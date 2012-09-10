Series premiere review: ‘The New Normal’ – ‘Pilot’

I reviewed NBC’s “The New Normal” over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched the premiere tonight, what did you think? Was it funny? Offensive? Both? Neither? Did you like the Andrew Rannells character, or did you feel the two baby-as-accessory jokes sold him out? Do you want to watch Ellen Barkin spew racist and/or homophobic slurs 22 times a season for seasons on end? Did the celebrity cameo delight you or just remind you of various “Glee” moments?

Most importantly, are you going to watch again? Unlike most premieres this fall, that choice comes upon you almost immediately, as the next episode will be airing tomorrow night at 9:30.

Have at it.