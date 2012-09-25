Series premiere review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of “The Mindy Project” yesterday (and I interviewed Mindy Kaling before that). Now it’s your turn. How did you feel Kaling both wrote and played her character? Did you feel the supporting players (and guest stars like Bill Hader and Ed Helms) were well-used? Did you laugh? And, most importantly, will you watch again?
Have at it.
Also very promising.
loved it!
me too! Mindy’s performance was awesome – very sincere and enjoyable. Watched “Parnters” right before it and while its laughs felt forced and the characters’ relationships contrived, “The Mindy Project” felt like I walked into the lives of people with long-established personalities and relationships. Very impressed at how cute, funny and likeable Mindy was after years of being Kelly on “The Office”.
Lena Dunham has a better show than the Mindy Project.
I was expecting this to be a good fit with New Girl – light, amiable, funny – but it is much more like Girls.
Mindy isn’t that likeable, much as Hannah wasn’t at the beginning of Girls. It seems Kaling is aiming for something a bit deeper than NG. That show is really great and hilarious, but this could be a network-ready Girls with a few more episodes under its belt. Promising enough.
Whats with both new shows starting with a voicover showing the main characters when they were younger. I’m sure both shows will ditch the voiceover by the second episode.
A Chick Flick posing as a comedy? I don’t think I got any closer than a smile towards the end when the date said she was a drama queen or something. No laughter for me, it just was not funny. I suffered through it to the very end hoping for some kind of ending redemption. There were a few good lines, but this show reminds me of all the reasons I didn’t like her character in The Office.
I’m out…it’s just not for me.
I agree. I stayed with it hoping for a payoff that was never delivered. Also, I’m not sure that Mindy earned her redemption scene in the operating room. You can’t spend the entire show acting like a selfish teenager and then suddenly pull off an amazing operation like that. Maybe if she had shown herself studying in college rather than watching romcoms I could buy it.
Anyways, might try it again in a few weeks when it (hopefully) finds some balance.
No one fights at ‘Bruce Springsteen Concerts’. It’s a jovial crowd
I dunno. If you were at the Meadowlands show on Saturday with the 2 hour rain delay, you would’ve seen some fights.
That whole thing was killing me :-)
Agreed. I don’t know if Mindy was showing what a douche the guy was; but Bruce fans don’t care if you call it a show or a concert and they certainly don’t punch someone for wearing a Mellonhead shirt.
I thought it was mediocre at best. Not funny and Kaling’s character is insufferable. Not giving it a second episode.
Totally agree. I have no idea why this was talked up so much. Not even remotely funny and Kaling’s character is obnoxious and not even vaguely recognizable as an actual person – more like a hyper, totally self-involved, charmless Bridget Jones. I won’t watch again either.
I think it’s overall ok but I feel mindy kaling isn’t a great actress. Her comedic timing is pretty terrible (most glaring examples: the eat pray love joke and the Michael fassbender joke). At the office it didn’t matter because her character was somewhat of a cartoon — she just had really great individual lines. She has a lot of work to do if she is going to carry a half hour every week.
This is going to sound strange, but I don’t think Mindy Kaling writes well for Mindy Kaling.
Her best Office moments were ones that she didn’t write and in the Office episodes that I remember her having written (some of which were hilarious), Kelly was a weak part of the episode.
It wasn’t awful, and it has a great time slot, and there were potentially good parts of the show that it could become. So, I will probably wait to see if it is reported to be getting better. A lot better.
I was looking forward to liking The Mindy Project, but it just didn’t happen, and sadly, I’m not sure that will change. Even though the lines may be different, Mindy Lahari seems to be no less of a grating, self-absorbed valley girl who happens to be brown than Kelly Kapoor was, which made for a less-than-pleasurable viewing experience. Ed weeks and the office staff were all flat, poorly acted characters from which no charisma, chemistry, or humor emanated, leaving Chris Messina playing a predictable and hyperbolic angle fairly well as the only interplay of note. On balance, I’m just not sure the acting chops and potential relationships on paper can develop to a point where it could overtake a show that’s not inherently easy on the eyes, ears, or heart.
I really enjoyed this one. I like Mindy’s voice as a writer and I thought that this show managed to combine a lot of the things I enjoyed about her stuff on The Office and her book (and her twitter feed). I can understand why many people don’t see her appeal, but for my segment of late 20s/early 30s friends this one was a hit.
let’s see – she more of a wreck than Meredith Grey, and even more than Ally McBeal (who can at least show up for court between crises (and during them). Her daydreams – I’m still trying to figure out how they compare against Ally and Scrubs. And she’s a doctor (though I wasn’t thrilled with blowing off a patient about to deliver – but it’s TV, but I watch lots of doctor shows, but….)
If she could stop getting arrested and ditching patients, I’d probably love it.
And I hope the voiceover stays. Whatever was on before, I forgot to watch it. I had to watch Mindy on DVR as I forgot which network it was (nope, never knew) and took too long finding it after Go One (which I really liked) and Parenthood (still like)
Overall, after fighting with CKWW over their total screwup of American Top 40 last night, TV made me happy.
I don’t think I have watched as many romantic comedies as Mindy has, though.
Really like it! My husband and I both laughed out loud several times (and he was a very reluctant to watch at first). Mindy’s scenes with Chris Messina were particularly enjoyable. I think it has a lot of potential.
No thanks…not funny at all.
My wife and I have a system. We each rate a pilot on a scale of 1-10. Anything that averages out to a 5 or above and we give it a second try. I gave it a 4, my wife a 6. Hopefully episode 2 will show some progress.
That is a pretty admirable system you guys have.
I actually liked this quite a bit…thought there was a bunch of laugh out loud moments. I’m a little concerned about it sticking around though, since the comments here are mostly negative. Fingers crossed.
I liked it better than “Ben and Kate.” Definitely lots of potential and I just love Chris Messina, so I’m in.
I will say that Mindy needs to pull back on some of the jokes; e.g., the Fassbender joke was funny enough without having to spell it out (in fact, it was funnier without spelling it out). Don’t be afraid that some people may not get the joke, Minday–you don’t have to hold everyone’s hands :-)
Ouch! To call it boring would be a compliment. It’s a vanity project — anything to show off Mindy Kaling doing whatever it is she does. No story, no structure, no laughs.
Just watched. It actually reminded me of the early episodes of Parks and Rec – that were all Amy Peohler all the time. The entire episode relied on her and the other characters, if they had moments, they were only with Poehler. But as episodes went on, Parks learned to use everyone, and even though it relied on Poehler less, it allowed her to be even funnier. The pilot of the Mindy Project was all Mindy all the time. I liked parts, but not others. More than enough to keep me watching, but the show is going to have to find a way to develop an entire show with a number of characters. Leslie Knope needs Tom, and Ron, and Andy, and April. Liz Lemon needs Jack, Tracy, Jenna. Jerry needed George, Elaine, Krame, etc. Mindy is funny, but she needs some help too.
I thought it was alright, liked most of the characters and will probably keep watching though I really hope 31 year old Mindy will stop behaving like a 13 year old and be less cartoonish.
There’s a German (and award winning) tv show called “Doctor’s Diary” which this show is a 1:1 copy of so far that I think did a better job with the show idea. Hopefully, The Mindy Project can get there too.
I think the mindy.. is a copy of Doctor’s Diary
same story, same characters….
where’s the diversity?
J – Other than the only Indian-American female lead on television?
-Daniel
yes
Loved it. Can’t wait for episode 2. My only concern is I think the eventual hook up with Chris Messina’s character is to obvious. I would prefer they just become good friends.