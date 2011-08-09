See ya in the next life, Smash!

Well, press tour is over. Comic-Con is over. My time in California is over.
And now it’s time to take some time off.
I’ll be off for much of the rest of this week to catch up on sleep, remind my kids what I look like and readjust to East Coast weather. (Rumor has it the humidity is kinda high.) With any luck, I’ll be able to bang out my next “Deadwood” review on the flight home today, but that’s about all you should expect from me between now and either Sunday night or Monday. (As I said in my latest “Breaking Bad” review, odds are high that I won’t get that done til sometime Monday morning/early afternoon.)
Have fun without me, kids. And if you want to see the full-sized version of that photo illustration of Katharine McPhee starring in “Smash: The Brian Williams Story,” click here. Forearms aside, I think it’d make one hell of a poster for what should be the greatest show ever.
Never stop making that joke on the podcast. Dan’s exasperation never fails to make me laugh.
Dan’s exasperation never fails to make me think, “Ugh – he’s over-doing it again.”
actually, this joke needs to be brought out back and shot
What joke?
Joe, I definitely agree – I’m not a regular podcast listener but I loved the FNL podcast after the series finale because it was all about FNL, At the same time, it was painful to listen to. Exasperation indeed.
Enjoy the break Alan! Just a suggestion, but have you & Dan thought about banking some podcast episodes, like your “show-runner” chats? Might help extend the vacation time a bit.
Enjoy your time off, and especially the time with your kids. Hope you enjoyed your time here in So Cal. We *did* make sure the weather was good for ya!
I suggest mixing up the Smash joke with one about Up All Night starring Gilbert Gottfried and Rhonda Shear.
I know I’d need a break after enduring this sweatshop….
“Jon Hamm – who would later share the unofficial Last Star Standing prize with Elisabeth Moss and his girlfriend, Jennifer Westfeldt, for staying longest at the after-party (he wanted to talk about “Louie” and “Game of Thrones”) – showed up sporting the full Draper.”
Hey, if your kids forget what you look like I can recommend emailing them pictures ;)
LOL, Alan. L-O-L!