Season premiere review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Ms. Knope Goes to Washington’

“Parks and Recreation” is back for a new season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I’m mistaken for Beverly D’Angelo by a Japanese tourist…
Many sitcoms treat episodes filmed on location as a kind of reward for the cast and crew for all their hard work and success. If there happen to be funny jokes in the episode, that’s swell, but if not, everybody got to go to Hawaii/Rome/Cincinnati, etc. The rare handful of good ones – the “Scrubs” two-parter in the Bahamas, for instance – work because they’re designed as episodes of the show that just happen to be set elsewhere.
A “Parks and Rec” episode (partially) filmed in Washington was inevitable from the moment Ben got that job in last season’s finale, but it worked because it took advantage of the setting to tell a specific story about Leslie Knope. Leslie has spent all her life as a medium fish in a small pond that she’s always viewed as the best pond of all. She’s always dreamed of national office, but all she really knows is Pawnee. And when she gets to a genuinely big pond (or swamp) like our nation’s capital, and sees all the tall and powerful women who inspire her “jealousy amalgam” of Hot Rebecca, she’s deflated in a way we haven’t seen Leslie Knope be all that often. No one’s rude to her – John McCain even tries to attend to the needs of this total stranger crying in a coat room – but combined, they all make her feel much less than the usual superheroine we know her to be: “Kick-Ass Leslie,” as Andy so wisely dubs her before going back to being Andy.
So we had a really nice, emotional Leslie/Ben story in D.C. that was buoyed comically by Andy’s misunderstanding of Washington landmarks, and then by Andy and April’s inappropriate public groping. And then back home in Pawnee, we had pure silliness in Ron Effing Swanson turning out to be a master of meat, and yet a terrible barbecue host.
We all love Ron because Ron is awesome, but there’s a danger to the character turning into Fonzie. Episodes like “Ms. Knope Goes to Washington” oddly humanize him, even though his behavior at the barbecue was among the broadest and most irrational we’ve seen from him outside of a Tammy episode. Ron is great with meat, but that in and of itself doesn’t make him equipped for this kind of event, nor does his official position as head of the parks department make him a good leader of people. Chris calling him out on the latter was also a nice moment for those two, and helps set up a good conflict for this season: with Leslie splitting time between parks and the city council, and with April (who was supposed to pick up Leslie’s slack) in D.C. with Ben, Ron actually has to run the department. It should be fun to see him try, as it very much was here. I, too, would have also been tempted by Pig Tom as served by Ron at the end.
And I was also glad to see the new season open with the end of the worst idea from the previous one, as Ann and Tom are already broken up, and just pretending to be together to prove a point (and win the bet with Donna). As I said last year, I don’t have a problem with Ann/Tom scenes when they’re played for laughs, as all of these were; I just never, ever took them seriously as a couple. And now I don’t have to anymore.
A very fine return from my favorite comedy on television, and I haven’t even mentioned “Parks and Dolls.”
What did everybody else think? Also, anyone else agree on the D’Angelo/Poehler resemblance?
For me, the best part of the episode was the way it used Chris, who has been problematic. He was hilarious but also very real when he called out Ron later in the episode. Rob Lowe is a huge asset to this show, and it’s good to see them use him well!
Plus, Jerry e-mailed his bank statement to everyone. “Hilarious. And Depressing.”
+1 to that. It was a very well acted scene. Let’s hope we see plenty of Chris this season.
“Hawaii/Rome/Cincinnati”
? One of these things is not like the others, one of these things just doesn’t belong… ?
Not if you watched the Brady Bunch.
Or the Partridges.
This was a great return, and I absolutely love the resolution to the Ann/Tom plot. Watching Leslie struggle a little bit in Washington was nice. She’s always so perfect in Pawnee, but I like seeing her handle it (with a little help from Ben’s butt).
The visual of Ron driving off in a cloud of grill smoke was fantastic. And I, too, am glad Chris didn’t let him completely off the hook.
Along with the Beverly D’Angelo note, everyone looked so good in this episode. Great hair all around–Leslie, Ben, Chris, Donna.
That was wonderful. Somehow a great Leslie-Ben episode and a great Ron episode. And good Andy bits throughout. Pratt is just great–such an amalgam.
I do think, Alan, that now that Ann/Tom is dead, you do need to go back and rewatch the 4 or 5 episodes last year that told Tom/Ann stories. I’m pretty sure they never really asked you to take them that seriously as a couple, and they were played for laughs. Really, tonight’s Tom/Ann story wasn’t any better, I just think you aren’t watching it while being worried they’re going to go somewhere with those characters that you can’t buy. Which they didn’t, I think, even last season.
Anyway, great season opener, maybe the best they’ve done.
I agree. I was not crazy about the Ann/Tom storyline last season, but now that season 4 is up on Netflix and I got to watch those later season episodes again, their scenes worked way better upon second viewing. I think they will work even better now that it is known the Ann/Tom dating thing was always going to be a temporary arc (which is not exactly a surprise).
Great return for my favorite show, no other show makes me happier.
Right. I really think a lot of what we didn’t like about Tom/Ann was based more on the fear that it would become something we couldn’t buy. It never did, but it always seemed to threaten to. So I suspect it will work better for a lot of people on repeat viewings with that fear gone. It has for me.
Interesting to see how the Pawnee River will compare to the pit of seasons 1 & 2.
In watching an old episode of Route 66: Young Lois Nettleton looks astonoshingly like Poehler.
Man, I love this show. And with all due respect to the great cast, it’s Chris Pratt’s Andy that kills me. I just wish they’d quit the “literally” gags with Rob Lowe. Wasn’t funny the first time – isn’t funny the 10,000th.
A+ comment. Spot on. Chris Pratt has been outstanding for this series for a few seasons now. Last night just slayed me with his descriptions: “sinbad stayed here while filming first kid”
This is why NBC is in last place, I’m a big p and r fan but had no clue it started tonight, wat the hell?
Yep. I only knew P&R was back because of the HitFix scroll, and was disappointed when I tuned in to see I had missed the SNL Weekend Update Thursday. I had no idea that was going to happen, let alone start this week.
NBC is in last place because you’re not paying attention?
Well, to Rick’s point, they at least should have put this on at 8pm. Isn’t that going to be its normal timeslot? Why premiere it at 9:30??
Oval Redenbacher. That is all.
Got a few real good laughs out of me, which is all we should be hoping for with a comedy going in to its fifth season. Parks and Recreation has mostly turned itself into a framework for jokes, with all the hard work being done in the first two seasons. The series mostly feels like a playground where the writing staff keeps trying to come up with new ways to keep us entertained, and the framework is solid enough that I’m fine with that. I wonder what went wrong with The Office? Did they try too hard to keep advancing the characters’ motivations beyond what we all fell in love with?
So they’re all stupid caricatures now. That’s great. April is a relentlessly mean loose chick. Andy is retarded. Leslie is a hyper twee emotional wreck. Ron is a super manly god. Tom is an annoying little man-child. No more depth, no more surprises, no more clever writing.
Oh well, maybe it’ll be worth tuning in every now and then and get a couple of chuckles here and there.
If you consider the Parks and Rec crew caricatures, you rather high expectations for characterization in half hour network television comedies. I’m curious…are any shows meeting them?
For your specific complaints:
1. April is actually married to Andy, if you’ll recall.
2. Not inaccurate
3. You clearly have different understanding of the word “twee” than I do, and “hyper-emotional”? Even in this episode Leslie only briefly gets a little teary.
4. Interesting this is your criticism right after an episode in which Ron fails spectacularly and rather petulantly. and
5. Not inaccurate.
Hm. And here I was excited at how much they were avoiding caricature. OK, so Andy is pretty spectacularly dumb, but dude has other qualities. Tom… well, OK, Tom’s whining has been exaggerated. But April…um, what?
Even with the characters being somewhat 2-dimensional you somehow managed to be spectacularly wrong with everyone besides Tom and Andy.
Ridiculous. Apply yourself.
Sorry, but the leslie/ben romance-thing ran it’s course long ago. not interested, and it ads nothing to the direction of the show. PnR is one of the best (I think THE best) comedies on TV, but if they don’t move on from leslie as a romantic figure, the show will suffer.
I for one have never bought into them as a great couple and a couple to build stories around. They give googly stares and profess how amazing each other is but I’ve never felt like it was real. I love both characters but them as a couple or love interests do nothing for me.
Hmmm. Leslie and Ben’s relationship is my favorite part of the show. To each his/her own, I guess.
I’m gonna have to disagree completely. I’m not much for relationships in comedy but Ben & Leslie together feels very organic, I have no complaints at all.
Man, they soft-pedaled just how awful the inside-the-Beltway scene is. I understand why, because otherwise it would seem like a ridiculous caricature. If this is Ben’s current reality, he is living in a post-apocalyptic hellscape of his own devising (Washington party scene hangers-on are basically the worst people in the universe.) Leslie shouldn’t envy him, she should pity him.
They were accurate to portray the first thing any of the women would ask Leslie, and that is “What do you do?” People here in DC are OBSESSED with status.
I would very much like to know if Andy and April were chewing the gum he found at the Lincoln Memorial. It sure looked like it.
That’s exactly what I thought!
So great to have P&R back.
Good to have Parks back!
Though I did wonder why Ben would take April as an intern to begin with.
Yea, that didn’t make sense to me. Ben is smart enough to know April would be too apathetic to help and I doubt April would’ve ever wanted to leave Andy in Pawnee plus do some important job in DC.
Because it’s a TV show that likes to make its audience feel good, and part of that is making sure that the characters don’t get too split up (like they would in a little thing called real life). I don’t like it, but this show isn’t ballsy enough to do something like that.
My hope is that we see April rise slowly but steadily throughout the series even though she doesn’t care about any of it. Would be a funny play on how people get to where they are without ever caring about what they’re doing. Government!
There was a redhaired extra who was looking DAMN good.
Yeah, that was me. Network TV debut!
Will have to watch again! Was it in the DC party scene, or at the Pawnee picnic?
Near the US capitol when Andy throws the guidebook
Cincinnati as a perk for a cast? Is that a Brady Bunch reference? Now I’m wondering what you’re take of the Brady Bunch is, Alan…
Oops, see that you mentioned that above. I am curious about your Brady Bunch take though! I know it’s ridiculous, but my daughter’s actually watching it now, and it’s frightening how well I remember that stupid show.
Random thought: John McCain nailed it, but anyone else think that scene was definitely written for Joe Biden?
Oh, wow. I’m not sure, but I really hope you’re prescient and Biden makes an appearance at some point.
I just think, if you’re designing a low-point for Leslie in the episode, hard to get lower than an encounter with the entirety of her celebrity sex list, alone, in a closet, that she fails to recognize.
If you noticed Leslie’s language about “personal space,” it was actually a callback to a fake lifetime movie sketch when McCain hosted SNL in 2002.
I loved that even though he is super busy, Ben took the time to introduce Leslie not just to two senators but to “numbers 4 and 26” on her list of powerful women (which was which???). Very sweet how well he knows her and is thinking of her even when he’s busy. It was also nice to see Ben doing so well after his ups and downs in Pawnee.
I agree. It was pretty neat to see Ben outside Pawnee, all busy. Ben is the sweetest and so supportive of Leslie, perfect man right there.
Can anyone help me with the name of the actual Parks Dept BBQ as originally designed by Leslie? There was a poster that Tom (actual Tom) referenced, and it was so damn funny… Also, I wish we could actually see that BBQ, with the waterslides, etc…
And, i i wish it was Biden instead of McCain, not for political purposes, just for shits and giggles. It would have been sweet.
Leslie Knope’s Employment Enjoyment Summerslam Grill Jam Fun-spolsion!
This is LITERALLY my favorite comedy on tv. Strong opening episode.
I just hope this isn’t the last season. I fear NBC will be looking at the CBS success model at comedy (yuck) and try to imitate it. As bad as the Office has become, it being around has helped shows like Community and P&R stick around. With the Office and 30 Rock leaving, I see NBC starting over.
I guess this is an unpopular opinion, but I thought all the DC stuff was great and typical classic Parks and Rec, while everything back in Pawnee left a lot to be desired.
The scene where Ron introduced the pig was so over the top that I was expecting it to end up as one of Ron’s jokes like when he pulled out his tooth. This scene made him seem like a clueless a-hole, rather than just an old-fashioned guy who is set in his ways.
How could you not like Rashida Jones as an actress, but Ann really adds nothing to the show at this point. Now that Leslie has Ben to bounce off of, they’re left shoehorning Ann into stories just because Jones started as the 2nd lead on the show.
I also think the writers need to be real careful with Tom. He’s getting dangerously close to becoming a full time Jean-Ralphio, and that’s not what his character is. Tom always had touches of humanity underneath his material side, and they seem to be falling by the wayside more and more and reducing him completely into silly voices and catchphrases.
This is still my favorite show on television and I’m ecstatic that’s it back, but I saw some signs last night that made me nervous. I don’t want this show to have an HIMYM like downturn in its later seasons.
Agreed 100%. Excellent comment, sir.
I agree that the Pawnee stuff fell flat for me, for many of the reasons you mentioned. I thought the DC stuff was just ok. It seemed like they rushed through storylines in both locales. It wasn’t one of my favorite episodes of a show I think is generally great, and I didn’t really laugh a whole lot.
I agree about the picnic stuff falling flat. I always find it hard to find humor in a situation where people could make one simple and obvious move to get out of it. There is no way anyone would sit around complaining about being hungry when all they had to do was jump in the car and bring back some potato chips or deli sandwiches or something. I don’t buy the suggestion that then it wouldn’t be as funny – to me, the funny was Ron’s behavior, and their reactions. The plotline of “we’re starving” was nothing but a downer that added nothing. What’s so funny about manipulating characters to behave like idiots, just to further another plotline?
I agree about Tom, too – he needs something to ground him, like his marriage/divorce, or he just becomes a walking stand-up act.
not gonna lie, for a while (like when Baby Mama came out and I didnt know much about Amy and SNL), I thought Amy actually was Beverly’s relative.
I felt the same way about Ron. Something was way off!
I enjoyed the episode but it was not one of the best.
Definitely see the D’Angelo/Poehler resemblance, although, Alan, don’t think you chose the best photo to demonstrate it, as I think a lot is in their smiles.
Interesting tidbit to add: in a search of images of Beverly D’Angelo, I found almost none of her smiling! But Amy Poehler photos came up in the search!
If we’re going to take the plotting of the show seriously then Leslie is right to be concerned about Hot Rebecca. It made no sense that while the love of his life is visiting, Ben didn’t take a few days of vacation, or at least carve out some personal alone time, or at the very least notice that his failure to make that time for Leslie ended up affecting her emotions.
What job gives you vacation days/personal time after a few weeks of work? Seriously, I want to know. And how do you know they didn’t have alone time later? The events of the episode took place in less than a single day, and I’m sure Leslie and Andy were in DC for longer than that.