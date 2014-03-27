Series premiere talkback: ‘Surviving Jack’

I didn't publish a full review of FOX's “Surviving Jack,” but I did offer a few thoughts on the show – specifically about the strength of Christopher Meloni's lead performance – at the start of the long Meloni interview I published the other day. Now it's your turn. For those who tuned in tonight, what did you think? How would you compare it to either “The Goldbergs,” “Growing Up Fisher” or the previous attempt to make a sitcom about Justin Halpern's father, “Feces My Dad Says”? Did you enjoy the period references? Did you find Connor Buckley funny as the kid? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Not a fan. The voiceover is annoying. The non-voicover dialogue is unfunny. There’s not a single likable character. I like Chris Meloni but I don’t get why this is being treated like we the audience should be privileged to watch him.
This reads like (a poorly written) love letter to someone’s father, who I don’t know and don’t care about. To use another Alan review, although very different shows, this is like Ray Donovan, it utterly fails the question of why it needs to exist.
ITA. Not funny, not interesting, Not watching.
Let me join the “dislike” chorus, except that I found Meloni’s character the worst part about the whole thing. I was in college when this show is set, have fond memories of the period, love the music they picked. I might keep watching if it were focussed on the younger characters (or the mom is fine–I’m not being ageist about this).
But I just can’t stand the cliched hardass dad character–nor the gender reversal version, as on “Malcolm in the Middle”. It made “Malcolm” unwatchable for me, and though I did like “That ’70s Show” and “Wonder Years”, I didn’t like them as well as I would have without those dads.
Malcolm was unwatchable? I don’t say this often, but you have terrible taste
You’re judging my entire universe of tastes generally, because I couldn’t tolerate one sitcom due to the overbearing hardass mom? Okay then.
Liked it a lot. Meloni and the early 90’s soundtrack will keep me watching, the rest is just gravy.
It was a great show with a lot of heart. Chris Meloni was just perfect in his role and the writers were very careful to make the Jack not appear like a jerk. The relationship bewteen the parents is far from a cliché.
Chris Meloni is always excellent and this is no exception. He brings real heart to a character that could easily have been hateful. Will definitely be tuning in next week.
I loved it. Reminded me of my dad. Only, less punching and telling me he wished I’d never been born. Only at the end, the comparison wasn’t that great, because he would have let the homeless guy beat me half to death with the shovel and he wouldn’t have paid him, just flashed his badge. The mom really didn’t remind me of my mom. She was sober, in school and wasn’t perpetually drunk and telling me I ruined her vagina at my 11th birthday party. That’s a true story by the way which punchlined with my dad agreeing it was ‘as loose as a 30 year-old fan belt’. Yes, this show evoked some memories I’d rather not think about and usually don’t. I suppose this show is a trigger for me. I actually owned one of those color changing shirts. Wanna know something funny about them? If someone throws a pot of boiling macaroni at you, you not only come away with an incredibly awful burn on your chest, it never changes colors again, just stays dark. Weird, eh? I did think the stoner guy needed a fucking beating though. That has to happen.
I think I love this show. Great show! Highly recommend.
Seek help.
Why? I’m the picture of sanity.
Absolutely! Loved the show. Funniest sitcom I’ve seen in a while. And love Christopher Meloni in this type of comedic role. Will definitely be watching next week
I was alright w/ it, although that probably says more about me than the show. I’ll watch next week assuming it doesn’t bomb.
Liked it very much. Between this and The Goldbergs, I’m enjoying the trips down Nostalgia Lane through the two most memorable periods of my life. Now I know how my parents felt every time they watched Happy Days and The Wonder Years.
It was pretty good. Decently funny, and I like the set-up for future episodes. Worth watching for sure IMO. The only annoying part was the often-unnecessary voiceovers. Sometimes they just said things that were already obvious or repeated things that characters had already said in a different way. They could easily do away with the voiceovers and make the show better. But that wasn’t such a huge problem that it took away from my enjoyment of the show that much. I’ll definitely keep watching for now.
I liked it quite a lot. Really looking forward to next week. Perfect casting all the way around.
It passed the HS son test. My 17 year-old was passing through the living room, caught it, stayed and watched. And the last sitcom he EVER watched was Everybody Hates Chris. That puts it in good company. I enjoyed it, as well (and the last sitcom I watched was Frasier).
This is way better than the (really bad) ads for it indicated. Almost didn’t bother. I’m not sure how it can sustain (or if Fox is serious about it, at all), but I’ll certainly check it out again next week. Much better, right off the line, than Raising Hope.
Minor quibble… I don’t like that Jack is an MD. Enough with the rich parents on TV. Plus, his demeanor would be more realistic with a blue-collar guy. On the plus side, the music’s great, and any show that opens with Social Distortion opens well. Never expected that.
Not enough catch phrases.