Series premiere talkback: ‘The Knick’ – ‘Method and Madness’

On Wednesday, I published my review of Cinemax's “The Knick.” Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight for the first episode, what did you think? Did it feel like a project worthy of the involvement of Steven Soderbergh and/or Clive Owen? How did you feel about the Cliff Martinez electronica score? Are the men out there hankering to grow a mustache like Clive's, and/or to start wearing those white leather boots? Were the surgical scenes too grisly, or just right? Do you feel attached to any of the characters at this early stage, or are you just struggling to keep track of everyone? (Related: How did you feel about the use of Matt Frewer, and about his beard?) Do you like the idea of Cinemax branching out like this, or would you rather this timeslot keep going to shows like “Strike Back” and “Banshee”? And will you watch again?
Because “The Knick” is a bit of a slow build, I don't imagine I'm going to be writing about it regularly, but I'd like to check in from time to time (especially after we get to episode 7, which is the last and best of the ones I've seen so far).
For now, though, have at it.
I am definitely going to watch this show again. For a pilot it was able to introduce the characters without being too expository. The surgery scenes got me a little concerned but they stopped just at the right time.
And Clive Owen is really damn good in this. Knowing that Soderbergh is going to direct the entire season is also encouraging too. This is a period drama with cool factor as opposed basically all other period dramas out there.
Someone asked in the comments of your review if this was better than Copper. Definitely better and the kind of show that is worthy of the talents of Owen and Soderbergh.
Great show! Although I’ve never known a junkie to get too strung out to fix!
It wasn’t him getting “too strung out”. It was him trying to go w/out it for one night and getting massive withdrawal symptoms.
Er, that’s exactly what “strung out” means.
As a longtime Clive Owen fan, I was really looking forward to The Knick, and I wasn’t disappointed. Soderbergh and Owen together have created a more-than-memorable series, and I don’t think it would have worked without both of them being involved.
The surgical scenes were actually just grisly enough. They give you a healthy dose of reality in showing just how messy and life-threatening surgery was at that time. It took me a moment to realize just who Matt Frewer was–knowing I knew that voice, yet trying desperately to fit a name to it. When I finally figured it out, I thought “Excellent!”
I’m looking forward to more of the show and seeing more of the complexities of the characters. Hope there’ll be a lot of chat about it!
Will definitely keep watching! (Am a little irked by the Dr. House similarities, but I will get over it.)
Thackery is the Sherlock Holmes of surgery.
I have some reservations about the abundant Anti-Hero Era cliches, but the surgery scenes were fascinating and there are potential directions w/ the characterization that I could see nullifying those same concerns. Plus, Owen’s commitment to the role is gratifying to see.
I thought it was a great premiere. I’m not sure I need another male protagonist “with flaws,” in this case, Owen’s character has an addiction to cocaine, but at least he’s excellent at what he does. I like the attention to detail of the period and the surgeries themselves look more realistic than anything else I’ve seen. I found the procedures fascinating to watch and the behind-the-scenes drama of the hospital finances interesting.
Also, yes, the score works surprisingly well with the content. Whoever thought of that choice was pretty clever.
“I’m not sure I need another male protagonist “with flaws””
So you prefer protagonists who aren’t recognizably human?
Do you really need a list of shows whose main character is a male with issues that are usually the driving force of the show? Or, like, a definition of male anti-hero or what?
Zub, I’m not sure what you’re getting at with your comment. What makes you think I am asking for the definition of male anti-hero? I’ve seen plenty of such shows (House, Breaking Bad, Ray Donovan, etc.) and am personally looking for something different.
Watch any TV show prior to the golden age; you’ll find nothing but bona fide heroes, because that was the time when Hollywood wasn’t trying to portray real people in real situations, they were thinning and diluting everything into into cartoon-like worlds where people are either “good” or “bad”, and the hero was always good….without “issues”. Like no real world person ever.
Per my comment above, if you’re looking for a show where the lead lacks flaws, that can only mean you prefer shows with characters that aren’t recognizably human. So you’ve enjoyed decades of TV happiness while the rest of us were suffering. Now you’re stuck in miserable realism while we all delight. Don’t worry, it’ll eventually pass and snap back to your preference.
Beautifully shot, nice period detail and sets, and great score.
My one quibble at the moment: even though I’m a Clive Owen fan in many things, his American accent had me cringing a bit from time to time.
Well actually, ‘wincing’ is probably a little more accurate than ‘cringing’.
This was a great pilot and did a good job at introducing each of the characters in both bigger roles like Dr. John Thackery and smaller roles like Sister Harriet. Without paying attention to diversity I like how the show this early on as a wide variety of characters from many cultures. Clearly Soderbergh is talented and this showed why he is one of the best as I found many of the compositions of the episode to be quite captivating. The Surgery scenes stood out especially with the color pattern of the show especially one shoot looking down upon on the surgery I felt the only colors were black, white and red and I apperciated the look of the show.
Clive Owen can be quite an abbrasive actor and it can work wonders for him for example in Closer but can also be a hinderence like in Hemingway and Gellhorn. In this I found him in good form and while there might be some similarities to House I think his character is different because of setting where he has character is set in a time of change unlike House which was a contemporary show and House was just harsh for drama sake.
The Cliff Martinez music was a great change of pace from usual period shows and really plays well into the mechanical aspects of this show and worked very well. The surgery scenes were really not to hard to watch as someone who has seen shows like Hannibal do much more outwardly violent horror where this was true to a persons body and I was just compelled during those scenes. I will watch again clearly as I was a fan of this and knowing Soderbergh is doing the whole series makes me more confident because it would be hard to see someone try replecate Soderbergh’s style.
I really enjoyed this first episode. The visuals were amazing and I especially liked the soundtrack. Some reviewers criticized the dialogue, but I thought it was fine. Not every show needs to have Mad Men level dialogue. I think people are just used to focusing on the dialogue of TV shows because that’s usually the primary focus of the show. This show has a much more fully realized world that feels more alive and interesting in one episode than most shows feel over a few seasons. Definitely scratches an itch that most other TV shows don’t reach.
Speaking of Strike Back, when do they resume filming on their final season?
Can a doctor who practices the latest medicine and maybe is a history buff please explain how every procedure in the show would be done now and what they are doing wrong (without knowing of course) there.
That would be fantastic and very educational.
Good show, I like it.
I enjoyed it enough to want to come back for the next ep. I like Clive Owen and the story is interesting, especially seeing the old medical procedures (as shudder-inducing as they are).
Matt Frewer is starting to become Sean Bean, though, isn’t he? :-D
I watched but am not sure if I will tune in again. I am SOOOO tired of the white male jerk hero character we are supposed to find so fascinating and forgive what are usually deal-breaking personality traits. Is sexism and racism acceptable and entertaining as it is a period show? Well Mad Men do it, Game of Thrones isn’t exactly PC etc etc.
I am not sure if I find Clive Owen’s character in any way appealing right now to make me want to tune in for more blood, guts, bigotry and gratuitous female nudity…
You certainly make a fair point about the ‘white male jerk (anti)hero character’ – which is echoed by Emily Nussbaum in her New Yorker review of the show (worth reading if you haven’t seen it already – although I don’t think Ms. Nussbaum understands the correct meaning of ‘beetle-browed’):
[www.newyorker.com]
It is worth wondering how much of the prevalence of period dramas (at least 2 other new ones have premiered recently: Manhattan and Outlander) has to do with the fact that they can depict white-male-privilege unabashedly (and unironically: hey, it’s just the period!), while also depicting antediluvian racist/sexist attitudes that allow the modern audience to feel superior.
As far as The Knick goes, I do find the cinematography – and the depiction of 19th century medical techniques – fascinating, but I’m a bit sad that Soderbergh didn’t reach for something a bit loftier in terms of content or intent. Perhaps if he achieves success with this (an easier sell because of the usual anti-hero conventions), he’ll attempt something more challenging / different in the future.
Incidentally, one humorous fact about The Knick: according to Vulture, it sets the new ‘time’ record (quickest appearance) for cable-TV nudity – 0:15: full-frontal female nudity.
[www.vulture.com]
To me, it is always disappointing when any medical program chooses to inject any medicine of a type that equates to a drug that could be abused into a vein, instead of where the nurses I have observed always do it — into a muscle. Shot of demerol after surgery? In the butt. Shot of morphine when you have appendicitis? In the butt. Shot of any unidentified painkiller — usually in the butt, maybe once in a while into the arm (the triceps, maybe), but into a muscle, not into a vein. Drug addicts inject drugs into their veins, I think because they enjoy the rush that comes from that.
An anesthesiologist or anesthetist might inject some such drug into an IV in such a way that it knocks you out in seconds, and I suppose sometimes pain killers/narcotics are added to an IV, but never in such a way that produces a rush.
Now, here in 1900, we see the nurse sent to fetch the doctor checking his veins (w)hen he says “You’ll have to inject me; I can’t) and saying, “You’ve ruined yourself. Your veins are all collapsed.” He replies, “In the foot” or “In the toes” or maybe “Between the toes.” She says those vessels are too small, and he says no, it’s okay, and then directs her to inject the drug into some vein on the underside of his penis.
???!!!???
Anytime anyone gets a shot on TV anymore, it is injected into a vein.
Does no one else NOTICE THIS? Doctors and nurses DO NOT DO THIS! EVER!
They do draw blood from your vein there inside the crook of your elbow, but they do not shoot you up with narcotics there! Nor do they give you any other shot there! Injections are generally either subdural (under the skin) or intramuscular (into a muscle), never intravenous. But intravenous is certainly more — what? Dramatic?
I suppose I should never say never, and someone will come up with an occasion when a nurse or doctor will inject a drug directly into a vein, but I have not seen it. Into an IV, yes. Into a vein, directly, no.
Well, I thought it was fairly obvious that he’s a drug addict and that’s why he directed her to inject the drug into a vein.
Rough few weeks for Matt Frewer characters and gun shots to the head. Jeez, poor guy.
We enjoyed the first episode very much and were immediately bummed out that we couldn’t binge watch. I know, I know – first world problems.
Great script, great casting. Carecterisation and medical procedures are excellent but the music that goes with it is utter tosh why has someone thought that having a 1980s style electronic sound over a turn of the centuary period drama works is insane please stop the nonesense
