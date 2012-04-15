‘Girls’ – ‘Pilot’: A voice of a generation?

The first episode of “Girls” just debuted. I offered a review of the start of the season as a whole on Thursday, and I have some specific thoughts on the pilot coming up just as soon as we play the quiet game…
The “I may be the voice of my generation” line near the end of the pilot is one that I and most everyone writing about “Girls” has focused on. As Lena Dunham told me in January, it’s a line that’s not meant to be taken seriously, as it’s uttered by someone high on opium, moments away from collapse, desperately trying to convince her parents to keep paying all of her bills.
And I don’t look at “Girls” as any kind of generational manifesto. I think any artist gets into trouble when he or she tries to present their truth as a universal one. This is a very specific story about these four young, white women, each of them crafted out of Dunham’s own experiences and those of her friends and writers. There’s only so much it can say.
Yet at the same time, what impressed me about the pilot, and even more about the two episodes that followed it, was how much “Girls” has on its mind. It’s not just about the sex lives of four Brooklyn girls in their early 20s. It’s about that, sure – and we get our first glimpse of some really lousy sex when Hannah lets her fuckbuddy Adam take charge of the session and not even make clear whether he’s really wearing a condom – but it’s also about their personal and professional ambitions, and how those are taking a beating in the worst economy of our lifetimes. Hannah and her friends were born into plenty and now, like the rest of us, have to get used to frequent disappointment.
I loved the choice of Chris Eigeman as Allistair, Hannah’s boss at the publishing house. Not only is Eigeman a very funny performer – love how quickly Allistair accepts that Hannah’s usefulness to him is at an end and that it’s time to move on to the next
slave unpaid intern – who doesn’t work nearly enough anymore, but he was one of the stars of Noah Baumbach’s “Kicking and Screaming.” That movie feels in a way like a male, mid-’90s version of the same story Dunham and company are telling about the difficulty in finding direction in the years after college.
What we see of Hannah in this premiere, and of her friend Marnie (Jessa and Shoshanna, the other members of our quartet, are less fully-defined in the pilot), is that they’re happy with each other, but largely unsatisfied with the rest of the world. Marnie can barely stand the sight and touch of her seemingly-acceptable boyfriend Charlie, even as she recognizes that it makes her feel like a bitch. Hannah’s with the self-satisfied hipster Adam (whose woodworking is “just more honest”), sort of, but she seems to leave their encounter feeling worse than when she arrived. And whatever professional dreams she had seem to be closing up due to the economy and her parents’ understandable impatience with her.
As I said in my earlier review, “Girls” doesn’t tell you to like these women. If anything, it opens by presenting plenty of reasons not to. Hannah is spoiled and entitled. Jessa couldn’t be smugger with her worldiness. Etc. But I found Hannah – or maybe Dunham herself – incredibly appealing despite all the obvious flaws, all of which the show is very much aware of and willing to use as fodder for humor.
A very good start, and it gets better from here.
Some other thoughts:
* I also loved Becky Ann Baker (who played the Weir family matriarch on Apatow’s “Freaks and Geeks”) and Peter Scolari as Hannah’s parents, though between this show and “Smash,” Baker is starting to become typecast as the Midwestern mom who comes to New York to express concern about her daughter’s life choices.
* Not only is Dunham unafraid to show off her naked body and make her figure a topic of conversation, but she can convincingly eat a cupcake, where the Kryptonite of many skinny actresses is having to convincingly eat anything on-camera, let alone something that delicious but fattening.
* Dunham is a huge “Sex and the City” fan, and the scene with the movie poster seems both an acknowledgment of the debt “Girls” owes and a way to head off the comparisons. Yet by putting all the dialogue about the show in the mouth of Shoshanna – who, in the pilot, is the one character the show seems on the verge of laughing at, rather than with – it comes across as more dismissive of “SATC” than Dunham may have intended. (Though that may just be my bias as someone who grew to retroactively hate the show.)
* As someone born even before Britta Perry – and who not only uses his phone as a phone, but has a landline – I’m curious what those of you closer to Hannah and Marnie’s age think of their rankings of “the totem of chat.”
* For the handful of “Tiny Furniture” fans, not only do Dunham and Jemima Kirke team up again, but Alex Karpovsky, who was the closest thing that movie had to a male lead, begins a recurring role here as Ray, the guy who provides the opium tea, sings the praises of McDonald’s, and refuses to date any woman who’s under 25 or has at one point “been penetrated by a drummer.”
What did everybody else think?
I honestly don’t get what you and many critics are saying is so so amazing about this show based on the pilot. It’s just that simple. I honestly don’t get it. Seriously what am I missing? They’re not particularly likeable which would be fine. I guess I just didn’t find it that funny or relatable. Before you say I’m a man I watch many female driven stories I find relatable
She is likable. The whole point is that she is struggling. I find that instantly relatable.
I thought I would hate the show but ended up really liking it. I actually found it very relatable though not particularly funny. I didnt think lena dunhams character was unlikable at all, just a typical insecure 20 something girl. I’ll definitely be tuning in.
I found the characters very relatable, I’m an even worse human being than Hannah is, and in a very similar situation like so many others, but way more due to my own mistakes. However, and maybe this pilot was slightly spoiled by so many glowing reviews and my negative, jealousy-fueled, preconceived notions of a peer-aged female getting to do her own show, but I didn’t find it funny. Though certain scenes struck a chord with either me or my gf, they weren’t all that funny, and for a half hour comedy thats kind of a downer. I will still watch, as I’ve heard the next two eps continue to highlight the comedic vision of the show, but if it doesn’t provide more enjoyment in some area other than the, “o thats something that might happen to me” department, I doubt I’ll last longer than three.
Agreed, it was not funny. The opening scene she comes off as a petulant brat and doesn’t do much do change that perception.
Thank you so much for the advance review earlier in the week; I wouldn’t have watched Girls if not for that, and I can’t believe, after watching it, that I could have not seen it. Really loved the first episode, and can’t wait to see more. Thanks for the head’s up Alan!
Yeah me, too. Wouldn’t have watched it without the review and really enjoyed it.
I was not as amazed by it as the critical consensus seems to have been, but I think it’s rare to ever have anything live up to incredible advance hype. However, whether I sympathize and personally relate to these characters doesn’t matter so much as that this has the potential to be a really interesting and original show.
I can understand being turned off by the characters, but what they’re going through and how it is presented is interesting and smart.
Alan I have to say I am disappointed you did not address the very real concerns people posted in the previous review by participants. In fact, while other reviewers (grantland for instance) and yourself are singing praises of the show; its an important part of the the audience that is not buying the the kind of urban drift we’re supposed to find interesting. That’s still Brian William’s daughter and the rest succumbing to the highest of vanities: that their lives are something, yet again, even in their drift, the most interesting kind.
“Hannah and her friends were born into plenty and now, like the rest of us, have to get used to frequent disappointment. ”
No they don’t. The rest of us were never caught off from our parents because we were never given that luxury.
If you ask your audience, you’ll find up there’s a general sense of tiredness of this kind of celebratory show of privilege. A significant part of the audience isn’t like Lena or her character. We watch high quality television, but many like me are tired that this is the version of female urban life that gets their own show (you want to wonder why?). This is Sex and the City but pretentiously self-aware, supposedly. And in this poor kind of self-awareness it reveals the worst about television and privilege. I thought Sex and the City would never happen again; well I was wrong.
Urban life is so much more interesting than this. I am tired of this. And before anyone says don’t watch, or she’s the writers know this, I don’t care. The point is I have no option. Of all the interesting lives of New York, of all different types of struggles, THIS is the one yet again gets a TV show?
Excellent point. Maybe critics are liking it because they identify with the struggling artist aspect of it but most people I know didn’t have their parents paying for them to live away from home to endlessly inten. I thought my parents were supportive for letting me live at home while I job hunted.
So you’re basically saying that because Lena Dunham was afforded more opportunities in life than you, that it is wrong of her to take advantage of those opportunities to achieve success and make a tv show expressing her individual worldview? Life is asymmetrical. Lena Dunham is not telling you that her problems are more important than yours or that her life is more interesting than yours, she is simply sharing her perspective. And she happens to be an incredibly talented, self-aware, insightful writer. Your logic is awful and falls apart with the simple fact that no one forced you to like the show. You have every right to dislike the show, but to imply that because a person was born into a family, by no control of his/her own, that happens to be wealthy in some sense shouldn’t be allowed to express herself is solipsistic and hypocritical.
I hate being the guy to say, “You don’t get it,” but if you really think this is a “celebratory show of privilege” then I really think you’re missing the point. If anything I felt it was critical of the way Hannah felt entitled to her parents money. There are certainly other shows where your criticisms made here would be entirely valid, I just don’t think this is one of them.
That’s the whole point! It’s funny because these people are so privileged and yet they experience this malaise, this aimlessness. Don’t you get it?! We’re not supposed to sympathise with them as in “aw poor Hannah, her parents aren’t going to give her money anymore”. To me they are more a picture of a kind of pathetic-ness, but I still do feel for them because it’s like they weren’t given the tools to deal with life, but because they are so privileged they get no sympathy for that. So much of the backlash (can you call it backlash when the commenter hasn’t even seen the show? – as was the case reading comments to articles leading upto the premiere) seems to be about the privileged aspect and who are these people to complain about their lives when they are the daughters of famous people? Well I just don’t get it. It’s a show. It’s not about the lives of the daughters of famous people. And it is nothing like Sex and the City! I loved it.
Thank you so much. I actually liked the show quite a bit, but was taken aback at the level of privilege displayed. Maybe it’s just me, but I took Hannah blaming the economy as a weak excuse, not an actual defense for why she hasn’t found work. It’d be one thing if it was just Hannah expecting to go through life on her parent’s dime, it was all her friends too. Work at McDonald’s?? Never.
Can we get some female characters with actual drive around here? Some ambition maybe? Guess not.
Although I like the show, I agree with Luis, to a degree. Rent any Woody Allen movie and you’ll see the same questions raised, with the same self awareness and the same clever characters. I enjoy these urban dramas, and I do like the characters, but I’ve got to say, I’ve seen this before – spoiled middle class kids, mostly white, complaining about the lack of opportunity and direction. Even though they’re charming I can’t help but roll my eyes at their selfishness. But what I have to say to that is, this show was not made for me, I’m 15 years past this, and my nieces and nephews will look at this show and see it as groundbreaking, and who am I to say different? (I can’t introduce the Wire yet, that’s 7 years away for them). They will not rent Woody Allen, this is their time to speak, so let them. Let them watch New Girl, and this show and leave them be, we had our shows, we had our time to speak of these issues. If you don’t like it then just watch something else.
@Turtle, and others– “level of privilege displayed”? What privilege is that? To be afforded what in this city is a subsistance-level allowence while interning? Living in scruffy apartments? Having a restaurant meal with one’s parents? Getting $800/month from one’s grandma? This is WAAAAAY below the level of “reality” that most TV shows depict these days. Way, way. I found it one of the most realistic pictures of life in NYC for people that age than anything else I can think of. Friends was supposedly in NY. That hangout of thiers? Don’t make me laugh. So many things you could nitpick about if you really wanted to but the level of affluence or privilege in this show- nuh,unh. Maybe you mean the fact that the actresses in their own real lives have had some breaks like being the offsping of famous people. I’ll grant you that– it’s true! They lucked out in the birth lottery.
To Brandon: I don’t think Luis is suggesting that we should all collectively begrudge Lena Dunham because she’s been luckier in life than many of the rest of us–I think he’s more bemoaning how rare it is that someone whose life experience is less privileged is given the opportunity to create a show or movie that reflects their experiences. It’s not just about Lena Dunham and Girls, it’s about the larger tendency to fund/create only tv shows that reflect a certain type of worldview and experience. There are certainly exceptions, but they often don’t get the same level of critical attention or hype that this show has (while the Wire is superhyped today, it wasn’t in its original run and Treme is only lauded/discussed by a subset of the critics giving excited attention to Girls, for example).
Although, I do think Trilby has a point that this show, merely by making money an issue at all, shows a more honest/realistic representation of people living with money issues in a very expensive city vs most NY based sitcoms.
I agre with Trilby, Joe, and Kusicki.
I have been eagerly awaiting my chance to watch this show as I don’t have HBO and it just came out on Blu-ray. (I saw and loved Tiny Furniture as a warm-up on Netflix while waiting.)
I think some of the detractors are missing the self-deprecating, “meta” perspective the scripts take toward the protagonists. It’s fine of course to “get” this and still not enjoy it. But when people post that it is celebrating and making excuses for spoiled, privileged young adults, I think they are missing the point.
That wasn’t very good. I’m not sure I can feel sympathy for people that whine over their luxurious lives over their lives in New York City.
WHAT BLINKING LUXURIES??? Did we watch the same show?
I wasn’t excited about this show until it got compared to Louie, which I loved. But Louie I loved immediately and this I didn’t so it left me a bit disappointed.
Perhaps it’s because, even though the 20 something young female days portrayed here aren’t that far in my past, I identified with the parents at the end the most. And I have no children.
Still, I will give it some time to grow on me. I did laugh at a few things, specifically how Jessa’s story was compared to “The Sound of Music.” Plus, I’m getting a little frustrated at wanting to support female run shows and yet kind of hating almost every one (The Killing, Smash, Grey’s…etc.) Something’s got to click eventually, right?
Reply to comment…
Exactly, I love Louie – but this just didn’t do anything for me.
I thought it was pretty good. I enjoyed watching those girls. Obviously, they don’t have it together and does anyone in their 20s really have a clue on what they want to do? Not really. It was also pretty funny. Plus, I got to see women who look like real women instead of models that we’re used to seeing.
Really? Go to any urban core, maybe inner city. Find one that looks “real” in the same way that Allison Williams or Jemima Kirke look….
This whole real thing is overblown. Example: I did not know all real women were white.
Sorry, that’s my last comment on the matter. People can feel free to like the show. I am also free to ignore completely
I don’t believe anyone said “all” real women were white. He said that they look like real women.
It’s also not really fair to slam the show for being about four white women. Most white women just happen to have primarily white friends. You can criticize television at large for its lack of minority characters, especially non-stereotypical ones, but that doesn’t diminish this show.
Why should a show from this writer’s point of view throw in a minority character if that’s not what her life is like? That’s the same as watching “Girlfriends” or “Living Single” and asking where the token white girl? Most women I know have friends that look similar to them–some are tall, some skinny, some round, some short–whatever, but most of them are of the same ethnic group. This group isn’t supposed to be diverse, they’re supposed to be a realistic group that Hannah would spend time with.
I kind of disagree with that. If you’re in New York and ALL your friends are white, it’s because you’re a Hassidic Jew or something. Especially if you attended private schools in the 90’s-00’s. It sounds gross, but you have token minority friends because the admissions officers at your schools designed it to be that way.
Interesting to see such a division amongst commenters. I loved the show and think it has a ton of potential. Well-written, well-acted and overall just a quality show. Really impressed with Dunham, as someone who hasn’t seen Tiny Furniture.
I was going to say the same thing. There’s some real hatred in these comments. With a lot of the concerns, I’d first like to see where the show goes. But yeah, well done for a pilot.
I liked it. Had a good sense of humour about it. Will wait to see more for how the characters and story develop.
It put me to sleep. I watched it because of Apatow being attached and the facts the critics were falling over themselves to rave about it. I don’t see it, the characters as a whole are unlikable, spoiled, and downright annoying.
I gave it a shot, I don’t think I will be coming back.
Yep, me too. Obviously it’s not intended for my demographic (Male, 42), but then again, I loved Gilmore Girls and I wasn’t a 13-year old girl or her mother at the time!
Ditto and ditto (44 year old male). It wasn’t nearly as clever, interesting, important or witty as what the critics said. I get that we don’t have to like any characters, but not liking any of them led to me not caring about what happened, and then about 20 minutes later led to me looking at my watch.
That bad sex scene between Hannah and her fuckbuddy… it went on WAY too long to give the impression that Hannah has low self-esteem and that the dorky looking guy was a self-absorbed moron.
And Marnie is a lot like my ex-wife… braying and prattling on negatively about everything and therefore sucking the energy out of everything.
I’t just wasn’t interesting. I may give it an episode or two more, but it won’t be DVRed… it may be On Demand if I can’t find anything else interesting.
Here’s hoping that the similarly-hyped VEEP will be better…
As a 43-year old male, I thought this was one of the best pilot’s I have seen in a long time. I see it as female version of Curb. I thought it was really funny in many instances. However, I can see the humor not being for everyone (like Curb).
I find the comments about the lack of ethnic diversity strange. Blaming one artist for the endemic problem of the lack of diversity on television seems to be missing the forest from the trees. Dunham is writing about what she knows. I would probably like a television show that Sandra Oh (referenced by another commenter) would approve of as well.
Why are people comparing this to Curb? I watch and love Curb but I don’t see the similarities at all. And the pilot certainly didn’t make me laugh nearly as much as Curb’s pilot.
Seaver, I too am a 43 year old male (albeit married to a 28 year old woman) and loved it. I guess 42 is too young and 44 too old. ;-)
The show has a voice which is more than a lot of other shows can say. It didn’t hit out of the park in the laughs department but it introduced me to characters I want to see more of so mission accomplished.
Didn’t get it at all. Disliked every character except the guy with the opium tea and the practical roommate. Dunham’s character is insufferable and difficult to watch.
I enjoyed Tiny Furniture and really enjoyed this. Dunham has definitely focused her style a little bit and there might be more actual plot elements.
As a 26 year old I definitely relate to some of the feelings these characters have: feeling like your potential has no place in the world, facing a job market that feels saturated by both peers and baby boomers who refuse to retire, all of which is complicated by new forms of communication amd social networking no one other generation has ever had to deal with. Meanwhile, really you just want to get wasted and f—.
It will be interesting to see if an older crowd can appreciate the show or these characters if that experience is entirely foreign to them.
As a 21-year-old still living off my parents I also found a fair amount to relate to, little of which reflected well on me, and I enjoyed it immensely.
I’m a decade older than you are, and while I didn’t find it completely relatable, I didn’t need it to be. The relationships are good and feel realistic to me. The job market thing is awful, and I can’t imagine graduating at this time, but I like seeing how this crowd deals with it. I enjoyed watching it in an anthropological way–neat to visit, thankful I didn’t have to live it.
I’m 50 and I enjoyed the show. While I can’t relate to being an english major who just graduated in this economy I sometimes wish I had been an english major and i sometimes wish I were just starting out again and sometimes wish I would have had the NYC experience. much fun to watch the struggle and it still seems interesting and important for them to be there.
– Kudos for Lena Dunham for getting an HBO show at such a young age. Seeing as how she is not that much younger than me, I’m jealous
– That being said, I was extremely bored with this pilot. And someone who clearly within the right age to relYe to these charachters I could not have cared less. I guess a show that calls itself “Girls” just isn’t meant to be in my wheelhouse
– Wait, this show is about *FOUR* girls? Coulda fooled me. The only reason I knew who the fourth one is was by imdb-ing the show and realizing Peggy Olson’s lesbian friend was the 4th. Also, I still dont know what any of the character’s names are, just their face
I’m 21 – the totem of chat is accurate, although the personal e-mail is rare.
Show’s really good. I’ve never been so overprepared (by reviews) for a pilot, though. It felt like I’d “seen” most of it already.
I’m 24, I thought the totem was fairly accurate but I actually only use Facebook chat with my friends who are extremely, extremely close because for some reason I think it’s existence is embarrassing.
I’m also female, white, living in Brooklyn and have a father who’s a professor. I really wanted to/expected to love this show, but the pilot left me pretty cold. I’ll keep watching, because I feel like it’s a freaking cultural imperative, but not on Sunday nights. I resent that they’re resorting to pregnancy drama so early–life as a young woman can be interesting in ways that don’t involve her uterus. For real. Especially since it was used as an excuse to explain Jessa’s behavior and I liked that she was a bit of an a**hole. I kind of like Marnie, she seemed pretty real and kind of funny, although all of these characters have serious issues articulating boundaries. I guesss…I guess I just feel like I don’t know anyone who’s this bad at life and I don’t really want to.
For some reason, I found myself thinking “I don’t know if I like this show, but I’m pretty sure Leslie Knope wouldn’t.”
Great comment, Rebecca! I think you nailed it.
As an immature 31 year old male I thought the totem was pretty accurate as well. 21 Jump Street had a joke about how using a phone to call someone was totally unheard of to an 18 year old.
I enjoyed Tiny Furniture and have been looking forward to this show, putting aside my jealousy at at Lena Dunham’s youthful success. I think she has a good thing going, particularly as a performer, but I found the tone of the pilot a bit all over the place. The parents and the SITC stuff was so broad compared to the more intimate scenes which were so much richer and more human. A lot of the gags landed soft and took away focus from the relationships. But despite my misgivings I kept thinking “I’m glad this show exists”.
From what I hear the next couple episodes are stronger, so we have that to look forward to…
I’m 24, born really far from New York and the US… My life’s been so much different than the lives of those portrayed here, yet I’m giving it a chance.
I don’t get the Louie comparision. Louie is pretty brilliant most of the time (except for the dentist episode, in my opinion). This is a little entertaining, to say something nice about it.
Will have to see where it goes from now on…
Rebecca: As another white, female 24 year old Rebecca living in Brooklyn (I haven have an academic parent, too!), I find it a little creepy how much I agree with your comment. Are you sure we’re not the same person?
But I do really agree. Esp. this line “I guess I just feel like I don’t know anyone who’s this bad at life and I don’t really want to.” I’m interested to see where this show is going, but I hope the critics (not Spinwall) who are pushing the idea that this has some sort of broad cultural resonance stop, because these character really have very little to do with my experience of the world, and I am as close as you get to actually being the demographic they represent.
Alan, are you saying this show is worthy of an audience? Forgive me, but wouldn’t be in that audience.
These girls and boyfriends act with the mentality of kids going to camp. Hannah is thee most disappointing character. Her parent bcut off her allowance. She goes to that Adam to have freaky sex. None of them are appealing. They are pathetic college graduates?
I thought watching a t.v. show is supposed to be entertaining. This is pathetic. I am glad I had Julin Fellows TITANIC taped. As said as that was, it was better than this
Sex on the couch is freaky?
On that hideous couch, it is.
The sex that hanna had on the sex was pathetic . She played that part saig she was his cocker spaniel.’ to make in ny try not to look like Hanna.
Finally, a show that makes the characters on Entourage seem likable!
Turtle was always likeable i thought God I miss Entourage already, even though I wouldn’t be able to tell you a single story line on that show, and I always hated Vinnie.
At least this show has already introduced four female characters, which is four more than ever appeared on any episode of Entourage throughout the entire series.
Count me as another who didn’t understand the critical acclaim for this after watching. Not funny, not interesting and not at all realistic. That sex scene with Dunham and the woodworking guy was not something that ever happens, just a dumb moment played up for laughter that completely fell flat. The father was totally unrealistic and came off like Jim’s dad in American pie, only again not funny. The showering together while eating a cupcake? That stuff doesn’t happen.
Show was horrible, I’m out
If you want to say that it is not funny or interesting, I suppose that is a valid opinion to hold, but to say it is unrealistic is flat out wrong. The things you describe as “never happening” are not even unusual.
Haha, are you God? I’m pretty sure lots of things happen in this world between human beings you have no clue about.
Is this supposed to be a comedy? I’m wondering because I didn’t laugh one bit. It wasn’t bad but it certainly wasn’t funny either. I don’t see why this pilot is a critical favorite!
Another HBO show we are supposed to like (treme, luck, hung) except that it’s not good … I wonder if TV critics get paid to praise any kind of introspective, “voice of a generation” type show … Please – id rather watch reruns of the wire …
Ironically, no one watched The Wire for it’s first couple seasons, typically because they thought it was boring and slow. So be happy some critics told people to watch it so you have reruns of that to watch.
Back when I first heard HBO announce this show I had no idea who or what a Lena Dunham was and so I paid it little mind. Since then though I have seen her debut feature, Tiny Furniture, -which served as a sort of backdoor pilot/ proof of concept for the series -and gotten very excited about seeing just what she would do with this opportunity to continue that story and style. Now, no, the show isn’t a sequel in the strictest of senses but the strength of the bonds between the two is undeniable, they are akin and that is thanks to Dunham’s divisive style of directing; primarily the way that she makes her movies so indistinguishable from her own life. Tiny Furniture is a film about a female post-grad who moves back into her mothers house to live while she figures her life out: Dunham plays the lead, cast her mother and sister in the roles of her mother and sister and shot the film in her mother’s actual loft just after, yes, graduating. Here in Girls she seems to stretch the facts a little nit further but it is still tough for us to figure out where the line should be drawn between whats real and whats written, though Dunham herself seems to keep it held quite straight. Her work never feels self-obsessed or documentarian, just so genuine that by the end of it you feel that you know these women better than you do most of your own friends.
This is going to sound incredibly condescending coming from a male such as myself, but i’m actually being genuine when I say it: Lena Dunham knows women and depicts them much better than the vast majority of filmmakers out there, regardless of their gender. Girls is the perfect title for this show because that is exactly what it is about; though not, may I add, who it is for: Cops is not just for cops or Mad Men for males living on a certain avenue and any assumption otherwise is as silly as those ideas sound. In particular the show focuses, if in fact that is the right word to use in this modern mumblecore style, on female relationships: on what it is like to be a sister, mother, daughter, girlfriend, best friend and every other iteration of woman in today’s world and though this should feel overly familiar its actually fascinating thanks to the singular nature of its execution. This is why Dunham’s daring depiction is so important; she obviously hasn’t set out to glamorize the lives of those girls she puts on display but she isn’t gouging them either, just giving them the chance to be seen.
As a straight male this isn’t a world that I ever get to actually see – it’s as foreign to me as the Arabian peninsulas or the Serengeti of Africa – because as soon as a guy enters its vicinity this particular place evaporates and e people in it stop, turn and stare at the intruder but here the private is presented with purity; there is no facade to fall back behind, in many cases quite literally as there aren’t even any clothes to hide in. Like in those lands i mentioned earlier there is an unfortunate underside to the beauty and Girls shows this. Though the lives these girls live are priveliged ones they are not without their pressures -suffering is of course, entirely subjective – and as weak willed women they often give in to those pressures. Dunham straddles the line between satire and self-loathing with her depiction of them; never condoning that style of life but not completely condemning it either, she realizes that it is wrong but unavoidable and treats it as such. The show then is really a mediation on the selfish and ungrateful nature of our generation, and if we’re being honest that’s what we’re known for?
Now if you’re thinking that this sounds like someone you don’t want to watch a show about you should think again because that is of course the point. These aren’t supposed to be idle women, we’re not supposed to want or want to be them – like some other NYC girls from HBO – in fact a lot of the time we’re supposed to want to wring their necks, but this insufferability is the most realistic part of the program. Think of someone in your life who you havn’t hated, if only for a second.
Dunham has created a real person here – whether or not that person is Lena Dunham is besides the point – and a cast of equally lifelike supports and so even though they are ridiculous – writing a memoir at her age is ridiculous, but then I guess she actually is – we treat them like we would someone that we met in real life, which for most of us non-sociopaths is kindly, we empathize. If though you’re someone who cannot relate at all to any of these characters, personally or peripherally, then you can at least laugh at the girls, whilst the rest of us cry with them.
In the trailer for Girls Aura utters the line “ I feel like i’m the voice of my generation… Or a voice… of a generation,” and as far as i’m concerned she needn’t have tried to hide the truth beneath false modesty. Though many may write this show off as pretentious or self-pandering, hurling words like “egotistical” and “indulgent” at its maker they aren’t in any way disproving its point, in fact they are actually helping define it; whether you like it or not Girls is indicative of my life and the life of nearly everyone I know. I daresay that she could have stuck the camera in any number of apartments and found a show that told much the same story, but without her specific stylings it likely wouldn’t have been half as funny or moving.
Trenchant observations. I agree with almost everything you wrote.
I loved it, and yet I’m not surprised many didn’t. That happens when a show has such a distinct POV. I’m a white woman in my early 30s with financially sound (but not rich) parents, and while I’d like to think I wasn’t that melodramatic and self-absorbed post-college, there was something about those girls that resonated with me. I thought Hannah was hysterical, and I love that Marnie loves her but is not to afraid to call her on her crap. And Hannah’s right, she IS spoiled (but wants to continue in that direction) and her parents DID make that happen…and now they’re not. So what’s she to do?
Absolutely loved the opium guy–he was such an ass and his silly girlfriend reminded me of young women I knew who dated guys just like that. And Adam! Oh, gross. But whoever said that was unrealistic–you don’t know what it’s like to be trying to find yourself (I know, gag) and think some know-it-all d-bag giving you mediocre sex is going to help. A “relationship” like that seems better than nothing, but as you get older you realize it’s really not (the same applies to Marnie). I thought all the emotional beats were spot on. Looking forward to more.
This group of girls seems to be very similar to the group of guys in Apatow’s “Knocked Up.” I thought it was a very interesting look at this group of people who THINK that they are representative of everyone, even though we aren’t supposed to think that they are at all. I liked it a lot.
as someone who actually lives in brooklyn (good ol’ williamsburg), shows like this and that mtv “i just want my pants back” and even to a lesser extant “two broke girls” just make me want to turn off the television. i honestly don’t understand how this show is getting the critical reception it is. was it made by hollywood insiders? are you looking at it and remembering the exciting young 20’s in your own lives? what’s the deal here? won’t be watching this one anymore.
wow people seem really determined not to like this. Whatever, if u didn’t find it funny don’t watch it in the future but can you please not come on here a comment every week about how the characters are ‘not relatable’ and ‘not likeable’. I’m sure you own every season of entourage on DVD and can watch that instead.
I found Entourage to be just as, if not more, grating. The problem with this show is the characters are both unlikeable and uninteresting. You can be unlikeable, but interesting (see Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Mad Men) but you can’t be both.
and you’ve decided this based on 31 minutes of viewing? look it’s just not the show for you, you don’t enjoy it or find it funny so don’t watch it. You don’t however, get to decide the characters are just empirically uninteresting because you find them to be so. I also think your reacting pretty strongly to a show u found boring…
“if you don’t like what I like, then you must like [insert bad show here]”
“You don’t however, get to decide the characters are just empirically uninteresting because you find them to be so.”
Actually, you do. That’s kind of how opinions work.
I wasn’t blown away by the pilot, but I definitely wasn’t turned off of the show either. The people in it seem to know what they’re doing. 30 min with these characters wasn’t really enough for me to get a feel for them, I definitely want to see more episodes soon so they can begin fleshing out the characters.
As for the “totem of chat,” it may make a difference that I’m a 21yo guy who doesn’t live in NYC, but I don’t even remotely order my ways of speaking to people like that. I love speaking to my friends in any way possible, whether that be facebook chat, texting, phone, or face-to-face. I personally don’t use gchat, but I know people who do. And I can’t remember the last time I emailed a friend unless it was school-related with an attachment. I also still use AIM, but that’s become pretty obsolete for most people I think.
one thing I disliked was the lake house conversation with the mom. That instantly changed the dynamic from one where Hannah is a spoiled brat expecting her struggling parents to support her to one where mom wants a lake house instead of supporting her daughter’s dream of writing a book. I would have liked the moral high ground to have stayed squarely on her parents, making Hannah struggle with the hardships her request may cause on her parents.
I agree. This is the same problem I have with Louie, though not as much because that show is consistently hilarious. But my problem with both shows is that as a creator/director/star, the lead is allowed to make the universe as he/she sees fit to make everyone able to see her exactly how she wants them to see her. But thats not how life is, not every moment can be carefully construed so in some way you’re the good guy. I hope thats not a repeated failing of this show.
@Alberto How does the mother lose the moral high ground? She has earned her lake house, she worked for it. How is refusing to support a 24-year-old writing a *memoir* (for crissake) abdicating the moral high ground? I don’t mean that in a confrontational or hostile way, I literally don’t see that the mother is in the wrong in any way.
You could turn it around and ask why doesn’t the 24-year-old educated woman who has enjoyed two years of sponsored writing time and has 50 years of life ahead of her doesn’t support her aging parents dream of a lake house?
This was awful, really unwatchable, terrible.
Well I quite enjoyed it. I don’t mind that the show is about spoiled rich girls because half the point of the show is that they are making FUN of themselves for that very reason. It allows us to laugh at them at certain points and with them at other points. Can’t wait to see where it goes next week.
I’m tired of people of a certain demographic recommending this show to a general audience just because they relate to the characters. It operates under the narcissistic assumption “Hey, this is just like my life, therefore everyone will like it, because I’m so interesting myself, and a show about my life would automatically be interesting too.” If you are a viewer who relates to this spoiled, narcissistic first world problems type of characters, instead of recommending this show to others you should pause to reevaluate your life instead.
So you’re saying Alan is a 20-something woman who recently graduated college and comes from an upper middle class upbringing?
Not having a job or any real direction in your life isn’t a “first world problem.”
Joel: Alan never said he “related” to the characters, did he? It’s other commenters from the same demographic who said they like the show for its “relatability.”
I relate to Tony Soprano and Walter White. I relate to Omar Little. Does this make me a murdering sociopath, a self-involved megalomaniac, or a gay gangsta robin hood? No, it doesn’t. People don’t relate only to circumstance, but also to qualities of personality and general struggle. Recommending this show doesn’t mean you are a spoiled narcissist or even that you condone that behavior, just that you enjoyed the show and want others to share in your enjoyment.
I think you need to reevaluate your own self-satisfied world view before you go around lecturing others.
P.S. Alan never said her “related” to the characters, but he did say that they were likable. So there goes that argument.
imho.. it wasn’t bad, but I have to confess I felt a little bit disappointed, but I think is because some many TV critics I respect talked it up so much, I think it can be a clear case when the expectations are raised to high, that there could be a tiny backlash after.. and maybe an equilibrium in the opinions will be reached at a later time.. I liked well enough, but I didn’t feel any need to recommend it to friends, or to even watch it again.. I think the pilot had funny moments, and some clever ideas, but it needed more time to breathe, I agree with those who say the fourth girl basically disappeared after her small intro, and 2 out of the 3 others were in screen a lot, and we don’t get more out their id except their broad image. I think probably after the 3rd or 4th ep will be able to see what all critics to praise it (almost to death) are seeing in it.
I am willing to keep watching, is entertaining enough and half and hour is not a great investment.. but for my money, the more I watch the more I kept thinking MTV’s I Just Want my Pants back, was a similar but so much better show.
Really liked it, it seemed to zoom in on the insecurities of people post-college, pre-work and I can very much relate to that, even though I’m not a girl myself. I do hope the male characters aren’t all douchebags though, because now they seem to be…
I liked it, but wasn’t blown away. I was impressed with how gutsy it was though.
I liked the show for what it had to say about our generation and its struggle with the economy and finding ourselves. But at the same time I hated what it also said about our generation with the main character acting like a spoiled brat for her parents cutting her off after two years! What’s sad is that I know so many people like this, and know this is how many see our generation because so often its true. Give me a break, must be SO rough having your parents support a new york city lifestyle for two years. The main character is pretty unlikable. The “voice” of our generation comes across as whiny and a brat who doesn’t appreciate what she has or what her parents have done for her. You want to sympathize with the struggle of our generation graduating from college in this horrible economy and how hard it is to get our lives started, but with an ungrateful main character it makes that really hard to do.
It’s very relatable, it’s funny and sharp, and the characters are already convincingly complex after just this pilot episode, which is a sign of good writing. Very eager to see more of this show that isn’t quite like anything else on tv.
I went into the pilot with pretty high expectations, and it lived up to them. Interesting characters, great subtle humor, bad sex … just like real life. I’m in.
is this good? i hate shows about whores.
Watch it and find out.
And where do you get the idea of whores being on this show? In no way was that even alluded to in Alan’s piece.
Well, the main character has sex with a guy who doesn’t care about her , but it’s clear she is not getting paid.
As a pilot, it did what it was supposed to do in setting up the premise of the show and introduce us to the players.
My only complaint is this:
Why does it seem that David Simon is the only person who puts African-Americans in starring roles on TV?
In New York City, a diverse metropolis with millions of residents, they couldn’t find one black person to put on this show?
There’s no way that guy would be asking about those tattoos that late into their “relationship”. That scene existed just so she could hear herself talk about her tattoos…and probably b/c the audience had to be sitting there thinking “My god, those are some ugly tattoos”
True. But I’m not saying he would ask b/c he is interested in the meaning of them, per se. But those things are so visible and unusual that it’s impossible to ignore. And at some point he would have at least pretended to be somewhat interested in her. There’s no way the question comes up this late. Early or never are the only options, in my opinion.
I think you underestimate that particular characters level of self-involved douchiness.
Wow. This was just awful. This kind of made me hate humanity. Either I wanted to stab the characters to death or I was just bored. Not funny at all. I just don’t want to spend any time with these characters at all. Five minutes in and I was already grinding my teeth.
Amen!
GIRLS, Think Sex in the City- for ugly people. Andrea Peyser’s comment, but perfect. A depraved comedy about 4 girls, wearing thrift shop bargains living in the outer boroughs of New York.
The truth behind girls is “YOU don’t have to be beautiful or thin if you want to live in NYC I, you just have to have fabulous parents” Andrea Peyer is correct, I can’t wait to see whaqt show will replace it. This show shows with enough money and a big ego you can get a big net work to put on a 30 minute sit come that is a tragedy.
Could you believe these Girls, are the daughters of famous people. Brian Williams, David Mamet etc, Think Nepatism. they bought these daughters a job
You can tell that the cultural shakedown from this show is that if these women are real, honest, and flawed – and people don’t like the show – does that make us “bad” people? Or have we simply become accustomed to the fake women that more traditional Hollywood projects have projected onto us?
Either way, I didn’t particularly care for the pilot (our take: [wp.me]). Willing to give the show another shot, but it’s true that these girls are not inherently ‘likable’ and that can make for a challenging Sunday night when there’s so much other escapist fare available.
Know something else, this show is lite porn! How degrading for the write to go to Adams apt. and do that. She was like a cockerspaniel doing tricks. I would never give this show another chance.
This show was terrible. Where was the humor? With the ugly guy who play acted raped her? With the ultra sensitive loser boyfriend?
These people are why I hate Brooklyn. I think I’m gonna really like this show. The McDonald’s speech was great. The distain of the unemployed has never been more misplaced, and McNuggets are awesome.
And if she’s having trouble affording NYC she should try Jersey City. Just sayin’.
I thought it was pretty terrible. Maybe it’s because the main character is ugly, but she didn’t doesn’t appeal to me on any level. She’s not likable, funny, or even interesting. This show was totally unworthy of all the hype. This show is basically I Just Want My Pants Back only way less funny and with a way less likable cast. I hope MTV or another network gives it a second season. Girls doesn’t even deserve a second episode. I will not be tuning in again for sure.
If a lead character mugged a working class woman in the pilot, would that be forgivable? If not, why are we okay with her robbing the cleaning woman? That’s pretty vile behavior. And I’m sorry, but being “artistic” doesn’t give you the right to be lazy. She doesn’t seem to be hustling at all for her dream. Her “book” was a couple of pages.
Compare her to the guys from How to Make It In America. I found their “scene” a bit pretentious, but at least they were willing to claw their way to the top. This one had “a dinner thing” that she needed to be at the day after her parents cut her off.
Watched this cold, only knowing Alan liked it. I have a word for these “Girls”: odious. The future basement dwellers of America may find it relevant but, frankly, their “struggles” would be laughable if they weren’t so pathetic.
Sorry, looks like another swing and a miss by HBO. The characters are not very interesting which makes the show the same.
It was funny that they bookend Clueless and Sex in the City with the ” the movie or the TV show”, all other real life takes in between those two extremes I guess. This show was a good attempt at that for sure.
Wow, can’t believe the backlash here. This is what happens when too many critics lay too much hyperbole on a show that audiences have yet to see. And not saying you did the over-hyping Alan. I loved it. Had me at the “two abortions, right in a row” line. I think this immediatedly feels like the anti-Entourage, where real people and consequences actually exist. Can’t wait to see more.
I thought the pilot was amusing. There were several parts where I smiled [Adam wondering how you get fired from a non paying job], but ya gotta laugh during the Hannah/Adam couch sex scene….Hannah can’t stop yapping…about how it’s getting darker outside, and Adam asks if that is a new poem…she’s still yapping, and he tells her to play the quiet game. Her too much talking is cringe worthy funny.