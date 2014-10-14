Series premiere talkback: ‘Marry Me’

I wrote about NBC's “Marry Me” – and about my wish that I could have seen some more episodes beyond the very premise-y, very grating pilot episode – this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Did you find the opening scene hilarious or did it turn you off? Did you come out of the pilot liking Annie and/or Jake? How did you feel about the friends and assorted parents? If you're a “Happy Endings” fan, how did the experience of the two compare? And will you watch again?

Have at it. I will try to check back in again sometime in the next few weeks. Hopefully, I'll like upcoming episodes more.