Season premiere talkback: ‘The Simpsons’ & ‘Family Guy’

On Friday, I wrote about the season premiere of “The Simpsons,” and the “Family Guy” premiere in which Peter and his family wind up in Springfield hanging out with Homer and company. For those who tuned in to either or both tonight, what did you think? Did the love-fest of FXX's Every “Simpsons” Ever marathon inspire any long-absent “Simpsons” fans to check out “Clown in the Dumps”? Did either storyline in that episode – the death in the A-story, or Lisa's fear for Homer's mortality in the B-story – amuse and/or touch you? Will you miss the deceased character, or are they too minor to mourn? And how did you feel the couch gag – directed by Don Hertzfeldt, whose “Rejected” short is on YouTube – worked as a commentary on the notion that the series is just going to keep running forever, to diminishing returns?

And I'm curious how both “Simpsons” and “Family Guy” fans felt about “The Simpsons Guy.” A good meeting of two different sensibilities, or like trying to mix comedic oil and water? Better or worse than that time Jay Sherman came to Springfield? Did the chicken fight go on for too long, or does an hour-long crossover with “The Simpsons” all but demand an epic battle like that? And if you had to choose between “Simpsons” James Woods and “Family Guy” James Woods, who would win?

Have at it.