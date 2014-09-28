Season premiere talkback: ‘The Simpsons’ & ‘Family Guy’

On Friday, I wrote about the season premiere of “The Simpsons,” and the “Family Guy” premiere in which Peter and his family wind up in Springfield hanging out with Homer and company. For those who tuned in to either or both tonight, what did you think? Did the love-fest of FXX's Every “Simpsons” Ever marathon inspire any long-absent “Simpsons” fans to check out “Clown in the Dumps”? Did either storyline in that episode – the death in the A-story, or Lisa's fear for Homer's mortality in the B-story – amuse and/or touch you? Will you miss the deceased character, or are they too minor to mourn? And how did you feel the couch gag – directed by Don Hertzfeldt, whose “Rejected” short is on YouTube – worked as a commentary on the notion that the series is just going to keep running forever, to diminishing returns?
And I'm curious how both “Simpsons” and “Family Guy” fans felt about “The Simpsons Guy.” A good meeting of two different sensibilities, or like trying to mix comedic oil and water? Better or worse than that time Jay Sherman came to Springfield? Did the chicken fight go on for too long, or does an hour-long crossover with “The Simpsons” all but demand an epic battle like that? And if you had to choose between “Simpsons” James Woods and “Family Guy” James Woods, who would win?
Have at it.
The “Peter Kills Meg’s Dreams” bit is why The Simpsons is beloved and Family Guy is merely tolerated. Homer has done some terrible things to his family but it’s always been due to idiocy/negligence/bad decisions. I don’t recall a time it was out of malice for malice’s sake.
“Jerkass Peter” isn’t funny, it’s just mean. And it’s not the way a “real” family would act. That the Simpson clan behaves as a real believable family is one of, if not the main reason they’ve stuck around for long.
I seriously hated the crossover. I know The Simpsons hasn’t been good in a long time blah blah blah, but it’s always treated its characters with a degree of respect and humanity and genuine feeling that Family Guy never has. And integrating the two worlds, with all the heart of The Simpsons and all the heartlessness of Family Guy, just underscores the chasm between the two shows are and what starkly different planes they operate on. It actually kind of made me actively mad in some places seeing the anarchic cruelty of the FG characters in a place like Springfield.
The Family Guy writers wrote the crossover. Which was a large part of the reason why I didn’t watch it
The writers tried to make up for the awfulness of this idea by being overly self-referential. Even the winks and nods to their own desperation came across as too desperate whereas quality jokes were few and far between.
Haven’t seen the new Family Guy yet, but I will. I’ve watched every episode since it premiered and while it’s not as good as it used to be, and occasionally it’s bad, it is still true to itself. If you loved Family Guy Season 1, you at least chuckled at Family Guy Season 12. If you hated Season 12, you probably hated it all along.
On the other hand, I tried to watch The Simpsons premier tonight. It would have been the first episode I’ve watched in several years, but I couldn’t get through 15 minutes of it. It simply bored me, and reminded me of why I put the show down many years ago.
The Simpsons used to be able to tell a good story—often two good stories—in 22 minutes. It used every single second wisely, often ingeniously, and it told stories with characters who were at once absurd and hilarious and genuine. It doesn’t even attempt to do that anymore. The plots now are threadbare and predictable, and really just interludes between elaborate animated sequence, A-list cameos and unfunny sketches that have no relevance to the story.
All these years later, Family Guy is still the same show—love it or like it or hate it. The Simpsons may as well have gone off the air 15 years ago. The show we get now bears no resemblance at all to its golden years.
The couch gag on “The Simpsons” was weird and disturbing in the best possible way. The actual episode was routine fare and the reveal of the character death was annoying. I didn’t enjoy the FG episode, but I’ve never been a fan, so I’ll leave it there.
I beg to differ.
No, the Simpsons will never be as good as it was during its heyday, but at least it feels like they’re TRYING. Its heart is in the right place even if the results are mixed to poor.
And for every weak episode, there’s a solid one. Even the bad ones will have a chuckle or something clever in it. Sometimes there’s even one up to the quality of the classic era (the recent Lego episode, the Neil Gaiman episode, etc).
Even at its worst, and after 25 years, it always feels like there was an effort put into it – they were trying to do something – even if the episode is a total misfire.
But Family Guy, along with becoming painfully unfunny in recent years, has become glib and openly hateful of its audience. There is no feeling of effort. It is overflowing with laziness and little care for the end results. Even the show has openly addressed that the writers don’t care anymore. It’s merely a paycheck to all those involved.
I’ll take something that tries and fails than the one that goes cheap and doesn’t care.
@Ted
FG doesn’t hate its audience; it’s honest with them. Since day one, the show has been much about its characters as about the writers and the network that put those characters on TV. It’s always included troll scenes and it’s always broken the fourth wall to make self depreciating jokes about its own flaws. That’s why its fans started watching it, and why they keep tuning in. I understand that not every likes the style, but to keep kvetching about it after 13 years reminds me of those pearl clutchers who trashed The Simpsons in its early seasons instead of accepting that it’s not their kind of show.
Latter day Simpsons still pulls millions of viewers, so I guess it’s doing right by its audience too. But compare and contrast: The Simpsons premiere earnestly hyped the death of a “long standing character” that turned out to be someone who barely exists on the show. To me, that’s far more hateful of the audience than anything FG does. Last night’s FG episode was filled with commentary about how crass and desperate crossovers are—all the same, it was packed with fan services and marked the first time in years I’ve laughed while watching the Simpsons.
I felt this was fg way of saving its show…the whole car wash scene..that’s expected from Peter but not Homer… It was weird…I love both shows the for different moods..but the crossover was just lacking in a “big laugh” way
This had a few chuckles, but definitely not as good as the CRITIC crossover. As much as I know Groening was opposed to it at the time, “A Star is Burns” would have been a great episode if THE CRITIC had never existed and Jon Lovitz was merely guest starring as a big-city film critic come to judge the local talent. It’s full of classic lines and gags. “Then get me his non-union Mexican equivalent!” “I was saying Boo-urns!” “Just hook it to my veins!” Nothing here to compete with that, really.
Oh, and of course … “You know Marge … it’s not that tough being a film cricket.” Man, that episode has me cracking up just thinking about it. :)
I turned on the season premiere of “Revenge” for a few minutes to see if it had gotten any less ridiculous (it hasn’t), and was gratified to see Yeardley Smith guest-starring as a wacky mental patient. That means including “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy,” she was on three different shows in a single Sunday night.
Total rubbish, didnt even bother watching the whole thing. The Simpsons are just not funny in any way anymore. Family guy has slumped in years gone buy but still better buy far.Putting the simpsons with the griffins just sucked all the humor from FG
FOR ALL THAT IS GOOD AND HOLY, PLEASE MAKE THE SIMPSONS GO AWAY! I can’t even remember when was the last time this show has even made me smile let alone laugh. I keep watching in hopes that it might show the slightest glimmer of what this show once was but it is the same boring crap over and over again.
The “Family Guy” ep was painful to watch in most places (especially Peter putting down Meg), though I did chuckle a few times at the Simpsons’ antics. Mostly, it just reminded me why I gave up on FG so many years ago. How is a show so terrible so damn popular?
I thought the Simpsons ep was okay. I definitely laughed more in that half-hour than I did through the whole FG ep. Sad to see Rabbi Krustofsky go, but glad it wasn’t Flanders like they teased in the opening credits, the bastiges :D
I can’t stand the Simpsons anymore, I just can’t. For a show that provided episodes I can quote 10+ years after they aired, it almost hurts me to see what it has become. First of all, whose idea was it to hype that death? First of all, it’s tasteless. Second of all, in a show full of memorable characters, how is the death of THAT character count as an event?
Also, the show tried to tackle death a few times but was never really good at it. The Bleeding Gum Murphy episode was nice but the Maude episode made Homer look terrible and the episode where Lisa keeps losing all of her cats is so cruel, it makes me angry every time I think about it. This one fared no better, with most episode devoted to the pain of Krusty. It’s supposed to be a comedy, folks!
By comparison, the Family Guy episode did a little better. The show still has its many, many flaws but there was a Simpsons tribute hidden underneath the usual mayhem. For a show known for his lack of emotions, that’s enough to make the episode feel special.
I think if you watch “‘Round Springfield,” the Simpsons episode that dealt with the death of Bleeding Gums Murphy, and compare it to “Clown In the Dumps,” it really drives home how empty and rote the show has become.
Like Rabbi Krustofski, Bleeding Gums was a character who only appeared a few times, but his loss was handled so much better and more meaningfully. First off, when he died, it was a shock because The Simpsons hadn’t been ghoulishly hyping a character death for a year, so we were right there with Lisa as she learned the news, sharing her journey from the moment her heart broke to the moment she was able to accept his loss and move on. Lisa’s grieving process, despite the absurdist trappings of the show, felt emotionally true. When Lisa has her fantastical duet with Murphy at the end of “‘Round Springfield,” it’s a catharsis at the end of an episode that portrayed grief in a real way. In “Clown In the Dumps,” Krusty’s dream encounters with his father are a lazy shorthand, and instead of having him grieve the loss, the episode does a watered-down retread of the father/son conflict that was the heart of “Like Father, Like Clown.” Lisa’s radio tribute to Bleeding Gums was a beautiful expression of her love for him, while Krusty’s crisis of confidence was a wallow in self pity and narcissism.
Episodes like “Clown In the Dumps” demonstrate just how soulless The Simpsons has become.
in all seriousness, that might be the best couch gag OF ALL TIME
I recall the Simpsons writers admitting many years ago that their characters, especially the supporting characters, are based on simple stereotypes because it’s a quick and easy way for the audience to immediately get who the character is. I think this is part of the reason why the show has had trouble maintaining quality for over two decades. Most of the characters are simply one joke each, and there’s only so many variations of each of those jokes that you can do before the characters get tired and unfunny. The other part of it is that the newer writing staff doesn’t seem to be putting in any effort or creativity anymore, so we just get the standard, obvious jokes from each of those characters every time. I didn’t watch the Simpsons premiere, but the crossover episode felt that way to me: everything was exactly as expected, and as a result I didn’t end up laughing. I did appreciate the references to older Simpsons episodes, but it wasn’t nearly enough to make the crossover satisfying.
I should have turned off The Simpsons after that wonderfully bizarre couch gag. The episode was not funny at all and as mentioned the character that died was way too minor for the hype given. It was just a really boring episode overall.
We absolutely LOVED this episode of the two shows together. Everyone keeps telling me now, and I totally agree, that there needs to be a weekly episode with Bart & Stewie starring in it. Great job!!
that episode was amazing it had both feels of both family guy and the simpsons i love every fact/joke family had about the simpsons and vice versa it was simply amazing
i would also like to say to all the haters or critics if u will just enjoy the jokes thats why these cartoons were made to make people laugh then later in both their success its was about laughter and money aha