasts to Betty of what she glimpsed on St. Mark’s, she says, “And the kids are just living, and it’s beautiful.” She’s in search – perhaps very naively, perhaps not – of a version of life she finds more authentic than the one she’s experienced, and as characters go through “The Doorway,” there are various talismans of authenticity – with different levels of meaning to different people – and situations where what’s real and what only seems real can be easily confused.
We see, for instance, Don and Megan enjoying a feast at the Royal Hawaiian, where the emcee explains that the food is just like what you might find at an actual royal Hawaiian feast; the Drapers have gone all the way to paradise just to get a recreation of paradise. Later, Don enters his office to discover the furniture rearranged, because the photographer feels it looks better this way, and he’s asked to “just do what you do.” Don is in his office, but it’s not quite his office, in poses we’ve seen him in before (lighting a cigarette, leaning on the desk), but it’s all false.
Don tries to remember what’s real and what isn’t through the lighter he got in Korea, which is not only a reminder of the identity switch, but its cause, since he dropped the thing(**) and caused the fire that blew up the real Don. When he realizes that he accidentally switched lighters with PFC Dinkins – a man who had earlier talked of one day wanting to essentially take Don’s identity, and yet who seems very likely to die in Vietnam before his tour’s over – it completely unmoors Don. A wake for someone’s mother would never be his ideal scene, given what we know about Dick Whitman’s childhood, but having to attend it right after the lighter discovery turns him into a liquid, puking mess.
(**) Or is the lighter he’s had all these years the one that belonged to the real Draper? I’ve rewatched the explosion sequence from Nixon vs. Kennedy many times, and while Dick’s lighter causes the fire, it’s not clear whose he ends up with; we only see him take the real Don’s dogtags. Dinkins’ lighter has his name on it, but did Don’s?
After the wake, Roger gives Margaret one of his family’s most prized heirlooms: a jar of water from the River Jordan that his father brought home to his mother. It’s an attempt to bottle something very real and sacred, but decades later, it’s just water in a jar to Margaret, who doesn’t even bother to take it with her. Later, Roger receives the shoeshine kit of the late Georgio – a man no one else cared enough about to inquire when he stopped showing up to work (not that Roger himself cared, other than for the sake of his shoes), in much the same way Roger fears he’ll instantly be forgotten when he goes through the final doorway. And as he holds the shoeshine brush in his hands – in a great, great moment for John Slattery – that’s when he finally cries, as he considers all he’s lost and all that he has yet to lose.
Even the hippies Betty encounters in her search for Sandy are seeking some kind of authenticity that’s in its own way not real. They’re trying to make goulash the way Danny’s mother made it – with Betty standing in for everyone’s mother for a few hours – but with the meager resources available to them in a squat with no electricity or running water. Betty doesn’t find Sandy, and ultimately leaves the violin – a symbol of the talent Betty envies, but also of the life Sandy has run away from – behind, but she’s inspired by the experience (and the flack she got from the lead hippie for her hair) to go brunette, which may not be her natural hair color, but which seems more real. (And given her struggles with her weight, Henry’s comparison to Liz Taylor seems more apt in 1967 than the familiar Grace Kelly references.)
Though Don is back to sleeping around, he seems not entirely back on his game. When Stan asks for an early pitch on the Royal Hawaiian experience, Don admits, “I don’t know how to put it into words,” and when he gives two of the newer copywriters a lecture about what he wants their oven cleaner campaign to feel like, it just leaves them baffled. (Though he at least delivers the speech about Eros with conviction, so this may be a case like with Peggy’s subordinates, where they just can’t play at his level yet.) The campaign he comes up with for Sheraton ultimately confuses the issue, evoking death in a way he doesn’t intend, while speaking very much to the themes of this episode and the usual struggles of Don Draper. It’s an ad that makes perfect sense to Don, but would unsurprisingly signify death to anyone without his unique experiences. Dick Whitman shed his skin and became Don Draper, but to the small world that knew him, Dick Whitman died. Can you change without dying? Roger Sterling seems to think you can’t, but Peggy and others suggest you can.
As we ponder change, and death, throughout “The Doorway,” we see also that Don has come to really admire Dr. Rosen – or, at least, to feel tremendous guilt that he’s cuckolding a good man whose work is so much more important than what Don does for a living. As a man who experienced death without dying, Don wonders what it’s like for Rosen to hold actual lives in his hands, and stares at him (while standing in yet another doorway) with quiet awe as Rosen goes skiing through a blizzard to perform emergency surgery on New Year’s Eve. The image of a man going cross-country skiing through the streets of Manhattan is a gorgeous, retro one, and a nice bookend to Don’s journey through “The Doorway.” He begins in the sizzling heat of paradise, reading “The Inferno,” and ends it on a snowy New York night, frustrated to be frozen in the same old behavior, again and again.
All in all, a great start to season 6. Some of the scenes with Betty and the hippies felt awkward in that way “Mad Men” tends to get when it steps outside of our characters’ usual social circle – where the research was obviously put into behavior and dialogue and atmosphere, but where it often (whether Midge’s beatnik pals, or Paul with the Hare Krishnas) fees like a very close approximation of the thing, like the Royal Hawaiian feast or Don’s rearranged office – but the rest of it was spot-on, thoughtful, moving and gorgeous in that “Mad Men” way. (Also, even though Passover is done with for the year, if the episode had only featured Peggy being great at her new job… dayeenu.) I’m so glad to have it back, and to have the opportunity to talk about it with you tonight and for the next 11 episodes.
Some other thoughts:
* Season 5 ended in April of 1967, while this one picks up around Christmastime of the same year. That’s among the shorter between-season gaps the show has had (the one between seasons 2 and 3 is the shortest, I believe). It means that the show skipped over the Summer of Love (which several characters reference in dialogue), but has arrived just in time for the absolute insanity of 1968 (MLK, RFK, riots, Tet Offensive, the ’68 Democratic National Convention, etc). The short gap also makes it seem like something other than sadism is behind Betty’s continued weight issues. While a woman January Jones’ age (not that Jones ever was as big as Betty) today could take off a lot of weight in that much time through modern diet and exercise, there weren’t spin classes for Betty to go to; even jogging was only beginning to be accepted as an activity for non-athletes at this point.
* That second Super Bowl wound up being a lopsided contest between the Packers (who beat the Cowboys in the legendary Ice Bowl on December 31, 1967) and the Raiders. The Super Bowl wasn’t the media monster it became later, but I found reports at the time that NBC and CBS were actually charging higher ad rates than they were getting for the respective league championship games. So the Koss ad was a big deal, even if we hadn’t yet entered the era of people watching the game specifically for the commercials.
* Despite the death of Lane, the agency remains Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, as seen on the doors when Don enters with Bob Benson, the disingenuous suck-up from accounts. (Note that Bob insists he gets two coffees for himself, and within moments, one is in Don’s hands, the other in Pete’s.)
* Also, one of the campaigns Don’s people are working on is for a Dow oven cleaner. Looks like his bizarre speech from “Commissions and Fees” actually won over Ken’s father-in-law.
* Sally now refers to her mother as “Betty” and calmly closes the door on her when she’s on the phone. That’s fantastic. (And, as teenage girl rebellion goes, still fairly mild.)
* Another sign Betty isn’t who she used to be: once upon a time, she recoiled in disgust at realizing how quickly Don could think up a lie, where now she’s the one surprising Sandy with the speed with which she invents a cover story.
* If I’ve done this properly, there should be a poll embedded below the review to let you vote for your favorite new hair (or facial hair) choice. Harry’s new ‘do certainly made me laugh the longest, but there are arguments to be made for all of them.
* A whole bunch of notable guest stars in this one, most of whom I’m expecting to see again throughout the season: Linda Cardellini as Sylvia, James Wolk as Bob Benson, veteran Canadian actor Brian Markinson (who inevitably guest stars on every show filmed in Vancouver) as Dr. Rosen, and Ray Abruzzo (Little Carmine from “The Sopranos”) as Jonesy the doorman. (And as what I figure is a one-shot, Michael Bunin from “My Boys” as the photographer.) Also, while I know it is chronologically possible for a woman Cardellini’s age to have a college-age son, particularly in 1967, I am nonetheless freaking the hell out about Lindsay Weir having a college-age son.
* More casting talk: I smiled when I saw the name of Kevin Rahm (who plays Teddy Chow-guh-guh) in the opening credits as a regular castmember (along with a promoted Ben “Ginsberg” Feldman), since that was a clear signal that the show would be spending a good amount of time at Peggy’s new job. And because that office needs more bodies, Michael Gaston gets to reprise his role as Burt Peterson, who was briefly the head of accounts at the old Sterling Cooper; he replaced Duck after season 2 and was fired by the British in the season 3 premiere.
* I had heard rumblings of a Cardellini appearance, so when I saw this hula girl, I briefly did a double-take and wondered if it was her under a lot of makeup. Probably just my mind playing tricks on me, but I wonder if it was intentional, in the same way Don saw the Betty doppelganger during his LA trip in “The Jet Set.”
* “She’s just in the next room. Why don’t you go in there and rape her. I’ll hold her arms down.” Sometimes, I can’t decide if Weiner wants Betty to be off-putting, or just doesn’t understand how she comes across. Either way, yikes, Betty.
* Since this episode began airing tonight, I have received about a half-dozen, “So who’s the girl with the violin, anyway?” emails, IMs and texts from friends. Short version: she’s just a friend of Sally’s, whom we’ve never seen before, who’s hanging out a lot with the Francis family because her mom just died. Not the most elegant set-up to a story, no.
* Joan only appears in one scene – and it’s at least somewhat notable she doesn’t go to the wake, given her history with Roger (her son just lost one of his grandmothers) – but it’s a notable one, as much for what isn’t said as for what is. Joan is busy posing on the fancy new SCDP staircase when Harry breezes past, frustrated by this disruption in his workday – and, I suspect, because Joan is now a partner who gets her portrait taken while he, the almighty head of the TV department, is not. It’s a silent, fitting coda to the Joan/Harry story from “A Night to Remember,” when it was clear to everyone but the people at Sterling Cooper how much better she was at Harry’s job than he was.
* I laughed for a moment at the thought that Ken’s question about the status of Pete’s elderly, senile mother was a tip of the cap to “Mad Men” continuity nerds. But of course it was setting up the later question about Don’s mom, which was the last thing an incredibly drunk Don needed to hear about on this day, in this mood and physical condition. (Roger on Don’s vomit: “He was just saying what everyone else was thinking.”)
* More attention to “Mad Men” continuity/genealogy: while Peggy is trying to reach Teddy on the spiritual retreat with his wife, she gets interrogated about how a woman with the name Olson wound be a Catholic, which I get asked about from time to time even though the show has explained it in the past.
* Peggy and Joan have never become the BFFs we might have hoped they would be, but it feels right that she and Stan seem much closer now that they no longer work together. He’s learned to respect her, she no longer has to deal with his laziness and time-wasting, and both of them know what it’s like to work for Don Draper. The two of them on a never-ending late night phone call warmed my heart, it did. And Stan may have evolved into the show’s second-funniest character (intentionally, that is) after Roger; when Don asks if the Royal Hawaiian ad made him think of suicide, Stan cackles: “Of course. That’s what’s so great about it!” The man just doesn’t care, and that’s what makes him entertaining.
* Pop culture then vs. now: Megan is surprised to realize people in Minnesota can see her soap, “To Have and To Hold.”
* PFC Dinkins hears that married men have better odds of surviving combat, but Don knows that’s not true, given that the real Don left Anna behind.
* Speaking of Anna, I was reminded of how Don used to send her books when we learned that it was Sylvia who gave him that copy of “The Inferno.”
Finally, as a reminder: this is the only episode this year I’ll be seeing in advance. Staying up late to write the reviews wound up being reasonably workable last year, but as usual, I make no promises. I may get all of them done before I crash, or I may decide I need to sleep on them and write the next day. Whatever happens, happens.
What did everybody else think?
The set-up for Sandy’s storyline was clunky but clear; my question was who played her? She felt like a Disney/ABC Family face.
Kerris Lilla Dorsey, who I know as Paige from Brothers & Sisters. I think she’s going to be in Showtime’s Ray Donovan too.
Didn’t she also play Brad Pitt’s daughter in Moneyball?
Yes, also in Moneyball.
The set-up to Sandy’s story was clunky but clear enough; my question is about who plays her. She looks like a former Disney/ABC Fam supporting character who grew up a little.
People asking you about Sandy may have meant the actress? She played Page on “Brothers & Sisters” and she’s grown about a foot.
Thank you! I knew she looked familiar and was trying to figure it out.
She also played Brad Pitt’s daughter in Moneyball
Spectacular stuff, Alan. Reading this makes me sad that Weiner’s spoilerphobia prevents AMC from sending out screeners, because what you can do when you have a couple of days to stew over the Mad Men episodes is unbelievable.
Not that you’re bad by any means at all on the short notice/ night of stuff, but Mad Men seems like a show that is best to stew over for a little while to fully understand.
I agree, Alan that was truly great analysis. Your writing is as intelligent and insightful as the writing of the show itself. Brilliant review!
+1 Great stuff, Alan.
Alan – as usual – I enjoy the show better accompanied by your insightful recaps.
Enjoy your recaps as well Alan, but I thought Roger started crying over the shoeshine man’s death because he cared about and was in more contact with that guy on a daily basis than he was with his own mother. At least that was my interpretation of that scene.
I think you’re on to something with your doors/Doors observation, Alan. Even some of the first album song titles seem relevant. Break on through to the other side. The End. Weiner may appear to have nothing in common with Morrison, but they obsess about some of the same themes.
Hats off as usual to Alan, the Cleanth Brooks of TV Criticism!
Count me in as a fan of your reviews too Alan. It’s so fun to stew over Mad Men episodes for a couple of days. These are some big themes and having you (and JZS over at Vulture) bounce them around is great.
PFC Dinkins referred to Don as Lieutenant. The only way he could have known that was if Don still had the lighter marked ‘Lt Draper’.
Beat me to it. That’s exactly right.
More importantly, considering how often Don smokes and the fact that he stole someone else’s identity, it would be pretty stupid of him to be carrying around a lighter with his real name on it all these years.
I liked the contrast between Dinkins’ pointing to his chest when introducing himself (he’s always clear about his identity internally, even when not wearing his name tag), and Don’s wearing of his identity like an external skin, which he can shed in the same way he tries to describe in the hotel ad.
Interesting. My guess for season 6: It’s all about the lighter. Just like Lane finding the wallet last season, this season will turn on Don losing the lighter. I’m putting my money on the lighter’s attempted return revealing Don as Dick.
Could be a red herring, but maybe not! I don’t think Don wiped his fingerprints off the lighter before asking Dawn to mail it.
I can’t imagine Don walking around with Dick Whitman’s lighter all these years. And I’m pretty sure Dick Whitman was a private, too.
That’s a good guess, perhaps better than my own, which was that he just assumed Don, who turned out not to be an astronaut, must surely have been an officer and not an enlisted man like himself. (Dinkins is the spitting image of a young Roger Sterling, down to the drunken stories, the fear, even the racism.)
A minor point unless you’ve been in uniform: PFC Dinkins wasn’t wearing PFC stripes at his wedding, but those of a buck private..
I don’t think Don can ever be “caught” as being Dick Whitman at this point. The only people who knew the real Don Draper are long gone. Plus, who’s to say that Draper wouldn’t carry around Whitman’s lighter for the rest of his life out of guilt for his death. I think the main thing will be him finding out Dinkins got killed in action.
Wonder if someone that knew the real Don Draper will try to return the lighter similar to what Don is expecting to work when he returns Dinkins’ lighter.
I fear Dinkins might be killed, sickened by Agent Orange, or tried for a crime (related to war, rape, or smuggling), and the lighter will connect him to Don (supported by the wedding photos taken in Hawaii).
Also, I expect Mad Men will have to address a Dow Chemicals fiasco related to napalm and/or Agent Orange.
I loved the subtle moment of Pete posing like he was King of America on the staircase.
Yeah, I’m not surprised, remember…”You’re my king.”
He looked like the President of the Howdy Doody Club Circus Parade.
In contrast, Joan’s purple dress made her look like the Queen of SCDP.
I totally laughed out loud when roger read the card and said, SCDP what is this?
Roger also read out the name of the suck-up guy from accounts in confusion when he read the card. That’s why the guys said it was from them.
I thought that was the funniest line of the show. One the thing that bothered me was Dr. Rosen asking Don how much he paid for the apartment. The money-obsessed Jew is such an old stereotype that I find quite offensive. I don’t even see the point of that whole exchange.
Peggy knowing how DEFCON actually works was pretty great. Though maybe that’s something more people understood at the height of the Cold War?
I agree it was great considering most people screw it up. It also made me think of ‘War Games’
It just made me think of her as Zoe Bartlet.
Good catch with Zoe Barlett.
The DEFCON reference also reminded me of AJ Soprano, who similarly though DEFCON 4 was more severe than it actually was.
I was only eight years old during the Cuban Missle Crisis (1962) but I was paying very close attention to what was going on and was learning a lot of terminology very fast. Most people (even children) were profoundly affected by the events of the time. It’s hard to care about tomorrow’s spelling test when you think you might get blown off the face of the planet at any minute.
It makes everyone think of War Games. And you’re right. Everyone always screws it up.
Roger’s speech about the doors was fantastic. Thanks for reproducing it for us. I was quite irritated at the honeymoon-like opening sequence with Megan; I’m just so tired of the complete ridiculousness of that “relationship” being enshrined as the best thing that ever happened to Don. So in some ways I felt some small degree of vindication to see that Don is now cheating on her too, and it wasn’t all just “motherly middle-aged Betty” leading him to stray, and so quickly cured by a 25 year-olds body. But I soon realized that that still wasn’t what I wanted to see. I was so solidly team Faye at the end of S4 because I think it would be so, so much more interesting to see Don be in a relationship with an equal. And get to see some real growth and change for him, too. But alas. Fortunately, with the exception of my ongoing irritation with Weiner’s need to keep Betty in a fat suit [Alan’s solid take on the realism of the challenges of weight loss at that time aside–I mean, this is a woman who dropped all her pregnancy weight after Baby Gene by their trip to Italy a few months later], and her horrifying rape comment [what on earth was Weiner’s goal with that?], the rest of the ep, from Roger’s therapy to Peggy’s self-confidence, to the new ladder-climber Bob Benson [the new Pete??], was great.
I think the difference between Betty being able to lose the baby weight then versus her situation now is that she seems to have given up to some extent, likely due to her continued unhappiness. I also think the rape comment was meant to give us a second window into her lack of fulfillment in this latest marriage and to let us know that her husband isn’t living in marital bliss either.
The best thing to come out of the Don and Megan marriage, for me, was the scene last year between Peggy and Joan…where Joan brings Peggy up to speed and Peggy’s all “Are you f-ing kidding me?” mortified that Don had been so predictable.
As for the episode, it seemed off kilter, with the main characters uneasy and out of sorts, but I think that was the intention.
JerseyRudy – thank you. That was very insightful. I’m surprised Alan didn’t analyze it in the review
Hannah–So true! That moment between those two was so rewarding. Definitely better than any of the scenes we got in this one!
I really enjoyed this premiere. I found it slightly hard to follow, but very good.
Any one else find it strange that Don was photographed smoking? After the letter (and particularly the way the American Cancer people honored him and seemed to interpreting the letter not as a metaphor) it seems strange that he would be officially photographed lighting a cigarette.
I questioned that as well.
So much talk about Lucky Strikes=death, quitting smoking=a good New Year’s Resolution, and smoking=worrisome to Roger’s daughter makes me anticipate someone’s getting lung cancer.
Also, the lingering look at the suitcases in Dr. Rosen’s storage room reminded me of “The Suitcase” episode.
Overall, I liked it. It felt much more like a regular episode of Mad Men than did last year’s opener. Which I mean as a compliment. Even though the set up with the friend was clunky, I thought Betty’s field trip was maybe the highlight of the episode. Funny though that that’s probably the most maternal we’ve ever seen that character.
Also, I enjoyed Elisabeth Moss letting Peggy’s Brooklyn accent slip out a few times. It was subtle enough that I wasn’t even sure I’d heard it till the second or third time. Really nice touch showing Peggy’s increased confidence.
Also, am I insane, or was Peggy pregnant?
What did the writing on the lighter(s) say? I missed it.
“In life, we often have to do things that are just not our bag”
It said, “In life we often have to do things that just are not our bag.”
Ugh, yes. I got a body bag connotation out of that. So creepy. Morbidity was a theme.
Overall, I thought it was an excellent return for the series. I agree with some of the other commenters who have noted that the 2+ hour length didn’t quite hold up as well as last year’s premiere, but the character’s story arcs were strong enough that I enjoyed it all the same.
I’ll spare further details, because whatever thoughts I have couldn’t come close to the depth and coherence that Alan provided in his review, so instead I’ll just make this rather trivial contribution.
Was I reading too much into the scene with Teddy and Peggy, or was there something there?? I think there was, as Stan remarked on it (btw, I’d like to see a Stan and Peggy match up)
Yes, I caught that, too. Watch out, Abe.
And Abe oblivious wearing headphones says a lot.
I thought it was good, but certainly not great, and I think the rave reviews from critics are a reflection of the show’s overall quality up to this point rather than what was in this episode (which seems to happen whenever Mad Men puts out a subpar episode, which is like three times per season). It just seemed a bit slow and drawn-out for a premiere (I do think that going with a two-hour premiere was a mistake, as I think less is more in this case). Some of it was also confusing, as I had know idea who Sally’s friend was supposed to be (to the point where I wondered if Henry had a daughter that I somehow forgot about). It’s still one of the best shows on TV, and I’m glad to have it back. But I hope next week’s episode is much better.
Henry does have a daughter. His weekends with her were sacrosanct!
Who directed this episode? I want to say it was poorly-edited, but part of me feels like the editor probably just did the best with what they had to work with. The shots didn’t seem composed in a way in which they could cut together properly. I also felt the pacing was off until about the last half hour.
Don’t get me wrong, I enjoyed a lot of the scenes, but part of feels like this could’ve benefited from being a standard one hour premiere or two episodes back to back. With as much as we were moving around, it almost felt like a more poorly paced episode of Game of Thrones in that we didn’t get a lot time to dwell on anything.
It was directed by producer Scott Hornbacher, who has directed a few MM episodes since season 3, but has never directed anything else according to IMDB. He did direct “Far Away Places,” one of last season’s best episodes.
I personally thought the direction was fine, but they’re clearly going for a somewhat more avant garde approach to the directing and editing (which they began experimenting with last year).
I agree pacing was awkward but I always assume the purpose of any Season Premiere is to lay the groundwork for the rest of the season, so there’s alot to squeeze in. Agree it was clunky at times.
It may not be working that well, as many people complained that this episode was “boring,” but I think they are trying to mirror the confusion of the older characters with the confusion of the time through the avant-garde editing and shot choices. They’ve been fairly restrained compared to the cinema of that time period.
As a fun side note, 2001: A Space Odyssey just had it’s 45th anniversary (April, 1968). I’ll be surprised if Mad Men doesn’t take the opportunity to underscore Don’s “astronaut”-iness with an episode revolving around that film.
Who was he? I didn’t recognize him. One of Peggy’s new guys?
Did anyone else spot Cooper sitting in the nearby office when Ken was scolding Bob?
He was behind the glass wall and the secretary’s back. Have we determined that he now has his own office again? He just drifted about for at least the past 2 seasons.
I bet that’s just a lounge or something Bert was hanging out in. Even with the expanded space I can’t imagine Coop would’ve gotten his own office when he doesn’t need one, since he doesn’t do anything other than show up to partner meetings.
I caught that, and got a little chuckle, because it was right when Ken said something about sitting around will make people think you have nothing to do.
One, when Don goes into this office the first time, he does the JFK silhouette stance before the window and the camera holds him there, unmoving, for a very long time. When the photographer comes in, that’s precisely what he asks Don to do, but Don can’t. Apparently, he can’t turn the Don on and off anymore.
Two, this episode felt very similar to the Kevin Finnerty episode of Sopranos, especially the scene at the Royal Hawaiian bar. Just opening with the opening of Dante made me think it was a dream sequence; wakings (in both senses of the word) occur as frequently as doorways.
Three, the Star is Born reference is key. Everyone else is going up, including Roger’s hair, while Don is going down.
Four, how reckless does a man have to be to show up at his apartment with his shirt untucked, his jacket over his arm, and his shoes in his hands after he left his wife, who was awake, for cigarettes? How can he not expect her, however long it might have taken to find cigarettes, to be still awake and wondering where the hell he’s been and to at the very least demand to see the cigarettes? And does Meghan have no sense of smell? Yes, they just spent the evening with Sylvia and Don’s cigarette smoke probably masks a lot, but still. And does Dr. Rosen have no sense of smell? A guy who smokes like a chimney and probably wears cologne just fooled around in his bed. If Sylvia changes the sheets, how does she explain that? I don’t give the relationship more than a few more episodes.
Finally, if Peggy is working so hard so late, who’s going to find Tui?
I thought they had sex in her son’s room.
Agree with point 4. That didn’t seem like a quicky, how long could it reasonably take to buy cigarettes without it seeming like a improbable trek in the freezing cold. Judging by the spooning, it didn’t seem like a quicky. That coupled with the arriving home partially dressed part bears explanation. Sloppy storytelling to say the least
Don Draper has a long history with sloppy behavior and an almost “tempting fate” attitude with regard to same. He puts himself in careless situations as if he wants to be exposed as the loathsome creature that (he perceives) lies within. Tonite he dressed the part.
Ha! Tui is far more important than headphones. I had the same thought about Don’s deshabille appearance, was he being deliberately careless or was the director hoping we wouldn’t notice?
My guess is the director anticipates the viewer will notice.
I wondered the same thing while watching:
– Betty is gone for hours, comes home late with a ripped coat, and Henry asks where she was. Answer – “running some errands” – apparently sufficient.
– Don goes out for cigarettes at 1am and comes home undressed to find the newspaper waiting for him (so, at least 5am or 6am). Megan doesn’t wonder where he was.
So strange. I know it was a different world back then, but these both seemed pretty wild.
I thought he slept with the neighbor’s wife in their maid’s room — there was a crucifix on the wall and I thought it was established the Rosens were Jewish…
Jennifer: when Don talks with Rosen for the first time in the elevator he says something like “I guess I don’t /can’t wish you a Merry Christmas” and Rosen says Don can save it for Rosen’s wife. This, along with the fact that Rosen’s wife offers an Italian cheers signifies to me that she’s Italian and probably Roman Catholic. Add the crucifix and the fact that she’s a bit chagrined over Rosen’s blatant fixation over the price everyone paid for their homes….the woman is not Jewish. My grandparents on my dad’s side are Jewish. My mother’s family is Protestant and never discuss money The stereotype of money-conscious Jews is not for nothing. And when Rosen found put he paid less than the Drapers and wished his wife a Happy New Year in response to this revelation, I chuckled.
I see Weiner still has an obsession over Megan and her mediocre character. That killed last season’s potential and it looks like that is the way it’s going if this episode was any indication of what’s to come.
She has no plot and barely is in this after the first 10 minutes. The only reason that she has more screen time than Pete and Joan is that it is very hard to do Don away from office scenes without featuring her a bit. If you watch past thefirst ten minutes and thought the series is obsessed with Megan you should just quit watching. The show for better or for worse has outgrew you.
I enjoyed your review, Alan and I am grateful for the way you tie the previous seasons in – I had forgotten about the lighter causing the explosion that killed Don Draper1. I was hoping the Chow-guh-guh references wouldn’t appear, but sadly there they were, and they are cringe-worthy in a review of this stature. They spoil the eloquence of your writing and makes it look grade-school, or borders on illiterate, as if the writer can’t spell or pronounce Chaough or doesn’t want to try. It’s just Chaough. Ted Chaough. Try it.
Anyone else pick up on the “oh my god…oh my god…” during Don’s beach flashback to Jonesy’s collapse? Neither of the women said that during the ‘real’ flashback. Thinking it was a very well done foreshadowing of the Sylvia affair.
Oh stop it. Chow-guh-guh is a reference to what Roger has called him in the past. I chuckle whenever Alan writes it.
Alan, I find your reviews thoughtful & insightful and I always chuckle at the Chow-guh-guh references. Roger’s witty one-liners are my favorite parts of MM & hearing them again always makes me smile!
At least he’s making an in-show joke based on the character. I hate when reviewers refer to the actor by their name from a more famous part. Andy Greenwald always refers to Dagmer Cleftjaw from Game of Thrones as Finchy, the actor’s character from The Office. I hate that.
Coupled with the violin in the hall I took Betty’s comments to Henry about Sandy as foreshadowing. Thinking about my aunts running off in that time period and their experiences…
“I’m a What Goes Around Comes Around kind of Guy”. As Alan points out, the wheel of life keeps turning. All the leads have moved up a spot. Yet as Roger points out, they themselves haven’t essentially changed. They just keep moving toward that last door.
I can’t help but thinking Sandy and her storyline (if there is a future storyline)is a stand-in for Sally but in a way that also involves Betty and the wheel turning on her life. I’m guessing Wiener has grander plans for Sally than just hippie chick runaway.
I thought Betty had a thyroid condition, hence the additional weight…
No thyroid condition. Ep. 5-3 “Tea Leaves” ended with Betty getting a clean bill of health and acknowledging that she had simply let herself get fat.
Betty’s relating as a friend (almost as a peer) with her daughter’s contemporaries (Sandy and Glen) is interesting; reflects on her stunted development.
A great start to the season, I’m very happy it’s back.
Alan, I’m not sold on something you said on your MSNBC interview today, namely that this season is about Don coping with being past his prime. From what we saw of him at work, it seemed like he was getting back into the groove. And with him being back to cheating on his wife it could be that he channels his frustrations at home into energy at work.
Obviously, there’s more to him being past his prime or not than merely success at work. And the 60s blowing by him may be a good example of that (although smoking weed with Meghan, and given what we know about him with Midge would suggest that he’s adaptable).
I guess I’m expecting a bounce back year from Don after two seasons where he was pretty rudderless. Think 2012 Derek Jeter numbers (.316/.362/.429) compared to his 2010 numbers (.270/.340/.370) for the past couple of seasons.
He bombed in his only pitch and scrambled the recovery horribly. He’s fast becoming a liability to the firm.
It wasn’t his best pitch, but he’s effed up before. It’s not the first time a client has passed on a solid idea and he couldn’t save them right away.
And he got Dow (or at least one product line from them), he’s hardly a liability.
That was not a solid idea. It’s the first time I’ve actually agreed with the client over Don Draper (on the death insinuations, not the hotel part).
I don’t agree it was that bad an idea. Think how many times you’ve seen that ad, or one near enough not to matter, for everything from resorts to Southwest to Corona.
There are so many bad and clueless ads existing in reality that I can’t distinguish between any of the pitches I see on this show. If Geico can run an insipid radio ad under the premise ‘the insurance policy would like to shake your hand but it can’t because policies don’t have hands yet the same policy can be happy you’re saving money even though it doesn’t possess a mind’, then I don’t see anything wrong with the ad concepts being developed at SCDP.
I have to admit that I kept checking the clock during this episode and that’s not a good sign. While I guess a lot of things happened in this loooong episode, it didn’t feel like it. I got antsy.
On another note, thanks to the details that were given in order to be able to date stamp this episode, I’ve determined that I was the same age as Sally (15) and I look forward to seeing how her teenage years unfold within the context of the Youth culture and how I remember mine.
Awaiting the next episode and what comes later.
Sally was born in May 1954 (her 6th birthday occurred in S1’s “The Marriage of Figaro”), so she is currently 13 and 1/2, which is also Kiernan Shipka’s actual age (born Nov. 1999).
I see. I assumed that since her friend was 15, so was Sally. Her friend had two more years of High School left.
Thought episode as a whole was very strong. I even found myself enjoying Betty as a character more, which was shocking. Everything was great for me, until the end. Honestly, I dont care whether or not Don cheats on his wife. I cant stand that this is supposed to be a big plot point for this show, the will he or wont he aspect of it.
I was disappointed by Don’s cheating on Megan…especially with his friend’s wife, who to top it all off, is a neighbor and friend of Megan’s, as well. Don’s begging to get caught.
It’s indicative of the sour state of Don’s marriage that he has a concubine so close to home. If Don had picked up the girl at the bar at the end of last season, it could be chalked up to simple male horniness and emotional compartmentalizing. Spooning and showing vulnerability with his beautiful neighbor marks the end for Don-Megan.
“If Don had picked up the girl at the bar at the end of last season, it could be chalked up to simple male horniness and emotional compartmentalizing.”
You’re assuming that he didn’t? For all we know, he did and that was a glimpse of things to come and the return to the bad old behaviors.
It was interesting that Sylvia seems to be a contemporary of Don while Megan remains on the younger side of the Gap. No matter how attractive someone’s mate is, it’s difficult to have little in common once you get out of bed.
Why did the Rosen’s who are Jewish have Jesus on the cross on the wall in their bedroom.
I think Sylvia is Italian and Catholic. She was wearing a crucifix.
WHile it was not the same actress, are we to wonder if the brunette at the bar last season was Sylvia (total look alike)…and that Don has been seeing her since then? What was the reference to how much they paid for the apartment? Why was Rosen commenting on the prices and taunting Sylvia about it? Did they move to be near Don? I’m wondering. And I agree with Randy — Don’s philandering makes him more pathetic…he was reading her book (The Inferno….???) and spending time with her like they had all night. Just too lame. Too long an episode!
Some people (ie Rosen) are very keen to talk money and take great joy put of getting a good deal; the topic of money fascinates them and they don’t shy away from it, especially if they take pride in earning it and spending it wisely. Other people (ie Sylvia) find discussing money to be crass and money matters to be extremely private. In their marriage, it seems like Rosen and Slyvia clash over their personal philosophies regarding the appropriateness of discussing money in public and I think this is all this scene hi-lited. I don’t think we are to infer that the Rosens moved anywhere to be near the Drapers.
He established that his wife is Christian when Don said “I guess I don’t say Merry Christmas to you” and Rosen said to say it to his wife instead.
The apartment price thing was weird, but I thought it stemmed from them wondering how that 3rd couple was able to afford to live in their building.
As I enumerated over at AVClub, there are numerous ties between “Mad Men: The Doorway” and “The Sopranos: Proshai, Livushka”. No way that’s coincidental.
Two small examples relevant to this thread (‘tho other similarities are more salient) are the black woman/Jewish man [Noah’s parents] and the Italian-Catholic woman/Jewish man [Meadow and Noah] connections.
