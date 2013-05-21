Series finale review: ‘The Big C: Hereafter’

Showtime’s “The Big C” – or, specifically, the concluding miniseries titled “The Big C: Hereafter” – came to an end last night, and I have a few thoughts coming up just as soon as you don’t take cash…
“The Big C” was a show that I initially admired but didn’t like (because Cathy’s insistence on keeping her cancer a secret seemed insane to me), then one I grew to like but not love (because she told her family, but the series still had a certain smugness to it that can be endemic to Showtime’s half-hour series), and then one I simply lost track of when other series became a priority. But the self-contained four-week nature of “Hereafter,” and the promise of seeing her story to the end, was enough to bring me back.
I’d missed a lot of developments along the way (including whatever happened to Cynthia Nixon’s character), but it wasn’t too hard to dive back in, and the work that the creative team did in these concluding chapters made the return worth the effort. These four episodes provided some genuine, emotional closure to the story of Cathy and her family (you’d have to be made of stone to not respond to the miniature graduation ceremony in the kitchen), dealt interestingly and movingly with lots of questions about death and what (if anything) comes next (the scene with Cathy quizzing the assembled hospice clergy was lovely), and ended the series in the only way it honestly could. If a character on a how not primarily about cancer (say, “Parenthood”) gets sick, odds are they will go into remission in time; for a show with this title, and this as its central premise, anything but Cathy ‘s demise would have felt like a cheat. (And I say this as someone who has lost loved ones to cancer while others have been luckier.)
Some of the comedic bits (like the d-bag kidney recipient) had the same self-satisfied tone that had put me off the series earlier, but overall the pluses of “Hereafter” far outweighed the minuses. I’m glad Showtime, Darlene Hunt, Jenny Bicks and company were able to bring the story to a proper, affecting conclusion.
What did everybody else think? If you stuck with the series all the way through, did you feel satisfied? And did anyone else, like me, come back to it just for the ending, after having missed earlier parts?
I’ve completely enjoyed the series from day one. I disagree with the statement about Cathy not telling anyone about her cancer being insane. She wanted to tell someone but the opportunity wasn’t properly presenting itself (e.g., she and her husband were separated). That was the big draw – the mystery – like revealing Superman’s true identity. I didn’t like seeing Cathy go, but I guess it was a necessary evil. The show is complete and we got closure.
Agreed. Just watched the finale. As a stage 3 melanoma survivor myself (who got the disease even younger than Linney’s character), I know EXACTLY why Cathy kept her cancer to herself. I did the same exact thing for nearly a year after I was diagnosed. Close to no one knew, and that’s the way I wanted it. To this day fewer than 10 people know. Her keeping it a secret was entirely believable.
As one who usually doesn’t get “TV-emotional” the tears were flowing during the graduation scene. Great twist to enable Cathy one her her life’s wishes.
I just saw the last show and I’m crying like a baby. I’ve watched The Big C all the way through. Yes, it had its ups and downs. But overall (especially in these last 4 episodes) I found it moving and Cathy’s evolution has been compelling to watch.
The third season is a complete trainwreck. It’s even worse than The Office season 8. I guess if you haven’t watched it, you would be able to enjoy this season better, because they almost completely destroyed Cathy and her relationship with Adam and Paul (if Laura Linney wasn’t as fantastic as she was, I wouldn’t have been able to care about Cathy anymore).
I liked the first two seasons quite a bit, and the fourth was a decent send off. This wasn’t anywhere near the emotional intensity of a Six Feet Under, but yeah, the finale was really moving. The graduation scene was great, but I thought her last scene with Andrea was even better. Linney nailed both moments.
A trainwreck is how I`d describe season 3 too, plot was all over the place and Cathy unlikeable. But they managed to redeem the series by ending it this way especially with only four episodes and not dragging it out.
I am fairly sure that we would have had a proper 4th season if not for the disaster of season 3. Everything about that season, including the idiotic tongue advertisement was off-putting and hard to watch. But given the ultimatum to wrap it up, they did a nice job with these expanded 4 episodes and hit the right notes in tone, even managing to have me wishing there was a bit more post death reaction from the rest of the family.
I loved the show because of the actors; the story lines got to be ridiculous, but somehow the actors pulled it off. I love a good tearjerker, and this last season was great for that. However I wish it had been more realistic about her death. Few people die in hospice the way Cathy did…one minute asking for pie and the next minute peacefully dead. It would have been better to show her drifting in and out of conciousness, labored breathing, getting morphine by mouth, etc….because those last few days and hours are really about the family coming to terms with it. They could have staged it that way then then used flashback to show her son’s graduation, meeting her dad, etc.
She didn’t die in hospice she was home.
My wife and I agree that the hospice nurse was from the Portland medical group and that “pie” made it the peaceful passing that it was.
I agree that her home hospice scenes were not realistic — since when do hospice nurses do dishes? (I’m not saying one wouldn’t in a pinch, to help out a desperate patient or family member, but the casual way Cathy said “don’t do the dishes, Ina will take care of it” was ridiculous). And a nurse could lose her license for taking money from a patient, as Ina did.
It’s possible that someone could have an aneurysm and die quite suddenly, but I agree that it’s unusual that someone would die in such a generally good condition. I doubt a nurse would make such a pronouncement about the cause of death. I also REALLY doubt a nurse would sit on her keester waiting around for the patient’s husband to come home. There are protocols to follow and anyone who knows hospice nows that nurses are typically extremely competent.
One point, though — Cathy had morphine patches, so she wouldn’t have needed it by mouth.
My dad had hospice when he got cancer and he had cancer and the nurse did dishes sometimes.
First of all I am a cancer survivor and have related to Cathy throughout the series. I feel I have lost a friend and will miss her.
Totally agree. And i kept secret my cancer too, till my doctor told me that i might look hung over at work due to quemo.
Everyone was supportive and was great (including my boss) but most people did not want to talk about it; except other cancer sufferers; and even one colleague told me-when drunk-that i made it up to garner sympathy.
I have identified with every angle of Cathy’s plight, specially with Marlene’s arc as i lost my mom to alzheimers.
This intelligent and not patronizing series has been a complete catharsis. Only Laura Linney could have pull this off.
Write a comment…The graduation scene really did bring the tears. I love the way they handled the end with Cathy getting to swim in the pool, her piece of heaven, something she longed for on Earth but that never came to fruition. A beautiful end to the series and very satisfying. I really do feel like I lost a friend.
Ignore “Write a comment”…had some logging in problems.
Why did you write “write a comment” at the start of that post?
I was wondering the same thing, Steve K. It’s very mysterious, yet distracting.Fuzz what is the meaning of it?
What’s up with saying “write a comment” in your reply, Fuzz?
:-) Y’all are funny.
Waiting for the day the edit/delete feature comes into play.
I agree, Fuzz. But I feel like in Cathy’s heaven, she wouldn’t have to swim fully-clothed — no more worry about the sun.
I watched the first season and stuck it out til the end in hopes that someone, anyone, would become a likeable character. I grew to dislike Cathy and not in a way that I wanted to watch so that I could root against her. Then I decided that if I didn’t care for anyone in the cast, then it wasn’t worth watching.
Gave up like most in Season 3, so yeah, the fate of Nixon (and that baby she had with brother) was a total mystery to me. But then you come back for the finale and very little of the earlier beats matter.
This was definitely Laura Linney flexing her big drama-muscles for four hours of television, which is hardly a burden, but not always worth the entire viewing experience. The ensemble cast was just barely there for most of it, and not getting that “where are they in six months?” montage (cliched as it may be) felt really wrong.
Yes, this was ultimately Cathy’s story, but you’re really not doing me any favors by trying to get me to care about the other characters (and how Cathy’s death is affecting them), and then not showcasing them after the big event.
Overall, the The Big C gets a C+
I should amend, Oliver Platt was equally amazing to watch on this show, but they did drop the ball at various times in regards to him. The best summary I can give is that while Cathy’s cancer liberated her from her shell, it also helped center and ground Paul after so many years of freewheeling. But again, not getting to see Paul trying to move on after, dating the woman from 2nd Chance, etc. was a big wasted opportunity.
Anyone who finds anything but genius in this amazing show has a problem way more serious than cancer.
That is really silly. There was nothing genius about this show, and the writing for much of it was a betrayal of the original concept.
I’m not sure why someone who didn’t even bother to watch the entire series is writing anything about it. Yes, it had it’s ups and downs throughout the run, but what show has not? It was a deeply thought provoking series. I love the way it ended. 100% accurate of what a cancer patient goes through at the end? Perhaps not, but would you really want to see that? I’ve personally seen it too many times in real life — don’t need to see it on tv, and the show didn’t need to go there.
Loved the whole series. I was coming out of esophageal cancer surgery and not sure I was going to survive when the Big C began and I stuck with it the entire time. I loved the ending because it is true. I think Cathy’s sardonic attitude during much of her treatment was right on. I remember answering my phone one time “Cancerland” after being told one grim thing after another. She gave a lot of cancer pts something to laugh at and also to share a family’s struggle with the inevitable. Will miss her and her family for sure.
Donna B. Baltimore MD
We all got that the pie was full of drugs right?
So… then why two forks?
I really didn’t take it that way at all. I interpreted Cathy’s decision not to send Sean to Oregon as her decision to finally let go of the fantasy of control over her life and death. She stopped micro-managing. She let go.
I guess on one level it would make a “good TV story” if somehow someone baked an end-of-life pie but I just don’t see it.
I’m not buying the Angel of Death interpretation either. If that is really what they were going for, they would have signaled it more. Instead they showed Cathy finally tying up all of her loose ends, so it was just her time to go.
This is only the second review of yours that I have read. That being said, you need to some editing before you post these reviews. On each of the posts I read I have found many grammatical and spelling errors that could easily have been fixed by rereading. These errors take away from what you are saying, and I probably will not continue to read anymore posts from you because of this. You say you are a senior editor, but yet there are errors in your posts. That is a real shame.
I just want to share my experience and
testimony here, prophet salifu is definitely
one of a kind!! A great man/person to know.
healer to all broken-heart, fix broken home ,
can stop a divorce process ,can pray for you
to have your own child,he is a master of
love-spell which is for a better life . please
you can contact him via :
prophetsalifu@yahoo.com
angela
I never enjoyed a show more!!! Thank you for invoking so many deep feelings!! Your writers are real story tellers…I just lost a friend to brain cancer I so wish her family treated her and the cancer with the same knowledge, love, laughter and honesty that this show portrayed…Thank you for touching all our lives with “Cathy’s” story…
Laura Linney should at least be nominated for an Emmy. She handled this difficult role with grace and professionalism.
Hi,
Have watched each and every episode so felt very invested in how the writers would handle the death of Laura Linney’s (a truly magnifcent actress) character. Loved the interaction with the “ghosts”–especially the last scenes with Alan Alda’s character. My mother, prior to her passing, also reported visits from deceased loved ones. However, I did feel cheated by the scene of Cathy’s death. It seemed so unfair that none of her family was there, only the late introduction of the kindly hospice worker, and no needed “hereafter” of how the family dealt with her sudden passing. After the immense effort exhibited by her son to give her the one thing she didn’t want to miss, it seemed the story rushed to concluding her inevitable death. And did anyone notice the look on Kathy’s face after she passed? She looked so anguished and sad–not what any of her family (or television viewers) would have wanted for someone who brought so much to the beautifully articulated challenges of dealing with a terminal illness and what comes next. Also, while not a huge story thread, no real closure on her brother’s kidney transplant issue, either. Would have also loved to see her good friend, Lee (Hugh Dancy), who previously had died, diving into the pool with her and Marlene.
I agree, Mary — it would have been wonderful to have Lee in the pool, too, and that would have been in keeping with the show’s arc. He at least could have been one of her “visitors.”
In my experience it is very common for people to die when family members are gone. Family can keep vigil for hours and then in the few moments when they step away, the person dies. Sometimes I think people might need privacy to die, or something like that. It’s a mystery.
I didn’t see anguish on Cathy’s face — just relief. Interesting how we all see different things, isn’t it?
I couldn’t agree with you more!! I have watched every single episode On Demand and felt the same way – cheated by the rushed final death scene.
She spoke of “going out big” so many times – I wish they could have shown her funeral.
You know she had written letters to each important person in her life – I think they should have shown that – each person reading the letter, and how each letter described what she wanted for them and their future.
Also – I would have liked to see her die with her family ther with her – but in the first season (I think) she made it a point to say that we all die alone. Maybe that’s why they made sure everyone was gone? I don’t know, I just felt cheated.
Finally – I don’t understand the whole point of Shawn’s kidney donation was about. I thought it was stupid and took away from her dying of cancer.
I have seen EVERY episode of the show and have taken the journey with Cathy. LOVED it – the only thing I wish was shown would had been a look at her family 6 months to a year later and a conclusion on what they all did or are doing now.
“The Big C” was great to watch because of it’s quirkiness. Both the characters and story line were fun and unpredictable. The final ending was such a disappointment! The stereotypic bright light from the end of a tunnel, with Cathy accompanied by the “angel”, was corny and unimaginative! What happened to the creativity that sparked the entire series? Did that die too?
Big C series finale was fast & infuriating, nonsensical and out of rhythm. That said the last episode was beautiful EXCEPT for her walking through the door with the dark angel. corny, hokey & unnecessary. The ending was poignant and absolute (like in actual life & death) when one moment she is in the hospice bed taking up room/space/time & the next she is gone, as if to have not been there at all. Time/space/continue to go on. Reality is like that, not walking through doorways with some dark skinned lovely man guiding you. At least not to the onlooker. I wish they’d have ended it with just the previous scene. I really do. The entire show was a truly excellent program. Beginning to end. I will miss all the characters.
I have seen many series in my time, and this was one of my most favorite. It looked at the human side of a difficult subject matter, with grace, humor, and wit. If only other shows put in half the effort that these writers and actors did TV would be much better all round.
Thank you Laura Lindley for taking what could not have been an easy journey.
As one who watched all four seasons, I loved the first two seasons. The three felt like they had completely lost their way and then tried to make up by explaining the bad season 3 final by making it a hallucination (wink to the old Dallas fans). Season four just seemed okay. It a four week wake that didn’t pull the heart strings like the first two seasons.
Just watched the last episode and I gotta say having watched my Mom die of cancer I felt they nailed it. My Mom was alot like Cathy in that she managed to keep her humor right from day she found out she was terminal (when the Dr. said there was nothing he could do, and we started crying, my Mother said “I have to stop crying I dont want to ruin my mascara” lol funny cause she didnt wear make-up) Any way I thought the ending was well done. This was a story of Cathy and her cancer and I felt it had to end with her passing. No funeral scenes, no updates of the family, this was through her eyes.
I think Cathy keeping her cancer a secret is believable. She couldn’t find the right time to tell people and then when she finally opens up to her brother, he freaks out. He freaked out so much so, she told him she was joking. If people know you have cancer or any other potentially fatal disease, they treat you differently. Those close to you may make it about them.
This has just aired in the UK:
I largely agree – except that I thought the glibness ( as it has throughout ) made it a less enjoyable / though provoking piece than it could have been ( I could not help myself comparing it to Six Feet Under which Big C sort of tried to emulate a bit but could never match ).
For example, the scenes with the rabbi / priest / imam – why not expand those to three or four times the length and enable much more to be said and thought ? Just all too rushed !
Was the brother character meant to be some sort of modern day version of Shakespeare’s light relief characters ? I just found him totally unbelieveable and annoying.
In short, some episodes repaid watching, but there was a lot of missed opportunity.
PS don’t suppose they could bring back 6Feet Under ?
Rhys, Newcastle, England.
(I’ve never read the bible or anything but …) I have always understood that gay people don’t get to go to heaven.
Anyone think Lee wasn’t in ‘Heaven’ at the end with Marleen and Cathy because he was Gay?
(not a dick comment because I’m gay myself)
That’s a really good point! I would have loved to see Lee more but you only see him at the finish line…