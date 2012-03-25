Series finale review: ‘Luck’ – ‘Episode 9’: It takes two

And so “Luck” has ended earlier than anyone expected or planned for. I interviewed series creator David Milch about the abrupt end, and I have a review of the series finale coming up just as soon as we can afford multiple hot tubs…
“You want to know how I feel? Today’s the day they take it all away from us.” -Marcus
When word of the cancellation came in, I began thinking about how this episode might function as a series finale. I knew that the Ace/Mike story never got resolution, and there were other stories still hanging out there like Kentucky’s attempt to take Gettin’ Up Morning away from Walter. But the more I thought on it, the more it felt like it was, if not the perfect ending, than a far better one than the abrupt cancellation could have led to.
We get to see the degenerates of Foray Stables celebrate one more victory, even as they acknowledge that they’re likely to go broke in the end. (The one silver lining of the cancellation, to my mind, is that we never had to see that play out, as I had become too attached to those guys during their long winning streak to see them inevitably suffer.) Rosie gets an impressive victory on a bigger stage than she’s ever had before. Jo loses the baby, but the tragedy brings her and Escalante closer together. Gettin’ Up Morning and Pint of Plain stage a magnificent duel where we want both horses to win, and where Ace’s beats Walter’s by the thinnest of margins. And though we’ll never see Ace carry his plan(*) through to fruition, he gets an unexpected greater reward when Mike delivers his estranged grandson Brent(**) to his doorstep. Mike wants Ace to feel vulnerable, and he does, but the danger, and the thrill of the race, and the ways Ace has changed since he went into prison, combine to make him realize it’s a good thing if the kid is back in his life.
(*) Though Milch didn’t want to delve too much into stories that won’t happen now – clearly too painful for him to ponder the “might have been”s – he did acknowledge that NotMyDayJob came pretty close in his explanation of the plan in recent comments: Ace actually wanted Mike to steal the casino deal out from under him, and because the deal itself was so tainted, Mike would wind up going to prison.
(**) In case you somehow couldn’t tell it from the resemblance, that’s Dustin Hoffman’s son Jake in the role.
And what I noticed when I re-watched the episode the other day to prepare for writing this review is how much of the episode feels eerily prophetic about the cancellation, and about the possibility of defeat being snatched from the jaws of victory. There’s Marcus’ line quoted above (though that suits his general pessimistic worldview), and then the victory barbecue where he and the rest of the Foray Stables guys acknowledge this streak won’t last. There’s the way that neither Escalante nor Ace can really enjoy Pint of Plain’s victory, both because of how the race ends and because they have endangered loved ones on their minds. Gus takes out Mike’s hitman – in a brutally-choreographed fight scene that was one of many highlights of Mimi Leder’s direction – but his response, and the way the show treats the aftermath, isn’t one of triumph, but of weariness. Gus is too old for this, and knows just how easily the fight could have gone the other way and ended his life in a second.
And then, of course, there’s Ace’s speech to his grandson, particularly the concluding passage:
“Whatever complications, this is where we are. What we have to make our lives with. Hands are dealt. We get to see how we play ’em. Feeling lucky, kid?”
This is a man, and a show, acknowledging just how little this life actually lets us control, and how quickly and easily we can lose the things we care about. In the real world that gave us “Luck,” three horses lost their lives. A lot of actors and crewmembers lost their jobs. Milch lost his dream project. These are not equivalent losses, but they are losses, nonetheless, and none of them were “supposed” to happen. But this is the hand that was dealt.
Beyond all this acknowledgments of the fragility of both luck and life, the finale also worked because it was, simply, excellent. In the interview, Milch acknowledged that the show hadn’t quite gotten to the level he wanted it in the first season, but that “the materials were moving in that direction.” The finale feels like the materials were pretty damn close.
First, we have two of the most thrilling, visceral racing sequences to date. As Milch says in the interview, and as I’ve argued to anyone who has asked why the show couldn’t continue by using stock racing footage, CGI horses, or what have you, the races were too fundamental a part of the show to try that. Not only are the three horses treated as characters as important as Ace, Walter, Marcus, etc., but the method of filming that Michael Mann came up with for the pilot, and that other directors like Leder used so beautifully in the next 8 hours, was so exciting, and so unlike the way anyone’s ever filmed a horse race before, that the show would have suffered enormously with substitutes.
Just look at Rosie’s win on Mon Gateau, and the way she breaks from the pack after Renzo’s mom(***) is beginning to doubt, and just as Escalante telepathically tries to tell her (as he will Pint of Plain’s jockey later) “now you ask him,” until Mon Gateau gets out so far ahead that there isn’t even another horse’s shadow, let alone entire horse, in frame. Stirring stuff, and a culmination of a variety of stories about Rosie, Escalante, the Foray Stables guys, etc. And then look at the duel between our two Derby horses, and how Escalante wants his jock to make his move before Walter wants the same from Ronnie, and then how the two horses thunder along, side-by-side, for an agonizingly long period of time before Pint of Plain gets his nose a tiny bit ahead at the finish. I’m not saying footage of a similarly close race doesn’t exist, but I can’t imagine it was filmed at the high level that all this was, nor that it could be cut in with footage of the human “Luck” actors to achieve that effect.
(***) Played by Mercedes Ruehl, who had signed to be a regular castmember for the second season. Oh, well.
“Luck” was more than its races, of course, and there were plenty of fantastic moments involving the characters who walk on two legs. I already mentioned the fight in the restaurant bathroom, and the motel barbecue, but there was also Ace and Gus taking a trip to the morgue to identify Israel’s remains – and to give themselves an up close and personal view of the cost of their game. And there was Ace visiting Pint of Plain before the race and looking so sad and tired – no doubt wishing that this horse could be his whole life rather than this complicated, all-consuming scheme that has put blood on his hands. (Assuming Dustin Hoffman’s name is enough to get him what we all assumed would be an automatic Emmy nomination, this should absolutely be the episode he submits.) And there were plenty of great small moments, whether comic (Dr. Khan checking Marcus’ pulse after the photo finish) or tragic (Turo climbing into Jo’s hospital bed to comfort her after the miscarriage).
One of the flaws of the show, which Milch acknowledged to me, was that the Ace story was so separate from everything else. Here, at least, all the players wound up at the track, though Hoffman and Nick Nolte never had a real interaction. (Though they were in frame together a few times during the race.) There was life in this setting, in this world, and in these characters, and all of that unfortunately goes away now. But at least the series got to close out strong, to give some sense of the heights that Milch, Mann, Eric Roth and everyone else might have achieved had they gotten to continue working together on the project.
And given the reason for the series’ end, it feels appropriate that our final image isn’t of Ace, Gus, Jerry or any other person, but of beautiful, peaceful, magnificent Pint of Plain, just turning his head this way and that in the stable.
Though Milch says in our interview that the series would have continued were the decision up to him, that’s not the comment of a callous man who puts his own ambition above the lives of these animals. Milch has been going to the track since he was five or six years old. He loves horses. He owns them, he races them, he bets on them, and he takes enormous pleasure from them. His view, simply, is that even though they were taking what they believed to be every possible safety precaution, horses die – the third horse died in incredibly mundane, non-dangerous circumstances – and that he would rather continue being as safe as he could while telling a story that shared his love of horses with anyone who watched.
And that love was palpable in every frame of “Luck,” and particularly in this finale. It’s hard to watch the second race and not feel in awe of the horses playing Gettin’ Up Morning and Pint of Plain. It’s hard to watch Ace with Pint of Plain before the race and not feel the love and calm that he feels. It’s hard to look at that final webcam footage and not think, simply, “This is a beautiful, mysterious, marvelous animal I would love to watch and keep safe.”
Animals died in the making of this show. As I said when it was canceled, I can’t object to HBO’s decision-making, even as I can see some merit to Milch’s argument as well. Matters of art would seem to pale compared to matters of life and death.
But I’m glad Milch finally got to make this show, even for a little while. I’m glad I got to see it. And I’m glad that if it had to end so soon, it could also end so well.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The final scene with Foray Stables was awesome. And it’s pretty cool that Hoffman’s son played Ace’s grandson. I feel particularly bad for Hoffman over this cancellation; he’s still a terrific actor who hasn’t been getting many good roles as of late, he finally gets one that shows what he can do, but fate gets in the way.
RIP, Luck. You’ll be missed.
Damn straight — I **LOVE** this show! And I’m not a horse person. I just love these stories, the way they were told and acted, they way they were filmed. It was completely satisfying. All except for the premature end. It’ll absolutely be missed .. if only because there’s so much crap around in comparison most of the time. This show was a rarity, and I wanted more of it, much more. Thank you, thank you, Mr. Milch and Mr. Mann.
I regret watching the finale because now I am disappointed there won’t be a second season. It was the same feeling I had after the Terriers last show.
the denis farina sleeper hold! he gave him the sandman!
Wait, dire straits playing as we cut to the degenerates of Foray Stable? Foreshadowing?…
I see no reason why we can’t have a Foray Stables spinoff in which they rent a house together, have multiple hot tubs, and play music both upstairs and down.
Second!
I’d watch that. Pocahontas can be a recurring character if that will get HBO to sign off. I know this sex-thing the kids like sells subscriptions.
From your mouth to god’s (Milch’s) ear. I’ll watch that!
That was an epic finale and its only flaw is that it made me upset that the show won’t continue. Didn’t much care for the miscarriage storyline (or the pregnancy in the first place) but everything else was perfect. Music was really great this episode.
Surprised that they didn’t put Walter in it more, so that the outcome was less in doubt.
But I’m nitpicking, that was great.
who got taken and put into the suv in the garage before the final race
That was the Chicago hitman/”photographer” who was last seen at the diner watching Ace/Gus and calling his partner when Gus pretended to leave Ace alone.
The other guy with the hit man charachter Shawn, the guy taking notes…
It was obviously a great, quality show (I suppose that’s an opinion) and I’m sorry it won’t continue. The NYTimes did a story recently, though, about how dirty horse racing is in large part, and how many racing horses die every week or month in this country (a lot). That kind of taints the idea of being a fan of the “sport.” I wouldn’t care if the racing footage was not quite as good if we could see the continuing human drama. Horses are great, beautiful, vulnerable. It’s sad to see any animals exploited for the sake of gambling. I hope Mr. Milch and Mr. Hoffman and Mr. Mann find another project soon.
“I wouldn’t care if the racing footage was not quite as good if we could see the continuing human drama.” I agree. Why does it have to be all or nothing? So the show would lack something. It still be in the top .05% of shows on TV.
I guess in tv logic free weights arent enough to keep.body parts undr sea but ive never watched enough law and order.
I didn’t understand the whole morgue scene. I thought they said “No” to that being Israel and they were kind of shaken at seeing a brutalized body.
We saw that Israel was cut up so the body in the morgue could not have been his.
I thought that was suspect to. I just assumed they must have dumped his remains in a bad spot and the tide brought him in
Jim, I believe what they saw in the morgue wasn’t an intact body, but just a head.
And I figured they recognized it to be Israel but said “no” because they didn’t want to officially identify him… which would start up a police investigation etc. and ensuing chain of events. Ace told Mike that he was giving him a “pass” (since Ace considered himself co-responsible for Israel’s death). Not identifying Israel (hence forestalling a police investigation that would lead to both Ace and Mike) is part of that “deal” with Mike.
Ace doesn’t want police involved– at least not yet.
Jim, I believe what they saw in the morgue wasn’t an intact body, but just a head.
And I figured they recognized it to be Israel but said “no” because they didn’t want to officially identify him… which would start up a police investigation etc. and ensuing chain of events. Ace told Mike that he was giving him a “pass” (since Ace considered himself co-responsible for Israel’s death). Not identifying Israel (hence forestalling a police investigation that would lead to both Ace and Mike) is part of that “deal” with Mike.
Ace doesn’t want police involved– at least not yet.
Excellent write-up, Alan, both the review and the interview.
Could they enter the show as a mini-series for awards consideration?
I want to give a more thorough write-up, but I’m rather tired (it’s 1:45a), so I’ll just say that I thought the show was really good, and some moments in the finale turned the corner towards brilliant.
I’ll leave you with a quote I heard many, many years ago:
“Horses are the greatest gift the Earth gave to man, but they come with the highest of costs. They are diesel engine hearts on champagne glass ankles.”
And tonight, our champagne glasses overflowed, then dropped to the floor.
My thanks to Alan, and to all of you who kept coming back.
i need this show to continue.if not hbo how about another venue?this is by far the best show on television today.by the comments im reading in various places i am not alone in being upset by the cancellation.come on milch fight back.also being from buffalo we dont quit.
It *can’t* continue anywhere — because of the horse deaths, and because you really can’t tell these stories without the horses. The horses are half the reason to tell the stories. And no other network, cable or otherwise, will take the risk re: the horses’ safety now that HBO has dropped it for that reason. Be realistic.
I thought this was a fantastic finale. Too bad it’s over as I felt the last half of the season was really excellent, and next season would have been special.
The show did a wonderful job of expressing what it is that draws in the people who live in this world. To me, it is the brilliance and beauty of the animals at its center. I felt while the show was a commentary on the horseracing environment/industry, it was a love letter to the horses themselves.
Which is not to say it did not do a great job with the “human” characters as well. The final scene with Foray Stable group celebrating was fantastic. It was great to see Marcus, perhaps the most pessimistic curmudgeon ever on television, finally let himself enjoy the moment. Even if it was tempered with his proclamation they will all be broke again soon…..
Unrelated, I am already confused by the dialogue of Milch’s project adapting Faulkner without having to hear it.
The Finale was great. Just awesome. The show started a little slow but really made you care about these characters. The finale gave you a sense of how great season 2 could have been. I real shame for so many reasons that it had to be cancelled.
Does anyone know what song was playing during the sequence of the trainers dressing/gearing up the horses?
I miss this show already…
I thought it was the beginning (a longer version) to a Sigur Ros song…but that is just a guess (had that Post-rock, ‘Explosion in the Sky type sound)…But pretty sure Sigur Ros, just don’t know the song name. And all the music, synergistically combined with those exquisitely shot scenes, started by Michael mann’s initial direction/filming, made for beautiful tv – probably the best looking show on tv at the time. Will be sorely missed for music, imagery, horses and cool characters…
This one?
[www.youtube.com]
They’ve used a couple of songs from the Sigur Ros album ( ) in this season I believe….unless it was the same song twice, their stuff can tend to sound similar.
What is the name of the song playing during the last derby race in the series finale?
Song is Nasty Letter by Otis Taylor
Like Boardwalk Empire…I have a thing for Irish chicks when they swear.
Yea I wanna kno what song that was too
Epic. Nice job, Alan.
Like many mum’s David Milch is a man who finds it hard to say goodbye, his previous shows have been notoriously bad finishers and I wonder why this one would be any different, especially since here he hadn’t even the prior knowledge that the end was coming. Though he somehow managed to find the strength required to end the series earlier in the month on HBO’s suggestion that doesn’t mean that he did so knowing that he had left it in a suitable place; in fact it is the opposite that is actually true, he came into this episode under the impression that he had another season sitting in storage, so why not fade out on a cliffhanger? The odds then of this being a satisfying hour were low, dastardly so, but as we all know, there is no safer bet in television than the underdog.
The best gamblers are those who play the long game, those who know not only exactly what the odds are now but what they will be four rounds down the track and unfortunately this finale suggests that both Milch and Mann are nothing if not great gamblers; they took a risk and stretched out a lot of their stories so that this first season would consist solely of their opening acts, only to have the game called on them early, bad luck throwing in yet another blindside. So for every arc that ends well ( the fellas at Foray) there is one that is only just hitting its stride under the safe assumption that there was yet another lap left to run (Ace’s ambiguous but awesome plan for revenge and the introduction of his Grandson). So as a series finale this chapter is something of a mixed bag, though as a simple episode, seen subjectively as only that which is shown on the screen, it is another spectacular example of just why i’m going to miss this show so much.
I’ve spoken before about the spinning coin in the opening credits and though the show is far from Hollywood fare in its depiction of the track thus far we have mostly seen the cast getting lucky and having it land their way, this episode though brings an end to that. Loss and losing is an essential part of every bet, big or small, and so far it is one that the show has seemingly shied away from; fitting then that it chooses this, it’s last episode and a marker of our losing it, to truly embrace the low feeling of tragic blows like it has the sublime high of a successful call. Early on in the episode, as they dress for their big race the Foray boys start to feel a little fearful of what may come; “This is when they take it all back,” one remarks, as if the past month of their lives was liable to be snatched away entire. That ominous feeling, that dread, permeates every plotline in the hour; the characters are all betting to lose; hoping for no change as the best result and nowhere is this more obvious than in Ace’s assasination plotline.
Hoffman’s presence in the show was the most touted during its brief but effective promotional period and yet for so long he was far from the most important character in the cast, in fact he may well have been the easiest to remove despite how damn good the chemistry was with Gus in his coda’s . That all changes though with this final stretch, he finally takes the most prominent place on the podium only to reveal just how unneccesary that position is. From the moment Ace and Gus observe the now severely mutilated body of Israel their plotline felt by far to have the biggest stakes and the tension started here grew and grew throughout culminating in a great reverse Godfather action scene; the whole time it was happening though I couldn’t help thinking “finally,” and then when we cut back to the track I couldn’t help thinking “Finally!” Had the show featured more of this human action from the get go I think HBO would have been much less likely to cancel it as the audience would be much more likely to stay on board, but despite the class and the cleverness of the crime and the combat shown here I think it also would have made for a much less memorable experience for those who did view it. Horses are just so much more interesting than humans, even the Hoffman ones.
“Luck” has been a very divisive show throughout it’s entire run, almost for good reason – It’s slow, it’s mumbly, it’s specific, storyless and far from sexy – and looking at it objectively I would have to say that in the end I think it’s a photo finish between flaw and perfection, but subjectively the latter won by far more than a last jump. The number Two was shown to be extremely lucky on the track today and if given the chance to come back for a number two Luck might have managed to make the right horse come out with its nose ahead for a much larger audience; learning from it’s mistakes and capitalising on its magic. As for the quality of that future show we’ll unfourtunately never know. The two central trainers end the episode by shaking hands after the race, Escalante mumbling “Same Again?”; then I couldn’t help but think “I wish.” It’s ridiculous but when the closing credits came up I felt like I had lost something great, if only because of how great the shows victories were when it was on.
*its
Great comment. Especially the ‘Reverse Godfather’ reference.
I guess this wasn’t a show for everyone…but goddammit I am going to miss it.
Excellent write-up, VIGINTI_TRES.
Its a good point you make CK, my grammar/syntax is terrible in general and the iPad’s autocorrect doesn’t help. If I wasn’t in a rush to also watch Mad Men last night than I would have read over what I wrote.
Whiskey and Ed, thanks. I only wish we could choose to sacrifice an episode of Game to cover the costs of making the second season, or at least some of the extras in one of the battle scenes so that Mann could edit together that fully shot episode. If only HBO were literally the gods of television!
@ viginti_tres — Seriously?? You think more ‘human action’ would have saved the show for HBO with three horses dead and world of trouble over that??? Just goes to show how much you don’t understand what was happening there. HBO has a corporate reputation to protect and investors to answer to, and it couldn’t afford three dead horses and the attendant brouhaha, let alone the possibility of more future injuries to horses if they kept filming. I guess *you’ve* never been harassed by PETA, et al.
I really loved that show. Three horses died while shooting this series but every week 24 horses die on US racetracks. Hypocritical or what.
Plus how many cattle, chickens, and pigs die every day. If it would have kept Luck going, I would have volunteered to eat the horses that died, with help from other fans. That would make it ok.
YaY Gus, Ace, Pint of Plain, Mon Gateau, Gettin’ up Mornin’, D Milch, M Mann, D Hoff, N Nolte, 4 Forays, Naked Naomi, Turo & Jo, and Degenerates Everywhere.
BOO PETA, go suck a horse.
– MBG
Just a phenomenal finale all around, I could not have asked for a better one. Obviously there was more to be addressed, but I felt this finale did a great job of wrapping up the series for a finale that didn’t know it was going to be a series finale. The horse racing scenes were magnificent, the music was spot-on, the acting was great, everything was great. Wish we could’ve seen more.
I’m going to miss the Foray Stables crew. But, like Alan said, it was nice to see them finish on top. It was particularly great to see what Kevin Dunn could do when given a meatier role than, for example, Sam Witwicky’s dad. Here’s hoping we see him get another chance to shine in the near future.
Kevin Dunn was amazing. I’m glad I don’t recall seeing him in other roles. He was utterly real to me as Marcus.
Excellent finale. I thought it was a feast – I dined on everything that made the show fantastic last night. It was a very nice, even if not intended, way to end the series. The final shot of Pint of Plain in the stable was amazing and made a nice closing. I’ll miss the show….
Exciting, graceful, and smart. But the foreshadowing pun of Turo “kicking the bucket” right after he tells Ace he’s thinking about having children was not its finest moment.
I tell you what, about the “kicking the bucket” moment, i had a completely different feeling. My heart jumped into my throat, with the thought that Michael Gambon had somehow poisoned Ace’s horse! When Escalante says something like “how did that get there”? I thought, OH NO.
This was a great show. This finale was fantastic in every way. This show will be sorely missed.
I thought Turo kicking the bucket was more a symbol of turo’s character changing ever so slightly.
Normally we’ve seen turo on top of everything, especially in his stable; running games, trying to stay ahead and on top of everybody. Now for the first time he’s got other things on his mind, possibly having a family. He made a comment as such to ace in that same scene if I recall correctly. When hit hit the bucket, I thought that was him being distracted by the prospect of family and not being consumed by the goings on in his track world
Loved the finale. Shame it had to leave us the way it did.
Looks like Santa Anita leads in horse fatalities in California. Too bad a deeper breath wasn’t taken before the final decision was made.
[www.latimes.com]
Alan,
Thank you for your articulate and insightful review. As someone who has loved horses since I could walk the relationships between the horses and their owners/handlers often moved me. The pure love on Ace’s face when he looked at Pint of Plain had me in tears many times. The magnificant and ground-breaking photography captured what it means to be both a horse and a rider and managed to convey the synthesis between the two and the alchemy involved in finding the right fit.
As someone who has volunteered at a horse rescue operation here in Canada, I have seen first-hand the sorts of poor and abusive treatment horses sometimes are forced to endure. What a joy it is to watch them “retired” from a life of care, simply able to stand around in the sun on a beautiful May morning or nuzzle you when you bring them a treat.
Thank you Mr. Milch for your vision and your obvious love of these amazing animals. Also my gratitude to everyone involved in this production and my heartfelt condolences to those who cared for the three horses who died.
I will miss Luck very much.
It’s not fair…LUCK gets cancelled and JERSEY SHORE gets renewed for a sixth season.
It’s not fair…LUCK gets cancelled and JERSEY SHORE gets renewed for a sixth season.
That about sums it up, brother.
One is reminded of P.T. Barnum and admonitions not to overestimate the lowbrow taste of the general public ….
I know when Escalante kicked the bucket it was supposed to foreshadow the end of the pregnancy, but it also kinda fit in with a series finale.
Luck.
The word carries such heavy meaning that it can find you at the pinnacle of victory, or have you face-down in the gutter minus your pants (it’s a long story).
Luck can be a lady, or a feisty leprechaun; it can come in the form of a four-leaf clover, a horseshoe or a rabbit’s foot, though I would argue this last one as unlucky (the rabbit had four feet but still managed to lose one of them?).
Luck can be a ladybug or a tiger. And in some cultures a pig is considered to be a symbol of great luck (and a great dinner. Maybe Mr. Pig should be carrying around the rabbit foot).
To some, luck can be seen through a statistical lens: at a given place, and a given time, events A and B will lead to C, while others, unaware of the mathematical certainty that has been calculated with every move made since they woke up, will head down to the casino and be dealt 17 consecutive winning hands at Black Jack, owing it to “dumb luck”, only to lose his winnings at the poker table, push his chair back and declare “My luck has run out.”
At a college bar, a young man chats up his doll in hopes of getting lucky, which could then lead to a dinner party with the parents, where they’ll be serving pot luck (I recommend the rabbit and pig stew. De-lish!).
There’s the Luck Of The Irish, luck of the draw, luck of the dice, and my grandmother’s favorite, the luck of winning the lottery (the mega-millions kind, not the Shirley Jackson kind).
However, for the purpose of this blog post, the luck I’m referring to was a brilliant TV show on HBO. I say ‘was’ because, as of last night’s season finale, the show has been cancelled. There are several reasons floating around about the cancellation of this program, everything from budgetary concerns to creative differences between the show’s creator, David Milch, and the executive producer Michael Mann.
Before I proceed any further, it should be noted that I adore David Milch. I think he has one of the most innovative minds in television and I’m always ready to absorb his latest creation. David created what I consider to be one of the top 5 TV shows of all time: “Deadwood.” Set in 1876 during the height of the gold rush in the Dakota territories, Milch wonderfully weaved a great symphony of circuitous dialogue with language so foul it could make a trucker say “Hey! There’s kids in the room!” But the result was poetry.
Here’s the elevator pitch for “Luck”: horse racing at Santa Anita, showing the behind-the-scenes of race preparation for both horse and jockey, and the personal and professional experiences of the “rail rooters,” owners, trainers, jockeys and agents. It’ll star Dustin Hoffman, Nick Nolte, Dennis Farina, Michael Gambon, Kevin Dunn, Jason Gedrick, and Kerry Condon. Hell, we’ll even get real-life jockey Gary Stevens to coordinate races and he can play one of the jockeys.
Sounds like an interesting show, right? “Luck” was pulled from development and started principal shooting on the pilot episode in February 2011.
Then a horse died.
It was during the filming of a race scene. The horse bucked, threw its rider and tried to jump the fence, breaking it’s neck. HBO and the American Humane Association (AHA) tightened the rules and filming resumed.
Until a second horse died.
Producers of the show met with the AHA, policies were reviewed and both parties and the network agreed to the most stringent safety protocols in modern film making.
The first season continued shooting without incident, and on December 11, 2011, HBO aired the first episode as a special “sneak peak.” It opened to 1.14 million viewers and was generally lauded by critics and viewers. The pilot aired again on January 29, 2012 as part of the regular season of the show; two days later, HBO announced that it had renewed the contracts of all involved and commissioned a second season of 10 episodes.
The writers went back to writing, the jockeys went back to preparing for the new season, and the horses… well, they stood around and ate hay.
That’s when a third horse died.
Now, it should be noted the death of the third horse was in no way related to filming. A hand was leading the colt out of it’s stall and on to the thoroughfare. The horse was spooked, reared and hit it’s head. All accounts have veterinarian staff on the scene in less than two minutes, however, the animal’s injury was considered too significant. Less than two minutes later the horse was euthanized. A quiet, dignified end for one of nature’s finest creations.
When word spread of the death, an organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, sounded the protest trumpets, waved their banners and called for the show to be cancelled. PETA’s unfounded charges include abuse of animals, using horses that were too old or too crippled to film races, and drugging the horses to keep them calm.
Two days later, the show died.
HBO and the producers of “Luck” said the protests of PETA did not play a part in their decision, rather it was the safety and concern of the horses that production was halted (which to me sounds like a load of horse sh… well, you know).
No matter how this played out, HBO was going to look bad; either they cancel the show, empowering PETA to continue their campaign of “Leading by Throwing Accusations” and using “Luck” as their example. If the show were to continue, HBO has the blood of three horses on their hands.
I understand PETA’s argument about using older horses to film race scenes, but no horse owner is going to hand over his $2 million meal ticket to a production crew and say “Here ya go! Her curfew is 10.”
I want to say that this show was amazing television, but that’s not the right phrase: “Luck” is art. (remember: “It’s not TV. It’s HBO.”)
It’s a disservice to the fans (remember us? we’re the ones who pay your bills) to cancel this show. How can you expect us to get emotionally involved in a program if there’s a chance it will be cancelled? Because that’s what art does: it pulls you in and exposes you to a world you’ve never seen, and that’s what I got from every episode of “Luck.”
Furthermore, why even renew it for a second season? Was there a note on some office wall that said “2 horses die, all is well; 3 horses die, halt production.”
Yes, the death of the horses were a terrible and tragic loss, one that I’m sure David Milch takes to bed with him every night, himself being a horse race owner and enthusiast. However, the loss of 200+ jobs creates a bigger problem in an economy where income sources are scarce and those in school who want to apprentice and learn how to create art have been robbed of that opportunity.
If anyone from HBO should stumble on this blog, I ask you to please reconsider the cancellation of the “Luck” and reinstate the outstanding cast and crew so we can once again experience the world through David Milch’s imagination.
And I thought I spent a lot of time thinking about this show…
Are you austioning for your own blog?
Sorry. That didn’t come out right…
Actually, I posted this to my own blog, but I since we won’t get another chance to discuss this show on Alan’s blog, I figured now would be the best time to share my thoughts. That’s why we’re all here, right?
Yes, I have a lot of time to think about this show; I’m disabled with bolts and plates in my spine.
David’s ability to create television from the seemingly mundane gets better every time a network grants him the forum to display his amazing talents; I just wish they would keep him on the air long enough to finish it through.
could not agree more.i am totally consumed with saving this fantastic show.we need to organize against hbo
Great final episode. Best of the season. Mike telling Ace there will be plenty of more chances to take him out. It’s a shame the show is cancelled. As someone who is a knowledgeable gambler I could relate to show. The degenerate horse players who know eventually their luck will run out. It’s the only life they know.
The three of them bad guys up in the box– what a hideous bunch!
This is a sad evening for me, watching the series finale of this great series. Last year I put both my grandparents to rest. My grandmother died in January, after a slow decline from a fall that saw her break her hip and her shoulder. She was 93. My grandfather passed not longer after. He was 94. They had been married 72 years just a few weeks before my grandmother passed. Horse racing was their favorite passtime. My grandfather was a life-long gambler, but he knew his limits. He had a ridiculous numerology system that none of us understood, no matter how many times he explained it to us. I never fully understood why they loved horses or horse racing so much until I saw this season of Luck. Thank you David Milch, Michael Mann, and everyone else involved. You opened my eyes to an aspect of their lives that I might otherwise never have understood. I get it now. And I will be eternally grateful for that.
RIP Luck. Rip Emma and John. You would have enjoyed this show.
Anyone ever ask you what a derivative is, point to all those conditional interconnected bets the Foray Stables guys made. It is the working thermonuclear reactor. Place a bet for a horse to merely show? Well that would simply be the fire outside the cave.
I absolutely loved this show from the first, and had hoped to spend at least several years with all these marvelous characters. I love every one of them (except that bad guys). I will have to look on it as a mini-series now, one of the best I’ve ever seen. So long Forays! So long, Escalante, Jo, Joey, Rosie, Leon, Mik, Gus, Jerry’s girlfriend! I’ll miss you.
I hated seeing this show taken away from us who loved it but I found serious closure in the final episode. I like that my imagination will determine the lives of these great characters. I am saddened by the jobs lost and the halt to Milch’s dream storyline, but, if it has to end, I can think of no better outcome. The goat at the end is foreshadowing of LUCK to come for Ace and his grandson. The comment by Marcus about being broke is telling, but, in a sense, they have accepted that likely fate and are simply enjoying their ride. They have grown closer due to this process and made new friends, Doc. and wheelchair lady, along the way.
Escalante is a serious but good man who really loves his girl. Gus is not only Ace’s right hand man, secretary, servant, and friend, he is his protector. Walter has a real winner on his hands and will likely settle his claim on his horse with his winnings. Rosie has a bright future and so does Leone. Joey seems to have found some internal peace after his suicide attempt. The final shot of the horse is breathtakingly beautiful. I hope Mr. Milch is proud of his creating. I was proud to get to experience it.
I agree with many comments, the show took several episodes to get into and the last two episodes were outstanding payoff, but I can’t help feel like the audience got robbed of many more wonderful performances to come as a lot of issues went unresolved.
Oh well, was the same after Deadwood and we never got the 2 movies that were supposed to make up for the 4th season. Instead, I tried to follow John From Cincinnati….Now Luck (the 3rd Milch show to end way too soon).
This usually happens with network shows and is a big reason I rarely watch non-HBO/cable series. Outstanding series, great acting- I am very disappointed there won’t be anymore.
What an interesting way to show the Big Race, where you really wanted both horses to win, but even more didn’t want either horse/owner to lose because of what had already been lost. Amazing show, and I can’t believe it’s over.
I’ll really miss this show. And I really want a vest with my initials on it. God bless you, Turo Escalante.
I liked the Dustin Hoffman/gangster storyline. Loved the Mon Gateau storyline. Could have loved the Nick Nolte storyline. But they never felt very integrated, to me. But those were some amazingly filmed races in that last episode. Wow.
Would the Foray Stable guys have bred Mon Gateau with the brood mare? Given what we have seen from both those horses what could we have expected from the foals?
Every observation you made was like taking the words out of my mouth. I’m glad I wasn’t alone in the way I felt about this amazing show. Even though we didn’t get the full story, I’m grateful for what we got and the time we were able to spend with these characters. Not to mention the skill-level of filmmaking involved… I’ve said time and again how it was like getting to watch a Michael Mann film every week and that’s no small thing. And like you said, at least we got to leave these characters on a high note for the most part. We can assume that their lives may ultimately fall to dark places, but we get to end this journey with a measure of hope and beauty and I could think of no greater image than that beautiful horse looking us in the eyes as Sigur Ros takes us into the final credits.
What a great ride.
the show took a while, but it went from simmer to boil over the course of this episode. sad, life-affirming, and exhilarating all at once. one for one, this episode holds its own against the better episodes of deadwood. i think milch’s most noteworthy contribution to the hbo oeuvre is that his shows allow us to marvel at the joy afforded by ordinary life in a way that other shows cannot. beautiful and epic.
I’m fine with one season. It was okay at best. It frees up a valuable time and some budget for HBO to put something better on.
Alan has no objectivity when it comes to Milch. His man-crush just gets in the way.
There’s no accounting for taste. *I* never had a crush on David Milch — there are plenty of things he’s done that didn’t particularly impress me. Despite that, I thought Luck was brilliant, and I’ll miss it. And if you want ‘better’ on HBO, then I hope you’ll be watching the next season of Treme, bub. It’ll be on soon enough.
We Luck viewers sure are a friendly bunch. I’m pretty sure Chevy Chase could die on camera and Community fans would still be rioting for the episode to air.
Never having liked Chevy Chase in ANYthing he’s been in (he engenders a certain automatic antipathy), that wouldn’t bother me in the least.
You summed it all up when you wrote “There was life in this setting, in this world, and in these characters…”
It was definitey the best show to come along in a long time; and will be difficult to top.
I’ve read every one of your episode reviews and they’ve made the show that much better.
Thank you Alan.
gonna miss those breath taking horse race scenes.
This show might be best in a 1-season format. It never really became *about* anything. What it did well was draw deep characters and deliver stunning visuals.
Watching this, I feel rewarded for staying through it. But I also understand why HBO was ready to jump the gun and cancel it. Where would it have gone from here? It’s almost certainly true that the Foray Stables guys would have lost everything. But now they won’t, and it’s better this way.
a fucking masterpiece
a masterpiece
I have watched the entire series 3 or 4 times now. It was a magnificent bit of story-telling, which grew stronger with each episode. I love horse racing and always have. I was heart-broken when this was cancelled. Santa Anita is one of the most beautiful and American places and life settings imaginable. I thought the review herein was spot-on and an excellent piece of writing. Man, I will miss LUCK.