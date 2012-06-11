Series premiere review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of ABC Family’s “Bunheads” on Saturday morning, and now that the pilot has aired, I want to talk specifically about a couple of things, just as soon as I develop a dirty ventriliquist act…
So, no, I was not at all expecting the show to bump off poor Alan Ruck at the end of the pilot.(*) I assumed from both the structure of the pilot and Amy Sherman-Palladino’s fondness for writing about relationships between smart, strong-willed women that the Hubbell character would wind up marginalized, but I figured it would be within the context of his career — that he would be on the road most of the time, and Ruck could pop in for a cameo every 5 or 6 episodes. Instead, Hubbell goes off the road while out looking for his mom and his new wife, and suddenly there’s a tragedy to exponentially increase the tensions between the two women.
(*) I should note, by the way, that while virtually everyone I know who has seen the pilot in advance took the final scene to be Truly coming to tell Fanny that Hubbell died, today Fienberg raised the notion to me of Hubbell merely being in a coma. I don’t necessarily see that, but I’m at least mentioning it here so that if he’s proven right next week, he gets to gloat.
I just wonder if that’s too much tension. “Gilmore Girls” balanced serious moments and funny ones, but we weren’t really dealing with matters of life and death. Whatever relationship these two women wind up having will be forever colored by the loss of Hubbell on the day they met, and even if Fanny doesn’t outright blame Michelle for it — it was her idea to go to the bar (and without telling Hubbell), after all — I imagine it will be hard to plausibly depict things as anything but fraught and uncomfortable for quite some time.
Also, as discussed briefly in the review, what little we saw of the four ballet students didn’t exactly thrill me at the possibility of seeing more of them. They were obviously a low priority in this pilot, and we know that Sherman-Palladino can write interesting, multi-dimensional teen characters. Bishop is technically a guest star (though it seems to be one of those situations like Heather Locklear on “Melrose Place” situations where it’s just a matter of what the contract says), so I imagine we’re going to be seeing as much, if not more, of Michelle dealing with the girls as Michelle dealing with Fanny going forward. Foster was great in the fake audition scene, but there’s a lot of work to be done with the girls themselves.
What did everybody else think? If you’re a “Gilmore Girls” fan, was it too much like the old show, or did you appreciate all the flashbacks it gave you? If you’re a Sutton Foster fan, do you feel this is a good vehicle for her? And if you’re a regular ABC Family viewer, do you feel like this show fits in with the rest of the original programming lineup?
I loved it until the final scene…. such a shock. It caught me off guard.
still waiting to see who will be the Taylor character from the old show.
I love Sutton Foster – she has such an expressive face.
The show is on ABC Family and it follows Secrets of An American Teenager so I assume Bunheads will be focusing more on the girls and their interactions with Michelle.
Besides Truly I hope the town isn’t as boring characterwise – I figure will meet the real estate agent mom and the closeted gay dad but will be interesting what other characters the town will have.
I loved GG but I’m not looking for a carbon copy but it would be nice to see what I liked about GG in Bunheads
I like Sutton Foster (having seen her in musicals), but her face in the first episode was TOO expressive – she needs to realize she’s not trying to reach the cheap seats in the theater anymore; the camera is right there in front of her face. Her acting came off a bit too stylized for TV (even a Sherman-Palladino show, which can be – for good & ill – quirk-tastic). With her talent, I’m sure she’ll feel more natural as the show progresses.
I completely agree with Alan’s comment about the “too much tension” – the guilt a mother would feel after her son died would be crushing, seeing as a) the reason the son was out on that road he died on is he was looking for the daughter-in-law the mother had basically just run off and b) the mom and son’s final interaction was an argument.
Perhaps it will be handled deftly, but it’s going to be extremely difficult IMHO. I mean, a natural reaction would be the mom being depressed/angry for a LONG time, and that doesn’t describe the rest of the tenor of Bunheads (and GG, which this obviously models) – some realness, but a heavy dose of goofiness, pop culture quips and quirkiness.
I may give it another episode or two, but if the mom’s grief isn’t handled realistically (doesn’t have to maudlin – just in the realm of reality), I’m out.
So… I can’t be the only one thinking that we saw Sutton and Ruck have sexy fun times just that once before he dies so that now we can establish exactly when he knocked her up, right?
I’m actually kind of happy he’s out of the way so quickly, since I don’t see a lot of options for making that relationship not be as awful as it was in so many fundamental levels. Pedestals, white-knighting, major lies (even if by omission) before anything even began. I mean, sure, awesome answer to the Godzilla metaphor and Ruck was so great there but…. Glad we don’t have to pretend that’s ok long term.
“I can’t be the only one thinking that we saw Sutton and Ruck have sexy fun times just that once before he dies so that now we can establish exactly when he knocked her up, right?”
I didn’t even think of that until this instant. Some Viewer I am.
I really enjoyed it, and after thinking about it for a few minutes, decided that I also liked the twist at the end. The theme of the path not taken always resonates with me, and I’m of an age where I also can relate to Hubbell’s mom as well. I think it’s going to try to appeal to all generations and hopefully the teenagers will be fleshed out a bit more (but I enjoyed their scenes in the pilot as well…really this was a surprise for me).
It took years for anyone to get me to watch Gilmore Girls but having finally done it…
I do hope there’s more ballet. I really liked Fame. (the series)
I wasn’t expecting the death, but I WAS wondering (a) why I hadn’t heard that Ruck was a regular on the series, (b) how they were going to keep going with such a basically ill-founded marriage. So that’s it.
I hope they don’t go the unexpected-baby route from that one time (for one thing, as the series progresses it’ll sideline Foster from dancing), but I fear they will. And the cliche would be that the 2 women keep going tensely for a while, then burst out at each other, leading to the discovery that each considers herself responsible for Hubbell’s death.
I think Sutton Foster is terrific in this. I’ve been a fan for a decade, but I still hadn’t expected her to be so warm and believable, so well scaled to the TV medium, or such a champ with the fast-talking Sherman-Palladino dialogue.
As shocked as I was, I started to feel the death coming from about halfway through the episode. It’s a way to up the stakes for Michelle, take away her lifeline in the new environment, and make her potential arc of “do I stay or do I go?” more about the town, kids, women, etc, than about the marriage itself. Plus it opens the door to a very interesting relationship between Michelle and Truly.
Did Truly hit him? Or was she just bringing them the news? I was sort of enjoying it until then, but felt that killing Hubbell was a little too strange and out of the blue. Although, you know, these things with guys named Hubbell never do work out. (‘The Way We Were’ anyone?)
Characters named Hubbell… and Fanny?
Wait I know this one: “Things associated with Barbra Streisand!”
I liked the show, but I kind of felt like (presumably) killing off Ruck was a cop-off, a way of brushing the weird premise under the rug because welp, she’s here now and that’s what the show’s really about.
I like Ruck in everything basically, and I was looking forward to seeing that story get fleshed out. Instead of the typical “will they or won’t they” arc, it could’ve been more of a Dharma & Greg-ish thing where they learn the bad things, embrace the good things, and become a real couple sans the pedestal/escape dynamic. (Also thought that the traveling salesman gig (does that still exist?) would provide a convenient reason for him/their relationship to not be the focus all the time though.)
If he’s in a coma it would actually make more sense for her to stick around though, because why would she not just immediately bail otherwise? Yeah her life wasn’t really going anywhere, but staying with complete strangers in a place where it’s even less likely to go anywhere doesn’t seem the better bet in my opinion.
I’ll watch a few more episodes and see how it goes.
We were told he bought the house. If he bought it in his name, then she now owns the house. And presumably the dance studio. If she’s looking for a way out of the Vegas showgirl life (and she certainly seemed to be), there it is.
I never watched Gilmore Girls, but thought I’d give this a try based on Alan’s review and my enjoyment of Lauren Graham on Parenthood (if Sutton Foster were like her, I figured I’d be in for some great acting if nothing else). But to me the whole show felt a bit too corny, or forced or something; and just too much geared to young girls to hold my interest. I could see little glimpses of the sort of dialogue that must be familiar to GG fans, so maybe someday checking that out would be the way for me to go.
Knowing Rory Gilmore only from commercials at the time, and now Mad Men, I was struck by how much the bratty teen, Sasha, looked like her. Almost thought it was her for a moment, but the age was so off! Did anyone else get that?
And the marriage was definitely creepy. Not sure how I feel about a Family show presenting the notion of being “whisked away” by a charming [stalker-ish, only half honest] guy who has peddled you with gifts and promises as a safe and successful life choice…
Ah, just listened (late) to the podcast and Dan totally points out in advance the Sasha-as-Rory-Gilmore-look-alike issue. Sorry Dan! I had my podcast listening and viewing backwards this week.
Yes, forced. I’m trying to remember which channel aired GG. It wasn’t ABC Family/Disney, and that might be an issue. Palladino-Sherman already has shtick. ABC Family adds its own. In GG the real guys were never sweet dopes like Ruck. And poor him: shoved into a believe-it-or-not showgirl crush then off a cliff when no one was at their party? (Hey, Gypsy!) Kelly Bishop — while fabulous.– seems to be doing a charicature of Emily more than a real character. Sutton Foster could probably land anywhere on her feet. But where’s the haunting first-episode feeling of falling in love? It didn’t have to be between Ruck/ Sutton, but it did need to be with us/them. The “barre” may be higher than this APS/ABC marriage can manage. I’d like to be wrong, but I didn’t have a moment like that iconic frame of Lorelai and Rory connected over coffee at Luke’s. From that moment we knew who mattered.
I’m disappointed they got rid of Hubbel. Yes, the marriage’s foundation was decidedly off but I think that would have made for an interesting story arc. Killing him was overly simplistic.
Plus, I love Ruck and I wish I were able to see him more regularly.
But that probably would have meant a more adult show than ABC Family’s shows usually are.
Two things – Edward Hermann was always billed as guest star on Gilmore Girls. Also I believe the woman at the dress shop was the woman who played Gypsy on Gilmore but she isn’t credited on IMDb so I am not sure.
You’re right. The woman at the dress shop with Truly was Rose Abdoo, who played Gypsy on “Gilmore Girls”.
And I believe that was Alex Borstein playing Michelle’s hooker neighbor. She played the harp player in GG and was the first choice to play Sookie.
@Leemats: I’m glad I’m not the only one who thought that. She was onscreen for 2 seconds, and uncredited. Maybe we’ll see her in Paradise as one of the quirky townspeople (a la Stars Hollow); after all, she played the harp player for only a few eps, then returned later as a different character.
Did anyone else catch the jean shorts? As I recall, in GG, Lorelai wore jean shorts (with boots) to take Rory to her first day at Chilton because she overslept, and Emily was horrified. I wasn’t sure if the jean shorts-and-boots combo was a purposeful reference or if AS-P was just in the same headspace while writing Bunheads. I’m also wondering if there are going to be many other little things like that, and if they might end up being a distraction for GG fans (like me!)
Yes, I thought of this, too! I don’t mind GG references, but I don’t want the series to rely on them. It shouldn’t have to.
Another great GG flashback was when Lorelai was setting up wi-fi in Richard and Emily Gilmore’s home, and she was walking around with her laptop to see if it was working. Emily was annoyed and asked ‘why would I want to Google myself?’ Here Emily (okay,Fanny) says ‘ I Googled you, what did you think, an old lady wouldn’t know how to use a computer?’ Nice touch for me.
Warning: this is going to be LONG.
I am so surprised at the general reaction to the final scene. I can’t imagine in it’ll effect the tone of show going foward that severely. I also wasn’t that shocked, I didn’t find it off-key or out of place with the rest of the episode. I was waiting for something like that to happen because there was only thing that irked me about the pilot: Hubbell. I didn’t understand where he fit into the show in the long term. And while he was presented as a very sweet, kind guy, his fixation with Michelle and constant visits were actually a little creepy, no? Then we, the audience, had to take a bit of a leap believing Michelle would marry him, this guy she barely new. But, yeah ok then: she had a crappy apartment, a job she no longer cared for, had suffered a pretty tough rejection at an audition she’d been hoping for and here was someone who, while she was under the influence of a bunch of martinis, offered to whisk her away from that, so she said yes. Hubbell was just the vehicle to get her to Paradise.
The two didn’t have much (if any) chemistry and I couldn’t imagine myself getting excited by, or investing in, this relationship throughout the course of the show. The whole pilot I was wondering what the writers were going to do with the character. Yes, he’s sweet, but he’s also a bit of square and not a good fit for her. I could understand why Hubbell was attracted to a gal like Michelle who is beautiful, talented, confident and strong. I could also kinda see why she accepted his proposal as her ticket out of Vegas. But in the long term was their relationship really ever going to work? Was it going to be engaging enough to keep me interested? Then the ending happened and I was like “aha!”
I think the best we saw of Hubbell was at the engagement party he stood up to his mother, to the people of Paradise and defended Michelle. But, won’t the show be more interesting now she doesn’t have him to fight in her corner? I think it’ll also probably undo the progress Fanny and Michelle made at the bar and it’ll help keep the tension between those two. And don’t we want that tension, because seeing these two ladies spar and go head to head? Now that is what I want to watch!
His death – if he is indeed definitely dead – also opens up the prospect for a new romantic lead for Michelle. I think that’d be interesting to explore, in terms of how Fanny, Truly, and all those who loved Hubbell, will react to the possibility of Michelle entering into another relationship. It provides the opportunity for a better leading man – no disrespect to Alan Ruck as he played the character as he was supposed to – someone perhaps who can really go toe to toe with Michelle. Not that I think Michelle needs to fall straight into a relationship or that we’ll see that right away. I think Hubbell caught her when she was feeling her worst, but I think she’s really one fiery and independent lady. I’m cool with seeing her go it alone too. I’m just glad Hubbell’s out of the picture.
Exactly this!
The reasons you liked it are the same reasons most people didn’t. It felt very much like “Well, that character’s done his job, now let’s get him out of the way.”
I think Fanby saw the spunk in Michele that could gives these teens to dance and love it. Fanny and Michele can get this group achieve much more.
The friction will be edgy, and maybe Hubbell will be out of the picture, but let’s face it, it was bizarre.
Yes, you’re right Anthony and maybe it is a lazy way of getting rid of the character. I don’t know, I just think his death set up some interesting conflicts. Who knows, maybe I’ll be wrong and instead of creating tension between Michelle and Fanny, maybe it’ll bring them closer. Either way I think the fall out will be interesting to watch, more interesting than Hubbell was as a character…
It was all a bit of an awkward way to get Michelle out of Vegas and into Paradise, but that’s how it is and his character was merely the vehicle to do it. I mean it could have been written a million other ways. Maybe Michelle could’ve had a loser boyfriend that she moved to Paradise with, then they broke up and she stayed there. However, having her marry Hubbell sets up this link between herself and Fanny and also and the small town’s residents. If they’d kept Hubbell alive I guess I could imagine, as Alan said, him not being a big focus of the show and doing episodes here and there. But I couldn’t really buy into her falling for him and them staying together. I don’t really want to watch them getting divorced nor do I find them engaging in a relationship because of the way Hubbell is written/the way they got together… and like I said, I’d really like to see a male love interest Michelle can really go toe to toe with. If they’d written him out they’d have had to find a pretty creative way to do it since he loves Michelle, so why would he leave? I can just imagine it’d being drawn out, but this way, lazy or not, was pretty quick and painless. I’m sorry, but I’m relived Hubbell seems to be gone.
Okay, so Hubbell was a stalker and teeny bit creepy and the idea that she would marry him at all is completely unbelieveable in every way. But I bought in to the concept and the fantasy of it all. I was willing to give the ridiculous premise a chance and I was primed for a story where she finds out what it means to love someone else and herself. I wanted to see her actually fall in love with Hubbell. The stolen glances, the uncomfortable touching, and then the realization. I wanted the romance and the fun of these two oddballs figuring out a life together.
So I felt the death was annoying and disappointing. I don’t want to watch Sutton and Kelly hate each other, then learn to accept each other and get back on their feet together. I hate those bitchy little ballerinas. And I am a little pissed that I invested an hour in a romance that was not actually going to happen. It made the show too real instead of a bit summer fun on the family channel. And all I can think about is she his legal next of kin and therefore entitled to the house and its crappy decorations. This is too heavy. Ugh. Too much. Too soon.
Deleted from DVR. Next.
That’s the way I felt about AWAKE. This is so good. I will watch Michele and Fanny grow as friends. What was Hubbell going to do anyway?
I’ve never seen Gilmore Girls, but my wife used to take ballet and the reviews were promising, so we caught the pilot last night. We both enjoyed it quite a bit. The marriage decision just did not work, but they actually did some interesting things with it. We’ll definitely be back next week to see what the show really is.
Unlike Alan, we both enjoyed the teenage dancer characters. They were pretty clearly types, but the actresses all seem good, and two of them already seem like interesting characters to me. (I can’t for the life of me remember their names, so I’ll go with their main character features in the pilot: the bigger one and the one with the boobs.)
As for the final scene, it came out of nowhere, but I thought it worked as drama. For 40 out of 60 minutes, this seemed like a show set more or less in the real world. But whenever the marriage came into play, it seemed like a cartoon. So I’m glad they took a real-world turn with it at the end.
As for whether he’s dead, was the pilot filmed before the show was picked up? If so, it seems like they were leaving their options open. Nothing in the scene says for sure he’s dead, but it’s implied heavily.
My first thought was.. she looks like Loreai, talks like Lorelai, the town looks like stars hollow, the mother in law Is Lorealai’s mom.. and the kids have some Rory traits.. so is 2012 version of GG.. and u know what, i didnt see anything wrong with that.. i loved the dialogue, and some light stories (i love my dramas and action series, but sometimes there is just too much darkness, and dead bodies, and violence, that having some light comes in wonderfully.)
My second thought was A.Ruck as a leading man, wow, didnt see that coming.. and then they killed him off, which was kinda shocking, but also not surprising since it was, after all, A. Ruck.. great supporting man, but never a leading man. sad for him.
I did like the girls, and the attempt to have each one have their own interesting side and own worries.
I specially liked how the insecure, “round-er” one was better at modern dance than the mean Classic Bailarina, it works better if each has her own believable strength.
not a big ABC family fan, but i will definetely watch this (altough it felt more like a CW show, but is there a difference?) not only because of GilmoreGirls nostalgia, but it just look like a good time (plus Switch at Birth has been such a good precedent)
I haven’t watched it yet but I have a problem with the title. It’s really annoying.
That is one of my favorite things. Bun Heads. Every dancer has those buns. Any other title would be typical. Think about it? It’s a cool title. Very clever.
My first posting. This is a smart group, and I know you’ll kindly tell me if I’m over thinking this.
I think about the name, “Hubble.” What else has that name? A giant telescope whose job it is to bring the heavens into focus on earth.
I think about Hubble’s actions — Relentlessly pursuing someone who doesn’t love him, offering her unconditional love, winning her over (at a weak moment) and taking her to . . . Paradise.
Once there, even though she tells him she is incapable of love, he loves her, defends her and when he believes her lost, loses his life in pursuit of her.
Anyone besides me seeing a series about the transforming power of unconditional, sacrificial love here? That Michelle will pay Hubble’s love forward in Fanny’s life, the lives of the young dancers and the lives of the townsfolk (with hilarity ensuing)?
(And by the way, just what did Hubble do for a living? And what might Michelle, as his wife, just have fallen heir to? The house and dance studio at the least.)
For my part, I loved the show and Sutton.
Yes, you probably over thought it, but there is nothing wrong with that, i liked your overall hidden theme to the series. kudos.
Someone said in the comments. Fanny and Hubble. From a Streisand. Show.
Don’t over think this show, it’s quirky. I’m in it to watch it. I never watched anything on ABC FAMILY. Think this could be on any net work channel.
He sold shoes, even brought her the latest model in Vegas. I’m not sure if we’re supposed to know what his level/worth was. Was he a traveling salesman or a couture designer?
I liked it. Set-up was slightly clunky, but they usually are. I work with teens so I like the interaction/encouragement of the girls. I would have been okay with Alan Ruck sticking around, too.
I thought Sutton Foster is awesome and really likable so I’ll definitely continue watching the show. Bishop’s awesome as expected, and the kids seem like they can be likable. (even though I wonder just how realistic a town like Paradise is in this day and age. We all have the internet, so the kids seem way too naive even if they’re from a small town.)
But I’m a bit unsure about this first episode. The way at which the show gets Michelle to to be in Paradise was just really weird and awkward, and not entirely convincing (that she’d just up and marry her stalker and go live with him in a place she’s never even been to – AND it wasn’t even about love, just a bad day because she didn’t get the audition. Just odd. And a bit creepy.) And Ruck possibly dying/comatose just felt sort of odd and I don’t really know what to make of it and how they’re going to move from that point.
My wife and I decided that we were kind of ok with the original decision to get married, but that when Michelle wakes up in the car the next morning, she needs to freak out. For her to wake up, think “I guess I’ll roll with it” and do everything else she did leading up to the party–well, it was a big stretch.
Still, I’l give them that it didn’t fall prey to TV CLICHES too badly, and it was fun and breezy, so if the show is good, the ridiculous way they set up the premise will be easily forgotten.
A few thoughts…
– Wasn’t a huge fan of Sutton Foster. In the Lauren Graham-y moments I could only think that I wish Lauren Graham had been doing the scene, and the rest of the time it felt trudging. Coupled with some odd expressions, I didn’t see the charisma to carry a show.
– Having heard the podcast, I didn’t find the initial events as contrived as Fienberg did, although the ending may foreclose more exposition of what we are now may only take from the second bedroom scene.
– We really don’t know what happened in the final scene. Granted, Hubbell is almost assuredly dead, or he could be comatose, but to me the most interesting potential outcome would be for him to survive with paraplegia or some other significant-but-not-all-encompasing disability. I feel that offers the richest potential emotional depth, and sets up the most interesting dynamic between mother-in-law and daughter.
Maybe he will always be in a coma, more reason for Sutton to hang in.
I like that. A little hope in the back round.
Scott, I felt the same way about wanting Lauren Graham there to deliver the lines. There was snappy patter a la GG, but the pacing seemed a little off to me.
Not that I would expect, or want, this show to be a replica of GG. But with such a similar setting and some of the same cast (or lookalikes, in the case of Graham and Foster), and with the snappy patter, it is only natural that viewers would think of GG. I’m willing to give it awhile to settle in and see what happens.
I really liked Ruck’s performance — he took what could have been a lovesick nudnick and turned him into an interesting, even charming character. It would be hugely surprising, and wasteful, if they didn’t bring him back. (My thought at the end of the show? “You killed Cameron! You bastards!”)
As for the strangeness of this somewhat adult-oriented show appearing on ABC Family Channel — one of the commercials was for Victoria’s Secret, so I assume they’re expecting a slightly older audience.
I liked his performance also. I’m hoping for coma, so there’s a possibility of some kind of recurring role (I think they could have done that anyway, like Alan says, with the traveling salesman angle).
He’s a good actor, and I think he’s way better than some of the other adult actors from GG. I didn’t think the actor playing Luke had good chemistry with Lauren Graham, and the Christopher character was annoying (and the other boyfriends were uninteresting). But Cameron had good chemistry with Michelle! And he seemed interesting and nice. Oh, well.
Surprised I liked BH so much. Hunter Foster is quirky and likable in the part. Loved the way she got one of the teens to dance.
I never watched Gilmore Girls.
I was shocked about Hubble. Maybe he is in a coma?
I am 100% going to watch it. When those girls start to dance, it will be great.
Can’t. Believe ABC has a good summer filler.
The funerals on GG were always weird. They wanted to be funny but Lorelai always came off as so unlikable at them. So I’m a bit unsure about this. I wish how Michelle got to this place were different. If there’s to be any fighting over inheritance, well, I’m not looking forward to that.
What about a pregnancy? The sex during the party seemed a bit much.
The writer of this show took a risk, and it certainly worked ( Hubble’s accident) I think that’s what stirred the many comments and what will bring us back to see what she has in store.
He really was a odd cast member, so I kinda lliked it.
When she starts have these girls dancing, this show will be a favorite. I liked the girls. Let’s see a few more episodes.
Wasn’t a huge fan of Gilmore Girls and only watched the first season, so I hope every review and comment isn’t going to be comparing the two shows. Although Lauren Graham is a good actress, Sutton Foster is too, especially on stage, and if everyone will stop comparing them, they’d enjoy the show more I think. As for the title, being a long time dance mom, “Bunheads” is a term commonly used amongst dancers to refer to girls who are serious about ballet. Another sour note in the pilot for me was Sasha’s reference to “toe shoes”. As I said, I’m a dance mom and in all the years of ballet I’ve sat through, I’ve never heard a “bunhead” refer to her pointe shoes as toe shoes-that comment made me giggle. Anyone else think Alan Ruck’s Hubbell was not just stalkerish, but also too old for Michelle?