Season premiere review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘It Has To Be Now’

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” season premiere coming up just as soon as you’re in my radius…
Coming off its best season ever, “Parenthood” begins season 5 not trying to find a way to top the Kristina cancer arc (which is still a part of her character DNA, and helps drive a decision she makes here), but simply mapping out new directions that they various Braverman sibs and their loved ones can travel over the course of the show’s first 22-episode season in a few years.
Some of these work exceptionally well, like Amber’s concern about Ryan’s time back in Afghanistan, and then to his marriage proposal (scored to Josh Radin’s “My My Love”) at the ceremony for the returning troops. Give Mae Whitman a reason to cry – whether from sorrow or joy – and it becomes infectious, always and always and always.
Some were effective but not necessarily pleasant to sit through, like Jasmine and Crosby’s sleep deprivation ordeal after the birth of their daughter Aida. On the one hand, I found their despair and frustration – particularly for newborn first-timer Crosby – dead-on. On the other hand, Crosby and Jasmine bicker pretty much non-stop even under the best of circumstances; accurate or not, I don’t need their contempt for each other dialed up to 11 like this.
And still other new paths were mixed. Kristina running for mayor of Berkeley is among the more ridiculous ideas the show has had, yet Monica Potter very nearly sold it with Kristina’s reaction to her chemo buddy Gwen’s speech a few scenes earlier. You understand why she would want to do something this insane in the wake of her brush with death, but I hope this won’t just be the grown-up version of Max winning a class election due to one great speech. I also appreciated that Julia’s abrupt departure from the law firm (which was preceded by that huge screw-up) is coming back to bite her now that she’s trying to return to the workforce, but I fear no good can come from Joel spending lots of time with Sonya Walger.
Sarah easing into her new role as both a building super and an empty nester played just fine, particularly her separate conversations with Amber and Drew, and I was glad that Hank’s return was built entirely around his bond with Max rather than an immediate reunion with Sarah. We know that’s coming, because the only direction the writers have ever consistently been able to keep Sarah on is one of constant romantic turmoil, but I find Ray Romano more interesting as a part of the show’s larger world than I do as Sarah’s love interest.
On a show with a big cast like this, the premieres have to do a lot of expository heavy lifting, but any hour that can give us the Amber/Ryan moment is fine by me. And we’ll see how these arcs play out over the course of the season.
What did everybody else think?
At this point, I just feel bad for Joy Bryant. Jasmine is written as one of the most unlikable women on television.
Good point. Unless you consider reality stars “written.”
Seriously. I get that Crosby should be helping, but there is absolutely ZERO reason for him to be waking up with her to watch her breastfeed. That is completely asinine. And I say this as a woman about to give birth. If she wants him to help with late night feedings she should pump her milk and store it in bottles for him, and they can take turns getting up.
Amen. She’s whining about being hungry in the same breath she’s blaming the food baring Bravermans for making her tired. I can’t imagine being forced to wake up for moral support.
My husband was up with me the first few nights after our baby was born, rubbing my feet and getting me water and I really appreciated it. Then we decided one of us needed to be well-rested so I let him sleep. But I don’t think it’s that unreasonable that Jasmine would ask Crosby to get up with her too, at least in the beginning.
I don’t understand why the writers keep writing her character as so angry all the time.
See, I’m not even talking about her wanting Crosby to get up with her at night. What drove me nuts was when the Bravermans came over with food and so forth, and her utter disdain was just ridiculously palpable. She knows what she married into. And God forbid people bring kindness and, even better, free food! She can’t possibly get pissy at this point. She’s too ingrained in the Braverman clan to be surprised or irked by their need to have big family gatherings to celebrate life milestones.
In last season’s closer, I thought Ryan proposed to Amber, or at least they were shopping for rings, so I was a bit confused.
Oh, and there is no way Christina’s hair grew back that much in 8 months time, but I’m not complaining because anything is better than that horrid skull cap!
Hair grows an average of a half inch a month. Post-treatment, I’ve know people who had their hair grow back with different color, texture, thicker, what have you.
It just looked longer than 4 inches. But what you said makes total sense. Plus, I think the cut/style really looks good on Potter.
It was a disappointment. Hack writing made the characters no longer believable. I loved this show. Now not so sure i’ll keep watching it. Too many good shows on TV now. Competition is fierce.
If there is one thing I can’t stand on PH is Amber. If there were two things I’d say Amber & Drew. Oh and i can’t stand Jasmine nor Jabar. So make that If there are 4 things I can’t stand on PH…
Drew is annoying as hell and lacks a real personality, but why don’t you like Amber? Or Jabar?
Julia and Joel at one point in this series were my highlight but now their story lines always fill me with dread. There’s something about Julia, it’s like she’s torn between what she loves to do and what she thinks she should do so she’s always stuck in an unsatisfied middle. That downcast look when Joel got the news was very telling. Will her self doubt bottle up for a few episodes and come out at him in an angry outburst? I hope not, because we’ve seen that and I think there’s much more that can be done to explore their family dynamic.
In any case, I thought this was a great first episode to set all the pieces in motion. This is my favorite network show, although the situations are crazy at times the characters have always felt very relatable and a real pleasure to watch. Hope you’re doing well Alan!
It’s not “like” she is torn between what she loves to do and what she thinks she should do, it’s EXACTLY that. You hit the nail on the head. She loved being a lawyer and from all resports, was great at it. But she felt she needed to be home for her children so she left. Now that the children are used to each other and settled in following the adoption, she wants to return to what she loves to do but can’t. And while that is going on, Joel’s dream is coming true. So now she is torn between being happy for Joel and sad for herself.
Great storyline, IMO.
The show is definitely aging, and there were some moments that felt like they were circular patterns deeply ingrained in a too-familiar path.
I was confused by Hank’s new shop — dang that old shop had incredible art direction and this one just felt sad (plus he was doing picture framing blech).
I am shallow: A tall skinny Max with HUGE teenage feet?!? I’m so not ready for him to grow up and mature yet. His stuff with Hank was enjoyable but a little heavy handed. But definitely the highlight of the show.
The annoying tenant for Sarah ugh.
I don’t know, I understand that it’s difficult to bottle moonlight but I have enjoyed Parenthood a lot in the past. Tonight it just felt like a lot of work.
I agree. Definitely a lot of work. Well said.
I think the show missed a big opportunity to rejuvenate itself by killing off Kristina last season, even though I like the character. The shock waves would have led to many related stories and allowed interesting character growth. It seems obvious in hindsight now.
Agreed, especially now that her survival leads her down a ridiculous path into politics. That sick friend of hers rubs me wrong, feels like she’s trying to live vicariously through her.
While it was obvious it wasn’t at its best, the time jump allowed for each characters set up for the season. Love anything with Ryan and Amber. Kristina running for mayor is a bit far fetched as her entry into politics. While Jasmine and Crosbys bickering can be annoying, they were dead on tonight. I loved when he said to the baby, “I know someday you will be the best thing that ever happened to me but right now I hate you” DEAD on! I have always worried and Julia’s marriage and she is struggling as most women do between what they think they should want and what they really want. That’s a great story line to return. In the end, I’m happy it’s back!
So glad Parenthood is back!! I enjoyed this episode immensely, but I can see that at least some of that enjoyment is that I love this show and these characters and it would be really hard to imagine not enjoying spending an hour with them, regardless. Still, the highlights were Max, and his interaction with Hank; the Amber and Ryan storyline (both Mae Whitman and Matt Lauria killed it in this episode)–I feel at one time so excited for them, and at the same time a sense of dread because they obviously have such a hard road ahead of them dealing with his PTSD; and the scene between Kristina and her friend doing chemo. I mostly enjoyed the other storylines, though I wish they had gone a little more cheerful and hearfelt route with Crosby becoming the dad of an infant. I just thought it was a missed opportunity, as Dax has recently become a dad himself, to have him channel some of that unique new parent emotion onto the screen. Well, I guess exhaustion and overwhelmed-ness are certainly new parent emotions, but you get what I mean. Then again maybe we will see Crosby really change and blossom over time with his new baby girl. Anyway, all that to say, SOOOO glad PH is back!! Parenthood is one of the highlights of my week–up there with, you know, REAL life stuff. I can’t think of other TV shows that I could really say that about. Still love this show!
Wow, your comment is pretty much exactly what I would have written. Each of your sentences expresses my take on the show. Cool: you saved me the trouble of writing I guess, LOL.
Loved the new Max. He was abrasive in his honesty, but I loved that he was self aware and taking huge steps forward. Connected to that, Ray Romano is so good with this character that I can’t picture him as any of his others.
Really liked the Amber and Ryan stuff, but I could have used one more episode of them being together before the engagement.
Liked Julia’s struggles. Don’t like the Pete impending doom. Tolerated Drew. Never get enough of the grandparents.
Sarah smashing a smoke detector with a hammer was lame. So add “super” to the list of jobs she’s terrible at. Can we please stop with shows having “funny” scenes with smoke detectors? Can’t stand Jasmine. I don’t understand why they’d write a character so horrid.
And finally, Kristina running for Mayor is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of. Kristina nudges Adam to having a third kid despite not being financially secure and having their hands full with Max. Then things get more stressful w/ her cancer (I hope that doesn’t read as me blaming her for getting cancer, I’m just saying that time and energy are now in even shorter supply). And now she selfishly wants to run for mayor!! No experience, no connections, no network of donors etc etc. Her base (ha, as if she had one) overlaps too much with the creepy manchild. It’s not “supportive” of Adam to go along with this plan. Her running is an absolute drain on the family with no positive outcome (in the real world)
Agreed. How about doing the job Bob Whathisname proposed and doing it successfully? Wouldn’t that be a huge achievement for her? Not good enough. She has to be mayor. Suddenly Mayor! And is anybody on this show ever sincerely happy for their partner? Nope, they just think about how what’s happening affects THEM. Julia should be ecstatic that her husband has 2 years of work lined up at something he loves doing. As an experienced lawyer, there are tons of things she could be doing, helping people being the main one. Get over yourselves, Bravermans!
Also hate the Kristina running for mayor thing. I wish they would have given her a simple and meaningful storyline after the cancer arc, something to do with spending more time with Max, maybe, or doing charity work with the grandma. And I really wish Joel won’t go all Sarah on us and start an affair with his boss, such a cliche. Also like Julia’s struggles and think it is perfectly understandable that a character so focused on her professional life would be scared about never having a career again. It felt real to me that she would have a hard time feeling ecstatic for her husband in that very moment.
Yeah, if Kristina needed something to do, and wanted to work on local education…why the hell not just have her run for school board? Why go all the way to mayor?
I said just above that Marianne’s comment was really in synch with mine; but so is yours, actually, in a different way. Good stuff. I love love love the new Max as much as I hated the old one, and I agree with everything else you said too.
Yeah, if I didn’t state it specifically, the old Max drove me bonkers, so I’m relieved he’s maturing
I have not cried that much since the finale of FNL. Damn you Jason Katims.
This is my favorite show on television…by far. I’ve watched EVERY episode from the first four seasons during the past five weeks or so, in preparation for this season (and while I did watch it while the show was on, I did so only sporadically).
I have a few comments. First, I agree with one of the previous posters that I would not have minded at all if they had killed off Christina. She’s a bitch, and a control freak, and I don’t see her changing one iota since having cancer. Yes, Carpe Diem, but she’ll do it very selfishly, and will do only what SHE wants to do, no matter the advice from others. I’ve never really liked her.
I’m glad to see that Haddie wasn’t in the premiere, and I doubt she’ll have much face time, given that she is away at school. I ABHOR that actress. AWFUL nasally, flat voice. AWFUL and annoying actress.
Amber is SO “mushy” and soft-spoken with Ryan. I know she’s in love with him, but who once was a uaually snarky, bitchy, clippy-talking character is now this quiet, mellow, overly-soft-spoken, overly-despondent young woman in love. It’s a bit irritating and Jekyl-and-Hydish. I don’t know. The jury is out for me on these two. I hope they give Ryan more personality and direction, now that he’s back, rather than focusing the entire season on his PTSD.
It’s good to see Sarah living alone, with SOME sort of responsibility that will hopefully be long-term. Her forays into the world of playwriting (one little community play), her brother’s shoe company (one failed idea, and going on coffee runs for her co-workers) and learning photography via her new, now defunct, beau, was immature, completely directionless, and really driving me crazy. I don’t like that she she just seemed to drop writing at the end of season 3, and swooped into photography in season 4, all because of her different boyfriends’ influences. But, apparently she’s still doing a little bit of photography on the side as well.
Hate Jasmine. I’ve always hated Jasmine. I wish they’d kill her off. She’s an uber bitch.
I’m lukewarm on Jabbar. I have seen him act like a little a-hole (when he refused to have lunch with Max), and didn’t like him at all. Lately, I guess he’s been OK.
I REALLY wish they’d kill off Joel and Julia’s kid…I can not STAND Sydney. She is an UBER-BITCH. There is nothing attractive about her…physically or personality-wise. They need to kill her off.
I’m glad Julie is going through a rough time. She was really getting on my nerves as much as Christina and Jasmine. Miss Perfect finally might be running into professional turmoil, which I am happy to see. Also, I’d love to see an affair between Joel (the PERFECT husband, otherwise) and Sonja Walger, even though I can not STAND that actress. I really wish that they had cast a different actress for that role. She has ALWAYS annoyed me.
I am interested in the relationship that might be forming between Max and Ray Romano (forgot his name now!). I will look forward to seeing him interact with the other characters as well. However, as the original critic indicated, I’m sure Sarah will be brought back into his arms at some point.
Need to leave. I guess that this is about it for now. Even though there are so many female characters I can’t stand, I still love the show!!!!! It’s the best one on television, other than Bill Maher. And, I REALLY wish Larry David would write another season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Wow, lots of “ubers” and bitches there, Patrice. Glad you found enough about the show to like, although you saved that for about 5 words at the end of your mostly negative critique. Oh well, I guess that’s just the nature of Internet Comments these days :/
First off, I do have to say it is kinda weird to go away from a show and then have it come back and all of a sudden a character (Jasmine) has had a baby since then…I kind of hate when in-between seasons of shows too much happens off screen. But I digress…
So far in this season, I’m most interested in the plotline of Julia and Joel as they struggle to get by without having Julia work and the underlying tension that is brewing there.
Also on the subject of those two, I loved that they used the song “If You Want Me To” by Adam Green & Binki Shapiro when Julia is telling Joel that Leon is being vindictive and it will be difficult to get another job and then Joel gets a phone call letting him know he got the job.