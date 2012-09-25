Series premiere review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Pilot’

#The Mindy Project
09.25.12 6 years ago 33 Comments

I posted my review of “The Mindy Project” yesterday (and I interviewed Mindy Kaling before that). Now it’s your turn. How did you feel Kaling both wrote and played her character? Did you feel the supporting players (and guest stars like Bill Hader and Ed Helms) were well-used? Did you laugh? And, most importantly, will you watch again?

Have at it.

