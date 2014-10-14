Series premiere talkback: ‘Marry Me’

I wrote about NBC's “Marry Me” – and about my wish that I could have seen some more episodes beyond the very premise-y, very grating pilot episode – this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Did you find the opening scene hilarious or did it turn you off? Did you come out of the pilot liking Annie and/or Jake? How did you feel about the friends and assorted parents? If you're a “Happy Endings” fan, how did the experience of the two compare? And will you watch again?
Have at it. I will try to check back in again sometime in the next few weeks. Hopefully, I'll like upcoming episodes more.
Just made me want to see “Happy Endings” again. Grating characters throughout. Maybe try for one more week…
I loved it! Both of the leads were great. Many laugh out loud moments. Best new comedy this year and it isn’t close.
couldn’t stand it. reminded me of the most annoying ‘three’s company’ moments and i turned it off as soon as she didn’t turn around when he asked her to.
I think the title is kind of a mistake, perhaps a big one. While I don’t think “It’s Messy” would have doomed what became “The Mindy Project,” I suspect this title might be limiting to the show. But then, it’s just a title.
Since this isn’t some sort of high concept show, I guess that, eventually, the couple will decide to get married, or at least form some sort of lasting relationship. Whether this takes a full season or two, or even three, that doesn’t bother me. I just hope that the show has some sort of game plan in mind, if it’s given the back nine and renewed for next season.
What I saw tonight gave me confidence. It’s fine to make a first episode about this, which is what they did, and even if they break up and get back together a few times, I think it will be okay. That is, as long as they make it somewhat believable.
Basically, I liked what I saw tonight. I might have even really liked it. The show had a fun tone, some good dialogue, and the actors seemed to get the rhthym. And about that light tone–Caspe and the others seem to get that this meant to be fun, not poignant. It doesn’t aim to be a half hour drama, and that’s a good thing.
I wouldn’t say it wowed me, but I definitely want to check out another episode. I guess that’s a pretty big victory.
Not for me. Characters are modestly appealing but the episode seemed chaotic. I didn’t connect to it.
The worst parts of Happy Endings bottled into one episode of television – overly manic, zero recognizably human characters, laboriously written, mightily pleased with itself. No, thanks.
And it just makes me sad for something like A to Z, because there’s no way that The Voice’s audience sticks around for this show. NBC has the right idea with a rom-com, but A to Z would’ve been a homerun in this slot.
I loved it. It was silly and unbelievable at times (that she didn’t see all her friends and family when she was walking around the room and that she didn’t notice he was down on one knee) but sometimes it’s good to have a show like that. I enjoyed the whole episode and hopefully it will only get better and can continue to fill the Happy Endings hole in my heart.
The “exploding Challenger” shuttle joke was in total
bad taste and completely inappropriate and insensitvie.
I like to think the writers are more compassionate that that. The show was great, the actors and their timing great….but because of that huge misstep in writing (what was the thought process of the writing staff anyway?)
I won’t be watching or recommending “Marry Me”. Shame on the writers, producers, editors and the gaggle of executives for letting that line get by,
We’re not allowed to laugh at tragedies anymore?
PLEASE.
I wish Joan Rivers was still here.
p.s. – it’s also been almost thirty years. Time to light up just a smidge, Richard?
Haven’t seen it yet, but it’s on my to watch list, for Ken Marino, if for nothing else. That guy just cracks me up. Bring back Party Down!!!
I thought it was loud and grating–especially when Annie wouldn’t turn around–but I’ll probably give it one more chance. If it doesn’t improve, I’m out.
I liked it quite a bit. I never saw Happy Endings so I can’t compare it. It was a funny show besides some spotty spots like the challenger joke or the proposal at his job. And for everyone going crazy over the pilot relax already. There are few and far between great pilots. Look at The Office or Cosby Show. Sometimes shows take a little time to find its footing.
A decent pilot, but not a great one.
Sadly, it seems like only 30% as good as HAPPY ENDINGS. Ken and Casey’s characters were fun, but most of the rest of the ensemble made no impact.
(Especially the THIRD fat bearded wacky sidekick to debut on NBC in as many weeks. Oy vey.)
Based on some of the reviews, I wasn’t expecting much. But I liked it. A lot. I just think of it as the continuing adventures of Penny Hartz.
Awful people doing awful things.
I liked it enough to keep watching. I like the cast a lot, and it was pretty funny. The funniest moment for me was when JoBeth Williams was in the car singing along with Pink.
The opening scene wasn’t horrible, it just went on way too long, and you had to suspend disbelief when she wouldn’t even turnaround enough to see what he was doing. I did like everybody hiding in the apartment, I didn’t see that coming (although I probably should have).
It has the immediate feel of “Happy Endings” although with a much more diverse cast of characters. I’m not sure how well it’s going to hold up especially as they start to give more dialogue to the rest of the cast but me and missus really enjoyed it. We were big fans of “Happy Endings” so I’m not an unbiased observer.
I thought this was pretty decent! Will continue to watch for sure. (But I’m also one of the people who liked the first season of Happy Endings so what do I know)
Insufferable? I thought it was great. Miles ahead of Happy Endings’ pilot, that’s for sure.
I love Ken Marino (STILL miss Reaper), but this is going to need waaaaay more JoBeth Williams if I’m going to continue with it.