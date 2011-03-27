‘Shameless’ – ‘Father Frank, Full of Grace’: Stairway to heaven?

A review of the “Shameless” season finale coming up just as soon as I tell you I don’t love you…
“We all do things… Well, not ‘all.'” -Frank
“Shameless,” like most of the Showtime original series, falls in that weird middle ground between comedy and drama. I’d say it’s more overtly a comedy – or more overtly trying to be a comedy – than, say, “Nurse Jackie,” but the problem is that so much of its attempts to be comic revolve around Frank. And as I’ve said, the combination of the writing of the character and the casting of William H. Macy rendered Frank a kind of anti-comic character, where the harder the show tried to make me laugh at or with him, the less funny I found the show.
Where “Shameless” has been most consistently effective is when it plays things more seriously, and “Father Frank, Full of Grace” was almost all seriousness – including a good chunk of the material involving Frank.
Though Frank spends the early part of the finale trying to deny and/or justify letting himself be seduced by Karen, it’s clear he’s doing it because he’s finally recognized a line he shouldn’t have crossed. Karen’s own reaction to what she did is never treated as a joke, nor is Eddie’s response to the video, Lip’s to the news, etc. It’s all one big ugly mess that ends with Eddie drowning himself in his ice hut, a self-loathing Karen breaking up with Lip, Lip savagely beating on Frank, and then a self-loathing Frank standing there and letting Lip pee on him from on high. And in making Frank human and vulnerable, instead of an oblivious, shockingly selfish and destructive joke, that moment finally did something I’m not sure I’d previously done this season: it made me laugh at something involving Frank. Well-done, show.
Beyond that, “Father Frank, Full of Grace” was yet another showcase for just how terrific Emmy Rossum has been all season as Fiona. That look Fiona has on her face as the boys are let out of jail – half protective, half furious, all mama bear – was fantastic, as was her response to Steve’s Costa Rica invitation (and then Lip giving her permission to go). Paul Abbott, John Wells and company put so much of this show on Rossum’s shoulders, and ask her to say so much without speaking (because Fiona’s not the type to go on endlessly about her problems), and she carries it all off, consistently. It can be fun to watch the Gallagher kids pull off a scam, but where this show really feels like something special is when it tries to show – through the fine performances by Rossum, Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan and Emma Kenney – what it’s actually like to be a part of this dysfunctional but not unhappy family, to understand the weight that Fiona feels while also recognizing that it’s more than guilt that keeps her from getting on the train to the airport.
When the show comes back next season, I’ll be curious to see if Abbott keeps trying to stick largely to what he did in the UK, not only in terms of story, but tone, or if he begins to feel that the new show has different strengths and weaknesses from the original one. Based on the way Showtime series generally work out (a subject I’ll discuss more tomorrow with my reviews of the new seasons of “Nurse Jackie” and “United States of Tara”), I’m not holding my breath for a significant change in direction. But as of now, the parts of “Shameless” that work for me work so well that I can live with the parts that don’t.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and this first season?
looking forward to fiona finding out about steve/jimmy
Can you possibly review something without it turning out to be ONE BIG SPOILER? I’m trying to figure out how to make sure true fans of the show don’t read your article before they’ve actually seen the finale.
Really? A review/discussion piece of an episode would actually discuss plot points contained in the episode? How novel…They’re always posted after the east coast airing, and anybody who doesn’t know want to be spoiled shouldn’t be surfing the web looking for places to talk before they’ve seen it
I’m really late to this discussion – as I was waiting to read the review until AFTER I’d seen the episode, novel, eh Jack? – but I wanted to say Amen to Evolution1085’s comment.
Was the Chicago airport mix-up a mistake by the show, or planned by Steve?
I would say the Ohare/Midway was a mistake by the show. Thought plot wise it didnt matter.
A repulsive show that I only watch the way one might have watched a public hanging back in Dickens day. I feel similarly about Californication. I may watch again, but damned if I understand why. I never laugh, I must say. I grimace and screw up my face a lot.
i loved the finale! so sad to see steve go without fiona but i hope he comes back next season..love lip and karen so im glad theyre still together.
Feel the same way you do Alan. I wanna love this show but can’t because of the way the show deals with Frank. How did you feel about Eddie’s suicide? I always felt the show portrayed him as a bad parent when in reality Sheila let a scumbag like Frank live with them and Karen as more than one character on the show admitted was a slut.
Quit watching after the 5th or 6th episode not sure, I liked it initially but the implausible stories each week trying to one up themselves lost me looking for characters and development. It’s unlikeable characters and mediocre acting turned me off and actually the show is more annoying than anything. Get real characters and stories not over the top fluff for the sake of trying to shock since you cannot write a decent narrative. If you have to steal a baby, fake a funeral, kidnap a senile old woman and pretend she’s your relative and make the mean bully into a gay lover week after week a new idiotic plot you’re doing it wrong.
Love Macy but his acting here is like nails on a chalkboard that high pitched whiny slurring hobo speak is forced and irritating. I’m a gigantic alcoholic and he is making me look good which is impossible.
I thought that they were going to off Karen which I think would have been a more emotional event. Killing Eddie really doesn’t do anything but give Frank more control over Sheila, whom from what I’ve gathered doesn’t go online right? Overall I liked the finale and thought it worked, but would have liked to seen more of the Ian/Mickey/Kash storyline. Though I guess we will have to wait till next season.
to those who who dont know, this is a remake of a British show thats still on albeit in its 8 season. the main difference as of yet, is that fiona charachter leaves after the first season never to return, im glad they didnt do that hear b/c emmy rosum is a great actress
I was sure you were going to go with “As soon as I buy a new Vulva.”
Season was decent. We didn’t really get a lot of Vee/Kev the last few episodes. What’s up with that?
It is amazing what letting someone pee on you can do. At the end of the second to last episode, when Frank has sex with Karen, I thought he had not only gone too far, but that he had gone so far past the line, I could not watch him again. This episode, I was angry every time he opened his mouth. But letting Lip pee on him, felt sort of right. It will be interesting to see how they handle Eddie killing himself and how that will impact an already obviously damaged Karen. As for Fiona, I thought she was excellent. You knew there was no chance she would go – it was only a few episodes ago where she could barely take one night away from the kids even though it was in the same city. But it was done well. It also wil be interesting if they bring back Steve, and if Fiona ever learns the entire truth about exactly who he is.
I think the show’s big problem is Frank. It’s clear that the writers aren’t sure how they want us to feel about him?
Are we supposed to hate him or laugh at him or feel sorry for him or what? He’s a pretty vile character, all things considered, but it seems to me that we’re supposed to have a measure of sympathy for him, although I’m not sure why.
It seems like they can’t commit to what they want him to be. Look at his sexual encounter with Karen. Obviously it’s vile, for reasons too numerous to count. On the other hand, given Karen’s aggression as well as Frank’s protests and his inebriated state, you might reasonably say that she raped him. If the genders were reversed, I doubt that many would hesitate to call it that. So what’s the point here? Pathetic? Vile? Something else? The show’s not near deep enough for it to be something we should be mulling over to find the meaning of it all.
What an outstanding finale to a great rookie year. My only complaint about this storyline is Frank living with the Joan Cusak character; kinda weak and unbelievable. The character who really blossomed was Deb. If Emma Rosum doesn’t win best actress then television is broken.
Shameless is the most anticipated show of the year…at our house. We all love it. It seems to be the best show out there. The variety of characters and unusual story lines are a couple reasons it works so well for us. Justified is the number two in out house on the most anticipated each week list.
I agree that Frank is the weakest part of the show, and the most tonally inconsistent with the rest, but I’ve really come to love the rest this season. I probably care more about Fiona and the kids than any other characters on TV today.
The actor who plays Lip kick ass. This episode was great, but his reaction – no words, just eyes – to his mother trying to connect with him on the sidewalk a few episodes back… still gives me the chills.
This series started off shaky for me, but really kicked in and got me hooked. The finale was a load of emotive fireworks that all worked except for the supposed suspense of Fiona running off with Steve. After what’s been established with her character and her ties to her siblings, that was never going to happen, so why even pretend it? Otherwise, a truly golden shower.
Certainly an entertaining and, at times funny, season. I still think there are some major tonal issues that do not resonate, particularly with the youngest two children, both of whom seem in such dire need of help (nutritional, emotional, psychological) that their continued abuse/misbehavior does not ever resonate comically.
Emmy Rossum is terrific, and Jeremy Allen White as Lip is nearly as good. I think the writers have a chance to start Season 2 with knowledge that Frank is neither their best nor most interesting character, and that may be a good headstart.
My largest complaint with the show is that I have never enjoyed nor cared about ANYTHING that took place at Joan Cusack’s house, least of all the show’s weakest link – Joan Cusack. This show really needs to jettison away from that family and their dead-end story line.
This show got better and better as the season went along. It never failed to make me feel grimy, which I guess was its aim, so Great Job, Shameless! But the characters were compelling, the relationships between the kids were very sweet and heartfelt, and Rossum’s breasts and Lip were great. That dude who plays Lip has some real chops, and I’d like to see him in more things.
My chief complain this whole season has been the way they handled Frank. All season he was a wholly irredeemable character, so selfish and narcissistic I could barely watch the scenes he was in. And yet, they did with him what I thought was impossible. Note his obvious angst in the penultimate episode when he was being raped by Karen (that’s what it was; note how many times he says “no” in that video. I had “Disclosure” flashbacks). But when he steps back into the Lip pee-shower and says “That’s fair”, I finally felt there was some humanity to this guy, willing to take one for the team for the sake of his son. It played very funny, but it was also a very sweet moment. Lip’s reaction, that little smile he gave as Frank walked away, was priceless and quite rewarding.
All in all, it amounted to a solid opening season, and makes me want to tune in for season 2.
