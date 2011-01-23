‘Shameless’ – ‘Aunt Ginger’: Someone borrowed

A quick review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I want a burrito…
“Aunt Ginger” was the first episode of the American series to not have Paul Abbott’s name on the script(*), and its titular storyline is the first significant plot of the series so far that (near as I can tell from some Google’ing) isn’t from the British show. And though I stopped watching British “Shameless” after the pilot, I don’t think it’s necessarily a coincidence that this is the first episode of the Showtime version that largely clicked for me.
(*) The credited writer is Nancy Pimental, who was a staff writer on “South Park,” briefly replaced Jimmy Kimmel on “Win Ben Stein’s Money” (before being replaced herself by Cousin Sal), got a big money deal for her script for the Cameron Diaz movie “The Sweetest Thing,” then seemingly vanished from the business not long after “The Sweetest Thing” got some of the most vicious reviews I’ve ever read. And now she’s back. It is a weird, unpredictable business, Hollywood is.
There’s probably still too much Frank (as I’ve said before, I usually like William H. Macy but feel like he’s playing dress-up in this part), but the interaction between young Debbie and fake Aunt Ginger seemed to hit the show’s intended sweet spot of being both funny and just a little heartbreaking at the same time. We don’t know the full story about the kids’ mom, but it’s clear just how desperate Debbie’s been for a maternal figure with a big more age and wisdom than Fiona can offer – even one who’s both senile and a kidnapping victim.
It’s not necessarily an original vs. adapted question, though. I also liked the storyline with Ian ironically getting in trouble for not fooling around with the loosest girl in class, then making friends with her, which I gather was told on the original show at some point. Maybe I just prefer stories focusing largely on the Gallagher kids (see also Lip’s date under the train tracks), and while Frank is very present in the Aunt Ginger story, it’s ultimately not about him. I think it also helped that there wasn’t a ton of Steve in this one (even though the end points to more of him going forward), as I found Justin Chatwin a lot more convincing when Steve was supposed to be a naive yuppie than when he was revealed to be an even bigger crook than any of the Gallaghers.
This is the last episode Showtime sent out in advance of the premiere, and I don’t know when or if I’m going to get more screeners. (Some cable channels tend to send as much out in advance as they can, but Showtime’s iffier, and often I’ll get a disc with 4 or 5 episodes at once, at least 2 of which will have already aired.) And given some other things with my Sunday night and Monday scheduling, I don’t know if it’s feasible to have this in the regular rotation if I’m not getting them in advance. Nor do I know if I’ll necessarily have enough to say about the show from week to week. But I’ll check back in at least a time or two more before the season is out.
What did everybody else think?
I like everything about this show except Frank. He is beyond detestable. And he’s starting to make the show unwatchable .. he’s too over the top and terrible. There is no reason for those kids to have any positive emotion for him. It makes the show a farce.
You are naive and have no experience with abusive parents. Cristina is more on point by saying it’s a decent enough depiction. It actually needs Frank to be doing more physical or emotionally abusive things, and have a couple of the kids behave even more sympathetically towards him.
I disagree. I think Frank is a vital character in the show, this is a true depiction of how it is to live with an addict and the torn emotions that family members go through. I love the show and the casting is phenomenal as well as the soundtrack.
@Cristina. I don’t find it believable that the kids would have that much sympathy for him. I mean their gas is cut off and they are freezing and he spends his money on booze and the steals their food. And they don’t hate him? Thats ridiculous. I agree its good to have him on the show, and I do like the angle with him and the agoraphobic, but the kids behavior towards him is not believable.
I think it works better if you see him as a cartoon character, a la Homer Simpson. Think of the terrible things Homer has done!
The Ian plot is from the original series, as is a portion of next week’s plot concerning Debbie — Debbie is one of the more interesting characters because she’s on the cusp of growing one of the adult Gallagher kids.
I watched all of series 1 of the original and loved it. Frank is not supposed to be a lovable character, and the older kids only tolerate him because the younger kids are attached to him — note that the youngest is a toddler, so the mother has only been gone for a short time.
Yeah I don’t think anyone is under the pretense that Frank could be considered lovable. I was not aware of another Shameless series, so I am basing all my opinions on just this Showtime show. And on this show it seems like the only younger kid who cares about him is the redheaded one who loved ‘Aunt Ginger.’ And I’m not buying that Fiona and company allow Frank to stay just to make her feel good. If that is the case then why does Fiona get so mad at the car thief about the Canada situation? Clearly, the kids are being portrayed as really caring for this guy. And thats a joke. He steals their food and they don’t blink? Really? The same kids who are too broke to pay the electric bill don’t mind this guy, who headbutts his own son, coming in and stealing their food. Really??
It’s all very exaggerated, but I think there might be something real underneath it all. Kids can be very forgiving of the parent who doesn’t abandon them. Even if he’s as reprehensible as Frank is. Also, there seems to be an underlying loyalty among the Gallaghers, where they really feel they only have each other, Frank included. Even if he does mostly cause them grief.
I also detest franks character, and sometimes wish that there was less of him, having said that I applaud Macy for evoking the intended emotion. I do also agree that when the focus is on the children it makes for a more interesting episode. The scene with Debbie leaving the nursing home, for me, was heart wrenching.
Thus far this is my favorite episode, I didn’t know if I was going to add this to my regular scheduled viewing but after tonight I will at least give it the first season. The Ian character is thus far the most interesting and I also like his relationship with his brother Lip. Having not watched the UK show I don’t know if we are suppose to find Frank lost but endearing like the drunk uncle on christmas eve. So far my take is that at least he didn’t run off, so even if hes a horrible parent the kids still know that he cares enough to occasionally show up. I would say that would endear him to the kids, warts and all cause at least hes still there.
But given that he has a free house and money coming in thanks to the dead aunt, and he doesn’t lift a finger to actually help raise the kids, I’m not sure “not running off” counts for much here.
like the show, if for no reason than its different than the usual mush. you’d be surprised, its still your father. also notice, no one goes to retrieve him from the other house. they only care when he might be dead. want to see more with phil/ian and crew. nice contrast with tony vs steve and fiona’s self loathing not sure she deserves tony. love the neighbors
2Jb: I feel that they do have sympathy for him, even though they are angry at him he still was a decent person before he lost track of his life + he is their father. These patterns that you see between Frank and his children are REAL abusive patterns of addicts. There are ups and downs and everyone’s relationship with him will be different, especially because of the age difference and their relationship before he fell into his addiction. Lip and Ian seem to really dislike him more than anyone in the house, mainly because they are teenagers.. mostly all teenagers hate their parents and the hate is more complicated and confusing when the parent who is supposed to be a “role model” is an addict/abusive. Another great example of his abusive behavior is when he goes back to Shiela after abruptly leaving the day before when he witnessed her agrophobia, he went back to his children’s house to grub off them, and once he recieved his aunt’s check Fiona took it from him to pay the gas.. payback for Frank’s irresponsibilty towards the family and lying to them about the unemployment checks.. Fiona exemplifies strength and power over him, which many addicts do not like so they look to the weak to take advantage of them and suck them dry of their vulnerability and good nature like Shiela.
the aunt ginger storyline vaguely resembled the episode later in the original series where they need a mum to stop the kids being split up, but i thought it was a good episode
fiona and steve storyline changed for obvious longevity purposes, interesting to see if they do keep any more original storylines in there at all, popping up every now and again or completely go ‘off script’
Best episode so far. The Aunt Ginger storyline was pretty touching.
Allan. I’m really surprised that you didn’t like the UK version (If I understood you correctly). I’m not a big fan of british shows as they clearly lack – Even when they are brilliant – The wormth and fun feeling that I get from american shows (See the differences between “The Office”‘s 2 versions as a great example).
However, “Shameless” was the exception, and definitely my favorite british show. This show really captivated my heart, and I love those characters so much, while I consider Paul Abbott to be one of those rare brilliant show-ruuners who never seems to do wrong, right there with Joss Whedon, Matthew Weiner, Jason Katims and others.
The US version seems OK, but something is missing. I think it has to do with the casting. The UK version had 3 AMAZING actors: Anne-Marie Duff (Fiona) who made me feel for her character so much, David Threlfall (Frank) who is just a comic genious and Rebbeca Ryan (Debbie) who knocked me completely of my feet and made me fall madly in love with her character.
In the US version, only the great Emmy Rossum feels the huge shoes of the UK actress (Duff) while Macy and the actress who plays Debbie aren’t even close. The UK version also had James Mcavoy (Steve) who had tons of charm and charisma that Justin Chatwin lacks and same goes for the british Jody Latham (Very charming) as opposed to the anemic Jeremy Allen White.
I will continue to watch the american show out of respect for Abbott, but I HIGHLY recommend to anyone who appreciates engaging, compelling and clever television to watch the british show (well, at least the first 3 seasons). One of my all time favorite shows in any form.
