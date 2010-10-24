‘Sherlock’ – ‘A Study in Pink’: At Holmes in the 21st century

On Friday, I posted my review the Steven Moffat/Mark Gatiss contemporary version of “Sherlock.” I unfortunately don’t have time to do post-game reviews of the three installments, but the series is so much fun that I wanted to give you – whether you already saw the series when it aired in England(*) or you’re seeing it for the first time tonight – a chance to discuss the ways in which Moffat and Gatiss brought Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Inspector Lastrade and the rest of the Holmes universe into the 21st century.
(*) Keeping in mind, as always, that the spoiler policy around here means that if something hasn’t aired in America yet, we can’t really talk about. Nothing but the vaguest mention of episodes two and three, okay?
So what did everybody think of “A Study in Pink”?
You have the time to Tweet, but you don’t have the time to review? I hope HitFix isn’t paying you much.
Yeah because tweeting a 126 character phrase is the same thing as writing a review
And for that matter their aren’t any good shows on Sunday night so Alan should have plenty of time to write a review.
Liked the swerve of Mark Gatiss’ character, who persumably everyone thought was going to be Moriarty and not Mycroft.
I think first episode was best of three.
I totally did not recognize Mark Gatiss as Mycroft.
-alyson
I think it’s a shame that PBS sliced it to ribbons, so that the US audience didn’t get to see the episode in its entirety. I’ve seen both the BBC and the PBS version of this episode, and I’m just sad for those who’ve only seen the PBS airing.
I never understand why PBS slices the BBC versions because they don’t have to put commercials in them. I wonder if BBC America will ever air it in full.
Thanks for letting us know….DVD comes out in US in Nov. THis will go in my Netflix queue.
I thought there were things missing! Like wasn’t Sherlock supposed to tell Anderson to stop talking because he was lowering the IQ of the entire street? Did they cut that out, or did I just miss it? Also, what other bits specifically did the cut?
Many modern readers of Conan Doyle have wondered if Holmes and Watson did’nt perhaps share a “love that dare not speak its name”. I got a kick out of what seemed to be shout outs to that interpretation ….the landlady saying there was a second bedroom, IF that was needed, and the waiter at the restaurant referring to Watson as Shelocks “date”….(not that there’s anything wrong with that :))
Agreed! This was a delightful modernization — these are questions that would be asked if two men moved in together, particularly considering that one of them (Holmes) seems uninterested in female companionship (to judge by the comments of others, and his own “not my area” remark).
@Debbie: Mark Gatiss (who happens to be gay and is a total pop culture geek) has said it was meant as a tweak of the nose to the “OMG, Holmes and Watson are totally gay” school of thought. I don’t think Sherlock Holmes in any incarnation is actually that interested in sex or quote unquote relationships with anyone — but there is something rather camp about him. But its also a nice tip of the hat that 2010 is a very different world, in some ways, from 1887. In others, London hasn’t changed at all.
Is it wrong that I am happy that he is a high-functioning sociopath rather than having Aspergers?
I thought it was fantastic, a brilliant re-imagining to bring the truth of those characters into this world.
Outstanding for us Sherlockians and less obsessed fans as well. Some of the most entertaining TV I’ve seen in a while.
I also loved the updating. Cumberbatch is a great choice for the 21st century Holmes, making it even more ridiculous that the movie franchise when to Robert Downey. I’m a huge Downey fan, but Holmes should be a Brit. End of story. And I don’t want my Tony Stark and my Sherlock Holmes to be the same actor, no matter how talented.
Amen to that! (Although I thought Jude Law an interesting Watson.)
Meh… Downey is a fine actor, and the film was actually written and directed by Brits. They’re both trying to do different things with a character that truly deserves the over-used label “iconic”, and work well on their own terms. Does it have to be an either/or deal?
Downey Holmes an action star
Cumberbatch Holmes Batman with a little bit of Princess Bride thrown in. Never go against a cabbie when death is on the line!
That was very good fun.
It took me a a while to figure out why Watson’s limp went away though. Had to wiki psychosomatic before I understood it. Otherwise, I’m psyched to catch the next couple episodes.
Fantastic! Saw the BBC version & loved it. Especially like Mark Gatiss as Mycroft, though I do love Philip Davis as well. There’s so much going on at any given time it’s so much more enjoyable than the usual fare. Having seen BC in The Last Enemy I was really looking forward to seeing him as well (so, great casting is what I’m saying,) & was not disappointed.
Maybe the reason there won’t be a whole slew of episodes is the creator/s are also busy working on a certain BBC ancient alien show?
David H. wrote:
I reply:
Nope. There’s actually an hour-long (and unaired) pilot version of ‘A Study in Pink’ I understand will be an extra on the DVDs. IIRC, the BBC just thought the stories would work better in a more expanded format where the character beats and plot points had the room to breathe.
Craig’s right here. Same with Season 2- as of now, the plan is to have just three more 90 minute episodes.
Maybe I read too many glowing reviews but I was surprised at how ordinary and run of the mill it was. It was about on par with an average episode of something like Lie to Me. Martin Freeman as usual is both likable and can’t act, completely unconvincing as a soldier, and beyond Freeman and Mycroft there were no actors who left any impression. There were no supporting characters that I’m curious to know more about.
But it was shot in a stylized way that was appealing and it moved at a much faster pace than the typical dozy British murder mystery so it was a pleasant watch. It just wasn’t anything special.
I am wondering, you said Martin Freeman is unconvincing as a soldier, but can you see him as an Army doctor? I know they are still soldiers, but might be a bit more cerebral?
Well he just looks like he’s never been closer to the military than playing COD on an xbox. There’s nothing disciplined about him that I saw. But I like Freeman, he’s very likable and warm and generally a welcome presence. I just think he was miscast. Personally I’d have cast the actor who plays Mycroft as Holmes and someone else entirely as Watson.
But all this nitpicking makes it sound like I hated it. It was fun for what it was, just not anything great IMO.
I was also struck by how it seemed like the score borrowed heavily from Hans Zimmer’s score for the RDJ film. (Listen to “Discombobulation” by Zimmer on youtube to see what I mean) Unless they both are borrowing from something else entirely which is possible.
I think the new Sherlock Holmes is smarter than the new Doctor Who.
I definitely saw some Neil Tennant-era Doctor Who in Holmes. Especially that rapid-fire dialogue. A couple of times, I could actually picture Tennant doing the scene. Not that I didn’t think Cumberbatch was good, but I was a bit distracted by his hair.
I think you mean the actor who took Neil’s last name – David Tennant. In any case, I agree with that assessment, although I would say that elements of the Doctor, created in 1963, are probably taken from ACD’s Holmes.
There are stories that cumberbatch turned down playing the new doctor. There do seem to be similarities btw him and matt smith.
One of the most enjoyable 90 minutes of television I’ve seen in a long time. Brilliant.
I stumbled onto it last night. It was on the PBS here in Vancouver and saw it in it’s entirety sans commercials. I thought it was very good and I have it on my PVR for next week. Nice combination of the tempo of the Robert Downey Jr. Holmes and the crime solving of a CSI with some interesting character backgrounds of our comtemporary and troubled Holmes and Watson. I think this series is worth following.
I liked it very much. Took the sting out of no Mad Men on Sunday nights. I really enjoyed the Rupert Graves character, and how he just kind of threw up his hands with the “I’m desperate!” when asking for Holmes help.
I was a bit wary going in because British crime shows do not often tickle my fancy, but having seen this (and the other two episodes), my main reaction is to be angry that there are only 3 episodes! I could watch an entire weekend of this show. Both Holmes and Watson deliver impeccable performances.
Very well-done modernization, and a great suspenseful moment when it seemed Sherlock was going to succumb to his intellectual vanity and take the red pill, so to speak.
I loved it so hard! I stumbled into it myself–I read Alan’s review, but then only remembered it again when I saw it showing on my DirectTV guide. It was fantastic! I thought Cumberpatch was absolutely terrific as Holmes, so droll and funny, and I’ve had a soft spot for Freeman since the Brit Office. I thought their interplay was wonderful, and frankly I’m amazed that no one has thought to modernize the stories until now. I saw only half the RDJ version, and while I like RDJ and Law, it didn’t grab me the way this one did. I found this premier to be more interesting, witty, and clever than 95% of the stuff on tv now. I think American tv producers should learn a thing or two from the Brits.
Highly recommend it to whoever is a fan of good tv!