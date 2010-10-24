‘Sherlock’ – ‘A Study in Pink’: At Holmes in the 21st century

Senior Television Writer
10.24.10

On Friday, I posted my review the Steven Moffat/Mark Gatiss contemporary version of “Sherlock.” I unfortunately don’t have time to do post-game reviews of the three installments, but the series is so much fun that I wanted to give you – whether you already saw the series when it aired in England(*) or you’re seeing it for the first time tonight – a chance to discuss the ways in which Moffat and Gatiss brought Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Watson, Inspector Lastrade and the rest of the Holmes universe into the 21st century.

(*) Keeping in mind, as always, that the spoiler policy around here means that if something hasn’t aired in America yet, we can’t really talk about. Nothing but the vaguest mention of episodes two and three, okay? 

So what did everybody think of “A Study in Pink”?

