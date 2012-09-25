Series premiere review: ‘Ben and Kate’ – ‘Pilot’

09.25.12 6 years ago 33 Comments

I reviewed FOX’s “Ben and Kate” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched tonight (or in one of its many online preview windows over the last few weeks), what did you think? Did you like the sibling chemistry between Nat Faxon and Dakota Johnson? Did you find it funny? Do you also want to draw attention to your mouth? And will you watch again? 

Have at it.

TAGSBEN AND KATEdakota johnsonEcho Kellumlucy punchMaggie JonesNAT FAXON

