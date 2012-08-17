Season premiere review: ‘Strike Back’

I posted my review of the new season of “Strike Back” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the season-opening two-parter? Do you feel Rhona Mitra fit in, or was it an Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie situation? Did the scenes of Stonebridge back on the homefront work, or did they just feel like marking time until he got back to Section 20? Were you intrigued with what we’ve seen so far of our big villains for the season (including Tywin Lannister himself, Charles Dance)?
This is a show I have a lot of fun watching, but not one I have much to say about week to week. Perhaps I’ll check in if there’s a particularly notable episode, but for the most part, “Strike Back” does what it just – just very, very well.
But as for the premiere, have at it.
I was not impressed with the premiere like I was with last season. The only part that got me going besides the ending was when the gang was trying to hold off the “enemy” until the tanks arrived. As for all the secrets, I hope we find them all out by the end of the season. Rhona Mitra seems to fit the role quite well. I like her in the field, but not sure how I feel as head of section 20. We’ll have to watch and see how this all pans out.
Good premiere, though I prefer the show in its 50 minute installments cause that’s way too much shooting for one sitting. If they keep Rhona Mitra in house she won’t be that annoying, but she shouldn’t be out with the boys cause i didn’t buy it for a second.
How many more Game of Thrones actors are they gonna have on this show as bad guys? I’m hoping to see Peter Dinklage as some kind of drug czar in a future episode. HBO loves to rotate its actors on its shows.
I thought it was an interesting flip for two Jewel of the Crown alum, with Tim Piggot-Smith playing the noble character and Charles Dance being the bad guy.
Rhona Mitra running around with guns makes me happy, I had no problem buying her as a well trained soldier. Now if they would just put her in bed with another hot female soldier I’ll be happy.
Decent premiere, but not quite up to the standard set by last season’s back half.
Best action sequence: the extraction of the case during the deal.
Solid premiere, though not as strong as season two’s first two hours. Loved the action scenes, and Rona Mitra appears to be a nice addition to the cast.
I think the Stonebridge home front subplot is very interesting, and I can’t wait to see how this plays out.
If I was a woman, I’d avoid Stonebridge like the plague. Yikes! Anyway, I’m glad they established what was happening in his marriage before that ending. The guilt will be awful for him, but the retribution should be fun.
They could have let the old guy live. That and his wife getting killed were way too obvious.
Otherwise, pretty good opener.