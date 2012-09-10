Series premiere review: ‘The New Normal’ – ‘Pilot’

I reviewed NBC’s “The New Normal” over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the premiere tonight, what did you think? Was it funny? Offensive? Both? Neither? Did you like the Andrew Rannells character, or did you feel the two baby-as-accessory jokes sold him out? Do you want to watch Ellen Barkin spew racist and/or homophobic slurs 22 times a season for seasons on end? Did the celebrity cameo delight you or just remind you of various “Glee” moments?
Most importantly, are you going to watch again? Unlike most premieres this fall, that choice comes upon you almost immediately, as the next episode will be airing tomorrow night at 9:30.
Have at it.
It felt like they were trying super hard to win over people who will never watch the show in the first place, and the pacing was weird. I didn’t love it, but I plan to give the next couple episodes a chance just in case.
I just couldn’t stand Rannels… or the Hangover guy… or the grandmother… I mean, I gave the full episode a chance. That’s all I can do, right?
The show was funny and engaging; I will definitely continue watching. And of course I want to see Barkin’s character continue to say awful things, as long as they are as funny as tonight’s remarks. There is a role for unsympathetic antagonists in comedies as well as dramas. However, Alan’s over-sensitivity strikes me as a symptom of attitudes that are sufficiently widespread in America to ensure that most comedies made in the US will continue to be very bland and dull.
I love inappropriate humor. Probably too much. But I didn’t find her the least bit funny, because the dialogue felt like a couple of writers saying “Wouldn’t it be outrageous to have her say this…” Rather than actually crafting a joke. I found it to be offensive for the sake of being offensive, and that is what offends me more than Ellen Barkin picking an ethnicity and assigning them a negative trait. A show like It’s Always Sunny (also a matter of subjective taste) earns offensive characters and humor. It’s not the world’s over-sensitivity that has me disliking the character and the show. It’s that I don’t think they are very good. You disagree, but let’s not ascribe either of our opinions to shifts in the national zeitgiest. I’m sure we can both agree it’s not a good enough show to alter the social conscience of the nation an hour after it debuts…
I couldn’t agree more, Andrew L. It was like they were trying harder to make her offensive than actually making her funny. I wasn’t a fan of the non-Hangover guy or Ellen Barkin’s character, but other than that I at least somewhat enjoyed the show. There were moments. But every time Barkin was on the screen I wanted her off as soon as possible.
I didn’t find the commercials funny but I may have given the show a chance had it not been for the hideous Ellen Barkin (the person and her character). First, her bigoted rants on twitter, wishing death upon people at the RNC and accusing Clint Eastwood of threatening President Obama were beyond disgusting.It’s not like it’s just one bad tweet, this is her M.O. and I refuse to support hate in any form. Second, her charter seems to be an outdated stereotype thrown in to show how enlightened gays are compared to old, white America. For the sakes of those we love lets build bridges and stop separating into groups of us and them. Ellen Barkin is a horrible person and in good conscience I will not watch this show. I’m hoping to see NBC fire Ellen Barkin. If NBC doesn’t get rid of Ellen Barkin then they owe Questlove a huge apology.
I try not to let a performer’s personal life or beliefs drive my entertainment decisions (if that were so, I’d be reduced to Clint and Debbie Boone).
But when you are as vile as Barkin, I cannot in good conscience do anything to support you.
Just as Janeane Garofalo’s presence made me skip the Criminal Minds spin-off, I will not give this show the courtesy of a look. Too bad, but there it is.
Awful. There was nothing entertaining about Barkin’s outbursts or NeNe’s sassy comebacks. The female lead is gormless and her wiser daughter was an overdone trope back in the 80s. The superficiality of Rannell’s character makes him impossible to sympathise with and why must there always be a flamboyant partner paired with a butcher one? It doesn’t usually work that way (kudos to ‘Modern Family’ for getting that right).
And why must Ryan Murphy foist Goop on viewers at regular intervals?
I usually give a show a second chance but not this time.
I have to admit I’m not really a Ryan Murphy “hater” like Alan, et al, but this was really quite awful. I’ll take Glee or Horror story over this any day of the week.
I’ll give TNN a few episodes because I do love Andrew Rannells and Ellen Barkin. Though I’m not certain I’d have such high opinions of either actor if it weren’t for their recent performances on Broadway (Book of Mormon & Normal Heart, respectively).
Offensive, outlandish, over-the-top humor is my favorite but these jokes just dont’ work. Rannells’ character is entirely insufferable in every scene. And Bartha is about as dry as cardboard. Nene Leaks I actually liked I am and I loath all things Housewives related. Blech!
Well, no one creates a gay caricature like Ryan Murphy. I really want to like Ryan Murphy as I respect how he chooses to include all “types” [for a lack of a better word] of people. But he never really delves any deeper than the obvious stereotypes to a create any actual characters with depth. I wish he’d reach beyond the stereotypes – instead we always get the typical cast of characters from him… black girl with an attitude, gay guy that’s shallow and shrill, old racist/gruff white lady, supportive partner that blends into the background and so on and so on… I guess my gripe is that they only play their one note and that’s it. There is no room for me to understand/empathize with the characters, and therefore, I don’t care. Everyone compares the Ellen Barkin [who I love] character to Archie Bunker, but I feel that Archie had many layers. He wasn’t just a racist. There were many instances where he showed kindness and empathy and heart. Anyway, I still love Ellen Barkin, I just wish she had better material.
It was unwatchable. I tried to like it. I tried to watch it, but it’s just plain unwatchable.
Nothing personal I just did not find it funny! Do not think it will last.
I’ll say this, as much as it might be a Hail Mary pass from the show, every time they do the “cut to a quirky moment from Shania” I feel rewarded.
Yes, she’s an overly precocious child, obviously written by adults, and almost achieving savant status with her pitch-perfect uplifting lines, but the actress is so good, I can’t help but smile each time she does or says something.
In particular, when Barkin was really laying on the Haterade at the clinic, there’s a quick moment where they show the granddaughter hunched in the corner with hands clasped over her ears, bespectacled eyes wide. It’s a moment that could be sad, like she often had to shield herself from all this, but it comes across as hilarious to me, like she knows how ludicrous and 2D her great-gran-gran is, and it’s just time to batten down the hatches once again.
I absolutely love the new normal!! When are people going to get the sticks out there behinds an realize these are real life situations for a lot of people..I think its due time for viewers to c what they portrayed as normal in their lifestyle may not b the norm for everyone …an thats Wuts great about this show!