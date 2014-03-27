Series premiere talkback: ‘Surviving Jack’

I didn't publish a full review of FOX's “Surviving Jack,” but I did offer a few thoughts on the show – specifically about the strength of Christopher Meloni's lead performance – at the start of the long Meloni interview I published the other day. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? How would you compare it to either “The Goldbergs,” “Growing Up Fisher” or the previous attempt to make a sitcom about Justin Halpern's father, “Feces My Dad Says”? Did you enjoy the period references? Did you find Connor Buckley funny as the kid? And will you watch again?

Have at it.