Season premiere review: ‘Strike Back’

08.17.12 6 years ago 8 Comments

I posted my review of the new season of “Strike Back” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the season-opening two-parter? Do you feel Rhona Mitra fit in, or was it an Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie situation? Did the scenes of Stonebridge back on the homefront work, or did they just feel like marking time until he got back to Section 20? Were you intrigued with what we’ve seen so far of our big villains for the season (including Tywin Lannister himself, Charles Dance)? 

This is a show I have a lot of fun watching, but not one I have much to say about week to week. Perhaps I’ll check in if there’s a particularly notable episode, but for the most part, “Strike Back” does what it just – just very, very well.

But as for the premiere, have at it.

