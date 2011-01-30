‘Shameless’ – ‘Casey Casden’: Amber alert

A quick review of tonight’s “Shameless” coming up just as soon as I take some pre-emptive Advil…
There were two particularly interesting moments in this one, I thought – not necessarily interesting within the context of the episode (which felt repetitive coming right after “Aunt Ginger”), but of my long-term interest in the series. The first is when Steve is shot down for suggesting, not unreasonably, that it might not be such a bad thing for Debbie to get some help. The second is after the whole kidnapping mess is behind them and Fiona wonders if she’s really screwing up these kids by raising them this way.
The show is on the side of the Gallaghers, obviously, but it also has to walk this knife-edge where their life and behavior is raw and weird and dangerous enough so that it doesn’t just feel like a sitcom goof that they live this way. And an episode like this one doesn’t make me look at them as amusingly eccentric, but damaged and capable of inflicting great harm on others. And I think back to the way Frank was portrayed a couple of episodes ago, where he briefly seemed like a bad dude when he head-butted Ian, then went back to being harmless and wacky, and I think that the show either doesn’t have enough distance from the family to see it properly, or else doesn’t expect others to have greater distance.
Like I said last week, I’m still enjoying the show just enough to keep watching, but I think I may let the next few go by unreviewed and see how I’m feeling as we head into the back half of this season.
What did everybody else think?
I loved it and really like the show. I may be dumb and unrefined, but I look forward to Shameless more than any other show during the week
Wasn’t this ordered for 12 episodes?
Didn’t much care for this one, but I don’t care much for Debbie thus far. Plus I never got the connection of Aunt Ginger and Casey, when Liam is right in front of her. I did like the map thing it was fun and worked well visually.
I don’t know but I think Alan is right, TPTB need to figure out if they want the the family to be underdogs or damaged goods. I vote for damaged goods, cause that’s more of a reason to watch.
I agree on all those points. I like the show, but it does need to pick a side, and hopefully they choose damged and dangerous
doing. Is she legitimately trying to seduce William H? Is she trying to get him to make a move on her so she can get him thrown out of the house? Or is she just tormenting him?
I think she’s just trying to get him thrown out of the house
Did anyone else find it strange that this actress is playing a high school girl yet they showed her topless in the tub? I figured they would have worked something into the story about get being 18 if they were going to do that.
tormenting – if its going the same way as the original – dont no if its going to go the full distance as that though, might do
I really thought this was the worst episode yet. I felt that they had a problem filling the show up to even make it 45 minutes. It seemed like it was wrapped up after a half hour and then they didn’t know what to talk about until the cliffhanger. I kind of liked the first couple of episodes but this one didn’t really do it for me.
i think this show is hilarious, don’t understand why entertainment weekly went crazy bashing it?
I’m sick of Macy.
I donÂ´t really get the point of the review, so the series canÂ´t simultanously be dangerous and wacky? What about the Sopranos, they were no strangers to wacky sitcommy plots.
In one sense, the inability to pick a side between wacky and damaged is exactly right, in that families where substance abuse is a big issue deal with that precise problem. You never know WHICH Frank you’re gonna get, the amiable doofus or the vicious sucker-punching mean drunk. Not sure how well it works in a classic dramatic sense, but that uncertainty is a fundamental underpinning of a drunken household.
I for one appreciated seeing that chick’s lovely rack.
if u want them to be fully comedy or fully drama u r missing the point of the show
Maybe I’m missing the point, but Breaking Bad is a perfect example of an excellent comedy drama. That’s the problem I see here. It tries to be both but it doesn’t work well. So perhaps if they picked one, either damaged goods/ drama, (my vote) or comedy it might work better.
I understand what Adam is saying about never knowing what your going to get with someone who abuses, but the writers don’t seem to get it well enough to make it believable in my opinion.
I won’t be watching unless Shameless moves up a few notches in hitting their target. Especially since Justified and The Chicago Code start next week.
I thought the end where Kev revealed to Fiona that he’s already been engaged (scene can be viewed at [vimeo.com]) was a great way to finish this episode off – Steve Howey did a great job of really selling it there.
Also thought it was really cool that they used Tokyo Police Club’s “Wait Up (Boots of Danger)” during that scene, and thought the song they changed to for the end credits was awesome, too. Does anybody know that second song?